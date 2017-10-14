Anita Marks believes Giants will fire McAdoo & Reese

|Anita Marks of ESPN was a guest on SC6 on Friday night to talk about just how dysfunctional things have become with the New York Giants within their locker room.
Marks mentioned that she believes that the Giants will end up firing head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese, due to the fact that McAdoo has lost the locker room and Reese has been a failure at retooling their roster.
for what it's worth... Anita Marks believes Giants will fire Ben McAdoo, Jerry Reese
It's really the only correct decision at this point
She also supported the drafting of Ryan Nassib as the heir apparent to Eli. Nassib just got released from Jacksonville.
She is terrible. All she is doing is taking a guess. 11 more games will dictate what happens to Reese. McAdoo could leave earlier is things implode.
In comment 13647945
Tark10 said:
She also supported the drafting of Ryan Nassib as the heir apparent to Eli. Nassib just got released from Jacksonville.
the next few months. Let's see how this team responds and if there's any fight left in them first. Tom Coughlin had the ability to change his ways and he was a stubborn SOB too. Let's see if McAdoo can do the same. Reese, on the other hand, could go as far as I'm concerned. He's made far too many roster blunders IMO. Unfortunately, we know how patient ownership can be and they might not be willing to pull the trigger this off-season. Tisch, IMO, seems like a guy that is more swayed by public opinion and it might be his desire, but Mara us really the guy that's in charge of Football Ops.
In comment 13647945
Tark10 said:
She also supported the drafting of Ryan Nassib as the heir apparent to Eli. Nassib just got released from Jacksonville.
Bimbo?? How old are you?
so nothing really here of substance. Joe schmo can say the same, but will be very wrong
possible. But not until the end of the year. I don't think either will be fired during the season. I assume that if Reese is fired, then Ross goes as well.
start acting selfishly, that doesn't mean the coach has lost the locker room . McAdoo actually dida very good job laying down his markers this week. Why don't you wait to see how these 11 games go? This team should win 4 of those games, maybe 5. Even if it doesn't , who is going to mutiny? Flowers, Pugh....Eli? Beckham & Marshall, two multiple Migs personality types might have. They are not around. You have a bunch of kids at WR. They're not going to say "Boo" on Halloween.
The matter is the Defense. Is Spagnuolo losing them? That seems a more likely reality. If so, McAdoo should let him go at the bye and place an interim DC title on one of the DB coaches. Except Spagnuolo is in tight with Mara.
And the fan base is disgruntled and disinterested they will have no choice. They cannot go into the off season as is and expect the fans to have any enthusiasm. There are tell tale signs the fan base is turning on the front office. Just look at this board, staunch defenders of Reese and company are now agreeing its time for change. They can't go into next season with no change. These appears to be a culture problem. The players won't respect the organization and God help them if they trot out the same team and front office next year, just like they did the OL this year, and get the same results. The uproar and media criticism will be untenable. They need to put all the bad baggage behind them this year for the sake of the future.
In comment 13647952
micky said:
| so nothing really here of substance. Joe schmo can say the same, but will be very wrong
Well the headline does say she "believes", so of course it's her opinion. And what exactly is your inside info to speak as fact that her or Joe Schmo would be wrong?
In comment 13647945
Tark10 said:
She also supported the drafting of Ryan Nassib as the heir apparent to Eli. Nassib just got released from Jacksonville.
What an ignorant comment. A woman says something you disagree with, so she's a "bimbo"? Go crawl back down the garbage hole you crawled out of you sexist piece of shit.
which is good, because she's not plugged in at all.
Dottino seems to be closest to the team these days, and he continues to maintain that it'll be how the team closes out the year, whether it seems like they've lost the locker room or whether they continue to play hard. Personally, I don't see how it hasn't been lost yet when each new day seems to bring a suspension for disciplinary reasons.
The real shit of it all is these piecemeal changes for the sake of continuity has meant we havent had any continuity in years. Change or dont. The annual scapegoat shit needs to stop.
In comment 13647957
RetroJint said:
start acting selfishly, that doesn't mean the coach has lost the locker room . McAdoo actually dida very good job laying down his markers this week. Why don't you wait to see how these 11 games go? This team should win 4 of those games, maybe 5. Even if it doesn't , who is going to mutiny? Flowers, Pugh....Eli? Beckham & Marshall, two multiple Migs personality types might have. They are not around. You have a bunch of kids at WR. They're not going to say "Boo" on Halloween.

The matter is the Defense. Is Spagnuolo losing them? That seems a more likely reality. If so, McAdoo should let him go at the bye and place an interim DC title on one of the DB coaches. Except Spagnuolo is in tight with Mara.
The matter is the Defense. Is Spagnuolo losing them? That seems a more likely reality. If so, McAdoo should let him go at the bye and place an interim DC title on one of the DB coaches. Except Spagnuolo is in tight with Mara.
By all means wait and see. As far as his "markers", he had an open revolt by his starting secondary, his coaching decisions are still questionable, and his offense sucked before everyone got hurt. If what is supposed to be your core competency isn't that good, it does raise doubts.
Maybe he will survive, although I have my doubts, but I think Reese will get the blame and is history, two years late.
thinking outside the box.
In comment 13647968
LakeGeorgeGiant said:
In comment 13647945 Tark10 said:
Quote:
She also supported the drafting of Ryan Nassib as the heir apparent to Eli. Nassib just got released from Jacksonville.
What an ignorant comment. A woman says something you disagree with, so she's a "bimbo"? Go crawl back down the garbage hole you crawled out of you sexist piece of shit.
No...google her and click on images.
THAT is why she is being called a Bimbo.
You don't have to be sexist in order to recognize how awful her sources/"analysis" usually is.
Macadoodoo needs to put a rally together. He absolutley cant overcome a 2-3 wins season. if he can get them 5 wins he maybe has a chance.
Just make sure if resse goes everyone does
In comment 13647986
Tom [Giants fan] said:
calling it now, mara calls saban
Good reporting has nothing to do with gender. I think, for example, that Kim Jones is a terrific football reporter -- and better than several of the beat writers. Conversely, I think guys like Serby and Meyers (Serby-lite) are awful, sensationalistic hacks, and I won't read either one of them.
But Anita Marks is awful. She's enthusiastic, but her lack of football knowledge is embarrassingly obvious. Her only job seems to be keeping Giants.com from being a total sausage fest. Giants gotta show diversity! Without her and Papa, it's all ex-players and pasty, white, Jersey mooks with clogged-sinus voices.
In comment 13648014
David B. said:
| Good reporting has nothing to do with gender. I think, for example, that Kim Jones is a terrific football reporter -- and better than several of the beat writers. Conversely, I think guys like Serby and Meyers (Serby-lite) are awful, sensationalistic hacks, and I won't read either one of them.
But Anita Marks is awful. She's enthusiastic, but her lack of football knowledge is embarrassingly obvious. Her only job seems to be keeping Giants.com from being a total sausage fest. Giants gotta show diversity! Without her and Papa, it's all ex-players and pasty, white, Jersey mooks with clogged-sinus voices.
She doesn't work for Giants.com anymore.
She's dirt cheap, so she's on ESPN (Tv/radio) now.
But if you want to walk on the conspiracy side, and don't mind putting on your NYG Tin Foil hat, here's a scenario:
1) We know the Giants organization is not past leaking info on a player, to certain members of the media. So leaking info that serves their purpose is nothing new to them.
2) We also know that it's hard to get the people you want for GM/HC at the end of the season, either College or Pro. The problem they had last time with the McAdoo choice was how late they decided on TC...that left little time for the new coach to get his own staff, so he was stuck with the incumbents.
3) Anita's remarks could get the "Friends of an Agent" taking with "Friends of Mara/Tisch"...who then report back to the Agent/Giants owners. No trace of tampering here, it's almost impossible to prove.
Hey, they could use BBI for this, as well as Anita...have a user with a special login "speculate" on it, to start the discussion. Other agents see this board, they know that members of the Giants organization read it, or have people read it for them.
4) Let's say Cough/Cough<Saban>Cough/Cough is interested. Certainly, this was the case last year, if you believe certain leaks. Well, if there's an informal agreement, then the Giants are free to go ahead, make changes, and then conduct a "search" for both. Do the whole Rooney thing, etc...(they could satisfy that by interviewing Ross, for example), even though they've already made their choices.
5) The interested HC replacement would be able to weigh in on GM candidates he could work with, and possibly contact them on his own. Again, nothing that could be traced back so that there is no evidence of tampering.
6) After everyone agrees, the new GM is hired, then makes his "search", finally ending up with "his" selection at HC...who says how unexpected and honored he is.
Would the Giants do this? Who knows? Has this happened before with other teams?
I wouldn't be shocked...would you?
In comment 13648014
David B. said:
| Good reporting has nothing to do with gender. I think, for example, that Kim Jones is a terrific football reporter -- and better than several of the beat writers. Conversely, I think guys like Serby and Meyers (Serby-lite) are awful, sensationalistic hacks, and I won't read either one of them.
But Anita Marks is awful. She's enthusiastic, but her lack of football knowledge is embarrassingly obvious. Her only job seems to be keeping Giants.com from being a total sausage fest. Giants gotta show diversity! Without her and Papa, it's all ex-players and pasty, white, Jersey mooks with clogged-sinus voices.
Serby shows up on Bruce Beck's Sunday night NBC sports wrap up show once in awhile to talk football. He's just as unfunny live as he is to read. He reminds me of somebody's uncle who thinks he's hilarious that the rest of the family just quietly tolerates.
In comment 13647949
Mr. Bungle said:
This.
Far more important is Reese. But they might as well clean house while they're at it.
In comment 13648006
Rflairr said:
Jerry weighs in again.
In comment 13647985
I am Ninja said:
The real shit of it all is these piecemeal changes for the sake of continuity has meant we havent had any continuity in years. Change or dont. The annual scapegoat shit needs to stop.
Good point. I think much of the problem today stems from ownership not knowing if Reese or TC was the problem many years ago. They gave them both the benefit of the doubt, not unreasonably because of the Super Bowls, and retooled the coordinators and personnel. McAdoo was a hedge that TC would need to be replaced and at minimal disruption to Eli. It looked like TC lost a few games with poor in game management, which was true, and that sealed his fate and elevated McAdoo. Meanwhile, Reese got a good defense together and hit on a few high draft picks. Unfortunately, Reese hasn’t ever been good with later round picks and that’s been a real liability to the Giants and McAdoo isn’t a good Xs and Os guy and doesn’t now seem to be a leader either. So, I don’t think the piecemeal changes were terrible or mysterious, but they didn’t work and your overall point that the Giants need to start over with a new GM is correct.
if Reese is fired at end of season he will easily get a new GM job from one of any number of NFL teams
He may go to another team and maybe he does well. But there is nothing from the last five years that tells me he can fix this mess. He can not identify OL talent, he devalues the LB position, trading down in the draft for more picks is not in his DNA, and his team building philosophies are what have doomed the Giants. He may move on and do ok, but I think his tenure has run its course
In comment 13648057
giantfan2000 said:
if Reese is fired at end of season he will easily get a new GM job from one of any number of NFL teams
Cool. Let him fail there for the next 5-6 seasons in a row.
from everyone including pundits was the Giants had the tools to go back to the playoffs. What is happening is not due to a lack of talent on the team but coaching mostly. I think Reese gets one more year regardless what happens the rest of the season.
on BBI. And she has roughly the same amount of inside information as they do.
In comment 13648036
djm said:
In comment 13647949 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
This is just her guess.
This.
This +2.
In comment 13647976
jcn56 said:
| which is good, because she's not plugged in at all.
Dottino seems to be closest to the team these days, and he continues to maintain that it'll be how the team closes out the year, whether it seems like they've lost the locker room or whether they continue to play hard. Personally, I don't see how it hasn't been lost yet when each new day seems to bring a suspension for disciplinary reasons.
jcn56, kind of surprised at your Dottino take; I take him for the consummate hack and company line man that he is. If that means he's the closest to the GO among the beat writers, I guess that might signify that the circling of the wagons has begun.
In comment 13648062
Reb8thVA said:
He may go to another team and maybe he does well. But there is nothing from the last five years that tells me he can fix this mess. He can not identify OL talent, he devalues the LB position, trading down in the draft for more picks is not in his DNA, and his team building philosophies are what have doomed the Giants. He may move on and do ok, but I think his tenure has run its course
+ 1. His course should have run out two years ago, with Tom's
Radio about a week prior to the season, supporting the bogus theory that OBJ would not play in dallas because of contract not because he was injured. She is not dialed in, imo
In comment 13648057
giantfan2000 said:
if Reese is fired at end of season he will easily get a new GM job from one of any number of NFL teams
Why? Because of 2007 and '08 drafts and OBJ, and he bought 3 parts of what was a good D last year? Or the Rooney rule?
11 years of drafting: 2 drafts and 1 player while leaving your LB position void and your best OL pick is a tie between Pugh and Beatty(ugh)?
On the AM thing, it's opinion, media fodder, and what Giants fan mostly want to hear because it is how we feel. She is entitled to her opinion; her credibility is about as good as most other talking heads, 'insiders' or not.
In comment 13648092
ColHowPepper said:
In comment 13647976 jcn56 said:
Quote:
which is good, because she's not plugged in at all.
Dottino seems to be closest to the team these days, and he continues to maintain that it'll be how the team closes out the year, whether it seems like they've lost the locker room or whether they continue to play hard. Personally, I don't see how it hasn't been lost yet when each new day seems to bring a suspension for disciplinary reasons.
jcn56, kind of surprised at your Dottino take; I take him for the consummate hack and company line man that he is. If that means he's the closest to the GO among the beat writers, I guess that might signify that the circling of the wagons has begun.
I don't think Dottino's said anything that would earn him the 'company line' moniker. People are upset because they want unrest within the FO, but they don't operate that way. When he tells you it's premature to make any decisions at this point, that's not him being some company tool, that's likely the most on-point assessment of the organization's position at this point in time.
I think there's a good chance we see the entire operation flushed down the toilet at the end of the season - but you're not going to see Mara or get reports that he's unhappy unless things go seriously south. That doesn't mean that he isn't, just that they'll play it close to the vest for as long as possible.
Is one many agree with, including me.
I wanted Reese gone a couple of years ago and now hopefully that will happen
In comment 13648110
jcn56 said:
In comment 13648092 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 13647976 jcn56 said:
Quote:
which is good, because she's not plugged in at all.
Dottino seems to be closest to the team these days, and he continues to maintain that it'll be how the team closes out the year, whether it seems like they've lost the locker room or whether they continue to play hard. Personally, I don't see how it hasn't been lost yet when each new day seems to bring a suspension for disciplinary reasons.
jcn56, kind of surprised at your Dottino take; I take him for the consummate hack and company line man that he is. If that means he's the closest to the GO among the beat writers, I guess that might signify that the circling of the wagons has begun.
I don't think Dottino's said anything that would earn him the 'company line' moniker. People are upset because they want unrest within the FO, but they don't operate that way. When he tells you it's premature to make any decisions at this point, that's not him being some company tool, that's likely the most on-point assessment of the organization's position at this point in time.
I think there's a good chance we see the entire operation flushed down the toilet at the end of the season - but you're not going to see Mara or get reports that he's unhappy unless things go seriously south. That doesn't mean that he isn't, just that they'll play it close to the vest for as long as possible.
I agree with most of this. I don't want or get any gratification from FO turmoil or that Dottino should be the mouthpiece. I've just never heard him utter an independent or original analysis
In comment 13648057
giantfan2000 said:
if Reese is fired at end of season he will easily get a new GM job from one of any number of NFL teams
Good. Let him take Ross and Chris Mara with him.
give Spags the HC position? Seriously?? Hell no, enough of promoting Giants shitty coaches already, Clean house period.
In comment 13647939
montanagiant said:
It's really the only correct decision at this point
from what I have seen and heard from these owners I don't think they have the stones to do anything as drastic as firing Reese or Mac....
Anita Marks? I don't know this woman.
For not fixing this abomination of an O-line!
Have never been a huge of her as she always seemed more interested in fantasy football or her golf game than covering the Giants.
The two 64K questions are if Reese and MacAdoo go then who out there would be available and considered upgrades? Do they go outside the organization for a GM or do they get a Gettelman or someone else who has ties to the organization? I'd prefer to go outside of the organization as I think a new approach or "different set of eyes" looking at the issues will be more beneficial.
In comment 13647952
micky said:
so nothing really here of substance. Joe schmo can say the same, but will be very wrong
Opinions are like a part of our body... everybody has one.