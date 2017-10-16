The hatred for Mcadoo from this board...... sxdxca : 10/16/2017 7:52 pm is sometimes completely unjustified , and frankly intolerable.



For instance , someone called out Mcadoo yesterday and said he was arrogant , because in his press conference he said that he gave Eli Manning the game plan , and Eli carried it through.



I'm sorry that's not arrogant people , that is a coach just stating the facts...BIG DIFFERENCE.



Secondly , others have called him out being arrogant because he said that he gave up play calling duties because the full team needed him.



That's not arrogant either , that's him once again explaining why? its as simple as that.



He also explained today , that it was in the best interests of the team for him to hand over play calling duties to Sullivan. That's not the sign of an arrogant coach.



I'm sorry but some of you don't know what a truly arrogant person is. Someone who is arrogant looks down on other people. Someone who is arrogant has a superior than thou attitude.



I'm not seeing it from him. Does he have confidence yes , does he respect his players yes. Does he keep personal conversations private yes , does his team play hard for him yes. And finally does he not reveal confidential matters to the media , yes.



Like I said the other day , if this defense played like they are capable of earlier in the year we would be 4-2 right now.



Something to think about.





The defense was certainly coming up short Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2017 7:57 pm : link And deserved a fair share of the blame. They had been pretty mediocre right out of the gate at week 1. They don’t have the built in excuse of being worn out from being on the field too much.

. arcarsenal : 10/16/2017 8:01 pm : link They might also be 4-2 if he hadn't simply handed OL jobs to players who didn't deserve them for the sake of "continuity"...





How many times? Marty866b : 10/16/2017 8:04 pm : link Has this coach thrown his quarterback under the bus? He can't evaluate the talent on his own team and calls a terrible game. This team has underachieved and is 1-5 with the season basically over after 5 games and you want to know why he is hated here?

Lol this should go well... NYG07 : 10/16/2017 8:11 pm : link I have been very critical of Manning not living up to his cap number recently, but McAdoo has been out of line for throwing him under the bus ("Sloppy quarterback play", etc.). As head coach, you should be a leader and a motivator, and he has been neither. He continually deflects blame to others.



Secondly, while we may never know, most of us agree on this board that he did not willingly give up play calling duty, but that it came from upstairs. Instead of admitting that what he was doing wasn't working or that he was stretched too thin trying to be so involved in the offense while trying to run the whole team, he tries to claim that "the entire team needed him this week." I certainly do not hate McAdoo, and have no idea whether he will be a successful head coach in this league. But it continues to appear that he will say anything to cover his ass.





Hatred is a strong word ij_reilly : 10/16/2017 8:15 pm : link I don't think there are many here who hate the man. That's kind of silly.



Overall, I believe he has done a poor job of coaching this team this year. The team was unprepared for Dallas, was outcoached several times, he made poor in-game decisions leaving points on the board. His offensive is predictable and dull. He handed the starting RB job to Perkins with no competition. He handed the starting RT job to Hart with no competition (Fluker was brought in as a guard).



I don't hate him, but his lousy coaching cost this team a wasted year.



The hatred towards MacAdoo joeinpa : 10/16/2017 8:17 pm : link Is a knee jerk reaction to a disappointing season, it s what fans do. I just wish they wouldn't try to legitimize the transparent nature of their complaints by speaking with such certainty.



Having said that much of the criticism has been warranted as is mentioned in this thread by another poster. However, people seem to forget that you grow into a job



MacAdoo has qualities that could make him a good coach. Certainly getting the team well enough prepared to get such an improbable win says something about his abilities going forward.

When you start 0-5 ChathamMark : 10/16/2017 8:21 pm : link and were assumed to be a playoff team, you are going to get a lot of heat, especially in the New York market/area. And McAdoo deserves some of that. Like Parcells said, "head coaches get too much credit when they win, and too much blame when they lose". Part of the job.

Your thread title references "Hatred", Diver_Down : 10/16/2017 8:21 pm : link but you only bring up examples of arrogance. Do you have some examples of the hatred?

Sorry Mrs McAdoo. LauderdaleMatty : 10/16/2017 8:29 pm : link Your husband is a shitty coach. If it's any consolation your are even worse at posting anything resembling a good point thoughts and reasoned arguements than he is at calling plays.



Hope he gets a new job soon more in line with his skills.

We finally played.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/16/2017 8:41 pm : link a game where we utilized 2 TE's the majority of the time and ran the ball very well.



McAdoo had an entire year to try and figure out how to beat the Cover 2 and work more than just the 11 personnel into the mix.



It took one game under a different playcaller to figure it out.



I don't get this idea there is hatred for McAdoo from other than a couple of morons. Certainly not to the level Reese and Coughlin were getting lit up.



There are legitimate complaints against his offense, the way he handles the Media, especially in regards to Eli, and his inability to use a second TE or a FB. That isn't hatred.

Ah.. LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/16/2017 8:41 pm : link the ole Giants finally won a game where he gave up playcalling... so lets forget the first 5 weeks and start poking at BBI for have legitimate gripes about his style and playcalling.

I don't see that much hatred of McAdoo Dr. D : 10/16/2017 8:44 pm : link I don't hate anyone and I'm usually very hesitant to second guess professional football people, but some of the decisions made by the HC have not been great, to put it nicely.



It's easy to Monday morning QB, but there have been a lot of stuff I questioned at the time like: not taking points with a FG right before the half when pinning the opponent (if you fail to convert) doesn't help, abandoning the run early (resulting in bad TOP, tired D, etc.), sticking with certain players who obviously aren't performing, sticking with bad play calling, etc.



This team had a bunch of talent and underperformed. That often goes to coaching.









This is hilarious to me B in ALB : 10/16/2017 8:45 pm : link He also explained today , that it was in the best interests of the team for him to hand over play calling duties to Sullivan. That's not the sign of an arrogant coach.



But his reason why? Because the entire team needed him. Is that right Ben? Talk about arrogant. The team would be just fine without you. Gimme a fuckin break.

They.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/16/2017 8:53 pm : link went out and got a TE and a FB this year.



Ellison had been playing less than a third oft he plays and the FB was cut and not used even in goalline situations.



One game under Sullivan and Ellison's snaps doubled.

They haven’t scored 28 points Rflairr : 10/16/2017 9:01 pm : link Since he’s been coach. His offense is a failure. His play calling is an even bigger failure

I'm sorry, "unjustified"? Natek212 : 10/16/2017 10:06 pm : link We started the season 0-5 after most had us pegged as Super Bowl contenders. And you're shocked fans aren't kissing his ass? Seriously?

There was/is no hate for McAdoo. compton : 10/16/2017 10:15 pm : link Fans can into this season with high expectations and became critical of McAdoo as the season went south. Fans are simply vocally critical of McAdoo.

I take you it don't watch his pressers JohnB : 10/16/2017 10:16 pm : link he is damn arrogant. So was Tom Coughlin in 2005 (and before). It is simply calling it like it is. That doesn't mean he's a bad coach or that he should be fired. It's just he's an arrogant prick.



Having a 3-13 season is a good reason to fire him though.

Macs best move so far this season has been to remove himself PatersonPlank : 10/16/2017 10:16 pm : link from the offense. Perhaps if he removes himself from everything else we will win the SB.



I don't hate him, I just think he sucks

Nobody thought he sucked last year Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2017 10:28 pm : link Didn't hear these impassioned ironclad opinions five games ago. Most of us figured this team was a lock for the conference title game. Now if you were new to this place you'd think everyone here saw this coming and knew all along.

. arcarsenal : 10/16/2017 11:24 pm : link I thought he did a good job in terms of game management last year but the offensive struggles were still well-noted.



It's also possible to change or alter an opinion once a sample size becomes larger.



I don't think there's anything wrong with highlighting what he did well last year, what could have been better, and opining on the job he's done so far this year, which, has mostly been poor/underwhelming.

he doesnt seem very comfortable or engaging fame56 : 10/16/2017 11:28 pm : link with the press/media...he's only been hc for 22 games, maybe that will get better



took guts to suspend drc, doesnt seem like he's intimidated by the job, just needs time to learn and refind head coaching like skills



should be interesting rest of the year

I will second that Arc Bluesbreaker : 12:52 am : link His offense sucks his attitude is no better he can take

his dink and dunk offense elsewhere .

I'll say this for McAdoo SHO'NUFF : 12:57 am : link He deserves a chance to pick his own staff before he gets the axe.

So let me understand montanagiant : 1:18 am : link Prior to this week it was NOT in the team's best interest that he give it his full attention?



If you really think about that statement you realize how stupid it was for him to say it

Joey's prdave73 : 2:17 am : link response said it best.. no need to say more.

He is the definition of... silverfox : 6:27 am : link ...insanity with his shit show 11 personnel formations . Thank goodness he was removed from the play calling decisions and our TEs are a much bigger part of the offense as is the running game. He is an idiot. I don’t hate him but I feel he is not a bright guy.

Hate him XBRONX : 7:21 am : link He didn't send me a birthday card.

I don't hate him ... Beer Man : 8:20 am : link I just think the Giants need and deserve a real HC

silly to hate him xtian : 8:23 am : link mcadoo is young and not a seasoned coach. he does have a great work ethic and all his previous head coaches have given him good grades. i expect he will do well in the long run. remember parcell's first year was 3-12.



i have been disappointed in his play calling since he became the HC, but previously as OC, he was good. cannot explain that except maybe he is too distracted being HC. anyway, he finally did give it up.



i didn't blame mcadoo for the starting OL alignment at the beginning of the season, but couldn't believe they didn't keep fluker in after he got into the lineup since their running game noticeably improved and jerry was getting blown up. at least, that only lasted a few series. he does get credit for moving pugh to RT. and i think jerry is better suited to play LG which is more of a pulling, non-smashmouth position compared to RG.



i'm glad the giants are not a knee-jerk organization. it usually pays off. at least, when people fail, you know they have been given every chance to succeed.

