if mac is let go at seasons end, who are the

realistic candidates to get the job?
Both Bill Cowher and Nick Saban want the job. I would start there.
He's won everywhere he's been, and he is still in touch with the current day players through his announcing jobs.
Is Todd Haley. I know KC didnt go well but like his offensive scheme and ability to adjust to his players.
They way his offense allows Ben,Brown and Bell to do what they do best
But he actually wouldn't be a bad choice because of his expertise in working with young QBs. Whoever comes here will need a guy who can help a young QB succeed at transitioning to the NFL and playing at a high level.
Further, this team needs an injection of positivity and enthusiasm, which Gruden provides. You can just see a cloud of negativity surrounding this team. Sure, losing does that. But even when the team was winning last year, there didn't seem to be a positive atmosphere, IMO.
Doomster said:
This. Don’t start over with dysfunction. Hire the GM first and let him have a say in the coach hiring.
of any of these guys who have been out for a decade. Hard pass.
Let's go forward instead of backwards.
precluded the hire of a GM first in the discussion.
allstarjim said:
| precluded the hire of a GM first in the discussion.
according to past reports, every team has a short list of potential coaches.
He might bring Mike Shula, Carolina's OC, in.
jeff57 said:
| He might bring Mike Shula, Carolina's OC, in.
good catch,very realistic
jeff57 said:
| He might bring Mike Shula, Carolina's OC, in.
Reese isn’t going any where. And if he were, Mara won’t let the GM pick the coach.
NYG07 said:
| Both Bill Cowher and Nick Saban want the job. I would start there.
Years ago I would have been doing my happy dance if it was Cowher, but Bill has been out of coaching a very long time and doesn't appear to have the fire in his belly anymore.
He was involved in building winners in San Fran and Seattle plus he started getting DC on the right track until Bruce Allen got his panties in a bunch. He also knows how to build an offensive line when you look at what the 49ers had.
The main issue with him is his personal demons and is be play them. Gettleman didn't impress me with Carolina and some of the players there had issues with him
Gettleman was a hack, everyone hated him. All he ever did was draft Cam.
First place to look is patriots GM staff, they always seem to find off radar players.
Coach- Saban was bust in Pros, too dictatorial, never works.
Gruden, Cower too old
Maybe look at Stanford coach
Rflairr said:
He might bring Mike Shula, Carolina's OC, in.
He might bring Mike Shula, Carolina's OC, in.
Reese isn’t going any where. And if he were, Mara won’t let the GM pick the coach.
Yes he would - or the new GM will not take the job....
Deserves another shot. Has anyone done more w less that last few years?
I want fresh faces, as in GM & HC.
Giantslifer said:
| Gettleman was a hack, everyone hated him. All he ever did was draft Cam.
First place to look is patriots GM staff, they always seem to find off radar players.
Coach- Saban was bust in Pros, too dictatorial, never works.
Gruden, Cower too old
Maybe look at Stanford coach
This post lol.
1. Saban was only a "bust" because the Dolphins chose Culpepper instead of Brees. Had Brees become the QB, who knows what would have happened.
2. Gruden and Cower are too old? Gruden is 54 and we hired Coughlin when he was 58. Cower is 60. If anything, by your logic, Saban is too old. He's 65.
3. Dictorial coaches never work. Hmmmm... Belichick, Coughlin and Parcells all come to mind. Yes Coughlin "lightened up" a littlr but he still was a disciplinary coach.
that Saban, Gruden, or Cowher will leave their current situation for the Giants.
Saban should stay in college. He is a very good coach but he is a FANTASTIC recruiter. He has 5 and 4 star kids lined up 3-4 deep for the chance to play 1-2 years for Alabama.
Giantslifer said:
| First place to look is patriots GM staff, they always seem to find off radar players.
Former Patriots coaches and execs haven't shone around the league. Little Bill is pretty much running the whole show there. I think other teams have learned to discount the Pats' success in judging those guys.
|Coach- Saban was bust in Pros, too dictatorial, never works.
Agree. The worst of Coughlin without the best.
Agree
|Maybe look at Stanford coach
I like David Shaw too but I doubt he'd do it, and as he's said himself: College HC and pro HC are fundamentally different jobs. Not sure he'd excel at the latter.
Giantslifer said:
| Gettleman was a hack, everyone hated him. All he ever did was draft Cam.
First place to look is patriots GM staff, they always seem to find off radar players.
Coach- Saban was bust in Pros, too dictatorial, never works.
Gruden, Cower too old
Maybe look at Stanford coach
Gruden is only 54. 11 years younger than Bill Belichik, 12 years younger than Pete Carroll. He'd be roughly around the median age for NFL head coaches. Weird post. Bill Cowher is 60, and if he were an NFL head coach right now, he would be the 7th oldest in the league.
However, it would be weird and interesting to have Jon Gruden in the same division as his younger brother, competing against each other. That might preclude him from joining the Giants right there, even if he did want to get back into coaching (and I think he will at some point).
allstarjim said:
| In comment 13648186 Giantslifer said:
Gettleman was a hack, everyone hated him. All he ever did was draft Cam.
First place to look is patriots GM staff, they always seem to find off radar players.
Coach- Saban was bust in Pros, too dictatorial, never works.
Gruden, Cower too old
Maybe look at Stanford coach
Gruden is only 54. 11 years younger than Bill Belichik, 12 years younger than Pete Carroll. He'd be roughly around the median age for NFL head coaches. Weird post. Bill Cowher is 60, and if he were an NFL head coach right now, he would be the 7th oldest in the league.
However, it would be weird and interesting to have Jon Gruden in the same division as his younger brother, competing against each other. That might preclude him from joining the Giants right there, even if he did want to get back into coaching (and I think he will at some point).
Gruden and Cowher have been away for too long. I think that's what people really mean by "too old".
both have history with the organization, and both would be great in developing a rookie QB if we end up with a high pick and draft one in the 1st round.
nyjuggernaut2 said:
| both have history with the organization, and both would be great in developing a rookie QB if we end up with a high pick and draft one in the 1st round.
Sean Peyton is not a very good HC and an even worse person. No thank you.
Let him hire his HC. And the GM and new HC should hire a completely new coaching staff.
A fresh start is needed let him select the coach it has to
be a complete sweep . Gruden would be entertaining I have
no idea about Saban didn't he jump ship somewhere ?
It will be interesting to see who would be the head coach .
is good with young QBs?
What?
This is the guy who for the life of him, couldn’t develop a QB in Oakland or Tampa.
What exactly are people watching?
Doomster said:
Absolutely correct! Fire Reese first, then replace him with someone who understands the game, rather than our current fantasy football GM who chases after big name offensive players rather than establish an established front line to protect the QB.
Then allow the new GM to appoint his brand new coaching staff, rather than have him inherit someone else's mistakes.
But they typically win the Super Bowls.
NYG07 said:
| Both Bill Cowher and Nick Saban want the job. I would start there.
Yeah no. Cowher is never coaching again and Saban just signed like a new 10’year deal. Think again.
The Giants always grow from within which leaves drumroll please...
Spags, Sully, or Peyton (if he gets canned)
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
| The Giants always grow from within which leaves drumroll please...
Spags, Sully, or Peyton (if he gets canned)
John Fox...
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
| The Giants always grow from within which leaves drumroll please...
Spags, Sully, or Peyton (if he gets canned)
time for them to go against the grain.
Sean Payton, if he gets fired, would be a candidate. Spags too. Fox Not so much although Bears are his only REAL failure.
Smith from Falcons was a mentioned when they hired McAdoo. Jim Schwartz?
Matt M. said:
| In comment 13648354 nyjuggernaut2 said:
both have history with the organization, and both would be great in developing a rookie QB if we end up with a high pick and draft one in the 1st round.
Sean Peyton is not a very good HC and an even worse person. No thank you.
Jason Garrett has breen a failure with Dallas. Why would the Giants want him he has a .500 revcord and has had a lot of talent.
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
| The Giants always grow from within which leaves drumroll please...
Spags, Sully, or Peyton (if he gets canned)
That’s not necessarily true. They usually go for a guy who’s coached for the Giants before.
Could be John Fox. Hell, it could even be Coughlin again!
for a hot coordinator than a retread.
We lucked out with Tom Coughlin. Need someone with fresh ideas.
McNally's_Nuts said:
| In comment 13648647 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
The Giants always grow from within which leaves drumroll please...
Spags, Sully, or Peyton (if he gets canned)
That’s not necessarily true. They usually go for a guy who’s coached for the Giants before.
Could be John Fox. Hell, it could even be Coughlin again!
This time, like after R** H******, I see them going for someone brand new to the Giants organization.
I think Reese stays. I think the owners are big Spags fans. I think the thought of Coughlin and Bellichick figuring it out in their second terms hols some allure. Not saying I want this. Just saying it could happen.
I'd go all in for him. The NFL Game is much closer to the college game than his last time around and it seemed to work out well for Pete Carrol.
I would take a long hard look at the Clemson coach - Dabo Swinney.
I'd burn everything Giants that I own ... He's a college coach who builds his offense around running QBs ... plus he's full of gimmicks ... no thank you.
Hire the GM first and let him hire the coach? The Giants? The Mara’s are the real GM and they’ll hire the coach. Just like they did when Coughlin was hired and when McAdoo was hired. The Giants GM job is basically a ceremonial role to present a face to the media. Ranked among the 32 GM jobs in the NFL it’s near the bottom in authority and autonomy. Coughlin was the last scapegoat and Reese might be the next one but the fish has rotted from the head and that’s not going to change. In 2018 the Mara’s will still be running the team straight into the ground. We’ve even introduced a new Mara in 2017 affecting the play on the field. Apple managed to offend a 3rd Mara brother. What a mess.
That was the better move than McAdoo
He was a backup here, went to Princeton & is familiar with the division. I don't know if the stars will ever align to make it happen, but I'd guarantee he'd welcome it if things don't work out in Dallas.
Fire McAdoo now, give it to spags and let the OC do the play calling and we will see what happens at the end of the year.
Sean said:
| He was a backup here, went to Princeton & is familiar with the division. I don't know if the stars will ever align to make it happen, but I'd guarantee he'd welcome it if things don't work out in Dallas.
Garrett is a yes man.Check out ....Brad Childress.