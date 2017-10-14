The Eli Manning conundrum (long) NYG07 : 10/14/2017 12:35 pm I have brought up my view that the Giants should move on from Eli Manning in multiple threads but felt we should have a consolidated discussion. Lets address the 20 million dollar elephant in the room.



Since 2004, the game has massively changed. We just witnessed a battle of 0-4 teams, Eli Manning and Phillip Rivers, essentially the last of a dying breed of statue pocket passers. Mobility and the ability to evade a collapsing pocket is critical in today's NFL. Look no further than the Packers Cowboys game last week. Aaron Rodgers on 3rd and 8 from the 31 not only escapes a sack, he scrambles for 18 yards and a 1st down that is followed by a game winning TD pass. Matthew Stafford in week 2 against the Giants broke the pocket multiple times to find receivers downfield or run for first downs.



How about the other HOF QB from the great 2004 class? Ben Roethlisberger has a whopping 6 TDs and 7 interceptions this year. These guys are all old and are hindering their teams with their bloated cap numbers.



There are young cost controlled QBs all over the NFL that are lighting up the league. While Eli is doing what is best for him and his family by signing for the maximum amount he can get, it is hurting the team around him. Reese has a lot of blame here as well for wasting cap space on the likes of JPP and Marshall, but the offensive line needs $$ to be fixed, so where is it going to come from?



Rather than fearing life after a HOF QB in Eli Manning, think of it this way. With the cap savings by releasing Manning as a post June 1st cut and the current available space, the Giants sign 2 new offensive lineman and re-sign either Pugh or Richburg, and kick Flowers to RT. They draft the next great QB in the top 5. This new young star not only has an upgraded O-line to play behind, but he has a top 10 NFL star in Odell Beckham to throw to, along with great pieces in Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard. Sure, there is no guarantee that the new QB will pan out and not bust, but it is a risk they are going to have to take.



There was a time when Eli elevated the players around him, but that time has passed. In fact, I would go as far as to say that his career has been extended by a superstar talent in Beckham who routinely catches inaccurate passes and takes 7 yard slants to the house for 60 yard TDs. I still believe Eli has something left in the tank, but not for this team. We need to accept that it is time to move on and do what is best for this franchise.

Unfair to say Beckham extended Eli's career jogo1 : 10/14/2017 12:43 pm : link when the O-line, running game, tight ends, and 2nd/3rd receivers have ranged from subpar to league-worst since Beckham's been here. In total, Eli's supporting cast has been awful since Beckham got here.

I agree with everything your saying Bleedblue10 : 10/14/2017 1:02 pm : link In fact you can say that the argument either way makes sense. I think we need to draft his replacement this year. Especially since we're gonna have a high pick. But Eli should be the starter in 2018. Can't be one of the teams that throws their young qb to the wolves right away. To sit and learn for a season or two(especially from someone like Eli whom we is the perfect example of what we want our next qb to be)

NFL Salaries Jeffrey : 10/14/2017 1:39 pm : link The problem is that these salaries are structured to reward players for past accomplishments rather than present value. Eli clearly deserves what he gets based upon his overall career body of work. He clearly is not one of the 10 best players in the game today. It seems critical for the Giants to at least restructure the contract as soon as possible. It is not good for team or player for the Giants to attempt to rebuild with a young team and an old QB. Just not certain management has the courage to make the move to the next generation a year too soon rather than a year too late.

Fair points ThatLimerickGuy : 10/14/2017 1:45 pm : link But I think that the issue is not a changing NFL so much as Eli is just old now and his age is showing. For years Eli was an expert at sliding around the pocket to buy himself an extra second or two which allowed the play to develop. Between being stuck behind a sieve o-line and the sheer number of hits he has taken he is now a bit shellshocked. He transitioned from playing smart to avoid injury to now making business decisions (we see him going down in the pocket without getting touched).



So the question remains- what do you do with Eli Manning?



The one part that I disagree with your post on is that Eli doesn't make the players around him better. No way we win more than 3 games per year over the last few if Eli doesn't bail out the team with his 4th quarter comebacks. Yes Beckham takes some credit for that I agree. He is indeed a special talent.



I think Eli deserves the Favre treatment. Groom a guy behind him- give him a chance to go out as a career giant at around age 38 (2 more years). If he wants to continue playing after that then he will have to put on another uniform. I firmly believe that he wouldn't really do that. He has made 20 million or so a year plus endorsements for the better part of a decade and a half.



I do think that if Eli had even a decent O-Line that we wouldn't be having this discussion though and Eli would be well on his way to a great year. His passing skills have not diminished in my opinion.





the Les in TO : 10/14/2017 2:08 pm : link only way eli can be successful at this stage of his career is with a team like the 2015 broncos, 2002 bucs or 2000 ravens - vicious defense, solid running game and big offensive line. i.e. as a game manager like dilfer, brad Johnson or an aged Peyton. you can't have all of that and pay him like a top 5 QB, which he is not.

Let's stop the Britt in VA : 10/14/2017 2:41 pm : link "Odell is the only thing keeping Eli productive" narrative that's getting thrown around here lately, right now.



We all agree that outside of Odell Beckham, the talent around Eli Manning has stunk, yes?



Okay, let's take away Odell's contributions and see what's left.



2014:



Eli Manning: 4410 yards, 30 TD's

Odell Beckham: 1305 yards, 12 TD's



Eli without Odell: 3105 yards, 18 TD's.



2015:



Eli Manning: 4432 yards, 35 TD's

Odell Beckham: 1450 yards, 13 TD's



Eli without Odell: 2982 yards, 22 TD's



2016:



Eli Manning: 4027 yards, 26 TD's

Odell Beckham: 1367 yards, 10 TD's



Eli without Odell: 2660 yards, 16 TD's



Everybody had a down year last year in this boring, unimaginative, stubborn, shit offense. But let's not act like the past three years have been the Odell Beckham show exclusively taking Eli's 3 yard slants to the house every time. Eli is still throwing around to plenty of other bums, and those bums are scoring, too. In fact, it's hard to believe he had those stats when you take Odell's contributions away, really considering the cast of characters involved. Eli is doing what he has always done, and his statistics reflect that.



He was flinging the ball all over the field in Green Bay last January, and the WR's, including Odell, were dropping passes.



Eli Manning has thrown 56 TD's to guys not named Odell over the past three years.



I think it is time to build for the future, Doomster : 10/14/2017 2:44 pm : link rather than continue this, we are only one or two players away from a SB mentality.....



I would try to trade Eli.....of course, by making it known that you are in the market to do this, weakens your position....you would have to hope that someone comes knocking, first, by saying "we are exploring all options"......that way they take over the salary, and give draft pick(s) in return....right now, Eli gets 16M next season, which is not too high for a guy who is still a guy capable of leading a team to a SB, with a good OL and running game.....



Would he do it and give up the no trade clause? Well, he has a choice...accept it and get his 16M, or get cut and negotiate a contract with some other team....would a team pay him 16M to be their qb at the age of 37? I think he would do it to help the Giants....



Either way, it provides cap space to rebuild the OL in FAcy, but a trade would get them picks, also....



There is no way, the Giants are stupid enough to keep Manning and pay his cap, while drafting their qb of the future....it delays the rebuild of the team.....you do not do a rebuild around Manning.....just does not make sense at his age.....



The sentimentality around here, of keeping Eli a Giant forever, has to be faced with harsh reality.....Montana went to another team....so did Peyton.....



You either go all in with Manning, or plan for the future without him...can't have it both ways....

Eli Manning will be the quarterback of the Giants next year.... Britt in VA : 10/14/2017 2:46 pm : link Period. He may have a 1st overall pick sitting behind him, but he WILL be the starting quarterback barring catastrophic injury, week 1, 2018.



That's a fact, jack.

. Britt in VA : 10/14/2017 2:48 pm : link Quote: There is no way, the Giants are stupid enough to keep Manning and pay his cap, while drafting their qb of the future....it delays the rebuild of the team.....you do not do a rebuild around Manning.....just does not make sense at his age.....



How old was Brett Favre when the Packers drafted Rogers in the 1st round? How old was Brett Favre when the Packers drafted Rogers in the 1st round?

Britt, Doomster : 10/14/2017 3:18 pm : link Britt in VA : 2:48 pm : link : reply

Quote:

There is no way, the Giants are stupid enough to keep Manning and pay his cap, while drafting their qb of the future....it delays the rebuild of the team.....you do not do a rebuild around Manning.....just does not make sense at his age.....





How old was Brett Favre when the Packers drafted Rogers in the 1st round?



so you want us to draft a top qb, but keep Manning, instead of using the Manning money to rebuild the OL? This OL is a mess next year....overpay Pugh, who may be our best, but is nothing special....Overpay Richburg? We finally move Flowers, and he may play no different at RT, and is in his last year? who are the other lineman?.....please do not tell me Wheeler/Bisnowaty/Fluker, etc.



This is about making hard decisions, because they have to be made.....

This offense is not designed to utilize those throws. Britt in VA : 10/14/2017 3:19 pm : link The deep ball left with Coughlin.



This is a short passing offense, as evidence by slant, after slant, after slant.



Back shoulder throw? That was a Coughlin Gilbride staple. McAdoo doesn't have that pass in this offense.

It's not that Manning still can't make those throws.... Britt in VA : 10/14/2017 3:20 pm : link I think he's proved plenty of time this season he can still make throws and has plenty of arm strength.

You want to look at guys not living up to their salary? Britt in VA : 10/14/2017 4:12 pm : link You can look over on the other side of the ball at Mr. Pierre Paul.

Well, as with most conversations about Eli on this site, we're going Britt in VA : 10/14/2017 4:14 pm : link in circles now, so we'll agree to disagree.



I'm telling you right now, it's fine to talk about trading him, cutting him, etc...



But the reality is that he's going to be here next year, starting.

RE: Well, as with most conversations about Eli on this site, we're going NYG07 : 10/14/2017 4:24 pm : link

Quote: in circles now, so we'll agree to disagree.



I'm telling you right now, it's fine to talk about trading him, cutting him, etc...



But the reality is that he's going to be here next year, starting.



You are 100% right, JPP is the most overpaid, under performing player on the roster, and releasing him in the off season is not feasible.



But trading/releasing Manning frees up $10M. Maybe you are right, maybe he will be under center at the start of the 2018 season, and it would be a mistake IMO. It would do nothing but delay the rebuild of this great organization.

In comment 13648198 Britt in VA said:You are 100% right, JPP is the most overpaid, under performing player on the roster, and releasing him in the off season is not feasible.But trading/releasing Manning frees up $10M. Maybe you are right, maybe he will be under center at the start of the 2018 season, and it would be a mistake IMO. It would do nothing but delay the rebuild of this great organization.

I wish I had 5 dollars for every dimbulb on JCin332 : 10/14/2017 4:26 pm : link here who posts " I'll always love Eli but he's part of the problem now..."





I’m with you, Brett exiled : 10/14/2017 4:31 pm : link But God, this Eli debate is so tired. Same arguments on each side, thread after thread after thread...



Monday is gonna be a nightmare here. There is just way too much wrong with this offense right now.

Or JCin332 : 10/14/2017 4:32 pm : link ..



Or "I know he has 2 SB's but he has made many boneheaded throws that cost them games.."



Or " I don't want to hear about the 2 SB's he's been very inaccurate..."

RE: I wish I had 5 dollars for every dimbulb on NYG07 : 10/14/2017 4:33 pm : link

Quote: here who posts " I'll always love Eli but he's part of the problem now..."





And I wish I had 5 dollars for every "dimbulb" that posts that this team can continue to win with an old inaccurate immobile quarterback that is shell shocked and can't get the job done anymore. In comment 13648219 JCin332 said:And I wish I had 5 dollars for every "dimbulb" that posts that this team can continue to win with an old inaccurate immobile quarterback that is shell shocked and can't get the job done anymore.

Or JCin332 : 10/14/2017 4:40 pm : link "Other than the 2 SB's and MVP's he hasn't done much"...

Nothing dimbulb hassan : 10/14/2017 4:42 pm : link About this line of reasoning. Eli at this juncture is not the player he was 2008-12. He's not good enough to elevate a weak line and but great receivers. He was in 2011. He is a mid pack starter at this point. Lots of good plays but some jumpy feet at this point and always int prone.



With that said he still has ability and will be allowed to play untill his contract is up. Giants franchise won't do him dirty (unless reese and Mac stay and make him a sacrificial lamb). He also is most likely less risky than a new starter so Giants being risk averse will play him. Plus they do have a lot of loyalty.

He's still a top 10 QB with a crap OL JCin332 : 10/14/2017 4:53 pm : link And no running game...fix those 2 things and he can still play at a championship level...



I don't see a drop off...I may be wrong but no one can say until you fix those 2 things...



And no QB in this league would be successful in the current situation...

RE: Or NYG07 : 10/14/2017 4:55 pm : link

Quote: "Other than the 2 SB's and MVP's he hasn't done much"...



JFC, does every discussion on Eli Manning have to be about his all time legacy? The guy is top 10 all time in every major statistical category and I have already stated I believe he is a HOFer.



But the guy is not any good anymore. He finished what 26th in QBR last year on an 11-5 team with an all time talent in Beckham at WR? Stop clinging to the past. Eli was absolutely brilliant in 2011, one of the best seasons I have ever seen at QB. That player is gone. Lets move on and look to the future and how we can win superbowls beyond Eli Manning.



In comment 13648243 JCin332 said:JFC, does every discussion on Eli Manning have to be about his all time legacy? The guy is top 10 all time in every major statistical category and I have already stated I believe he is a HOFer.But the guy is not any good anymore. He finished what 26th in QBR last year on an 11-5 team with an all time talent in Beckham at WR? Stop clinging to the past. Eli was absolutely brilliant in 2011, one of the best seasons I have ever seen at QB. That player is gone. Lets move on and look to the future and how we can win superbowls beyond Eli Manning.

I'm not buying hassan : 10/14/2017 4:57 pm : link That he's a top 10 starter at this point given he now takes sacks unlike when he was younger and still turns the ball over quite a bit but it does not matter. I do agree he will start next 26 giant games and will hopefully continue to produce.

It makes me laugh WillVAB : 10/14/2017 5:31 pm : link When people say cut Eli after this year. It's obvious they haven't looked at his contract or the cap implications of such a move. Not happening.



Eli still has at least 3 good years left but no one is going to change their mind on the issue.



If they draft his replacement, I hope he finds success with another team in '19 and I'm sure he will.

I don't think people realize how long the odds are JCin332 : 10/14/2017 5:35 pm : link that the Giants win another SB with Eli's successor...



Last time took 17 years...

My crazy Idea would be to Trade OBJ Bluesbreaker : 10/14/2017 5:53 pm : link Now this is if we implode and get a shot at Saquon Barkley

I guess it would be a top 3 pick .

If it were possible to get a #1 a #2 and a starter for a position of need .

The second #1 would be a LT and you could then look for

a LB DE or whatever falls there way .

Let Eli finish his contract and then have Webb groomed to

Start . I have no idea what OBJ would bring in a trade but

if somehow we blow the 1st round pick on a QB were screwed

this way you have a generational RB that would still put

fannies in the seat and get the O=line up to snuff with a running game . We would have the added cap space after Eli

retires and won't have to pay the Mega Bucks that OBJ will command

Like others on this board, who say we should entertain Doomster : 10/14/2017 5:58 pm : link the thought, of trading Eli, we are not saying Eli is done.....we are saying by the time this team is able to build an effective OL, and fill a few other holes, it's just too late for Eli.....that window has been closing the last 3 years, and I thought this year was his shot....now it looks like it is almost closed....



Eli still has value......a smart GM out there with an average/or less qb, knows that Eli could be that missing piece....you give him a decent OL and a running game, and he can still produce.....the Giants do not have the time to do this....



If we get a high pick, and there is a shot at a franchise qb, take advantage of it.....Trade Eli while he has value....it gets rid of his salary, will get some draft pick(s), and that money can be invested in the OL in FAcy....



Wake up people, the draft is not going to do it, instantly......after the second round, we basically have hit on nothing....and our first and second rounders, outside of OBj, are either not as good as expected, or just need more time to develop.....we have this plug and play mentality, where our draft picks are just going out there and will be starters....sometimes they are starters, out of necessity or desperation....but the level they play at is not starter level....



So trade Eli, if we are making a decisive move for the future.....keep him, if you want to build an offense around him.....but stop this mentor bullshit, at the cost of rebuilding the OL....

So hassan : 10/14/2017 6:02 pm : link 17 years is not a long wait between Super Bowls. Not even sure what the point of that is. By that logic let Eli start until he is 50 if he wants. Many teams have zero super bowl wins and many are stuck with one after decades of existence.



The Gibbs skins won super bowls with three different starters. So maybe we could use that as a silly notion to change our qb up every three-four years.



And no one knows how long he has viable starter time left. 3 years? Let's see how he looks at the end of next year and where the team overall is at.









Beckham has been the offense Les in TO : 10/14/2017 8:16 pm : link And you will see what the offense looks like now that he's out for the season. Hint: rewatch the Minnesota Monday night game in 2015 and the first two weeks of this season.

Losing BobOnLI : 10/14/2017 8:24 pm : link 3 other WRs doesn't confound that experiment?

Why can’t they build an OL in one offseason? PetesHereNow : 10/14/2017 8:42 pm : link Plenty of money to re-sign Pugh. Richburg would be okay if he had a road grading guard and not John Jerry. Flowers will be on this team next year. A new coach may be able to have an offense that has an identity besides throw a slant to Beckham and pray.



Eli will be fine if you give him a running game and a pocket to step up in. People want to compare Eli and Peyton’s late careers but look deeper. Eli doesn’t have a neck injury like Peyton yet. Of course in this offense, he may get killed Sunday night.

I agree with those who say the Mac WCO Stratman : 10/14/2017 9:58 pm : link Does not suit Eli. I miss the back shoulder fades. They were a great throw for Eli. It should've been all they were throwing to Marshall.

RE: Why can’t they build an OL in one offseason? WillVAB : 10/14/2017 10:26 pm : link

Quote: Plenty of money to re-sign Pugh. Richburg would be okay if he had a road grading guard and not John Jerry. Flowers will be on this team next year. A new coach may be able to have an offense that has an identity besides throw a slant to Beckham and pray.



Eli will be fine if you give him a running game and a pocket to step up in. People want to compare Eli and Peyton’s late careers but look deeper. Eli doesn’t have a neck injury like Peyton yet. Of course in this offense, he may get killed Sunday night.



It's a tough call. Look at the market for recent C and OG FA's. That's a lot of money to tie up in guys who haven't really helped the OL situation and who have had injury issues. They probably could and should keep Pugh but that's it.



Flowers hasn't been good. There are no good FA's this year. That leaves the draft to upgrade 3-4 positions.



The only way this OL gets good is if Reese or someone else strikes gold on late round picks or the Giants trade down for a bunch of premium picks. In comment 13648630 PetesHereNow said:It's a tough call. Look at the market for recent C and OG FA's. That's a lot of money to tie up in guys who haven't really helped the OL situation and who have had injury issues. They probably could and should keep Pugh but that's it.Flowers hasn't been good. There are no good FA's this year. That leaves the draft to upgrade 3-4 positions.The only way this OL gets good is if Reese or someone else strikes gold on late round picks or the Giants trade down for a bunch of premium picks.

IMO, Eli could have a 'third act' a la Carson Palmer or Sam Bradford Big Blue Blogger : 7:43 am : link Those guys aren't mobile either. Neither was Kurt Warner when he went to Arizona. The question could be whether Eli wants to go elsewhere to do it. I think he would retire, but who knows? The Mannings don't generally turn down $20MM checks. He won't hang around for backup money, that's for sure.



First, though, a new GM and coach may have to decide whether Eli can be the cornerstone of their rebuilding program. If it comes to that, I suspect the answer will be "no", as it was with the unloved, limited, but much younger Kerry Collins. Assuming Eli's replacement is drafted at the top of Round 1 in 2018, Manning is probably done here. Webb is a more logical bridge to the new franchise QB, since he might have some upside and will at least be cap-controlled as the backup through until 2021.

One additional point on Eli as a potential 'mentor': Big Blue Blogger : 7:52 am : link What's the basis for assuming this role would suit him? He has never done anything of the kind. Why would he be any better at it than his brother? Eli's "Aw, shucks, I'll do whatever the team needs" routine might be more authentic than Peyton's, but he has never been tested with a benching or serious competition for his job.

Couple points about section125 : 8:16 am : link the 2 second theory..

I've been watching and timing a few QBs and offenses - many get the same amount of time and are successful. Difference I see is late game our line is not able to sustain blocks when it is known the pass is coming. The other teams do not break down as quickly.



The other QBs are more accurate in their quick throws. It only takes missing a few passes to lose a game, i.e. Missing a third down pass to kill a drive.

