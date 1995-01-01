Eli Manning wants to be a Giant for life

Good job Eli....... BillKo : 8:55 am : link .....true pro right there.



Boomer was going on about it today on the morning show. Isn't really realistic considering the salary cap, and of course the no trade restriction.





As long as he wants to play.. Giant John : 8:56 am : link I hope he is a Giant. Good man and great QB.

always says the right things PaulBlakeTSU : 9:01 am : link and I look forward to McAdoo singling him out in the post-game presser.

The best and if he wants to stay Chip : 9:01 am : link He should.

I may criticize his high throws chuckydee9 : 9:04 am : link but I want him to be a giant for life and for as long as he wants to be.. Sometime I do think that for his own long term well being he should get out of this crap of an OL situation..

Draft a QB high with this year's pick.. Chris684 : 9:06 am : link Head to training camp with Eli, Webb and top rookie.



Let the 2 kids battle it out in camp and preseason. Play Eli as long as effective through 18.



Make the change for 2019 no matter what.

Except it's not in the best interest of the team that he's still Devon : 9:09 am : link one beyond this season.



He has to say what he is publicly right now, but unless he has retirement on the table, this is obviously not going to come to pass (even if they make the mistake of giving him one more year) and he will finish his career elsewhere.

Some Giants fans don’t deserve Eli TommytheElephant : 9:09 am : link .

My favorite athlete of all time Sean : 9:11 am : link .

I hope we never have to see Eli in another uniform Chris684 : 9:13 am : link there is still something special about a guy with 1 team.

Eli's a great guy - but if he were thinking otherwise jcn56 : 9:17 am : link what benefit would there be to him saying it?



Right now, this is the statement he has to make. At the end of the season we'll know more about what he wants to do. I don't doubt for a second that he'd like to remain here and finish up his career, but if he didn't, it's not like he'd be broadcasting it at this point.

I'm sure NewFakeDannyHeep : 9:17 am : link the O-line will grant him his wish.

he is the best.. all class and true giant. GMAN4LIFE : 9:20 am : link and as always FUCK BOOMER!

it's in his hands Ron Johnson : 9:25 am : link win enough games to get out of the bottom 5 of the league, where the QBs are going to go

The Giants jvm52106 : 9:25 am : link need to load up on Oline if Eli is staying. He can't avoid the rush much and the turnovers when sacked will not get better with age.





RE: Some Giants fans don’t deserve Eli chuckydee9 : 9:32 am : link

Quote: .



Looking at some of the comments here I am starting to feel the same way.. Its the way I felt about Ewing.. and seeing how dumb giant fans feel about OBJ.. I am feeling the same way about him.. In comment 13646523 TommytheElephant said:Looking at some of the comments here I am starting to feel the same way.. Its the way I felt about Ewing.. and seeing how dumb giant fans feel about OBJ.. I am feeling the same way about him..

Seeing Eli McNally's_Nuts : 9:40 am : link in that goofy Jaguars uniform would make me sick.

football fans have always had their share of idiots djm : 9:40 am : link pay them no mind.



Eli can stay here as long as he wants as far as i'm concerned. And the Giants should definitely draft a hot shot first round QB if he's available in one of the next few drafts.



Giants need to be smart here. Actually, they just need to not be really fucking stupid and over think this. Just draft a kid and let the best man win the job. Nothing wrong with letting two high profile QBs co-exist. It's happens many times before. Don't let the media's insistence on drumming up non existent controversy dictate things. Take the QB. Let Eli and the young QBs battle and push each other. NOTHING is wrong with that.



If Steve Young and Montana can rip each other's throats out for 5-6 seasons and if Rodgers and Favre can implement a cold war for 5 of their own, Eli and a young QB can too. There is no other way to go here. If the QB is there in April the Giants have to take him.

I don't think a rebuild would take all that long jcn56 : 9:43 am : link The Giants have some talent - it just seems like it all doesn't fit together right, and there are parts of the team in need of attention that the same crew hasn't been able to correct for some time.



Hell - even if they did go with a QB high - they'd still have a draft pick high in each round and some cap space to deal with, they could get it turned around quickly with the right people in charge. Only question is, who are those people?

Unless Jawn and Steve HomerJones45 : 10:09 am : link have another quarter billion in the drawer, it's going to take a while. Jerry's "add two, lose two" style of player pipeline isn't going to replenish anything quickly, and that assumes his position blind spots are shored up and that McAdoo is not damaged goods at this point.

Whoa, a long tenured athlete says he wants Mad Mike : 10:21 am : link to stay with his team. Shocker.

I wanted him to be a Giant his whole career too. NYG07 : 10:22 am : link But it is time to move on. Look at the Carson Wentz/Dak Prescott/Jared Goff/Deshaun Watsons of the NFL. Young QBs are coming into the NFL with minimal salaries and lighting up the NFL.



It is a catch 22 because Eli deserves better, and the Giants do too. It is like pulling teeth to even score 20 points a game at this point.

If we're in position and the available QBs are good jcn56 : 10:41 am : link we'd be silly not to draft a QB. Eli can still play, but he's going to be 37. He's not going to play forever.



Even if he sticks around for 2 more years, what better a start to a career could you ask for than being able to stick around on the bench learning from Eli? Before the salary cap made it untenable, QBs used to have to sit for a couple of years and learn the game before they got their chance. Anyone you draft will have a 5 year contract (well, 4+option), so it's not like they're going anywhere. Might as well take advantage for this shitty season for whatever upside we can get out of it.

I think that Eli will retire ThatLimerickGuy : 10:54 am : link When he is no longer interested in playing for the Giants OR the Giants are no longer interested in paying him.





RE: I think that Eli will retire PatersonPlank : 10:55 am : link

Quote: When he is no longer interested in playing for the Giants OR the Giants are no longer interested in paying him.





Or he gets his back broken by the Bronco's. In comment 13646711 ThatLimerickGuy said:Or he gets his back broken by the Bronco's.

If he's not secretly pissed, really pissed Overseer : 10:58 am : link that the Giants continually failed to put together an offensive line when they KNOW their quarterback is among the most immobile in the NFL (and great at PA when he has a running game), then he's about as saintly a man as there is walking this Earth.



It's gonna be an ugly last couple years, Eli. Good luck.

RE: always says the right things GeneInCal : 11:02 am : link

Quote: and I look forward to McAdoo singling him out in the post-game presser.



lol In comment 13646510 PaulBlakeTSU said:lol

Cam Newton quit in the Super Bowl Go Terps : 11:41 am : link I wouldn't want him in this team over Geno Smith.

I hope he does. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:46 am : link But that shouldn't preclude us from taking a Rosen, Allen, or Darnold if the opportunity presents itself next spring.

RE: I wanted him to be a Giant his whole career too. Blue Moon : 11:48 am : link

Quote: But it is time to move on. Look at the Carson Wentz/Dak Prescott/Jared Goff/Deshaun Watsons of the NFL. Young QBs are coming into the NFL with minimal salaries and lighting up the NFL.



It is a catch 22 because Eli deserves better, and the Giants do too. It is like pulling teeth to even score 20 points a game at this point.





I wonder how those guys would perform behind the shit show line Eli has protecting him. It's a joke!! In comment 13646638 NYG07 said:I wonder how those guys would perform behind the shit show line Eli has protecting him. It's a joke!!

RE: Draft a QB high with this year's pick.. Matt M. : 11:49 am : link

Quote: Head to training camp with Eli, Webb and top rookie.



Let the 2 kids battle it out in camp and preseason. Play Eli as long as effective through 18.



Make the change for 2019 no matter what. No matter what? If Eli is still playing at a high level, which I believe he is, I want him as my QB. Period. In comment 13646520 Chris684 said:No matter what? If Eli is still playing at a high level, which I believe he is, I want him as my QB. Period.

RE: Cam Newton quit in the Super Bowl NYG07 : 11:54 am : link

Quote: I wouldn't want him in this team over Geno Smith.



Yes, he did quit in that Superbowl, and no, I wouldn't want him on my team, but that doesn't change the fact that he is a better QB as of today than Eli Manning.



I do believe Eli is a better QB than Flacco, but like Eli has done twice in the playoffs, he elevated his game to an incredible level in 2012 and won his team a superbowl. Much like the Giants now, their team around him is garbage because they both make money that hurts the rest of the team.



There are QBs that can win in spite of a terrible offensive line play or bad skill position players (Rodgers, Wilson), but Flacco and Eli are not among that group. This team needs resources to fix the offensive line. Having a rookie QB making 1/5th of what Eli is making would certainly make that a lot easier. In comment 13646807 Go Terps said:Yes, he did quit in that Superbowl, and no, I wouldn't want him on my team, but that doesn't change the fact that he is a better QB as of today than Eli Manning.I do believe Eli is a better QB than Flacco, but like Eli has done twice in the playoffs, he elevated his game to an incredible level in 2012 and won his team a superbowl. Much like the Giants now, their team around him is garbage because they both make money that hurts the rest of the team.There are QBs that can win in spite of a terrible offensive line play or bad skill position players (Rodgers, Wilson), but Flacco and Eli are not among that group. This team needs resources to fix the offensive line. Having a rookie QB making 1/5th of what Eli is making would certainly make that a lot easier.

Matt M. Chris684 : 12:16 pm : link Probably not "no matter what" as I originally stated but there is going to be an end here for Eli. It's definitely not now or even next season but I don't think it's that far away.



Either that or this OL is going to have to be built up into one of the league's best to actually protect him.



For all that Eli brings to the table, and it's a lot, he simply can't hold up long term under consistent pressure. Few QBs can, but Eli especially cannot.

This is another example .. EricJ : 12:17 pm : link as to why Eli is just a great ambassador for the team. New players in the league should watch Eli and learn how to conduct themselves.

RE: If he's not secretly pissed, really pissed Blue Moon : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: that the Giants continually failed to put together an offensive line when they KNOW their quarterback is among the most immobile in the NFL (and great at PA when he has a running game), then he's about as saintly a man as there is walking this Earth.



It's gonna be an ugly last couple years, Eli. Good luck.



You can include Archie and Peyton in that sentiment also. If I was Archie I would have had a come to Jesus meeting with Mara and the Empty Suit demanding they wise up and correct this shit many seasons ago.







In comment 13646725 Overseer said:You can include Archie and Peyton in that sentiment also. If I was Archie I would have had a come to Jesus meeting with Mara and the Empty Suit demanding they wise up and correct this shit many seasons ago.

RE: I hope he does. EricJ : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: But that shouldn't preclude us from taking a Rosen, Allen, or Darnold if the opportunity presents itself next spring.



Agree...one has nothing to do with the other. Eli is an asset that is near the end of his life cycle as an NFL QB. The smart business decision is to start taking a serious look at his replacement. That does not mean drafting another backup in the 3rd round. In comment 13646819 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Agree...one has nothing to do with the other. Eli is an asset that is near the end of his life cycle as an NFL QB. The smart business decision is to start taking a serious look at his replacement. That does not mean drafting another backup in the 3rd round.

RE: This is another example .. WideRight : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: as to why Eli is just a great ambassador for the team. New players in the league should watch Eli and learn how to conduct themselves.



Yes, being overpaid for life is great thing In comment 13646891 EricJ said:Yes, being overpaid for life is great thing

Signed onto BBI just now ... Beezer : 12:28 pm : link seeing this for the first time.



Only thing to say: Good.



All the BBI chatter about trades and him ending it somewhere else, Jacksonville, etc. ... I've glossed right over. Would hurt to see that. I'd like Eli to end his career as a Giant - only a Giant.

RE: RE: This is another example .. EricJ : 12:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13646891 EricJ said:





Quote:





as to why Eli is just a great ambassador for the team. New players in the league should watch Eli and learn how to conduct themselves.







Yes, being overpaid for life is great thing



one has nothing to do with the other. There are plenty of over-paid players who are also assholes In comment 13646906 WideRight said:one has nothing to do with the other. There are plenty of over-paid players who are also assholes

Ok, so Eli wants to be a Giant for life. Dinger : 12:54 pm : link If we have a high draft pick next year, do you take OL help or pick the next franchise QB? I think I go with the OL. Depending on who's in our FO and coaching. You build the OL the next couple of years around your established QB. You develop Webb and continue to look for a Franchise QB in future drafts. But putting any QB behind a shite line will get the QB killed no matter how talented the QB. So if they get darnold and still have a horrible line he turns into a Carr and your franchise QB hunt begins again. Build around the trenches.....

RE: Ok, so Eli wants to be a Giant for life. jeff57 : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: If we have a high draft pick next year, do you take OL help or pick the next franchise QB? I think I go with the OL. Depending on who's in our FO and coaching. You build the OL the next couple of years around your established QB. You develop Webb and continue to look for a Franchise QB in future drafts. But putting any QB behind a shite line will get the QB killed no matter how talented the QB. So if they get darnold and still have a horrible line he turns into a Carr and your franchise QB hunt begins again. Build around the trenches.....



If there is a potential franchise QB on the board, you take the QB.. In comment 13646949 Dinger said:If there is a potential franchise QB on the board, you take the QB..

. Jim in South Florida : 1:12 pm : link If Eli agreed to a trade to another team , I would instantly become a fan of that team also.



Disclaimer : But not the Cowboys, Redskins or Eagles.

Who wouldn’t ... silverfox : 3:24 pm : link ...want to make $20M a year while playing like shit.