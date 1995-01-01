New York Giants - Seattle Seahawks Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/22/2017 7:13 pm : 10/22/2017 7:13 pm ...

I honestly don't understand what a lot of you expected PatersonPlank : 10/22/2017 8:01 pm : link 1) We could never really run the ball

2) Our strength was our passing game, which is now gone since we lost our top 4 WR's.



We now have practice squad type players at WR. A good team would shift to a running dominated game. We have tried that, but we can't run even when healthy. Its pretty simple.

Pugh got hurt again... M.S. : 10/22/2017 8:04 pm : link

...shocker.



Do you throw big FA money at him, or let him walk?



Or, will he settle for something less because he's not the healthiest lineman in the NFL?

RE: I honestly don't understand what a lot of you expected bluesince56 : 10/22/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: 1) We could never really run the ball

2) Our strength was our passing game, which is now gone since we lost our top 4 WR's.



We now have practice squad type players at WR. A good team would shift to a running dominated game. We have tried that, but we can't run even when healthy. Its pretty simple.



They were 0-4 with their regular receivers In comment 13660518 PatersonPlank said:They were 0-4 with their regular receivers

RE: Eli's not done NYSports1 : 10/22/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: He's not a mobile QB - you have to be able to run the ball, at least enough to keep the other D honest.



If he is not done he should be done with the giants...This team is not winning another SB with Eli and the best thing is to start fresh and do it with a qb who will be the future of the team In comment 13660399 bc4life said:If he is not done he should be done with the giants...This team is not winning another SB with Eli and the best thing is to start fresh and do it with a qb who will be the future of the team

RE: Pugh got hurt again... FStubbs : 10/22/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote:

...shocker.



Do you throw big FA money at him, or let him walk?



Or, will he settle for something less because he's not the healthiest lineman in the NFL?



Pugh will get good money from someone. I hate to say it but the offensive line is in such disarray that it may be us. You can't replace all 5 guys next year can you? In comment 13660526 M.S. said:Pugh will get good money from someone. I hate to say it but the offensive line is in such disarray that it may be us. You can't replace all 5 guys next year can you?

This offense reminds me Simms11 : 10/22/2017 8:08 pm : link Of the strike season games! I mean they’re that good!

RE: RE: Offense at its best under mcadoo (funny I know) djm : 10/22/2017 8:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13660479 djm said:





Quote:





Was never taylored to Eli's strengths. Now it's completely devoid of talent and Eli is chucking and ducking like only he can.



Eli is not helping anything here right now. To that point there is no debate. The offense sucks balls now for over 20 games straight. Everyone is guilty.







I hate to say it, but I don't want to see Eli get Engram killed out there. I love Eli, but it's really over.



It really is a cold truth. He misses a lot. And he does in fact hang guys out to dry far too often. Nearly every game Eli turns it over usually more than once and he always always always misses wide open guys. Wide open in the flat five times in a game? Eli will miss him at least once. Great qbs don't miss that guy as often as Eli does. In comment 13660495 shockeyisthebest8056 said:It really is a cold truth. He misses a lot. And he does in fact hang guys out to dry far too often. Nearly every game Eli turns it over usually more than once and he always always always misses wide open guys. Wide open in the flat five times in a game? Eli will miss him at least once. Great qbs don't miss that guy as often as Eli does.

We were down and still HomerJones45 : 10/22/2017 8:11 pm : link running slants and 5 yard passes in the middle. There is nothing else to this offense.

My advice is get used to these sort of performances The_Boss : 10/22/2017 8:18 pm : link This team will be unwatchable from now thru New Years’. I don’t see how this team wins more than maybe twice the rest of the way.

Well Carson53 : 10/22/2017 8:22 pm : link I was close with my prediction, I said 24-13, so there's that.

It was fun on the links today though.

Don't fret, they can't lose next week...

RE: RE: RE: Offense at its best under mcadoo (funny I know) shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/22/2017 8:25 pm : link

Quote:



It really is a cold truth. He misses a lot. And he does in fact hang guys out to dry far too often. Nearly every game Eli turns it over usually more than once and he always always always misses wide open guys. Wide open in the flat five times in a game? Eli will miss him at least once. Great qbs don't miss that guy as often as Eli does.



There are 3-4 QBs as immobile as Eli. 2 of them are extremely accurate (Brady, Rivers), so a short passing game fits in with their strengths and can limit somewhat the negative effects of a poor o-line. That leaves Carson Palmer, who has stunk for a year and a half now and probably played his final game today and Eli.



To be honest, the Gilbride offense fit Eli's strengths more and the singular greatness of Odell Beckham probably extended Eli's career beyond what it should've been. In comment 13660544 djm said:There are 3-4 QBs as immobile as Eli. 2 of them are extremely accurate (Brady, Rivers), so a short passing game fits in with their strengths and can limit somewhat the negative effects of a poor o-line. That leaves Carson Palmer, who has stunk for a year and a half now and probably played his final game today and Eli.To be honest, the Gilbride offense fit Eli's strengths more and the singular greatness of Odell Beckham probably extended Eli's career beyond what it should've been.

Some of you guys should just pick another team to root for trueblueinpw : 10/22/2017 8:28 pm : link You want to blame Eli when he’s playing with these guys at WR and on the OL and these for shit RBs? And when he’s got McAdoo running the team?



How anyone comes away from this blaming Eli for the loss is beyond me. Go root for the fucking Jets.

Need to rebuild Dankbeerman : 10/22/2017 8:30 pm : link as a run first team. Need to improve all specials new kicker punter returner. Play a slow grind it out style on Offense that opens up the big plays for Odel otherwise just eats clock backs teams up and wins with D.



RE: RE: Pugh got hurt again... SHO'NUFF : 10/22/2017 8:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13660526 M.S. said:





Quote:







...shocker.



Do you throw big FA money at him, or let him walk?



Or, will he settle for something less because he's not the healthiest lineman in the NFL?







Pugh will get good money from someone. I hate to say it but the offensive line is in such disarray that it may be us. You can't replace all 5 guys next year can you?



Minnesota did, and has looked good in doing so this year. In comment 13660530 FStubbs said:Minnesota did, and has looked good in doing so this year.

Yea WillVAB : 10/22/2017 8:36 pm : link You could put any Qab in the league in this offense and the results would be the same or worse. It’s not Eli. It’s the GM for his trash drafts and the staff with their trash scheme.



The “fans” here are miserable. Eli gets killed for missing a blanketed receiver by a step but it’s ok if Wilson overthrows a wide open WR by 10 yards.

RE: RE: RE: Pugh got hurt again... Simms11 : 10/22/2017 8:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13660530 FStubbs said:





Quote:





In comment 13660526 M.S. said:





Quote:







...shocker.



Do you throw big FA money at him, or let him walk?



Or, will he settle for something less because he's not the healthiest lineman in the NFL?







Pugh will get good money from someone. I hate to say it but the offensive line is in such disarray that it may be us. You can't replace all 5 guys next year can you?







Minnesota did, and has looked good in doing so this year.



Problem is our cap space. We can’t possibly afford 5 new linemen. Minnesota must of been well under the cap. They’re not paying that Franchise QB 150 Mil yet In comment 13660597 SHO'NUFF said:Problem is our cap space. We can’t possibly afford 5 new linemen. Minnesota must of been well under the cap. They’re not paying that Franchise QB 150 Mil yet

I didn't even turn this game on today. Fishmanjim57 : 10/22/2017 8:38 pm : link I went out to take a hike in the local forest near where I live. I checked in a couple of times on my mobile phone to see the score.

It looks like they crapped the bed again in the second half.

At least they won't lose next week.

Maybe the owners will get smart and start firing Reese, and the coaching staff during the bye....but I doubt it, they have no balls!

RE: I didn't even turn this game on today. FStubbs : 10/22/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote: I went out to take a hike in the local forest near where I live. I checked in a couple of times on my mobile phone to see the score.

It looks like they crapped the bed again in the second half.

At least they won't lose next week.

Maybe the owners will get smart and start firing Reese, and the coaching staff during the bye....but I doubt it, they have no balls!



Reese, Ross, AND MARA. All 3 need to go. In comment 13660616 Fishmanjim57 said:Reese, Ross, AND MARA. All 3 need to go.

I don't know why anyone is being bent out of shape about this Matt in SGS : 10/22/2017 8:57 pm : link game. The horse left the barn long ago on this team. When the 61 yard field goal was good, the Giants were a dead team walking. The San Diego game and the WR corps injuries put them squarely in drafting in the top 5 category. The Denver game will likely end up being the season highlight, unless they can figure out a way to maybe beat Dallas or Philly later in the year and somehow screw up their season in some way.



This is a 3-13 team as constructed right now. They are a team that couldn't run and was built on a passing offense that relied on it's WRs to beat a single high safety on a slant and run for a TD and hope the defense held up. That was it, that was the 2016 formula and McAdoo did nothing beyond that to prepare for 2017, other than bring in some other big names but ignored the OL and defense. Now you have a team with literally no WRs thanks to the Chargers game and we are surprised that they can't move the ball against Seattle? If any coaching staff should be fired it should be Denver's for allowing that travesty to happen on their home field in a Nationally Televised game.



Keep watching, hope for some improvement from young players to help them in 2018, but this team isn't winning a damn thing, so don't bother getting upset at a loss. You might as well be upset that tomorrow is Monday. It's happening whether you like it or not.

Eli was absolutely awful today Vanzetti : 10/22/2017 8:58 pm : link He was making business decisions.



I'm a long time Eli supporter and I don't want to make too much of a lost game in a lost season, but he was putrid today and for the first time ever, I said to myself, "Giants need a new QB."

Why is it so hard for some of you to let go of Eli? NYG07 : 10/22/2017 9:04 pm : link There is no shame in admitting he is not the same player he used to be. He is old and needs everything to be perfect to complete passes at this point. I flew to Charlotte for work today and didn't turn the game on until it was 10-7 in the 3rd quarter. Eli was at that point 9-19 for 40 yards. 40 yards!??



I don't care who is blocking or catching passes, as of today he is one of the worst starting QBs in the NFL, and by far the most overpaid. Maybe if he wasn't making 20 million a year, he would have a better offensive line in front of him.



This team needs to completely reboot. They have a ton of great pieces moving forward. Beckham, Snacks, Collins, Engram, Shepard, Jenkins, Vernon. This team is not the Browns. They can rebuild quickly, but they need to dump the front office and coaching staff as well as the bloated contracts. That starts with Eli, followed closely by DRC and Marshall.

Section125 ryanmkeane : 10/22/2017 9:09 pm : link Hart is not only a bad football player, but he had the most important penalty of the game at the most important time of the game. So am I blaming the entire loss on Hart? No. But I'm blaming that entire drive on him, I am. And that was the end of the game, after that.

RE: Some of you guys should just pick another team to root for NYSports1 : 10/22/2017 9:10 pm : link

Quote: You want to blame Eli when he’s playing with these guys at WR and on the OL and these for shit RBs? And when he’s got McAdoo running the team?



How anyone comes away from this blaming Eli for the loss is beyond me. Go root for the fucking Jets.



or the people who defend eli to no end and prefer Eli to the Giants should root for a new team...Please stop...People who root for the team only are not married to defend the qb...the eli defenders never defend anyone else In comment 13660584 trueblueinpw said:or the people who defend eli to no end and prefer Eli to the Giants should root for a new team...Please stop...People who root for the team only are not married to defend the qb...the eli defenders never defend anyone else

Eli ryanmkeane : 10/22/2017 9:12 pm : link barely looked like a competent NFL QB today. Some of his throws, with time, were downright terrible.

Eli did not look good out there and hasn't looked good for awhile. FStubbs : 10/22/2017 9:14 pm : link It is what it is. I hope they can move him before the trading deadline for picks. The Eli era has been spectacular and an amazing time (2 rings) but it's over.

Eli's done JerseyCityJoe : 10/22/2017 9:24 pm : link The guy that won 2 SB's isn't playing for us anymore.

RE: Eli did not look good out there and hasn't looked good for awhile. Vanzetti : 10/22/2017 9:25 pm : link

Quote: It is what it is. I hope they can move him before the trading deadline for picks. The Eli era has been spectacular and an amazing time (2 rings) but it's over.



My sentiments exactly. Eli is like Henrik Lundquist. It's been a great ride. But it is time to move on. In comment 13660717 FStubbs said:My sentiments exactly. Eli is like Henrik Lundquist. It's been a great ride. But it is time to move on.

Those blaming Eli gmenatlarge : 10/22/2017 9:26 pm : link Are taking the easy way out, face it you have no idea how many times a receiver ran the wrong way or no one was open or maybe even the Seattle defense was baiting him into a throw because they knew what the receiver was running! You win or lose as a team and this is a bad team right now!

there is no spike : 10/22/2017 9:32 pm : link guarantee Webb will be any better.



Eli has been the best QB in the history of the Giants

RE: I don't know why anyone is being bent out of shape about this M.S. : 10/22/2017 9:48 pm : link

Quote: game. The horse left the barn long ago on this team. When the 61 yard field goal was good, the Giants were a dead team walking. The San Diego game and the WR corps injuries put them squarely in drafting in the top 5 category. The Denver game will likely end up being the season highlight, unless they can figure out a way to maybe beat Dallas or Philly later in the year and somehow screw up their season in some way.



This is a 3-13 team as constructed right now. They are a team that couldn't run and was built on a passing offense that relied on it's WRs to beat a single high safety on a slant and run for a TD and hope the defense held up. That was it, that was the 2016 formula and McAdoo did nothing beyond that to prepare for 2017, other than bring in some other big names but ignored the OL and defense. Now you have a team with literally no WRs thanks to the Chargers game and we are surprised that they can't move the ball against Seattle? If any coaching staff should be fired it should be Denver's for allowing that travesty to happen on their home field in a Nationally Televised game.



Keep watching, hope for some improvement from young players to help them in 2018, but this team isn't winning a damn thing, so don't bother getting upset at a loss. You might as well be upset that tomorrow is Monday. It's happening whether you like it or not.

Well played, sir! Absolutely true! In comment 13660666 Matt in SGS said:Well played, sir! Absolutely true!

RE: there is no NYG07 : 10/22/2017 9:49 pm : link

Quote: guarantee Webb will be any better.



Eli has been the best QB in the history of the Giants u



Who cares where he ranks in the history of the team? He is not that player anymore. We should be concerned with winning future super bowls, not nostalgia. He is a 20 million dollar Dave Brown/Brock Osweiler today. We can get the same shitty production at 1/7th the cost. Webb should get a chance to show what he can do and if he sucks, we still have a top 5 draft pick coming. In comment 13660757 spike said:Who cares where he ranks in the history of the team? He is not that player anymore. We should be concerned with winning future super bowls, not nostalgia. He is a 20 million dollar Dave Brown/Brock Osweiler today. We can get the same shitty production at 1/7th the cost. Webb should get a chance to show what he can do and if he sucks, we still have a top 5 draft pick coming.

RE: RE: there is no larryflower37 : 10/22/2017 9:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13660757 spike said:





Quote:





guarantee Webb will be any better.



Eli has been the best QB in the history of the Giants



u



Who cares where he ranks in the history of the team? He is not that player anymore. We should be concerned with winning future super bowls, not nostalgia. He is a 20 million dollar Dave Brown/Brock Osweiler today. We can get the same shitty production at 1/7th the cost. Webb should get a chance to show what he can do and if he sucks, we still have a top 5 draft pick coming.



Eli was a true professional today. He played to win and didn't force anything.

This offense has zero talent what did you expect him to do?

In comment 13660796 NYG07 said:Eli was a true professional today. He played to win and didn't force anything.This offense has zero talent what did you expect him to do?

RE: RE: RE: there is no NYG07 : 10/22/2017 10:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13660796 NYG07 said:





Quote:





In comment 13660757 spike said:I









Quote:





guarantee Webb will be any better.



Eli has been the best QB in the history of the Giants



u



Who cares where he ranks in the history of the team? He is not that player anymore. We should be concerned with winning future super bowls, not nostalgia. He is a 20 million dollar Dave Brown/Brock Osweiler today. We can get the same shitty production at 1/7th the cost. Webb should get a chance to show what he can do and if he sucks, we still have a top 5 draft pick coming.







Eli was a true professional today. He played to win and didn't force anything.

This offense has zero talent what did you expect him to do?



I expect him to play like a top 10 QB and elevate the team around him, like he used to. He might still have value to a team like Jax or the Vikings, but not this team. In comment 13660803 larryflower37 said:I expect him to play like a top 10 QB and elevate the team around him, like he used to. He might still have value to a team like Jax or the Vikings, but not this team.

gmenatlarge ryanmkeane : 10/22/2017 10:46 pm : link Eli is hardly ever the reason this team loses games. But today he was borderline awful.

and the mob is in full bray HomerJones45 : 10/22/2017 11:04 pm : link first they were certain getting rid of the OC would do the trick, then they were absolutely sure getting rid of the Ancient One and elevating the new kid and his whiz bang short passing offense and getting rid of "balance" would be the road to success, and now it's Eli and for sure that will cure everything.



Good luck, you guys are bound to be right one of these days.

RE: and the mob is in full bray montanagiant : 10/22/2017 11:21 pm : link

Quote: first they were certain getting rid of the OC would do the trick, then they were absolutely sure getting rid of the Ancient One and elevating the new kid and his whiz bang short passing offense and getting rid of "balance" would be the road to success, and now it's Eli and for sure that will cure everything.



Good luck, you guys are bound to be right one of these days.

Come on Homer a QB who can run is the answer don't you know. Forget the fact our top 4 WR's are out of the game, blow off the fact we have the worse O-Line in football, Overlook the aspect that we played a very good D and have zero running game.



The idiotic Madden mindset is in full effect on here In comment 13660877 HomerJones45 said:Come on Homer a QB who can run is the answer don't you know. Forget the fact our top 4 WR's are out of the game, blow off the fact we have the worse O-Line in football, Overlook the aspect that we played a very good D and have zero running game.The idiotic Madden mindset is in full effect on here

Eli is my favorite athlete of all time. Danny Kanell : 10/22/2017 11:28 pm : link I hate to say it but he’s done. The organization ruined him. It’s time to prepare for drafting our next QB.

RE: and the mob is in full bray Devon : 10/22/2017 11:37 pm : link

Quote: first they were certain getting rid of the OC would do the trick, then they were absolutely sure getting rid of the Ancient One and elevating the new kid and his whiz bang short passing offense and getting rid of "balance" would be the road to success, and now it's Eli and for sure that will cure everything.



Good luck, you guys are bound to be right one of these days.



To be fair, it's not just BBI (and the Giants offense did fine with McAdoo as OC and just OC). Most Giants fans today feel this way and it's going to make it really easy for the franchise to shift all the necessary blame onto him as this season winds down and sell how drafting Allen or Darnold is going to resurrect the franchise.



... all while Reese, Chris Mara, Ross, and likely even McAdoo attempt to skate into another year. In comment 13660877 HomerJones45 said:To be fair, it's not just BBI (and the Giants offense did fine with McAdoo as OC and just OC). Most Giants fans today feel this way and it's going to make it really easy for the franchise to shift all the necessary blame onto him as this season winds down and sell how drafting Allen or Darnold is going to resurrect the franchise.... all while Reese, Chris Mara, Ross, and likely even McAdoo attempt to skate into another year.

RE: Eli is my favorite athlete of all time. Devon : 10/22/2017 11:42 pm : link

Quote: I hate to say it but he’s done. The organization ruined him. It’s time to prepare for drafting our next QB.



The problem with this is there's no reason right now to really think any QB drafted isn't going to be ruined, if this crack front office even manages to select the right one.



Eli's time is done here, he needs to not be on this team next year and they should even be strongly considering starting Webb this season for a few games at least, but the future isn't likely going to be any brighter without him as is... and "as is", no matter how some wish it, still seems likely to be mostly "as is" for next season too. In comment 13660891 Danny Kanell said:The problem with this is there's no reason right now to really think any QB drafted isn't going to be ruined, if this crack front office even manages to select the right one.Eli's time is done here, he needs to not be on this team next year and they should even be strongly considering starting Webb this season for a few games at least, but the future isn't likely going to be any brighter without him as is... and "as is", no matter how some wish it, still seems likely to be mostly "as is" for next season too.

The Eli dilemma old man : 12:01 am : link is multi-faceted.

His decline due to age has not only been years in the making, but also years in the making due to having several years of his career being behind an OL that is historically been OK at best and like 2012 downright terrible.

Meanwhile his personality is to put every O play on his back, leading to some poor decisions and pick 6s.

His accuracy was always good to OK and without a laserrocket arm to make his passes either his receivers got but not the defender.

He is now without his starter receivers and with a bad OL that has him feel pressure even moreso...real or not.

He's 36 and has now more David Carr in him than Eli Manning.

He makes 20M and likely has NO trade value based on all the negative history.

All that with a contract thru 2019...That contract makes a cut painful capwise in 2018.

Money this offseason for FA OLs if any likely come from painful cuts or working Eli s contract out to hurt even after his possible departure in '19 , or 2020.

Of course going OL crazy this draft even if possible gives him maybe 2 rookie OL may only be replacements for 2 current starters and all the pain that may come with a rookie OL, especially when the QB has Carritis.

Ownership and FO has some real problems to deal with this offseason because they postponed the inevitable with poor player choices, inactions, and patchwork solutions

that weren't.

By the time the OL and QB situation even LOOKS much better than today, most key players on O and D will be gone as FAs: the list of OBJ, Collins, the big 3 D FAs of 2 years ago, likely Shepard, possibly Engram.

This thing will be ugly for a while, at best, even with a new GM/HC and staffs.

My signature closing line:

Thank you JR.

RE: Section125 section125 : 6:39 am : link

Quote: Hart is not only a bad football player, but he had the most important penalty of the game at the most important time of the game. So am I blaming the entire loss on Hart? No. But I'm blaming that entire drive on him, I am. And that was the end of the game, after that.



Still wrong headed. It was still 3rd and 11 and of course they can't get a completed pass. For you like the other sheepeople here, Hart is the scapegoat for one bad play. Meanwhile, Eli misses open guys, DRC and Collins blow coverages on a few plays and Spags calls the worst defensive play of the game and you blame Hart, who handled Bennett quite well. Rosas missed a field goal, in case you missed it.



Hart is not a starter at tackle and has proven that. But he did not loose the game. In comment 13660700 ryanmkeane said:Still wrong headed. It was still 3rd and 11 and of course they can't get a completed pass. For you like the other sheepeople here, Hart is the scapegoat for one bad play. Meanwhile, Eli misses open guys, DRC and Collins blow coverages on a few plays and Spags calls the worst defensive play of the game and you blame Hart, who handled Bennett quite well. Rosas missed a field goal, in case you missed it.Hart is not a starter at tackle and has proven that. But he did not loose the game.

Eli has two years RetroJint : 7:19 am : link remaining . He's not going anywhere, given the contract. Look the Jets are getting similar play from McNown, who is of similar age at about 15 % of the dough. But, right now, he's pretty much helpless back there. His wide receivers can't handle their part . Nothing he can do . He did misfire a few times , but some of those passes were against their 3-deep , when the receiver didn't sit down in the hole in the zone , properly . If Eli would have thrown the ball to where the receiver was headed, there would have been about 4 picks instead of zero.



The Giants stayed in the game through most of three. It unraveled when the kicker missed from makeable range .

To imagine anyone in this franchise or this fan site wants Eli Jimmy Googs : 8:24 am : link Manning around for 2 more years is comical.



He is done and the signs were there last season...

RE: To imagine anyone in this franchise or this fan site wants Eli RetroJint : 8:33 am : link

Quote: Manning around for 2 more years is comical.



He is done and the signs were there last season...

You're comical. I walked the point on Eli's diminished skills last season. Were you in the ass-wipe brigade who tidyed up for him?

I just gave you the reality of the matter. There will be no trade market for the guy. Marrone has even Bortles playing reasonably well. And if you think Mara is going to pay someone 40 million to sit the bench or send him home. I'm afraid you slacked off on your history of the NYG.



Only pattern interrupt : Eli retires . Other than that he's their '18 QB and to blame him right now for the sorry state of affairs is...comical . In comment 13661042 Jimmy Googs said:You're comical. I walked the point on Eli's diminished skills last season. Were you in the ass-wipe brigade who tidyed up for him?I just gave you the reality of the matter. There will be no trade market for the guy. Marrone has even Bortles playing reasonably well. And if you think Mara is going to pay someone 40 million to sit the bench or send him home. I'm afraid you slacked off on your history of the NYG.Only pattern interrupt : Eli retires . Other than that he's their '18 QB and to blame him right now for the sorry state of affairs is...comical .

Realistic assessment of Eli... EricJ : 8:37 am : link He is still a quality QB who can win with the right pieces around him. He can carry a weak team to victory still but most likely cannot carry a weak team to enough victories to get into the playoffs. (before you point to last year, the defense carried us).



To say we need to dump Eli now is absolutely foolish. Not only do we have nobody as good as Eli on this roster but there is no free agent out there better than Eli.



We have a QB that needs more protection than most and an OL that is suited for a QB who can create with his legs. Total mismatch and that is not Eli's fault.



We are keeping Eli through the end of his contract. We need to draft a new QB this spring and have Eli teach him while playing under a restructured contract.



Don't be too quick to just buy Eli a plane ticket out of here. For all we know, he could be a great QB coach. He does have a great football mind even if the body does not do what his mind is asking him to do all of the time.

Easy does it. I am not blaming Eli as the problem. Only Jimmy Googs : 8:38 am : link recognizing without bias that he is not going to be a solution any longer.



His time is over...



and u need a valium

RE: Easy does it. I am not blaming Eli as the problem. Only HomerJones45 : 9:08 am : link

Quote: recognizing without bias that he is not going to be a solution any longer.



His time is over...



and u need a valium Yet the people who will be constructing the solution are the same people who got the team in this mess in the first place. In comment 13661054 Jimmy Googs said:Yet the people who will be constructing the solution are the same people who got the team in this mess in the first place.

RE: I don't know why anyone is being bent out of shape about this Ten Ton Hammer : 9:12 am : link

Quote:

That was it, that was the 2016 formula and McAdoo did nothing beyond that to prepare for 2017, other than bring in some other big names but ignored the OL and defense. Now you have a team with literally no WRs thanks to the Chargers game and we are surprised that they can't move the ball against Seattle? If any coaching staff should be fired it should be Denver's for allowing that travesty to happen on their home field in a Nationally Televised game.







Since when does the head coach sign players? In comment 13660666 Matt in SGS said:Since when does the head coach sign players?