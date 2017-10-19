Biggest NYG need in 2018? Not OL... Dan in the Springs : 10/19/2017 1:51 pm Okay, I know that the OL has been a problem, and while there has been much improvement since Sept. 10 it still ought to be one of the top priorities over this next offseason.



Having said that, the clear priority has to be LB, imo. Here's who we have under contract next year:



Ishaq Williams

Nigel Harris

BJ Goodson

Calvin Munson

Curtis Grant.



The following will be UFA (with age):

Casillas (30), Robinson (28), Kennard (26), Thomas (29), Herzlich (30).



We will have on ERFA:

Capi



Who on the 2018 roster do you feel comfortable with beyond Goodson?



Which of the UFA will we want back? Robinson & Kennard, but at what price?



The entire LB corps needs to be addressed. Looking over the 2018 FA list with their current age, team, salary, games played, tackles, and other and considering only guys 28 and younger, we have a few candidates:



Nigel Bradham - 28, PHI, $3.5MM, 6, 38

Demario Davis - 28, NYJ, $2.25MM, 6, 53, (2 sacks, 6 QB hits)

Tahir Whitehead - 27, DET, $4MM, 6, 36, (1 hit, 1 int)

Zach Brown - 25, WAS, $2.3MM, 5, 50

Jon Bostic - 26, IND, $690K, 6, 45

Telvin Smith - 26, JAC, $607K, 6, 48, (1 sack, 1 hit, 1 FF, 2 INT)

Avery Williamson - 25, TEN, $603K, 6, 34, (1 FF)



So what's your plan BBI? Counting on draft choices, or are there other FA you want?

RB Chip : 10/19/2017 1:57 pm : link would get my vote. Gallman and Perkins are both good backups.

DB will also need some addressing adamg : 10/19/2017 1:58 pm : link I like Munson as the backup MLB going forward. I like the idea of re-signing Kennard. He's solid at SLB and versatile to play a lot of positions on D. I think WLB is the real hole. If Robinson continues where he left off last week through the rest of the season, I don't know if they'd consider re-signing him too. But, I'd rather spend another mid round pick at LB. The LSU LBs who've come out the past two years have all gone in the mid rounds and performed really well as WLBs in the pros. Getting a guy like Kendell Beckwith or Deion Jones shouldn't be beyond belief in round 3-4.



I'd also add that while virtually the entire secondary are all under contract through next year, I would be for another high draft pick 1 or 2 going to the DB corps. Thompson has looked good at times, but nowhere near Collins in terms of impact. Obviously, that's a high bar, but adding another player of even Eli Apple's level would be good as far as contingency in the secondary goes. DRC has one more year. Collins will need a new contract. Getting a cost controlled stud in the mix would add a lot to our D.





If Fluker or phil in arizona : 10/19/2017 2:01 pm : link Pugh walk, the O-line will most definitely be the biggest need.



An upper echelon OLB would be nice though.

Unless of course, Doomster : 10/19/2017 2:01 pm : link we tank the rest of the season, and then we go QB with a high pick....

I like Kennard... Dan in the Springs : 10/19/2017 2:02 pm : link but he doesn't make a ton of plays. He's a grinder on the LOS though - very strong against the run.



He's a definite sign if he wants to stay for low money. Probably under $3MM/yr for a couple of years, imo.

It is still OL MotownGIANTS : 10/19/2017 2:04 pm : link #2 WR and RB (TBD) /LB and CB depth

Quote: but he doesn't make a ton of plays. He's a grinder on the LOS though - very strong against the run.



He's a definite sign if he wants to stay for low money. Probably under $3MM/yr for a couple of years, imo.



I'd give him a similar deal to Casillas. Probably a little more (I don't know that he'd take only 3 mm in the current market) 4 year/4.5 mill per. Similar to the Ellison contract.



As far as WLB goes, I think Robinson re-sign is the best FA option. I'd rather keep Kennard and go WLB in the draft than vice versa.

We always do best when we go Ira : 10/19/2017 2:06 pm : link bpa.

the defense really could use sundayatone : 10/19/2017 2:07 pm : link a pure pass rusher like osi.

Our OL... Dan in the Springs : 10/19/2017 2:08 pm : link guys under contract:



Flowers, Hart, Wheeler, Jerry, Gettis, Halapio



Jones is a Restricted FA.



Guys who are UFA: Fluker, Pugh, Richburg and of course, Bisnowaty.



While we need OL help, the LB position looks weaker in terms of who we have signed than the OL does, imo. At least you could go Wheeler, Jerry, Jones, Hart, Flowers, or something like that on OL.



At LB you are looking at Goodson, Munson, Grant.



Both units need fixed, but the LB unit is basically empty without dipping into FA.



Quote: a pure pass rusher like osi.



There's a lot less value on us spending a lot of resources on that spot though, now that we have two big DE contracts, a big DT contract, and a second rounder already on the line. How much playing time would a third DE pass rusher get to justify that move? Maybe if Spags did more of a rotation on the line.

Fluker pugh being resigned hassan : 10/19/2017 2:14 pm : link Means hopefully line is showing signs. They need to draft another guard or tackle. But I believe a bell cow back, pass rusher and lbs are bigger needs for this team.

still ol micky : 10/19/2017 2:15 pm : link or it'll still be many dumbfounded as to wth is going on....wash, rinse, repeat

Whatever.... BocaGiants91 : 10/19/2017 2:27 pm : link The biggest need is, I hope Reese is not the left to address them, so first and foremost our biggest need is a new GM.

Always best player available Giant John : 10/19/2017 2:32 pm : link With the number 1 pick. After that go for need.

Quarterback Marty866b : 10/19/2017 2:33 pm : link it's time to really look to the future and if we pick as high as it appears,you need to pick at qb. Webb? Who knows but looking at our lack of success in the 3rd round I have my doubts.

OL Giants : 10/19/2017 2:50 pm : link has to be the number one priority going into the off-season. If the problem is not addressed in FA before the draft. Then it is the number one need in the draft

I'd go OL in the draft, LB in FA jcn56 : 10/19/2017 3:00 pm : link never fails that there are a couple of decent FA LBs available, whereas the FA OL tend to be cost prohibitive.

OL, then running back ... Manny in CA : 10/19/2017 3:04 pm : link

1. A FIRST tier left tackle , so that Flowers can be moved over to right tackle (where the Giants originally drafted him for)



2. A "beastmo" type running back (not seen here since the days of Brandon Jacobs)



I think Goodson will be a stud MLB, as he gains experience; the rest of the LBs (Robinson, Cassillas etc are experienced and solid)

I could make a case for Pepe LePugh : 10/19/2017 3:13 pm : link Almost any position, and it’s a moving target right now, depending on how younger players develop, and some older guys hold up. For now, toss up OL, WR, DE, RB, CB. It would be nice to finally add LB, but this defense is not built that way.

If Reese is there joeinpa : 10/19/2017 3:46 pm : link Linebacker most likely will not be a priority

LBs are weak but not too vulnerable. O-line is still the problem. Ivan15 : 10/19/2017 4:16 pm : link Assume they will compete for Pugh but remember that Fluker signed so that he could improve his marketability. If he continues as he has in the last couple of games, he may command more than the Giants are willing to pay for a road grader guard.



Based on this year, Fluker may have more value than Richburg. The Giants may not keep either one.



No matter what happens, Giants need to find at least one solid o-lineman in free agency or from the rookies (don't count on that). And keep Pugh.



Regarding LBs, not too vulnerable as long as they have Collins. Tight ends will kill them but that's been happening for 25 years.

Both OL and LB positions will need to be addressed Rjanyg : 10/19/2017 4:36 pm : link I hope Pugh is brought back as a OT right or left and also re-sign Fluker for RG. The line of Flowers, Jerry, Jones, Fluker and Pugh is the best we have had in 2 years, maybe 3. Hart and Wheeler will provide depth and I still think they add a OT and OG/C in the draft.



LB is very thin, with BJ Goodson a solid Mike, Munson a good back up. I would love Telvin Smith at WLB. He can cover lots of ground. I think drafting a LB in round 3-5 is a good probability.

Our biggest need to address now... EricJ : 10/19/2017 4:57 pm : link is QB. Not because Eli cannot play, but because we need to begin the process. Identifying his replacement and get him involved. Similar to what GB did with Rodgers and Favre.



We will most likely pick near the top of the draft. We need to take the QB if he is there.

If they can draft David B. : 10/19/2017 5:40 pm : link one of the top QBs -- Darnold or Rosen, they should do that. It's the perfect time.



But it's not the biggest need.



I'd be fine with them cluster drafting OLs (they likely won't), but they also need PASS RUSHERS. Because the only times they've been dominant in a 4-3 is when they have at least 3 quality pass rushers.

I think some posters here missed my point... Dan in the Springs : 10/19/2017 5:57 pm : link it's not who do we need today (OL), but who do we need the most after all the under contract players become free agents.



I agree that OL is a major need, but look at who we have under contract for LB. We won't have Kennard, Robinson, Casillas, Herzlich or Thomas. While Herz or Thomas aren't key contributors right now, the other three are very important pieces of our defense.



A stud RB would be great, but at least we are going into 2018 with Gallman and Perkins under contract.

The OL cult are essentially trolls at this point adamg : 10/19/2017 6:02 pm : link When you can't have a discussion that doesn't revolve around shitting on Flowers, McAdoo, and Reese, you might as well not participate in threads that don't pertain...

Hmm last week at this time Dave on the UWS : 10/19/2017 6:23 pm : link we were discussing 0-16 and 1st pick in the draft. That would mean ALL positions are priority hence BPA is the only option.

If Telvin Smith makes it to the market est1986 : 10/19/2017 6:29 pm : link You bring him in.

OLINE, prdave73 : 10/19/2017 7:34 pm : link OLINE! period. Don't get it twisted. Then make sure your Dline is on point! That's the next priority, then everything else falls into place.

LB is definitely a need WillVAB : 10/19/2017 8:52 pm : link But the OL has to take priority. The Giants are likely to be in a situation where they have to replace multiple starters along the OL.



This is why I want the Giants to trade down if they end up with a high draft slot. Load up with OL talent AND finally infuse some talent at LB.



From a financial/resource allocation perspective, if it has to be one or the other, I think you have to go OL. For better or worse this defense has been built with dollars and picks at DL and the secondary. And as others have said, it's easier and cheaper to find decent options at LB in FA vs OL.

A new GM and revised scouting department NYRiese : 10/19/2017 10:41 pm : link Addition by subtraction.

There's always two offseasons JonC : 10/20/2017 12:39 pm : link UFA and then the draft, the first more urgent and the latter more for the future.



They'll need to get something done via UFA for the OL, be it retaining two of their own (I doubt three, not seeing them spend big on a Center) and seeing if a starting caliber tackle they want is interested in signing. In my opinion, this is their biggest to-do item and priority during UFA. I don't foresee them spending big open market dolers otherwise in 2018.



LB? We know how the story goes, they got the MIKE and DTs to build the 4-3 run front around, the rest is probably the value pile.



Pass rusher makes a ton of sense, given how their starters haven't really lived up to billing, and they like to deploy them in waves. But, there is a question of where/how much one would play at DE, for example. But, given two more years on JPP's deal they could certainly plug a cost-controlled DE in the pipeline and a backup would be set free.



Draft will probably be premium positions early : QB, DE, WR, CB, perhaps LT if one is there.





couple of thoughts idiotsavant : 10/20/2017 1:20 pm : link 'need' or 'priority' does not need to correlate to draft order. I would look at positional value by round chances.



But, in reality not wishful thinking.



Its more about matching individuals with opportunities to improve: so, you ask yourself, 'would this particular player help us win games if he was on the field at position X on game day 1 next year'.



I don't believe in drafting kids to ride the pine, and I think the league is leaving that idea behind for various reasons. Target starters in every round. Not saying they all will be, but try.



"Premium Positions" we have obviously gotten in -lots- of trouble with this concept in the past, don't know what to tell those who still don't get it.



You try to find really outstanding players, players that could change games, if those match up with weak spots on the roster, questionable existing contracts or old players, so much the better.



I have no problem drafting linebackers next year if they have serious value at a draft spot.



Will stick to the last years, year before, heck, many years out of the past tens, 'trade down, value guards and DTs far above what most fans do', in terms of round priority, not in terms of player rank, that is individual.



But, LB? by all means. I think there is one DT spot open as well! Guards and centers, after one game we are not done with this project yet.



Yes, I advocated strongly for the schematic changes of last week, BUT, one still have to draft well.

They haven't done poorly picking premium positions JonC : 10/20/2017 1:25 pm : link in the first two rounds, and they've gone more with need in the years where a premium position wasn't clearly the best choice.



I don't expect them to change their philosophy, I'd rather discuss what they will most likely do.



some fans prefer that sort of puzzle; idiotsavant : 10/20/2017 1:58 pm : link 'guessing what the powers-that-be -will do-'



To each his own. That fine, I am not here to tell you what interests you! Jonc.



I prefer the old 'what the team SHOULD do'. Its just more interesting to me.

OL in free agency. Athletic linebacker in round one or two Jimmy Googs : 10/20/2017 3:04 pm : link You guys can figure out the rest...

no matter where we pick in this coming draft Jersey55 : 10:59 am : link Reese will probably screw it up and draft a slug at a position we really don't need and the guy will probably not contribute at all.....