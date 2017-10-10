If Reese somehow survives, IMO it shows one thing: FStubbs : 10/10/2017 6:45 pm I posted this in another topic, but I'll say it again.



* There is no way at this point anyone outside of the Giants organization can make a case for Reese staying on as GM.

* The Giants have been out of the playoffs 5 of the last 6 years

* Every other NFC East team has won the division except the Giants in that timespan

* This is the 2nd 0-5 or worse start in that timespan

* Both top 10 picks the Giants have had in that timespan have looked horrible

* Despite spending 2 first rounders and a 2nd rounder on the offensive line in recent years, it is by far the NFL's worst

* With Eli nearing the end of the road, and potentially a new franchise QB coming in the upcoming draft, it makes sense to part ways with Reese and build around a new philosophy. You do not want the current GM making this pick, HE WILL SCREW IT UP.



If Reese manages to survive this offseason, it would prove to me that he's just a front man, and the person actually running this front office is Chris Mara, the VP of player evaluation. And if that's true, the Giants are screwed even worse than we could have ever thought.



There is no other reason, none whatsoever, for the team to retain him. In fact it's baffling he hasn't been let go already to give a new GM time to put together an offseason strategy.



It will show one thing jeff57 : 10/10/2017 6:59 pm : link Tom Quinn's not the only one with photos.

Of course I am old old man : 10/10/2017 7:33 pm : link and may have forgotten, but isn't the next Mara to be fired by Mara(Tisch) ownership also the first one? aka , ain't happening.

It took the LEAGUE to +/- fire(sort of) The Duke.

I am not here to defend Reese as he has plenty of faults George from PA : 10/10/2017 7:45 pm : link But you are not looking at it fairly.



The Giants are one of only two teams (NE) that have won 2 Super Bowls during his tenure as GM and no other NFC East team has won in some time. Winning Super Bowls is the reason they play.



You can not take that away from him





Mara will say that Reese helmed the ship of 2 SB winning teams Bold Ruler : Mod : 10/10/2017 7:45 pm : : 10/10/2017 7:45 pm : link and that Mac went to the playoffs at 11-5 last year. He'll also blame the season on injuries. But don't worry...Mara will put everyone on notice.



This is the Giants. You don't know this team and ownership? What other team has the league had to intervene to replace the GM?

I fear he'll stick around. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/10/2017 7:46 pm : link Because the Maras historically are loyal to a fault.



And they'll blame the season on injuries, nevermind that it was a complete cluster before Sunday.

New York giants Jesse B : 10/10/2017 7:46 pm : link Had 6 all pro players last year. 6! That's not too shabby. In fact it's terrific.



They are number 11 in the league with wins since 2007



They have a 2 SB trophies and they have been hand cuffed by a QB who accounts for a very good percentage of the salary cap year after year is that more positive or negative is another debate.



Like it or not Jerry Reese's teams have been one of the most consistent producing teams in the NFL Over last 10 years. not only is it possible the Giants will get worse without Jerry Reese, it might be likely.



There is enough talent to win here.





Quote: But you are not looking at it fairly.



The Giants are one of only two teams (NE) that have won 2 Super Bowls during his tenure as GM and no other NFC East team has won in some time. Winning Super Bowls is the reason they play.



You can not take that away from him





My point is if those were really his achievements, if he is a real GM, he'd be fired. If he's not a real GM, then he won't be, because the real GM - the owner's brother - needs him to be the public face.

Quote: Had 6 all pro players last year. 6! That's not too shabby. In fact it's terrific.



They are number 11 in the league with wins since 2007



They have a 2 SB trophies and they have been hand cuffed by a QB who accounts for a very good percentage of the salary cap year after year is that more positive or negative is another debate.



Like it or not Jerry Reese's teams have been one of the most consistent producing teams in the NFL Over last 10 years. not only is it possible the Giants will get worse without Jerry Reese, it might be likely.



There is enough talent to win here.





One, this team has been garbage overall since 2013.



Two, the handcuffed money argument makes no sense to me. If you lose a franchise QB, and are lucky enough to find another, you will have to eventually pay that guy. So, the plan is to build a team that can win in the relatively small window that a good QB is cheap on a rookie deal?



Giants are one of the worst rushing teams in the league for YEARS now. This D was a one year wonder, exclude it and the Giants have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league for years now. The Giants have a o line that is getting its QB killed for years now.



How much longer does this need to go on?



One, this team has been garbage overall since 2013.

Two, the handcuffed money argument makes no sense to me. If you lose a franchise QB, and are lucky enough to find another, you will have to eventually pay that guy. So, the plan is to build a team that can win in the relatively small window that a good QB is cheap on a rookie deal?

Giants are one of the worst rushing teams in the league for YEARS now. This D was a one year wonder, exclude it and the Giants have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league for years now. The Giants have a o line that is getting its QB killed for years now.

How much longer does this need to go on?

Also, how did those QB handcuffs rocco8112 : 10/10/2017 7:59 pm : link look in 2011? That was a flawed team that does not smell the Lombardi without one of the greatest seasons a QB has ever had.



Reese could not build a roster around that guy. Unreal.

Reese's inability to give Eli a better OL SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/10/2017 8:03 pm : link Should be enough to earn a pink slip.





Good post. UberAlias : 10/10/2017 8:04 pm : link I honestly don't see how you could fire McAdoo and keep Reese. McAdoo was not an unknown he was an in house hire on Reese's watch. You either keep them both, or clean house. The answer is playing out in the field and it ain't pretty. Eli coming to an end makes this an easy one. You bring in a new GM and give him a chance to start fresh with his guy.

This is a league about what have you done for me lately Canton : 10/10/2017 8:06 pm : link And all he's done for the last 6 plus years is give us false hope. It's time to move on.

Mara gave Reese notice he was on the hot seat after 2015 Les in TO : 10/10/2017 8:16 pm : link And after he delivered Jenkins Harrison and Vernon last year, his job was safe again. I think if the Giants go winless or just win one or two games, Mara will not hesitate to replace Reese

Some of this resignation that Reese will be back.... Reb8thVA : 10/10/2017 8:27 pm : link Strikes me as The usual "woe is us" or expect the worse thinking that we are born with as Giant fans.

All Chris Mara does is drink I Love Clams Casino : 10/10/2017 8:31 pm : link He' s just a figurehead who doesn't actually have a job, but has a title....or at least that's what I heard right here on this board.....

agreed. Coughlin was canned after 2015, Phil Simms was given the heave ho after 93 it's not as if the team has never parted with employees who previously had success

Quote: Should be enough to earn a pink slip.





If that is your major criteria for firing the GM then almost every team will be firing their GM on a yearly basis. Contrary to popular belief around here, Reese has been trying like mad to fix the O line.

Quote: In comment 13642026 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





Should be enough to earn a pink slip.









If that is your major criteria for firing the GM then almost every team will be firing their GM on a yearly basis. Contrary to popular belief around here, Reese has been trying like mad to fix the O line.



Is that really a positive? He's been investing heavily in the OL but he's completely unable to field a competent unit?



To me that seriously brings into question the regime's ability to evaluate OL talent.



Is that really a positive? He's been investing heavily in the OL but he's completely unable to field a competent unit?

To me that seriously brings into question the regime's ability to evaluate OL talent.

This has been going on for years.

Split tickets don't work very well RetroJint : 10/10/2017 8:46 pm : link If either party comes from outside the organization . Therefore I think Reese & McAdoo will be back next season. Mara has much more important matters on his plate . That matter is Trump. When the president of the United States threatens to have Justice take a hard look at your business model, how you extort tax deductions, public money for stadium financing , exemption from anti-trust laws for the "good of the community." and other criminal activity like racketeering , price fixing, restraint of trade, using the mails, wires and wireless to commit these frauds (RICO) , I would think that ushering in a new management team might have to wait.

Quote: In comment 13642056 compton said:





Quote:





In comment 13642026 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





Should be enough to earn a pink slip.









If that is your major criteria for firing the GM then almost every team will be firing their GM on a yearly basis. Contrary to popular belief around here, Reese has been trying like mad to fix the O line.







Is that really a positive? He's been investing heavily in the OL but he's completely unable to field a competent unit?



To me that seriously brings into question the regime's ability to evaluate OL talent.



This has been going on for years.



That may very well be true and probably is. However, an equal culprit could be the inability of the coaches to coach up the players, in addition to an immobile jittery QB.

Quote: Had 6 all pro players last year. 6! That's not too shabby. In fact it's terrific.



They are number 11 in the league with wins since 2007



They have a 2 SB trophies and they have been hand cuffed by a QB who accounts for a very good percentage of the salary cap year after year is that more positive or negative is another debate.



Like it or not Jerry Reese's teams have been one of the most consistent producing teams in the NFL Over last 10 years. not only is it possible the Giants will get worse without Jerry Reese, it might be likely.



There is enough talent to win here.





Please name the 6 all-pro players from Giants last year..Majority of those wins you counted came in first 2 - 3 years when the team was still built by Ernie.. Our best 5 players on offense and defense from 2007-2009 were still from Ernie's era.. Giants record since 2010 is 1 game below .500 .. considering we had a franchise QB who has never missed a game since 2005 a record of below 500 in over 6 years is pretty bad.. He may have been a great scout who selected those good players in 2004-2006 drafts but he wasn't the GM.. If we evaluate him as a GM we can see that he is pretty bad..



Please name the 6 all-pro players from Giants last year..Majority of those wins you counted came in first 2 - 3 years when the team was still built by Ernie.. Our best 5 players on offense and defense from 2007-2009 were still from Ernie's era.. Giants record since 2010 is 1 game below .500 .. considering we had a franchise QB who has never missed a game since 2005 a record of below 500 in over 6 years is pretty bad.. He may have been a great scout who selected those good players in 2004-2006 drafts but he wasn't the GM.. If we evaluate him as a GM we can see that he is pretty bad..

Quote: If either party comes from outside the organization . Therefore I think Reese & McAdoo will be back next season. Mara has much more important matters on his plate . That matter is Trump. When the president of the United States threatens to have Justice take a hard look at your business model, how you extort tax deductions, public money for stadium financing , exemption from anti-trust laws for the "good of the community." and other criminal activity like racketeering , price fixing, restraint of trade, using the mails, wires and wireless to commit these frauds (RICO) , I would think that ushering in a new management team might have to wait.



Yes, they might have to wait until the people at the DoJ stop laughing, which could take some time.

Quote: If either party comes from outside the organization . Therefore I think Reese & McAdoo will be back next season. Mara has much more important matters on his plate . That matter is Trump. When the president of the United States threatens to have Justice take a hard look at your business model, how you extort tax deductions, public money for stadium financing , exemption from anti-trust laws for the "good of the community." and other criminal activity like racketeering , price fixing, restraint of trade, using the mails, wires and wireless to commit these frauds (RICO) , I would think that ushering in a new management team might have to wait.

I'm pretty sure he already tried that 30+ years ago.



I'm pretty sure he already tried that 30+ years ago.

- ( Link - ( New Window

Reece needs to go its house cleaning time Bluesbreaker : 12:52 am : link RE: New York giants

chuckydee9 : 10/10/2017 10:57 pm : link : reply

In comment 13642008 Jesse B said:

Quote:

Had 6 all pro players last year. 6! That's not too shabby. In fact it's terrific.



They are number 11 in the league with wins since 2007



They have a 2 SB trophies and they have been hand cuffed by a QB who accounts for a very good percentage of the salary cap year after year is that more positive or negative is another debate.



Like it or not Jerry Reese's teams have been one of the most consistent producing teams in the NFL Over last 10 years. not only is it possible the Giants will get worse without Jerry Reese, it might be likely.



There is enough talent to win here.





Please name the 6 all-pro players from Giants last year..Majority of those wins you counted came in first 2 - 3 years when the team was still built by Ernie.. Our best 5 players on offense and defense from 2007-2009 were still from Ernie's era.. Giants record since 2010 is 1 game below .500 .. considering we had a franchise QB who has never missed a game since 2005 a record of below 500 in over 6 years is pretty bad.. He may have been a great scout who selected those good players in 2004-2006 drafts but he wasn't the GM.. If we evaluate him as a GM we can see that he is pretty bad..



Reese and his measurable he has little to show for the past 6 seasons . The crown Jewel OBJ was a known commodity

The Manning's have been passing to him since the 7th grade .

The only other pick that compares in the modern era was

LT .. Too many total busts and zero depth when in 6 years

you couldn't fill a roster with the garbage he has drafted

MacHandley was a HUGE mistake he was coddled by a great

coach and a QB thats second to no one !

Quote: Should be enough to earn a pink slip.





Amen to that, everyone and his brother knew that the O-line was the giants biggest problem heading into the off-season and Reese did next to nothing but cross his fingers and HOPE that they got better. (bringing in a Chargers cast-off doesn't count!) In comment 13642026 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Amen to that, everyone and his brother knew that the O-line was the giants biggest problem heading into the off-season and Reese did next to nothing but cross his fingers and HOPE that they got better. (bringing in a Chargers cast-off doesn't count!)

Quote: look in 2011? That was a flawed team that does not smell the Lombardi without one of the greatest seasons a QB has ever had.



Reese could not build a roster around that guy. Unreal.



Yes that's true in 2011 but Eli isnt elevating this team above its faults since 2013. It's not Eli's fault they are losing but they can lose like they have been losing without paying him so much money.



Yes that's true in 2011 but Eli isnt elevating this team above its faults since 2013. It's not Eli's fault they are losing but they can lose like they have been losing without paying him so much money.

He has handcuffed them because he's not Rodgers or Brady and hiding the teams faults and always winning.

Quote: In comment 13642008 Jesse B said:





Quote:





Had 6 all pro players last year. 6! That's not too shabby. In fact it's terrific.



They are number 11 in the league with wins since 2007



They have a 2 SB trophies and they have been hand cuffed by a QB who accounts for a very good percentage of the salary cap year after year is that more positive or negative is another debate.



Like it or not Jerry Reese's teams have been one of the most consistent producing teams in the NFL Over last 10 years. not only is it possible the Giants will get worse without Jerry Reese, it might be likely.



There is enough talent to win here.









Please name the 6 all-pro players from Giants last year..Majority of those wins you counted came in first 2 - 3 years when the team was still built by Ernie.. Our best 5 players on offense and defense from 2007-2009 were still from Ernie's era.. Giants record since 2010 is 1 game below .500 .. considering we had a franchise QB who has never missed a game since 2005 a record of below 500 in over 6 years is pretty bad.. He may have been a great scout who selected those good players in 2004-2006 drafts but he wasn't the GM.. If we evaluate him as a GM we can see that he is pretty bad..





First or second all pro players



First or second all pro players

Beckham, Collins, Jenkins, Harrison, Vernon, DRV. That's 6.

Quote: In comment 13642021 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





look in 2011? That was a flawed team that does not smell the Lombardi without one of the greatest seasons a QB has ever had.



Reese could not build a roster around that guy. Unreal.







Yes that's true in 2011 but Eli isnt elevating this team above its faults since 2013. It's not Eli's fault they are losing but they can lose like they have been losing without paying him so much money.



He has handcuffed them because he's not Rodgers or Brady and hiding the teams faults and always winning.



I just refuse to believe that is was an impossible task to build a roster around Eli Manning that could have been competitive long term.



I just refuse to believe that is was an impossible task to build a roster around Eli Manning that could have been competitive long term.

That is a failure of the GM ajd front office, I am certain there are multiple GM's or assistant GM's out there looking for a shot who could have done a better job than Reese. He has utterly failed. I also think the 11th most wins you quoted has more to do with Eli and Coughlin than Reese, without them he would have been fired long ago. Yet he remains

I swear some of you don't watch other teams Jesse B : 7:55 am : link OP says by far the worst NFL line in the league...



Show me one metric that proves that. Over the past few years I can show you rankings, stats, metrics and plain tape that shows you Giants offensive line is consistently in the 18-23 range or better. There are 10 worse lines in the league, easily. That's how bad OLine play is in the league.

Reese isn’t going any where Rflairr : 8:02 am : link Nor should he.. He built a team people picked for the Super bowl this season. If you wanted to blame him, they should have let him pick his own coach. Not this clown they have now. I would blame Reese if I couldn’t clearly see poor coaching and game planning

If this doesn't turn around joeinpa : 8:10 am : link Many here are going to look silly for speaking with such certainty about what the Maras will do, when they clean house.



You speak with such scorn for them one would think the Giants haven t been one of the more successful franchises in the NFL, which they have



They are at or near the top in championships won or don t we count pre Super Bowl success

Quote: RE: New York giants

chuckydee9 : 10/10/2017 10:57 pm : link : reply

In comment 13642008 Jesse B said:

Quote:

Had 6 all pro players last year. 6! That's not too shabby. In fact it's terrific.



They are number 11 in the league with wins since 2007



They have a 2 SB trophies and they have been hand cuffed by a QB who accounts for a very good percentage of the salary cap year after year is that more positive or negative is another debate.



Like it or not Jerry Reese's teams have been one of the most consistent producing teams in the NFL Over last 10 years. not only is it possible the Giants will get worse without Jerry Reese, it might be likely.



There is enough talent to win here.





Please name the 6 all-pro players from Giants last year..Majority of those wins you counted came in first 2 - 3 years when the team was still built by Ernie.. Our best 5 players on offense and defense from 2007-2009 were still from Ernie's era.. Giants record since 2010 is 1 game below .500 .. considering we had a franchise QB who has never missed a game since 2005 a record of below 500 in over 6 years is pretty bad.. He may have been a great scout who selected those good players in 2004-2006 drafts but he wasn't the GM.. If we evaluate him as a GM we can see that he is pretty bad..



Reese and his measurable he has little to show for the past 6 seasons . The crown Jewel OBJ was a known commodity

The Manning's have been passing to him since the 7th grade .

The only other pick that compares in the modern era was

LT .. Too many total busts and zero depth when in 6 years

you couldn't fill a roster with the garbage he has drafted

MacHandley was a HUGE mistake he was coddled by a great

coach and a QB thats second to no one !



Yes TWO SUPER BOWLS. People poo poo that. They could have been right there in 2008 as well if not for the shooting.



Yes TWO SUPER BOWLS. People poo poo that. They could have been right there in 2008 as well if not for the shooting.

Even Aaron "Jesus" Rodgers does not have two, nor did Oxy Favre.

Reese ryanmkeane : 8:54 am : link has mismanaged the OL for the bulk of Eli's career. Outside of that, he's done a good job.

Quote: Nor should he.. He built a team people picked for the Super bowl this season. If you wanted to blame him, they should have let him pick his own coach. Not this clown they have now. I would blame Reese if I couldn’t clearly see poor coaching and game planning



5 losing seasons out of the last 6. With two different coaches. The main problem isn't the coaching, it's Reese.

2 Super Bowls isn't a reason they can use without looking Dinger : 9:02 am : link like idiots. If that were the case TC would still be her and by the looks of it he should be as he was the one keeping these sh*t picks and crappy FA signings afloat! But I digress.



I think JR's talent is in scouting and college player evaluation. He was responsible for picks like Jacobs, Bradshaw, Steve Smith, heck I think he was still in the scouting dept when they picked Snee. I'd love to have him back there but he'll have to go. I think you have to get rid of Ross as well. This tricky part will be Chris Mara. How the h#ll do they get rid of him. The answer is they won't an so we may be EXTREMELY disappointed by the offseason changes that are sure to take place.

Quote: And after he delivered Jenkins Harrison and Vernon last year, his job was safe again. I think if the Giants go winless or just win one or two games, Mara will not hesitate to replace Reese



How much genius does it take to sign FA's, these are proven players it's just a matter of how much. Isn't that MORE of an indictment of your past drafting and how poor it's been! And the highest paid one, Vernon, has been mediocre at best with once again injury as an excuse.

Quote: In comment 13642253 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





In comment 13642008 Jesse B said:





Quote:





Had 6 all pro players last year. 6! That's not too shabby. In fact it's terrific.



They are number 11 in the league with wins since 2007



They have a 2 SB trophies and they have been hand cuffed by a QB who accounts for a very good percentage of the salary cap year after year is that more positive or negative is another debate.



Like it or not Jerry Reese's teams have been one of the most consistent producing teams in the NFL Over last 10 years. not only is it possible the Giants will get worse without Jerry Reese, it might be likely.



There is enough talent to win here.









Please name the 6 all-pro players from Giants last year..Majority of those wins you counted came in first 2 - 3 years when the team was still built by Ernie.. Our best 5 players on offense and defense from 2007-2009 were still from Ernie's era.. Giants record since 2010 is 1 game below .500 .. considering we had a franchise QB who has never missed a game since 2005 a record of below 500 in over 6 years is pretty bad.. He may have been a great scout who selected those good players in 2004-2006 drafts but he wasn't the GM.. If we evaluate him as a GM we can see that he is pretty bad..









First or second all pro players



Beckham, Collins, Jenkins, Harrison, Vernon, DRV. That's 6.



All Pro typically means the first team.. not the second one.. we only had 2 Harrison and Collins..

Quote: In comment 13642292 Bluesbreaker said:





Quote:





RE: New York giants

chuckydee9 : 10/10/2017 10:57 pm : link : reply

In comment 13642008 Jesse B said:

Quote:

Had 6 all pro players last year. 6! That's not too shabby. In fact it's terrific.



They are number 11 in the league with wins since 2007



They have a 2 SB trophies and they have been hand cuffed by a QB who accounts for a very good percentage of the salary cap year after year is that more positive or negative is another debate.



Like it or not Jerry Reese's teams have been one of the most consistent producing teams in the NFL Over last 10 years. not only is it possible the Giants will get worse without Jerry Reese, it might be likely.



There is enough talent to win here.





Please name the 6 all-pro players from Giants last year..Majority of those wins you counted came in first 2 - 3 years when the team was still built by Ernie.. Our best 5 players on offense and defense from 2007-2009 were still from Ernie's era.. Giants record since 2010 is 1 game below .500 .. considering we had a franchise QB who has never missed a game since 2005 a record of below 500 in over 6 years is pretty bad.. He may have been a great scout who selected those good players in 2004-2006 drafts but he wasn't the GM.. If we evaluate him as a GM we can see that he is pretty bad..



Reese and his measurable he has little to show for the past 6 seasons . The crown Jewel OBJ was a known commodity

The Manning's have been passing to him since the 7th grade .

The only other pick that compares in the modern era was

LT .. Too many total busts and zero depth when in 6 years

you couldn't fill a roster with the garbage he has drafted

MacHandley was a HUGE mistake he was coddled by a great

coach and a QB thats second to no one !







Yes TWO SUPER BOWLS. People poo poo that. They could have been right there in 2008 as well if not for the shooting.



Even Aaron "Jesus" Rodgers does not have two, nor did Oxy Favre.



If you read my post then you'll see how I feel about the first of the 2 SB.. When the best 15 or so players on the 2007 team were brought in when someone else was the GM.. its time to recognize that and stop giving all the credit to JR.. On day one of JR's job he had a HoF QB going into his 4th season.. a HoF caliber coach who has been successful everywhere he has gone.. A stout DL and a top notch OL.. with a Top 10 wr, 2 starter level RB, a pro-bowl MLB who can stay on the field all 3 down and call defensive plays with the best of them... Now look at how things have gone since then.. We wasted 6 years of that HoF QB.. JR has not been able to fix the OL in those years.. He still only has drafted one legit DL that got a second contract.. We don't have any LBs in the last 7 or so years.. Is the team better than 0-5? Yes, but the team isn't talented to be a SB contender..like a team with HoF level QB should be..

I dont think you can even be this generous, Dinger idiotsavant : 10:59 am : link Whereas I wont argue your overall points, they are fine,

its also very possible that picks like Jacobs and Deihl came from outside the organization, friends, associates, tips and rumors.



For example, we fans like Gallman, but which Giants scout found him, or, given the low hit rate, was it just dumb luck?



Again, even if they fire Reese, you'll probably get Marc Ross as GM David B. : 11:11 am : link And Ross is likely more DIRECTLY responsible for player misses than Reese.



They scapegoated Coughlin and kept Reese. Do they do the same with Reese and keep Ross? Or fire Ross and keep Reese?



Lot of folks here saying Reese has to go. No one is talking about who from outside the Giants is even available to replace him.



Rightly or wrongly, I don't personally think Reese or McAdoo is losing their job over this season. Last year's 11-5 probably saved McAdoo's ass for this season's disaster unless he totally implodes, loses the locker room etc.





I don't think Ross would be the replacement jeff57 : 11:14 am : link .

History tells us David B. : 11:23 am : link Young begat Accorsi, Accorsi begat Reese. If they hold true to that, Reese begets Ross. The only time they went outside was for Young and that was because Wellie and Tim couldn't agree on anything.



Ross has been in the running for other teams' GM gigs already -- which means at least some NFL people view him as "ready."

Quote: Young begat Accorsi, Accorsi begat Reese. If they hold true to that, Reese begets Ross. The only time they went outside was for Young and that was because Wellie and Tim couldn't agree on anything.



Ross has been in the running for other teams' GM gigs already -- which means at least some NFL people view him as "ready."



And who begat Young?



And who begat Young?

History tells us until it doesn't.

Rozelle begat Young - before that, they didn't even HAVE a GM David B. : 11:32 am : link



From wikipedia:



New York decided to hire a general manager for the first time in franchise history following the 1978 season. The search grew contentious and fractured the relationship between owners Wellington and Tim Mara. Finally, the Maras asked NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle to step in with a recommendation. Rozelle recommended George Young, who worked in personnel for the Miami Dolphins and had been an assistant coach for the Baltimore Colts. Young was hired, but the rift between the Maras lasted for several years.



The rest you know.

I think there's at least a 90% chance Ross succeeds Reese -- whenever that happens.



That's how SLOW TO CHANGE, and stuck in their ways this org has been. They had Steve Owens as coach from 1931 to 1953.

From wikipedia:

New York decided to hire a general manager for the first time in franchise history following the 1978 season. The search grew contentious and fractured the relationship between owners Wellington and Tim Mara. Finally, the Maras asked NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle to step in with a recommendation. Rozelle recommended George Young, who worked in personnel for the Miami Dolphins and had been an assistant coach for the Baltimore Colts. Young was hired, but the rift between the Maras lasted for several years.

The rest you know.

I think there's at least a 90% chance Ross succeeds Reese -- whenever that happens.

- ( Wikipedia history of the Giants - ( New Window

I'm aware who begat Young jeff57 : 11:40 am : link It was a rhetorical question. I think they will reach outside the organization for the next GM. Even if it's for someone who used to be in the organization, like Gettleman.

''Ross has been in the running for other teams' GM gigs already -- which means at least some NFL people view him as "ready." ''

(also no, if ready they would have hired him)



(also no, if ready they would have hired him)