Giants-Broncos predictions...

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/13/2017 9:59 am
This one will be U-G-L-Y.

Broncos 27, Giants 3.

Drink up gents!
Giants 23  
I Love Clams Casino : 10/13/2017 10:01 am : link
Broncos 34
closer than you guys think  
AnnapolisMike : 10/13/2017 10:01 am : link
24-13.
42-10, Broncos win.  
Devon : 10/13/2017 10:04 am : link
Rudolph catches his first career TD and it is the only positive highlight.

Hart gets thoroughly embarrassed by Miller in a way no one will soon forget.

The defense further breaks apart.
Broncos-30  
Reb8thVA : 10/13/2017 10:07 am : link
Giants 0.

Enough said
I think the Giants hang in there  
ShockNRoll : 10/13/2017 10:07 am : link
I do not believe in trap games, but if there is a time where that will take place, it will be this week with Denver. Coming off a tight division win, followed by a bye, with another division game the following week...the Giants could stay in this game. I just don't see them scoring enough points and Denver's running game takes over late. Denver 20, Giants 10.
34-10  
McNally's_Nuts : 10/13/2017 10:08 am : link
Broncos.

Similar to the loss against the Vikings in 2015.

45-6  
ZogZerg : 10/13/2017 10:09 am : link
early to bed...
Giants take 2-point lead into final minute...  
x meadowlander : 10/13/2017 10:10 am : link
...Denver 20, Giants 19

3 Cornerbacks lost for season with bizarre uvula dislocations.

...stay tuned...
20-19  
GMAN4LIFE : 10/13/2017 10:10 am : link
GIANTS!!!!

by the way, im on meds!
RE: 20-19  
jvm52106 : 10/13/2017 10:24 am : link
In comment 13646603 GMAN4LIFE said:
Quote:
GIANTS!!!!

by the way, im on meds!

That was SB 25...
31-3 Broncos  
Giants86 : 10/13/2017 10:25 am : link
we keep it respectable in the first half.

More injuries occur.

anyway Im looking forward to see what Rudolph and Eagan can do.
Broncos  
jvm52106 : 10/13/2017 10:25 am : link
34-10 (as I said on another thread and can't change it now)..
*  
Mad Mike : 10/13/2017 10:25 am : link
33-0.  
FStubbs : 10/13/2017 10:27 am : link
This one's over by the 2nd quarter and Denver coasts in the 2nd half.
Bronco's 37 - 13  
PatersonPlank : 10/13/2017 10:50 am : link
We've packed it in, and will roll over like a dog on national TV.
The best defense in the league..  
silverfox : 10/13/2017 10:58 am : link
...going up against a team with no running game and all starting WRs are out, and the worse OL on the planet. The Giants don't score in this game unless the defense gets a turnover in scoring range of the FG kicker. That is possible even for the Giants.

45-3 Broncos
.  
arcarsenal : 10/13/2017 10:59 am : link
Pain.
28-10  
well...bye TC : 10/13/2017 11:10 am : link
We will try to rise to the occassion but the talent just isnt there now. 28-10. As the score mounts, camermen will be focused on our bench to see if there are any outbursts you can be sure.
Giants 39, Broncos 20  
Bluenatic : 10/13/2017 11:18 am : link
George Martin will have a safety in the first half.

In the second-half, the Giants will run a flea-flicker for a big gain.
Not even competitive  
Joey in VA : 10/13/2017 11:23 am : link
Broncos 38
Giants 3
Prolly worse than the score  
Sec 103 : 10/13/2017 11:36 am : link
would indicate...
Broncos Win easily
This team is looking at 0-6,  
Doomster : 10/13/2017 11:48 am : link
and then possibly 0-7 at the bye.....

Yes, there were games we should have won.....it wasn't the injuries.....it was bad luck, coaching and stupid plays, that have hampered this Giant team for years....Sometimes the Giants are their own worst enemy....

Until that is corrected, doesn't matter who you have for players....

It's embarrassing right now to be a Giant fan....last year was an illusion, rather than the ray of hope we thought we saw....

Chances are, the Bronco's coast after getting a huge lead, so it won't be as bad as it could have been.....Would not be surprised to see Webb in the game in the second half....
Almost had last weeks score  
averagejoe : 10/13/2017 11:50 am : link
I predicted SD winning 27-24. Oh well. I think the Giants will play better this week than people think but will still lose a close one because.....well because Giants are not very good. Denver 23-17.
The Giants only source of scoring is via WRs  
JohnB : 10/13/2017 12:12 pm : link
and they lost their top 4 WRs last week.

Denver has a great defensive backfield to shut down the backups.

And the Giants can't run the ball.

Where are the points coming from? Where? Someone please tell me.

Denver wins 23-0, 21-3 27-6. Somewhere in that range.
Giants 38 Broncos 27  
DennyInDenville : 10/13/2017 12:30 pm : link
CJ Anderson rushes for 200 yards

Eli passes for 450 yards

Roger Lewis 10 catches 2 TDs
Travis Rudolph 9 catches
Evan Engram 14 catches 2 TDs
I think we could easily get shut out  
Bramton1 : 10/13/2017 12:34 pm : link
I predict the defense will force an turnover that immediately puts us in field goal range, but McAdoo has us go for it on 4th down.

I think we'd stand a better chance with the Little Giants playing on offense.
RE: I think we could easily get shut out  
McNally's_Nuts : 10/13/2017 12:38 pm : link
In comment 13646921 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
I predict the defense will force an turnover that immediately puts us in field goal range, but McAdoo has us go for it on 4th down.

I think we'd stand a better chance with the Little Giants playing on offense.



ONE TIME!
Denver 35 Giants 10  
Rick in Dallas : 10/13/2017 12:46 pm : link
This could be the game that our OL gets Eli injured. We have no answer for the Denver front 7.
Giants 20  
YAJ2112 : 10/13/2017 12:58 pm : link
Broncos 17

Eli throws for 227 and the game winning TD with :18 left to Engram. Gallman runs one in.

D gets an INT and a fumble recovery.
I'll quote my favorite post of the month  
cosmicj : 10/13/2017 1:06 pm : link
"Don't blow smoke up his ass, Coach
RetroJint : 10/11/2017 8:19 am : link : reply

It will ruin the autopsy . Anthony Hopkins line. Anyway, even those who predicted a 15-1 season this year counted this game as the loss. Forget staying with these guys. Hey they lost in Buffalo, looking bad doing it. Their QB is a formulaic wonder boy who can be taken apart rather easily . But with the way they come off the edge and that bevy of great corners , it's going to be like the fucking end of the world out there."
Well, forget the deep passing game....  
Simms11 : 10/13/2017 1:14 pm : link
Eli will not have enough time. Secondly, offense will, once again, gave to sustain drives by dunking and dunking our way downfield. Obviously we can't sustain drives and so this could get very ugly. I'm saying the Giants play tough in the first half keeping it relatively close and then lose it in the 4th quarter. Defense will lose steam in second half due to altitude and offenses inability to sustain drives. I'm thinking 24 - 10 final.
Man I hate autocorrect  
Simms11 : 10/13/2017 1:15 pm : link
But you get the gist of my comments.
21- 6  
Rong5611 : 10/13/2017 1:29 pm : link
D plays tough early, but cannot hold on forever. Giants won't score a touchdown without OBJ.
Broncos 27 - 0  
larryflower37 : 10/13/2017 1:32 pm : link
Defense holds tough for the first half but altitude and being on the field too long wears them down.

Offense is 3 and out all day.
Giants 24 Broncos 21  
markky : 10/13/2017 1:32 pm : link
We Graham to Toomer them late in the game.
I had said  
old man : 10/13/2017 2:09 pm : link
54-6 if Broncos is 'on', 32-3 if he's not.
7 starters out...jack it up to 75-3,45-6.
It's a great game for a total screwing up and collapse.
It MAY cause the owners to make move(s) we seem to want.
MAY.
Giants 17 Broncos 16  
CBoss7 : 10/13/2017 2:11 pm : link
McAdoo is forced to finally commit to the run out of necessity. Gallman plays well enough, Eli hits two big play action TDs of over 30 yards.

Defense knows they have to step up with all the injuries on offense. Will play their best game of the season.

Down 16-14 late. Rosas bangs one off the upright and in to win.
Giants come out  
Fish : 10/13/2017 2:14 pm : link
A bit more focused on offense. The defense remains to be seen. Denver has no tape on our new weapons therefore we score a few. 24-23 Giants.
Broncos  
AcidTest : 10/13/2017 3:13 pm : link
34, Giants 17.
Broncos wearing flip flops  
Bubba : 10/13/2017 3:16 pm : link
win 21-3.
A game like this is always closer than you think..  
Sean : 10/13/2017 3:20 pm : link
Giants have been buried all week, but Eli has pride and WR's playing for their careers. I think Giants hang tough for a half, but ultimately we don't have the horses. Denver wins 28-20.
Broncos 30  
lawguy9801 : 10/13/2017 4:38 pm : link
Giants 6
...  
yankees78 : 10/13/2017 7:19 pm : link
49-0
Brocos will have more QB sacks and knockdowns  
SHO'NUFF : 10/13/2017 8:33 pm : link
than the Giants will have points.
Denver 31-13  
Bluesbreaker : 10/13/2017 10:58 pm : link
The past two seasons have scored 30 points or more just 4
times . Maybe out of pure pride we stay with them till
about midway through the third quarter .
But then again if we lay an egg well maybe they hang 40 on us
I just don;t see us scoring much maybe they move it between
the 20's and get a few FG's .
I think they will mercy rule the game at the half.  
Sarcastic Sam : 12:11 am : link
That is all.
Network switches to  
Bubba : 5:14 am : link
"Heidi" midway through 4th quarter. You younger guys Google this to understand what I'm referring to.
Giants 17,  
oldog : 9:46 am : link
Broncs 10.
This will get ugly early.  
SterlingArcher : 11:58 am : link
Broncos 50, Giants 13.
