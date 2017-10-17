Evan Engram is going to be really good. Keith : 10/17/2017 10:28 am He has elite speed and quickness. His hands look massive. You can see that he runs quality routes and he's not afraid to mix it up inline. When he gets the ball in his hands, he's a major threat for YAC. I'm really excited to see him and OBJ together for a long time.



Looks like a great pick by the Giants.

Agreed... ryanmkeane : 10/17/2017 10:29 am : link that touchdown catch was all hands, he snatched it low basically without concentrating so he could turn his body quickly and leap into the end zone. Rare blend of hands and speed. Yes, we passed up OL again, but for this guy i think it was worth it.

Would love to see him do Doomster : 10/17/2017 10:33 am : link more vertical and seam routes than these crossing patterns...and if he learns to block, the sky is the limit for this guy...

I'd like to see them run some TE screens. Keith : 10/17/2017 10:34 am : link Get him the ball in space and watch him run. We used to do that with Shockey often and it was great.

Quote: more vertical and seam routes than these crossing patterns...and if he learns to block, the sky is the limit for this guy...



Agreed. I thought half the purpose in drafting this kid was to have him run seam routes vs. the cover 2???

I hope we don't end up comparing Engram to Shockey... EricJ : 10/17/2017 10:44 am : link in the sense that when Shockey was here, we all used to complain that we were not getting him more involved in the game. On Sunday night, it was clear that Engram was getting open consistently. Then, in the 2nd half it felt like we decided to go in another direction. Did the defense make adjustments? maybe.. but to me it seemed like he was MIA.

One unusual thing regarding this last draft. Ira : 10/17/2017 10:50 am : link The first four tight ends taken all had hands that measured exactly 10".

I dont mean to be confrontational but the assertion that he is not a competent blocker is lazy analysis. Analysts say that because they know he is a receiver first and so they assume he cant block. If you watch the film he is a good blocker. I dont think he will ever be a pancake guy but he is beating guys with footwork, quickness and effort. Watch the film - he is pretty good.

He's Fine as a WR, he's not a Tight End CBoss7 : 10/17/2017 11:20 am : link He can't run block whatsoever so let's just call it how it is and say hes a solid big bodied WR with a lot of promise. Drops too many easy balls, but has the ability to make spectacular catches. Runs well after the catch.



So, if you want to designate him as a tight end, you have to take into account his blocking thus far, which is the worst of any tight end in the league. You want to consider him a Wide Receiver? Then sure I like his promise.





WTF. I'd love a link for that analysis you're trying to state as fact please?

The way he catches the ball bceagle05 : 10/17/2017 11:36 am : link reminds me of Hakeem Nicks a little bit - those big mitts. Add in elite speed and you have a special combo. Look forward to watching him get a ton of work these next 10 games.

Create a false hypothesis and reach a false conclusion.

Can you actually back up the statement that his blocking is "the worst of any TE in the league" or are you just pulling bullshit out of thin air?



Can you actually back up the statement that his blocking is "the worst of any TE in the league" or are you just pulling bullshit out of thin air?

I'm going to assume the latter.

I think we all know CBoss7 is not coming back to this thread Mike from Ohio : 10/17/2017 12:11 pm : link If there is one thing you can count on with BBI, it's that posters who wildly overstate their opinions as facts will never stand and defend them.

His blocking has been awful and yes I have been watching JerseyCityJoe : 10/17/2017 12:16 pm : link When the best anyone will say about his blocking ability is "he's willing" thats code for he's getting his ass beat.

Yeah mattlawson : 10/17/2017 12:27 pm : link I don't want him running any more slants though. His knees and ankles need to be protected

Cboss07 roommate?

Give him a year in the weight room GeorgeAdams33 : 10/17/2017 12:45 pm : link EE has a solid base which sets him apart from any WR I've ever seen. He is a TE/H-back with 4.42 speed. He will improve his blocking.

I agree with OP except gidiefor : Mod : 10/17/2017 1:47 pm : : 10/17/2017 1:47 pm : link I think that he's already pretty good



regarding his blocking -- it's been a mixed bag -- he's whiffed some and he's made some pretty good ones -- and he also seems to continually improve in that area



You could say the same about his catches by the way



I think he has the ability and willingness to become a really good blocker - he has the raw speed, height and hands to be a major mismatch when covered by linebackers - and he will test even polished DBs



I'm not sure what the blocking critics are seeing out there -- but that's what I see

When we had Tye and Donell I regularly recall running plays getting blown up b/c of they missed their blocks. I don't recall any such plays with Engram thus far - not saying there haven't been any thus far but not many or any that stand out to me.

Well I disagree, but Sy'56 is someone who knows far more about football than I and he also disagrees with you.



Well I disagree, but Sy'56 is someone who knows far more about football than I and he also disagrees with you.

That isnt to say that this proves me right and you wrong but it is far from settled that he is "getting his ass beat" and some pretty football intelligent people are giving his blocking positive grades on a consistent basis.

Wow the hate CBoss7 : 10/17/2017 2:09 pm : link I base it off of my eyes. Watching the game. He's the worst run blocking "tight end" I've seen this year, probably because hes 235 pounds and has no business lining up as an in-line tight end. Sure he sticks his nose in there and gives an effort. This is the NFL, that's not good enough.



I put almost no stock into PFF Grades but his for the season is a 45.5. Good for the 51st overall tight end in the NFL. You want to eliminate his blocking from that grade, I'd guess it would rise significantly.

So we agree. He's pretty good now, but he's going to be really good later.

If he turns out to be a star, one thing we know is this coach has no problem feeding the ball to receiving targets.

It's easy to love his upside. Big Blue Blogger : 10/17/2017 3:04 pm : link Still, that drop on 3rd and short was the kind of play that costs you a game that appears completely in hand. Engram is a "hands-catcher", and that's great - unless his hands aren't actually very good. Time will tell.

Eli only had 7 attempts in the 2nd half and 3 were to Engram. Late in the game, they just stopped throwing the ball with the big lead.

see above. not one of these people. just my opinion.

respect your opinion so i'll reply that its based on what i've seen. The giant run game has been awful up until this week. Partially because of a misuse of Engram IMO. Been used to much as a focal point in the run game. Oline has been bad sure, but tight ends sealing at the point of attack is vital to any run game that involves them.

So what you are saying is that this Keith : 10/17/2017 3:42 pm : link week we used Engram differently than we always have. In the past, we used him as a blocker and our run game has been bad, this week we used him more in the passing game so our run game was good. Is that what you are selling?

love Engram's ability djm : 10/17/2017 4:16 pm : link almost seems hard to believe we have a TE like this. He's so fast.





This is horse crap. But thanks for chiming in with good thoughts!

EE Blocking JerseyCityJoe : 10/17/2017 5:06 pm : link I'm not saying this kid will not be a decent blocking tightend one day. However, right now he seems a bit lost out there willing as he may be. He has that tendency to drop his head when blocking and that just will not fly in the NFL. He has to clean that up. I'm not down on him as a TE, quite the opposite he's a weapon that has a lot of upside. He has good hands and that quick smooth stride and that is a beautiful thing.