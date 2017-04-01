DRC left Giants facility The Dude : 1:45 pm @Giants 1m1 minute ago

Coach McAdoo: DRC came in today and decided to leave. We will suspend him. #NYGiants

Sounds about right pjcas18 : 1:46 pm : link the way this season has been going.





... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:46 pm : : 1:46 pm : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 1m1 minute ago



Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had a convo with Ben McAdoo earlier this week. He came in today and decided to leave team. He's been suspended.



... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:47 pm : : 1:47 pm : link Dan Duggan‏Verified account @DDuggan21 2m2 minutes ago



McAdoo said DRC has been suspended. DRC left the team after having conversations with McAdoo and front office yesterday and today.



and of course Enzo : 1:48 pm : link he's actually one of the few tradeable pieces...

Good. Let the ship sink. Brown Recluse : 1:48 pm : link Hopefully it will send a clear message to the front office.

Someone can use Metnut : 1:48 pm : link CB help. Get a 3rd-5th for him.



DRC isn't being professional here, but it also is indicative of McAdoo losing control of the locker room.

Stuff like this Kyle in NY : 1:48 pm : link only makes it more obvious this entire operation needs to be blown up. The culture stinks

bwahahaha.... GMAN4LIFE : 1:48 pm : link its gonna be a bloodbath this weekend

What a fucking joke the players in this league are BlueHurricane : 1:50 pm : link So done with the NFL.

Francesa just said davek3698 : 1:51 pm : link he took his pads off at half-time, said he didn't want to play anymore and then got into a fight with another player (unnamed) that took issue with it.

I told you Rflairr : 1:51 pm : link If we can see it. They can see it. No one respects this coach. He’s over his head

RE: Stuff like this NNJ Tom : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: only makes it more obvious this entire operation needs to be blown up. The culture stinks



This. Mac needs a new playlist at practice. In comment 13642933 Kyle in NY said:This. Mac needs a new playlist at practice.

Welo, that's one way to handle adversity Giantology : 1:52 pm : link As much as I've enjoyed DRC here, I can't say I'll miss him getting nicked up and missing a series or 2 like he's done pretty much week in and week out.

This whole season is truly like a bad dream Giants86 : 1:53 pm : link unreal..

Francesa said he took pads off on Sunday and said he's done playing.. Bchurch : 1:53 pm : link WHAT. A. FUCKING. DISASTER.

Looks ryanmkeane : 1:54 pm : link like Apple won't have to worry about his starting spot now.....

They probably told him GiantTuff1 : 1:55 pm : link they are shopping him in a trade.

RE: Looks Dave in Hoboken : 1:55 pm : link

Quote: like Apple won't have to worry about his starting spot now.....



Ooof. Did't even think of that. Now Reese's terrible draft pick will have to play more. At least he won't whine about playing time anymore. In comment 13642965 ryanmkeane said:Ooof. Did't even think of that. Now Reese's terrible draft pick will have to play more. At least he won't whine about playing time anymore.

Maybe he requested a trade? BigBlue4You09 : 1:57 pm : link Bitch move either way

One last final.. Bchurch : 1:57 pm : link OOOOoooowwweeeeeeeeeeee



Now fuck off DRC....

What a complete bust this defense ended up. Devon : 1:57 pm : link The results aren't there on the field and now they're melting down off it.



At least the offense even when it stinks keeps it largely together.

yikes AnnapolisMike : 1:57 pm : link that is not good at all.



Bye week coaching change?

Reese Mr. Nickels : 1:58 pm : link will just sign another corner next offseason and draft another reach in round 1.. Sign two free agent WRs and draft another "slot receiver" who is "NFL ready" in the 2nd round.



John Jerry back!

When the inmates run the asylum, they run it into the ground. Victor in CT : 1:58 pm : link It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.



Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?

RE: ... antdog24 : 1:59 pm : link

Quote: Dan Duggan‏Verified account @DDuggan21 2m2 minutes ago



McAdoo said DRC has been suspended. DRC left the team after having conversations with McAdoo and front office yesterday and today.



So let me get this straight... he fucking quit the team? Holy shit, when the going gets tough... peace out DRC.

In comment 13642924 Eric from BBI said:So let me get this straight... he fucking quit the team? Holy shit, when the going gets tough... peace out DRC.

RE: I told you Gatorade Dunk : 1:59 pm : link

Quote: If we can see it. They can see it. No one respects this coach. He’s over his head

Oh, please. Any guy that takes his pads off during the game and then walks out of the team facility because he doesn't like the conversations that ensued isn't a reflection of the coach. It's a reflection of the player.



It may well be that BMc is losing the team, but if DRC is your shining example, you need better examples. In comment 13642947 Rflairr said:Oh, please. Any guy that takes his pads off during the game and then walks out of the team facility because he doesn't like the conversations that ensued isn't a reflection of the coach. It's a reflection of the player.It may well be that BMc is losing the team, but if DRC is your shining example, you need better examples.

First Jackrabbit walking off the field early larryflower37 : 2:00 pm : link Apple talking to the media

DRC leaving the team.



Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.



So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.



Raanan jeff57 : 2:00 pm : link Landon Collins said it was something between DRC and McAdoo that he believes stemmed from Sunday. He even called it an "altercation."

RE: When the inmates run the asylum, they run it into the ground. ajr2456 : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.



Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?



Ah. It didn't take long for this to be traced backed to Beckham. In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:Ah. It didn't take long for this to be traced backed to Beckham.

very disappointing bluepepper : 2:00 pm : link completely unprofessional. Outside, slot, even safety, you're a DB play where the coaches say and then look to move on next season.

RE: RE: When the inmates run the asylum, they run it into the ground. Victor in CT : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.



Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?







Ah. It didn't take long for this to be traced backed to Beckham.



No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job. In comment 13642986 ajr2456 said:No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.

RE: When the inmates run the asylum, they run it into the ground. bigblue12 : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.



Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?



I couldn’t agree more. The minute they let Odell go nuts in that Carolina game and not discipline him in any way, it was the beginning of the end In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:I couldn’t agree more. The minute they let Odell go nuts in that Carolina game and not discipline him in any way, it was the beginning of the end

RE: First Jackrabbit walking off the field early Dave in Hoboken : 2:03 pm : link

Quote: Apple talking to the media

DRC leaving the team.



Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.



So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.



Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now. In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.

Terrible AcidTest : 2:03 pm : link and unforgivable behavior. The team is struggling, and he walks out. Goodbye.

... christian : 2:03 pm : link Leadership, consitency, and accountability matters a great deal more.

RE: Character matters Gatorade Dunk : 2:03 pm : link

Quote: Football, more than any other sport, is a team game.

Terps, you're not wrong when you keep banging that drum (although it's really a bit much), but what you neglect is that talent matters too. Football, just like any other sport, is a professional performance event. Choosing character at the expense of talent will sink you to the bottom just as fast as talent at the expense of character. You'll just have a choir boy version of the same shitty team. In comment 13642978 Go Terps said:Terps, you're not wrong when you keep banging that drum (although it's really a bit much), but what you neglect is that talent matters too. Football, just like any other sport, is a professional performance event. Choosing character at the expense of talent will sink you to the bottom just as fast as talent at the expense of character. You'll just have a choir boy version of the same shitty team.

Not to put the blame solely on McAdoo Jay on the Island : 2:03 pm : link but this just shows how he has lost this team. He can't be brought back next season. Prior to the season we heard how the organization thought so highly of DRC and how well he was respected.

The mutiny has begun .... Beer Man : 2:04 pm : link The fake 10/2017 poster who said that he had inside info that Mac would be released during the Bye-week, may turn out to be right after-all.

?????????????? est1986 : 2:04 pm : link Any insiders know WTF is going on?!?!?!

Doesn't like how he is being used joeinpa : 2:04 pm : link Who can blame him, he s better than Apple

Time to clean house jeff57 : 2:04 pm : link Top to bottom.

Need a totally new regime Greg from LI : 2:04 pm : link And when I say new, I mean new - I don't want anyone with past ties to the Giants. No more "in the family" hires. Fire Reese, hire a new GM with 100% authority over all football operations, and let him find a coach.

RE: RE: RE: When the inmates run the asylum, they run it into the ground. jvm52106 : 2:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13642986 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.



Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?







Ah. It didn't take long for this to be traced backed to Beckham.







No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.



Have to agree here. You can read that statement and say someone is blaming Beckham or you can read it and see where things started to go south with Discipline.. This whole deal is out of control and these coaches are done but so are a number of players... DRC has never been a leader so not really surprised here. In comment 13642989 Victor in CT said:Have to agree here. You can read that statement and say someone is blaming Beckham or you can read it and see where things started to go south with Discipline.. This whole deal is out of control and these coaches are done but so are a number of players... DRC has never been a leader so not really surprised here.

Hell AcidTest : 2:04 pm : link of a way for Deayon to get promoted to the 53.

If you don't respect your leader this is larryflower37 : 2:05 pm : link what happens.

McAdoo was the wrong hire and has lost the team.

You can blame the players all day but if you are unhappy with your boss you go get a new job.

Players don't have that luxury. They need to stick it out.



This is a management issue, not a player issue.









instead of a symptom of the collapse GiantNatty : 2:05 pm : link it's players with attitudes like his that may be the underlying cause. i agree with the poster who said this doesn't reflect poorly on mcadoo, it reflects poorly on drc. for all we know, mcadoo was unwilling to put up with drc's crap and let him walk despite his talent - a sign that mcadoo actually has some balls.

DRC was one of my favorite players Giants86 : 2:05 pm : link on this team. Lets see what the details are. They really need to axe Reese and Coach ASAP.

I'm not surprised Sammo85 : 2:05 pm : link He clearly doesn't want to play for McAdoo. Suspending him after he's made clear he's walking away, doesn't exactly inspire a sense there's any control of the team anymore.



I'm wondering how many of the other veterans feel this way.



Vernon doesn't seem to be killing himself to get back to play. Marshall was clearly ticked off with how he was being used in the offense early on. Beckham basically threw McAdoo under the bus.



The massive downside here is that Eli Apple gets automatically pushed into bigger role/playing time.

RE: RE: I told you Dave in PA : 2:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13642947 Rflairr said:





Quote:





If we can see it. They can see it. No one respects this coach. He’s over his head





Oh, please. Any guy that takes his pads off during the game and then walks out of the team facility because he doesn't like the conversations that ensued isn't a reflection of the coach. It's a reflection of the player.



It may well be that BMc is losing the team, but if DRC is your shining example, you need better examples. Agreed. McAdoo would appear to be significantly more dedicated and professional than DRC In comment 13642981 Gatorade Dunk said:Agreed. McAdoo would appear to be significantly more dedicated and professional than DRC

There will be more of this Rflairr : 2:06 pm : link It happens when players don’t have any confidence in the coaching staff. This team needs a real coach.

Maybe Big Mac asked him to play OLT. TC : 2:07 pm : link .

RE: Terrible batman11 : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: and unforgivable behavior. The team is struggling, and he walks out. Goodbye.



Track, wall, see ya! In comment 13642995 AcidTest said:Track, wall, see ya!

RE: Need a totally new regime Dave in Hoboken : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: And when I say new, I mean new - I don't want anyone with past ties to the Giants. No more "in the family" hires. Fire Reese, hire a new GM with 100% authority over all football operations, and let him find a coach.



Yep. Time for a new regime. Reese has spit the bid completely here. In comment 13643003 Greg from LI said:Yep. Time for a new regime. Reese has spit the bid completely here.

RE: When the inmates run the asylum, they run it into the ground. clatterbuck : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.



Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?



Ah, Beckham again. Are there any problems with the Giants, NFL, Hollywood, Washington that didn't start with Beckham? In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:Ah, Beckham again. Are there any problems with the Giants, NFL, Hollywood, Washington that didn't start with Beckham?

Paul Schwartz‏Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz 13s14 seconds ago

Landon Collins says DRC did not leave the team, that he had a disagreement with McAdoo and McAdoo suspended him.



Landon Collins says DRC did not leave the team, that he had a disagreement with McAdoo and McAdoo suspended him.

At this point gmen9892 : 2:08 pm : link I would love to hear the reason for WANTING McAdoo back next year? What has he done here to show that he deserves another chance?



Aside from winning a bunch of ugly games last year where the defense carried the team, Ben has done nothing to inspire any confidence in him being a good coach. Afraid Eli cant learn another system? We should def keep the system that has churned out bottom 1/3 offenses 2 years running.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:08 pm : : 2:08 pm : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 9m9 minutes ago



Landon Collins said it was something between DRC and McAdoo that he believes stemmed from Sunday. He even called it an "altercation."



RE: RE: RE: RE: When the inmates run the asylum, they run it into the ground. ajr2456 : 2:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13642989 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





In comment 13642986 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.



Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?







Ah. It didn't take long for this to be traced backed to Beckham.







No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.







Have to agree here. You can read that statement and say someone is blaming Beckham or you can read it and see where things started to go south with Discipline.. This whole deal is out of control and these coaches are done but so are a number of players... DRC has never been a leader so not really surprised here.



If the Giants are 4-1 right now is DRC walking out? To trace this back to them not benching Odell during the Carolina game is absurd. In comment 13643004 jvm52106 said:If the Giants are 4-1 right now is DRC walking out? To trace this back to them not benching Odell during the Carolina game is absurd.

Quitter Rjanyg : 2:09 pm : link He was getting paid a ton of money to play poorly and now has turned on his teammates.



Even if he wants to come back he should not be allowed.

holy crap within a few weeks the active roster on Sundays Stu11 : 2:09 pm : link is going to look like the 4th quarter of the first pre-season game...

Pope says BlueHurricane : 2:09 pm : link "DRC unhappy with how he was being used"



Probably pissed that Apple has been outside and him inside which I would be pissed at as well.

Paul Schwartz‏Verified account @NYPost_Schwartz 41s42 seconds ago

Collins said DRC had an issue on the sideline before halftime and that is what sparked this situation.



Collins said DRC had an issue on the sideline before halftime and that is what sparked this situation.



RE: RE: First Jackrabbit walking off the field early Devon : 2:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:





Quote:





Apple talking to the media

DRC leaving the team.



Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.



So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.







Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.



To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still. In comment 13642994 Dave in Hoboken said:To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.

RE: Need a totally new regime Sammo85 : 2:09 pm : link

Quote: And when I say new, I mean new - I don't want anyone with past ties to the Giants. No more "in the family" hires. Fire Reese, hire a new GM with 100% authority over all football operations, and let him find a coach.



Mara and Tisch have to hire an Exec. VP of Football Operations to oversee things. In comment 13643003 Greg from LI said:Mara and Tisch have to hire an Exec. VP of Football Operations to oversee things.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:09 pm : : 2:09 pm : link James Kratch‏Verified account @JamesKratch 23s24 seconds ago



Something happened at halftime involving DRC. He took off his pads for a moment. Details hazy after that. #Giants



RE: RE: RE: First Jackrabbit walking off the field early Dave in Hoboken : 2:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13642994 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:





Quote:





Apple talking to the media

DRC leaving the team.



Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.



So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.







Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.







To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.



If they go anywhere near 0-16, they very well might. In comment 13643034 Devon said:If they go anywhere near 0-16, they very well might.

McAdoo has thrown Eli under the bus larryflower37 : 2:10 pm : link He acts like he is bigger than his players.

He needs to be knocked off his high horse and sent packing. If it was one player I would understand but this is the whole team grumbling.

This is a talented team with a poor leader and it is coming apart at the seams.



Don't need to like him but respect him, no ones respects this idiot

RE: RE: When the inmates run the asylum, they run it into the ground. Victor in CT : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.



Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?







Ah, Beckham again. Are there any problems with the Giants, NFL, Hollywood, Washington that didn't start with Beckham?



One more time: No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job. In comment 13643024 clatterbuck said:One more time: No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.

all the emphasis bluepepper : 2:11 pm : link on McAdoo but Spags runs the defense. If he had built a good relationship with DRC then you'd think that would be enough to keep the guy on board.

Love him as a player Overseer : 2:11 pm : link His high is higher than any defender on the team, including Collins & post M80 JPP. He was way better than I'd thought he'd be coming from Philadelphia.



I'll never forget that BULLSHIT PI call against Dallas week 1 2015 that got the season off to such a shitty start. That was textbook coverage.



He's also a fucking loser. Get him off the team now and don't look back. Good luck on another contract fuckface...I'm sure Belichick & Reid are running to the phone after you've shows these colors.



I really hope it was Collins that called him out.

DRC has played for some of the best coaches Rflairr : 2:11 pm : link In the game and has never behaved like this. Because he respects them. It’s hard to respect someone that doesn’t know what hell theyre doing.

Unsurprised JonC : 2:11 pm : link DRC's been called a frontrunner in the past by former colleagues.



Educated guess is he felt singled out after getting shelled for shitty tackling attempts, when many others around him are sucking at the same time. DRC's had a rocky road with Spags ...



. arcarsenal : 2:11 pm : link Leadership starts at the top with the coach.



DRC isn't blameless here, but I don't think many of these players respect this guy.

Hahaha, it's comical now aimrocky : 2:11 pm : link At least we know the tank job will be epic. No reeling off 6 or 7 to kill our draft pick!

While DRC has problems of his own as a player, TC : 2:11 pm : link maybe he's tired of watching such a crap offense while simultaneously be criticized.

This is going to turn into a circus Matt in SGS : 2:12 pm : link at a level we haven't seen since the end of Fassel. Or when Johnny Lynn came in with the wrong team on the gameplan and held a meeting.



And perhaps even more so the 1992 team with Handley and Rod Rust, when the Giants defense literally ignored Rust's game plans and decided to make it up on the fly on the field.

RE: RE: RE: RE: First Jackrabbit walking off the field early Rflairr : 2:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643034 Devon said:





Quote:





In comment 13642994 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:





Quote:





Apple talking to the media

DRC leaving the team.



Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.



So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.







Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.







To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.







If they go anywhere near 0-16, they very well might.



Reese is going no where, In comment 13643037 Dave in Hoboken said:Reese is going no where,

Haha BigBlueShock : 2:13 pm : link McAdoo: Hey, Eli, remember when we demoted you? Yea, we were just kidding!

RE: RE: RE: First Jackrabbit walking off the field early Sammo85 : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13642994 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:





Quote:





Apple talking to the media

DRC leaving the team.



Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.



So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.







Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.







To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.



Ownership is a big reason we are in the mess we are in.



They don't get to walk away from this either. In comment 13643034 Devon said:Ownership is a big reason we are in the mess we are in.They don't get to walk away from this either.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: First Jackrabbit walking off the field early Dave in Hoboken : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643037 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13643034 Devon said:





Quote:





In comment 13642994 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:





Quote:





Apple talking to the media

DRC leaving the team.



Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.



So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.







Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.







To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.







If they go anywhere near 0-16, they very well might.







Reese is going no where,



This is his mess. TC first, now it's on him. In comment 13643054 Rflairr said:This is his mess. TC first, now it's on him.

I would bet a lot of money jlukes : 2:14 pm : link That DRC was sticking up for Apple here

Quote: before belly-aching at half time like a little bitch.

This^^^^^^^^^^

Quote: before belly-aching at half time like a little bitch.



This^^^^^^^^^^ In comment 13643052 Dave in Hoboken said:This^^^^^^^^^^

So DRC ryanmkeane : 2:14 pm : link walks out on his team but it's McAdoo's fault? Makes sense.

And this is the problem building teams through FA.. Sean : 2:14 pm : link Let it all blow up. Sometimes ripcord bottom is needed to fix it.

This organization is a complete mess SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:15 pm : link right now, from the top to the bottom.

I see a ton of rush to.. Gmen8691 : 2:15 pm : link judgement comments about DRC. But does anyone know what actually happened or are we just easily comfortable with assessing the situation blindly and ignorantly?

RE: RE: RE: When the inmates run the asylum, they run it into the ground. ajr2456 : 2:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643024 clatterbuck said:





Quote:





In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.



Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?







Ah, Beckham again. Are there any problems with the Giants, NFL, Hollywood, Washington that didn't start with Beckham?







One more time: No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.



Maybe its traced to back to Ben losing weight. They seemed to respect him more when he was fat. In comment 13643041 Victor in CT said:Maybe its traced to back to Ben losing weight. They seemed to respect him more when he was fat.

Can we get Bill Parcells GiantsRage2007 : 2:15 pm : link Out of retirement? Let him buy the groceries and let him cook the meals.



You knew one way or another you'd find out about people when the losing starts. Cross DRC off the "keep" list for 2018.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: First Jackrabbit walking off the field early jeff57 : 2:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643037 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13643034 Devon said:





Quote:





In comment 13642994 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13642983 larryflower37 said:





Quote:





Apple talking to the media

DRC leaving the team.



Mara or Reese needs to step in and fire McAdoo or pull this team together.



So disappointed in this franchise. What a disgrace.







Reese is closer to getting fired than he is in the position to fire anybody. He's a joke now.







To you, maybe, but given how the Giants run, not likely ownership still.







If they go anywhere near 0-16, they very well might.







Reese is going no where,



The team is going nowhere. Reese is going. In comment 13643054 Rflairr said:The team is going nowhere. Reese is going.

RE: RE: RE: RE: When the inmates run the asylum, they run it into the ground. BrettNYG10 : 2:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643041 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





In comment 13643024 clatterbuck said:





Quote:





In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.



Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?







Ah, Beckham again. Are there any problems with the Giants, NFL, Hollywood, Washington that didn't start with Beckham?







One more time: No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job.







Maybe its traced to back to Ben losing weight. They seemed to respect him more when he was fat.



He got fat again this off-season. In comment 13643071 ajr2456 said:He got fat again this off-season.

RE: yikes Section131 : 2:16 pm : link

Quote: that is not good at all.



Bye week coaching change?



0-7 at bye, please Mara show some balls and fire McAdoo and Reese! In comment 13642974 AnnapolisMike said:0-7 at bye, please Mara show some balls and fire McAdoo and Reese!

Ever since he slicked back his hair........ TheMick7 : 2:17 pm : link .

RE: Pope says shyster : 2:17 pm : link

Quote: "DRC unhappy with how he was being used"



Probably pissed that Apple has been outside and him inside which I would be pissed at as well.



This was going to be my take. DRC knows he's gone after this year and his market value is being undermined by being made the utility player instead of the outside corner he still is. In comment 13643032 BlueHurricane said:This was going to be my take. DRC knows he's gone after this year and his market value is being undermined by being made the utility player instead of the outside corner he still is.

RE: So DRC larryflower37 : 2:18 pm : link

Quote: walks out on his team but it's McAdoo's fault? Makes sense.



He didn't walk out he was suspended and it's not just one player.

It's quite obvious he has lost this team and they do not respect him.

DRC is the extreme but a lot of players are speaking up at this point and it will only get worse.

DRC is well liked and the whole secondary is talking In comment 13643065 ryanmkeane said:He didn't walk out he was suspended and it's not just one player.It's quite obvious he has lost this team and they do not respect him.DRC is the extreme but a lot of players are speaking up at this point and it will only get worse.DRC is well liked and the whole secondary is talking

RE: Can we get Bill Parcells Greg from LI : 2:19 pm : link

Quote: Out of retirement? Let him buy the groceries and let him cook the meals.



I think I've made my hero-worship of Bill Parcells pretty clear over my years at BBI, but he's 76 years old, been out of the league for seven years, and didn't exactly set the world on fire in his last job with the Dolphins. In comment 13643072 GiantsRage2007 said:I think I've made my hero-worship of Bill Parcells pretty clear over my years at BBI, but he's 76 years old, been out of the league for seven years, and didn't exactly set the world on fire in his last job with the Dolphins.

. . . . jeff57 : 2:19 pm : link Giants S Landon Collins also told reporters that DRC didn't leave the team. He was suspended, so he left.

Quote: It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly

Quote: In comment 13642986 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13642977 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





It started when Coughlin decided to ignore Beckham's behavior. The discipline became non-existent. It has carried over and worsened. McAdoo clearly can't or won't discipline this team.



Anybody remember the 1991 Giants saying how Handley "treats us like men'?







Ah. It didn't take long for this to be traced backed to Beckham.







No, it's traced to Coughlin. It's not Beckham's fault that Coughlin sold his soul to try and save his job. You've got to be kidding with this shit. Coughlin has been gone for almost two years. Figures one of the usual suspects would try and pin this on Coughlin. Move out of CT please; your mere presence lowers the collective state IQ by 30 points. In comment 13642989 Victor in CT said:You've got to be kidding with this shit. Coughlin has been gone for almost two years. Figures one of the usual suspects would try and pin this on Coughlin. Move out of CT please; your mere presence lowers the collective state IQ by 30 points.

Yuck on McAdoo Sammo85 : 2:20 pm : link He was an awful choice for HC. Many of us called it.



He was a passenger last year. He made awful gameplans last year and his oversight of the components a HC is responsible for, were weak. We got sucked into hiring him as OC because of all the luster on him thanks to the brilliance of Aaron Rodgers.



Never mind that Rodgers has gotten even better and more lethal as a QB without McAdoo there.



Eli is far from perfect, but this HC throws him under the bus even last year after a bad game and then again this year.



If we go winless into the bye, he has to be fired.



And we thought the Jets were the laughingstock of the city and the league!



RE: I called it! jeff57 : 2:20 pm : link

Quote: Bye week Coach firing!



All you can do is laugh at this point.



I hate midyear firings. Wait till the end of the season. In comment 13643083 Britt in VA said:I hate midyear firings. Wait till the end of the season.

Parcells is all done coaching JonC : 2:21 pm : link he was done a few seasons before he called it.

RE: ?????????????? Beer Man : 2:22 pm : link

Quote: Any insiders know WTF is going on?!?!?! Indications were that he was a fake, the mods deleted him; but what he said is ironic In comment 13643000 est1986 said:Indications were that he was a fake, the mods deleted him; but what he said is ironic

Details coming out... guitarguybs12 : 2:22 pm : link Ian Rapoport‏

@RapSheet 1m1 minute ago

#Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had words with coach Ben McAdoo after being pulled in Sunday’s game, sources say. It continued today



Ian Rapoport‏

@RapSheet 1m1 minute ago

It got heated. DRC has been a good soldier, playing the slot, doing what was asked. As competitive as he is, getting pulled was too much.

... guitarguybs12 : 2:23 pm : link Ian Rapoport‏

@RapSheet 59s59 seconds ago

The issue between DRC and McAdoo and the coaches was never resolved Sunday. It continued today until the suspension and departure. Crazy.

Collins sounds like he's jlukes : 2:24 pm : link Sorta defending DRC. Not sure what the hell is going on

Don’t be pissed at DRC Rflairr : 2:24 pm : link Be pissed at how this entire coaching staff doesn’t know how to use it’s talent. It’s been a problem on offense and defense, they aren’t putting very good players in a position to succeed. Every player has regressed this season, because of this shitty staff.



DRC just like a lot of us, has got tired of this bs. And said he wasn’t going to take it anymore.

At least Reese WillVAB : 2:24 pm : link Has an excuse to spend a top 5 pick on a CB now.

I thought DRC Beer Man : 2:25 pm : link left with what appeared to be a groin injury

McAdoo is not a great coach Rjanyg : 2:25 pm : link but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.



Ridiculous

RE: At least Reese jeff57 : 2:25 pm : link

Quote: Has an excuse to spend a top 5 pick on a CB now.



DRC was gone after this season anyway. In comment 13643107 WillVAB said:DRC was gone after this season anyway.

RE: Don’t be pissed at DRC ryanmkeane : 2:25 pm : link

Quote:



DRC just like a lot of us, has got tired of this bs. And said he wasn’t going to take it anymore.

We went 11-5 last season. In comment 13643105 Rflairr said:We went 11-5 last season.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:25 pm : : 2:25 pm : link Ian Rapoport‏Verified account @RapSheet



#Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had words with coach Ben McAdoo after being pulled in Sunday’s game, sources say. It continued today



DRC Fish : 2:26 pm : link Can make the tackle but probably like I'm not getting hurt for this coach.



Mcadoo is like a chip Kelly 2.0 and a little bit of that ex- jets/ browns coach, can't think of his name.

RE: RE: Don’t be pissed at DRC Dave in Hoboken : 2:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643105 Rflairr said:





Quote:









DRC just like a lot of us, has got tired of this bs. And said he wasn’t going to take it anymore.





We went 11-5 last season.



Don't even bother with that delusional bozo. In comment 13643114 ryanmkeane said:Don't even bother with that delusional bozo.

RE: McAdoo is not a great coach Rjanyg : 2:26 pm : link

Quote: but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.



Ridiculous



grow up In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:grow up

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:27 pm : : 2:27 pm : link Kimberly Jones‏Verified account @KimJonesSports 14m14 minutes ago



Landon Collins said today that DRC & McAdoo had an issue Sunday. I'm also hearing DRC and an assistant coach had "blowup" Tuesday.



Haha ryanmkeane : 2:27 pm : link so you guys want McAdoo to be harder on the players, and when he does, and the player acts like a bitch and walks out...you side with the player...naturally.



God.

RE: ... Giants86 : 2:28 pm : link

Quote: Kimberly Jones‏Verified account @KimJonesSports 14m14 minutes ago



Landon Collins said today that DRC & McAdoo had an issue Sunday. I'm also hearing DRC and an assistant coach had "blowup" Tuesday.





A total nightmare this season has become. Eric I did not see this coming. In comment 13643125 Eric from BBI said:A total nightmare this season has become. Eric I did not see this coming.

RE: Collins sounds like he's Toth029 : 2:28 pm : link

Quote: Sorta defending DRC. Not sure what the hell is going on

He said "ask the coach" the other day. In comment 13643104 jlukes said:He said "ask the coach" the other day.

Man, it's only Oct. 11. bceagle05 : 2:28 pm : link Long way to Week 17.

Looks AcidTest : 2:28 pm : link like McAdoo has lost the team, but that doesn't excuse DRC's conduct. You play where the coaches tell you. Apple certainly isn't a boundary corner, at least not right now. I don't understand playing him on the outside, and he was benched for the first three series last Sunday IIRC. But the coaches make the final decision about where and when everyone plays.

Some of you are ignoring jvm52106 : 2:29 pm : link a very real possible outcome here which would actually keep McAdoo as coach. His complaints or jabs at Eli seemed like he was blaming Eli for not doing what he should be doing or as well as he can. Now to have a DB pull himself off the team because he didn't like being pulled from game shows another possible "player" problem. For all we know McAdoo could be complaining behind the scenes about the players he has who jsut don't do what they need to do...



I am not saying I see it that way and in fact think the opposite (McAdoo has to go) but management doesn't like being challenged and questioned. The players could be seen as doing just that...

RE: Collins sounds like he's HomerJones45 : 2:29 pm : link

Quote: Sorta defending DRC. Not sure what the hell is going on No different than any other worksplace; the locker room will get divided. Some will support the HC and others will support DRC. No one will go to work with any enthusiasm or focus. In comment 13643104 jlukes said:No different than any other worksplace; the locker room will get divided. Some will support the HC and others will support DRC. No one will go to work with any enthusiasm or focus.

RE: RE: Don’t be pissed at DRC Sammo85 : 2:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643105 Rflairr said:





Quote:









DRC just like a lot of us, has got tired of this bs. And said he wasn’t going to take it anymore.





We went 11-5 last season.



In spite of a terrible HC.



We had a weak schedule and a great defense. Offense was atrocious.



He's 0-5 this year, for those keeping score at home.

In comment 13643114 ryanmkeane said:In spite of a terrible HC.We had a weak schedule and a great defense. Offense was atrocious.He's 0-5 this year, for those keeping score at home.

Big Mac should hold a press conference... BillKo : 2:30 pm : link ...and declare:



I NEED WINNERS

RE: I see a ton of rush to.. Overseer : 2:30 pm : link

Quote: judgement comments about DRC. But does anyone know what actually happened or are we just easily comfortable with assessing the situation blindly and ignorantly?

Largely reacting to early reports, namely the Francesca pads removal but you're correct further details are relevant.



Hard to argue this isn't the worst season of the Manning era. A true dumpster fire. Far exceeds 2013 which was a horrific roster. The Bill Sheridan D year was unwatchable but still had competitive games late in the season. This is worse than 2003.



They need a vet HC to steady this sinking ship. No projects or OC/DC potential guys. Fuck if I see any great options though. Reid would have been great but that was several years ago. Cowher ain't coming back. Schwartz? Fisher? Fox? Gruden? Puke. Dare I say Re...no fuck it I'm out.



In comment 13643070 Gmen8691 said:Largely reacting to early reports, namely the Francesca pads removal but you're correct further details are relevant.Hard to argue this isn't the worst season of the Manning era. A true dumpster fire. Far exceeds 2013 which was a horrific roster. The Bill Sheridan D year was unwatchable but still had competitive games late in the season. This is worse than 2003.They need a vet HC to steady this sinking ship. No projects or OC/DC potential guys. Fuck if I see any great options though. Reid would have been great but that was several years ago. Cowher ain't coming back. Schwartz? Fisher? Fox? Gruden? Puke. Dare I say Re...no fuck it I'm out.

RE: Let's go Yankees Bchurch : 2:30 pm : link

Quote: PLLLLLEEEEEAAASSSEEE



THIS. THIS. THIS. In comment 13643134 DC Gmen Fan said:THIS. THIS. THIS.

RE: no matter how much McAdoo suck BillKo : 2:31 pm : link

Quote: This is some pretty weak sauce from DRC. Unprofessional.



No question.......totally agree.



Didn't DRC have a bad repute before coming here? He seemed to be good soldier here, until today.......... In comment 13643140 Greg from LI said:No question.......totally agree.Didn't DRC have a bad repute before coming here? He seemed to be good soldier here, until today..........

question: BillKo : 2:31 pm : link Does he get paid?



Because if not, he'll be back.............

RE: Big Mac should hold a press conference... Sammo85 : 2:32 pm : link

Quote: ...and declare:



I NEED WINNERS





And push all his chips into the middle of the table!! In comment 13643141 BillKo said:And push all his chips into the middle of the table!!

I'd be pissed ryanmkeane : 2:32 pm : link about not playing outside corner as well considering Apple is allergic to the ball. But have a conversation with the coach about it. Be a man. Don't walk out on your team when the chips are down.

I thought DRC limped off the field in the second half? B in ALB : 2:33 pm : link Is it possible that McNcheese questioned his toughness?



That's a pretty taboo thing to do if it happened and definitely something that would set a player off.

What the hell... Chris in Philly : 2:36 pm : link kind of coach allows this to fester for 3 fucking days? That is a pretty dire lack of leadership...

RE: I thought DRC limped off the field in the second half? JonC : 2:36 pm : link

Quote: Is it possible that McNcheese questioned his toughness?



That's a pretty taboo thing to do if it happened and definitely something that would set a player off.



It happened in 2015, perhaps history repeated.

In comment 13643152 B in ALB said:It happened in 2015, perhaps history repeated.

Landon Collins seems to think Kevin in Annapolis : 2:37 pm : link DRC didn't leave the team and was suspended after a conversation with the coach. I wonder what is really going on.

RE: What the hell... BillKo : 2:38 pm : link

Quote: kind of coach allows this to fester for 3 fucking days? That is a pretty dire lack of leadership...



Who says he did?



Mac probably said this is what we are doing, you've need to handle it.



Perhaps DRC had a change of heart and simply walked out. In comment 13643156 Chris in Philly said:Who says he did?Mac probably said this is what we are doing, you've need to handle it.Perhaps DRC had a change of heart and simply walked out.

RE: RE: McAdoo is not a great coach Jints in Carolina : 2:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.



Ridiculous







grow up



Did you just fucking argue with yourself? In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:Did you just fucking argue with yourself?

RE: What the hell... jlukes : 2:38 pm : link

Quote: kind of coach allows this to fester for 3 fucking days? That is a pretty dire lack of leadership...



A coach that is completely paralyzed by all of the responsibility he has In comment 13643156 Chris in Philly said:A coach that is completely paralyzed by all of the responsibility he has

It is unreal Matt in SGS : 2:38 pm : link how this shit came apart after only 5 games. To be honest, the Dallas opener seemed to really be such a harbinger that so much was wrong with the team. In that one game, with how bad the offense was, everything was stripped from the team. A reality that "holy shit, we didn't fix the offensive problems with all the changes" (ignoring the OL didn't help) And then the wheels came off far too quick.



It's like the 1995 opener against Dallas on Monday Night. The Giants finished 1994 strong, signed Herschel and Mike Croel thinking the Giants were ready to challenge Dallas...and got curb stomped 35-0 and set the table for a 5-11 season and really the beginning of the end of Reeves and Dave Brown.



This tells you that the Giants were a timebomb which everything was held off by an 11-5 record in 2016, but it was waiting to go off. And it did.

Great News PaulN : 2:39 pm : link This is what it takes to get this thing blown apart, think Reese is still the man? He is a piece of shit, and McAdoo is a fucking joke. Mara better take care of this when this season is over, otherwise there will be no more chances, they have a shot to take advantage of this situation and start new with a young top QB, the Manning days here must also come to an end. I love Eli, but Reese was such a bad GM that he was incapable of building a team around a proven Superbowl MVP, Sad state of affairs but it's time to take advantage of this.

This is a great case study in how not to run an organization Victor in CT : 2:39 pm : link half way measures never work. Business professors should be using this:



* firing a mid level manager (Fewell) while forcing his staff

on his retread replacement

* firing another mid level (Gilbride) while forcing his staff on HIS replacemnt

* firing effectively the COO (Coughlin) but forcing his replacement to keep his staff, OL coach excepted

* allowing effectively the CEO (Reese and his Board of Dimwits) to remain in charge, but with a good talking to, despite doing a terrible job procuring players and staff.



What a hot mess.

RE: RE: RE: McAdoo is not a great coach jlukes : 2:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.



Ridiculous







grow up







Did you just fucking argue with yourself?



No, he was correcting his typo In comment 13643162 Jints in Carolina said:No, he was correcting his typo

Benny the Tire Guy and Jerry Lundegaard ghost718 : 2:39 pm : link What a team we've got here

RE: RE: RE: McAdoo is not a great coach YAJ2112 : 2:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.



Ridiculous







grow up







Did you just fucking argue with yourself?



Bahahaha, nice catch In comment 13643162 Jints in Carolina said:Bahahaha, nice catch

I had decided to tune out this clusterfuck for the rest of the season. Mr. Bungle : 2:41 pm : link But now I might change my mind and watch! I'm suddenly interested to see how much MORE craptacular this can get!



" B*n Mc*d** " will be used on BBI for years to come!

No surprise ZogZerg : 2:43 pm : link He can see what a disaster his HC is.

Hopefully this will wake up the owners and they will clean house.

RE: This is a great case study in how not to run an organization bceagle05 : 2:45 pm : link

Quote: half way measures never work. Business professors should be using this:



* firing a mid level manager (Fewell) while forcing his staff

on his retread replacement

* firing another mid level (Gilbride) while forcing his staff on HIS replacemnt

* firing effectively the COO (Coughlin) but forcing his replacement to keep his staff, OL coach excepted

* allowing effectively the CEO (Reese and his Board of Dimwits) to remain in charge, but with a good talking to, despite doing a terrible job procuring players and staff.



What a hot mess.



Yeah, it's been half measures all around. Just very sloppy, and a far cry from the way the organization operated as recently as 10 years ago. Not sure what exactly happened, but the scapegoats have been players and coaches, and not front office. Maybe now John Mara will take a longer look at the brain trust - Jerry Reese and Chris Mara are liabilities. John is sounding more and more like Jerry Jones with each passing year, too. In comment 13643172 Victor in CT said:Yeah, it's been half measures all around. Just very sloppy, and a far cry from the way the organization operated as recently as 10 years ago. Not sure what exactly happened, but the scapegoats have been players and coaches, and not front office. Maybe now John Mara will take a longer look at the brain trust - Jerry Reese and Chris Mara are liabilities. John is sounding more and more like Jerry Jones with each passing year, too.

RE: RE: RE: RE: McAdoo is not a great coach jlukes : 2:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643162 Jints in Carolina said:





Quote:





In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.



Ridiculous







grow up







Did you just fucking argue with yourself?







Bahahaha, nice catch



He meant to say grow up instead of go up,so he corrected himself. In comment 13643176 YAJ2112 said:He meant to say grow up instead of go up,so he corrected himself.

This GiantBlue : 2:45 pm : link NFLTradeRumors.co @nfltrade_rumors · 1m .





RT @JosinaAnderson: My texts w/ #Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: J: U alright? DRC: I'm Gr8 J: R u coming back to team? D:Yes I am J: When D:Tomorrow.

. . . . jeff57 : 2:45 pm : link Jordan Raanan Retweeted Josina Anderson



DRC says he'll be back tomorrow





.... yankees78 : 2:46 pm : link Quote: @JosinaAnderson

My texts w/ #Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie:



J: U alright?

DRC: I'm Gr8



J: R u coming back to team?

D:Yes I am



J: When

D:Tomorrow.

DRC back tomorrow: Dave in Hoboken : 2:46 pm : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 1m1 minute ago



More Jordan Raanan Retweeted Josina Anderson

DRC says he'll be back tomorrow

A 1/2 day suspension? WTF is the point causing this stirup then guitarguybs12 : 2:46 pm : link .

RE: Great News Giants86 : 2:47 pm : link

Quote: This is what it takes to get this thing blown apart, think Reese is still the man? He is a piece of shit, and McAdoo is a fucking joke. Mara better take care of this when this season is over, otherwise there will be no more chances, they have a shot to take advantage of this situation and start new with a young top QB, the Manning days here must also come to an end. I love Eli, but Reese was such a bad GM that he was incapable of building a team around a proven Superbowl MVP, Sad state of affairs but it's time to take advantage of this.





TOTALLY AGREE WITH THIS In comment 13643169 PaulN said:TOTALLY AGREE WITH THIS

RE: RE: Character matters Go Terps : 2:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13642978 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Football, more than any other sport, is a team game.





Terps, you're not wrong when you keep banging that drum (although it's really a bit much), but what you neglect is that talent matters too. Football, just like any other sport, is a professional performance event. Choosing character at the expense of talent will sink you to the bottom just as fast as talent at the expense of character. You'll just have a choir boy version of the same shitty team.



Sorry if you think it's a bit much...I also think it's a bit much the way people here rationalize or look the other way because a player is wearing a Giants uniform instead of someone else's.



And I never said we should have a team of choir boys...I simply think we should try to populate the roster with professionals that can be trusted to do their jobs. In comment 13642997 Gatorade Dunk said:Sorry if you think it's a bit much...I also think it's a bit much the way people here rationalize or look the other way because a player is wearing a Giants uniform instead of someone else's.And I never said we should have a team of choir boys...I simply think we should try to populate the roster with professionals that can be trusted to do their jobs.

RE: RE: McAdoo is not a great coach arcarsenal : 2:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.



Ridiculous







grow up



WTF? In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:WTF?

Still not clear jeff57 : 2:48 pm : link Whether he walked out or whether he left after being suspended.

DRC walking out is nothing new VenteSette : 2:49 pm : link He was talking about retiring at least as far back as after the February 2014. He doesn't like football that much.

I don't want to lay too much of this insanity at McAdoo's feet... BlackLight : 2:49 pm : link but it's really hard for me to imagine players getting themselves suspended, walking off the field early, and talking to the press about the team's culture, if Tom Coughlin were still the head coach.



Whatever the problems were when TC was here, players respected him enough to keep it in-house.

DRC should be allowed back to clean his fucking locker Go Terps : 2:49 pm : link I'd rather see what we've got in some other guys.

RE: Still not clear Rocky369 : 2:50 pm : link

Quote: Whether he walked out or whether he left after being suspended.



the current fact that players and coaches are on either side doesn't bode well. but could also be limited facts that are currently available. In comment 13643214 jeff57 said:the current fact that players and coaches are on either side doesn't bode well. but could also be limited facts that are currently available.

Hey Mr. Mara? sinister_bee98 : 2:50 pm : link Why should the fans care towatch the games or buy merchandise when the players dont even want to be here? Even for millions $$$$?



This is every bit as bad as Handley.

Knowing what we know now... Chris684 : 2:50 pm : link I'm starting to actually believe the guy that posted yesterday that Mac is out during the BYE week.



Mara doesnt like to rock the boat but if players are leaving the team? I really don't think he will want to let this go any further.



Get through the next 2 weeks (which will be ugly and likely 0-7). Then you say thanks, but no thanks to Mac and let Spags take over before you blow everything up in the offseason.

Sunday night in Denver bceagle05 : 2:50 pm : link might be the first Giants game I skip in I don't know how many years. It'll be over by halftime, and I can't stomach Eli getting destroyed by those pass rushers.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: McAdoo is not a great coach YAJ2112 : 2:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643176 YAJ2112 said:





Quote:





In comment 13643162 Jints in Carolina said:





Quote:





In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.



Ridiculous







grow up







Did you just fucking argue with yourself?







Bahahaha, nice catch







He meant to say grow up instead of go up,so he corrected himself.



Damn. Jints way was better. In comment 13643193 jlukes said:Damn. Jints way was better.

RE: Landon Collins seems to think Rflairr : 2:51 pm : link

Quote: DRC didn't leave the team and was suspended after a conversation with the coach. I wonder what is really going on.



We have a clueless child. Trying to lead men. Never hire the intern to be CEO In comment 13643158 Kevin in Annapolis said:We have a clueless child. Trying to lead men. Never hire the intern to be CEO

Details straight from DRC on Why guitarguybs12 : 2:52 pm : link Josina Anderson

@JosinaAnderson

#Giants CB DRC told me he & Ben McAdoo had an argument on the sidelines about playing. Admits he 'handled it the wrong way.'



[More]



Josina Anderson‏

@JosinaAnderson

#NYG CB DRC cont 2me:

"but to sit me a game had me hot, so I left. I was suspended way before I left. I left bc I felt what he said was BS."

Fans always blame the coach joeinpa : 2:52 pm : link That s a easy fix. Maybe the team just hasn as players.

RE: It is unreal HomerJones45 : 2:52 pm : link

Quote: how this shit came apart after only 5 games. To be honest, the Dallas opener seemed to really be such a harbinger that so much was wrong with the team. In that one game, with how bad the offense was, everything was stripped from the team. A reality that "holy shit, we didn't fix the offensive problems with all the changes" (ignoring the OL didn't help) And then the wheels came off far too quick.



It's like the 1995 opener against Dallas on Monday Night. The Giants finished 1994 strong, signed Herschel and Mike Croel thinking the Giants were ready to challenge Dallas...and got curb stomped 35-0 and set the table for a 5-11 season and really the beginning of the end of Reeves and Dave Brown.



This tells you that the Giants were a timebomb which everything was held off by an 11-5 record in 2016, but it was waiting to go off. And it did. or 1971 when they thought they were ready to contend after going 9-5 the year before. Thinking their team was ready to contend, they go and draft Rocky Thompson and Wayne Walton while the Raiders take Jack Tatum, Phil Vilipiano and Clarence Davis right behind them. The Giants finished 4-10, Tarkenton had enough and they traded him back to the Vikings for a bag of used athletic socks. In comment 13643167 Matt in SGS said:or 1971 when they thought they were ready to contend after going 9-5 the year before. Thinking their team was ready to contend, they go and draft Rocky Thompson and Wayne Walton while the Raiders take Jack Tatum, Phil Vilipiano and Clarence Davis right behind them. The Giants finished 4-10, Tarkenton had enough and they traded him back to the Vikings for a bag of used athletic socks.

So everybody on offense gets a free pass SHO'NUFF : 2:52 pm : link but guys like DRC and Apple are being pulled? Honestly, if I were on defense, I would blow up too after 1 1/2 years of bad offense and no accountability.

Mac already working his magic... BillKo : 2:53 pm : link ...DRC back tomorrow.



Surely that paycheck had something to do with it.

RE: Mac already working his magic... Sammo85 : 2:55 pm : link

Quote: ...DRC back tomorrow.



Surely that paycheck had something to do with it.





LOL! What magic?



Could he sprinkle some on the damn offense?



He's lost the team and has no credibility with the players or the fan base. In comment 13643239 BillKo said:LOL! What magic?Could he sprinkle some on the damn offense?He's lost the team and has no credibility with the players or the fan base.

Any joeinpa : 2:56 pm : link Players. Who the hell knows at this point

RE: So everybody on offense gets a free pass BillKo : 2:56 pm : link

Quote: but guys like DRC and Apple are being pulled? Honestly, if I were on defense, I would blow up too after 1 1/2 years of bad offense and no accountability.



Have to disagree...this defense was given the lead in the 4th quarter three consecutive weeks, and didn't even resemble a unit that could protect the lead and take over the game.



They are as culpable as anyone. This is a team effort, unfortunately.



Last year counts as crap now. In comment 13643238 SHO'NUFF said:Have to disagree...this defense was given the lead in the 4th quarter three consecutive weeks, and didn't even resemble a unit that could protect the lead and take over the game.They are as culpable as anyone. This is a team effort, unfortunately.Last year counts as crap now.

RE: Mac already working his magic... Britt in VA : 2:56 pm : link

Quote: ...DRC back tomorrow.



Surely that paycheck had something to do with it.



The only magic Ben McAdoo had was deflecting from his sh-tshow of an offense with that mirage of an 11-5 record last year. In comment 13643239 BillKo said:The only magic Ben McAdoo had was deflecting from his sh-tshow of an offense with that mirage of an 11-5 record last year.

RE: RE: RE: RE: McAdoo is not a great coach jlukes : 2:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643162 Jints in Carolina said:





Quote:





In comment 13643119 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





In comment 13643110 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





but a player should not quit on his teammates. Taking off your pads is childish at the very least. Go up and act like the millionaire you are.



Ridiculous







grow up







Did you just fucking argue with yourself?







Bahahaha, nice catch



He meant to say grow up instead of go up,so he corrected himself. In comment 13643176 YAJ2112 said:He meant to say grow up instead of go up,so he corrected himself.

RE: So everybody on offense gets a free pass Victor in CT : 2:58 pm : link

Quote: but guys like DRC and Apple are being pulled? Honestly, if I were on defense, I would blow up too after 1 1/2 years of bad offense and no accountability.



I'll ask this: Did McAdoo hire Spags? Or any of the D coaches? No. ANd he probably had no say in the D players. But he was and is OC, his OL coach was his pick. Who would he favor? The offense or defense? In comment 13643238 SHO'NUFF said:I'll ask this: Did McAdoo hire Spags? Or any of the D coaches? No. ANd he probably had no say in the D players. But he was and is OC, his OL coach was his pick. Who would he favor? The offense or defense?

It sounds like he'll be back tomorrow, and practice this week... guitarguybs12 : 2:58 pm : link But be suspended/out this coming Sunday. At least that's what the latest details imply.

RE: Hey Mr. Mara? Greg from LI : 3:03 pm : link

Quote: This is every bit as bad as Handley.



It's bad, but no it isn't. Ray Handley turned a champion into 8-8 and 6-10. For whatever McAdoo's faults, he did not inherit a team remotely on the level of the 1990 Giants. In comment 13643224 sinister_bee98 said:It's bad, but no it isn't. Ray Handley turned a champion into 8-8 and 6-10. For whatever McAdoo's faults, he did not inherit a team remotely on the level of the 1990 Giants.

Why was his beef with Mac Doomster : 3:03 pm : link and not with Spags?



Also, we don't know what it was all about, and if DRC comes back tomorrow, what kind of cover up will be in place for the real reason? Have to be real careful here, because too many people may already be involved...

This team is a dumpster fire lawguy9801 : 3:07 pm : link with a train wreck burning inside.

RE: Why was his beef with Mac Beer Man : 3:11 pm : link

Quote: and not with Spags?



Also, we don't know what it was all about, and if DRC comes back tomorrow, what kind of cover up will be in place for the real reason? Have to be real careful here, because too many people may already be involved... We don't know the facts, I'm guessing Mac made the call to sit him. I thought he was playing alright at the time. In comment 13643286 Doomster said:We don't know the facts, I'm guessing Mac made the call to sit him. I thought he was playing alright at the time.

It shows pretty shitty character by DRC to BigBlueDownTheShore : 3:13 pm : link

B) Walk away from the team when it is clearly in the gutter



I put this up yesterday, and it couldn't be more true with this news







A) Abandon the team mid battle in the middle of a winnable gameB) Walk away from the team when it is clearly in the gutterI put this up yesterday, and it couldn't be more true with this news

Bad news: Hurts DRC's trade value AcesUp : 3:20 pm : link Good news: Possibly forces Giants' hand to deal him



This team should be making decisions for the future, now.





RE: RE: What the hell... Chris in Philly : 3:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643156 Chris in Philly said:





Quote:





kind of coach allows this to fester for 3 fucking days? That is a pretty dire lack of leadership...







Who says he did?



Mac probably said this is what we are doing, you've need to handle it.



Perhaps DRC had a change of heart and simply walked out.



Or you could read this, posted above:



Ian Rapoport‏

@RapSheet 59s59 seconds ago

The issue between DRC and McAdoo and the coaches was never resolved Sunday. It continued today until the suspension and departure. Crazy. In comment 13643161 BillKo said:Or you could read this, posted above:Ian Rapoport‏@RapSheet 59s59 seconds agoThe issue between DRC and McAdoo and the coaches was never resolved Sunday. It continued today until the suspension and departure. Crazy.

RE: no matter how much McAdoo suck AnishPatel : 3:23 pm : link

Quote: This is some pretty weak sauce from DRC. Unprofessional.



Yeah that's not a way to go about handling that at all. I'll go one step forward and say that Collins should have told the media that's an intenal matter, rather then telling the media. In comment 13643140 Greg from LI said:Yeah that's not a way to go about handling that at all. I'll go one step forward and say that Collins should have told the media that's an intenal matter, rather then telling the media.

its a bitch move well...bye TC : 3:27 pm : link by DRC but as one of the true vets on the team it tells you a lot about the HC too. An ass kicking this Sunday night on nat tv and maybe Mara WILL make a move...

RE: And this is the problem building teams through FA.. old man : 3:33 pm : link

Quote: Let it all blow up. Sometimes ripcord bottom is needed to fix it.



+1 on your last sentence. An aging David Carr-ish QB(justifiably), a meh at best OL with the 2 better ones hitting FA, an underwhelming DL(except for Snacks),LBs =OL, a disgruntled secondary, a 11 personnel come hell or high water OC who is also the HC and MikeMcCarthy-wannabe instead of a Ben McAdoo(whatever THAT may be)...and a GM that loves 'projects', 'reaches' and 'weapons' but hates LBs and OL... Plus an ownership that has their hands in the pie too much(Chris Mara) or not enough(fire the HC but keep the GM that caused the firing of the HC, in large part).

We're gonna be a lot closer to being the new version of the Cleveland Browns joke of an organization than of the Pats/Steelers/other top organizations for at least 3 years. In comment 13643066 Sean said:+1 on your last sentence. An aging David Carr-ish QB(justifiably), a meh at best OL with the 2 better ones hitting FA, an underwhelming DL(except for Snacks),LBs =OL, a disgruntled secondary, a 11 personnel come hell or high water OC who is also the HC and MikeMcCarthy-wannabe instead of a Ben McAdoo(whatever THAT may be)...and a GM that loves 'projects', 'reaches' and 'weapons' but hates LBs and OL... Plus an ownership that has their hands in the pie too much(Chris Mara) or not enough(fire the HC but keep the GM that caused the firing of the HC, in large part).We're gonna be a lot closer to being the new version of the Cleveland Browns joke of an organization than of the Pats/Steelers/other top organizations for at least 3 years.

oldman makes a good point about having to build through FA Victor in CT : 3:41 pm : link it never works long term, even when you hit a 3 good ones like th eGIants did last year. Thy're mercenaries. How many teams have "won the off season" and flopped, most famously the 2007 Eagles?



In the end, it all comes back to Reese's mismangment of the organization and roster, and Mara/Tisch enabling it.

It's one thing to ryanmkeane : 3:45 pm : link have a solid FA year when you are also hitting in the draft. Reese hasn't done that.

RE: RE: Why was his beef with Mac SHO'NUFF : 3:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643286 Doomster said:





Quote:





and not with Spags?



Also, we don't know what it was all about, and if DRC comes back tomorrow, what kind of cover up will be in place for the real reason? Have to be real careful here, because too many people may already be involved...



We don't know the facts, I'm guessing Mac made the call to sit him. I thought he was playing alright at the time.



So now Benny Hill is controlling who plays on defense, while calling the offense? Why even have an OC and DC? In comment 13643303 Beer Man said:So now Benny Hill is controlling who plays on defense, while calling the offense? Why even have an OC and DC?

RE: RE: So everybody on offense gets a free pass SHO'NUFF : 3:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643238 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





but guys like DRC and Apple are being pulled? Honestly, if I were on defense, I would blow up too after 1 1/2 years of bad offense and no accountability.







Have to disagree...this defense was given the lead in the 4th quarter three consecutive weeks, and didn't even resemble a unit that could protect the lead and take over the game.



They are as culpable as anyone. This is a team effort, unfortunately.



Last year counts as crap now.



Wouldn't your will be broken after all the shitty performances by the Offense? A unit can only hold the team together for so long. In comment 13643255 BillKo said:Wouldn't your will be broken after all the shitty performances by the Offense? A unit can only hold the team together for so long.

The real Danny L : 3:54 pm : link question that needs to be asked is when are the giants suspending McAdoo and throw him out of the building. Guy has lost this team.

I've been a die hard fan since 1962 and if this isn't the worst season SB 42 and 46 and ? : 4:05 pm : link it's got to be in the top 3, because expectations high.



We know the defense was good last year. We saw it. They put four players on 1st or 2nd All Pro. JPP wasn't a monster, but he was disruptive, had 7 sacks, and knocked down about 8 passes at the LOS.



We had the deepest secondary, supposedly, in the league. They tackled well. Apple was said by everyone to be having a really good rookie season, and players improve in year 2 so they say. Collins and DRC good blitzing.



One pick this season? Failure to recover fumbles or even knock the ball out. Seems like not trying hard enough, but that can't be.



From the first time the team hit the field against Dallas they just didn't seem to be playing with a lot of fire and emotion.



JPP opened his big mouth to say how great he was in the offseason, and he wasn't going to play for less than what he was worth, but at the game Sunday I was watching him. About 50 percent of the time he was only up against the left tackle and his rush was just running straight into the tackle and going nowhere.



I was never on a team sport with a lot of guys in a locker room so I don't know what the feel inside a locker room is, but if there's such a thing as a negative locker room feel, Giants' locker room must have it.



As to the defense not seeming to be trying that hard, that may be a side effect of most of the best defensive players on the team being signed to long-term contracts.

Yet some of you ThatLimerickGuy : 4:08 pm : link still argue with me that the character of the players is not an important attribute to team success.



Smh man. This train was coming at us full speed ahead at 200 mph and nobody wanted to listen to me when I kept telling people to move out of the way.

nothing for nothing DRC acted like a douche on Sunday Larry in Pencilvania : 4:10 pm : link And he was informed by the head coach he would be inactive against Denver. Didn't Coughlin once bench Plax and or Tommer

For attitude?

RE: Yet some of you Gatorade Dunk : 4:11 pm : link

Quote: still argue with me that the character of the players is not an important attribute to team success.



Smh man. This train was coming at us full speed ahead at 200 mph and nobody wanted to listen to me when I kept telling people to move out of the way.

Tell us again about the midwest club scene.



In case you wonder why no one listens to you, that's a hint. In comment 13643445 ThatLimerickGuy said:Tell us again about the midwest club scene.In case you wonder why no one listens to you, that's a hint.

RE: RE: Hey Mr. Mara? HomerJones45 : 4:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643224 sinister_bee98 said:





Quote:





This is every bit as bad as Handley.







It's bad, but no it isn't. Ray Handley turned a champion into 8-8 and 6-10. For whatever McAdoo's faults, he did not inherit a team remotely on the level of the 1990 Giants. He inherited a top 10 offense and a 200 million dollar spend for prime defensive players. He, along with the front office, have turned it into this.



Yeah, it's every bit as bad as Handley if not worse. In comment 13643285 Greg from LI said:He inherited a top 10 offense and a 200 million dollar spend for prime defensive players. He, along with the front office, have turned it into this.Yeah, it's every bit as bad as Handley if not worse.

What a rudderless ship this team is... Carson53 : 4:29 pm : link No leaders on this damn team!

RE: RE: RE: Character matters ThatLimerickGuy : 4:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13642997 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13642978 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Football, more than any other sport, is a team game.





Terps, you're not wrong when you keep banging that drum (although it's really a bit much), but what you neglect is that talent matters too. Football, just like any other sport, is a professional performance event. Choosing character at the expense of talent will sink you to the bottom just as fast as talent at the expense of character. You'll just have a choir boy version of the same shitty team.







Sorry if you think it's a bit much...I also think it's a bit much the way people here rationalize or look the other way because a player is wearing a Giants uniform instead of someone else's.



And I never said we should have a team of choir boys...I simply think we should try to populate the roster with professionals that can be trusted to do their jobs.



At least one other person around here can actually rationally see a situation for what it is. In comment 13643208 Go Terps said:At least one other person around here can actually rationally see a situation for what it is.

RE: RE: Yet some of you B in ALB : 4:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643445 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





still argue with me that the character of the players is not an important attribute to team success.



Smh man. This train was coming at us full speed ahead at 200 mph and nobody wanted to listen to me when I kept telling people to move out of the way.





Tell us again about the midwest club scene.



In case you wonder why no one listens to you, that's a hint.



He's too busy blaming this situation on Beckham in another thread.



Fucking genius. In comment 13643458 Gatorade Dunk said:He's too busy blaming this situation on Beckham in another thread.Fucking genius.

We've seen this dumpster fire coming, but if we are winless Diver_Down : 4:39 pm : link at the bye, this could progress to a fully involved landfill fire.

If nothing else this gives Bubba : 4:57 pm : link me a reason to stay interested in the Giants.

Couldn't be better unless Bubba : 5:00 pm : link Sullivan and Spag's go at like Gilbride and Ryan did.



DRC "Coach I'm tired. Can't you get to O to stay on the field more than 5 minutes please?"

If this shit show doesn't get Reese down SomeFan : 5:19 pm : link through the coaching staff fired, nothing will. This team is in disarray. John Mara needs to get the FUCK out of football decisions too.



As. Ad as the 70s and makes it hard to care about watching these games.

Meanwhile NikkiMac : 5:51 pm : link Spags gets off Scott free on this issue wtf is his story in all this .hes got to go too imo!

I think this rebel yell : 8:07 pm : link is the beginning of the end for McAdoo. Regardless of DRC's past transgressions, McAdoo has clearly lost this team.