Stunned Victor Cruz takes plea for Giants signing public

Well, if the situation wasn't sad enough already jcn56 : 8:44 am : link let's toss another log on that fire.

Sad. AcidTest : 8:47 am : link We've moved on. Great player, but he should as well. We need to see what Rudolph, King, and Egan can offer. They may not be the future. But Cruz certainly isn't.

..... CoughlinHandsonHips : 8:49 am : link Burned the bridge on the way out saying they deliberately sabotaged his career by not throwing to him



Learn the lesson here, youngins. Swallow your pride sometimes.

Ya know what? trueblueinpw : 8:49 am : link Cruz coming back would have been a nice story and a reason to watch in an otherwise historically disasterous season. The New York Giants are the laughing stock of the NFL and at the very bottom of the entire league. Why not throw the fans a bone and sign a home town good guy who needs the job and provide a few reasons to cheer for Big Blue? This regime, from the ridiculously over esteemed owners right on down the line is a rotten bunch.

God bless, Victor, but it's not about you. TheManUpstairs : 8:50 am : link Move on.

that final paragraph made me cringe GMAN4LIFE : 8:50 am : link .

they will call you back Vic TommytheElephant : 8:50 am : link Right after they call back Herman Moore

Really silly. Beezer : 8:50 am : link He CAN be a hero in the tri-state area. But he really needs to stop this, or he will enter Tiki area.

Nah. allstarjim : 8:52 am : link Diva can stay where he is.

That’s why you don’t burn bridges Shecky : 8:55 am : link He left a really, really terrible way.

this quotation PaulBlakeTSU : 8:55 am : link



Quote: “Can I paint a picture for you?’’ Cruz said. “Can you imagine, if I get a phone call from the New York Giants and I go back out there wearing the number 80 in blue and I get in that end zone one more time? Do you understand? I can already hear the deafening screams from the crowd. Already, I can hear it.’’



I won't attribute too much to it, but it is rather self-serving. Instead of focusing on how lucky fans would be to worship him, it would have come off more graciously if he focused on how great it would have been for him to experience being a Giant one more time. Perhaps a response something along the lines of "Can you imagine, if I get a phone call from the New York Giants and I was able to come out of the tunnel wearing the number 80 in blue and got to hear 80,000 screaming Giants fans one more time?"

rubbed me the wrong way.I won't attribute too much to it, but it is rather self-serving. Instead of focusing on how lucky fans would be to worship him, it would have come off more graciously if he focused on how great it would have been for him to experience being a Giant one more time. Perhaps a response something along the lines of "Can you imagine, if I get a phone call from the New York Giants and I was able to come out of the tunnel wearing the number 80 in blue and got to hear 80,000 screaming Giants fans one more time?"

The player is usually Beer Man : 8:57 am : link the last person to figure out that the game has passed them by. It was a great run by Cruz while it lasted, but injuries have taken their tool, and Cruz is just a shell of the player he once was. We saw the same when the team tried to bring Nicks back.

Hard to understand joeinpa : 8:58 am : link The impatience on this board for some of the great Giants. Guess their not allowed to have their moments of when emotion gets the best of their tongue.



Luckily Eric has a lesser standard for those that post on this site, especially during game threads.

He burned his own bridges. Devon : 9:04 am : link It's not turning on him to recognize he himself is why they can't or won't consider it.

DELUSIONAL theold5j : 9:04 am : link for someone that would appear somewhat intelligent, he's proven to be quite the opposite in the last 6 months time.

RE: DELUSIONAL FStubbs : 9:22 am : link

Quote: for someone that would appear somewhat intelligent, he's proven to be quite the opposite in the last 6 months time.



Not delusional. Desperate. Big difference. In comment 13646516 theold5j said:Not delusional. Desperate. Big difference.

Not sure why this is a big deal. Brown Recluse : 9:28 am : link Firstly, sounds like he was answering some questions on a show. Its not as if he is standing outside of MetLife stadium on the ground, holding up a boombox to Jerry Reeses office window playing In Your Eyes.



Secondly, this guy experienced a sudden rush of fame. He came from nowhere. An afterthought signing who became a star. Its the kind of stuff you see in the movies. And it was over way before it should have been. Its going to take some time for him to come back down and realize he doesn't have it anymore. I feel bad for the guy and wish him nothing but the best.

it would be a great story mattlawson : 10:22 am : link if he did come back and break out those end zone moves.

He was cut by the Bears, who suck at WR in case you haven't noticed, PatersonPlank : 10:37 am : link and then wasn't even asked back when their top WR, White, went down for the season. What does that tell you?

Sorry Victor but Brandon Marshall has already replaced you averagejoe : 11:45 am : link on IR

RE: Oh boy SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:47 am : link

Quote:



LOL. In comment 13646544 Matt in SGS said:LOL.

Cruz certainly might be better than some of the guys Mad Mike : 11:59 am : link we're going with at this point, but he's also certainly not going to be particularly good. Might as well take a flyer on someone and maybe get lucky that he turns out to have a future. Cruz' comments on the way out certainly didn't endear himself to the organization either.

RE: seems like there is a line at the door Matt M. : 12:08 pm : link

Quote: Owens was on the FAN saying he was serious. If we were the Jets... Chad Johnson, Terell Owens make pitch for Giants roster spots - ( New Window ) Why would either want to be here? In comment 13646501 Jim Bob Cooter said:Why would either want to be here?

he would be ok in the slot Dankbeerman : 12:23 pm : link until sheppard returns, can he catch a punt?





this seems like a no brainer Gordo : 1:28 pm : link if we weren't 0-5 and we suffered the same amount of losses like we did on sunday, i bet he would have been resigned. But because we are pretty much out of it. the team probably wants to see the younger guys instead. Glorified Pre-Season from here on out.