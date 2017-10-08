Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Stunned Victor Cruz takes plea for Giants signing public

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:42 am
Quote:
Victor Cruz wants to come back to the Giants and cannot fathom why it did not happen...

Stunned Victor Cruz takes plea for Giants signing public - ( New Window )
Well, if the situation wasn't sad enough already  
jcn56 : 8:44 am : link
let's toss another log on that fire.
geez  
Andy in Boston : 8:45 am : link
talk about being desperate
Sad.  
AcidTest : 8:47 am : link
We've moved on. Great player, but he should as well. We need to see what Rudolph, King, and Egan can offer. They may not be the future. But Cruz certainly isn't.
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 8:49 am : link
Burned the bridge on the way out saying they deliberately sabotaged his career by not throwing to him

Learn the lesson here, youngins. Swallow your pride sometimes.
Ya know what?  
trueblueinpw : 8:49 am : link
Cruz coming back would have been a nice story and a reason to watch in an otherwise historically disasterous season. The New York Giants are the laughing stock of the NFL and at the very bottom of the entire league. Why not throw the fans a bone and sign a home town good guy who needs the job and provide a few reasons to cheer for Big Blue? This regime, from the ridiculously over esteemed owners right on down the line is a rotten bunch.
God bless, Victor, but it's not about you.  
TheManUpstairs : 8:50 am : link
Move on.
that final paragraph made me cringe  
GMAN4LIFE : 8:50 am : link
.
they will call you back Vic  
TommytheElephant : 8:50 am : link
Right after they call back Herman Moore
Really silly.  
Beezer : 8:50 am : link
He CAN be a hero in the tri-state area. But he really needs to stop this, or he will enter Tiki area.
Nah.  
allstarjim : 8:52 am : link
Diva can stay where he is.
That’s why you don’t burn bridges  
Shecky : 8:55 am : link
He left a really, really terrible way.
this quotation  
PaulBlakeTSU : 8:55 am : link
rubbed me the wrong way.

Quote:
“Can I paint a picture for you?’’ Cruz said. “Can you imagine, if I get a phone call from the New York Giants and I go back out there wearing the number 80 in blue and I get in that end zone one more time? Do you understand? I can already hear the deafening screams from the crowd. Already, I can hear it.’’


I won't attribute too much to it, but it is rather self-serving. Instead of focusing on how lucky fans would be to worship him, it would have come off more graciously if he focused on how great it would have been for him to experience being a Giant one more time. Perhaps a response something along the lines of "Can you imagine, if I get a phone call from the New York Giants and I was able to come out of the tunnel wearing the number 80 in blue and got to hear 80,000 screaming Giants fans one more time?"
seems like there is a line at the door  
Jim Bob Cooter : 8:55 am : link
Owens was on the FAN saying he was serious. If we were the Jets...
Chad Johnson, Terell Owens make pitch for Giants roster spots - ( New Window )
Can this season  
well...bye TC : 8:56 am : link
get any more pathetic?
The player is usually  
Beer Man : 8:57 am : link
the last person to figure out that the game has passed them by. It was a great run by Cruz while it lasted, but injuries have taken their tool, and Cruz is just a shell of the player he once was. We saw the same when the team tried to bring Nicks back.
What deafening screams is he imagining,  
Mr. Bungle : 8:57 am : link
considering the stadium will be half-empty?
Hard to understand  
joeinpa : 8:58 am : link
The impatience on this board for some of the great Giants. Guess their not allowed to have their moments of when emotion gets the best of their tongue.

Luckily Eric has a lesser standard for those that post on this site, especially during game threads.
He burned his own bridges.  
Devon : 9:04 am : link
It's not turning on him to recognize he himself is why they can't or won't consider it.
DELUSIONAL  
theold5j : 9:04 am : link
for someone that would appear somewhat intelligent, he's proven to be quite the opposite in the last 6 months time.
RE: DELUSIONAL  
FStubbs : 9:22 am : link
In comment 13646516 theold5j said:
Quote:
for someone that would appear somewhat intelligent, he's proven to be quite the opposite in the last 6 months time.


Not delusional. Desperate. Big difference.
Oh boy  
Matt in SGS : 9:26 am : link
Not sure why this is a big deal.  
Brown Recluse : 9:28 am : link
Firstly, sounds like he was answering some questions on a show. Its not as if he is standing outside of MetLife stadium on the ground, holding up a boombox to Jerry Reeses office window playing In Your Eyes.

Secondly, this guy experienced a sudden rush of fame. He came from nowhere. An afterthought signing who became a star. Its the kind of stuff you see in the movies. And it was over way before it should have been. Its going to take some time for him to come back down and realize he doesn't have it anymore. I feel bad for the guy and wish him nothing but the best.
Damn you Matt!!!!  
Brown Recluse : 9:28 am : link
.
it would be a great story  
mattlawson : 10:22 am : link
if he did come back and break out those end zone moves.
He was cut by the Bears, who suck at WR in case you haven't noticed,  
PatersonPlank : 10:37 am : link
and then wasn't even asked back when their top WR, White, went down for the season. What does that tell you?
Sorry Victor but Brandon Marshall has already replaced you  
averagejoe : 11:45 am : link
on IR
RE: Oh boy  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:47 am : link
In comment 13646544 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:


LOL.
Free Plax  
Paulie Walnuts : 11:54 am : link
.
Cruz certainly might be better than some of the guys  
Mad Mike : 11:59 am : link
we're going with at this point, but he's also certainly not going to be particularly good. Might as well take a flyer on someone and maybe get lucky that he turns out to have a future. Cruz' comments on the way out certainly didn't endear himself to the organization either.
.  
arcarsenal : 12:04 pm : link
SAD!
RE: seems like there is a line at the door  
Matt M. : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 13646501 Jim Bob Cooter said:
Quote:
Owens was on the FAN saying he was serious. If we were the Jets... Chad Johnson, Terell Owens make pitch for Giants roster spots - ( New Window )
Why would either want to be here?
he would be ok in the slot  
Dankbeerman : 12:23 pm : link
until sheppard returns, can he catch a punt?

this seems like a no brainer  
Gordo : 1:28 pm : link
if we weren't 0-5 and we suffered the same amount of losses like we did on sunday, i bet he would have been resigned. But because we are pretty much out of it. the team probably wants to see the younger guys instead. Glorified Pre-Season from here on out.
He want  
old man : 2:53 pm : link
his other knee screwed up or something?
When it goes bad, it goes bad. we are in the injury phase of it going bad, and have already begun the dissension process.
Victor!
Stay Away!
Stay healthy.
