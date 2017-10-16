Quote from Pat Traina's "Inside football"about Eli as leader plato : 10/16/2017 10:24 pm "By the way, kudos to Manning, who put together an instructional tape for his young receivers to study. Manning covered everything from the calls to routes, and then some, to help get his receivers up to speed as quickly as possible."



I hadn't seen this here and it's amazing that Manning is such a dedicated teacher/leader for the Giants.



If already posted I will delete



What's disappointing about this Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2017 10:33 pm Is that King and Lewis have been on this team.its not like they picked up strangers off the street and handed them all jobs. Why do backup WRs who made the team need remedial courses on how to play the offense they should already know.

Is that King and Lewis have been on this team.its not like they picked up strangers off the street and handed them all jobs. Why do backup WRs who made the team need remedial courses on how to play the offense they should already know.



Because things change and evolve throughout the season.

And nobody said it was Lewis. robbieballs2003 : 10/16/2017 10:41 pm But King missed time and Rudolph was just signed.

This (and for many other reasons) Beezer : 10/16/2017 11:00 pm : link is why I tune out all the “trade Eli” talk.



I hope he retires a Giant.



Many fans of this team don’t realize how much they will miss him once it’s over.

There aren't many changes teams make in-season, certainly not five weeks into the year. There's simply no practice time for it once the regular season starts. You have the bye week to adjust and that's pretty much it. I can't imagine what would have changed in five weeks for players that have been here long term who you would expect are the first guys off the bench as backups.

You sound like you have never played before. Yes, there is time to make adjustments. I don't know what to tell you. Do you really think Eli is doing this because the guys don't know the offense? Or maybe because if you arent there for all the adjustments that are made from week to week that you want to make sure everybody is on the same page?

This honestly sounds like something the coaches should have done Devon : 10/16/2017 11:16 pm without needing Eli to make it so. It's not 1970 tech wise; this type of thing should have been high on the list of prep for them.



I guess it's nice that someone was on it though.

Quote: .



No, but I have played at the college level and have coached for many years. What do you think teams practice during the week? What do you think they study? If you arent constantly adjusting and evolving then you aren't doing your job.



Lets take something simple. There have been reports that other teams know our plays? How? We are a team that spends a ton of time not huddling so how do we get the plays to the receivers? The answer is hand signals. Well, the defenses have eyes too and can pick that up. So, maybe, just maybe something as simple as different hand signals are being used. Now, a guy like King and Rudolph who missed time could use a video to help them remember all the changes because now they have to unlearn the signals tbey know and learn new ones but not just good enough to take a long time to put it all together but quick enough to get the signal and lineup and process the information where they are effective on the field.



No, but I have played at the college level and have coached for many years. What do you think teams practice during the week? What do you think they study? If you arent constantly adjusting and evolving then you aren't doing your job.

Lets take something simple. There have been reports that other teams know our plays? How? We are a team that spends a ton of time not huddling so how do we get the plays to the receivers? The answer is hand signals. Well, the defenses have eyes too and can pick that up. So, maybe, just maybe something as simple as different hand signals are being used. Now, a guy like King and Rudolph who missed time could use a video to help them remember all the changes because now they have to unlearn the signals tbey know and learn new ones but not just good enough to take a long time to put it all together but quick enough to get the signal and lineup and process the information where they are effective on the field.

There are many different ways tbey could have tweeked the offense where these guys can be on the same page. Sad? Hardly.

My impression of the NFL in it's current state Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2017 11:26 pm : link



My impression of the NFL in it's current state Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2017 11:26 pm

https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/2014/10/04/nfl-coaches-frustrated-lack-practice-time/F7e3C8QzCeuqMLLU3I616H/story.html is that teams have one recovery day in which they get treatment from the previous game, one day for film review of the last game, one day off, and the rest of the week to prepare for the next opponent. I have never grasped the idea that there is time in that space to make any significant changes to what a team went into the season attempting to do. Combined with the established practice limitations since the new CBA. Plenty of coaches have been publicly vocal about the lack of time to prepare. I'm not sure why you would object to me saying it. I'm not the one saying it.

Pretty impressive on an 0-5 team, no less. bceagle05 : 10/16/2017 11:26 pm : link Also loved the way he jumped on that Gallman fumble. Cam Newton didn't even do that in a Super Bowl.

is that teams have one recovery day in which they get treatment from the previous game, one day for film review of the last game, one day off, and the rest of the week to prepare for the next opponent. I have never grasped the idea that there is time in that space to make any significant changes to what a team went into the season attempting to do. Combined with the established practice limitations since the new CBA. Plenty of coaches have been publicly vocal about the lack of time to prepare. I'm not sure why you would object to me saying it. I'm not the one saying it.

https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/2014/10/04/nfl-coaches-frustrated-lack-practice-time/F7e3C8QzCeuqMLLU3I616H/story.html



https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/2014/10/04/nfl-coaches-frustrated-lack-practice-time/F7e3C8QzCeuqMLLU3I616H/story.html



The problem is preparing on the field. The issue is not preparing mentally. These players all have tablets that they watch film on. If you think they aren't working more than the times you mentioned I don't know what to tell you. Most of the NFL takes place in meetings now so that they are fully prepared when they step on that practice field. So, when you hear coaches say we are on to the next opponent they really mean they are onto the next opponent.



The problem is preparing on the field. The issue is not preparing mentally. These players all have tablets that they watch film on. If you think they aren't working more than the times you mentioned I don't know what to tell you. Most of the NFL takes place in meetings now so that they are fully prepared when they step on that practice field. So, when you hear coaches say we are on to the next opponent they really mean they are onto the next opponent.

So, back to your comment. It isn't disappointing that Eli did this. It isn't disappointing if these new WRs needed more mental reps. You said it yourself, time is limited in the NFL now so you have to do things like this.

The disappointing thing isn't that Eli had to do it jcn56 : 10/16/2017 11:40 pm the disappointing thing is that there's more than one guy that needs to be caught up, but that's the shit injury luck.

Being the backup vs being the starter old man : 10/16/2017 11:44 pm may also have something to do with it.

Backup WRs sometimes come in for a play or 2 in relief, and their play package is often limited to what they do best, then get weened in on the sidelines in mini refreshers.

The now starter must (re)learn the whole package so as not to let the D isolate on what the receivers most likely routes. You often need to reteach any backup about situational play; there is also the blocking side of a WR, like for the quick out, screen, or the hot guy.

Quote: may also have something to do with it.

Backup WRs sometimes come in for a play or 2 in relief, and their play package is often limited to what they do best, then get weened in on the sidelines in mini refreshers.

The now starter must (re)learn the whole package so as not to let the D isolate on what the receivers most likely routes. You often need to reteach any backup about situational play; there is also the blocking side of a WR, like for the quick out, screen, or the hot guy.



And a guy like Lewis may be giving the defense looks in practice when we had Beckham, Shepard, Marshall, and Harris healthy. So, he could have been stretched thin. There could be a bunch of reasons why these guys needed Eli to do this that are not negative reasons.

Fuck, what if the tape gets leaked? SHO'NUFF : 10/17/2017 12:54 am Opponents will know our calls and bust through our O-line like tissue paper!

Quote: is why I tune out all the “trade Eli” talk.



I hope he retires a Giant.



Many fans of this team don’t realize how much they will miss him once it’s over. I absolutely don't want them to trade Eli. But, if they end up with a top 5 pick and take a QB, then I think they have to. Gone are the days where you could draft a QB high and sit him for 2-3 years to learn behind a veteran. The cap and rookie deals don't lend themselves to this. At most, that QB is sitting for 1 year. So, Eli would be gone after next season. In comment 13652741 Beezer said:I absolutely don't want them to trade Eli. But, if they end up with a top 5 pick and take a QB, then I think they have to. Gone are the days where you could draft a QB high and sit him for 2-3 years to learn behind a veteran. The cap and rookie deals don't lend themselves to this. At most, that QB is sitting for 1 year. So, Eli would be gone after next season.

Keep in mind, nobody said the WRs needed this Matt M. : 10/17/2017 2:00 am This is something Eli did on his own, whether it was needed or not. It is a way to help guys who were either on the practice squad or the street last week get up to speed quickly. This is only a good thing.

TTH Giant John : 10/17/2017 4:33 am Aren't you missing the point? It's not Eli's job to coach players up. He did it because he wants to help them perform better so then the team performs better. That's leadership get it? Why the negativity around what is a generous act? Crazy way to see things if you ask me.

Eli was doing some hand signals eclipz928 : 10/17/2017 6:36 am at the line playing against Denver that I've never seen him use before. Yes, things change with the offense week to week. With 5 days to prepare King, Rudolph, and Eagan something like this would make sense.



No need to make accusations about what the coaches did, or did not do. They likely had their own crash course for the new receivers.

This might be the silliest comment ever. Teams make changes all the time. They put so much in during camp and then revisit it later. They also tweek and adjust calls, audibles and signals and change steps, yardage location and route markers.

I'll use BBIs favorite example UConn4523 : 10/17/2017 6:56 am Anyone think Bill Belichick changes things week to week?



But let's not stop there, what about Andy Reid or Sean Payton? To suggest there's little adjustment after the season starts may be one of the more ridiculous things I've ever read.

Eli doing the coaches job ZogZerg : 10/17/2017 7:06 am sounds about right for this team.



But, it's great to hear that Eli is doing everything he can to help this team win.

Quote: sounds about right for this team.



But, it's great to hear that Eli is doing everything he can to help this team win.



Eli is not doing the coaches job. He is supplementing it. The CBA limits what the coaches can do on the field. Eli put the video together and the WRs can take it home and study it.

Eli is not doing the coaches job. He is supplementing it. The CBA limits what the coaches can do on the field. Eli put the video together and the WRs can take it home and study it.

Did you see the video (from NBC) of him before the game in pre-warmups going over routes with the new guys? Games turn on one play and a misread by a WR can cause an INT.

It worked well. They caught 2 passes for about 12 yards Jimmy Googs : 10/17/2017 7:24 am and missed about 7 blocks by my count.



But maybe the instructional video sucked...

Quote: and missed about 7 blocks by my count.



But maybe the instructional video sucked...



Can I get a copy of your all 22 so I can see the 7 missed blocks? In comment 13652921 Jimmy Googs said:Can I get a copy of your all 22 so I can see the 7 missed blocks?

I hear about adjustments at half time joeinpa : 10/17/2017 7:45 am Every game. Hard to understand why there wouldn't t be adjustments on a week to week basis.

Sorry, just focus more when you watch the game Jimmy Googs : 10/17/2017 7:54 am while u drink a few scotches. That's how you see everything...

Not sure why you would put a negative spin on this . Bluesbreaker : 10/17/2017 8:07 am I am sure it helped Eagan and Rudolf I see also that Lacosse

got out there at some point in time I didn't notice him

playing myself .

It might help Eagan and Rudolph the most..... Simms11 : 10/17/2017 8:59 am King and Lewis should already have a decent grasp of this offense. Eagan and Rudolph get scout team reps and probably are not practicing the routes that we necessarily run also.

Are people really complaining about this? BigBlue4You09 : 10/17/2017 9:09 am And trying to make it a negative thing? Good lord

Eli learned the hard way Ron Johnson : 10/17/2017 9:26 am he assumes every WR he talks to is Ruben Randle

Needed it Cap'n Bluebeard : 10/17/2017 9:30 am I'm not sure what the big negative is here. Lewis is the only guy who has been on the active roster this entire season. King was cut before the season and it's not like they let those guys keep playbooks or update them on changes to the offense just in case. Rudolph and Eagan were both on the practice squad, but Eagan wasn't signed until 9/20 and who knows how many reps they've gotten with the regular offense as opposed to running scout team plays?

Eli has always done this.... Britt in VA : 10/17/2017 9:40 am Remember his players only sessions with the WR's going all the way back to 2009? He used to order pizzas and have private film sessions on Fridays after practice, I think.



Dude is a true pro.

Quote: Aren't you missing the point? It's not Eli's job to coach players up. He did it because he wants to help them perform better so then the team performs better. That's leadership get it? Why the negativity around what is a generous act? Crazy way to see things if you ask me.



No. It IS Eli's job, but not only Eli's job. Add the HC, OC and assistant coaches to those who should do it. The fact that Eli was so diligent is what we should be applauding. In comment 13652891 Giant John said:No. It IS Eli's job, but not only Eli's job. Add the HC, OC and assistant coaches to those who should do it. The fact that Eli was so diligent is what we should be applauding.

It is not his job. If you think it is, then you haven't been paying attention. Back in the Spring when Webb was picked, there was speculation that Eli would serve as a great mentor and player-coach for the rookie. Brylcream Ben put that to rest stating that he only wants Eli focusing on playing better and to leave the coaching up to the staff. So which is it? Ben want the players to play and the coaches to coach? or NJM redefining the job title of Eli?

Too late.... Doomster : 10/17/2017 10:24 am Obviously, Marshall never got the tape...or did Nixon have something to do with this?

If you don't think a veteran starting QBs job is to establish a rapport and comfort level with his receivers, especially those recently signed or promoted from the PS, I don't know what to tell you. Or is that just your means to a backhanded slap at the HC?

OBJ is a big killer, but we will get Shepard back PatersonPlank

I think there is a huge difference between a rookie QB with no chance at seeing playing time being coached by coaches and not the starting QB vs newish WRs who WILL be playing and being explained about reads and routes the the starting QB wants them to be aware of. In comment 13653180 njm said:I think there is a huge difference between a rookie QB with no chance at seeing playing time being coached by coaches and not the starting QB vs newish WRs who WILL be playing and being explained about reads and routes the the starting QB wants them to be aware of.

The point is that NJM put the emphasis that It IS Eli's job. The HC disputes that notion with his public comments so it apparently is NOT Eli's job. As many others on this thread are discussing that the coaches should have created the learning tool instead of Eli and good on Eli for taking the initiative for doing so. But the fact remains, it is NOT his job. In comment 13653210 section125 said:The point is that NJM put the emphasis that It IS Eli's job. The HC disputes that notion with his public comments so it apparently is NOT Eli's job. As many others on this thread are discussing that the coaches should have created the learning tool instead of Eli and good on Eli for taking the initiative for doing so. But the fact remains, it is NOT his job.

Are we discussing a rapport and comfort level or are we talking about the premise of the thread that Eli created a video to assist/coach the new WRs in hand signals? You decide as apparently you are content in moving the goal posts to assist you in scoring your points. In comment 13653180 njm said:Are we discussing a rapport and comfort level or are we talking about the premise of the thread that Eli created a video to assist/coach the new WRs in hand signals? You decide as apparently you are content in moving the goal posts to assist you in scoring your points.

Now you are getting into semantics. It is not his JOB - he doesn't get paid to coach WRs. But it is his JOB (responsibility if it pleases you) to make certain that they are on the same page as he is and only he can tell them what he sees and what he does when he reads the defense.



But no it is not his JOB. In comment 13653227 Diver_Down said:Now you are getting into semantics. It is not his JOB - he doesn't get paid to coach WRs. But it is his JOB (responsibility if it pleases you) to make certain that they are on the same page as he is and only he can tell them what he sees and what he does when he reads the defense.But no it is not his JOB.

RE: Eli learned the hard way Racer : 10/17/2017 10:59 am : link

Quote: he assumes every WR he talks to is Ruben Randle



Or Shockey or Burress...... In comment 13653053 Ron Johnson said:Or Shockey or Burress......

Can we get a copy of this? Geomon : 10/17/2017 11:09 am : link Is it on blu-ray yet?

Have you ever supervised younger or inexperienced people who are part of your "team"? If putting together a video or memo that makes the team more efficient and/or cohesive you do it. Goal post moving? Please. In comment 13653239 Diver_Down said:Have you ever supervised younger or inexperienced people who are part of your "team"? If putting together a video or memo that makes the team more efficient and/or cohesive you do it. Goal post moving? Please.

The NFC east NNJ Tom : 10/17/2017 11:17 am : link has started 34 different QBs (maybe more by now) since Eli started his streak. Each team has used at least 10.



We will miss Eli immensely when he is gone.

NJM.. Giant John : 10/17/2017 12:47 pm : link I completely disagree with you. At least the part where you insist it is his job.