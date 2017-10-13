How many of you are truly still rooting for wins? chopperhatch : 10/13/2017 6:24 pm I only ask because it would seem that if you really want this team to make the turn around the same to root forright now would be more losses. In fact the more brutal the losses the better chance we would see a complete purging of the front office and a better chance at picking at the top of the draft.



Now, while I jumped off the bandwagon super early (Eagles game), I also fail to see anything we currently have in house that brings me a sense of confidence that we are being led by the right people. Also, given the Maras' history, it will take something cataclysmic to overhaul the whole thing. A 2 or 3 win season and the lockerrom in uproar could be just that thing.



Lastly, Eli is at the end. Everybody knows that. Having our choice of the entire field for his successor in next years draft is a carrot that is just irresistable for me. It is exceptionally rare for a team to have a franchise QB that another highly rat3d prospect can learn from. Not only that, but picking high means we can still pick higher rated linemen and compete next year.



Even if you are one of those who subscribes to the trade down and acquire more picks theory, pkcking that high yields more. My whole thing, is this season was a disaster. So cut the bait and start over.



Im only curious because I still see people mentioning our chances of beating an opponent. This team has already bucked this coaching staff. There is no Odell to root for. It felt very strange to root for a Giants loss, but I want to see this team competing sooner rather than later, and them losing is the quickest way to that

RE: Even though I understand old man : 10/13/2017 6:56 pm : link

Quote: rooting for your team to lose is like hoping your wife has an affair so you will appreciate her more.

GREAT ANALOGY!!!! In comment 13647341 Gman11 said:GREAT ANALOGY!!!!

I will always only section125 : 10/13/2017 6:58 pm : link root for wins. How can you root to lose. Incomprehensible.

As I said old man : 10/13/2017 7:00 pm : link In another thread a fan should root for them to win but if you're looking for loses, this team has about 10 more left this year.

I'd like to see some wins, absolutely. Beezer : 10/13/2017 7:01 pm : link I cannot imagine a zero-win season.



Best-case for my druthers, at this point - win only as many as 1 fewer than the next highest. Get the first pick and the top of the second, etc.

I hate the say it but... UberAlias : 10/13/2017 7:02 pm : link I want to see them with the #1 pick. A couple of meaningless wins won't wash away the stink of this season, but the top pick could be a franchise altering moment in team history. Nothing worse than QB purgatory and the league is loaded with teams in need of a QB. This could be our best bet to not just get a good one, but get a great one. That and I just don't see much better than mediocrity with McAdoo. His stubbornness and lack of play calling are intolerable.

First of all, it's silly to believe our answers matter ... baadbill : 10/13/2017 7:07 pm : link It's not as though our answers will affect what happens.



Secondly, I can't actually cheer for the Giants to make bad plays. When I'm watching the game, good football plays by the Giants still get me jacked with an involuntary "yea!"



Having said that, every year I want the Giants to win the SB and, if not, then end up with the #1 pick (or as close to it as possible). That never changes.



So, I can't actively root for them to play bad. Nor can I root for them to miss a field goal, etc. But at the same time I'm not going to be upset if they lose a game (or every game) and get the #1 pick in the draft.

Ok, I take it back RobCrossRiver56 : 10/13/2017 7:08 pm : link I'm sorry

.... yankees78 : 10/13/2017 7:18 pm : link I just want one win, so that I remember what it feels like.

0-16 is a stigma I want no part of. Devon : 10/13/2017 7:43 pm : link So I'm rooting for one win; they can lose all the rest.

RE: 0-16 is a stigma I want no part of. The_Boss : 10/13/2017 7:51 pm : link

Quote: So I'm rooting for one win; they can lose all the rest.



I’ll take 0-16 if it beats out a 1-15 Browns team or a 1-15 SF. In comment 13647438 Devon said:I’ll take 0-16 if it beats out a 1-15 Browns team or a 1-15 SF.

It's not that I want them to lose, Doomster : 10/13/2017 7:52 pm : link I just don't think they are capable of winning.....



Your #1 receiver was previously your 4th-5th receiver....basically playing two street guys at the other positions, because nobody claimed them...



A rookie TE, that is playing like a rookie....



Your starting RB, was #4 on the depth chart...



And this hodgepodge of a merrygoround OL?



These are the kinds of players you expect to be seeing in the 4th quarter of a preseason game, and they will be up against a seasoned starting unit....



And here is Mac....."Go get 'em Eli! You have my full support!"



Never mind one DE is injured, and the other is a no show for games....Snacks must feel like he is playing alone out there.....RB's and TE's running against our linebackers are probably laughing so much, it's a wonder they catch those passes....



And our once vaunted defensive backfield, has an injured Collins playing, Jenkins(only DB who has been solid through all this), Apple, who has been cored by opposing receivers, and Thompson, who seemed to be in the right place at the right time last game.....with no pressure/pass rush, these guys will be severely tested......



Oh, did I mention that Denver has not one, but two RB's, that can take it to the house, by land or air?



"Losing is a disease....ah, but curable." Only problem is, it may take another 2-3 years to cure it....



I thought this team would win the division....get a bye even......because I believed what Reese was throwing down our throats....



The OL will be better, with another year behind them, and don't forget, we have Solari coaching them up....



We now have a blocking TE and FB, and we will be able to run the ball......



Marshall will replace Cruz.......



Hankins isn't worth the money, and besides, we have a 3 headed monstah that can replace him....



We don't need a vet presence in the backfield, like Blount, we are all set...



FS? Don't need one, we got two....



Linebackers? We'll bring back Robinson, keep Thomas, Goodson is the goods, and Kennard is finally going to be one of those late round draft picks that Reese has been searching for....



I bought into it, like the rest of you guys......It's another two weeks until Halloween, and it's over.....It's just hard to believe that even I could be sucked in....



11-5? Yes, it turns out it was a mirage of sorts.....we won some close ones.....the defense could hold a 4th quarter lead.....We turned the corner, but never saw what was coming around it....



With this offensive lineup, scoring is almost a joke, even if, only two balls hit the ground in practice.....the defensive line, with no pressure, will make average QB's look much better than they are......



This is one freakin' mess.....



RE: RE: 0-16 is a stigma I want no part of. Devon : 10/13/2017 8:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13647438 Devon said:





Quote:





So I'm rooting for one win; they can lose all the rest.







I’ll take 0-16 if it beats out a 1-15 Browns team or a 1-15 SF.



Good for you?



0-16 is something this organization, or any one, will never live down. I'm not into the "soft" aspects of fandom usually, but I can't get behind this one. In comment 13647444 The_Boss said:Good for you?0-16 is something this organization, or any one, will never live down. I'm not into the "soft" aspects of fandom usually, but I can't get behind this one.

What I don't get WillVAB : 10/13/2017 8:10 pm : link Is the people that think a high QB pick is a guaranteed franchise QB for the next 15 years.



A. When has a Reese pick ever been guaranteed anything?

B. The bust rate for high pick QBs is real.

RE: RE: Even though I understand SHO'NUFF : 10/13/2017 8:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13647341 Gman11 said:





Quote:





rooting for your team to lose is like hoping your wife has an affair so you will appreciate her more.





GREAT ANALOGY!!!!



Wrong. It's hoping your wife will cheat so you can get rid of the slut legally and draft your #1 side chick. In comment 13647382 old man said:Wrong. It's hoping your wife will cheat so you can get rid of the slut legally and draft your #1 side chick.

Always for the win. JerseyCityJoe : 10/13/2017 8:15 pm : link End of story.

I never want to see us lose Joey in VA : 10/13/2017 8:16 pm : link But at this point I want to see us at least compete but I have a feeling we won't. At 0-5 with the injuries we sustained last week, I am rooting for losses so this dip stick HC gets fired in season. He's completely overwhelmed, he's clueless on offense, with the media and how to manage this team. The sooner the stink of that idiot is gone the better. I'm rooting for total overhaul, from GM down and that's only happening if we totally fail, so fail away.

I root for championships Archer : 10/13/2017 8:24 pm : link If the team needs to take a step back in order to become great then I will root for that.



I hate mediocrity.



I want to see the Giants win another Super Bowl and I will endure the pain of loses if it means that they will be great next year.



I cannot stand missing playoffs year after year.

i will ALWAYS root for a win JohnB : 10/13/2017 8:26 pm : link It's just a lose doesn't hurt that badly from this point forwards.

I never like for the Giants to lose, prdave73 : 10/13/2017 8:31 pm : link but if it takes 0-16 to get the GM and HC fired, I'm all for it. As sad as that sounds..

I am rooting for exactly one win. Giants_ROK : 10/13/2017 8:42 pm : link Then, Eli can commiserate with Archie and his 1980 New Orleans Saints.



Hard to take this stuff seriously, anymore.

I root for losses Mike Graves : 10/13/2017 8:43 pm : link Meaningless wins like we had in 2014 cost us a shot at Brandon scherff, and beating the dolphins in 2015 cost us Jack Conklin. Both guys would of made this offensive line better then it is now

Nope not me DennyInDenville : 10/13/2017 8:44 pm : link I'm not rooting for losses tho



I'm rooting eli doesn't get hurt (manning) and also rooting for Macadoo to be ... let go of his duties

If I had tickets to 6 more games, I might want to see wins KentGraham : 10/13/2017 8:44 pm : link But I'll be watching from my couch and I understand that a terrible season is better for the team. A top pick to take the next franchise QB without needing to give up any additional assets to move up in the draft would expedite the rebuild.



Sadly, after 5 weeks we are all counting down the days for the offseason. The first two weeks were both prime time games, I was never able to even enjoy a Sunday afternoon game this season, I just feel so cheated...

I hope they the next 11 games trueblueinpw : 10/13/2017 8:47 pm : link I hope McAdoo rally’s the Giants to an amazing 11-0 run. I don’t want a winless or even 2 or 3 win season on Eli’s resume. I don’t like the Giants being the worst team in the NFL. The current culture of losing is unacceptable. A winless season would yield a top pick but this franchise would be embarrassed and knocked down in a way not seen for generations. Losing is not okay. If the Giants haven’t won going in to the bye week the GM and the head coach should be fired. Losing is not okay. A culture of losing is unacceptable.

RE: 0-16 is a stigma I want no part of. BigBlue in Keys : 10/13/2017 9:04 pm : link

Quote: So I'm rooting for one win; they can lose all the rest.



This. I want no part of 0-16. In comment 13647438 Devon said:This. I want no part of 0-16.

I'll be watching and rooting for wins... Vinny from Danbury : 10/13/2017 9:48 pm : link each and every week until all the players empty their lockers and go home for the off-season. Been doing that for too many years now to ever change that.



Though if little, or nothing, changes with how they play, I will be rooting for Coaching and Front Office changes before too many more games go by. I am close now.

I'm rooting for wins all the time - who knows if whoever we pick in PatersonPlank : 10/13/2017 10:03 pm : link Rd 1 of the draft will pan out, 1/2 of them don't no matter what pick we have. Its better to end on a positive winning streak, building the confidence of what we have now, than dying and getting a pick a few picks higher.

All it does Natek212 : 10/13/2017 10:21 pm : link is makes the losses easier to take. I will never root for the Giants to lose on Sunday.

my main hope at this point japanhead : 10/13/2017 10:25 pm : link is that eli can get to no. 6 all time TDs behind marino and boost his case for the HOF, high draft pick be damned. sadly it looks like this year might hurt his chances.

The Giants cannot go 0-16. Boy Cord : 10/13/2017 10:40 pm : link The organization will wear that albatross forever. Want no part of that.

After 50+ years I have never wished for them to lose steve in ky : 10/13/2017 10:51 pm : link so I wont start now. Sure I understand the benefit of a high draft pick but the way I look at it is that I never root for that just accept it as the reward for enduring a horrible season if it comes to that.

This may sound strange... EricJ : 10/13/2017 11:33 pm : link but when I am watching the game I want them to win. However, when the game is over I am NOW glad they lost. Echo the other comments above. We need a total collapse if we are going to see major changes.

Get every win they can RetroJint : 12:24 am : link Let the draft position fall where it may:

What happens when a loss bradshaw44 : 2:18 am : link Is a win for the future of the organization? That’s why I want us to lose most games so we get the top pick. But when I watch I still find myself screaming and rooting like hell for the win. It’s a strange cycle.

they need to win 1 so they dont go 0-16 msh : 3:01 am : link but no more they need the best pick they can get to fix the holes on this team and pref a trade down to add more picks unless there is a QB worth the pick thats why they need to blood webb soon as to see if he is the heir to manning or not



but priority number 1 is the OL number 2 a big outside WR marshall has been awful and is a stop gap anyway another CB is also fairly high on the priority and a DE to add strength behind jpp and vernon is also on par with another DB need wise





. arcarsenal : 3:12 am : link I can't really root against the Giants... but obviously winning games isn't really in their best long-term interest right now.



So, for me... it's just a matter of wanting to see some players who could be part of the solution play well. Guys like Gallman.. any of the linemen... Engram, Goodson.. I'd like to see Apple improve. Darian Thompson.



It's more an individual performance thing at this point.



The results of the games don't matter. It's the development of players who could help us going forward.



It's weird and it's tough.. even when I watch a Giants game knowing it's better if they lose, I still have a hard time hoping they do. I think the mentality is more just... whatever happens, happens.. as far as the score goes. But I still want to see guys play well.

Just Win Baby! Manning10 : 4:56 am : link I don't worry about the Draft until Feb.

We will get 4 wins.. EricJ : 7:06 am : link somehow

Kind of early joeinpa : 7:24 am : link For that kind of thinking, but I know what you mean, I m half way there.



At 0-5 and a run to meaningful games late in the year still a possibility, if they are playing well and in the game, I will probably root for the win.



But there will be none of the usual crappy feelings if they lose.



It s similar to Handley s second season, you knew the team needed major change and it was tough to get behind them



Unlike most though, barring a special finish to the next 11 games, Inghink Reese is gone.



Also the chance at the. Next franchise quarterback is appealing.



Last time I rooted for Giants to lose was when Elinwas coming out.

I'm torn Montreal Man : 7:27 am : link We all want wins, but if we don't get them, high picks are the next best thing but I don't trust the front office to use them well or pick wisely. They're so out of it. Given that, it's a lose lose situation, IMO.

RE: . BigBlue in Keys : 7:53 am : link

Quote:



So, for me... it's just a matter of wanting to see some players who could be part of the solution play well. Guys like Gallman.. any of the linemen... Engram, Goodson.. I'd like to see Apple improve. Darian Thompson.



It's more an individual performance thing at this point.



The results of the games don't matter. It's the development of players who could help us going forward.



Agree. It's like we have 11 preseason games left. (But win at least 1 dammit!) In comment 13647861 arcarsenal said:Agree. It's like we have 11 preseason games left. (But win at least 1 dammit!)

Sean nailed it TommytheElephant : 8:01 am : link I root to win but not broken up over the loss anymore

And I rather have a top 3 pick at 1-15 than first overall at 0-16

The Giants can’t be 0-16

Bad teams will find a way to lose Dang Man : 8:25 am : link But I won't root for it. Always root for the win. There's a way to disappoint, miss the playoffs, but still finish the season with some dignity and a few Ws to make the fans happy.



At the end of the day, even if we pick 10th instead of first, hypothetically, this team is far beyond the help of ONLY the number one pick. And there's no guarantee the top few picks turn into studs. That said, I'd rather win a few, maybe upset a division foe, then put all my eggs into one players basket.

get that top pick next April micky : 8:40 am : link Reese will likely still be gm and all...which will make you hold your breath as to screwing it up though

I just can't root for losses Matt M. : 9:03 am : link But, I'm just now resigned to them being likely and also almlst beneficial, so losses wont upset me as much from this point on. I also won the as emotionally invested in the games.



More than the #1 pick, I am interested in hitting the # of losses that gets a clean house firing of GM, HC,and entire staff.

If me as a fan Matt in SGS : 9:12 am : link rooting for wins got the Giants wins, then we wouldn't be in the mess the Giants are in now. So it really doesn't matter what any of us do in the grand scheme.



I'd say it this way, I will root for them to win because I can't help myself. If Eli throws a pick 6 in a big spot, I won't be cheering as the other guy runs up the field. What I'll likely do is just sit there and watch, dejectedly, and chalk it up to crappy season, with the only silver lining being that the losses should help the team in it's needed rebuild. As I've gotten older as a fan, I take things more in stride. I know this is a lost season so I won't go nuts as the losses pile up. I'll keep watching. I'll hope they play well, but I've accepted this is a 3-13 team right now.



I'll put it this way, back in 1988, when the Giants played the Niners, the Giants lost on a late bomb from Montana to Rice when Kenny Hill hit Mark Collins as he took a bad angle and Rice ran in for a game winning TD late. I was about 15 years old then and I remember being so pissed I just went outside and walked all around the neighborhood and didn't calm down for days. When the Giants just lost in Tampa, I knew what was going to happen, watched it happen. Muttered a curse and moved on. Some years aren't meant to be. I'll root for them to win, they just aren't good enough to do it, and I'm ok with that right now because I have my expectations set as a fan.