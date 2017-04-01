DRC left Giants facility

@Giants 1m1 minute ago
Coach McAdoo: DRC came in today and decided to leave. We will suspend him. #NYGiants
the way this season has been going.
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had a convo with Ben McAdoo earlier this week. He came in today and decided to leave team. He's been suspended.
Rocky369 said:
I snorted.
McAdoo said DRC has been suspended. DRC left the team after having conversations with McAdoo and front office yesterday and today.
he's actually one of the few tradeable pieces...
Hopefully it will send a clear message to the front office.
CB help. Get a 3rd-5th for him.
DRC isn't being professional here, but it also is indicative of McAdoo losing control of the locker room.
only makes it more obvious this entire operation needs to be blown up. The culture stinks
its gonna be a bloodbath this weekend
not just failure but drama to boot. Buckle up.
can't wait for BBI "insiders" to leak what the convos were about.
DRC: Can I take the week off? My stomach can't stand to watch Eli get killed.
about DRC going to finally surface?
he took his pads off at half-time, said he didn't want to play anymore and then got into a fight with another player (unnamed) that took issue with it.
If we can see it. They can see it. No one respects this coach. He’s over his head
Kyle in NY said:
| only makes it more obvious this entire operation needs to be blown up. The culture stinks
This. Mac needs a new playlist at practice.
I'm melting, I'm melting....
which I am sure .... pissed him off
As much as I've enjoyed DRC here, I can't say I'll miss him getting nicked up and missing a series or 2 like he's done pretty much week in and week out.
the kumbaya approach clearly is not working.
WHAT. A. FUCKING. DISASTER.
like Apple won't have to worry about his starting spot now.....
they are shopping him in a trade.
ryanmkeane said:
| like Apple won't have to worry about his starting spot now.....
Ooof. Did't even think of that. Now Reese's terrible draft pick will have to play more. At least he won't whine about playing time anymore.
Wow.
Time to clean house.
OOOOoooowwweeeeeeeeeeee
Now fuck off DRC....
The results aren't there on the field and now they're melting down off it.
At least the offense even when it stinks keeps it largely together.
that is not good at all.
Bye week coaching change?
will just sign another corner next offseason and draft another reach in round 1.. Sign two free agent WRs and draft another "slot receiver" who is "NFL ready" in the 2nd round.
John Jerry back!
this team won't win a game this season.
It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.
Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?
Football, more than any other sport, is a team game.
Eric from BBI said:
Dan DugganVerified account @DDuggan21 2m2 minutes ago
McAdoo said DRC has been suspended. DRC left the team after having conversations with McAdoo and front office yesterday and today.
So let me get this straight... he fucking quit the team? Holy shit, when the going gets tough... peace out DRC.
Rflairr said:
| If we can see it. They can see it. No one respects this coach. He’s over his head
Oh, please. Any guy that takes his pads off during the game and then walks out of the team facility because he doesn't like the conversations that ensued isn't a reflection of the coach. It's a reflection of the player.
It may well be that BMc is losing the team, but if DRC is your shining example, you need better examples.
Go Terps said:
| Football, more than any other sport, is a team game.
Indeed.
Apple talking to the media
DRC leaving the team.
Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.
So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.
Landon Collins said it was something between DRC and McAdoo that he believes stemmed from Sunday. He even called it an "altercation."
Victor in CT said:
| It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.
Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?
Ah. It didn't take long for this to be traced backed to Beckham.
completely unprofessional. Outside, slot, even safety, you're a DB play where the coaches say and then look to move on next season.
ajr2456 said:
In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.
Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?
Ah. It didn't take long for this to be traced backed to Beckham.
No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.
Victor in CT said:
| It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.
Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?
I couldn’t agree more. The minute they let Odell go nuts in that Carolina game and not discipline him in any way, it was the beginning of the end
larryflower37 said:
| Apple talking to the media
DRC leaving the team.
Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.
So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.
Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.
and unforgivable behavior. The team is struggling, and he walks out. Goodbye.
Leadership, consitency, and accountability matters a great deal more.
Go Terps said:
| Football, more than any other sport, is a team game.
Terps, you're not wrong when you keep banging that drum (although it's really a bit much), but what you neglect is that talent matters too. Football, just like any other sport, is a professional performance event. Choosing character at the expense of talent will sink you to the bottom just as fast as talent at the expense of character. You'll just have a choir boy version of the same shitty team.
but this just shows how he has lost this team. He can't be brought back next season. Prior to the season we heard how the organization thought so highly of DRC and how well he was respected.
The fake 10/2017 poster who said that he had inside info that Mac would be released during the Bye-week, may turn out to be right after-all.
Any insiders know WTF is going on?!?!?!
Who can blame him, he s better than Apple
And when I say new, I mean new - I don't want anyone with past ties to the Giants. No more "in the family" hires. Fire Reese, hire a new GM with 100% authority over all football operations, and let him find a coach.
Victor in CT said:
In comment 13642986 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.
Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?
Ah. It didn't take long for this to be traced backed to Beckham.
No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.
Have to agree here. You can read that statement and say someone is blaming Beckham or you can read it and see where things started to go south with Discipline.. This whole deal is out of control and these coaches are done but so are a number of players... DRC has never been a leader so not really surprised here.
of a way for Deayon to get promoted to the 53.
Now you have to blow it up. Complete disaster.
what happens.
McAdoo was the wrong hire and has lost the team.
You can blame the players all day but if you are unhappy with your boss you go get a new job.
Players don't have that luxury. They need to stick it out.
This is a management issue, not a player issue.
it's players with attitudes like his that may be the underlying cause. i agree with the poster who said this doesn't reflect poorly on mcadoo, it reflects poorly on drc. for all we know, mcadoo was unwilling to put up with drc's crap and let him walk despite his talent - a sign that mcadoo actually has some balls.
on this team. Lets see what the details are. They really need to axe Reese and Coach ASAP.
He clearly doesn't want to play for McAdoo. Suspending him after he's made clear he's walking away, doesn't exactly inspire a sense there's any control of the team anymore.
I'm wondering how many of the other veterans feel this way.
Vernon doesn't seem to be killing himself to get back to play. Marshall was clearly ticked off with how he was being used in the offense early on. Beckham basically threw McAdoo under the bus.
The massive downside here is that Eli Apple gets automatically pushed into bigger role/playing time.
Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 13642947 Rflairr said:
Quote:
If we can see it. They can see it. No one respects this coach. He’s over his head
Oh, please. Any guy that takes his pads off during the game and then walks out of the team facility because he doesn't like the conversations that ensued isn't a reflection of the coach. It's a reflection of the player.
It may well be that BMc is losing the team, but if DRC is your shining example, you need better examples.
Agreed. McAdoo would appear to be significantly more dedicated and professional than DRC
It happens when players don’t have any confidence in the coaching staff. This team needs a real coach.
AcidTest said:
| and unforgivable behavior. The team is struggling, and he walks out. Goodbye.
Track, wall, see ya!
Greg from LI said:
| And when I say new, I mean new - I don't want anyone with past ties to the Giants. No more "in the family" hires. Fire Reese, hire a new GM with 100% authority over all football operations, and let him find a coach.
Yep. Time for a new regime. Reese has spit the bid completely here.
Victor in CT said:
| It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.
Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?
Ah, Beckham again. Are there any problems with the Giants, NFL, Hollywood, Washington that didn't start with Beckham?
Landon Collins says DRC did not leave the team, that he had a disagreement with McAdoo and McAdoo suspended him.
I would love to hear the reason for WANTING McAdoo back next year? What has he done here to show that he deserves another chance?
Aside from winning a bunch of ugly games last year where the defense carried the team, Ben has done nothing to inspire any confidence in him being a good coach. Afraid Eli cant learn another system? We should def keep the system that has churned out bottom 1/3 offenses 2 years running.
Landon Collins said it was something between DRC and McAdoo that he believes stemmed from Sunday. He even called it an "altercation."
jvm52106 said:
In comment 13642989 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 13642986 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.
Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?
Ah. It didn't take long for this to be traced backed to Beckham.
No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.
Have to agree here. You can read that statement and say someone is blaming Beckham or you can read it and see where things started to go south with Discipline.. This whole deal is out of control and these coaches are done but so are a number of players... DRC has never been a leader so not really surprised here.
If the Giants are 4-1 right now is DRC walking out? To trace this back to them not benching Odell during the Carolina game is absurd.
He was getting paid a ton of money to play poorly and now has turned on his teammates.
Even if he wants to come back he should not be allowed.
is going to look like the 4th quarter of the first pre-season game...
"DRC unhappy with how he was being used"
Probably pissed that Apple has been outside and him inside which I would be pissed at as well.
Collins said DRC had an issue on the sideline before halftime and that is what sparked this situation.
Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Apple talking to the media
DRC leaving the team.
Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.
So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.
Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.
To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.
Greg from LI said:
| And when I say new, I mean new - I don't want anyone with past ties to the Giants. No more "in the family" hires. Fire Reese, hire a new GM with 100% authority over all football operations, and let him find a coach.
Mara and Tisch have to hire an Exec. VP of Football Operations to oversee things.
Something happened at halftime involving DRC. He took off his pads for a moment. Details hazy after that. #Giants
Devon said:
In comment 13642994 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Apple talking to the media
DRC leaving the team.
Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.
So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.
Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.
To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.
If they go anywhere near 0-16, they very well might.
He acts like he is bigger than his players.
He needs to be knocked off his high horse and sent packing. If it was one player I would understand but this is the whole team grumbling.
This is a talented team with a poor leader and it is coming apart at the seams.
Don't need to like him but respect him, no ones respects this idiot
DID WE BECOME THE REDSKINS?
clatterbuck said:
In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.
Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?
Ah, Beckham again. Are there any problems with the Giants, NFL, Hollywood, Washington that didn't start with Beckham?
One more time: No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.
on McAdoo but Spags runs the defense. If he had built a good relationship with DRC then you'd think that would be enough to keep the guy on board.
His high is higher than any defender on the team, including Collins & post M80 JPP. He was way better than I'd thought he'd be coming from Philadelphia.
I'll never forget that BULLSHIT PI call against Dallas week 1 2015 that got the season off to such a shitty start. That was textbook coverage.
He's also a fucking loser. Get him off the team now and don't look back. Good luck on another contract fuckface...I'm sure Belichick & Reid are running to the phone after you've shows these colors.
I really hope it was Collins that called him out.
In the game and has never behaved like this. Because he respects them. It’s hard to respect someone that doesn’t know what hell theyre doing.
DRC's been called a frontrunner in the past by former colleagues.
Educated guess is he felt singled out after getting shelled for shitty tackling attempts, when many others around him are sucking at the same time. DRC's had a rocky road with Spags ...
Leadership starts at the top with the coach.
DRC isn't blameless here, but I don't think many of these players respect this guy.
At least we know the tank job will be epic. No reeling off 6 or 7 to kill our draft pick!
maybe he's tired of watching such a crap offense while simultaneously be criticized.
before belly-aching at half time like a little bitch.
at a level we haven't seen since the end of Fassel. Or when Johnny Lynn came in with the wrong team on the gameplan and held a meeting.
And perhaps even more so the 1992 team with Handley and Rod Rust, when the Giants defense literally ignored Rust's game plans and decided to make it up on the fly on the field.
Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 13643034 Devon said:
Quote:
In comment 13642994 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Apple talking to the media
DRC leaving the team.
Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.
So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.
Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.
To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.
If they go anywhere near 0-16, they very well might.
Reese is going no where,
McAdoo: Hey, Eli, remember when we demoted you? Yea, we were just kidding!
Devon said:
In comment 13642994 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Apple talking to the media
DRC leaving the team.
Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.
So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.
Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.
To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.
Ownership is a big reason we are in the mess we are in.
They don't get to walk away from this either.
Rflairr said:
In comment 13643037 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13643034 Devon said:
Quote:
In comment 13642994 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Apple talking to the media
DRC leaving the team.
Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.
So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.
Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.
To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.
If they go anywhere near 0-16, they very well might.
Reese is going no where,
This is his mess. TC first, now it's on him.
That DRC was sticking up for Apple here
Dave in Hoboken said:
| before belly-aching at half time like a little bitch.
This^^^^^^^^^^
walks out on his team but it's McAdoo's fault? Makes sense.
Let it all blow up. Sometimes ripcord bottom is needed to fix it.
right now, from the top to the bottom.
judgement comments about DRC. But does anyone know what actually happened or are we just easily comfortable with assessing the situation blindly and ignorantly?
Victor in CT said:
In comment 13643024 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.
Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?
Ah, Beckham again. Are there any problems with the Giants, NFL, Hollywood, Washington that didn't start with Beckham?
One more time: No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.
Maybe its traced to back to Ben losing weight. They seemed to respect him more when he was fat.
Out of retirement? Let him buy the groceries and let him cook the meals.
You knew one way or another you'd find out about people when the losing starts. Cross DRC off the "keep" list for 2018.
Rflairr said:
In comment 13643037 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13643034 Devon said:
Quote:
In comment 13642994 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Apple talking to the media
DRC leaving the team.
Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.
So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.
Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.
To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.
If they go anywhere near 0-16, they very well might.
Reese is going no where,
The team is going nowhere. Reese is going.
ajr2456 said:
In comment 13643041 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 13643024 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.
Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?
Ah, Beckham again. Are there any problems with the Giants, NFL, Hollywood, Washington that didn't start with Beckham?
One more time: No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.
Maybe its traced to back to Ben losing weight. They seemed to respect him more when he was fat.
He got fat again this off-season.
AnnapolisMike said:
| that is not good at all.
Bye week coaching change?
0-7 at bye, please Mara show some balls and fire McAdoo and Reese!
BlueHurricane said:
| "DRC unhappy with how he was being used"
Probably pissed that Apple has been outside and him inside which I would be pissed at as well.
This was going to be my take. DRC knows he's gone after this year and his market value is being undermined by being made the utility player instead of the outside corner he still is.
ryanmkeane said:
| walks out on his team but it's McAdoo's fault? Makes sense.
He didn't walk out he was suspended and it's not just one player.
It's quite obvious he has lost this team and they do not respect him.
DRC is the extreme but a lot of players are speaking up at this point and it will only get worse.
DRC is well liked and the whole secondary is talking
Bye week Coach firing!
All you can do is laugh at this point.
GiantsRage2007 said:
| Out of retirement? Let him buy the groceries and let him cook the meals.
I think I've made my hero-worship of Bill Parcells pretty clear over my years at BBI, but he's 76 years old, been out of the league for seven years, and didn't exactly set the world on fire in his last job with the Dolphins.
Giants S Landon Collins also told reporters that DRC didn't leave the team. He was suspended, so he left.
Victor in CT said:
In comment 13642986 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.
Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?
Ah. It didn't take long for this to be traced backed to Beckham.
No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.
You've got to be kidding with this shit. Coughlin has been gone for almost two years. Figures one of the usual suspects would try and pin this on Coughlin. Move out of CT please; your mere presence lowers the collective state IQ by 30 points.
He was an awful choice for HC. Many of us called it.
He was a passenger last year. He made awful gameplans last year and his oversight of the components a HC is responsible for, were weak. We got sucked into hiring him as OC because of all the luster on him thanks to the brilliance of Aaron Rodgers.
Never mind that Rodgers has gotten even better and more lethal as a QB without McAdoo there.
Eli is far from perfect, but this HC throws him under the bus even last year after a bad game and then again this year.
If we go winless into the bye, he has to be fired.
And we thought the Jets were the laughingstock of the city and the league!
Britt in VA said:
| Bye week Coach firing!
All you can do is laugh at this point.
I hate midyear firings. Wait till the end of the season.
on Coughlin.
So typical BBI.
he was done a few seasons before he called it.
est1986 said:
| Any insiders know WTF is going on?!?!?!
Indications were that he was a fake, the mods deleted him; but what he said is ironic
@RapSheet 1m1 minute ago
#Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had words with coach Ben McAdoo after being pulled in Sunday’s game, sources say. It continued today
@RapSheet 1m1 minute ago
It got heated. DRC has been a good soldier, playing the slot, doing what was asked. As competitive as he is, getting pulled was too much.
@RapSheet 59s59 seconds ago
The issue between DRC and McAdoo and the coaches was never resolved Sunday. It continued today until the suspension and departure. Crazy.
Holy hell, that's childish.
Sorta defending DRC. Not sure what the hell is going on
Be pissed at how this entire coaching staff doesn’t know how to use it’s talent. It’s been a problem on offense and defense, they aren’t putting very good players in a position to succeed. Every player has regressed this season, because of this shitty staff.
DRC just like a lot of us, has got tired of this bs. And said he wasn’t going to take it anymore.
Has an excuse to spend a top 5 pick on a CB now.
left with what appeared to be a groin injury
but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.
Ridiculous
he wouldn't have gotten benched.
Beer Man said:
| left with what appeared to be a groin injury
A figurative one.
WillVAB said:
| Has an excuse to spend a top 5 pick on a CB now.
DRC was gone after this season anyway.
Rflairr said:
|
DRC just like a lot of us, has got tired of this bs. And said he wasn’t going to take it anymore.
We went 11-5 last season.
#Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had words with coach Ben McAdoo after being pulled in Sunday’s game, sources say. It continued today
Can make the tackle but probably like I'm not getting hurt for this coach.
Mcadoo is like a chip Kelly 2.0 and a little bit of that ex- jets/ browns coach, can't think of his name.
ryanmkeane said:
In comment 13643105 Rflairr said:
Quote:
DRC just like a lot of us, has got tired of this bs. And said he wasn’t going to take it anymore.
We went 11-5 last season.
Don't even bother with that delusional bozo.
Rjanyg said:
| but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.
Ridiculous
grow up
Kimberly JonesVerified account @KimJonesSports 14m14 minutes ago
Landon Collins said today that DRC & McAdoo had an issue Sunday. I'm also hearing DRC and an assistant coach had "blowup" Tuesday.
so you guys want McAdoo to be harder on the players, and when he does, and the player acts like a bitch and walks out...you side with the player...naturally.
God.
Eric from BBI said:
Kimberly JonesVerified account @KimJonesSports 14m14 minutes ago
Landon Collins said today that DRC & McAdoo had an issue Sunday. I'm also hearing DRC and an assistant coach had "blowup" Tuesday.
A total nightmare this season has become. Eric I did not see this coming.
Sounds like he's a bit of a baby.
jlukes said:
| Sorta defending DRC. Not sure what the hell is going on
He said "ask the coach" the other day.
like McAdoo has lost the team, but that doesn't excuse DRC's conduct. You play where the coaches tell you. Apple certainly isn't a boundary corner, at least not right now. I don't understand playing him on the outside, and he was benched for the first three series last Sunday IIRC. But the coaches make the final decision about where and when everyone plays.
a very real possible outcome here which would actually keep McAdoo as coach. His complaints or jabs at Eli seemed like he was blaming Eli for not doing what he should be doing or as well as he can. Now to have a DB pull himself off the team because he didn't like being pulled from game shows another possible "player" problem. For all we know McAdoo could be complaining behind the scenes about the players he has who jsut don't do what they need to do...
I am not saying I see it that way and in fact think the opposite (McAdoo has to go) but management doesn't like being challenged and questioned. The players could be seen as doing just that...
jlukes said:
| Sorta defending DRC. Not sure what the hell is going on
No different than any other worksplace; the locker room will get divided. Some will support the HC and others will support DRC. No one will go to work with any enthusiasm or focus.
ryanmkeane said:
In comment 13643105 Rflairr said:
Quote:
DRC just like a lot of us, has got tired of this bs. And said he wasn’t going to take it anymore.
We went 11-5 last season.
In spite of a terrible HC.
We had a weak schedule and a great defense. Offense was atrocious.
He's 0-5 this year, for those keeping score at home.
This is some pretty weak sauce from DRC. Unprofessional.
...and declare:
I NEED WINNERS
Gmen8691 said:
| judgement comments about DRC. But does anyone know what actually happened or are we just easily comfortable with assessing the situation blindly and ignorantly?
Largely reacting to early reports, namely the Francesca pads removal but you're correct further details are relevant.
Hard to argue this isn't the worst season of the Manning era. A true dumpster fire. Far exceeds 2013 which was a horrific roster. The Bill Sheridan D year was unwatchable but still had competitive games late in the season. This is worse than 2003.
They need a vet HC to steady this sinking ship. No projects or OC/DC potential guys. Fuck if I see any great options though. Reid would have been great but that was several years ago. Cowher ain't coming back. Schwartz? Fisher? Fox? Gruden? Puke. Dare I say Re...no fuck it I'm out.
DC Gmen Fan said:
THIS. THIS. THIS.
Greg from LI said:
| This is some pretty weak sauce from DRC. Unprofessional.
No question.......totally agree.
Didn't DRC have a bad repute before coming here? He seemed to be good soldier here, until today..........
Does he get paid?
Because if not, he'll be back.............
BillKo said:
| ...and declare:
I NEED WINNERS
And push all his chips into the middle of the table!!
about not playing outside corner as well considering Apple is allergic to the ball. But have a conversation with the coach about it. Be a man. Don't walk out on your team when the chips are down.
Is it possible that McNcheese questioned his toughness?
That's a pretty taboo thing to do if it happened and definitely something that would set a player off.
got benched last week? Who was out there in the 4th quarter?
kind of coach allows this to fester for 3 fucking days? That is a pretty dire lack of leadership...
B in ALB said:
| Is it possible that McNcheese questioned his toughness?
That's a pretty taboo thing to do if it happened and definitely something that would set a player off.
It happened in 2015, perhaps history repeated.
DRC didn't leave the team and was suspended after a conversation with the coach. I wonder what is really going on.
Chris in Philly said:
| kind of coach allows this to fester for 3 fucking days? That is a pretty dire lack of leadership...
Who says he did?
Mac probably said this is what we are doing, you've need to handle it.
Perhaps DRC had a change of heart and simply walked out.
Rjanyg said:
In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.
Ridiculous
grow up
Did you just fucking argue with yourself?
Chris in Philly said:
| kind of coach allows this to fester for 3 fucking days? That is a pretty dire lack of leadership...
A coach that is completely paralyzed by all of the responsibility he has
how this shit came apart after only 5 games. To be honest, the Dallas opener seemed to really be such a harbinger that so much was wrong with the team. In that one game, with how bad the offense was, everything was stripped from the team. A reality that "holy shit, we didn't fix the offensive problems with all the changes" (ignoring the OL didn't help) And then the wheels came off far too quick.
It's like the 1995 opener against Dallas on Monday Night. The Giants finished 1994 strong, signed Herschel and Mike Croel thinking the Giants were ready to challenge Dallas...and got curb stomped 35-0 and set the table for a 5-11 season and really the beginning of the end of Reeves and Dave Brown.
This tells you that the Giants were a timebomb which everything was held off by an 11-5 record in 2016, but it was waiting to go off. And it did.
This is what it takes to get this thing blown apart, think Reese is still the man? He is a piece of shit, and McAdoo is a fucking joke. Mara better take care of this when this season is over, otherwise there will be no more chances, they have a shot to take advantage of this situation and start new with a young top QB, the Manning days here must also come to an end. I love Eli, but Reese was such a bad GM that he was incapable of building a team around a proven Superbowl MVP, Sad state of affairs but it's time to take advantage of this.
half way measures never work. Business professors should be using this:
* firing a mid level manager (Fewell) while forcing his staff
on his retread replacement
* firing another mid level (Gilbride) while forcing his staff on HIS replacemnt
* firing effectively the COO (Coughlin) but forcing his replacement to keep his staff, OL coach excepted
* allowing effectively the CEO (Reese and his Board of Dimwits) to remain in charge, but with a good talking to, despite doing a terrible job procuring players and staff.
What a hot mess.
Jints in Carolina said:
In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.
Ridiculous
grow up
Did you just fucking argue with yourself?
No, he was correcting his typo
What a team we've got here
Jints in Carolina said:
In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.
Ridiculous
grow up
Did you just fucking argue with yourself?
Bahahaha, nice catch
But now I might change my mind and watch! I'm suddenly interested to see how much MORE craptacular this can get!
" B*n Mc*d** " will be used on BBI for years to come!
He can see what a disaster his HC is.
Hopefully this will wake up the owners and they will clean house.
Victor in CT said:
| half way measures never work. Business professors should be using this:
* firing a mid level manager (Fewell) while forcing his staff
on his retread replacement
* firing another mid level (Gilbride) while forcing his staff on HIS replacemnt
* firing effectively the COO (Coughlin) but forcing his replacement to keep his staff, OL coach excepted
* allowing effectively the CEO (Reese and his Board of Dimwits) to remain in charge, but with a good talking to, despite doing a terrible job procuring players and staff.
What a hot mess.
Yeah, it's been half measures all around. Just very sloppy, and a far cry from the way the organization operated as recently as 10 years ago. Not sure what exactly happened, but the scapegoats have been players and coaches, and not front office. Maybe now John Mara will take a longer look at the brain trust - Jerry Reese and Chris Mara are liabilities. John is sounding more and more like Jerry Jones with each passing year, too.
YAJ2112 said:
In comment 13643162 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.
Ridiculous
grow up
Did you just fucking argue with yourself?
Bahahaha, nice catch
He meant to say grow up instead of go up,so he corrected himself.
he will be back tomorrow.
Fuck him. Stay gone.
RT @JosinaAnderson: My texts w/ #Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: J: U alright? DRC: I'm Gr8 J: R u coming back to team? D:Yes I am J: When D:Tomorrow.
DRC says he'll be back tomorrow
My texts w/ #Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie:
J: U alright?
DRC: I'm Gr8
J: R u coming back to team?
D:Yes I am
J: When
D:Tomorrow.
More Jordan Raanan Retweeted Josina Anderson
DRC says he'll be back tomorrow
PaulN said:
| This is what it takes to get this thing blown apart, think Reese is still the man? He is a piece of shit, and McAdoo is a fucking joke. Mara better take care of this when this season is over, otherwise there will be no more chances, they have a shot to take advantage of this situation and start new with a young top QB, the Manning days here must also come to an end. I love Eli, but Reese was such a bad GM that he was incapable of building a team around a proven Superbowl MVP, Sad state of affairs but it's time to take advantage of this.
TOTALLY AGREE WITH THIS
In comment 13642997
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13642978 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Football, more than any other sport, is a team game.
Terps, you're not wrong when you keep banging that drum (although it's really a bit much), but what you neglect is that talent matters too. Football, just like any other sport, is a professional performance event. Choosing character at the expense of talent will sink you to the bottom just as fast as talent at the expense of character. You'll just have a choir boy version of the same shitty team.
Sorry if you think it's a bit much...I also think it's a bit much the way people here rationalize or look the other way because a player is wearing a Giants uniform instead of someone else's.
And I never said we should have a team of choir boys...I simply think we should try to populate the roster with professionals that can be trusted to do their jobs.
Rjanyg said:
In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.
Ridiculous
grow up
WTF?
Whether he walked out or whether he left after being suspended.
He was talking about retiring at least as far back as after the February 2014. He doesn't like football that much.
but it's really hard for me to imagine players getting themselves suspended, walking off the field early, and talking to the press about the team's culture, if Tom Coughlin were still the head coach.
Whatever the problems were when TC was here, players respected him enough to keep it in-house.
I'd rather see what we've got in some other guys.
jeff57 said:
Whether he walked out or whether he left after being suspended.
the current fact that players and coaches are on either side doesn't bode well. but could also be limited facts that are currently available.
Why should the fans care towatch the games or buy merchandise when the players dont even want to be here? Even for millions $$$$?
This is every bit as bad as Handley.
I'm starting to actually believe the guy that posted yesterday that Mac is out during the BYE week.
Mara doesnt like to rock the boat but if players are leaving the team? I really don't think he will want to let this go any further.
Get through the next 2 weeks (which will be ugly and likely 0-7). Then you say thanks, but no thanks to Mac and let Spags take over before you blow everything up in the offseason.
might be the first Giants game I skip in I don't know how many years. It'll be over by halftime, and I can't stomach Eli getting destroyed by those pass rushers.
jlukes said:
In comment 13643176 YAJ2112 said:
Quote:
In comment 13643162 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.
Ridiculous
grow up
Did you just fucking argue with yourself?
Bahahaha, nice catch
He meant to say grow up instead of go up,so he corrected himself.
Damn. Jints way was better.
Kevin in Annapolis said:
| DRC didn't leave the team and was suspended after a conversation with the coach. I wonder what is really going on.
We have a clueless child. Trying to lead men. Never hire the intern to be CEO
@JosinaAnderson
#Giants CB DRC told me he & Ben McAdoo had an argument on the sidelines about playing. Admits he 'handled it the wrong way.'
@JosinaAnderson
#NYG CB DRC cont 2me:
"but to sit me a game had me hot, so I left. I was suspended way before I left. I left bc I felt what he said was BS."
That s a easy fix. Maybe the team just hasn as players.
Matt in SGS said:
| how this shit came apart after only 5 games. To be honest, the Dallas opener seemed to really be such a harbinger that so much was wrong with the team. In that one game, with how bad the offense was, everything was stripped from the team. A reality that "holy shit, we didn't fix the offensive problems with all the changes" (ignoring the OL didn't help) And then the wheels came off far too quick.
It's like the 1995 opener against Dallas on Monday Night. The Giants finished 1994 strong, signed Herschel and Mike Croel thinking the Giants were ready to challenge Dallas...and got curb stomped 35-0 and set the table for a 5-11 season and really the beginning of the end of Reeves and Dave Brown.
This tells you that the Giants were a timebomb which everything was held off by an 11-5 record in 2016, but it was waiting to go off. And it did.
or 1971 when they thought they were ready to contend after going 9-5 the year before. Thinking their team was ready to contend, they go and draft Rocky Thompson and Wayne Walton while the Raiders take Jack Tatum, Phil Vilipiano and Clarence Davis right behind them. The Giants finished 4-10, Tarkenton had enough and they traded him back to the Vikings for a bag of used athletic socks.
but guys like DRC and Apple are being pulled? Honestly, if I were on defense, I would blow up too after 1 1/2 years of bad offense and no accountability.
...DRC back tomorrow.
Surely that paycheck had something to do with it.
BillKo said:
| ...DRC back tomorrow.
Surely that paycheck had something to do with it.
LOL! What magic?
Could he sprinkle some on the damn offense?
He's lost the team and has no credibility with the players or the fan base.
Players. Who the hell knows at this point
SHO'NUFF said:
| but guys like DRC and Apple are being pulled? Honestly, if I were on defense, I would blow up too after 1 1/2 years of bad offense and no accountability.
Have to disagree...this defense was given the lead in the 4th quarter three consecutive weeks, and didn't even resemble a unit that could protect the lead and take over the game.
They are as culpable as anyone. This is a team effort, unfortunately.
Last year counts as crap now.
BillKo said:
| ...DRC back tomorrow.
Surely that paycheck had something to do with it.
The only magic Ben McAdoo had was deflecting from his sh-tshow of an offense with that mirage of an 11-5 record last year.
YAJ2112 said:
In comment 13643162 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.
Ridiculous
grow up
Did you just fucking argue with yourself?
Bahahaha, nice catch
He meant to say grow up instead of go up,so he corrected himself.
SHO'NUFF said:
| but guys like DRC and Apple are being pulled? Honestly, if I were on defense, I would blow up too after 1 1/2 years of bad offense and no accountability.
I'll ask this: Did McAdoo hire Spags? Or any of the D coaches? No. ANd he probably had no say in the D players. But he was and is OC, his OL coach was his pick. Who would he favor? The offense or defense?
But be suspended/out this coming Sunday. At least that's what the latest details imply.
sinister_bee98 said:
| This is every bit as bad as Handley.
It's bad, but no it isn't. Ray Handley turned a champion into 8-8 and 6-10. For whatever McAdoo's faults, he did not inherit a team remotely on the level of the 1990 Giants.
and not with Spags?
Also, we don't know what it was all about, and if DRC comes back tomorrow, what kind of cover up will be in place for the real reason? Have to be real careful here, because too many people may already be involved...
with a train wreck burning inside.
Doomster said:
| and not with Spags?
Also, we don't know what it was all about, and if DRC comes back tomorrow, what kind of cover up will be in place for the real reason? Have to be real careful here, because too many people may already be involved...
We don't know the facts, I'm guessing Mac made the call to sit him. I thought he was playing alright at the time.
A) Abandon the team mid battle in the middle of a winnable game
B) Walk away from the team when it is clearly in the gutter
I put this up yesterday, and it couldn't be more true with this news
this once proud and successful organization has become.
Good news: Possibly forces Giants' hand to deal him
This team should be making decisions for the future, now.
BillKo said:
In comment 13643156 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
kind of coach allows this to fester for 3 fucking days? That is a pretty dire lack of leadership...
Who says he did?
Mac probably said this is what we are doing, you've need to handle it.
Perhaps DRC had a change of heart and simply walked out.
Or you could read this, posted above:
@RapSheet 59s59 seconds ago
The issue between DRC and McAdoo and the coaches was never resolved Sunday. It continued today until the suspension and departure. Crazy.
Greg from LI said:
| This is some pretty weak sauce from DRC. Unprofessional.
Yeah that's not a way to go about handling that at all. I'll go one step forward and say that Collins should have told the media that's an intenal matter, rather then telling the media.
by DRC but as one of the true vets on the team it tells you a lot about the HC too. An ass kicking this Sunday night on nat tv and maybe Mara WILL make a move...
Sean said:
| Let it all blow up. Sometimes ripcord bottom is needed to fix it.
+1 on your last sentence. An aging David Carr-ish QB(justifiably), a meh at best OL with the 2 better ones hitting FA, an underwhelming DL(except for Snacks),LBs =OL, a disgruntled secondary, a 11 personnel come hell or high water OC who is also the HC and MikeMcCarthy-wannabe instead of a Ben McAdoo(whatever THAT may be)...and a GM that loves 'projects', 'reaches' and 'weapons' but hates LBs and OL... Plus an ownership that has their hands in the pie too much(Chris Mara) or not enough(fire the HC but keep the GM that caused the firing of the HC, in large part).
We're gonna be a lot closer to being the new version of the Cleveland Browns joke of an organization than of the Pats/Steelers/other top organizations for at least 3 years.
it never works long term, even when you hit a 3 good ones like th eGIants did last year. Thy're mercenaries. How many teams have "won the off season" and flopped, most famously the 2007 Eagles?
In the end, it all comes back to Reese's mismangment of the organization and roster, and Mara/Tisch enabling it.
have a solid FA year when you are also hitting in the draft. Reese hasn't done that.
Beer Man said:
In comment 13643286 Doomster said:
Quote:
and not with Spags?
Also, we don't know what it was all about, and if DRC comes back tomorrow, what kind of cover up will be in place for the real reason? Have to be real careful here, because too many people may already be involved...
We don't know the facts, I'm guessing Mac made the call to sit him. I thought he was playing alright at the time.
So now Benny Hill is controlling who plays on defense, while calling the offense? Why even have an OC and DC?
BillKo said:
In comment 13643238 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
but guys like DRC and Apple are being pulled? Honestly, if I were on defense, I would blow up too after 1 1/2 years of bad offense and no accountability.
Have to disagree...this defense was given the lead in the 4th quarter three consecutive weeks, and didn't even resemble a unit that could protect the lead and take over the game.
They are as culpable as anyone. This is a team effort, unfortunately.
Last year counts as crap now.
Wouldn't your will be broken after all the shitty performances by the Offense? A unit can only hold the team together for so long.
question that needs to be asked is when are the giants suspending McAdoo and throw him out of the building. Guy has lost this team.
it's got to be in the top 3, because expectations high.
We know the defense was good last year. We saw it. They put four players on 1st or 2nd All Pro. JPP wasn't a monster, but he was disruptive, had 7 sacks, and knocked down about 8 passes at the LOS.
We had the deepest secondary, supposedly, in the league. They tackled well. Apple was said by everyone to be having a really good rookie season, and players improve in year 2 so they say. Collins and DRC good blitzing.
One pick this season? Failure to recover fumbles or even knock the ball out. Seems like not trying hard enough, but that can't be.
From the first time the team hit the field against Dallas they just didn't seem to be playing with a lot of fire and emotion.
JPP opened his big mouth to say how great he was in the offseason, and he wasn't going to play for less than what he was worth, but at the game Sunday I was watching him. About 50 percent of the time he was only up against the left tackle and his rush was just running straight into the tackle and going nowhere.
I was never on a team sport with a lot of guys in a locker room so I don't know what the feel inside a locker room is, but if there's such a thing as a negative locker room feel, Giants' locker room must have it.
As to the defense not seeming to be trying that hard, that may be a side effect of most of the best defensive players on the team being signed to long-term contracts.
still argue with me that the character of the players is not an important attribute to team success.
Smh man. This train was coming at us full speed ahead at 200 mph and nobody wanted to listen to me when I kept telling people to move out of the way.
And he was informed by the head coach he would be inactive against Denver. Didn't Coughlin once bench Plax and or Tommer
For attitude?
ThatLimerickGuy said:
| still argue with me that the character of the players is not an important attribute to team success.
Smh man. This train was coming at us full speed ahead at 200 mph and nobody wanted to listen to me when I kept telling people to move out of the way.
Tell us again about the midwest club scene.
In case you wonder why no one listens to you, that's a hint.
Greg from LI said:
In comment 13643224 sinister_bee98 said:
Quote:
This is every bit as bad as Handley.
It's bad, but no it isn't. Ray Handley turned a champion into 8-8 and 6-10. For whatever McAdoo's faults, he did not inherit a team remotely on the level of the 1990 Giants.
He inherited a top 10 offense and a 200 million dollar spend for prime defensive players. He, along with the front office, have turned it into this.
Yeah, it's every bit as bad as Handley if not worse.
No leaders on this damn team!
Go Terps said:
In comment 13642997 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13642978 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Football, more than any other sport, is a team game.
Terps, you're not wrong when you keep banging that drum (although it's really a bit much), but what you neglect is that talent matters too. Football, just like any other sport, is a professional performance event. Choosing character at the expense of talent will sink you to the bottom just as fast as talent at the expense of character. You'll just have a choir boy version of the same shitty team.
Sorry if you think it's a bit much...I also think it's a bit much the way people here rationalize or look the other way because a player is wearing a Giants uniform instead of someone else's.
And I never said we should have a team of choir boys...I simply think we should try to populate the roster with professionals that can be trusted to do their jobs.
At least one other person around here can actually rationally see a situation for what it is.
Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 13643445 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
still argue with me that the character of the players is not an important attribute to team success.
Smh man. This train was coming at us full speed ahead at 200 mph and nobody wanted to listen to me when I kept telling people to move out of the way.
Tell us again about the midwest club scene.
In case you wonder why no one listens to you, that's a hint.
He's too busy blaming this situation on Beckham in another thread.
Fucking genius.
at the bye, this could progress to a fully involved landfill fire.
me a reason to stay interested in the Giants.
Sullivan and Spag's go at like Gilbride and Ryan did.
DRC "Coach I'm tired. Can't you get to O to stay on the field more than 5 minutes please?"
through the coaching staff fired, nothing will. This team is in disarray. John Mara needs to get the FUCK out of football decisions too.
As. Ad as the 70s and makes it hard to care about watching these games.
Spags gets off Scott free on this issue wtf is his story in all this .hes got to go too imo!
is the beginning of the end for McAdoo. Regardless of DRC's past transgressions, McAdoo has clearly lost this team.
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
| A) Abandon the team mid battle in the middle of a winnable game
B) Walk away from the team when it is clearly in the gutter
I put this up yesterday, and it couldn't be more true with this news
You are the most lovable simpleton to ever live.
And the entire defense hasn't shown up in 2017.