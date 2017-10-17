from SI...
I don't follow college ball that much but these comments don't exactly scream franchise QB...
I know there has been a lot of debate on BBI whether to draft a QB, assuming we get a very high draft pick, but my preference would be to grab Barkley and run, pun intended...
we spent a pretty high pick on Webb and the Giant coaches seem to like him (insert joke about Giant coaches here)...
the top OT in the drafts don't warrant a top 2 or 3 pick, again assuming we have a top 2 or 3 pick...
alternatively, I'd look to trade down a few spots and pick up some extra picks... Link
Listed as top picks. Im onboard for an offensive line player, a RB, or a LB.
the determination of who is a franchise QB will be based more on talent, mechanics, experience, size, etc than on stats.
At this time in 2007 Brian Brohm and Andre Woodson were top 10 picks in mock drafts.
the 6-10 range, Derwin James would be someone I could see the Giants being extremely high on. Guy is an absolute freak with incredible ball skills. Him and Collins would be an amazing duo.
|alternatively, I'd look to trade down a few spots and pick up some extra picks...
So if the QBs aren't that good and there are no ER or OT with a top 5 grade, who exactly is going to trade up and what are they going to give?
Obviously a hypothetical
but there's no way he goes in the top 5. You have to be the best guard of all time to warrant that selection. I could see him going in the 15 to 20 range.
Agreed, we are way too early in the process
it's too early to say Rosen and Darnold are sure fire picks in the top 5. These guys have everything you look for in a NFL QB.
I don't see this as an Eli, Ben, Rivers draft. Any of them can develop, but the same thing can be said for Webb. IMHO too many people here are still going by the hype in August when the results since then have not been as positive.
As I have can see the Giants drafting anywhere from #3 to #15 next spring I'm just watching the prospects play for the rest of the year and then form an opinion.
somebody will want one of the top QBs...everybody grades players differently...even if the top QBs grade out well,I'd still prefer the Giants to look elsewhere...especially if they want an OT...
looks like a franchise guy to me.
He's not a slam dunk, but whom is?
I wouldn't put him in the Luck category, but his athleticism is certainly impressive with that arm. He's demonstrated he steps up in big games as well.
Rosen has the goods as well, but the off the field stuff reminds me of some other guys who have failed when they got the money and were in a big city. Still the talent is there along with Allen and others.
is coming from. If this was the offense Pete Carroll ran I would be with it, but it seems more Spread oriented and those Qbs are toss ups. Just my 2 cents.
Maybe you're right. I'm definitely not a scouting expert, but judging by one mock draft a year ago this time:
Deshone Kizer #1 pick
Brad Kaaya #4
DeShaun Watson #7
Trubisky not even in the 1st round (went #2)
Mahomes not even in the 1st round (went 10th)
Kizer went in the 2nd
Kaaya went in the 6th
One not linked from bleacher report:
Kizer #1
Trubisky #3
Kaaya #8
How were they so wrong on Kaaya?
USA Today mock in October 2016
Kizer #2
Kaaya #4
No Mahomes in any of them and he went 10th, most didn't have Trubisky and he went 2nd Too early to project QBs
+1
It's definitely something to consider. Minkah Fitzpatrick is another top guy who they may want to snag for FS.
everyone admits, it's still early, but I would rank Josh Allen first right now. Allen has incredible mobility, which gives him a real opportunity to extend plays. His arm strength is also phenomenal. Watch some highlights. His throws are like lasers, even from the far hash to the opposite sideline. He also flicks the ball with his wrist like Dan Marino, and has good accuracy on many throws. Like a lot of strong armed QBs, he gets into trouble by trying throws he shouldn't, not throwing the ball out of bounds, and bailing on pockets too quickly. But these problems can be corrected. His talent is tremendous.
going to be that hot after QBs that will likely be ahead of them or would realistically trade up that high in front of them?
SFO is going to go all in on Cousins in FA. (FA will also see Smith and maybe even Brees in it, if not more vet QBs who still have some left.)
Raiders, Bears, Bucs, Titans, and Colts all have their long term QBs.
Cleveland will take a QB. The Chargers may be around us and will likely consider it. Maybe Cincy?
Denver, Arizona, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Jacksonville will all likely have to trade up significantly to get up into top QB range.
If the Giants want one of these guys (and they still very likely will), they're still going to end up in good position to get one.
Fitzpatrick's a Jersey kid (St. Peter's Prep, Jersey City) and was showing this kind of talent in high school
Love Derwin James from FSU. BIG physical with range. He is also an excellent Blitzer. He and Collins would be a dynamic duo
When you drat a player you have no idea what he will be at the next level.
Should be a bannable offense. For comedy reasons, not political.
I wondered where this team would win games but there was always a big part of me that believed this team would win 5-6 games even if things stayed ugly. They could still be ugly but I don't think the Giants pick top 5.
and don't go after one of these guys in the draft.
I have always thought USC and Notre Dame QBs tend to get overrated by the media, mostly because they play on national TV frequently, and usually play behind great offensive lines.
To me, though he looks good in college, Darnold could follow along with Sanchez, Kessler, Leinart, Marinovich, ....even Carson Palmer to some degree has disappointed.
Darnold may be great, but if Webb impresses the team (and I believe he was off to a good start) hopefully they decide to use this draft to improve the team infrastructure (Oline and/or defense).
His senior year stats were as good or better than any of these guys will be.
Darnold does not look like a top pick now, any suggestion of this is based on pre-seasons rankings which are meaningless. The guys has 9 Ints already, and isn't even in the top 10 in passing.
Ok fine. But some players are safer picks than others. You have more of an idea with some players than others. My God.
on the list. Having watched all of them play at least once, Mayfield is the best. He may suffer from Drew Brees syndrome, but he is a player.
As far as the Giants go, I would trade down then look for O-line help or maybe LB.
but if you've got Darnold, Rosen, Rudolph sitting there while you're on the clock, you've got an opportunity to potentially set the franchise up for the next ten years and continue building.
Blue Chip QB? Yes, please. Not seeing any DE or LT of the caliber as yet.
much of Rudolph. What are his positives?
should be addressed via UFA, best case. Tacticfly, by the draft it should be a non-issue.
will retain Pugh, Flowers, Jones, and go into draft and free agency with 2-3 OL on their minds to sure up the roster. Maybe sign 1 and draft one early if that board falls that way.
I'm just not sure on Richburg yet. I think he's a good center when healthy and he's shown he has the goods. But his play as of late is troublesome.
Jon, I respect your opinion. Do you believe that one of those 3 are significantly better than Webb? If so, it's a no brainer, but from everything I've seen/heard/read, Webb may be just as good.
Political, too.
Kaepernick was a 2nd round pick, so he really doesn't fit the context of this conversation.
This is the 2nd time (maybe more) that you've made this exact same point. Repetition does not equal accuracy.
That doesn't mean there will be an OL who justifies the pick, depending on how high they're drafting. Besides, drafting for need rather than talent is a good way to guarantee long-term mediocrity.
If the reports about his character are correct. He sounds like Jeff George. Fifty cent arm and a ten cent head. This is why drafting QBs high is scary.
This is what I hope they do. Pugh and Flowers should be our tackles of the future. Maybe re-signing Fluker wouldn't be a bad idea either. Maybe a trade back in the first round and take Quenton Nelson.
He and Rosen are both top QBs and they will go 1-2 in the draft
Doesn’t mean they are HOFers but this is clearly the best QB class since 2004
What about Big Bens character.? Or Marino’s Or Favre’s ?
I’ll take any of those 3. Choir boys don’t necessarily make good QBs
Unless there's something I'be missed, I haven't seen anything that puts Rosen's character in question.
So he thinks the NCAA student/athlete model is shit. Who doesnt?
Darnold has had too many turnovers this season but he is still an inexperienced player. Has about 16 starts. That being said,anyone who thinks Webb is as good a pro prospect as Darnold probably doesn't watch much college football.
Watched closely this weekend. My amateur analysis is that he throws an NFL ball. Decision making is suspect but he’s very raw.
alongside several recent draft picks. How would they compare now to picks from 2017 and 2016? It's hard to tell from this article just how "special" this draft class of QB's are because they only compared them to each other, not to other recent picks.
I'm still a fan of Webb and have high hopes for him. Are these guys all better talents than he is? Would love to hear the side by side comparisons.
Tom, by draft time I think we'll have a definitive yes for all three, and perhaps more. Webb has shown some promise and requisite NFL tools, but blue chip is blue chip.
...that we have a top grade on we'd be stupid to pass on him with Eli approaching 40. Webb isn't the type of talent that you pass on a guy that could lead your team for the next decade or more.
He doesn't have the arm Brees has.
Don't agree. Bright guy. In strict football terms, he's very comparable to Eli.
Darnold
Rosen
Rudolph
Jackson
the same ones that put Ryan Leaf near the top and Brady not near the top back when those guys were draft eligible. My point... you just don't know.
Scary taking a QB high? Sure but the real question is how many top QBs were not taken high? What are the odds of finding a top 10 QB in this league beyond the first round? It happens on occasion but the success rate is extremely low.
So, if you are too scared to take a chance on a guy you feel good about in the top of the first round, then you are in the wrong business.
If you have evaluated him as a possible franchise QB. Once Eli retires keep the better one and trade the other to recoup picks.