DRC was informed by Ben McAdoo that he has been suspended indefinitely during their meeting this morning.
|"The ship be sinking..."
|"He can only be suspended for up to four weeks per the CBA. #Giants"
| They're both to blame.
DRC's behavior wasn't acceptable but it's also clear that no one respects this coach right now.
This season is going to keep getting uglier. This won't be the last of these stories.
Good...only way to ensure this regime is blown up.
| ....you'll get the horns."
| ....you'll get the horns."
|since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...
|since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...
|since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...
| I am/was a huge DRC fan, but its inexcusable to walk out on your team, your fans, and disrespect the NY Giants uniform.
I don't give a shit if the coach is Rich Kotite, Joe Walton, R** Ha*****, Read and React Rod Rust, Allie Sherman, or Bozo the Clown
You don't pull this shit and quit on your team mid game.
| That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.
DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?
What does that have to do with DRC? Keep bringing that up like it means something.
"Take a stand with"
|he gets cut?
| "no one respects this coach" is a very broad statement born of frustration and a losing season. Coach McAdoo is asserting himself and posing punishment to one player who has not reached week to coach' s criticism.
How does that translate to no one respects him ? I understand fan angst and wanting to point fingers, but that comment is hyperbole.
Not saying it was causative, but interesting that they have ben an undisciplined mess ever since and NOW that they are 0-6 the coach is gonna start disciplining???
|were on have destroyed the defense.
Sorry but that makes zero sense. You wanted McAdoo to discipline the players for going on a boat trip... on their day off? What was he supposed to do, bench them for a half in a playoff game? That whole incident has nothing to do punishing our players for violating team rules.
Correlation does not equal causation.
|too late now to try and be a tough guy. Let Engram and Beckham be assholes on the field, cost the team yds and do nothing, but DRC gets punished for wanting to play or disagreeing with how he's used.
|you just never know in this bizarro world
|has never once did what DRC has done the past few days, and some folks here want to get rid of him. But DRC walks out on the team and you're defending him/going after the coach? This place is a nightmare lately.
|it's one thing to get a penalty during the game in the heat of battle, but walking out on your team is an embarrassment to your profession.
| Maybe he's losing the team, maybe he isn't...but I don't see any rational way to even slightly take DRC's side here. What he did was unforgivable.
And this is my point when I say character matters. Maybe it isn't realistic, but I don't want the head coach to have to be a fucking babysitter because the roster is populated with immature idiots that lack the professionalism to properly function in a team setting.
The locker room, the meeting rooms, the practice facility, and the field are all places of work. Careers are made and broken there...people should act accordingly. Be a fucking professional so that the head coach can worry about more important things than soothing some idiot's ego.
I’m afraid this might happen. Last thing we need is some positive momentum to save BMs job.
|I agree...McAdoo is to blame for a lot of our losses. The gameplan, the lack of urgency on offense, the playcalling. All that stuff. But this with DRC and Apple and Jenkins...this is horseshit to put it on McAdoo.
|you just never know in this bizarro world
| we are finding common ground here. McAdoo can't be a fucking father and babysitter to kids like Apple, DRC, whoever. He needs to be a football coach. If you don't have the professionalism to be out there giving it your all every Sunday or during practice or whatever, then how the hell is that McAdoo's fault?
Coughlin probably would have released DRC or came down really hard on him publicly (which McAdoo never did), and everyone would be singing his praises saying it was a move by a leader.
Coughlin never did anything with Shockey or Odell and only didn't play Plaxico (Arizona?) after his 900th infraction despite his own on the field issues in 2008 in a game versus SF.
I would be able to stomach the piling on with McAdoo if people were honest and said it was just because we're losing games instead of making it about all of this foolishness. DRC already admitted publicly he was wrong, but McAdoo is somehow the imbecile who's lost control. No one felt that way after the Washington game last season. They've had leads with 3 minutes left each of the past 3 weeks and now the guy's the worst coach of all-time.
| My biggest gripes with this coach are the things happening on the field - this stuff isn't why I think he should go. I just think this is the type of stuff you see pop up when things are going rotten in the locker room. Which, of course, is almost due entirely to losing.
Forget DRC for a minute - I think people need to ask themselves what McAdoo is doing well as a football coach this year and decide if he deserves another year.
I personally don't think this football team should be 0-5 right now with the talent on the roster. And that has to be a direct indictment on the coach.
| And the quicker the better.
And Reese and Ross while they are at it.
Put Spags in charge for the rest of the season.
ITA with your first part, but disagree somewhat on the HC. I think there were more holes on this roster than we allowed ourselves to believe. The few weak areas of the defense have been expertly picked apart by opponents. The o-line has still been as shaky as many predicted. Despite that, they've had the lead with 3 minutes left each of the past 3 weeks. Didn't that happen one year recently with a Hall of Fame coach?
Even though I've defended Jerry Reese a ton, it's clear that he is the only constant and it might be time to move on from him. A new GM might want a new head coach, but I hesitate to throw McAdoo completely overboard.
I just made an observation, you added all that other nonsense. Is there any question that this is an un-disciplined team and it begins with our star player who makes a complete fool of himself after his TD celebration and then doesn't care if it hurts his team. Sorry those are the facts which I didn't have to make up.
Spags should gone along with them.
It makes no sense to do this in season. It makes evenless sense to put a flop holdover HC and DC in as interim coach.
Yeah, it was a worthless observation that had little to do with DRC's situation where a player actually needed to be disciplined.
It does make sense if McAdoo is not working out, only the insiders know. Releasing sends a message about accountability and allows the team to move on. It's not like we are going to win our remaining games unless this team has been intentionally sandbagging.
|DRC never plays for this team again.
|
The notion that Coughlin was some strict disciplinarian was always bullshit. He picked on guys that were easy to pick on...off the top of my head, Kiwanuka, Matt Dodge, and David Wilson all stand out. But his handling of Shockey, Plax, and Beckham was abysmal.
| That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.
DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?
And this is why this all goes back to Beckham. He has almost single handedly torn the team apart with complete and utter lack of concern for the good of the team.
But he is just "passionate" and a "good kid" right?
|It wasn’t on up where I live. What started all this?
| I'm saying Coughlin was a hardass when it suited him. It was easy to jump all over young guys like Kiwanuka, Wilson, or Dodge in bad spots...but Shockey was motherfucking the quarterback and Plax was allowed basically to come and go as he pleased (Steve Smith's words, not mine). And Coughlin is at fault as much as anyone for Beckham being allowed to act the clown.
This isn't knocking Coughlin to elevate Reese or McAdoo. But let's not make Coughlin out to be Vince Lombardi.
And this is why this all goes back to Beckham. He has almost single handedly torn the team apart with complete and utter lack of concern for the good of the team.
But he is just "passionate" and a "good kid" right?
And this is why this all goes back to Beckham. He has almost single handedly torn the team apart with complete and utter lack of concern for the good of the team.
But he is just "passionate" and a "good kid" right?
| Jordan RaananVerified account @JordanRaanan 4m4 minutes ago
Bunch of "no comments" from Janoris Jenkins on anything involving DRC.
| Midwest Gay Club scene is to blame along with Becky.
Fuckin dipshit.
Yep. Why hasn't everyone noticed this?
Yep. Why hasn't everyone noticed this?
Stan & TLG - quite the all-star pair here.
|Maybe he's losing the team, maybe he isn't...but I don't see any rational way to even slightly take DRC's side here. What he did was unforgivable.
And this is my point when I say character matters. Maybe it isn't realistic, but I don't want the head coach to have to be a fucking babysitter because the roster is populated with immature idiots that lack the professionalism to properly function in a team setting.
The locker room, the meeting rooms, the practice facility, and the field are all places of work. Careers are made and broken there...people should act accordingly. Be a fucking professional so that the head coach can worry about more important things than soothing some idiot's ego.
|has never once did what DRC has done the past few days, and some folks here want to get rid of him. But DRC walks out on the team and you're defending him/going after the coach? This place is a nightmare lately.
| that it is strange that I'm defending DRC instead of Mac, but I have a gnawing feeling that DRC did what he did because he thinks the coach is a clown and was playing guys worse than him, who were making multiple mistakes, and when he said something, there was an altercation.
People can correctly argue that no matter what happens, a player should never leave his team and the field, but that might tell you just how bad things are with Mac in charge. DRC has never been a guy to really care about perception and he's been a malcontent at times - and yet, he's not going apeshit over this, he's pretty much calmly telling everyone that Mac is an idiot.
But of course, it's Beckham's fucking fault.....
| It's one thing to lead, but it's something else to deal with men behaving like children.
If one of Napoleon's lieutenants walked out on him he'd suspend him indefinitely...from a tree.
|suspended indefinitely? Literally the dumbest coaching decision I've ever heard. Give him a punishment that fits the crime, let him serve it, and move on. This guy is a clown.