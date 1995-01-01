Engram's role only growing in the Giants' revamped offense gidiefor : Mod : 10/20/2017 9:41 am : 10/20/2017 9:41 am Quote: Jordan Raanan ESPN Staff Writer



EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The speed is evident at practices and during games. In two to three steps, Evan Engram has defenders choking on his fumes.



He’s so fast that some of his New York Giants teammates think the rookie tight end can beat most of the team’s wide receivers in a race. Safety Landon Collins, who covers Engram at practice, believes only a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. and Tavarres King would beat him.



sad that it took the entire WR core collapsing hitdog42 : 10/20/2017 9:50 am : link to get Engram running routes that utilize his talents.





Engram ran a faster 40 NYG07 : 10/20/2017 10:04 am : link at the combine than Odell. Still blows my mind.

Last year there was an article... Dan in the Springs : 10/20/2017 10:05 am : link and it said that DRC had the fastest GPS speed recorded in camp. I'm not sure if he's lost much, but I'm pretty sure he's still fast.



Obviously this article shows it's OBJ first during the games. Would love to get my hands on some of those GPS recordings though.



gidiefor is right, Engram's performance is one thing to look forward to even if you believe the postseason cannot happen.

All true, but any defense can stop one player if they decide too PatersonPlank : 10/20/2017 10:11 am : link We need a few other threats to continually get him open

Hitdog joeinpa : 10/20/2017 10:15 am : link It s a process blending new talent. With OBJ and Marshall in line up, combine with poor time if possession, not certain it s a legitimate criticism on the coaching staff to say they haven t utilized him effectively

I think as long as this team keeps feeding him beatrixkiddo : 10/20/2017 10:17 am : link he will open things up for the WR's. Especially Shepard once he is back. They will have to get a little creative to get them both on the field at the same time, I'm actually looking forward to see what Sullivan has in store.

RE: sad that it took the entire WR core collapsing robbieballs2003 : 10/20/2017 10:21 am : link

Quote: to get Engram running routes that utilize his talents.





Or maybe we can give Sullivan some credit here? I don't know but this guy gets killed on here all the time so if he is getting criticized for things that he may or not be involved in then maybe it is time to give him credit for this as well?

Seattle is gunning for him the week ZogZerg : 10/20/2017 10:44 am : link We'll see how he does with a target on his back. Hopefully the O can be creative to get him open.

They need to get all the Te's and WR's involved Bluesbreaker : 10/20/2017 11:19 am : link Teams will be keying in on Engram i's essential that they

show some run formations and pass out of them even a Matt Lacosse could get involved as should Jerell Adams needs to be utilized he has had a total of 4 passes thrown his way

he has caught all 4 and one for 38 yards where he got behind the defense . They also abandoned the end around . They have to gamble a little more even a halfback option just some wrinkles to keep the defense guessing .

Who was the bbi'er that kept calling this pick a reach? Keith : 10/20/2017 11:23 am : link He was clearly wrong as Engram looks to be a steal where he was drafted.

RE: He has tremendous acceleration true JonC : 10/20/2017 11:40 am : link

Quote: but he doesn't have top flight speed. He's gotten caught from behind in college by DBs.



He's approaching 240 lbs, he won't have elite speed versus DBs, but elite for a TE.

Alot of E's in Sunday's yardage plans Chuckstar : 10/20/2017 11:57 am : link Eli to Engram and Ellison, Eagan returning kicks.



I think Giants should come out throwing for a bit because Seattle has reviewed Denver film extensively and will anticipate heavy rush load off the bat.

With rumors of teams (Tampa) knowing our pass routes, would be an opportune time to throw in a couple changes in the route tree considering the pass playbook will likely be condensed again. Obviously the emphasis will be on ways to isolate Engram against LB's. I think he can outrun Chancellor too.

DRC reportedly ran high 4.2's during his prime JonC : 10/20/2017 12:04 pm : link even if he's a tick slower now, he's probably the only guy on the team running sub-4.4, with OB as a possible exception.



Not a Reach But Not a Good Pick Samiam : 10/20/2017 12:04 pm : link This pick reminds me of the David Wilson. It's a match up pick. I think they're clearly looking to match Engram up with slower defenders and that's fine. I think it was the same thought process as when they drafted Wilson. I wouldn't argue about the pick if the OL was decent. When Wilson was drafted, they could have upgraded the OL big time with Glenn. This year, they could have had Lamp or Robinson both of whom would have started and been an upgrade. I'm not knocking the Wilson because he got hurt early in his career but you could have gotten a matchup player later in the draft and there was a clear need for OL. This year, they could have upgraded the TE position later in the draft; there were several taken later. Not addressing the OL until taking Biz might be Reese's undoing and this is coming from a Reese fan. They didn't need a TE or WR or whatever Engram will be with the 1st pick, not with that OL.

Draft picks are made in a vacuum positionally speaking JonC : 10/20/2017 12:09 pm : link It's about value, impact as a weapon, long term potential and upside.



A playmaker/weapon in the passing game is going to trump the OL, unless it's a blue chip LT, more often than not. They weren't picking a non-LT at that spot, especially with EF onboard, whether you like him or not.



Draft picks areN'T made in a vacuum JonC : 10/20/2017 12:09 pm : link .

RE: Engram ran a faster 40 JonC : 10/20/2017 12:10 pm : link

Quote: at the combine than Odell. Still blows my mind.



Could be OB didn't run his best that day, could have been a poor start, etc. As such a short distance it doesn't take much to lose a .1 or more. I doubt he'd outrun OB consistently at 40 yards.

RE: RE: Engram ran a faster 40 NYG07 : 10/20/2017 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13657196 NYG07 said:





Quote:





at the combine than Odell. Still blows my mind.







Could be OB didn't run his best that day, could have been a poor start, etc. As such a short distance it doesn't take much to lose a .1 or more. I doubt he'd outrun OB consistently at 40 yards.



Regardless, he has insane speed at the TE position, and great hands to go with it. I won't speculate on his draft position, but he looks like a hell of a weapon going forward to me.

RE: RE: sad that it took the entire WR core collapsing hitdog42 : 10/20/2017 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13657180 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





to get Engram running routes that utilize his talents.









Or maybe we can give Sullivan some credit here? I don't know but this guy gets killed on here all the time so if he is getting criticized for things that he may or not be involved in then maybe it is time to give him credit for this as well?



that too- agree

RE: RE: RE: Engram ran a faster 40 JonC : 10/20/2017 12:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13657336 JonC said:





Quote:





In comment 13657196 NYG07 said:





Quote:





at the combine than Odell. Still blows my mind.







Could be OB didn't run his best that day, could have been a poor start, etc. As such a short distance it doesn't take much to lose a .1 or more. I doubt he'd outrun OB consistently at 40 yards.







Regardless, he has insane speed at the TE position, and great hands to go with it. I won't speculate on his draft position, but he looks like a hell of a weapon going forward to me.



Absolutely, looks like a pick loaded with potential.

Absolutely, looks like a pick loaded with potential.

Think in this league, TMS : 10/20/2017 12:48 pm : link when a player starts to show this kind of promise. game plans change. OBJ loss is hurting us big time here. Ingram will be doubled, grabbed, cut, all that shit from here on out.

Speed Dragon : 10/20/2017 1:11 pm : link Lack of big play speed at WR is a big problem on this team yes OBJ is a special player but no other WR on this team just burns the defense with special speed. It’s a big problem for the entire offense yes they have some speed Engram is like a baby trying to figure out the NFL and the rest are gifted but not burners in any form. Still don’t see anyone on this team that brings real fear at the specialty positions to make a defense back off consistently. We filled three WR’s positions but not one brought game changing speed to this offense which is a major fault.

RE: Think in this league, PatersonPlank : 10/20/2017 1:16 pm : link

Quote: when a player starts to show this kind of promise. game plans change. OBJ loss is hurting us big time here. Ingram will be doubled, grabbed, cut, all that shit from here on out.



Agreed. Until we get a few options back, life will get harder for Engram.

RE: Not a Reach But Not a Good Pick djm : 10/20/2017 3:17 pm : link

Quote: This pick reminds me of the David Wilson. It's a match up pick. I think they're clearly looking to match Engram up with slower defenders and that's fine. I think it was the same thought process as when they drafted Wilson. I wouldn't argue about the pick if the OL was decent. When Wilson was drafted, they could have upgraded the OL big time with Glenn. This year, they could have had Lamp or Robinson both of whom would have started and been an upgrade. I'm not knocking the Wilson because he got hurt early in his career but you could have gotten a matchup player later in the draft and there was a clear need for OL. This year, they could have upgraded the TE position later in the draft; there were several taken later. Not addressing the OL until taking Biz might be Reese's undoing and this is coming from a Reese fan. They didn't need a TE or WR or whatever Engram will be with the 1st pick, not with that OL.



Wilson never displayed legit talents that actually translate to starting caliber success in the NFL like Engram has through 6 games. You can hate the selection but Engram is already a vastly superior player than Wilson ever was. Wilson had one wow game against the shittiest defense in NFL history and a whole bunch of garbage. He was not a good player. MAybe he would have been.



Wilson never displayed legit talents that actually translate to starting caliber success in the NFL like Engram has through 6 games. You can hate the selection but Engram is already a vastly superior player than Wilson ever was. Wilson had one wow game against the shittiest defense in NFL history and a whole bunch of garbage. He was not a good player. MAybe he would have been. Engram would start for just about every NFL team.

with that said djm : 10/20/2017 3:19 pm : link If Wilson was the goods and never got hurt we would have loved the pick to this very day, OL problems or not.



Good RBs cover up OL issues.



The OL also looked terrific last Sunday Night. Maybe it wasn't all on them like we were all told 1000 times before.

Wilson was still experiencing tunnel vision on gameday JonC : 10/20/2017 3:27 pm : link It often takes young backs 2 seasons or more to learn the patience required to let blocks happen, the hole to open, and then burst through it. Holes/windows are short and snug in the NFL, he would consistently not find them. I believe he would have been just fine, he was just not getting there with much haste.



RE: Hitdog LauderdaleMatty : 9:35 am : link

Quote: It s a process blending new talent. With OBJ and Marshall in line up, combine with poor time if possession, not certain it s a legitimate criticism on the coaching staff to say they haven t utilized him effectively



Sure it is. Just as is the refusal to use Ellison and Smith. McAdoo is u imaginative and just not a good OC. Andy Reid constantly adjusts his offense. You can keep a base but integrate different personal. This clown ran his same 11 3 Wide regardless of defenses keying in it. It’s sasybto rely on guys like OBJ to try and make teams pay. But when you get to the better teams it’s dangerous. Last year it wasn’t working and this year as well.



Sure it is. Just as is the refusal to use Ellison and Smith. McAdoo is u imaginative and just not a good OC. Andy Reid constantly adjusts his offense. You can keep a base but integrate different personal. This clown ran his same 11 3 Wide regardless of defenses keying in it. It's sasybto rely on guys like OBJ to try and make teams pay. But when you get to the better teams it's dangerous. Last year it wasn't working and this year as well. What is amazing is how basic he was for his year and a half. No imagination. And then forced w injuries and most likely forced to give up the play calling then they adjust. There should be a ton of scrutiny on him. He's had 3 years and 5 games as an OC. How he can be examined deeply is a mystery when one looks at his offense

Refusal to use Smith? Ten Ton Hammer : 9:38 am : link We have no idea of Smith could even play. Who is anyone to say he even deserved to be out there?

I caught a bit of NFL matchup on ESPN this morning NYG07 : 11:23 am : link Very high praise for Engram from Louis Riddick. Called him one of the best route runners in the NFL.

Wilson gets too much negativity xtian : 12:32 pm : link Wilson was being worked into the RB position. i never thought he would be a 20+ carry RB every week--more like 10-15, but also getting a lot of screens.



also, remember we was dominate as a KR--why do teams take a superior guy off KR or PR when he isn't going to be a great position player at RB or WR? i will never understand taking a return game from all-pro to average only to have a RB or WR somewhat better.

RE: Refusal to use Smith? LauderdaleMatty : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: We have no idea of Smith could even play. Who is anyone to say he even deserved to be out there?



Then why keep him on the final roster of he Couldnt play? Why keep 4 TE’s is you are going to trot out 3 WRs 90% of the time. Was he forced to keep

a FB thst 4 th TE and the never used them? You tell

Me since you seem to be so smart.



Why keep 4 TEs and a FB and not use them? He’s a shitty coach. You can disagree with me almyou want but his concept of offense is shitty as his record shows.



Then why keep him on the final roster of he Couldnt play? Why keep 4 TE's is you are going to trot out 3 WRs 90% of the time. Was he forced to keep a FB thst 4 th TE and the never used them? You tell Me since you seem to be so smart. Why keep 4 TEs and a FB and not use them? He's a shitty coach. You can disagree with me almyou want but his concept of offense is shitty as his record shows. You and I rarely or if ever agree. Fine. Bu. Just answer my question.? What sense does it make keep personel the don't fit what you do. And why of you fail for 21 games in fielding a balanced offense does it take Your top 3 WRs to go down before they adjust?