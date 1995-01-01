New York Giants - Denver Broncos Pre-Game Discussion

LOL.
This is going to be a bloodbath.
But it’s not like Denver is some great team. They barely beat SD and lost to the Bills. They are very good defensively, but their offense is mediocre at best. We can win this game if the defense shows up and plays lights out.
The question becomes, do we really WANT them to win? I can never root for losses, it's not in my blood, I will be still watching andcstill hoping for a win. But if they lose, I won't be as pissed as I have been for 5 weeks, that's for sure.
And they're run defense is sick - 50+ yards per game.
Giants could compete but someone is going to have to step up on the Dline re: pass rush. I don't see that guy. Might be a good game to give Moss a ton of reps and let him grow, even though they will have to eat some of his mistakes.
might not be a great team but parts of that team are playing great - run defense. This could mean that the Giants will be one dimensional against a Von Miller team.
Giants did run ball better last week, so hopefully the reshuffling will help them continue that trend.
It will be stunning win and something to feel good about, maybe even propels them on winning streak.
If they lose, one step closer to the house cleaning so many want to say nothing of a shot at one of this quarterbacks should they be worth the pick.
I m curious to see what MacAdoo does. He seems to be a one trick pony with his 11 personal.
Will injuries force change or is he unwilling or incapable of change
At least keep it somewhat close and not embarrassing.
I’m not expecting a win.
might not need one. some change definitely warranted.
Tomlinson starting and figuring out the right O-Line configuration. And, maybe bringing in a special O-Line scout - our 2 1st rounders are not playing at that level, never have.
Maybe I’m crazy
But it’s not like Denver is some great team. They barely beat SD and lost to the Bills. They are very good defensively, but their offense is mediocre at best. We can win this game if the defense shows up and plays lights out.
If Siemian has time to pass, and his running game is working, the Bronco's will have no problem moving the ball....our only hope is that the defense can somehow create turnovers, something it has not been able to do for the first 5 games....
Likewise, our offense can't turnover the ball either.....I just do not see the Giants moving the ball against this defense...
Hasn't Tomlinson supplanted Bromley? That should help
problem is not he is one trick pony, IMHO, it's that Giants cannot master one basic trick - run the ball.
But for last week they would be averaging about 60 yards rushing per game, that's barely a decent 2 quarters worth of production
Sunday, in the NFL, any team may win. This is a Sunday. The Giants have a history of winning when they should lose, and losing when they should win. This team won SB 42, when they had no chance. I'll be watching tonight, and though it will be close, sorry about that Broncs.
I’d love to see Gallman get his first 100 yard rushing game today. Pound the rock relentlessly and hope that Eli a) survives the game and b) makes a few plays to double E. Hopefully the Giants defense found their nuts and plays with pride for first time this season.
And had all our WRs. I’m not giving up but you have to be realistic.
the days of me struggling thru Monday with 5 hrs sleep for this team are over for now.
any team with Siemien at QB and not too many weapons doesn’t scare me offensively.
who lost to the Jets, went into Pittsburg and killed them.
They will lose tonight.
I predict the Giants will not be running the ball, will fall behind early, will utterly fail s in the red zone (assuming they get there) and will make multiple unforced errors to make the loss even more one sided.
| any team with Siemien at QB and not too many weapons doesn’t scare me offensively.
They will run over the Giants like every team this year.
what the hell happen to the defense?
I hope they show up today
And I’ve seen some bad Giants teams. Maybe I’m wrong. It’s just impossible to fathom them winning tonight unless they win the turnover battle decisively or something
From listening to guys like Deihl, Banks, Papa and others, I keep hearing things that the Giants could have been doing to help those tackles, but weren't t being done.
Seems to me MacAdoo s offense requires a skill set they son t have.
He seems like a systems coach that asks payers to adjust to the system rather than putting them in the best possible position to succeed.
If everything goes there way I look for them to once again keep it close until midway through the 3rd quarter then the defense will run out of gas they will have to blitz and gamble . If they can't run the ball then there dead ducks .
Game six isn't the game you start backups on the road in one of the toughest environments in football we have nothing on the bench in the trenches .
Then again it can get ugly early but Denver isn't the high scoring team they were before Peyton's arm fell off .
What concerns me is early turnovers . Then you still have the special teams .
There is nothing on paper that shows a win for the Giants Denver is not taking this game lightly .
but there is that one little part of me that thinks somebody like Rudolph becomes a revelation and catches 10 balls and 3 TDs. Or, he could be the next Coleman Zeno.
for them..their jobs playing for. Season can't be over soon enough and reset button
| Sunday, in the NFL, any team may win. This is a Sunday. The Giants have a history of winning when they should lose, and losing when they should win. This team won SB 42, when they had no chance. I'll be watching tonight, and though it will be close, sorry about that Broncs.
It'll bear some watching.
Any given Sunday only applies when both teams are trying.
up and play and show what they can do.
some are, if for no other reason than it doesn't benefit the Broncos to do anything more than the bare minimum, conservative approach. They can take a ten point lead knowing there's not a chance in hell this team in its current state will be able to do anything about it.
call me a pessimist, but i have zero clue how anybody is in any way wanting to even discuss this game. the giants are toast and with eli playing there is little to "look for" if webb was playing id be glued, but poor eli is gonna get killed out there, and even if he has time, who is he throwing to? broncos put talib on shep and double engram lol...we may have under 100 total yards on offense
| for them..their jobs playing for. Season can't be over soon enough and reset button
totally agree
The question becomes, do we really WANT them to win? I can never root for losses, it's not in my blood, I will be still watching andcstill hoping for a win. But if they lose, I won't be as pissed as I have been for 5 weeks, that's for sure.
I'm in the middle road; I don't wish them to lose but I DO want them increase playing time and opportunities to younger players who may be important in the future. For example dress Webb and put him in if the score is lopsided either way. Play Tomlinson for experience, and LaCosse to see if the guy can contribute. Can coaches favorite Donte Deon play above his size?
beat the Chargers at home do you really think they can beat Denver at home?
into studs... won't happen, but a guy can dream.
| into studs... won't happen, but a guy can dream.
I don't want Elli to get hurt
| beat the Chargers at home do you really think they can beat Denver at home?
How long have you been watching the NFL?
I don't think they will win but it's a week to week league. It's not as simple as saying they lost last week so that means they will lose this week. We see upsets every single week.
Can the Giants upset the Bronco's? Yes....
Can they lose to the Bronco's? Yes.....
Which one would you bet your house on?
Due to a broncos offensive turnover.
Old guys couldn't do it. Maybe these new guys inject some life.
Someone will surprise.
Get Gallman lots of touches.
I can see us pulling this off.
feels like a aug pre-season game
Eli takes three free agent nobodies and leads the giants to a insane game winning streak super bowl run.
would be very surprising if we won this game. Teams with lesser DL's than Denver's have been able to get pressure with just their front four, so I expect the Broncos to be able to do the same. They also have an excellent secondary, and are facing an immobile QB.
Can't root for the Giants to lose love themm too much just run the damn ball all night long take your shots for the pasa protect Eli get out of there with the win!!!f*** the Broncos
The o seems at least somewhat average but that was before the injuries. The d is the real problem. Add it all up, the Giants are underwater. Whether they emerge before season's end remains to be seen but until then they aren't beating average teams let alone Denver in their house.
I would like them to play with heart and some pride.
Especially on defense where we have some young talented players.
Also keep Manning up right.
| Can't root for the Giants to lose love themm too much just run the damn ball all night long take your shots for the pasa protect Eli get out of there with the win!!!f*** the Broncos
I agree: run the ball and make the clock keep running; get Eli out of there alive...the man has a wife and 3 daughters.
a high school team playing in the NFL. I see other games where even the losing team looks competitive and professional. Giants continue to make bone head plays, penalties and miscues.
Three games in a row leading in 4 th quarter
Bad loses, non competitive, no
Broncos 38
Giants -12
The Giants will lose so many yards that it will make the scoreboard go backwards.
Three rookie receivers,the Defense is decimated between injuries and the head coach being an ass add in our O line can't protect or open a whole for a running back.This just isn't fare to Eli.Can McAdoo and that will at least show the team you mean business
It's the Giants, and I don't have anything else to do.