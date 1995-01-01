Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants - Denver Broncos Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:11 am
...
Go Yankees!  
DC Gmen Fan : 10:12 am : link
.
'Game'...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:14 am : link
LOL.

This is going to be a bloodbath.
Maybe I’m crazy  
ryanmkeane : 10:19 am : link
But it’s not like Denver is some great team. They barely beat SD and lost to the Bills. They are very good defensively, but their offense is mediocre at best. We can win this game if the defense shows up and plays lights out.
RE: Maybe I’m crazy  
BigBlueShock : 10:27 am : link
In comment 13648865 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
But it’s not like Denver is some great team. They barely beat SD and lost to the Bills. They are very good defensively, but their offense is mediocre at best. We can win this game if the defense shows up and plays lights out.

The question becomes, do we really WANT them to win? I can never root for losses, it's not in my blood, I will be still watching andcstill hoping for a win. But if they lose, I won't be as pissed as I have been for 5 weeks, that's for sure.
They run the ball well  
bc4life : 10:30 am : link
And they're run defense is sick - 50+ yards per game.

Giants could compete but someone is going to have to step up on the Dline re: pass rush. I don't see that guy. Might be a good game to give Moss a ton of reps and let him grow, even though they will have to eat some of his mistakes.
ryan  
bc4life : 10:33 am : link
might not be a great team but parts of that team are playing great - run defense. This could mean that the Giants will be one dimensional against a Von Miller team.

Giants did run ball better last week, so hopefully the reshuffling will help them continue that trend.

If Giants win  
joeinpa : 10:33 am : link
It will be stunning win and something to feel good about, maybe even propels them on winning streak.

If they lose, one step closer to the house cleaning so many want to say nothing of a shot at one of this quarterbacks should they be worth the pick.

I m curious to see what MacAdoo does. He seems to be a one trick pony with his 11 personal.

Will injuries force change or is he unwilling or incapable of change

Going to be tough  
Sammo85 : 10:39 am : link
At least keep it somewhat close and not embarrassing.

I’m not expecting a win.
won't be a house cleaning  
bc4life : 10:39 am : link
might not need one. some change definitely warranted.

Tomlinson starting and figuring out the right O-Line configuration. And, maybe bringing in a special O-Line scout - our 2 1st rounders are not playing at that level, never have.
Far from mediocre....  
Doomster : 10:39 am : link
Maybe I’m crazy
ryanmkeane : 10:19 am : link : reply
But it’s not like Denver is some great team. They barely beat SD and lost to the Bills. They are very good defensively, but their offense is mediocre at best. We can win this game if the defense shows up and plays lights out.

If Siemian has time to pass, and his running game is working, the Bronco's will have no problem moving the ball....our only hope is that the defense can somehow create turnovers, something it has not been able to do for the first 5 games....

Likewise, our offense can't turnover the ball either.....I just do not see the Giants moving the ball against this defense...
Cheerster  
bc4life : 10:42 am : link
Hasn't Tomlinson supplanted Bromley? That should help
joeinpa  
bc4life : 10:44 am : link
problem is not he is one trick pony, IMHO, it's that Giants cannot master one basic trick - run the ball.

But for last week they would be averaging about 60 yards rushing per game, that's barely a decent 2 quarters worth of production
Any given  
oldog : 10:45 am : link
Sunday, in the NFL, any team may win. This is a Sunday. The Giants have a history of winning when they should lose, and losing when they should win. This team won SB 42, when they had no chance. I'll be watching tonight, and though it will be close, sorry about that Broncs.
Gallman’s coming out party?  
trueblueinpw : 10:53 am : link
I’d love to see Gallman get his first 100 yard rushing game today. Pound the rock relentlessly and hope that Eli a) survives the game and b) makes a few plays to double E. Hopefully the Giants defense found their nuts and plays with pride for first time this season.
This is not a game we would expect to win if we were 4-1  
BillT : 11:08 am : link
And had all our WRs. I’m not giving up but you have to be realistic.
Giants prob finish the game with  
WillVAB : 11:09 am : link
Negative rushing yards.
Ill have a look in but  
well...bye TC : 11:10 am : link
the days of me struggling thru Monday with 5 hrs sleep for this team are over for now.
I guess my point is  
ryanmkeane : 11:18 am : link
any team with Siemien at QB and not too many weapons doesn’t scare me offensively.
The Jaguars  
ryanmkeane : 11:19 am : link
who lost to the Jets, went into Pittsburg and killed them.
The Giants are a bad team.  
rocco8112 : 11:25 am : link
They will lose tonight.

I predict the Giants will not be running the ball, will fall behind early, will utterly fail s in the red zone (assuming they get there) and will make multiple unforced errors to make the loss even more one sided.
RE: I guess my point is  
rocco8112 : 11:25 am : link
In comment 13648926 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
any team with Siemien at QB and not too many weapons doesn’t scare me offensively.


They will run over the Giants like every team this year.
one question I have  
giantfan2000 : 11:27 am : link
what the hell happen to the defense?

I hope they show up today
I’ve never been as certain about a Giants loss in my life  
LatHarv83 : 11:28 am : link
And I’ve seen some bad Giants teams. Maybe I’m wrong. It’s just impossible to fathom them winning tonight unless they win the turnover battle decisively or something
Bc4life  
joeinpa : 11:34 am : link
From listening to guys like Deihl, Banks, Papa and others, I keep hearing things that the Giants could have been doing to help those tackles, but weren't t being done.

Seems to me MacAdoo s offense requires a skill set they son t have.

He seems like a systems coach that asks payers to adjust to the system rather than putting them in the best possible position to succeed.
No idea how this team is gonna play  
Bluesbreaker : 11:53 am : link
If everything goes there way I look for them to once again keep it close until midway through the 3rd quarter then the defense will run out of gas they will have to blitz and gamble . If they can't run the ball then there dead ducks .
Game six isn't the game you start backups on the road in one of the toughest environments in football we have nothing on the bench in the trenches .
Then again it can get ugly early but Denver isn't the high scoring team they were before Peyton's arm fell off .
What concerns me is early turnovers . Then you still have the special teams .
There is nothing on paper that shows a win for the Giants Denver is not taking this game lightly .
I'm dreading this game  
Gman11 : 11:58 am : link
but there is that one little part of me that thinks somebody like Rudolph becomes a revelation and catches 10 balls and 3 TDs. Or, he could be the next Coleman Zeno.
meaningless game from a fans standpoint  
micky : 12:01 pm : link
for them..their jobs playing for. Season can't be over soon enough and reset button
RE: Any given  
FStubbs : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 13648899 oldog said:
Quote:
Sunday, in the NFL, any team may win. This is a Sunday. The Giants have a history of winning when they should lose, and losing when they should win. This team won SB 42, when they had no chance. I'll be watching tonight, and though it will be close, sorry about that Broncs.


It'll bear some watching.

Any given Sunday only applies when both teams are trying.
Prediction for todays game  
gmenatlarge : 12:33 pm : link
PAIN!
time for hungry guys to step  
mdc1 : 12:44 pm : link
up and play and show what they can do.
I'm not expecting the huge blowout  
jcn56 : 12:51 pm : link
some are, if for no other reason than it doesn't benefit the Broncos to do anything more than the bare minimum, conservative approach. They can take a ten point lead knowing there's not a chance in hell this team in its current state will be able to do anything about it.
boy  
BleedBlue : 12:59 pm : link
call me a pessimist, but i have zero clue how anybody is in any way wanting to even discuss this game. the giants are toast and with eli playing there is little to "look for" if webb was playing id be glued, but poor eli is gonna get killed out there, and even if he has time, who is he throwing to? broncos put talib on shep and double engram lol...we may have under 100 total yards on offense
RE: meaningless game from a fans standpoint  
BleedBlue : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 13648969 micky said:
Quote:
for them..their jobs playing for. Season can't be over soon enough and reset button



totally agree
RE: RE: Maybe I’m crazy  
KeoweeFan : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 13648873 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 13648865 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


But it’s not like Denver is some great team. They barely beat SD and lost to the Bills. They are very good defensively, but their offense is mediocre at best. We can win this game if the defense shows up and plays lights out.


The question becomes, do we really WANT them to win? I can never root for losses, it's not in my blood, I will be still watching andcstill hoping for a win. But if they lose, I won't be as pissed as I have been for 5 weeks, that's for sure.

I'm in the middle road; I don't wish them to lose but I DO want them increase playing time and opportunities to younger players who may be important in the future. For example dress Webb and put him in if the score is lopsided either way. Play Tomlinson for experience, and LaCosse to see if the guy can contribute. Can coaches favorite Donte Deon play above his size?
If the Giants couldn't  
bluesince56 : 1:17 pm : link
beat the Chargers at home do you really think they can beat Denver at home?
I just want Eli to do well and turn guys like Lewis and King  
SHO'NUFF : 1:17 pm : link
into studs... won't happen, but a guy can dream.
RE: I just want Eli to do well and turn guys like Lewis and King  
bluesince56 : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 13649022 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
into studs... won't happen, but a guy can dream.


I don't want Elli to get hurt
DRC expected to be reinstated this week  
jeff57 : 1:19 pm : link
Ian Rappaport
RE: If the Giants couldn't  
BigBlueShock : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 13649021 bluesince56 said:
Quote:
beat the Chargers at home do you really think they can beat Denver at home?

How long have you been watching the NFL?

I don't think they will win but it's a week to week league. It's not as simple as saying they lost last week so that means they will lose this week. We see upsets every single week.
Yes, upsets happen, that's why the word was invented...  
Doomster : 1:25 pm : link
Can the Giants upset the Bronco's? Yes....

Can they lose to the Bronco's? Yes.....

Which one would you bet your house on?
The Giants won’t cross the 50 until late in the second half  
silverfox : 2:05 pm : link
Due to a broncos offensive turnover.
Hell, half our roster is new...  
KerrysFlask : 2:15 pm : link
Old guys couldn't do it. Maybe these new guys inject some life.

Someone will surprise.

Get Gallman lots of touches.

I can see us pulling this off.
this oct sunday  
sundayatone : 2:16 pm : link
feels like a aug pre-season game
Legacy capper  
TimsGiants : 2:37 pm : link
Eli takes three free agent nobodies and leads the giants to a insane game winning streak super bowl run.
We are going to get Slaughtered!  
nicky43 : 2:59 pm : link
McAdoo is clueless.
It  
AcidTest : 3:01 pm : link
would be very surprising if we won this game. Teams with lesser DL's than Denver's have been able to get pressure with just their front four, so I expect the Broncos to be able to do the same. They also have an excellent secondary, and are facing an immobile QB.
F--K it!  
EJJ : 3:28 pm : link
Can't root for the Giants to lose love themm too much just run the damn ball all night long take your shots for the pasa protect Eli get out of there with the win!!!f*** the Broncos
The nyg defense scares me  
djm : 3:33 pm : link
The o seems at least somewhat average but that was before the injuries. The d is the real problem. Add it all up, the Giants are underwater. Whether they emerge before season's end remains to be seen but until then they aren't beating average teams let alone Denver in their house.
Win or lose  
larryflower37 : 3:48 pm : link
I would like them to play with heart and some pride.
Especially on defense where we have some young talented players.
Also keep Manning up right.
RE: F--K it!  
old man : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 13649150 EJJ said:
Quote:
Can't root for the Giants to lose love themm too much just run the damn ball all night long take your shots for the pasa protect Eli get out of there with the win!!!f*** the Broncos

I agree: run the ball and make the clock keep running; get Eli out of there alive...the man has a wife and 3 daughters.
I'm expecting an embarrasment. So far this year they look like  
Blue21 : 4:23 pm : link
a high school team playing in the NFL. I see other games where even the losing team looks competitive and professional. Giants continue to make bone head plays, penalties and miscues.
Blue competitive?  
joeinpa : 4:44 pm : link
Three games in a row leading in 4 th quarter

Bad loses, non competitive, no
My prediction:  
fivehead : 5:17 pm : link
Broncos 38
Giants -12

The Giants will lose so many yards that it will make the scoreboard go backwards.
We are DEAD!!!  
Millburn : 5:20 pm : link
Three rookie receivers,the Defense is decimated between injuries and the head coach being an ass add in our O line can't protect or open a whole for a running back.This just isn't fare to Eli.Can McAdoo and that will at least show the team you mean business
I'll watch.  
Photoguy : 5:27 pm : link
It's the Giants, and I don't have anything else to do.
