New York Giants - Denver Broncos Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/15/2017 11:33 pm : 10/15/2017 11:33 pm ...

Game Balls Emil : 10/15/2017 11:34 pm : link Sullivan

Darkwa

Engram

Apple

JPP

Snacks

Jenkins

And McAdoo



Great win Rjanyg : 10/15/2017 11:35 pm : link Nice tackle by Rosas!!

11-5 sb2003 : 10/15/2017 11:36 pm : link SB here we come.



for real though that was impressive.

two things giantfan2000 : 10/15/2017 11:36 pm : link 1.Sullivan



2. Defense game 6 wakes up just like last year

Was the offense any better? SHO'NUFF : 10/15/2017 11:37 pm : link We scored 16 on offense...but with shit receivers

Less Macadoo is a good thing for this team spike : 10/15/2017 11:37 pm : link Great job Sullivan, calling a true Big Blue game. Smashmouth football and tight defense.



Kudos Jackrabbit! He deserves the gameball

... yankees78 : 10/15/2017 11:37 pm : link Eli is still alive. Yay

Also, we won a game...cool. Bye

Where the hell has this defense been? Greg from LI : 10/15/2017 11:37 pm : link They'd be 3-3 at least with that kind of performance the rest of the season.

Need to put on a similar showing against Seattle next week redbeard : 10/15/2017 11:38 pm : link If I'm going to get even a bit excited but that was a good game tonight

1-5 Sean : 10/15/2017 11:38 pm : link Nice to see they haven't quit. Hopefully they continue to play loose.

Great win! larryflower37 : 10/15/2017 11:38 pm : link Hopefully we can play out this season with heart and pride.

Who saw that one coming? bceagle05 : 10/15/2017 11:38 pm : link We whipped their ass up and down the field for 60 minutes. What a pleasant surprise.

Pugh made himself some $ Giantimistic : 10/15/2017 11:38 pm : link Pugh's value keeps going up. The question is do you sign him to be right tackle or guard next year.

got off the schnied micky : 10/15/2017 11:38 pm : link at least.



sully now play caller..see how that lasts



ol is good combo now..esp. when containing likes of von miller..impressive

I thought I wanted the Giants to lose. Sarcastic Sam : 10/15/2017 11:39 pm : link i'm surprised at how happy I am at 1-5.

RE: Was the offense any better? Ten Ton Hammer : 10/15/2017 11:39 pm : link

Quote: We scored 16 on offense...but with shit receivers

The running game has been better since Jones went in at center and particularly with Pugh to RT.



That's been coming along since the Tampa game. It's not "sullivan magic". In comment 13650846 SHO'NUFF said:The running game has been better since Jones went in at center and particularly with Pugh to RT.That's been coming along since the Tampa game. It's not "sullivan magic".

RE: Was the offense any better? Giants_ROK : 10/15/2017 11:39 pm : link

Quote: We scored 16 on offense...but with shit receivers

Against the #1 defense. I'll take it. In comment 13650846 SHO'NUFF said:Against the #1 defense. I'll take it.

Was mitch300 : 10/15/2017 11:39 pm : link Ben calling the plays at the end? It seemed that way.

Team effort. CT Charlie : 10/15/2017 11:40 pm : link Credit to Mac for handing off the play-calling, to Sullivan for playing to our strengths, to Spags for keeping the defense energized, and to all the players who believed.



I only missed old man : 10/15/2017 11:40 pm : link The score prediction by 63 on the high side and 39 on the low side.

Thank God I don't gamble, huh?



GREAT JOB TEAM!!!!!

2 receptions by WRs Simms11 : 10/15/2017 11:40 pm : link Tonight....wow! How many games can we win like this? That was a pretty damn good defense we played against too.

We may not have scored a ton of points phil in arizona : 10/15/2017 11:40 pm : link but we controlled the clock a little and had decent ground game.



If we needed to be a bit more aggressive in the 2nd half, I think we could have put up some more points, but it wasn't necessary.

Complimentary football? blueblood : 10/15/2017 11:40 pm : link is that what it is?

oy vie we could have made millions tonight gtt350 : 10/15/2017 11:41 pm : link this fucking team

Impressed WillVAB : 10/15/2017 11:41 pm : link Most probably thought the Giants wouldn't be able to move the ball at all and Denver would win in a bloodbath. Gutsy performance by the offense and impressive job by the defense.

First game in a while Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 10/15/2017 11:41 pm : link where we physically whupped the other team up front, and Denver no less. Couldn't be more pleased. Seattle will be a much taller order but enjoy it for this week.

According to Pat Leonard from the NY Daily News, Mr. Bungle : 10/15/2017 11:41 pm : link Apple was taunting the Broncos as the game ended.



So many unlikable dopes on this 1-5 team.

RE: Complimentary football? Giants_ROK : 10/15/2017 11:41 pm : link

Quote: is that what it is?

Yes, they should be complimented on their complementary football. In comment 13650882 blueblood said:Yes, they should be complimented on their complementary football.

RE: RE: Was the offense any better? Defense56 : 10/15/2017 11:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13650846 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





We scored 16 on offense...but with shit receivers





Against the #1 defense. I'll take it.



I'll take an offense like that each week as long as the D can hold up. In comment 13650868 Giants_ROK said:I'll take an offense like that each week as long as the D can hold up.

Cool djm : 10/15/2017 11:41 pm : link Good to see the team get off the mat and win a tough game.



Now come home and do it again next Sunday.

Great job Big Blue! trueblueinpw : 10/15/2017 11:41 pm : link Defense played big! The offensive line was terrific! Play calling fucking matters.



Special shout out to the Big Blue faithful in Mile High tonight. Lotta faithful out there tonight.

Another clusterfuck by McAdoo Bramton1 : 10/15/2017 11:42 pm : link 1-15 or 0-16! Clean house! This team is embarrassing.

RE: Pugh made himself some $ Emil : 10/15/2017 11:42 pm : link

Quote: Pugh's value keeps going up. The question is do you sign him to be right tackle or guard next year.



Yes, he should be the Giants RT In comment 13650862 Giantimistic said:Yes, he should be the Giants RT

RE: 2 receptions by WRs Ten Ton Hammer : 10/15/2017 11:43 pm : link

Quote: Tonight....wow! How many games can we win like this? That was a pretty damn good defense we played against too.



I think this was more of an isolated game than some kind of trend. I can't trust this offensive line so quickly. The next team is going to watch what they did here very closely, and if they can stop the Giants run game, they cannot do anything with the pass. In comment 13650879 Simms11 said:I think this was more of an isolated game than some kind of trend. I can't trust this offensive line so quickly. The next team is going to watch what they did here very closely, and if they can stop the Giants run game, they cannot do anything with the pass.

I'm glad they can't go 0-16. Devon : 10/15/2017 11:43 pm : link Hopefully they lose all the rest now.

RE: According to Pat Leonard from the NY Daily News, djm : 10/15/2017 11:43 pm : link

Quote: Apple was taunting the Broncos as the game ended.



So many unlikable dopes on this 1-5 team.



Apple was talking shit all night long. He's a wad. In comment 13650890 Mr. Bungle said:Apple was talking shit all night long. He's a wad.

RE: Where the hell has this defense been? Matt M. : 10/15/2017 11:43 pm : link

Quote: They'd be 3-3 at least with that kind of performance the rest of the season. That's what bothers me. But, with this type of playcalling and OL, we'd also have won another game or two or three. In comment 13650850 Greg from LI said:That's what bothers me. But, with this type of playcalling and OL, we'd also have won another game or two or three.

RE: According to Pat Leonard from the NY Daily News, Emil : 10/15/2017 11:43 pm : link

Quote: Apple was taunting the Broncos as the game ended.



So many unlikable dopes on this 1-5 team.



One good game Apple. Let's not get cocky.



Sadly this is all too common with young athletes today. Sportsmanship is dying. In comment 13650890 Mr. Bungle said:One good game Apple. Let's not get cocky.Sadly this is all too common with young athletes today. Sportsmanship is dying.

Good News! Percy : 10/15/2017 11:44 pm : link For a change. The revamped OL was great. Many others, too. Let's keep this setup.

RE: According to Pat Leonard from the NY Daily News, yankeeslover : 10/15/2017 11:44 pm : link

Quote: Apple was taunting the Broncos as the game ended.



So many unlikable dopes on this 1-5 team.



Fuck him. Don't need that shit on this team. Mac won't take that In comment 13650890 Mr. Bungle said:Fuck him. Don't need that shit on this team. Mac won't take that

RE: According to Pat Leonard from the NY Daily News, Ten Ton Hammer : 10/15/2017 11:44 pm : link

Quote: Apple was taunting the Broncos as the game ended.



So many unlikable dopes on this 1-5 team.



He can do what he wants tonight. He didn't give up 10 catches for 133 yards. In comment 13650890 Mr. Bungle said:He can do what he wants tonight. He didn't give up 10 catches for 133 yards.

Put me down for 'What the fuck?!' jcn56 : 10/15/2017 11:44 pm : link I'm just not sure if it's more of a congratulatory 'What the fuck!', or an angry 'What the fuck?'.



Not sure if I'm encouraged that the team isn't one large sack of shit, or discouraged at the fact that they could piss away the season before coming up with a game like this.

RE: According to Pat Leonard from the NY Daily News, Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 10/15/2017 11:45 pm : link

Quote: Apple was taunting the Broncos as the game ended.



So many unlikable dopes on this 1-5 team.



Pat Leonard is a shit-stirrer. Do you know how much shit gets talked in college, no less the pros? Aqib Talib ripped Crabtree's chain off in a game, ask Broncos fans if they care. In comment 13650890 Mr. Bungle said:Pat Leonard is a shit-stirrer. Do you know how much shit gets talked in college, no less the pros? Aqib Talib ripped Crabtree's chain off in a game, ask Broncos fans if they care.

We AcidTest : 10/15/2017 11:45 pm : link controlled the LOS on both sides of the ball. We finally found an OL combination. Jones was very effective. Need to see more, but he may make Richburg expendable.



Harrison, Tomlinson, and JPP stuffed the run. JPP also had three sacks. And great play in the secondary.



Egan had a nice PR.

RE: RE: According to Pat Leonard from the NY Daily News, jcn56 : 10/15/2017 11:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13650890 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





Apple was taunting the Broncos as the game ended.



So many unlikable dopes on this 1-5 team.







He can do what he wants tonight. He didn't give up 10 catches for 133 yards.



Yeah, but he was running up and down the field like a jackass just as time expired. Everson Walls did something a little more low key, and that was after winning a Super Bowl, not just winning their first fucking game of the year in week 6.



Apple is one extremely unlikeable dude. In comment 13650911 Ten Ton Hammer said:Yeah, but he was running up and down the field like a jackass just as time expired. Everson Walls did something a little more low key, and that was after winning a Super Bowl, not just winning their first fucking game of the year in week 6.Apple is one extremely unlikeable dude.

RE: Put me down for 'What the fuck?!' Ten Ton Hammer : 10/15/2017 11:45 pm : link

Quote: I'm just not sure if it's more of a congratulatory 'What the fuck!', or an angry 'What the fuck?'.



Not sure if I'm encouraged that the team isn't one large sack of shit, or discouraged at the fact that they could piss away the season before coming up with a game like this.



I wish we could explain why the defense picked this game to show up. In comment 13650912 jcn56 said:I wish we could explain why the defense picked this game to show up.

RE: Game Balls g-baby : 10/15/2017 11:45 pm : link

Quote: Sullivan

Darkwa

Engram

Apple

JPP

Snacks

Jenkins

And McAdoo



+OL In comment 13650818 Emil said:+OL

I don't get how some are disappointed in the Offense. Matt M. : 10/15/2017 11:46 pm : link They got up 10-0 and the D played lights out. UP 17-3 and then 20-3, what would you have them do? Should they throw downfield to a bunch of guys who weren't on the roster last week to pile on points? When you are up by 2 TDs or more in the second half and your D is playing great, and the opposing O keeps shooting itself in the foot and your running game finally showed up, you do exactly what they did. You run the ball and play D until the game dictates otherwise.

RE: RE: Where the hell has this defense been? Simms11 : 10/15/2017 11:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13650850 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





They'd be 3-3 at least with that kind of performance the rest of the season.



Specials and Defense killed us in at least two games.



That's what bothers me. But, with this type of playcalling and OL, we'd also have won another game or two or three. In comment 13650907 Matt M. said:

RE: Another clusterfuck by McAdoo Bramton1 : 10/15/2017 11:46 pm : link

Quote: 1-15 or 0-16! Clean house! This team is embarrassing.



Oops, must have used my pre-prepared "we lost" response.



Good thing I didn't use my pre-prepared "Eli died tonight" response.



I... umm... didn't have a pre-prepared "Giants win" response. Although there was a dominant defense tonight. Just not the one we thought. There was a 100-yard rusher. Just not the none we thought. In comment 13650898 Bramton1 said:Oops, must have used my pre-prepared "we lost" response.Good thing I didn't use my pre-prepared "Eli died tonight" response.I... umm... didn't have a pre-prepared "Giants win" response. Although there was a dominant defense tonight. Just not the one we thought. There was a 100-yard rusher. Just not the none we thought.

RE: RE: According to Pat Leonard from the NY Daily News, Emil : 10/15/2017 11:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13650890 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





Apple was taunting the Broncos as the game ended.



So many unlikable dopes on this 1-5 team.







Pat Leonard is a shit-stirrer. Do you know how much shit gets talked in college, no less the pros? Aqib Talib ripped Crabtree's chain off in a game, ask Broncos fans if they care.



Fair point In comment 13650915 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:Fair point

Game ball to the OL for me PatersonPlank : 10/15/2017 11:47 pm : link They protected Eli, and opened holes for the running game, against the top defense in the NFL, at their house.



Leave the OL alone, with the possible exception of Richburg back in. Pugh and Flowers (who is much improved) at the tackles, and those two mountains at guard.

RE: I don't get how some are disappointed in the Offense. Ten Ton Hammer : 10/15/2017 11:47 pm : link

Quote: They got up 10-0 and the D played lights out. UP 17-3 and then 20-3, what would you have them do? Should they throw downfield to a bunch of guys who weren't on the roster last week to pile on points? When you are up by 2 TDs or more in the second half and your D is playing great, and the opposing O keeps shooting itself in the foot and your running game finally showed up, you do exactly what they did. You run the ball and play D until the game dictates otherwise.



It's just a correction to some people claiming that changing playcalling is the reason for anything. In comment 13650922 Matt M. said:It's just a correction to some people claiming that changing playcalling is the reason for anything.

RE: According to Pat Leonard from the NY Daily News, section125 : 10/15/2017 11:47 pm : link

Quote: Apple was taunting the Broncos as the game ended.



So many unlikable dopes on this 1-5 team.



Why would anyone care what happens after the game? They just kicked Denver's ass in Denver. You think Apple is the only player that jawbones after a game. How about enjoying the fact Apple played like a 1st rounder tonight. In comment 13650890 Mr. Bungle said:Why would anyone care what happens after the game? They just kicked Denver's ass in Denver. You think Apple is the only player that jawbones after a game. How about enjoying the fact Apple played like a 1st rounder tonight.

Getting Shep back after the Bye hopefully, Simms11 : 10/15/2017 11:49 pm : link Will give us a capable WR back.

So it takes us losing our top 4 wrs lawguy9801 : 10/15/2017 11:49 pm : link to commit to the run....and lo and behold, we win, in Denver, against the No 1 defense in the NFL.



Imagine if McAdoo wasn't such an obstinate buffoon and this was the strategy all year???

RE: Put me down for 'What the fuck?!' Matt M. : 10/15/2017 11:50 pm : link

Quote: I'm just not sure if it's more of a congratulatory 'What the fuck!', or an angry 'What the fuck?'.



Not sure if I'm encouraged that the team isn't one large sack of shit, or discouraged at the fact that they could piss away the season before coming up with a game like this. For me, it's both. I'm thrilled with the outcome, but also how they got it. But, I'm pissed that it took McAdoo this long to relinquish playcalling. All last year and this year, I have been calling for it. To be honest, I was not ever sure I even felt confident about Sullivan. But, I was sure McAdoo shouldn't be calling plays as HC. I'm also pissed it took this long to play an OL like this.



The D is more confusing. They have the same DC and some key players out. This D shows up the 3 weeks prior and they are at least 3-3. In comment 13650912 jcn56 said:For me, it's both. I'm thrilled with the outcome, but also how they got it. But, I'm pissed that it took McAdoo this long to relinquish playcalling. All last year and this year, I have been calling for it. To be honest, I was not ever sure I even felt confident about Sullivan. But, I was sure McAdoo shouldn't be calling plays as HC. I'm also pissed it took this long to play an OL like this.The D is more confusing. They have the same DC and some key players out. This D shows up the 3 weeks prior and they are at least 3-3.

amazing that the running game bluepepper : 10/15/2017 11:50 pm : link did so well given the lack of WR threats. Either this OL combo is quite good or the Broncos totally crapped the bed.

Relieved to win a game finally Matt in SGS : 10/15/2017 11:50 pm : link sadly, reality says it's too little, too late, but still nice to get a win. I said during the game thread. This was a confluence of the fact that Sullivan called a game that the Broncos didn't prepare for. He pounded them on the ground, didn't over extend what his team could do, and lo and behold, they wore the Broncos down when Darkwa finally popped the big runs to put it away.



But also, let's not lose sight of the fact that the Broncos threw up an absolute zero tonight. They were flat as a pancake, they looked like a team that expected to walk out there and have the Giants roll over and they got their asses kicked as a result. No one would have thought the Giants first blowout in years would be in Denver after starting 0-5. That was probably the worst game Denver has played, at home, in many years.



Still, it's nice to actually win again. Let's see what they can do against Seattle.

Thank goodness! Fishmanjim57 : 10/15/2017 11:51 pm : link This one was a big surprise for me, and I really hope they do well against Seattle next week. I'm so glad that game was flexed.

I hope Met Life is filled with loud fans supporting this team, because I think the Seahawks can be beaten!

GO BIG BLUE!!

RE: RE: I don't get how some are disappointed in the Offense. Matt M. : 10/15/2017 11:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13650922 Matt M. said:





Quote:





They got up 10-0 and the D played lights out. UP 17-3 and then 20-3, what would you have them do? Should they throw downfield to a bunch of guys who weren't on the roster last week to pile on points? When you are up by 2 TDs or more in the second half and your D is playing great, and the opposing O keeps shooting itself in the foot and your running game finally showed up, you do exactly what they did. You run the ball and play D until the game dictates otherwise.







It's just a correction to some people claiming that changing playcalling is the reason for anything. How is it not? They finally put in an OL more suited to run the ball, which I'm assuming Sullivan had something to do with. Then they commit to the run and it worked. And, they finally featured the star TE that they drafted to do just what he did tonight. Yes, I think Sullivan had something to do with all of that. In comment 13650931 Ten Ton Hammer said:How is it not? They finally put in an OL more suited to run the ball, which I'm assuming Sullivan had something to do with. Then they commit to the run and it worked. And, they finally featured the star TE that they drafted to do just what he did tonight. Yes, I think Sullivan had something to do with all of that.

RE: amazing that the running game Matt M. : 10/15/2017 11:52 pm : link

Quote: did so well given the lack of WR threats. Either this OL combo is quite good or the Broncos totally crapped the bed. OR a combo. But, at least they stayed with the run. In comment 13650949 bluepepper said:OR a combo. But, at least they stayed with the run.

... christian : 10/15/2017 11:53 pm : link Really well managed game on both sides of the ball.



Team is best suited when the is the aggressor and the offense is low risk.

RE: Relieved to win a game finally Matt M. : 10/15/2017 11:54 pm : link

Quote: sadly, reality says it's too little, too late, but still nice to get a win. I said during the game thread. This was a confluence of the fact that Sullivan called a game that the Broncos didn't prepare for. He pounded them on the ground, didn't over extend what his team could do, and lo and behold, they wore the Broncos down when Darkwa finally popped the big runs to put it away.



But also, let's not lose sight of the fact that the Broncos threw up an absolute zero tonight. They were flat as a pancake, they looked like a team that expected to walk out there and have the Giants roll over and they got their asses kicked as a result. No one would have thought the Giants first blowout in years would be in Denver after starting 0-5. That was probably the worst game Denver has played, at home, in many years.



Still, it's nice to actually win again. Let's see what they can do against Seattle. Most likely and realistically, it's too late. But, first you need to just get that first win. Then, you need to come back and just get the second win. IF that happens next week, then...who knows? I'm not saying I expect a miracle. But, after getting the first one, I can at least dream of the miracle. In comment 13650950 Matt in SGS said:Most likely and realistically, it's too late. But, first you need to just get that first win. Then, you need to come back and just get the second win. IF that happens next week, then...who knows? I'm not saying I expect a miracle. But, after getting the first one, I can at least dream of the miracle.

My apologies to Sullivan Vanzetti : 10/15/2017 11:54 pm : link I questioned him as OC. Did a great job tonight. Controlled the ball against the best defense in the league

Section125 mushroom : 10/15/2017 11:55 pm : link I agree completely.He didn't cheap shot anyone. He's a young guy who finally played well. I can live with his antics if he can keep it going. Guys just enjoy this unexpected victory.

... christian : 10/15/2017 11:57 pm : link But speaking of questionable, what was the point of kicking the field goal. Seemed kind of shitty.

Anyone who doesn't joeinpa : 10/15/2017 11:58 pm : link credit MacAdoo for getting this team to play and win tonight against all odds, loses any credibility going forward when discussing the coach.



You what to blame him for all the poor football this season, you've got to credit him tonight.



He showed a lot tonight.



Fortunately the players on the team aren t as easy to give up as fans are.

Play calling Jim in Tampa : 12:00 am : link If the O-line is blocking better and Darkwa ran a lot better than Perkins ever has...are we 100% sure it's the play calling?



I'm not saying that it's NOT the play calling, I just don't know how everyone can be that sure, since execution is more important than play calling.

RE: ... Sean : 12:00 am : link

Quote: But speaking of questionable, what was the point of kicking the field goal. Seemed kind of shitty.



Are you being serious? There was still time left and the FG required Denver to get 2 TD's. In comment 13650978 christian said:Are you being serious? There was still time left and the FG required Denver to get 2 TD's.

They came to play HomerJones45 : 12:01 am : link great job all the way around.

RE: ... jcn56 : 12:02 am : link

Quote: But speaking of questionable, what was the point of kicking the field goal. Seemed kind of shitty.



Clock management - take a knee, practically no time elapses. Run or pass the ball, risk a turnover. Kick the FG - extra points to ensure victory as well as a kickoff afterwards to run some more time off the clock. In comment 13650978 christian said:Clock management - take a knee, practically no time elapses. Run or pass the ball, risk a turnover. Kick the FG - extra points to ensure victory as well as a kickoff afterwards to run some more time off the clock.

RE: RE: ... christian : 12:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 13650978 christian said:





Quote:





But speaking of questionable, what was the point of kicking the field goal. Seemed kind of shitty.







Are you being serious? There was still time left and the FG required Denver to get 2 TD's.



With 30 seconds? In comment 13650990 Sean said:With 30 seconds?

I think the thought process mushroom : 12:03 am : link Was if Denver scored a quick fluke TD a field goal could have tied it. They were in Mile high and very long kicks are possible. The FG forced them to go for 2 TDs

RE: Anyone who doesn't Matt in SGS : 12:03 am : link

Quote: credit MacAdoo for getting this team to play and win tonight against all odds, loses any credibility going forward when discussing the coach.



You what to blame him for all the poor football this season, you've got to credit him tonight.



He showed a lot tonight.



Fortunately the players on the team aren t as easy to give up as fans are.



I'm happy the Giants won, but what we saw was McAdoo either finally relent on being too friggin stubborn as a head coach to delegate the play calling duties, or he was forced to. Either way, it worked out for the Giants because they won. It also helped Denver played like shit and the Giants defense stepped up.



Bottom line, McAdoo was making the same mistake Ray Handley made 25+ years ago when he refused to give up his offensive coordinator job and tried to do both and subsequently couldn't manage the whole roster and lost the team. Handley finally gave it up in his 2nd year, by letting Jim Fassel take over, but the horse had left the barn. It remains to be seen if McAdoo will suffer the same fate, but for this one night, it finally came together for a win. Like I said, let's see what happens at home vs. Seattle and was this just a flash in the pan. In comment 13650982 joeinpa said:I'm happy the Giants won, but what we saw was McAdoo either finally relent on being too friggin stubborn as a head coach to delegate the play calling duties, or he was forced to. Either way, it worked out for the Giants because they won. It also helped Denver played like shit and the Giants defense stepped up.Bottom line, McAdoo was making the same mistake Ray Handley made 25+ years ago when he refused to give up his offensive coordinator job and tried to do both and subsequently couldn't manage the whole roster and lost the team. Handley finally gave it up in his 2nd year, by letting Jim Fassel take over, but the horse had left the barn. It remains to be seen if McAdoo will suffer the same fate, but for this one night, it finally came together for a win. Like I said, let's see what happens at home vs. Seattle and was this just a flash in the pan.

RE: RE: RE: I don't get how some are disappointed in the Offense. Ten Ton Hammer : 12:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13650931 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13650922 Matt M. said:





Quote:





They got up 10-0 and the D played lights out. UP 17-3 and then 20-3, what would you have them do? Should they throw downfield to a bunch of guys who weren't on the roster last week to pile on points? When you are up by 2 TDs or more in the second half and your D is playing great, and the opposing O keeps shooting itself in the foot and your running game finally showed up, you do exactly what they did. You run the ball and play D until the game dictates otherwise.







It's just a correction to some people claiming that changing playcalling is the reason for anything.



How is it not? They finally put in an OL more suited to run the ball, which I'm assuming Sullivan had something to do with. Then they commit to the run and it worked. And, they finally featured the star TE that they drafted to do just what he did tonight. Yes, I think Sullivan had something to do with all of that.



Engram had 5 catches.



Flukerhas been playing for a couple of weeks now. Pugh finished the game at RT last week when Hart got hurt. And he played RT when Hart was hurt the weeks before, IIRC





Darkwa and Gallman had 30 carries tonight.



Darkwa, Gallman, and Vereen had 24 carries last week.

Gallman, Vereen, & Perkins had 25 carries the week before that.



They didn't just commit to running the ball tonight.



The biggest difference is actually the defense playing better.

In comment 13650954 Matt M. said:Engram had 5 catches.Flukerhas been playing for a couple of weeks now. Pugh finished the game at RT last week when Hart got hurt. And he played RT when Hart was hurt the weeks before, IIRCDarkwa and Gallman had 30 carries tonight.Darkwa, Gallman, and Vereen had 24 carries last week.Gallman, Vereen, & Perkins had 25 carries the week before that.They didn't just commit to running the ball tonight.The biggest difference is actually the defense playing better.

Yeah, the sample size is really way too small jcn56 : 12:06 am : link for getting ahead of ourselves. I'd want to see if it was really the Giants stepping up and not the Broncos figuring they could sleepwalk through this one.

Eli Played the Way We Asked Him to Play Jim in Tampa : 12:07 am : link Wow. Ben just can't give Eli a compliment. Would it hurt to say that he played a good game?

RE: RE: Anyone who doesn't Sean : 12:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13650982 joeinpa said:





Quote:





credit MacAdoo for getting this team to play and win tonight against all odds, loses any credibility going forward when discussing the coach.



You what to blame him for all the poor football this season, you've got to credit him tonight.



He showed a lot tonight.



Fortunately the players on the team aren t as easy to give up as fans are.







I'm happy the Giants won, but what we saw was McAdoo either finally relent on being too friggin stubborn as a head coach to delegate the play calling duties, or he was forced to. Either way, it worked out for the Giants because they won. It also helped Denver played like shit and the Giants defense stepped up.



Bottom line, McAdoo was making the same mistake Ray Handley made 25+ years ago when he refused to give up his offensive coordinator job and tried to do both and subsequently couldn't manage the whole roster and lost the team. Handley finally gave it up in his 2nd year, by letting Jim Fassel take over, but the horse had left the barn. It remains to be seen if McAdoo will suffer the same fate, but for this one night, it finally came together for a win. Like I said, let's see what happens at home vs. Seattle and was this just a flash in the pan.



You gotta be fair Matt. You said all week this game would be a blood bath. And saying Denver is flat is BS, while it may be true, it doesn't make the victory less impressive. In comment 13651003 Matt in SGS said:You gotta be fair Matt. You said all week this game would be a blood bath. And saying Denver is flat is BS, while it may be true, it doesn't make the victory less impressive.

RE: Eli Played the Way We Asked Him to Play Ten Ton Hammer : 12:08 am : link

Quote: Wow. Ben just can't give Eli a compliment. Would it hurt to say that he played a good game?



With only 19 attempts for 128 yards, all he had to do was steer the bus, if we're being honest. In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:With only 19 attempts for 128 yards, all he had to do was steer the bus, if we're being honest.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get how some are disappointed in the Offense. section125 : 12:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13650954 Matt M. said:





Quote:



Fluker has been playing for a couple of weeks now. Pugh finished the game at RT last week when Hart got hurt. And he played RT when Hart was hurt the weeks before, IIRC





Darkwa and Gallman had 30 carries tonight.



Darkwa, Gallman, and Vereen had 24 carries last week.

Gallman, Vereen, & Perkins had 25 carries the week before that.



They didn't just commit to running the ball tonight.



The biggest difference is actually the defense playing better.



The running game was working last week when Hart was in the game. In fact, the right side was blocking better for runs than the left side last week. I think Fluker may well be making a difference. In comment 13651011 Ten Ton Hammer said:The running game was working last week when Hart was in the game. In fact, the right side was blocking better for runs than the left side last week. I think Fluker may well be making a difference.

RE: RE: Eli Played the Way We Asked Him to Play Jim in Tampa : 12:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





Wow. Ben just can't give Eli a compliment. Would it hurt to say that he played a good game?







With only 19 attempts for 128 yards, all he had to do was steer the bus, if we're being honest.



You're right. It's soooo easy, any QB could have done it.



My point was, after Ben was a bit of a jerk throwing Eli under the bus for a few weeks, he should have been looking for an opportunity to pump up his QB, not knock him down again. In comment 13651024 Ten Ton Hammer said:You're right. It's soooo easy, any QB could have done it.My point was, after Ben was a bit of a jerk throwing Eli under the bus for a few weeks, he should have been looking for an opportunity to pump up his QB, not knock him down again.

My favorite moment of the night was CT Charlie : 12:12 am : link seeing Eli and Sullivan talking on the bench while the D was playing -- knowing that the two of them would figure out what worked.

RE: Yeah, the sample size is really way too small Matt M. : 12:12 am : link

Quote: for getting ahead of ourselves. I'd want to see if it was really the Giants stepping up and not the Broncos figuring they could sleepwalk through this one. ME too. But, it's still a win. That's one. Now, let's see if they can go out and put up a similar result next week. In comment 13651014 jcn56 said:ME too. But, it's still a win. That's one. Now, let's see if they can go out and put up a similar result next week.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get how some are disappointed in the Offense. Ten Ton Hammer : 12:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651011 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13650954 Matt M. said:





Quote:



Fluker has been playing for a couple of weeks now. Pugh finished the game at RT last week when Hart got hurt. And he played RT when Hart was hurt the weeks before, IIRC





Darkwa and Gallman had 30 carries tonight.



Darkwa, Gallman, and Vereen had 24 carries last week.

Gallman, Vereen, & Perkins had 25 carries the week before that.



They didn't just commit to running the ball tonight.



The biggest difference is actually the defense playing better.







The running game was working last week when Hart was in the game. In fact, the right side was blocking better for runs than the left side last week. I think Fluker may well be making a difference.



Fluker's a snow plow as a run blocker, so it's not a surprise, but if he's going to play, you have to call a run-heavy offense because he'll get exposed on as many passes as McAdoo seemed to want to throw.



At least now they seem to be playing to presumed strengths, but I don't think they're good enough to run even when the other team knows it's coming. In comment 13651026 section125 said:Fluker's a snow plow as a run blocker, so it's not a surprise, but if he's going to play, you have to call a run-heavy offense because he'll get exposed on as many passes as McAdoo seemed to want to throw.At least now they seem to be playing to presumed strengths, but I don't think they're good enough to run even when the other team knows it's coming.

RE: RE: Eli Played the Way We Asked Him to Play section125 : 12:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





Wow. Ben just can't give Eli a compliment. Would it hurt to say that he played a good game?







With only 19 attempts for 128 yards, all he had to do was steer the bus, if we're being honest.



Except for the delay of games, Eli played smart. He does not know his WRs, except Lewis, in game situations. I'll give Eli credit for game management tonight. By next week he may know the WRs better and they may know the routes better. Seattle will also need to commit to covering Engram... In comment 13651024 Ten Ton Hammer said:Except for the delay of games, Eli played smart. He does not know his WRs, except Lewis, in game situations. I'll give Eli credit for game management tonight. By next week he may know the WRs better and they may know the routes better. Seattle will also need to commit to covering Engram...

RE: RE: RE: Anyone who doesn't Matt in SGS : 12:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651003 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





In comment 13650982 joeinpa said:





Quote:





credit MacAdoo for getting this team to play and win tonight against all odds, loses any credibility going forward when discussing the coach.



You what to blame him for all the poor football this season, you've got to credit him tonight.



He showed a lot tonight.



Fortunately the players on the team aren t as easy to give up as fans are.







I'm happy the Giants won, but what we saw was McAdoo either finally relent on being too friggin stubborn as a head coach to delegate the play calling duties, or he was forced to. Either way, it worked out for the Giants because they won. It also helped Denver played like shit and the Giants defense stepped up.



Bottom line, McAdoo was making the same mistake Ray Handley made 25+ years ago when he refused to give up his offensive coordinator job and tried to do both and subsequently couldn't manage the whole roster and lost the team. Handley finally gave it up in his 2nd year, by letting Jim Fassel take over, but the horse had left the barn. It remains to be seen if McAdoo will suffer the same fate, but for this one night, it finally came together for a win. Like I said, let's see what happens at home vs. Seattle and was this just a flash in the pan.







You gotta be fair Matt. You said all week this game would be a blood bath. And saying Denver is flat is BS, while it may be true, it doesn't make the victory less impressive.



100% agree with you. I thought it was going to be a blowout. This was a very impressive victory, one that I'm going back thru my own memory bank to think of one that came out of no where in what looked like a lost season. Maybe 1996 vs. the Cowboys when Dave Brown beat them at Giants Stadium. Maybe the season finale vs. the KC Chiefs in Handley's last win as a head coach when they blew out the playoff bound team and Rodney Hampton ran wild. This was your typical "any given Sunday" win by the Giants, which usually doesn't work out for the Giants.



I'm happy they won, I would never have thought so. They played tough and were the better team on the field. But that still doesn't eliminate the fact that the Bronco team which shellacked Dallas a few weeks back was not the same team we saw tonight. They had a stinker and the Giants took advantage. Like I said, I want to see what happens vs. Seattle to see if this was just a random thing or if the Giants might start to slowly dig their way out. I still think it's too late. In comment 13651023 Sean said:100% agree with you. I thought it was going to be a blowout. This was a very impressive victory, one that I'm going back thru my own memory bank to think of one that came out of no where in what looked like a lost season. Maybe 1996 vs. the Cowboys when Dave Brown beat them at Giants Stadium. Maybe the season finale vs. the KC Chiefs in Handley's last win as a head coach when they blew out the playoff bound team and Rodney Hampton ran wild. This was your typical "any given Sunday" win by the Giants, which usually doesn't work out for the Giants.I'm happy they won, I would never have thought so. They played tough and were the better team on the field. But that still doesn't eliminate the fact that the Bronco team which shellacked Dallas a few weeks back was not the same team we saw tonight. They had a stinker and the Giants took advantage. Like I said, I want to see what happens vs. Seattle to see if this was just a random thing or if the Giants might start to slowly dig their way out. I still think it's too late.

RE: RE: RE: Eli Played the Way We Asked Him to Play Ten Ton Hammer : 12:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651024 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





Wow. Ben just can't give Eli a compliment. Would it hurt to say that he played a good game?







With only 19 attempts for 128 yards, all he had to do was steer the bus, if we're being honest.







You're right. It's soooo easy, any QB could have done it.



My point was, after Ben was a bit of a jerk throwing Eli under the bus for a few weeks, he should have been looking for an opportunity to pump up his QB, not knock him down again.



I never said it was so easy anyone could do it. What I said is the truth. He didn't have to do a lot, since they had nobody to throw to. The offense was clearly run through the ground game. Don't take it like it's an insult. It would be obviously fake complements to present it like it was some great performance. In comment 13651031 Jim in Tampa said:I never said it was so easy anyone could do it. What I said is the truth. He didn't have to do a lot, since they had nobody to throw to. The offense was clearly run through the ground game. Don't take it like it's an insult. It would be obviously fake complements to present it like it was some great performance.

favorite play of the year Ron Johnson : 12:15 am : link has to be the Fluker trap.



It looked like he hit the guy with a knockout punch

RE: RE: Eli Played the Way We Asked Him to Play Devon : 12:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





Wow. Ben just can't give Eli a compliment. Would it hurt to say that he played a good game?







With only 19 attempts for 128 yards, all he had to do was steer the bus, if we're being honest.



I don't think Eli deserves much talk one way or another for tonight, but that was definitely another unnecessary backhanded compliment from McAdoo.



At this point, there really is no denying there's something wrong there and Ben would probably jump at another QB if Mara let him (he won't, at least not this season). In comment 13651024 Ten Ton Hammer said:I don't think Eli deserves much talk one way or another for tonight, but that was definitely another unnecessary backhanded compliment from McAdoo.At this point, there really is no denying there's something wrong there and Ben would probably jump at another QB if Mara let him (he won't, at least not this season).

I really think you ryanmkeane : 12:20 am : link guys are reading too much into every single word or sentence Ben says. You thanks Eli gives a shit? He’s played 14 seasons, won 2 titles. A coach saying he stuck to the gameplan doesn’t mean shit to him. He can handle it, probably better than any QB in the league. Relax.

RE: RE: RE: Eli Played the Way We Asked Him to Play jnoble : 12:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651024 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





Wow. Ben just can't give Eli a compliment. Would it hurt to say that he played a good game?







With only 19 attempts for 128 yards, all he had to do was steer the bus, if we're being honest.







I don't think Eli deserves much talk one way or another for tonight, but that was definitely another unnecessary backhanded compliment from McAdoo.



At this point, there really is no denying there's something wrong there and Ben would probably jump at another QB if Mara let him (he won't, at least not this season).



I wouldn't read too much into that. Mac just seems to get off on being an uptight hardass in front of the press In comment 13651051 Devon said:I wouldn't read too much into that. Mac just seems to get off on being an uptight hardass in front of the press

Oline was very effective tonight..... Simms11 : 12:21 am : link Flowers looks like he’s starting to get it?! If he can continue to improve, it would be tremendous for the future of this line. Jones played well, Pugh played well at RT and Fluker played well. Hart was a healthy scratch and rightfully so.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli Played the Way We Asked Him to Play Jim in Tampa : 12:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651031 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





In comment 13651024 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





Wow. Ben just can't give Eli a compliment. Would it hurt to say that he played a good game?







With only 19 attempts for 128 yards, all he had to do was steer the bus, if we're being honest.







You're right. It's soooo easy, any QB could have done it.



My point was, after Ben was a bit of a jerk throwing Eli under the bus for a few weeks, he should have been looking for an opportunity to pump up his QB, not knock him down again.







I never said it was so easy anyone could do it. What I said is the truth. He didn't have to do a lot, since they had nobody to throw to. The offense was clearly run through the ground game. Don't take it like it's an insult. It would be obviously fake complements to present it like it was some great performance.



There's a hell of a lot more to playing QB than just completing passes. Calling audibles at the line, directing the blocking, getting his young WRs lined up properly, etc.



Eli wasn't asked to be great tonight, but they did expect him to play well and he did. His coach should have acknowledged it rather than take is as some kind of a challenge to his previous assessments. In comment 13651042 Ten Ton Hammer said:There's a hell of a lot more to playing QB than just completing passes. Calling audibles at the line, directing the blocking, getting his young WRs lined up properly, etc.Eli wasn't asked to be great tonight, but they did expect him to play well and he did. His coach should have acknowledged it rather than take is as some kind of a challenge to his previous assessments.

People are taking it like it's a swipe at Eli Ten Ton Hammer : 12:23 am : link But the franchise QB is the measuring stick for everyone else in the locker room. The coach has to be tough on him just to show that anyone can be held accountable. The other part of the equation is that he gets paid the most. That's the food chain.



Anyway nobody should be protected on a 1-5 team.

RE: Oline was very effective tonight..... jnoble : 12:24 am : link

Quote: Flowers looks like he’s starting to get it?! If he can continue to improve, it would be tremendous for the future of this line. Jones played well, Pugh played well at RT and Fluker played well. Hart was a healthy scratch and rightfully so.



Hart and Jerry need to stay on the sidelines, the line works better without them In comment 13651061 Simms11 said:Hart and Jerry need to stay on the sidelines, the line works better without them

Yeah were an offensive juggernaut 13 points and 12 first downs .. Bluesbreaker : 12:24 am : link Game ball to Mac are you kidding me for what giving up the

play calling ? Why the hell did he put Hart back in there

the line looked much better against a better Eagles front

because of the play of Pugh vs Brandon Graham .

What did happen is that the run game showed some signs of

life enough to keep the defense from dying out on the

field in the 4th quarter .

The defense gave up a lot of passing yards but Trevor Siemian

doesn't have a gun for an arm and we did a great job in the

red zone . It was nice to get the Monkey off the back but

this was not the best team we played this year .

McAdoo's comment about Eli suggests that he CT Charlie : 12:25 am : link simply wants our QB to minimize turnovers -- no gunslinger passes.

RE: People are taking it like it's a swipe at Eli Jim in Tampa : 12:27 am : link

Quote: But the franchise QB is the measuring stick for everyone else in the locker room. The coach has to be tough on him just to show that anyone can be held accountable. The other part of the equation is that he gets paid the most. That's the food chain.



Anyway nobody should be protected on a 1-5 team.



The coach has to be tough on his QB after a win in which his QB made no mistakes?



Yeah that makes sense.



In any event, it's bedtime for me.



Great win tonight and a GOOD game by Eli. In comment 13651066 Ten Ton Hammer said:The coach has to be tough on his QB after a win in which his QB made no mistakes?Yeah that makes sense.In any event, it's bedtime for me.Great win tonight and a GOOD game by Eli.

RE: Yeah were an offensive juggernaut 13 points and 12 first downs .. jnoble : 12:28 am : link

Quote: Game ball to Mac are you kidding me for what giving up the

play calling ? Why the hell did he put Hart back in there

the line looked much better against a better Eagles front

because of the play of Pugh vs Brandon Graham .

What did happen is that the run game showed some signs of

life enough to keep the defense from dying out on the

field in the 4th quarter .

The defense gave up a lot of passing yards but Trevor Siemian

doesn't have a gun for an arm and we did a great job in the

red zone . It was nice to get the Monkey off the back but

this was not the best team we played this year .



Do you always compose your commentary in the form and structure of a really long haiku? In comment 13651072 Bluesbreaker said:Do you always compose your commentary in the form and structure of a really long haiku?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli Played the Way We Asked Him to Play Ten Ton Hammer : 12:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651042 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13651031 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





In comment 13651024 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





Wow. Ben just can't give Eli a compliment. Would it hurt to say that he played a good game?







With only 19 attempts for 128 yards, all he had to do was steer the bus, if we're being honest.







You're right. It's soooo easy, any QB could have done it.



My point was, after Ben was a bit of a jerk throwing Eli under the bus for a few weeks, he should have been looking for an opportunity to pump up his QB, not knock him down again.







I never said it was so easy anyone could do it. What I said is the truth. He didn't have to do a lot, since they had nobody to throw to. The offense was clearly run through the ground game. Don't take it like it's an insult. It would be obviously fake complements to present it like it was some great performance.







There's a hell of a lot more to playing QB than just completing passes. Calling audibles at the line, directing the blocking, getting his young WRs lined up properly, etc.



Eli wasn't asked to be great tonight, but they did expect him to play well and he did. His coach should have acknowledged it rather than take is as some kind of a challenge to his previous assessments.



He always calls audible, sets protections, and organizes the offense. Why does that merit special recognition? It's not like Eli seeks praise or cares to get special attention. I'm not being argumentative, I just don't understand why this is a bone to pick. He was fine. Did exactly what he needed to do to win.



If anyone deserves a pick me up it's the offensive line. In comment 13651065 Jim in Tampa said:He always calls audible, sets protections, and organizes the offense. Why does that merit special recognition? It's not like Eli seeks praise or cares to get special attention. I'm not being argumentative, I just don't understand why this is a bone to pick. He was fine. Did exactly what he needed to do to win.If anyone deserves a pick me up it's the offensive line.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli Played the Way We Asked Him to Play Devon : 12:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651051 Devon said:





Quote:





In comment 13651024 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13651017 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





Wow. Ben just can't give Eli a compliment. Would it hurt to say that he played a good game?







With only 19 attempts for 128 yards, all he had to do was steer the bus, if we're being honest.







I don't think Eli deserves much talk one way or another for tonight, but that was definitely another unnecessary backhanded compliment from McAdoo.



At this point, there really is no denying there's something wrong there and Ben would probably jump at another QB if Mara let him (he won't, at least not this season).







I wouldn't read too much into that. Mac just seems to get off on being an uptight hardass in front of the press



He seems to just get off on being an oblivious douche.



He made that clear when he had his ass glued to the sidelines when OBJ was injured and being carted off, then he doubled back on that when he could barely be bothered to talk to the team about what was going with one of its best defenders.



The constant, even if subtle, Eli digs are just some extra sugar on it. In comment 13651059 jnoble said:He seems to just get off on being an oblivious douche.He made that clear when he had his ass glued to the sidelines when OBJ was injured and being carted off, then he doubled back on that when he could barely be bothered to talk to the team about what was going with one of its best defenders.The constant, even if subtle, Eli digs are just some extra sugar on it.

Mac has been here since 2014. If Eli and McAdoo had some kind of Ten Ton Hammer : 12:33 am : link personality clash, or said/did things that Eli was unhappy with, he would never, ever have been considered for the job after TC. Eli's not some kid that gets pushed around and sat in the corner. He may go about his business quietly, but he can take care of himself.

No one should be either surprised or depressed that the wideouts GeofromNJ : 12:37 am : link caught so few passes. They've had very little time to work with the quarterback. They'll be more productive next week. Of this, I have no doubt.

RE: Ranaan trueblueinpw : 12:41 am : link

Quote: Not Arkansas



I’m just watching the TV of BM at the podium and I’m pretty sure you’re right. No love for JR. In comment 13651022 Jim in Forest Hills said:I’m just watching the TV of BM at the podium and I’m pretty sure you’re right. No love for JR.

RE: RE: Ranaan Ten Ton Hammer : 12:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651022 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





Not Arkansas







I’m just watching the TV of BM at the podium and I’m pretty sure you’re right. No love for JR.



I don't think there's anyone in the Giants front office that Jordan Raanan hasn't pissed off. Reese, Flowers, and now McAdoo. In comment 13651093 trueblueinpw said:I don't think there's anyone in the Giants front office that Jordan Raanan hasn't pissed off. Reese, Flowers, and now McAdoo.

Just finished watching the game Marty866b : 12:44 am : link It is really nice to get a win. We've lost the last 6 dating back to last season. I'm so used to losing that I actually was in fear of them losing after the Denver TD.

On to Seattle where I am certain that Richard Sherman is having nightmares about having to cover our wide receivers.

RE: People are taking it like it's a swipe at Eli trueblueinpw : 12:48 am : link

Quote: But the franchise QB is the measuring stick for everyone else in the locker room. The coach has to be tough on him just to show that anyone can be held accountable. The other part of the equation is that he gets paid the most. That's the food chain.



Anyway nobody should be protected on a 1-5 team.



Good point. Especially after a week when there was a lot of chatter and chirping from the locker room. In comment 13651066 Ten Ton Hammer said:Good point. Especially after a week when there was a lot of chatter and chirping from the locker room.

great game by Dalvin Tomlinson sinister_bee98 : 12:57 am : link I've been waiting for him to jump out and he looked like a consistent force tonight against a very good run team. made a few "wow" plays

That's what I was waiting to see from a 2nd round pick



Also saw what Keenan Robinson means to this D. Having him back in the flow is huge, looks like he's got his legs under him now. he played a great game

Also wanted to add Ten Ton Hammer : 1:01 am : link As an offensive-minded head coach, and in particular a QBs coach, if he really wanted to lose a locker room, he could do that by appearing to have any favor or excuse-making for anything or any one on the offensive side of the ball, especially when it's clear that for the last two years, your best unit and most of your best players are your defense.





That's precisely how you lose credibility in the eyes of your players.

P.S. sinister_bee98 : 1:10 am : link I've been tough on McAdoo but one thing strategically he's done very well to counter great pass rush is the quick snap. He schooled the Eagles with that and again used it very effectively vs DEN. Played a big role, when DEN was able to get pressure it was when we stood at the LOS and let them get a jump

RE: RE: RE: RE: Anyone who doesn't compton : 2:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13651023 Sean said:





Quote:





What drivel.



In comment 13651003 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





In comment 13650982 joeinpa said:





Quote:





credit MacAdoo for getting this team to play and win tonight against all odds, loses any credibility going forward when discussing the coach.



You what to blame him for all the poor football this season, you've got to credit him tonight.



He showed a lot tonight.



Fortunately the players on the team aren t as easy to give up as fans are.







I'm happy the Giants won, but what we saw was McAdoo either finally relent on being too friggin stubborn as a head coach to delegate the play calling duties, or he was forced to. Either way, it worked out for the Giants because they won. It also helped Denver played like shit and the Giants defense stepped up.



Bottom line, McAdoo was making the same mistake Ray Handley made 25+ years ago when he refused to give up his offensive coordinator job and tried to do both and subsequently couldn't manage the whole roster and lost the team. Handley finally gave it up in his 2nd year, by letting Jim Fassel take over, but the horse had left the barn. It remains to be seen if McAdoo will suffer the same fate, but for this one night, it finally came together for a win. Like I said, let's see what happens at home vs. Seattle and was this just a flash in the pan.







You gotta be fair Matt. You said all week this game would be a blood bath. And saying Denver is flat is BS, while it may be true, it doesn't make the victory less impressive.







100% agree with you. I thought it was going to be a blowout. This was a very impressive victory, one that I'm going back thru my own memory bank to think of one that came out of no where in what looked like a lost season. Maybe 1996 vs. the Cowboys when Dave Brown beat them at Giants Stadium. Maybe the season finale vs. the KC Chiefs in Handley's last win as a head coach when they blew out the playoff bound team and Rodney Hampton ran wild. This was your typical "any given Sunday" win by the Giants, which usually doesn't work out for the Giants.



I'm happy they won, I would never have thought so. They played tough and were the better team on the field. But that still doesn't eliminate the fact that the Bronco team which shellacked Dallas a few weeks back was not the same team we saw tonight. They had a stinker and the Giants took advantage. Like I said, I want to see what happens vs. Seattle to see if this was just a random thing or if the Giants might start to slowly dig their way out. I still think it's too late.



What drivel. In comment 13651040 Matt in SGS said:What drivel.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli Played the Way We Asked Him to Play shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:36 am : link

Quote:





I wouldn't read too much into that. Mac just seems to get off on being an uptight hardass in front of the press



Who wouldn't be a jackass to people like Pat Leonard, who recently wrote a "The Giants are 0-6 since Odell boat ride" article. In comment 13651059 jnoble said:Who wouldn't be a jackass to people like Pat Leonard, who recently wrote a "The Giants are 0-6 since Odell boat ride" article.

RE: Anyone who doesn't shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:44 am : link

Quote: credit MacAdoo for getting this team to play and win tonight against all odds, loses any credibility going forward when discussing the coach.



You what to blame him for all the poor football this season, you've got to credit him tonight.



He showed a lot tonight.



Fortunately the players on the team aren t as easy to give up as fans are.



This is BBI... 98% of the people here would rather drink from a toilet bowl than admit McAdoo did a good job Sunday night or that he isn't the worst coach in the history of mankind. It's silly. People can never admit when they're wrong or more simply give someone a little credit. Most people during the week said he "lost the team" or "couldn't motivate the team" and we saw that was clearly horseshit. I wouldn't waste a second trying to say McAdoo is Vince Lombardi, but most of the garbage written about him here the past week was so over the top it was ridiculous. In comment 13650982 joeinpa said:This is BBI... 98% of the people here would rather drink from a toilet bowl than admit McAdoo did a good job Sunday night or that he isn't the worst coach in the history of mankind. It's silly. People can never admit when they're wrong or more simply give someone a little credit. Most people during the week said he "lost the team" or "couldn't motivate the team" and we saw that was clearly horseshit. I wouldn't waste a second trying to say McAdoo is Vince Lombardi, but most of the garbage written about him here the past week was so over the top it was ridiculous.