|
|Quote:
|Is that King and Lewis have been on this team.its not like they picked up strangers off the street and handed them all jobs. Why do backup WRs who made the team need remedial courses on how to play the offense they should already know.
|Quote:
| In comment 13652694 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Is that King and Lewis have been on this team.its not like they picked up strangers off the street and handed them all jobs. Why do backup WRs who made the team need remedial courses on how to play the offense they should already know.
Because things change and evolve throughout the season.
|Quote:
| In comment 13652712 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 13652694 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Is that King and Lewis have been on this team.its not like they picked up strangers off the street and handed them all jobs. Why do backup WRs who made the team need remedial courses on how to play the offense they should already know.
Because things change and evolve throughout the season.
There aren't many changes teams make in-season, certainly not five weeks into the year. There's simply no practice time for it once the regular season starts. You have the bye week to adjust and that's pretty much it. I can't imagine what would have changed in five weeks for players that have been here long term who you would expect are the first guys off the bench as backups.
|Quote:
|.
|Quote:
| is that teams have one recovery day in which they get treatment from the previous game, one day for film review of the last game, one day off, and the rest of the week to prepare for the next opponent. I have never grasped the idea that there is time in that space to make any significant changes to what a team went into the season attempting to do. Combined with the established practice limitations since the new CBA. Plenty of coaches have been publicly vocal about the lack of time to prepare. I'm not sure why you would object to me saying it. I'm not the one saying it.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/2014/10/04/nfl-coaches-frustrated-lack-practice-time/F7e3C8QzCeuqMLLU3I616H/story.html
|Quote:
| may also have something to do with it.
Backup WRs sometimes come in for a play or 2 in relief, and their play package is often limited to what they do best, then get weened in on the sidelines in mini refreshers.
The now starter must (re)learn the whole package so as not to let the D isolate on what the receivers most likely routes. You often need to reteach any backup about situational play; there is also the blocking side of a WR, like for the quick out, screen, or the hot guy.
|Quote:
| is why I tune out all the “trade Eli” talk.
I hope he retires a Giant.
Many fans of this team don’t realize how much they will miss him once it’s over.
|Quote:
| In comment 13652712 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 13652694 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Is that King and Lewis have been on this team.its not like they picked up strangers off the street and handed them all jobs. Why do backup WRs who made the team need remedial courses on how to play the offense they should already know.
Because things change and evolve throughout the season.
There aren't many changes teams make in-season, certainly not five weeks into the year. There's simply no practice time for it once the regular season starts. You have the bye week to adjust and that's pretty much it. I can't imagine what would have changed in five weeks for players that have been here long term who you would expect are the first guys off the bench as backups.
|Quote:
| sounds about right for this team.
But, it's great to hear that Eli is doing everything he can to help this team win.
|Quote:
| and missed about 7 blocks by my count.
But maybe the instructional video sucked...
|Quote:
|Aren't you missing the point? It's not Eli's job to coach players up. He did it because he wants to help them perform better so then the team performs better. That's leadership get it? Why the negativity around what is a generous act? Crazy way to see things if you ask me.
|Quote:
| In comment 13652891 Giant John said:
Quote:
Aren't you missing the point? It's not Eli's job to coach players up. He did it because he wants to help them perform better so then the team performs better. That's leadership get it? Why the negativity around what is a generous act? Crazy way to see things if you ask me.
No. It IS Eli's job, but not only Eli's job. Add the HC, OC and assistant coaches to those who should do it. The fact that Eli was so diligent is what we should be applauding.
|Quote:
| In comment 13653117 njm said:
Quote:
In comment 13652891 Giant John said:
Quote:
Aren't you missing the point? It's not Eli's job to coach players up. He did it because he wants to help them perform better so then the team performs better. That's leadership get it? Why the negativity around what is a generous act? Crazy way to see things if you ask me.
No. It IS Eli's job, but not only Eli's job. Add the HC, OC and assistant coaches to those who should do it. The fact that Eli was so diligent is what we should be applauding.
It is not his job. If you think it is, then you haven't been paying attention. Back in the Spring when Webb was picked, there was speculation that Eli would serve as a great mentor and player-coach for the rookie. Brylcream Ben put that to rest stating that he only wants Eli focusing on playing better and to leave the coaching up to the staff. So which is it? Ben want the players to play and the coaches to coach? or NJM redefining the job title of Eli?
|Quote:
| In comment 13653120 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 13653117 njm said:
Quote:
In comment 13652891 Giant John said:
Quote:
Aren't you missing the point? It's not Eli's job to coach players up. He did it because he wants to help them perform better so then the team performs better. That's leadership get it? Why the negativity around what is a generous act? Crazy way to see things if you ask me.
No. It IS Eli's job, but not only Eli's job. Add the HC, OC and assistant coaches to those who should do it. The fact that Eli was so diligent is what we should be applauding.
It is not his job. If you think it is, then you haven't been paying attention. Back in the Spring when Webb was picked, there was speculation that Eli would serve as a great mentor and player-coach for the rookie. Brylcream Ben put that to rest stating that he only wants Eli focusing on playing better and to leave the coaching up to the staff. So which is it? Ben want the players to play and the coaches to coach? or NJM redefining the job title of Eli?
If you don't think a veteran starting QBs job is to establish a rapport and comfort level with his receivers, especially those recently signed or promoted from the PS, I don't know what to tell you. Or is that just your means to a backhanded slap at the HC?
|Quote:
| In comment 13653180 njm said:
Quote:
In comment 13653120 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 13653117 njm said:
Quote:
In comment 13652891 Giant John said:
Quote:
Aren't you missing the point? It's not Eli's job to coach players up. He did it because he wants to help them perform better so then the team performs better. That's leadership get it? Why the negativity around what is a generous act? Crazy way to see things if you ask me.
No. It IS Eli's job, but not only Eli's job. Add the HC, OC and assistant coaches to those who should do it. The fact that Eli was so diligent is what we should be applauding.
It is not his job. If you think it is, then you haven't been paying attention. Back in the Spring when Webb was picked, there was speculation that Eli would serve as a great mentor and player-coach for the rookie. Brylcream Ben put that to rest stating that he only wants Eli focusing on playing better and to leave the coaching up to the staff. So which is it? Ben want the players to play and the coaches to coach? or NJM redefining the job title of Eli?
If you don't think a veteran starting QBs job is to establish a rapport and comfort level with his receivers, especially those recently signed or promoted from the PS, I don't know what to tell you. Or is that just your means to a backhanded slap at the HC?
I think there is a huge difference between a rookie QB with no chance at seeing playing time being coached by coaches and not the starting QB vs newish WRs who WILL be playing and being explained about reads and routes the the starting QB wants them to be aware of.
|Quote:
| In comment 13653120 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 13653117 njm said:
Quote:
In comment 13652891 Giant John said:
Quote:
Aren't you missing the point? It's not Eli's job to coach players up. He did it because he wants to help them perform better so then the team performs better. That's leadership get it? Why the negativity around what is a generous act? Crazy way to see things if you ask me.
No. It IS Eli's job, but not only Eli's job. Add the HC, OC and assistant coaches to those who should do it. The fact that Eli was so diligent is what we should be applauding.
It is not his job. If you think it is, then you haven't been paying attention. Back in the Spring when Webb was picked, there was speculation that Eli would serve as a great mentor and player-coach for the rookie. Brylcream Ben put that to rest stating that he only wants Eli focusing on playing better and to leave the coaching up to the staff. So which is it? Ben want the players to play and the coaches to coach? or NJM redefining the job title of Eli?
If you don't think a veteran starting QBs job is to establish a rapport and comfort level with his receivers, especially those recently signed or promoted from the PS, I don't know what to tell you. Or is that just your means to a backhanded slap at the HC?
|Quote:
| In comment 13653210 section125 said:
Quote:
The point is that NJM put the emphasis that It IS Eli's job. The HC disputes that notion with his public comments so it apparently is NOT Eli's job. As many others on this thread are discussing that the coaches should have created the learning tool instead of Eli and good on Eli for taking the initiative for doing so. But the fact remains, it is NOT his job.
|Quote:
|he assumes every WR he talks to is Ruben Randle
|Quote:
| In comment 13653180 njm said:
Quote:
In comment 13653120 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 13653117 njm said:
Quote:
In comment 13652891 Giant John said:
Quote:
Aren't you missing the point? It's not Eli's job to coach players up. He did it because he wants to help them perform better so then the team performs better. That's leadership get it? Why the negativity around what is a generous act? Crazy way to see things if you ask me.
No. It IS Eli's job, but not only Eli's job. Add the HC, OC and assistant coaches to those who should do it. The fact that Eli was so diligent is what we should be applauding.
It is not his job. If you think it is, then you haven't been paying attention. Back in the Spring when Webb was picked, there was speculation that Eli would serve as a great mentor and player-coach for the rookie. Brylcream Ben put that to rest stating that he only wants Eli focusing on playing better and to leave the coaching up to the staff. So which is it? Ben want the players to play and the coaches to coach? or NJM redefining the job title of Eli?
If you don't think a veteran starting QBs job is to establish a rapport and comfort level with his receivers, especially those recently signed or promoted from the PS, I don't know what to tell you. Or is that just your means to a backhanded slap at the HC?
Are we discussing a rapport and comfort level or are we talking about the premise of the thread that Eli created a video to assist/coach the new WRs in hand signals? You decide as apparently you are content in moving the goal posts to assist you in scoring your points.
|Quote:
| has started 34 different QBs (maybe more by now) since Eli started his streak. Each team has used at least 10.
We will miss Eli immensely when he is gone.