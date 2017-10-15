New York Giants - Denver Broncos Post-Game Discussion

|
|We scored 16 on offense...but with shit receivers
|is that what it is?
In comment 13650846 SHO'NUFF said:
Against the #1 defense. I'll take it.
|Pugh's value keeps going up. The question is do you sign him to be right tackle or guard next year.
|Tonight....wow! How many games can we win like this? That was a pretty damn good defense we played against too.
| Apple was taunting the Broncos as the game ended.
So many unlikable dopes on this 1-5 team.
|They'd be 3-3 at least with that kind of performance the rest of the season.
In comment 13650890 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
He can do what he wants tonight. He didn't give up 10 catches for 133 yards.
| I'm just not sure if it's more of a congratulatory 'What the fuck!', or an angry 'What the fuck?'.
Not sure if I'm encouraged that the team isn't one large sack of shit, or discouraged at the fact that they could piss away the season before coming up with a game like this.
| Sullivan
Darkwa
Engram
Apple
JPP
Snacks
Jenkins
And McAdoo
In comment 13650850 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
They'd be 3-3 at least with that kind of performance the rest of the season.
Specials and Defense killed us in at least two games.
That's what bothers me. But, with this type of playcalling and OL, we'd also have won another game or two or three.
|1-15 or 0-16! Clean house! This team is embarrassing.
In comment 13650890 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard is a shit-stirrer. Do you know how much shit gets talked in college, no less the pros? Aqib Talib ripped Crabtree's chain off in a game, ask Broncos fans if they care.
|They got up 10-0 and the D played lights out. UP 17-3 and then 20-3, what would you have them do? Should they throw downfield to a bunch of guys who weren't on the roster last week to pile on points? When you are up by 2 TDs or more in the second half and your D is playing great, and the opposing O keeps shooting itself in the foot and your running game finally showed up, you do exactly what they did. You run the ball and play D until the game dictates otherwise.
| I'm just not sure if it's more of a congratulatory 'What the fuck!', or an angry 'What the fuck?'.
Not sure if I'm encouraged that the team isn't one large sack of shit, or discouraged at the fact that they could piss away the season before coming up with a game like this.
In comment 13650922 Matt M. said:
It's just a correction to some people claiming that changing playcalling is the reason for anything.
|did so well given the lack of WR threats. Either this OL combo is quite good or the Broncos totally crapped the bed.
| sadly, reality says it's too little, too late, but still nice to get a win. I said during the game thread. This was a confluence of the fact that Sullivan called a game that the Broncos didn't prepare for. He pounded them on the ground, didn't over extend what his team could do, and lo and behold, they wore the Broncos down when Darkwa finally popped the big runs to put it away.
But also, let's not lose sight of the fact that the Broncos threw up an absolute zero tonight. They were flat as a pancake, they looked like a team that expected to walk out there and have the Giants roll over and they got their asses kicked as a result. No one would have thought the Giants first blowout in years would be in Denver after starting 0-5. That was probably the worst game Denver has played, at home, in many years.
Still, it's nice to actually win again. Let's see what they can do against Seattle.
In comment 13650978 christian said:
Are you being serious? There was still time left and the FG required Denver to get 2 TD's.
| credit MacAdoo for getting this team to play and win tonight against all odds, loses any credibility going forward when discussing the coach.
You what to blame him for all the poor football this season, you've got to credit him tonight.
He showed a lot tonight.
Fortunately the players on the team aren t as easy to give up as fans are.
In comment 13650931 Ten Ton Hammer said:
How is it not? They finally put in an OL more suited to run the ball, which I'm assuming Sullivan had something to do with. Then they commit to the run and it worked. And, they finally featured the star TE that they drafted to do just what he did tonight. Yes, I think Sullivan had something to do with all of that.
In comment 13650982 joeinpa said:
I'm happy the Giants won, but what we saw was McAdoo either finally relent on being too friggin stubborn as a head coach to delegate the play calling duties, or he was forced to. Either way, it worked out for the Giants because they won. It also helped Denver played like shit and the Giants defense stepped up.
Bottom line, McAdoo was making the same mistake Ray Handley made 25+ years ago when he refused to give up his offensive coordinator job and tried to do both and subsequently couldn't manage the whole roster and lost the team. Handley finally gave it up in his 2nd year, by letting Jim Fassel take over, but the horse had left the barn. It remains to be seen if McAdoo will suffer the same fate, but for this one night, it finally came together for a win. Like I said, let's see what happens at home vs. Seattle and was this just a flash in the pan.
|Wow. Ben just can't give Eli a compliment. Would it hurt to say that he played a good game?
| In comment 13650954 Matt M. said:
Darkwa and Gallman had 30 carries tonight.
Darkwa, Gallman, and Vereen had 24 carries last week.
Gallman, Vereen, & Perkins had 25 carries the week before that.
They didn't just commit to running the ball tonight.
The biggest difference is actually the defense playing better.
In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:
With only 19 attempts for 128 yards, all he had to do was steer the bus, if we're being honest.
|for getting ahead of ourselves. I'd want to see if it was really the Giants stepping up and not the Broncos figuring they could sleepwalk through this one.
In comment 13651011 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
The running game was working last week when Hart was in the game. In fact, the right side was blocking better for runs than the left side last week. I think Fluker may well be making a difference.
In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:
In comment 13651003 Matt in SGS said:
You gotta be fair Matt. You said all week this game would be a blood bath. And saying Denver is flat is BS, while it may be true, it doesn't make the victory less impressive.
In comment 13651024 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
You're right. It's soooo easy, any QB could have done it.
My point was, after Ben was a bit of a jerk throwing Eli under the bus for a few weeks, he should have been looking for an opportunity to pump up his QB, not knock him down again.
In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:
In comment 13651024 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
I don't think Eli deserves much talk one way or another for tonight, but that was definitely another unnecessary backhanded compliment from McAdoo.
At this point, there really is no denying there's something wrong there and Ben would probably jump at another QB if Mara let him (he won't, at least not this season).
In comment 13651031 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
I never said it was so easy anyone could do it. What I said is the truth. He didn't have to do a lot, since they had nobody to throw to. The offense was clearly run through the ground game. Don't take it like it's an insult. It would be obviously fake complements to present it like it was some great performance.
|Flowers looks like he’s starting to get it?! If he can continue to improve, it would be tremendous for the future of this line. Jones played well, Pugh played well at RT and Fluker played well. Hart was a healthy scratch and rightfully so.
| But the franchise QB is the measuring stick for everyone else in the locker room. The coach has to be tough on him just to show that anyone can be held accountable. The other part of the equation is that he gets paid the most. That's the food chain.
Anyway nobody should be protected on a 1-5 team.
| Game ball to Mac are you kidding me for what giving up the
play calling ? Why the hell did he put Hart back in there
the line looked much better against a better Eagles front
because of the play of Pugh vs Brandon Graham .
What did happen is that the run game showed some signs of
life enough to keep the defense from dying out on the
field in the 4th quarter .
The defense gave up a lot of passing yards but Trevor Siemian
doesn't have a gun for an arm and we did a great job in the
red zone . It was nice to get the Monkey off the back but
this was not the best team we played this year .
In comment 13651042 Ten Ton Hammer said:
There's a hell of a lot more to playing QB than just completing passes. Calling audibles at the line, directing the blocking, getting his young WRs lined up properly, etc.
Eli wasn't asked to be great tonight, but they did expect him to play well and he did. His coach should have acknowledged it rather than take is as some kind of a challenge to his previous assessments.
In comment 13651051 Devon said:
Quote:
I wouldn't read too much into that. Mac just seems to get off on being an uptight hardass in front of the press
|Not Arkansas
In comment 13651022 Jim in Forest Hills said:
I’m just watching the TV of BM at the podium and I’m pretty sure you’re right. No love for JR.
In comment 13651023 Sean said:
100% agree with you. I thought it was going to be a blowout. This was a very impressive victory, one that I'm going back thru my own memory bank to think of one that came out of no where in what looked like a lost season. Maybe 1996 vs. the Cowboys when Dave Brown beat them at Giants Stadium. Maybe the season finale vs. the KC Chiefs in Handley's last win as a head coach when they blew out the playoff bound team and Rodney Hampton ran wild. This was your typical "any given Sunday" win by the Giants, which usually doesn't work out for the Giants.
I'm happy they won, I would never have thought so. They played tough and were the better team on the field. But that still doesn't eliminate the fact that the Bronco team which shellacked Dallas a few weeks back was not the same team we saw tonight. They had a stinker and the Giants took advantage. Like I said, I want to see what happens vs. Seattle to see if this was just a random thing or if the Giants might start to slowly dig their way out. I still think it's too late.
