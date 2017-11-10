Can McAdoo become a good coach? an_idol_mind : 10/11/2017 3:49 pm Just wondering about opinions: is McAdoo flat out bad as a coach or is he somebody who is overwhelmed and could become better with more time or experience?



So far, he's refused to make changes to his approach, either in personnel packages, playcalling responsibilities, or the like. Do you think he would improve if he made some adjustments, or do you think he's just not head coach material?

I think he can yankeeslover : 10/11/2017 3:52 pm : link coaches should evolve..Problem with Mac.. he never coached on any level before.. He was not ready.. I think with time, Yes he can improve..

No, but... trueblueinpw : 10/11/2017 3:52 pm : link Being rigid and incompetent aren't great qualities for a football coach. But he could probably have a very successful career in politics.

Coached TEs before this. SHO'NUFF : 10/11/2017 3:54 pm : link Has no idea how to use TEs now.

My idea of.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/11/2017 3:55 pm : link a good coach is one who can adapt to different strategies by countering them with adjustments. One who knows when to push guys and when to lay off. One who knows that a season is fluid and takes a lot of twists and turns.



It's very hard for me to say Mac has done any of those things well. He's stubbornly stuck with a personnel grouping and never solved the teams that throw a Cover 2 at him. He talked about not having a FB last year, so he was given one this year and lined up in shotgun on 3rd and short repeatedly.



I thought he was an excellent in-game coach last year, but it looks more and more like he simply benefitted from minimizing mistakes by the offense, punting and having the D hold teams. When the D can't hold teams, that plan doesn't work and he's not adapting it very well.

RE: He seemed pretty good SHO'NUFF : 10/11/2017 3:55 pm : link

Quote: last year.



Not even. In comment 13643402 CT Charlie said:Not even.

doesn't seem likely santacruzom : 10/11/2017 3:55 pm : link You have to consider the rarity of good coaches. In any given year, how many are there in both the NFL and college combined?



Thus far, there's no reason to believe that McAdoo possesses what must be rare traits required to be a good coach.

RE: RE: He seemed pretty good SHO'NUFF : 10/11/2017 3:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643402 CT Charlie said:





Quote:





last year.







Not even.



As to why? FMiC sums it up quite nicely above. In comment 13643408 SHO'NUFF said:As to why? FMiC sums it up quite nicely above.

I don't honestly know santacruzom : 10/11/2017 4:01 pm : link how significant a role being good with the media plays. I just know he's pretty awful at it. I wonder if that particular skill is a symptom of a coach's general coaching aptitude.



For instance, today he said "That's all I have for you on the matter" five different times (at least -- I stopped reading) in regards to DRC. I feel like better coaches who excel with the media (Steve Kerr, for one) would state his refusal to talk about the subject with an elusive combination of wit, civility, and absoluteness when the question is asked a second time. Great coaches who have prickly reputations would shut that shit down in no uncertain terms as well. Can you imagine Popovich having to say "I'm not talking about that" 5 times? He'd leave reporters crying after just once.

No. prdave73 : 10/11/2017 4:11 pm : link But maybe with Belichick as his assistant!

Yes I think he can RetroJint : 10/11/2017 4:12 pm : link As for the adjustment guy above, they have taken the lead in the fourth quarter of the last three games. What's obviously got him flummoxed is the play of his defense. He expects them to close out the games. Simply hasn't happened even though thr unit is almost completely healthy . There is no pass rush, no turnovers and a high third -down conversion rate.

No... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/11/2017 4:13 pm : link Unless he becomes less rigid and stubborn.

He'll be a position coach somewhere HomerJones45 : 10/11/2017 4:13 pm : link when he gets the axe here. He had his chance and blew it sky high.

NO larryflower37 : 10/11/2017 4:13 pm : link Good coaches do not allow the circus that is going on to ever happen.

A solid leader has their finger on the pulse of the team and knows when to step in.

He is reacting to the environment, instead of dictating the environment.

X and O's are great but I great coach motivates and know what to say at the right times. He obviously is lacking in that area.



A good coach? FStubbs : 10/11/2017 4:13 pm : link The problem is McAdoo isn't even average right now. He's horrible in every phase of the game right now and never really showed enough to be all that patient with him at this point.

RE: He'll be a position coach somewhere FStubbs : 10/11/2017 4:14 pm : link

Quote: when he gets the axe here. He had his chance and blew it sky high.



What about McAdoo qualifies him as a position coach at this point? Because he coached Aaron Rodgers? In comment 13643464 HomerJones45 said:What about McAdoo qualifies him as a position coach at this point? Because he coached Aaron Rodgers?

No Sammo85 : 10/11/2017 4:19 pm : link He's terrible at all the things a HC needs to do well and shows none of the attributes in terms of a grand strategy/plan nor psychology in dealing with players.



The offense under him as HC has inexplicably become one of the very worst in the league two years running despite having a solid QB and good WR talent.



He wasn't a good candidate, wasn't a good choice, and now is proving he's not a good Head Coach.





Yes, AnishPatel : 10/11/2017 4:21 pm : link he needs time to develop. The way Reese is doing his job, and factor in growing pains with Ben M. you can get this total shit show. I think he could be a good coach though.

..... CoughlinHandsonHips : 10/11/2017 4:24 pm : link We won't find out here. Can't get much done on offense when the line can't run block or hold a passblock longer than 2 seconds

Perhaps .... Beer Man : 10/11/2017 4:33 pm : link But this can also lead to the coach abyss that failed HCs fall into and are never heard from again.

Possibly UberAlias : 10/11/2017 4:35 pm : link But opportunities are hard to come by in this league and McAdoo is blowing his.

No rocco8112 : 10/11/2017 4:44 pm : link Main rationale if I recall for replacing the fired Coughlin with this guy was continuity for the offense.



How is that looking?



Last year the one hit wonder defense carried this team to a one and done debacle inty he playoffs that is better known for the shirtless wonders on a boat and before the game. He had that team ill prepared for that game and thew Giants have not won since.



This guy is not the answer and needs to go. Reese should have been gone when ownership desired changes after 2015. Now Reese should definitely be gone and why would any new Gm want to be saddled with this guy?



I guess he could have success elsewhere, but he should be terminated at seasons end. The wheels are already coming off.





RE: Yes, rocco8112 : 10/11/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: he needs time to develop. The way Reese is doing his job, and factor in growing pains with Ben M. you can get this total shit show. I think he could be a good coach though.



The Giants, with the exception of last year which I think was a fluke and not a sign of continued success, have sucked since 2013. How much time should this guy get? He is presiding over the worst Giants season in a long time. I think this team wins at most three games. The wheels are already coming off with the DRC stuff today. This is going to hit rock bottom real soon. In comment 13643486 AnishPatel said:The Giants, with the exception of last year which I think was a fluke and not a sign of continued success, have sucked since 2013. How much time should this guy get? He is presiding over the worst Giants season in a long time. I think this team wins at most three games. The wheels are already coming off with the DRC stuff today. This is going to hit rock bottom real soon.

No Thegratefulhead : 10/11/2017 4:46 pm : link The timing of his calling out Eli is a huge red flag. There are times to call out your franchise, this was not one. He should have have publicly taken blame for the early losses. Call out Eli front of the players during a meeting but not to the media. He is weak. It is tough for him to follow a man of character like TC.

RE: My idea of.. Go Terps : 10/11/2017 4:51 pm : link

Quote: a good coach is one who can adapt to different strategies by countering them with adjustments. One who knows when to push guys and when to lay off. One who knows that a season is fluid and takes a lot of twists and turns.



It's very hard for me to say Mac has done any of those things well. He's stubbornly stuck with a personnel grouping and never solved the teams that throw a Cover 2 at him. He talked about not having a FB last year, so he was given one this year and lined up in shotgun on 3rd and short repeatedly.



I thought he was an excellent in-game coach last year, but it looks more and more like he simply benefitted from minimizing mistakes by the offense, punting and having the D hold teams. When the D can't hold teams, that plan doesn't work and he's not adapting it very well.



Agree with all of this, and I was a big McAdoo backer.



Whoever the next head coach is, I hope it's someone who is:



1. A people manager

2. A game manager



Those two tasks are a full time job. The head coach is the guy that should be recognizing a game situation and screaming things like "Run the fucking ball" or "Stop blitzing" to his coordinators over the headset. Let the coordinators provide the systems and call the plays. In comment 13643407 FatMan in Charlotte said:Agree with all of this, and I was a big McAdoo backer.Whoever the next head coach is, I hope it's someone who is:1. A people manager2. A game managerThose two tasks are a full time job. The head coach is the guy that should be recognizing a game situation and screaming things like "Run the fucking ball" or "Stop blitzing" to his coordinators over the headset. Let the coordinators provide the systems and call the plays.

Lets face facts fansince71 : 10/11/2017 4:55 pm : link In 1983 Bill Parcells was wretched, horrid, putrid and hideous.



It is usually not wise to fire a coach after two yers...

Yes spike : 10/11/2017 4:56 pm : link As an Oc only

RE: Lets face facts santacruzom : 10/11/2017 5:06 pm : link

Quote: In 1983 Bill Parcells was wretched, horrid, putrid and hideous.



It is usually not wise to fire a coach after two yers...



Really? I think it's usually not proven to be unwise.



Think of the head coaches who've shown enough of their ass to be fired after one or two seasons. The list of those who've ultimately proved to be good coaches elsewhere is... brief. In comment 13643578 fansince71 said:Really? I think it's usually not proven to be unwise.Think of the head coaches who've shown enough of their ass to be fired after one or two seasons. The list of those who've ultimately proved to be good coaches elsewhere is... brief.

RE: i don't want to wait to find out TyreeHelmet : 10/11/2017 5:16 pm : link

Quote: . In comment 13643398 Jints in Carolina said:

Belichick flamed out in Cleveland David B. : 10/11/2017 5:16 pm : link And is STILL terrible with the media. Remember what Coughlin's reputation was before 2007? How he was with the media (just behind Hitler, I believe it was). And how many times the fans here called for his head? The Giants also had bad timing on Sean Payton.



Winning cures everything.



Not saying McAdoo will become Belichick, or even Coughlin, but he'll likely get a chance to grow into a better head coach.

Question TyreeHelmet : 10/11/2017 5:16 pm : link What has he demonstrated as HC or OC to make you think he will be one? The offense has gotten worse each year.....

RE: RE: My idea of.. montanagiant : 10/11/2017 5:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643407 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





a good coach is one who can adapt to different strategies by countering them with adjustments. One who knows when to push guys and when to lay off. One who knows that a season is fluid and takes a lot of twists and turns.



It's very hard for me to say Mac has done any of those things well. He's stubbornly stuck with a personnel grouping and never solved the teams that throw a Cover 2 at him. He talked about not having a FB last year, so he was given one this year and lined up in shotgun on 3rd and short repeatedly.



I thought he was an excellent in-game coach last year, but it looks more and more like he simply benefitted from minimizing mistakes by the offense, punting and having the D hold teams. When the D can't hold teams, that plan doesn't work and he's not adapting it very well.







Agree with all of this, and I was a big McAdoo backer.



Whoever the next head coach is, I hope it's someone who is:



1. A people manager

2. A game manager



Those two tasks are a full time job. The head coach is the guy that should be recognizing a game situation and screaming things like "Run the fucking ball" or "Stop blitzing" to his coordinators over the headset. Let the coordinators provide the systems and call the plays.

I said this offseason that our 11-4 record was somewhat a mirage. That it benefitted greatly from some real lucky plays in a few games we won (IE: 1st Dallas game Williams brain fart of not going out of bounds as time ran out) that easily could have been losses if they did not happen. I know luck plays a part in this game but some of those games we saw an inordinate amount of fluky shit go our way.



I also felt his playcalling sucked last year also, that he played it too close to the vest way too many times and never went for the throat. Now the excuse for him doing that is a sound one "the O-Line stincks and we can't risk it when we have a lead", and damn if for the most part it worked but I truly believe when you look at last season completely we went 11-4 despite ourselves and an easy schedule helped



So here we sit one year later and after a draft and an FA period under our belt, we have yet again to see anything done to fix that major problem. Add in a Coach whose errors last year got masked greatly and whose stubbornness refuses to see a change in how he does things is needed and you end up where we are at this point.



Lets not kid ourselves this is a shitty team but yet this team has some of the leagues top 10 players at their position:

OBJ

Collins

Jackrabbit

Snacks

Vernon

Eli

That is a strong base that should never be 0-5 with a loss to the freaking Chargers. IMO that 0-5 falls directly on the coaching staff. We are losing games due to shitty calls at key points, to poor game mgmt, to undisciplined play, to ill-prepared players, these are all indicators of lousy coaching. What makes it worse and much more identifiable that it's the Coaching staff is that it's not from one group. We have seen ST's lose us a game, Defense unable to make stops come crunch time, Offense unable to generate any offense.



It's a systematic failure across the whole spectrum of this team and that lies at the fault of the FO and Coaching Staff. I say blow it the hell up As soon as logically possible.







In comment 13643565 Go Terps said:I said this offseason that our 11-4 record was somewhat a mirage. That it benefitted greatly from some real lucky plays in a few games we won (IE: 1st Dallas game Williams brain fart of not going out of bounds as time ran out) that easily could have been losses if they did not happen. I know luck plays a part in this game but some of those games we saw an inordinate amount of fluky shit go our way.I also felt his playcalling sucked last year also, that he played it too close to the vest way too many times and never went for the throat. Now the excuse for him doing that is a sound one "the O-Line stincks and we can't risk it when we have a lead", and damn if for the most part it worked but I truly believe when you look at last season completely we went 11-4 despite ourselves and an easy schedule helpedSo here we sit one year later and after a draft and an FA period under our belt, we have yet again to see anything done to fix that major problem. Add in a Coach whose errors last year got masked greatly and whose stubbornness refuses to see a change in how he does things is needed and you end up where we are at this point.Lets not kid ourselves this is a shitty team but yet this team has some of the leagues top 10 players at their position:OBJCollinsJackrabbitSnacksVernonEliThat is a strong base that should never be 0-5 with a loss to the freaking Chargers. IMO that 0-5 falls directly on the coaching staff. We are losing games due to shitty calls at key points, to poor game mgmt, to undisciplined play, to ill-prepared players, these are all indicators of lousy coaching. What makes it worse and much more identifiable that it's the Coaching staff is that it's not from one group. We have seen ST's lose us a game, Defense unable to make stops come crunch time, Offense unable to generate any offense.It's a systematic failure across the whole spectrum of this team and that lies at the fault of the FO and Coaching Staff. I say blow it the hell up As soon as logically possible.

And Spags was the big failure David B. : 10/11/2017 5:33 pm : link when he had crap to work with on Defense. Then they got Vernon, Jenkins, Snacks, and Collins blossomed. All of the sudden, Spags is a genius again.



Maybe if Reese had given McAdoo a competent OL, his offense would have been less restricted by formation, and more effective. And he still went 11-5 as a rookie HC.



His offense was pretty darn effective when he was the OC -- back when the D couldn't stop anyone or hold leads. The year Eli threw 6 TDs against NO, and Brees threw 7 'cause there was NO defense.

Time. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/11/2017 5:54 pm : link



Quote: Belichick flamed out in Cleveland

David B. : 5:16 pm : link : reply

And is STILL terrible with the media. Remember what Coughlin's reputation was before 2007? How he was with the media (just behind Hitler, I believe it was). And how many times the fans here called for his head? The Giants also had bad timing on Sean Payton.



Belicheck actually turned the Browns around from what they were before he got there. He took them to the playoffs in 1994. People act as if he was an utter failure there. has the way of perpetuating myths.Belicheck actually turned the Browns around from what they were before he got there. He took them to the playoffs in 1994. People act as if he was an utter failure there.

NO Nitro : 10/11/2017 5:57 pm : link He strikes me as an aggressively stupid person who mostly deals in footbaw aphorisms and not with actual insight or ability.



The coach should be analytical, thoughtful leader, not getting into impotent dick measuring contests with players.



Get him the fuck out of here!

RE: And Spags was the big failure Devon : 10/11/2017 6:02 pm : link

Quote: when he had crap to work with on Defense. Then they got Vernon, Jenkins, Snacks, and Collins blossomed. All of the sudden, Spags is a genius again.



Maybe if Reese had given McAdoo a competent OL, his offense would have been less restricted by formation, and more effective. And he still went 11-5 as a rookie HC.



His offense was pretty darn effective when he was the OC -- back when the D couldn't stop anyone or hold leads. The year Eli threw 6 TDs against NO, and Brees threw 7 'cause there was NO defense.



Spags is failing this year, still with plenty of talent. The team is 29th in defensive DVOA. He's no one's genius.



McAdoo might be a decent OC, but he clearly isn't a good HC and he definitely can't handle being being HC + OC. In comment 13643657 David B. said:Spags is failing this year, still with plenty of talent. The team is 29th in defensive DVOA. He's no one's genius.McAdoo might be a decent OC, but he clearly isn't a good HC and he definitely can't handle being being HC + OC.

RE: RE: And Spags was the big failure Devon : 10/11/2017 6:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13643657 David B. said:





Quote:





when he had crap to work with on Defense. Then they got Vernon, Jenkins, Snacks, and Collins blossomed. All of the sudden, Spags is a genius again.



Maybe if Reese had given McAdoo a competent OL, his offense would have been less restricted by formation, and more effective. And he still went 11-5 as a rookie HC.



His offense was pretty darn effective when he was the OC -- back when the D couldn't stop anyone or hold leads. The year Eli threw 6 TDs against NO, and Brees threw 7 'cause there was NO defense.







Spags is failing this year, still with plenty of talent. The team is 29th in defensive DVOA. He's no one's genius.



McAdoo might be a decent OC, but he clearly isn't a good HC and he definitely can't handle being being HC + OC.



*27th, not 29th. In comment 13643713 Devon said:*27th, not 29th.

Not optimistic about that SomeFan : 10/11/2017 8:27 pm : link I cannot stand HCs who have their heads buried in a placard all game. He seems like a poser with his stupid sunglasses and slicked back hair.

IF he had a real O line he would be candidate for coach of the year Glover : 10/11/2017 10:37 pm : link but he doesn't and the defense has taken a step back, and then we see what he is made of, and he doesn't seem to be a unifying force at the helm.

Has Benny Hill even utter one word to a ref yet? SHO'NUFF : 10/11/2017 10:50 pm : link After shitty calls, his nose is buried in that Chinese dinner menu.

Call me crazy djstat : 12:16 am : link



Heck there is even a 2 point conversion chart.



So I think Mac does not know how to manage a game and run the offense.

- ( Being a head coach and managing the clock should not be that hard. Feel for the game. High School coaches coach games without the benefit of instant replay and television etc.Heck there is even a 2 point conversion chart.So I think Mac does not know how to manage a game and run the offense. Two Point Conversion Chart - ( New Window