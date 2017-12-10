Getting blown out by Broncos on Nat'l TV may force HC change Nitro : 10/12/2017 1:27 pm The Mara's pride themselves on this gentleman air and appearance, with professionalism and decorum and so on and so forth (except when they don't, but I digress). Getting embarrassed by the Broncos on prime time (likely the last SNF appearance of the year) this Sunday could be the straw that breaks the camel's back on McAdoo, knowing what we know about them. You know this DRC situation is far more deleterious to old Ben than he'll ever let on. I imagine this game is actually the make or break to whether we see a mid-season change.

Despite how bad we are... penkap75 : 10/12/2017 1:28 pm : link We haven't been blown out in any game, and almost every game was winnable. Sad.

pfft, rally around DRC Dave : 10/12/2017 1:31 pm : link get to 1-5 enroute to 11-5! Championship!

scores have been close, but we've never really been at the races Nitro : 10/12/2017 1:31 pm : link Except maybe with Philly. Teams know they just have to hit 21 points and have an astronomical chance of beating this sorry bunch.



Dumb clock management and awful play calling mean we're basically playing for a win coming from the final possession, and we keep getting it wrong.

I doubt being blown out section125 : 10/12/2017 1:32 pm : link is going to do anything to influence any coaching or office positions. Just good enough to lose a majority of games is worse than getting blown out in one game.

section Nitro : 10/12/2017 1:34 pm : link the Mara's don't like to be embarassed (who does) - a national TV slaughter is more likely to force their hand.

They've had the lead with 3 minutes left each of the past 3 weeks, shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/12/2017 1:35 pm : link which isn't so different from the 2015 team that was coached by a Hall of Famer.



Not getting blown out by Broncos on Sunday night should be considered a victory.

There's zero chance BlackLight : 10/12/2017 1:35 pm : link that McAdoo's job is on the line this Sunday.



If it was just bad football, I could see him surviving to coach the team next season. But it's bad football plus lockerroom dissension, and that could be what kills him in the end. But nothing can plausibly happen this Sunday that would get him fired on Monday.

seems unlikely to me Greg from LI : 10/12/2017 1:37 pm : link Despite some terrible seasons in the meantime, they haven't fired a coach midseason since 1978. Also the last time they fired a GM.

There is a chance GmeninPSL : 10/12/2017 1:39 pm : link if he get's into it with a player or two on the sidelines, it will show the Football world that he is losing the team and my guess would be the Mara's act sooner than later.



Please, please embarrass yourself McNuggets!! Please be confronted on the sideline and look like the absolute fool you are!!!!

Dissension is bound to happen on a team with high expectations that's losing games. I think the truest measure of the coach is the effort of the players. Considering that we could've easily won each of the past 3 weeks, effort doesn't seem to be the issue... yet. In comment 13645700 BlackLight said:Dissension is bound to happen on a team with high expectations that's losing games. I think the truest measure of the coach is the effort of the players. Considering that we could've easily won each of the past 3 weeks, effort doesn't seem to be the issue... yet.

like you may not see the ax fall the following Monday Nitro : 10/12/2017 1:39 pm : link but assuming they're currently uncertain, and it takes a little time to sort out a coaching change, it could be the decisive game for his fate.

not happening.... BillKo : 10/12/2017 1:39 pm : link ...plus we're going in beaten and battered at the WR position.





All a blowout does is continue to make a case for big changes at the end of the year.



I don't think we're going to get blown out mattlawson : 10/12/2017 1:40 pm : link We haven't been blown out really -- we have moved the ball at times but no points to show for it that's the biggest problem. D gets tired by the second half and can't stuff the run on the outsides. No jpp and ov make it horribly unproductive

I'll be shocked if the Giants aren't blown out ZogZerg : 10/12/2017 1:40 pm : link No running game, no WRs, Denver coming off bye week. Eli is going to be killed.

I can think of TONS NorwoodWideRight : 10/12/2017 1:40 pm : link Of national games we were blown out in that didn't result in a coaching change.

Starting to get an odd ryanmkeane : 10/12/2017 1:41 pm : link feeling we win this game

Norwood Nitro : 10/12/2017 1:41 pm : link was the ship ever listing this much though?

I expect guys to quit on this HC Rflairr : 10/12/2017 1:50 pm : link .

Hasn't mattered giantsfaninphilly : 10/12/2017 1:54 pm : link any other time the Giants have been embarrassed on a national game. Don't see why it would here.

in addition to straight up quitting Nitro : 10/12/2017 1:54 pm : link I expect little injuries to force guys out of games, and so on.

idk, if another player walks off the field mid game Dave : 10/12/2017 1:56 pm : link all bets are off

If the talent is as mediocre as many allege.... njm : 10/12/2017 1:58 pm : link except for Odell and a few others, then the players have a clear incentive not to quit on this team. It's called a contract and the continuation thereof after this season.

Part of talent is being put into a position to succeed Nitro : 10/12/2017 2:06 pm : link like when your not the most accurate QB in short range (and haven't been since debuting in 2004), perhaps relying heavily on quick slants is a recipe to get your WRs ankles broken.

Short of being caught in a compromising situation similar jcn56 : 10/12/2017 2:27 pm : link to the former Dolphins OL coach, I doubt anything changes on Monday. The Giants don't operate like that.

Putting ryanmkeane : 10/12/2017 2:30 pm : link Hart back out there at RT might be reason enough to get him fired

nothing will happen after this game Matt in SGS : 10/12/2017 2:59 pm : link even if it's 31-3 (which is quite likely).



His father often said he knew it was time for a change when he saw apathy from the fans. Just wait until the last group of home games against the NFC East in December when that stadium is either half full or a generous percentage of Eagle/ Cowboy/ Redskins fans.



If the Giants sleepwalk through bad losses at home to end the year, against their division, which the stadium filled with opposing fans, then you will see McAdoo fired.

No outcome is forcing a coachiing change in the season Matt M. : 10/12/2017 3:19 pm : link I wonder what the over/under for wins is for ownership to consider firing McAdoo and/or Reese.

I've never seen more blowout losses than the last two years of Coughin Ten Ton Hammer : 10/12/2017 3:21 pm : link Running the team, and that didn't press the issue.

I think the Giants rally around their joeinpa : 10/12/2017 3:25 pm : link Coach and play well this Sunday, maybe even win

That should be old man : 10/12/2017 3:25 pm : link around 1/2 time if they play well, maybe even end of 3rd qtr.

Score prediction: 54-6 if Denvers QB is 'on'.

32-3 if not.

. arcarsenal : 10/12/2017 3:35 pm : link This is sort of related, I guess...



But does it seem to anyone else that the Giants have had an absurdly low number of dominant wins over the last 5 years or so?



Like.. games where the other team is really just never in it.



Games like the Oakland game in 2009... Seattle in 2010.



There were a couple in 2012... that early season Panthers game. GB, New Orleans.



But since that season, I can barely think of ANY.



There may have been one against the Redskins in 2014, IIRC.. but I don't think we did it once in 2015 or 2016. Obviously not this year, either.



Not that blowouts are super common in the NFL today. It just seems like the Giants have an extremely low % of games in recent years where they play a complete game on both sides of the ball and really win convincingly.



Nearly every single win over the last 2-3 years has been a 1 score game or close.

McAdoo-doo is safe this season averagejoe : 10/12/2017 3:37 pm : link as the bottom falls out and the losses mount his post season interview will be very short but not very sweet.



You're Fired !!

If we changed coaches after every nationally televised Giants EricJ : 10/12/2017 3:46 pm : link blowout and embarrassment... then we would be on our 10th coach in about 6 years.

even more so i think well...bye TC : 10/12/2017 4:36 pm : link will be the 2/3 empty stadium in Nov and Dec. That i think will force Maras hand.

everybody is now getting caught up in being micky : 10/12/2017 4:56 pm : link melodramatic about the giants. nothing is changing. the off season the giants regroup with same coaches, personnel, and gm. Mara doesn't "knee-jerk"

The Giants can't run, and now they mikeinbloomfield : 10/12/2017 5:25 pm : link can't pass. Not that Eli would have ever gotten enough time with this OL, but without Beckham there will be no one to take a 7 yard slant for a touchdown.



The Denver offense isn't fantastic, but 10 points should beat the Giants. Heck, three field goals may do it. Add in a strip sack for 6, and we're looking at losing 16-0 or 20-0, minimum.

I don't think the outcome of this game will change a thing... Dan in the Springs : 10/12/2017 8:28 pm : link this was marked down as a likely loss before the season even began.



What could force a change would be behaviors of the players.



Otherwise I agree with the comment that the last games of the season could be the final straw for the owners.

Guaranteed blowout this weekend spike : 10/12/2017 10:17 pm : link Absolute circus going on in Metlife

