College Player: Saquon Barkley tbonfig : 10/16/2017 1:19 pm I never watch any college football but I've obviously heard about this guy. For people that watch more than I do, how good is he? Just watched a highlight reel that stood out more than typical highlight reels. Dude hurdles players at will and seems to have a unique sense of space when running. There were a few plays run straight up the gut with three or four defenders and he shimmies and shakes a little and finds a crease and is out. Damn impressive.

He is Ezekiel Elliot style Capt. Don : 10/16/2017 1:22 pm : link but better by almost any metric and I say that with a lot of respect for Elliot as a player.

But is he an asshole? Brown Recluse : 10/16/2017 1:24 pm : link I think we have enough of those on the team already.

... BleedBlue : 10/16/2017 1:25 pm : link he is a quicker, faster zeke....the kid is awesome out of the backfield and is a fantastic kick returner. the kid is going to be a deadly weapon for someone

Not to mention Elisthebest : 10/16/2017 1:30 pm : link Is was originally going to go to Rutgers til Franklin talked him out of it. (I guess no reason to shat on Rutgers this week, they did win a Big 10 game)

I know it is a old man : 10/16/2017 1:35 pm : link situational oxymoron, but if we had an average to good OL, and suck the way we expect to this season, in spite of yesterday, and he's still there when the name of the pick in front of us is not his, and I'm the Giants GM, I'm screaming SAQUON BARKLEY to Goodell....forget the card.

The kid is a good kid with a backstory, yet so humble he may not realize how comparatively good he is, or can be.

Comparable:Barry Sanders... with more power.

Feel free to drool.

Thanks for the heads up Sy'56.

RE: But is he an asshole? feelflows : 10/16/2017 1:37 pm : link

Quote: I think we have enough of those on the team already.



NONONONOONONO



He is an outstanding kid. He's local to here, and is still coming to his HS football games, signing autographs until his hands are numb and taking selfies with whatever kid wants to. We saw him at the Whitehall vs Bethlehem Catholic on Friday. They got WAXED!!



I would be PSYCHED to have him on our team... but sadly, if they are picking high I think a franchise QB will be more valuable (if that player is available or even in the draft).



He's the best football player that will be in this draft. Devon : 10/16/2017 1:38 pm : link They're different backs, but he could do for a team what Fournette is doing for Jacksonville and more.



If the Giants are picking high enough to pick him, they're going to be taking a QB though and rightfully so.

I hate the Zeke comparison est1986 : 10/16/2017 1:41 pm : link First off he is not Zeke, he will get drafted around where Zeke got drafted (top 5) but he is not the same player other than they both are well balanced, now Derrius Guice from LSU looks like a total Zeke clone IMO. A better comparison for Barkley is Todd Gurley who went 10th overall coming off a torn ACL, a healthy Gurley would have went much higher and would have easily been a better prospect than Zeke. Barkley just has the "IT" factor. He can do everything, speed, power, hands, return man, makes guys miss, runs through tackles, his body control and balance is ridiculous and barring injury he is easily in the same class as APeterson, Fournette, Zeke and Gurley and one can make an argument he is the best of that crop. Go to youtube put on a highlight tape and you can see why his hype is as big as it is, crazy exciting/electric player.

he reminds me... outeiroj : 10/16/2017 1:46 pm : link way too much of reggie bush to feel confident he would be worthy of a high first round pick. but if they pulled the trigger i would still support it

He's a fantastic player RobCarpenter : 10/16/2017 1:46 pm : link



One of his most amazing plays I saw this year was against Iowa -- look at how he stops on a dime on the sideline in the link below.

- ( With tremendous lateral quickness and balance.One of his most amazing plays I saw this year was against Iowa -- look at how he stops on a dime on the sideline in the link below. Link - ( New Window

Barkley Giantslifer : 10/16/2017 1:48 pm : link RB in 1st rd is fools gold. Short life span, get OL or LB/DE longer life.

NFL is pass first league. Look at pats- name any RB they kept for more than 2-3 years.

Can always pick up RB in 3rd - 4th round

Remember 1st round Rb who had to quit due to multiple neck injuries?

RE: he reminds me... robbieballs2003 : 10/16/2017 1:52 pm : link

Quote: way too much of reggie bush to feel confident he would be worthy of a high first round pick. but if they pulled the trigger i would still support it



I have no idea how you see Reggie Bush. In comment 13652023 outeiroj said:I have no idea how you see Reggie Bush.

RE: Second best RobCarpenter : 10/16/2017 1:59 pm : link

Quote: running back in the Big Ten, but still quite good.



I almost fell out of my chair watching the Wisconsin game when they talked about Dayne and "running over people" in the same sentence, in reference to Taylor and how Dayne is a fan of his. In comment 13652035 Jon in NYC said:I almost fell out of my chair watching the Wisconsin game when they talked about Dayne and "running over people" in the same sentence, in reference to Taylor and how Dayne is a fan of his.

RE: RE: Second best Jon in NYC : 10/16/2017 2:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13652035 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





running back in the Big Ten, but still quite good.







I almost fell out of my chair watching the Wisconsin game when they talked about Dayne and "running over people" in the same sentence, in reference to Taylor and how Dayne is a fan of his.



Haha, it's pretty funny. They still treat him as a deity at Wisconsin, as they should.



Taylor is a beast though. Very excited for him. In comment 13652045 RobCarpenter said:Haha, it's pretty funny. They still treat him as a deity at Wisconsin, as they should.Taylor is a beast though. Very excited for him.

I wouldn't take any RB high WillVAB : 10/16/2017 2:52 pm : link The value simply isn't there and so many elite RBs are found later in the draft.

Kid looks like AB bronxgiant : 10/16/2017 2:55 pm : link on steroids. Balance is unreal.

RE: I wouldn't take any RB high jamesmichaelworm : 10/16/2017 2:56 pm : link

Quote: The value simply isn't there and so many elite RBs are found later in the draft. if you have a chance to get Adrian Peterson coming out of college today you don’t see the value in that ? In comment 13652110 WillVAB said:if you have a chance to get Adrian Peterson coming out of college today you don’t see the value in that ?

Drafting high... Dan in the Springs : 10/16/2017 2:59 pm : link you must get game-altering weapons. This guy looks legit, but I don't watch as much CFB as I would like. Listening to the reviews however he should very much be in the mix.



Picking up stellar OL should be a lot easier than finding a game-altering RB, so you use later picks to do so when you have a chance.



This offense can definitely use a real weapon at RB.

RE: I wouldn't take any RB high ThreePoints : 10/16/2017 3:00 pm : link

Quote: The value simply isn't there and so many elite RBs are found later in the draft.



Yeah, our three-headed RB monster, all found in later rounds (or not drafted), is really tearing it up.



I hate this mentality. Who's the last playmaker we had at the running back position? David Wilson for one season? Why not go for a home-run pick if we can?

In comment 13652110 WillVAB said:Yeah, our three-headed RB monster, all found in later rounds (or not drafted), is really tearing it up.I hate this mentality. Who's the last playmaker we had at the running back position? David Wilson for one season? Why not go for a home-run pick if we can?

He's a hell of a player, Section331 : 10/16/2017 3:04 pm : link and one of the few RB's worthy of a top 10 pick. I have a friend who is close to the PSU program, and he says the coaches talk about what a great kid Barkley is. Quiet, and works his butt off. I'd gladly take him.

My only concern would be the longevity of RBs jcn56 : 10/16/2017 3:15 pm : link You draft a QB or a DE/OT, and you know barring major injury they're going to be around for awhile. Not the case with RBs.

Abs Jerry K : 10/16/2017 3:21 pm : link It has become a truism for many on BBI that you don't draft a running back high. It's repeated so often that it's rarely challenged. But how many 1st round QBs are busts? How many OL? If the player is good and durable, take him.



Out of the ten leading rushers in the NFL right now, three were number one picks, two were second round picks and one a third.

I do like Barkley great great talent greatgrandpa : 10/16/2017 3:21 pm : link And great kid. It looks now like Rosen and Darnold will be the first two picks as Wentz and Goff were. Giants will not be second behind Cleveland so Barkley could be there at 3 4 or 5. Even in this passing era you need a good running attack to save hits on your QB and cut down on blitzes. If they somehow got Barkley and drafted best OL - thinking left tackle at top of second round and signed a quality FA lineman (or two) and moved Flowers to right or left guard where his slow tangled feet would not be as much a liability for the team and would give them a good line in front of Barkley Darkwa and Gallman. Not a bad running attack. Defenses could not tee off like they are now and Eli could go back to getting second reads instead of throwing the hall into the ground as he is being hit. Don't undersell a solid running game. Take away Elliot and that 4 plus yards per carry and Dak is a scrambling version of Cody Kessler.



Pugh is their best lineman but he will want 9 10 million per year and has a lot of wear on him for long term. Jones is like Richie was - undersized but tenacious- but his lacks Richies strength and technique. Not sure if he is long term either. Jerry and Hart should seriously not be on team next year. I agree that the OL and coverage LBers are the priorityeli can certainly play one more year with a running game but they need to start working Webb into some games for a series or two

Someone asked blueblood'11 : 10/16/2017 3:22 pm : link Is he an asshole. Well, he played at Whitehall high school in the Lehigh Valley where I live. Whitehall is next door to where I live. Our schools play each other. I had the pleasure of watching many of his games because a lot of them were telecast on local TV. I can tell you this is a good kid who does not have a big head.

His measurables are off the chart Vanzetti : 10/16/2017 3:28 pm : link Jim Brown, Hershel Walker territory



But I’m not convinced he is a between the tackles Runner just yet . He just hits the hole, does not pick his way through the line

RE: Abs WillVAB : 10/16/2017 3:33 pm : link

Quote: It has become a truism for many on BBI that you don't draft a running back high. It's repeated so often that it's rarely challenged. But how many 1st round QBs are busts? How many OL? If the player is good and durable, take him.



Out of the ten leading rushers in the NFL right now, three were number one picks, two were second round picks and one a third.



That's a cherry picked stat. Here's a list of late round RBs around the NFL:



Hunt

Bell

David Johnson (IR)

Demarco Murray

Jordan Howard

Tarik Cohen

Jay Ajayi

Devonta Freeman

Entire Pats backfield

Entire Packers backfield

Redskins backfield





2nd rounders

Dalvin Cook (IR)

Lesean McCoy



The first round guys returning anywhere close to value you can count on one hand:



Ingram (up and down)

Gordon (up and down)

Zeke (is it him or the OL)

Fournette (legit)

Gurley (up and down) In comment 13652139 Jerry K said:That's a cherry picked stat. Here's a list of late round RBs around the NFL:HuntBellDavid Johnson (IR)Demarco MurrayJordan HowardTarik CohenJay AjayiDevonta FreemanEntire Pats backfieldEntire Packers backfieldRedskins backfield2nd roundersDalvin Cook (IR)Lesean McCoyThe first round guys returning anywhere close to value you can count on one hand:Ingram (up and down)Gordon (up and down)Zeke (is it him or the OL)Fournette (legit)Gurley (up and down)

RE: Barkley Blue Moon : 10/16/2017 3:37 pm : link

Quote: RB in 1st rd is fools gold. Short life span, get OL or LB/DE longer life.

NFL is pass first league. Look at pats- name any RB they kept for more than 2-3 years.

Can always pick up RB in 3rd - 4th round

Remember 1st round Rb who had to quit due to multiple neck injuries?



Come on your kidding right? You make too much sense for this fantasy league crowd you opine too. Everyone knows a super star running back guarantees you a trip to the Super Bowl!! In comment 13652026 Giantslifer said:Come on your kidding right? You make too much sense for this fantasy league crowd you opine too. Everyone knows a super star running back guarantees you a trip to the Super Bowl!!

I Started a Thread two days ago Aloha Alan : 10/16/2017 4:07 pm : link



He said "if" there was a QB to select he would select Rosen from UCLA. I have read that he is not very well liked by his teammates so let Cleveland have him.



Also for those clamoring for an OL, yes we need a stud LT, but there is not a true stud in the draft. Each of the three #1's have issues.



Then again if we beat the Seahawks this week our chances minimize in getting Saquon (who I personally would want) who is a tremendously gifted athlete (like Odell), and a good kid.

- ( (linked below) Sy56 said if the draft was tomorrow the name Saquon Barkley should be the Giants selection. Pretty strong words.He said "if" there was a QB to select he would select Rosen from UCLA. I have read that he is not very well liked by his teammates so let Cleveland have him.Also for those clamoring for an OL, yes we need a stud LT, but there is not a true stud in the draft. Each of the three #1's have issues.Then again if we beat the Seahawks this week our chances minimize in getting Saquon (who I personally would want) who is a tremendously gifted athlete (like Odell), and a good kid. Link - ( New Window

Barkley nyballa0891 : 10/16/2017 4:33 pm : link Is a stud. Generational talent. Never seen guys do the things he can do. Hes also extremely good catching the ball out of the backfield. Like someone said earlier hes basically a bigger better roided out Ahmad Bradshaw minus the potential character issues.

RE: Abs FStubbs : 10/16/2017 4:36 pm : link

Quote: It has become a truism for many on BBI that you don't draft a running back high. It's repeated so often that it's rarely challenged. But how many 1st round QBs are busts? How many OL? If the player is good and durable, take him.



Out of the ten leading rushers in the NFL right now, three were number one picks, two were second round picks and one a third.



A good non-bust QB or OL lasts you a decade. A good non-bust RB lasts you 4-5 years. That's the thinking.



The flip side may be that defenses are so geared now to stop the past that a franchise level RB would be an asymmetric weapon.



Still, it the choice is a franchise QB or a franchise RB, the QB is the easy pick. In comment 13652139 Jerry K said:A good non-bust QB or OL lasts you a decade. A good non-bust RB lasts you 4-5 years. That's the thinking.The flip side may be that defenses are so geared now to stop the past that a franchise level RB would be an asymmetric weapon.Still, it the choice is a franchise QB or a franchise RB, the QB is the easy pick.

Great player Marty866b : 10/16/2017 4:38 pm : link But if the Giants select very high as it appears to be,they would be very foolish not to pick a qb. EVERYTHING evolves around the quarterback. Sayers,Sanders,Simpson,etc. never won a Super Bowl. You need the franchise quarterback these days to win. Eli is at his end and it's time for the next qb. Webb? who knows but if he is good,then it would be fantastic to have two young quarterbacks because two is better then the potential of none.Running backs are a dime a dozen and have a short shelf life.

It's not a cherry-picked stat. Jerry K : 10/16/2017 4:49 pm : link It is what it is. I'm not pretending it's comprehensive. The point is that there are plenty of examples of high draft pick running backs that succeed. Who wouldn't want to have Fournette or McCaffrey right now?



Maybe the chance of a bust or injury is high but the impact potential is also greater. I think a better question in this discussion is what FStubbs raises. Is the career of a RB much shorter and how does that figure in a teams drafting decisions?

Kid is a hell of a back. Giant John : 10/16/2017 5:03 pm : link I'd take him with the 1st pick in the draft. He is that good. Good person too.

RE: I wouldn't take any RB high compton : 10/16/2017 5:24 pm : link

Quote: The value simply isn't there and so many elite RBs are found later in the draft.



Care to name some of these elite RB taken later in the draft? In comment 13652110 WillVAB said:Care to name some of these elite RB taken later in the draft?

RE: RE: I wouldn't take any RB high pjcas18 : 10/16/2017 5:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13652110 WillVAB said:





Quote:





The value simply isn't there and so many elite RBs are found later in the draft.







Care to name some of these elite RB taken later in the draft?



Just from this year's leader board:



Le'Veon Bell: 2nd round

David Johnson: 3rd round

Jordan Howard: 5th round

Kareem Hunt: 3rd round



Jay Ajayi: 5th round (not sure if elite, but 7th in league this year in rushing yards so far (with his bye behind him and 4th last year)



Devonta Freeman: 4th round



In comment 13652237 compton said:Just from this year's leader board:Le'Veon Bell: 2nd roundDavid Johnson: 3rd roundJordan Howard: 5th roundKareem Hunt: 3rd roundJay Ajayi: 5th round (not sure if elite, but 7th in league this year in rushing yards so far (with his bye behind him and 4th last year)Devonta Freeman: 4th round

Not so Fast nyballa0891 : 10/16/2017 5:42 pm : link Just from this year's leader board:



Le'Veon Bell: 2nd round

David Johnson: 3rd round

Jordan Howard: 5th round

Kareem Hunt: 3rd round



Jay Ajayi: 5th round (not sure if elite, but 7th in league this year in rushing yards so far (with his bye behind him and 4th last year)



Devonta Freeman: 4th round













This while true, would require our scouts to adequately scout the position. How well have we done on late round back draft picks since 2008? Saquon Barkley is as sure as a sure thing can get. Rosen could be the next Jay cutler.

RE: Someone asked feelflows : 10/16/2017 6:37 pm : link

Quote: Is he an asshole. Well, he played at Whitehall high school in the Lehigh Valley where I live. Whitehall is next door to where I live. Our schools play each other. I had the pleasure of watching many of his games because a lot of them were telecast on local TV. I can tell you this is a good kid who does not have a big head.



You're not a Parkland guy, are you? Hisss In comment 13652142 blueblood'11 said:You're not a Parkland guy, are you? Hisss

RE: drafting him would be one of the classic blunders gmenatlarge : 10/16/2017 6:42 pm : link

Quote: The most famous of which is never get involved in a land war in Asia, but only slightly less well-known is never draft a Penn State running back in the first round.



And never get involved with a Sicilian when DEATH is on the line!



Well played. In comment 13652040 Greg from LI said:And never get involved with a Sicilian when DEATH is on the line!Well played.

I think we need to see him mdc1 : 10/16/2017 7:28 pm : link against better competition. Gotta love those B10 schedules.

RE: RE: Abs djm : 10/16/2017 7:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13652139 Jerry K said:





Quote:





It has become a truism for many on BBI that you don't draft a running back high. It's repeated so often that it's rarely challenged. But how many 1st round QBs are busts? How many OL? If the player is good and durable, take him.



Out of the ten leading rushers in the NFL right now, three were number one picks, two were second round picks and one a third.







That's a cherry picked stat. Here's a list of late round RBs around the NFL:



Hunt

Bell

David Johnson (IR)

Demarco Murray

Jordan Howard

Tarik Cohen

Jay Ajayi

Devonta Freeman

Entire Pats backfield

Entire Packers backfield

Redskins backfield





2nd rounders

Dalvin Cook (IR)

Lesean McCoy



The first round guys returning anywhere close to value you can count on one hand:



Ingram (up and down)

Gordon (up and down)

Zeke (is it him or the OL)

Fournette (legit)

Gurley (up and down)



Dude... what... lol In comment 13652147 WillVAB said:Dude... what... lol

Don't see how this is debatable WillVAB : 10/16/2017 8:05 pm : link First off there's a difference between a first round RB and top 5-10 pick like many are speculating with this kid. I still wouldn't take a RB in the first, but huge difference nonetheless.



Third round isn't a late round pick? There's a hell of a difference between picking someone top 5-10 and around 69-74.



RE: you can say that about any position crowd -- not like the RB position. Every year studs come out of nowhere at the RB position later in the draft. Mccafrey got a ton of hype this year and has clearly been outperformed by Hunt taken two rounds later and Cook a round later pre injury.



Hype doesn't equal value. The talking heads said Reggie Bush was the next Walter Payton and his career didn't come anywhere close to that.



RE: He's the best football player that will be in this draft. weaverpsu : 10/16/2017 10:23 pm : link

Quote: They're different backs, but he could do for a team what Fournette is doing for Jacksonville and more.



If the Giants are picking high enough to pick him, they're going to be taking a QB though and rightfully so.



Why would they take a QB? The guys that were supposed to be great have struggled big time so far. We have Eli for 3-4 more years. If we take a QB with our top pick than what happens to Eli in 2 years? Push him out? Everyone says we take a QB but I think that would be a waste just like taking Webb was a total wasted pick. In comment 13652009 Devon said:Why would they take a QB? The guys that were supposed to be great have struggled big time so far. We have Eli for 3-4 more years. If we take a QB with our top pick than what happens to Eli in 2 years? Push him out? Everyone says we take a QB but I think that would be a waste just like taking Webb was a total wasted pick.

RE: he reminds me... weaverpsu : 10/16/2017 10:24 pm : link

Quote: way too much of reggie bush to feel confident he would be worthy of a high first round pick. but if they pulled the trigger i would still support it



I don't see that comparison at all. Different backs. In comment 13652023 outeiroj said:I don't see that comparison at all. Different backs.

RE: drafting him would be one of the classic blunders weaverpsu : 10/16/2017 10:25 pm : link

Quote: The most famous of which is never get involved in a land war in Asia, but only slightly less well-known is never draft a Penn State running back in the first round.



He's the best player in the country. Period. In comment 13652040 Greg from LI said:He's the best player in the country. Period.

RE: I think we need to see him weaverpsu : 10/16/2017 10:38 pm : link

Quote: against better competition. Gotta love those B10 schedules.



Oh please. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State. Yeah 3 out of top 6 and 5 in the top 20 rankings. In comment 13652339 mdc1 said:Oh please. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State. Yeah 3 out of top 6 and 5 in the top 20 rankings.

We're going 11-5 so this discussion is mute PatersonPlank : 10/16/2017 10:54 pm : link .

Despite coming from a B in ALB : 10/16/2017 11:01 pm : link disgusting institution institution of "higher learning" - representing a foul, deranged, disturbed and completely deluded fan base of mouthbreathing mental defectives - that lied about and turned a blind eye to decades of child rape, molestation and some of the most disgusting crimes in the history of our country, I wouldn't mind Barkley if he's there.

RE: Despite coming from a Kyle in NY : 10/16/2017 11:06 pm : link

Quote: disgusting institution institution of "higher learning" - representing a foul, deranged, disturbed and completely deluded fan base of mouthbreathing mental defectives - that lied about and turned a blind eye to decades of child rape, molestation and some of the most disgusting crimes in the history of our country, I wouldn't mind Barkley if he's there.



Could not have said it better. Tough to separate the player from such a disgraceful institution. But Barkley is a fantastic player and by all accounts a pretty solid person and a hard worker. I'm cool with it In comment 13652742 B in ALB said:Could not have said it better. Tough to separate the player from such a disgraceful institution. But Barkley is a fantastic player and by all accounts a pretty solid person and a hard worker. I'm cool with it

Eli 2 more years insert Webb Bluesbreaker : 12:48 am : link Barkley

nyballa0891 : 10/16/2017 4:33 pm : link : reply

Is a stud. Generational talent. Never seen guys do the things he can do. Hes also extremely good catching the ball out of the backfield. Like someone said earlier hes basically a bigger better roided out Ahmad Bradshaw minus the potential character issues.



Might be the best talent I have ever seen . I agree he bounces off tacklers hurdles them and doesn;t miss a stride

and that gear few have .He will put fannies in the seat .

RE: RE: he reminds me... santacruzom : 2:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13652023 outeiroj said:





Quote:





way too much of reggie bush to feel confident he would be worthy of a high first round pick. but if they pulled the trigger i would still support it







I have no idea how you see Reggie Bush.



I definitely see Bush's absurd collegiate cutting and start-stop ability, but I see so much more as well. Like someone else said, he does everything. Shit, find a clip of him pass blocking. He blows people up. In comment 13652029 robbieballs2003 said:I definitely see Bush's absurd collegiate cutting and start-stop ability, but I see so much more as well. Like someone else said, he does everything. Shit, find a clip of him pass blocking. He blows people up.

Any Giants fan WillVAB : 8:52 am : link Should be wary of burning a high pick on a RB given this franchise's history with taking RBs early in the draft.



The last two Giants SB teams were built the complete opposite -- commitment to the trenches with late rounders at the RB position.



I guess people have short memories.