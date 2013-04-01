DRC - Suspended "Indefinitely" This Morning Anando : 11:15 am



DRC was informed by Ben McAdoo that he has been suspended indefinitely during their meeting this morning. via Dan Duggan on Twitter:

From Ranaan Anando : 11:16 am : link "Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie came in Thursday morning and met with Ben McAdoo. DRC is suspended indefinitely."

From Kratch Anando : 11:16 am : link "He can only be suspended for up to four weeks per the CBA. #Giants"



Why would he be Josh in the City : 11:18 am : link suspended indefinitely? Literally the dumbest coaching decision I've ever heard. Give him a punishment that fits the crime, let him serve it, and move on. This guy is a clown.

So it is written. So it shall be done.

Quote: "He can only be suspended for up to four weeks per the CBA. #Giants"



This reminds me of the Tim Meadows principal character in Mean Girls:



Meadows: "I WILL KEEP YOU HERE ALL NIGHT"



[another teacher leans in] "we can only keep them until 4:30"



Meadows: "I WILL KEEP YOU HERE UNTIL 4:30"



This reminds me of the Tim Meadows principal character in Mean Girls:

Meadows: "I WILL KEEP YOU HERE ALL NIGHT"

[another teacher leans in] "we can only keep them until 4:30"

Meadows: "I WILL KEEP YOU HERE UNTIL 4:30"

hoprfully gm7b5 : 11:22 am : link mcadoo gets suspended indefinitely soon

. arcarsenal : 11:25 am : link They're both to blame.



DRC's behavior wasn't acceptable but it's also clear that no one respects this coach right now.



This season is going to keep getting uglier. This won't be the last of these stories.

Quote: They're both to blame.



DRC's behavior wasn't acceptable but it's also clear that no one respects this coach right now.



This season is going to keep getting uglier. This won't be the last of these stories.



Good...only way to ensure this regime is blown up.

Quote: In comment 13645459 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





They're both to blame.



DRC's behavior wasn't acceptable but it's also clear that no one respects this coach right now.



This season is going to keep getting uglier. This won't be the last of these stories.







Good...only way to ensure this regime is blown up.



CLEAN. HO?USE.

Quote: ....you'll get the horns."









LOOOOOOLLLLLOOOOOLLLLLL

0-6 gmenatlarge : 11:29 am : link since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...

what happens after 4 weeks spike : 11:30 am : link he gets cut?

Trade him TommytheElephant : 11:31 am : link I am/was a huge DRC fan, but its inexcusable to walk out on your team, your fans, and disrespect the NY Giants uniform.

I don't give a shit if the coach is Rich Kotite, Joe Walton, R** Ha*****, Read and React Rod Rust, Allie Sherman, or Bozo the Clown



You don't pull this shit and quit on your team mid game.





Quote: since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...



What does that have to do with DRC? Keep bringing that up like it means something.

Quote: since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...



Great post... the boat trip definitely wrecked the defense too.



Great post... the boat trip definitely wrecked the defense too.

Couldn't agree more.

Arc Gross Blau Oberst : 11:33 am : link "no one respects this coach" is a very broad statement born of frustration and a losing season. Coach McAdoo is asserting himself and posing punishment to one player who has not reached week to coach' s criticism.



How does that translate to no one respects him ? I understand fan angst and wanting to point fingers, but that comment is hyperbole.

Quote: since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...



yes they are 0-6 because of the boat trip

I'd have advocated trading DRC bigbluehoya : 11:34 am : link Before this happened. He's on a reasonable contract for one more year, so he probably would have been one of the more valuable trade pieces amidst the current dumpster fire.



Of course, now they've successfully driven the price down on themselves...

Quote: I am/was a huge DRC fan, but its inexcusable to walk out on your team, your fans, and disrespect the NY Giants uniform.

I don't give a shit if the coach is Rich Kotite, Joe Walton, R** Ha*****, Read and React Rod Rust, Allie Sherman, or Bozo the Clown



You don't pull this shit and quit on your team mid game.





Especially since it was the shitty play of the defense that had significant impact on the outcome of the last two games.

Well this will go over well with the rest of the team montanagiant : 11:38 am : link That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.



DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?

Quote: That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.



DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?

"Take a stand with"

Quote: In comment 13645473 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...







What does that have to do with DRC? Keep bringing that up like it means something.



Not saying it was causative, but interesting that they have ben an undisciplined mess ever since and NOW that they are 0-6 the coach is gonna start disciplining???

Quote: In comment 13645496 montanagiant said:





Quote:





That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.



DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?





"Take a stand with"

I'm not talking about him being suspended now. I'm talking about telling him he is benched during the game. I think DRC was wrong from the get-go on how he handled this. But IMO so is McAdoo with how he dispenses judgment during that game with regards to DRC. He was playing better than any other DB, you're going to bench him to make a point with the game Apple and JJ had?

Quote: he gets cut?



CBA states Giants have to reinstate him or cut him



CBA states Giants have to reinstate him or cut him

Quote: "no one respects this coach" is a very broad statement born of frustration and a losing season. Coach McAdoo is asserting himself and posing punishment to one player who has not reached week to coach' s criticism.



How does that translate to no one respects him ? I understand fan angst and wanting to point fingers, but that comment is hyperbole.



Based on the things that have gone on over the last couple of weeks, I don't see a whole lot of evidence pointing to the contrary.



Eli Apple is talking about culture problems, DRC is rage quitting in the middle of games, and save for Goodson, not a whole lot of players seem to be rushing to defend him.



Most of the things going on right now are the things that happen when a coach loses control of his locker room.



Saying "no one respects him" is probably a stretch, but I think it's safe to say that he doesn't have a good grip on this team right now and I don't see how anyone could possibly disagree. In comment 13645482 Gross Blau Oberst said:Based on the things that have gone on over the last couple of weeks, I don't see a whole lot of evidence pointing to the contrary.Eli Apple is talking about culture problems, DRC is rage quitting in the middle of games, and save for Goodson, not a whole lot of players seem to be rushing to defend him.Most of the things going on right now are the things that happen when a coach loses control of his locker room.Saying "no one respects him" is probably a stretch, but I think it's safe to say that he doesn't have a good grip on this team right now and I don't see how anyone could possibly disagree.

I'd rather keep DRC and dump MacAdoo DonQuixote : 11:51 am : link ...than the other way around.



There is much more that is not being said...DRC is not going to just walk out on the team for no reason...

It's quite unfortunate Blue Moon : 11:51 am : link To watch this great game that once was die a slow death. Today's players are spoiled and don't care about the history of the sport. With union negotiations coming up the owners better prepare to dig in their heels and prepare for war so they can take back control from the inmates.

Quote: In comment 13645480 Giantology said:





Quote:





In comment 13645473 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...







What does that have to do with DRC? Keep bringing that up like it means something.







Not saying it was causative, but interesting that they have ben an undisciplined mess ever since and NOW that they are 0-6 the coach is gonna start disciplining???



Sorry but that makes zero sense. You wanted McAdoo to discipline the players for going on a boat trip... on their day off? What was he supposed to do, bench them for a half in a playoff game? That whole incident has nothing to do punishing our players for violating team rules.

Quote: That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.



DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?



Good point.

Clearly, the boat trip that none of the defensive players Bramton1 : 12:01 pm : link were on have destroyed the defense.

Quote: That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.



DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?



I totally agree. Plus, how many NFL players just have had it up to here so they clean out their lockers? I don't recall any and it is a sign that there is a lot going on.



To the defenders of Ben MacAdoo on this, I would ask what would you think if Eli Manning walked out. I suspect that would be a big deal. Why DRC doesn't get at least the benefit of the doubt is beyond me. In comment 13645496 montanagiant said:I totally agree. Plus, how many NFL players just have had it up to here so they clean out their lockers? I don't recall any and it is a sign that there is a lot going on.To the defenders of Ben MacAdoo on this, I would ask what would you think if Eli Manning walked out. I suspect that would be a big deal. Why DRC doesn't get at least the benefit of the doubt is beyond me.

Learn how to tackle SHO'NUFF : 12:02 pm : link and get reinstated... that would be how I would handle it.

soooo spike : 12:03 pm : link Belichick, what do you want for DRC? 4th rounder?

RE: Clearly, the boat trip that none of the defensive players spike : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: were on have destroyed the defense.



Their jealousy and bitterness have eaten away at them

Quote: In comment 13645506 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 13645480 Giantology said:





Quote:





In comment 13645473 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...







What does that have to do with DRC? Keep bringing that up like it means something.







Not saying it was causative, but interesting that they have ben an undisciplined mess ever since and NOW that they are 0-6 the coach is gonna start disciplining???







Sorry but that makes zero sense. You wanted McAdoo to discipline the players for going on a boat trip... on their day off? What was he supposed to do, bench them for a half in a playoff game? That whole incident has nothing to do punishing our players for violating team rules.



I just made an observation, you added all that other nonsense. Is there any question that this is an un-disciplined team and it begins with our star player who makes a complete fool of himself after his TD celebration and then doesn't care if it hurts his team. Sorry those are the facts which I didn't have to make up.

watch us kick the shit out of Denver gtt350 : 12:06 pm : link you just never know in this bizarro world

This is McAdoo's lame attempt to put the genie back in the bottle Victor in CT : 12:08 pm : link too late now to try and be a tough guy. Let Engram and Beckham be assholes on the field, cost the team yds and do nothing, but DRC gets punished for wanting to play or disagreeing with how he's used.

Given the 0-5 record.... Reb8thVA : 12:08 pm : link the overall chaos, and what increasinglly appears to be a dysfunctional staff, I'm willing to give DRC the benefit of the doubt here

Quote: since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...

Correlation does not equal causation.

Quote: In comment 13645473 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...





Correlation does not equal causation.



I guess you missed where I said it wasn't causative, just an observation.

Quote: too late now to try and be a tough guy. Let Engram and Beckham be assholes on the field, cost the team yds and do nothing, but DRC gets punished for wanting to play or disagreeing with how he's used.



I was going to say the same thing.



I don't think DRC handled himself professionally, but this reeks of McAdoo now trying to suddenly be more of a disciplinarian and wield some sort of power to show that he still has things under control.



He doesn't. In comment 13645550 Victor in CT said:I was going to say the same thing.I don't think DRC handled himself professionally, but this reeks of McAdoo now trying to suddenly be more of a disciplinarian and wield some sort of power to show that he still has things under control.He doesn't.

Part of the problem seems.... Reb8thVA : 12:14 pm : link to be there is not just a double standard but multiple standards for different players. It seems there is no consistency, which probably helps build resentments.

The boat trip was just a symptom of the larger issue ZogZerg : 12:15 pm : link which is the head coach. He has never had control of this team and the players don't respect him. The Giants have been playing undisciplined, dumb football since he started. I think the Giants were the first team to have a player ejected for getting 2 personal fouls in a game...

So, they can suspend him for 4 game checks.... Doomster : 12:16 pm : link I assume he does not have to attend practice or meetings? "Losing is a disease! Ah, but curable!"



Then they cut him or play him.....know all the times, he went down,, and stayed in the games hobbling around? That will not happen anymore....



If they cut him, he gets the rest of his money, and then he can sign with another team, and make up for the 4 checks he lost....



Just wonder, how long it's going to take, before the real truth comes out....you know it will....

Quote: you just never know in this bizarro world



I'm afraid this might happen. Last thing we need is some positive momentum to save BMs job.

here is the thing giantfan2000 : 12:20 pm : link DRC could just show up go thru the motions and collect his paycheck every week



instead something happen to trigger him off

he isn't a rookie .. he knows something is really wrong and can't take it enough to walk out ..

where is Spag spike : 12:22 pm : link in all of this?

I really don't understand... ryanmkeane : 12:23 pm : link you guys want Ben to take more control. He told DRC to fuck off. So now you want Ben to give DRC an exact timeline?



So essentially what I'm seeing is, no matter what Ben does, you won't like it.

I don't think you guys are recognizing ryanmkeane : 12:25 pm : link the other fact in all of this, is that DRC is a strange cat. There's been some issues with him throughout his career. Why is everyone all of a sudden acting like he's some Giant legend? He walked out on his team when the chips were down. I like the guy, but that's a cowardly move.

Beckham ryanmkeane : 12:26 pm : link has never once did what DRC has done the past few days, and some folks here want to get rid of him. But DRC walks out on the team and you're defending him/going after the coach? This place is a nightmare lately.

Not saying ryanmkeane : 12:28 pm : link we don't need to revisit the head coach after this season. But let's see how the rest of this thing plays out before we point fingers at Ben and say that it's his fault that a 30+ year old professional walked out on his teammates multiple times in the span of a few days. If he doesn't respect the coach, that's his problem.

I wonder what the real story is RobCarpenter : 12:28 pm : link I doubt we'll find out anytime soon. We know that McAdon't stood like a statute when his best player went down with a gruesome injury. And apparently in that same game McAdon't got into it with DRC.



If the team really does quit on McAdon't then it's blowout time. And suspending a player indefinitely for leaving the field during the game is almost certainly not going to help McAdon't win the hearts and minds of his players.



This team is the Titanic.

RE: Beckham arcarsenal : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: has never once did what DRC has done the past few days, and some folks here want to get rid of him. But DRC walks out on the team and you're defending him/going after the coach? This place is a nightmare lately.



Why does it have to be one or the other?



I think DRC's behavior was unacceptable and also think this coach is in over his head and that he's losing the locker room rapidly. In comment 13645586 ryanmkeane said:Why does it have to be one or the other?I think DRC's behavior was unacceptable and also think this coach is in over his head and that he's losing the locker room rapidly.

Yeah I think some people are being unfair to McAdoo here Go Terps : 12:33 pm : link Maybe he's losing the team, maybe he isn't...but I don't see any rational way to even slightly take DRC's side here. What he did was unforgivable.



And this is my point when I say character matters. Maybe it isn't realistic, but I don't want the head coach to have to be a fucking babysitter because the roster is populated with immature idiots that lack the professionalism to properly function in a team setting.



The locker room, the meeting rooms, the practice facility, and the field are all places of work. Careers are made and broken there...people should act accordingly. Be a fucking professional so that the head coach can worry about more important things than soothing some idiot's ego.

Arc ryanmkeane : 12:33 pm : link it's one thing to get a penalty during the game in the heat of battle, but walking out on your team is an embarrassment to your profession.

GT ryanmkeane : 12:36 pm : link we are finding common ground here. McAdoo can't be a fucking father and babysitter to kids like Apple, DRC, whoever. He needs to be a football coach. If you don't have the professionalism to be out there giving it your all every Sunday or during practice or whatever, then how the hell is that McAdoo's fault?



Coughlin probably would have released DRC or came down really hard on him publicly (which McAdoo never did), and everyone would be singing his praises saying it was a move by a leader.



RE: Arc arcarsenal : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: it's one thing to get a penalty during the game in the heat of battle, but walking out on your team is an embarrassment to your profession.



I'm not disputing that at all.



If players can't handle adversity, I don't want them here.



I just don't think the coach is blameless within the scope of this disaster of a season. In comment 13645603 ryanmkeane said:I'm not disputing that at all.If players can't handle adversity, I don't want them here.I just don't think the coach is blameless within the scope of this disaster of a season.

RE: Yeah I think some people are being unfair to McAdoo here HomerJones45 : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: Maybe he's losing the team, maybe he isn't...but I don't see any rational way to even slightly take DRC's side here. What he did was unforgivable.



And this is my point when I say character matters. Maybe it isn't realistic, but I don't want the head coach to have to be a fucking babysitter because the roster is populated with immature idiots that lack the professionalism to properly function in a team setting.



The locker room, the meeting rooms, the practice facility, and the field are all places of work. Careers are made and broken there...people should act accordingly. Be a fucking professional so that the head coach can worry about more important things than soothing some idiot's ego. of course you don't; you are not supposed to but that is not your fault. The team has been sure to leak their side of the story to their favored reporters which is their modus operandi. In comment 13645598 Go Terps said:of course you don't; you are not supposed to but that is not your fault. The team has been sure to leak their side of the story to their favored reporters which is their modus operandi.

Arc ryanmkeane : 12:39 pm : link I agree...McAdoo is to blame for a lot of our losses. The gameplan, the lack of urgency on offense, the playcalling. All that stuff. But this with DRC and Apple and Jenkins...this is horseshit to put it on McAdoo.

Quote: In comment 13645548 gtt350 said:





Quote:





you just never know in this bizarro world







I’m afraid this might happen. Last thing we need is some positive momentum to save BMs job.



I love the Giants and want them to win every game. There isn't a chance in hell they win in Denver

Quote: I agree...McAdoo is to blame for a lot of our losses. The gameplan, the lack of urgency on offense, the playcalling. All that stuff. But this with DRC and Apple and Jenkins...this is horseshit to put it on McAdoo.



It shouldn't all be put on him - but I think it pretty clearly shows a divide between players and coach. Which isn't necessarily the coaches fault. But there's clearly not a strong stable of leadership on this football team right now and that has to start at the top. In comment 13645617 ryanmkeane said:It shouldn't all be put on him - but I think it pretty clearly shows a divide between players and coach. Which isn't necessarily the coaches fault. But there's clearly not a strong stable of leadership on this football team right now and that has to start at the top.

Both DRC and McAdoo can be in the wrong RobCarpenter : 12:45 pm : link an indefinite suspension feels like a punishment that doesn't fit the crime -- at least the crime as we understand it (going to the locker room after being benched). One or two game suspension seems reasonable and sends a message that it's not acceptable. An indefinite suspension says abuse of power.



Again, not trying to defend DRC, but for a veteran who doesn't have discipline problems to suddenly lose his shit, something is seriously wrong with how the team is being run.

Quote: you just never know in this bizarro world



It would be indicative of the current state of the NFL more than anything about the Giants. I think the real reason viewership has been dropping is that the games stink and the quality of play is atrocious, especially in September. In comment 13645548 gtt350 said:It would be indicative of the current state of the NFL more than anything about the Giants. I think the real reason viewership has been dropping is that the games stink and the quality of play is atrocious, especially in September.

Quote: we are finding common ground here. McAdoo can't be a fucking father and babysitter to kids like Apple, DRC, whoever. He needs to be a football coach. If you don't have the professionalism to be out there giving it your all every Sunday or during practice or whatever, then how the hell is that McAdoo's fault?



Coughlin probably would have released DRC or came down really hard on him publicly (which McAdoo never did), and everyone would be singing his praises saying it was a move by a leader.



Coughlin never did anything with Shockey or Odell and only didn't play Plaxico (Arizona?) after his 900th infraction despite his own on the field issues in 2008 in a game versus SF.



I would be able to stomach the piling on with McAdoo if people were honest and said it was just because we're losing games instead of making it about all of this foolishness. DRC already admitted publicly he was wrong, but McAdoo is somehow the imbecile who's lost control. No one felt that way after the Washington game last season. They've had leads with 3 minutes left each of the past 3 weeks and now the guy's the worst coach of all-time. In comment 13645608 ryanmkeane said:Coughlin never did anything with Shockey or Odell and only didn't play Plaxico (Arizona?) after his 900th infraction despite his own on the field issues in 2008 in a game versus SF.I would be able to stomach the piling on with McAdoo if people were honest and said it was just because we're losing games instead of making it about all of this foolishness. DRC already admitted publicly he was wrong, but McAdoo is somehow the imbecile who's lost control. No one felt that way after the Washington game last season. They've had leads with 3 minutes left each of the past 3 weeks and now the guy's the worst coach of all-time.

. arcarsenal : 12:54 pm : link My biggest gripes with this coach are the things happening on the field - this stuff isn't why I think he should go. I just think this is the type of stuff you see pop up when things are going rotten in the locker room. Which, of course, is almost due entirely to losing.



Forget DRC for a minute - I think people need to ask themselves what McAdoo is doing well as a football coach this year and decide if he deserves another year.



I personally don't think this football team should be 0-5 right now with the talent on the roster. And that has to be a direct indictment on the coach.

Quote: In comment 13645608 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





we are finding common ground here. McAdoo can't be a fucking father and babysitter to kids like Apple, DRC, whoever. He needs to be a football coach. If you don't have the professionalism to be out there giving it your all every Sunday or during practice or whatever, then how the hell is that McAdoo's fault?



Coughlin probably would have released DRC or came down really hard on him publicly (which McAdoo never did), and everyone would be singing his praises saying it was a move by a leader.







Coughlin never did anything with Shockey or Odell and only didn't play Plaxico (Arizona?) after his 900th infraction despite his own on the field issues in 2008 in a game versus SF.



I would be able to stomach the piling on with McAdoo if people were honest and said it was just because we're losing games instead of making it about all of this foolishness. DRC already admitted publicly he was wrong, but McAdoo is somehow the imbecile who's lost control. No one felt that way after the Washington game last season. They've had leads with 3 minutes left each of the past 3 weeks and now the guy's the worst coach of all-time.



The notion that Coughlin was some strict disciplinarian was always bullshit. He picked on guys that were easy to pick on...off the top of my head, Kiwanuka, Matt Dodge, and David Wilson all stand out. But his handling of Shockey, Plax, and Beckham was abysmal. In comment 13645636 shockeyisthebest8056 said:The notion that Coughlin was some strict disciplinarian was always bullshit. He picked on guys that were easy to pick on...off the top of my head, Kiwanuka, Matt Dodge, and David Wilson all stand out. But his handling of Shockey, Plax, and Beckham was abysmal.

Which comes first ... Beer Man : 1:03 pm : link The return of DRC or the bye-week firing of Mac?

RE: . shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:07 pm : link

Quote: My biggest gripes with this coach are the things happening on the field - this stuff isn't why I think he should go. I just think this is the type of stuff you see pop up when things are going rotten in the locker room. Which, of course, is almost due entirely to losing.



Forget DRC for a minute - I think people need to ask themselves what McAdoo is doing well as a football coach this year and decide if he deserves another year.



I personally don't think this football team should be 0-5 right now with the talent on the roster. And that has to be a direct indictment on the coach.



ITA with your first part, but disagree somewhat on the HC. I think there were more holes on this roster than we allowed ourselves to believe. The few weak areas of the defense have been expertly picked apart by opponents. The o-line has still been as shaky as many predicted. Despite that, they've had the lead with 3 minutes left each of the past 3 weeks. Didn't that happen one year recently with a Hall of Fame coach?



Even though I've defended Jerry Reese a ton, it's clear that he is the only constant and it might be time to move on from him. A new GM might want a new head coach, but I hesitate to throw McAdoo completely overboard. In comment 13645648 arcarsenal said:ITA with your first part, but disagree somewhat on the HC. I think there were more holes on this roster than we allowed ourselves to believe. The few weak areas of the defense have been expertly picked apart by opponents. The o-line has still been as shaky as many predicted. Despite that, they've had the lead with 3 minutes left each of the past 3 weeks. Didn't that happen one year recently with a Hall of Fame coach?Even though I've defended Jerry Reese a ton, it's clear that he is the only constant and it might be time to move on from him. A new GM might want a new head coach, but I hesitate to throw McAdoo completely overboard.

McAdoodoo has to go. Red Dog : 1:07 pm : link And the quicker the better.



And Reese and Ross while they are at it.



Put Spags in charge for the rest of the season.

Quote: And the quicker the better.



And Reese and Ross while they are at it.



Put Spags in charge for the rest of the season.



Spags should gone along with them.



It makes no sense to do this in season. It makes evenless sense to put a flop holdover HC and DC in as interim coach. In comment 13645666 Red Dog said:Spags should gone along with them.It makes no sense to do this in season. It makes evenless sense to put a flop holdover HC and DC in as interim coach.

Quote: In comment 13645648 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





My biggest gripes with this coach are the things happening on the field - this stuff isn't why I think he should go. I just think this is the type of stuff you see pop up when things are going rotten in the locker room. Which, of course, is almost due entirely to losing.



Forget DRC for a minute - I think people need to ask themselves what McAdoo is doing well as a football coach this year and decide if he deserves another year.



I personally don't think this football team should be 0-5 right now with the talent on the roster. And that has to be a direct indictment on the coach.







ITA with your first part, but disagree somewhat on the HC. I think there were more holes on this roster than we allowed ourselves to believe. The few weak areas of the defense have been expertly picked apart by opponents. The o-line has still been as shaky as many predicted. Despite that, they've had the lead with 3 minutes left each of the past 3 weeks. Didn't that happen one year recently with a Hall of Fame coach?



Even though I've defended Jerry Reese a ton, it's clear that he is the only constant and it might be time to move on from him. A new GM might want a new head coach, but I hesitate to throw McAdoo completely overboard.



We're on the same page re: Reese - and yeah, if they can Reese, they've got to can McAdoo too. I wouldn't want them forcing a HC on a new GM. Especially not this one. I'd rather the new GM was able to choose his own.



I'd give McAdoo the rest of this season, perhaps.. but if Reese is going to get axed, it might not make any difference.



I'm usually hesitant to want any team I root for to just hit the reset button, but it really just feels like that's what this team needs to do. In comment 13645665 shockeyisthebest8056 said:We're on the same page re: Reese - and yeah, if they can Reese, they've got to can McAdoo too. I wouldn't want them forcing a HC on a new GM. Especially not this one. I'd rather the new GM was able to choose his own.I'd give McAdoo the rest of this season, perhaps.. but if Reese is going to get axed, it might not make any difference.I'm usually hesitant to want any team I root for to just hit the reset button, but it really just feels like that's what this team needs to do.

Quote: In comment 13645525 Giantology said:





Quote:





In comment 13645506 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 13645480 Giantology said:





Quote:





In comment 13645473 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...







What does that have to do with DRC? Keep bringing that up like it means something.







Not saying it was causative, but interesting that they have ben an undisciplined mess ever since and NOW that they are 0-6 the coach is gonna start disciplining???







Sorry but that makes zero sense. You wanted McAdoo to discipline the players for going on a boat trip... on their day off? What was he supposed to do, bench them for a half in a playoff game? That whole incident has nothing to do punishing our players for violating team rules.







I just made an observation, you added all that other nonsense. Is there any question that this is an un-disciplined team and it begins with our star player who makes a complete fool of himself after his TD celebration and then doesn't care if it hurts his team. Sorry those are the facts which I didn't have to make up.



Yeah, it was a worthless observation that had little to do with DRC's situation where a player actually needed to be disciplined.

Quote: In comment 13645666 Red Dog said:





Quote:





And the quicker the better.



And Reese and Ross while they are at it.



Put Spags in charge for the rest of the season.







Spags should gone along with them.



It makes no sense to do this in season. It makes evenless sense to put a flop holdover HC and DC in as interim coach.



It does make sense if McAdoo is not working out, only the insiders know. Releasing sends a message about accountability and allows the team to move on. It's not like we are going to win our remaining games unless this team has been intentionally sandbagging.



It does make sense if McAdoo is not working out, only the insiders know. Releasing sends a message about accountability and allows the team to move on. It's not like we are going to win our remaining games unless this team has been intentionally sandbagging.

RE: Trade him Jints in Carolina : 1:30 pm : link

Quote: I am/was a huge DRC fan, but its inexcusable to walk out on your team, your fans, and disrespect the NY Giants uniform.

I don't give a shit if the coach is Rich Kotite, Joe Walton, R** Ha*****, Read and React Rod Rust, Allie Sherman, or Bozo the Clown



You don't pull this shit and quit on your team mid game.





THIS



THIS

NO ONE EATS!!!!!!!!!!!!

Quote: In comment 13645545 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 13645525 Giantology said:





Quote:





In comment 13645506 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 13645480 Giantology said:





Quote:





In comment 13645473 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





since the stupid boat trip, but that was OK...







What does that have to do with DRC? Keep bringing that up like it means something.







Not saying it was causative, but interesting that they have ben an undisciplined mess ever since and NOW that they are 0-6 the coach is gonna start disciplining???







Sorry but that makes zero sense. You wanted McAdoo to discipline the players for going on a boat trip... on their day off? What was he supposed to do, bench them for a half in a playoff game? That whole incident has nothing to do punishing our players for violating team rules.







I just made an observation, you added all that other nonsense. Is there any question that this is an un-disciplined team and it begins with our star player who makes a complete fool of himself after his TD celebration and then doesn't care if it hurts his team. Sorry those are the facts which I didn't have to make up.







Yeah, it was a worthless observation that had little to do with DRC's situation where a player actually needed to be disciplined.

if it was so worthless why did you feel the need to reply?

if it was so worthless why did you feel the need to reply?

Quote: In comment 13645674 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





In comment 13645666 Red Dog said:





Quote:





And the quicker the better.



And Reese and Ross while they are at it.



Put Spags in charge for the rest of the season.







Spags should gone along with them.



It makes no sense to do this in season. It makes evenless sense to put a flop holdover HC and DC in as interim coach.







It does make sense if McAdoo is not working out, only the insiders know. Releasing sends a message about accountability and allows the team to move on. It's not like we are going to win our remaining games unless this team has been intentionally sandbagging.

Agree. When a team is imploding like this, you have make changes to stop the free fall. It won't turn the team around or save the season, but it will help to stabilize the situation and start the moving the team in a positive direction. You can't have this kind of turmoil and hope to attract decent players to the Giants. Up until recently, the Giants were considered one of the better organizations to play for. Now they are a Giant train wreck. In comment 13645684 mdc1 said:Agree. When a team is imploding like this, you have make changes to stop the free fall. It won't turn the team around or save the season, but it will help to stabilize the situation and start the moving the team in a positive direction. You can't have this kind of turmoil and hope to attract decent players to the Giants. Up until recently, the Giants were considered one of the better organizations to play for. Now they are a Giant train wreck.

Quote: DRC never plays for this team again.



I concur. He's an older player, and if you're going to go down at least go down with guys who seemingly support you.



DRC's actions are unacceptable for a teammate, and professional.



I concur. He's an older player, and if you're going to go down at least go down with guys who seemingly support you.

DRC's actions are unacceptable for a teammate, and professional.

Will be his last season here.............regardless of staff next year.

Quote:



The notion that Coughlin was some strict disciplinarian was always bullshit. He picked on guys that were easy to pick on...off the top of my head, Kiwanuka, Matt Dodge, and David Wilson all stand out. But his handling of Shockey, Plax, and Beckham was abysmal. Which way do you want it? Supposedly, he was such a hard ass that his own wife said be more yourself. Much fun was poked at the 5 minutes early is late rule etc. Now, you say "he was just an old softee?"



Whatever. Some of you are really scrambling to justify your faith in Reese and McAdoo now that they have turned what was supposed to be a contender into a toxic waste dump. In comment 13645657 Go Terps said:Which way do you want it? Supposedly, he was such a hard ass that his own wife said be more yourself. Much fun was poked at the 5 minutes early is late rule etc. Now, you say "he was just an old softee?"Whatever. Some of you are really scrambling to justify your faith in Reese and McAdoo now that they have turned what was supposed to be a contender into a toxic waste dump.

Quote: That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.



DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?



And this is why this all goes back to Beckham. He has almost single handedly torn the team apart with complete and utter lack of concern for the good of the team.



But he is just "passionate" and a "good kid" right? In comment 13645496 montanagiant said:And this is why this all goes back to Beckham. He has almost single handedly torn the team apart with complete and utter lack of concern for the good of the team.But he is just "passionate" and a "good kid" right?

Homer Go Terps : 1:56 pm : link I'm saying Coughlin was a hardass when it suited him. It was easy to jump all over young guys like Kiwanuka, Wilson, or Dodge in bad spots...but Shockey was motherfucking the quarterback and Plax was allowed basically to come and go as he pleased (Steve Smith's words, not mine). And Coughlin is at fault as much as anyone for Beckham being allowed to act the clown.



This isn't knocking Coughlin to elevate Reese or McAdoo. But let's not make Coughlin out to be Vince Lombardi.

Why was DRC benched during the game? exiled : 1:58 pm : link It wasn’t on up where I live. What started all this?

This is going to be a problem... Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:01 pm : : 2:01 pm : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 4m4 minutes ago



Bunch of "no comments" from Janoris Jenkins on anything involving DRC.



Quote: In comment 13645496 montanagiant said:





Quote:





That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.



DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?







And this is why this all goes back to Beckham. He has almost single handedly torn the team apart with complete and utter lack of concern for the good of the team.



But he is just "passionate" and a "good kid" right?



Yep. Why hasn't everyone noticed this?

Quote: It wasn’t on up where I live. What started all this?



See yesterday's News and Notes update.

Quote: I'm saying Coughlin was a hardass when it suited him. It was easy to jump all over young guys like Kiwanuka, Wilson, or Dodge in bad spots...but Shockey was motherfucking the quarterback and Plax was allowed basically to come and go as he pleased (Steve Smith's words, not mine). And Coughlin is at fault as much as anyone for Beckham being allowed to act the clown.



This isn't knocking Coughlin to elevate Reese or McAdoo. But let's not make Coughlin out to be Vince Lombardi.



He's got the same amount of SB's!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Maybe it's DRC vs Apple ... Spider56 : 2:02 pm : link Maybe DRC got tired of Apple starting over him on the outside and repeatedly getting burned ... Maybe DRC thinks Apple is getting preferential treatment because he's one of JR's many picks that gets umpteen chances to make it... It wouldn't be the first time someone up top exerted influence to keep or play certain guys regardless of talent.



I'm not saying DRC is justified to do anything he did. Professionals need to deal with stuff that happens ... but regardless, this does not reflect well on the organization.

Quote: In comment 13645496 montanagiant said:





Quote:





That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.



DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?







And this is why this all goes back to Beckham. He has almost single handedly torn the team apart with complete and utter lack of concern for the good of the team.



But he is just "passionate" and a "good kid" right?

You're absolutely correct. The Giants are 0-5 and in complete disarray because of Beckham's dog pee celebration... In comment 13645734 ThatLimerickGuy said:You're absolutely correct. The Giants are 0-5 and in complete disarray because of Beckham's dog pee celebration...

Quote: In comment 13645496 montanagiant said:





Quote:





That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.



DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?







And this is why this all goes back to Beckham. He has almost single handedly torn the team apart with complete and utter lack of concern for the good of the team.



But he is just "passionate" and a "good kid" right?

This is the stupidest, most ignorant and downright asinine post I've ever read on BBI. Congratulations.



It's all Beckhams fault!!!!!!!! Everything!!!!!!!!! In comment 13645734 ThatLimerickGuy said:This is the stupidest, most ignorant and downright asinine post I've ever read on BBI. Congratulations.It's all Beckhams fault!!!!!!!! Everything!!!!!!!!!

Quote: Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 4m4 minutes ago



Bunch of "no comments" from Janoris Jenkins on anything involving DRC.



Of course. The players are circling the wagons, especially the secondary. Its players vs the coaches and the wheels are going to come off fast.



Of course. The players are circling the wagons, especially the secondary. Its players vs the coaches and the wheels are going to come off fast.

I said..earlier in the week.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2:21 pm : link that it is strange that I'm defending DRC instead of Mac, but I have a gnawing feeling that DRC did what he did because he thinks the coach is a clown and was playing guys worse than him, who were making multiple mistakes, and when he said something, there was an altercation.



People can correctly argue that no matter what happens, a player should never leave his team and the field, but that might tell you just how bad things are with Mac in charge. DRC has never been a guy to really care about perception and he's been a malcontent at times - and yet, he's not going apeshit over this, he's pretty much calmly telling everyone that Mac is an idiot.



But of course, it's Beckham's fucking fault.....

"You are what your record says you are" gmenatlarge : 2:22 pm : link losers



Some fat guy who used to coach in NY

Quote: Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 4m4 minutes ago



Bunch of "no comments" from Janoris Jenkins on anything involving DRC.



Well, the alternatives are throwing the teammate under the bus or the coaches under the bus. "No comment" seems like a preferable choice. In comment 13645755 Eric from BBI said:Well, the alternatives are throwing the teammate under the bus or the coaches under the bus. "No comment" seems like a preferable choice.

Quote: Midwest Gay Club scene is to blame along with Becky.



Fuckin dipshit.

You'd think people would feel absolutely ashamed and embarrassed to actually insinuate that Beckham is to blame for DRC getting suspended. They guy is in having surgery and he's still getting lambasted by these brilliant ass clowns. Just tells you all you need to know about their intelligence In comment 13645793 B in ALB said:You'd think people would feel absolutely ashamed and embarrassed to actually insinuate that Beckham is to blame for DRC getting suspended. They guy is in having surgery and he's still getting lambasted by these brilliant ass clowns. Just tells you all you need to know about their intelligence

Quote: In comment 13645734 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13645496 montanagiant said:





Quote:





That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.



DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?







And this is why this all goes back to Beckham. He has almost single handedly torn the team apart with complete and utter lack of concern for the good of the team.



But he is just "passionate" and a "good kid" right?







Yep. Why hasn't everyone noticed this?

Stan & TLG - quite the all-star pair here.

Quote: In comment 13645756 Stan in LA said:





Quote:





In comment 13645734 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13645496 montanagiant said:





Quote:





That has an 0-5 record and some sign the seams are beginning to unravel.



DRC has not caused any issues since the first day we signed him. He has moved to whatever spot they asked of him and done a good job he has been a good soldier up to this point. Meanwhile, we have guys doing all kinds of stupid shit costing us penalties and games but yet this is the guy you decide to make a stand with?







And this is why this all goes back to Beckham. He has almost single handedly torn the team apart with complete and utter lack of concern for the good of the team.



But he is just "passionate" and a "good kid" right?







Yep. Why hasn't everyone noticed this?





Stan & TLG - quite the all-star pair here.



The un-dynamic duo.

I don't think I've ever been more apathetic about Gman11 : 2:31 pm : link football in general and the Giants in particular than right now. I went through the terrible 70s and this is the just the worst.



First there's all the protesting BS. Then the Giants can't score and when they do they have to act like a bunch of vulgar nitwits. Then the defense can't hold a 4th quarter lead. The coach can't answer a simple question during an interview. He always acts like he has a two-by-four up his ass. Now the DRC suspension.



Really, I'm getting to the point where I really don't care what happens next.

What's a coach's job? Josh in MD : 2:33 pm : link Quote: Maybe he's losing the team, maybe he isn't...but I don't see any rational way to even slightly take DRC's side here. What he did was unforgivable.



And this is my point when I say character matters. Maybe it isn't realistic, but I don't want the head coach to have to be a fucking babysitter because the roster is populated with immature idiots that lack the professionalism to properly function in a team setting.



The locker room, the meeting rooms, the practice facility, and the field are all places of work. Careers are made and broken there...people should act accordingly. Be a fucking professional so that the head coach can worry about more important things than soothing some idiot's ego.



I couldn't disagree more. Arguably the most important part of a head coach's job is to motivate his players and build esprit de corps. Napoleon said the equivalent about generalship. Position coaches teach technique. GM's assemble talent (or in our case, fail to do so). Most anyone can do Xs and Os. The head coach has to be a leader. To say that the players are all employees and therefore should do the right thing without being told is a truism but is also oblivious to critical importance of intangible psychological aspect of behavior. I don't see how one can follow sports and miss that. I couldn't disagree more. Arguably the most important part of a head coach's job is to motivate his players and build esprit de corps. Napoleon said the equivalent about generalship. Position coaches teach technique. GM's assemble talent (or in our case, fail to do so). Most anyone can do Xs and Os. The head coach has to be a leader. To say that the players are all employees and therefore should do the right thing without being told is a truism but is also oblivious to critical importance of intangible psychological aspect of behavior. I don't see how one can follow sports and miss that.

Josh Go Terps : 2:39 pm : link It's one thing to lead, but it's something else to deal with men behaving like children.



If one of Napoleon's lieutenants walked out on him he'd suspend him indefinitely...from a tree.

Quote: has never once did what DRC has done the past few days, and some folks here want to get rid of him. But DRC walks out on the team and you're defending him/going after the coach? This place is a nightmare lately.

hard for beckham to argue with getting benched when they let him do whatever he wants without benching him

Quote: that it is strange that I'm defending DRC instead of Mac, but I have a gnawing feeling that DRC did what he did because he thinks the coach is a clown and was playing guys worse than him, who were making multiple mistakes, and when he said something, there was an altercation.



People can correctly argue that no matter what happens, a player should never leave his team and the field, but that might tell you just how bad things are with Mac in charge. DRC has never been a guy to really care about perception and he's been a malcontent at times - and yet, he's not going apeshit over this, he's pretty much calmly telling everyone that Mac is an idiot.



But of course, it's Beckham's fucking fault.....



Exactamundo!

Quote: It's one thing to lead, but it's something else to deal with men behaving like children.



If one of Napoleon's lieutenants walked out on him he'd suspend him indefinitely...from a tree. McAdoo is more like the rear end of Napoleon's horse.



McAdoo is more like the rear end of Napoleon's horse.

We won't find out what the other side of the story is, if we ever, until DRC shows up on another team.

. arcarsenal : 2:48 pm : link The players all seem to have eachother's backs here - but not the coach's.



Also, TLG has quickly become one of the most worthless posters here. Every single fucking comment is about Odell Beckham. Even things that have nothing to do with Odell.. he makes it about Odell.



I disagree with Terps on that topic and we've argued countless times about it - but I at least respect his takes and think we've generally been civil and had worthwhile back and forth's.



There's none of that to be had with this clown.