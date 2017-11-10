Graziano Outlines DRC-Giants Timeline... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/11/2017 5:23 pm : 10/11/2017 5:23 pm Some additional information on CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and the Giants: According to a source close to the situation, the issues with Rodgers-Cromartie began last Friday, when the cornerback walked out of the team's "recovery day" session. During Sunday's loss to the Chargers, the source said, Rodgers-Cromartie slammed his helmet down on the sideline, left the team while the game was in progress and went to the locker room with what teammates and coaches understood was the intent to leave the stadium. The Friday and Sunday incidents led to a meeting Tuesday between Rodgers-Cromartie and head coach Ben McAdoo in which McAdoo told Rodgers-Cromartie that he would be inactive for this Sunday's game in Denver and fined for walking out of Friday's recovery session. Rodgers-Cromartie was to participate in practice this week as normal but would be one of the seven game-day inactives Sunday in Denver. The source went on to say that Rodgers-Cromartie showed up for meetings Wednesday but left the defensive team meeting while it was ongoing, cleaned out his locker and left the team facility. At that time, the team made the decision to suspend him. At this time, a source said, the Giants have no plans to release or trade Rodgers-Cromartie and instead plan to welcome him back with a clean slate once he has served his punishment.

Yeah he has no choice but to come back and play DennyInDenville : 10/11/2017 5:27 pm : link Not sure why he cleaned his locker out



Macadoo sounds like he's lost some of his players.

If im DRC & they kept me in the slot to play Ross Cockrell outside.. est1986 : 10/11/2017 5:27 pm : link I would be pissed too. Terrible coaching and game planning.

The coach has his issues Canton : 10/11/2017 5:28 pm : link But this is all on DRC

The cleaning out the locker part ThatLimerickGuy : 10/11/2017 5:29 pm : link is bad.



That's just him saying "F this I don't even want to be a Giant anymore"



He will be cut by the end of the week.

Thanks to our "leader" DRC FranknWeezer : 10/11/2017 5:29 pm : link This team needed to be dealing with this right now.

What the hell... 2ndroundKO : 10/11/2017 5:29 pm : link prompted DRC to leave during recovery of all days? Something is brewing under the surface.



Inmates are running the asylum. I don't want them to be given the satisfaction of getting a coach fired but I don't know if McAdoo can ever rein them in. Or if he's capable of relinquishing control of the offense and getting a real O-Coordinator.



Best bet may be to let the bad apples go but giving McAdoo an agreeable bunch doesn't mean he'll lead them in the right direction.

Does anyone know what's involved eclipz928 : 10/11/2017 5:31 pm : link in the recovery day session? Would seem that either what happened that day or leading up to it was the catalyst for all of this.

If that s the story joeinpa : 10/11/2017 5:31 pm : link It s on DRC



He quit on the team. Regardless of frustration, can t so that.

What DRC did is on DRC (not Mac) Beer Man : 10/11/2017 5:33 pm : link But the incident is a clear sign of a coach that is losing (or has lost) the locker room.

Btw, DRC has been on some pretty bad teams eclipz928 : 10/11/2017 5:36 pm : link in the past and there's been no previous talk of him having this sort of behavior or attitude. Can't be just the player, something is really wrong here.

bottom line sundayatone : 10/11/2017 5:37 pm : link losing suxs for everybody

This was going to be his last year with the Giants anyway, SterlingArcher : 10/11/2017 5:38 pm : link his skills have fallen off.

Retaining McAdoo for next season depends upon how he handles the team JohnB : 10/11/2017 5:38 pm : link during this losing season. If he loses the team, he is gone.



This shows me that he is still in charge.

Sounds like there is a lot going on lawguy9801 : 10/11/2017 5:38 pm : link that isn't being told here.



All the little signs...OBJ mentioning TB knowing the routes, Apple mentioning the "culture," now this....where there's smoke there's fire.



Yes, DRC should be a pro, but that's not the point. This does not happen on a team that's well-run.

Which Giants coach David B. : 10/11/2017 5:41 pm : link Would have dealt with that kind of player behavior differently? TC would have done the same or worse.

Would Sunday be the first time DRC eclipz928 : 10/11/2017 5:43 pm : link would have been going up against his old team since becoming a Giant?

Can't fault DRC here NYGmen58 : 10/11/2017 5:44 pm : link McAdoo is clueless and has lost the lockerroom.

Remember that Pete in MD : 10/11/2017 5:45 pm : link there have been rumblings about DRC's poor attitude in the past. It became sort of a joke on BBI but now it appears as though there may have been something to it.

DRC should never have done this it's very unprofessional montanagiant : 10/11/2017 5:48 pm : link But the elephant in the room is that this kind of shit is what you see when a team is coming apart at the seams.

I don't think McAdoo was wrong for suspending him Matt M. : 10/11/2017 5:49 pm : link But, it does seem like this was mishandled prior to this suspension. There are clearly communication issues and he does seem to be losing players.

DRC is a pain in the ass. TC : 10/11/2017 5:53 pm : link But that being said, I don't know what else is going on. If I'm being singled out for crappy play (True!) I may begin to feel like a scapegoat while watching the entire offense range somewhere between HOLY CRAP and meh.



What exactly is recovery day ThreePoints : 10/11/2017 5:53 pm : link ?

McAdoo has lost the team PatersonPlank : 10/11/2017 5:59 pm : link Time to move on to a different coach. This team needs a reboot.

Suspending him after the chargers game eclipz928 : 10/11/2017 6:00 pm : link Was probably a little too heavy handed. Emotions were high after that loss and all the injuries.



Poor decision and bad leadership for DRC to leave the game early, but the coach has to allow a little room for some frustration. A fine, and a benching for part of the game may have been enough to get the message across.

DRC littlejoe47 : 10/11/2017 6:16 pm : link Maybe he shouldn't have done this, maybe it was needed. Seems to me something we expected. The Coach does not have the respect of the team. He probably doesn't react this way if the players are bought in. Many will complain about gen-x/millenials and their entitlement ,blah, blah, blah. Leaders throughout history needed followers who were bought in. When Coughlin felt like he was losing the team, he reached out to team leaders and we won a superbowl.

DRC played the slot BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/11/2017 6:20 pm : link Because he’s the best suited to play the slot and has been for the past few years. Cockerel can’t play the slot. This why cockerel played there. I don’t get where people can’t see that. The slot cb is basically a starter and plays more now then the WILL LB in modern day defenses.

..... CoughlinHandsonHips : 10/11/2017 6:20 pm : link Season is approaching laughing stock



Who knew the Gmen would be the most dysfunctional in the NFC East

Didn't he get hurt in the chargers game? ron mexico : 10/11/2017 6:20 pm : link I thought I saw him pull up what looked like a hamstring injury

Or maybe this robbieballs2003 : 10/11/2017 6:25 pm : link Quote: 1. New York Giants



Landon Collins was PFF’s number one breakout player of 2016, as well as making the PFF All-Pro first team and contending for Defensive Player of the Year. Both Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins finished in the top 10 among cornerbacks in passer rating against in 2016 as DRC saw just a 56.0 passer rating when targeted, fourth best and Jenkins saw a 64.8, T-10th best. They combine to make up one of the best cornerback tandems in the league, while last year’s No. 10 overall draft pick Eli Apple has his best football ahead of him. In his debut season, Apple averaged 11.4 snaps in coverage per reception allowed, which was fifth best among all rookie cornerbacks last season.

- ( Link - ( New Window

Mac has lost the team ZogZerg : 10/11/2017 6:25 pm : link He needs to clean out his office.



This is on DRC but....Mac is in trouble. Eli' Apples comments Blue21 : 10/11/2017 6:58 pm : link were telling also. Somthing wrong here and it starts with the head coach in my opinion.

McAdoo AcidTest : 10/11/2017 6:58 pm : link handled it correctly. That's all on DRC. Terrible by him.

any chance the "source close to the situation" HomerJones45 : 10/11/2017 7:09 pm : link is with management or McAdoo himself?



Nah

makes you wonder tony71 : 10/11/2017 7:28 pm : link After how he talks about Eli, and all the noise coming from other players,DRC complaining something BM said was BS,, how does BM really treat his players when the the mics and cameras arnt there. Guy constantly dumps on his QB. refuses to let anyone else call plays, kids himself about the offensive line.. Dont know if he is a control freak, too cocky for his own good, or just gets his undies twisted when shit goes wrong.. Something definitely is happening and i think he is a big part of it. Even Coughlin was a Dick until he listened to the players and chilled out some.. Does Mac need to do this too?

Good leadership involves resolving conflict before it escalates Vanzetti : 10/11/2017 7:28 pm : link . Not absolving DRC but this sounds like it could have been nipped in the bud

People beliieve what they want to believe.... LarmerTJR : 10/11/2017 7:40 pm : link There were rumors of DRC being a cancer before he got here...but some people forget that. His effort has been questioned elsewhere as well. And the rumor the Giants thought of moving on in the offseason to save cash...

Right or Wrong Bernie : 10/11/2017 8:09 pm : link there are $35 million reasons ($29 million already collected) why DRC should not have behaved this way. I understand frustration, but be a professional.

Not excusing DRC although we really do not know the causes... EricJ : 10/11/2017 8:24 pm : link only the reactions.



That being said, for me this is all a good thing. The season is lost already and all of this noise just brings us one step closer to big changes at the end of the year.

So glad Joey in VA : 10/11/2017 8:39 pm : link We signed him instead of re-signing Linval Joseph. Could have used the Snacks money on the OL, but I digress. Jerry Reese is an idiot, wait I ingressed there but the point is, JR has lost his ability to build a team. He could be sitting here with Zach Martin, Todd Gurley and Laremy Tunsil but we have Odell, Eli Apple and Erik Flowers instead. Gun to your head which trio do you prefer? He has to go, he's lost control of this roster and it's too far gone for him to fix.

Frustation Paulie Walnuts : 10/11/2017 9:01 pm : link we all thought, including the players, that we would build on 2016 and add weapons and go to the Super Bowl



he is seeing his last shot at a ring evaporate





what am I missing? LG in NYC : 10/11/2017 9:32 pm : link what exactly is DRC, and for that matter Jackrabbit, upset about that they are leaving the field early?



are they pissed at the Offense? if so, that is a little BS since the D is responsible for 2 of the losses.



are they pissed at the coaching staff? if so, presumably Spags but they've played with him for a while - at least DRC has.



or is this just general frustration?



I'd really like to know.

I would be upset too at the shitty offense SHO'NUFF : 10/11/2017 9:33 pm : link They put up, what, a measly 9 points by halftime on a shitty team.



There's only so much a man can take.



I would slam my helmet and leave, too.

RE: McAdoo has lost the team 81_Great_Dane : 10/11/2017 9:35 pm : link

Quote: Time to move on to a different coach. This team needs a reboot. Or, maybe DRC is the problem and the team will back the coach. We don't know yet. In comment 13643710 PatersonPlank said:Or, maybe DRC is the problem and the team will back the coach. We don't know yet.

A timeline for this ridiculous bullshit? mattlawson : 10/11/2017 10:29 pm : link this is officially jumped the shark. We're not talking about the Vegas shooter

DRC was 100% wrong and deserves to be suspended Matt M. : 10/11/2017 11:37 pm : link But, the fact that stuff like this is happening and multiple players are publicly stating their displeasure with the coach, is an example of a coaching problem as well.

Why is Spags not getting any flak for this? penkap75 : 9:18 am : link Isn't he the leader of the defense?

Buck stops at Mcadoo, but how come no one is calling out Spags?

It will be interesting to see the damage control Doomster : 10:42 am : link that comes out of this.....So Mac is going to suspend DRC for this week's game.....Cockrell will be out there? This should be good....NFL point spread should be going over 12 by now....



We still don't know the reason why Jenkins and DRC, have acted the way they have, it's just speculation....



This is either going to unify the team and make it a close game, or could be one of the biggest blowouts the Giants have ever had....

we only have management's side of the story HomerJones45 : 10:55 am : link which has been leaked to the usual outlets. Not to say that the hot take about DRC was wrong, but there may be more to the story than DRC had some sort of a sudden meltdown which persisted for 4 days

What we are seeing is an 0-5 team bigfish703 : 12:54 pm : link that is frustrated and disappointed that a season which was anticipated as a possible SuperBowl run has disintegrated.

This is what you get when you lose game after game in the last seconds and see all 3 of your starting wide receivers carried off the field in the same game.



What is going on in the locker room now is not so surprising.

Stuff like this happens to losing teams.



The frustration and anger has now spread to the bloggers. All you have to do to see this is to reread this string, which contains a lot of angry, irrational nonsense. You may say that players who earn millions of dollars should be able to control themselves better than fans, but the players are barely out of the kid stage. What is your excuse for going off the deep end?



What I will be looking now for is how MacAdoo and the owners handle this adversity. We will now find out whether they are worthy of being leaders.



As for the bloggers, my advice is take a deep breath. Football is like the rest of life, at times unpredictable and frustrating. Long-time NY Giant fans should know this. Let’s see how mature you are.

