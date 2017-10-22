Will that TD call get These Refs Fired?? FatMan in Charlotte : 10/22/2017 7:25 pm Last time there was a horrendous interpretation of a jumpball TD, it became the last straw to get the "incompetent" replacement refs thrown out.



How much do you think we'll hear about this play in the coming week?



I'm guessing we won't.



It has been years since the replacement refs and the league still doesn't know how to rule on TD catches. They don't apply consistent standards to the going to the ground rules and bobbles apparently don't get consistently reviewed on replay.



The refs have been poor all season long across the league, yet the last time a play like this happened, it got everyone up in arms.



You know as well as I do that we won't see any outrage now....

I’ve never seen anything like that TommytheElephant : 10/22/2017 7:26 pm : link Disgraceful

No one gives a shit about bad things happening to bad teams Nitro : 10/22/2017 7:26 pm : link which the Giants most definitely are.

its a joke Justlurking : 10/22/2017 7:29 pm : link total arbitrary bullshit. Makes zero sense. At no point did Richardson have possession - yet Shephard's 3 step catch isn't a TD because he lost the ball out of bounds. ASJ for the jets last week, no TD despite never actually fumbling.



Officiating is broken. Needs to change. Refs + Replay + Rules that make no sense = terrible product.

The way.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/22/2017 7:29 pm : link Lofton was talking about it afterwards, he made it out to be a spectacular catch by richardson.



Last time, the announcers went into full blown outrage mode, but I'm sure that was a directive to try and highlight any errors by the replacement crews.

Does CBS no longer have a retired ref to discuss calls like this? shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/22/2017 7:31 pm : link If there was ever one time you needed to see that imbecile Blandino on the screen...

RE: its a joke nybeast : 10/22/2017 7:32 pm : link

Quote: total arbitrary bullshit. Makes zero sense. At no point did Richardson have possession - yet Shephard's 3 step catch isn't a TD because he lost the ball out of bounds. ASJ for the jets last week, no TD despite never actually fumbling.



Officiating is broken. Needs to change. Refs + Replay + Rules that make no sense = terrible product. .



Add players kneeling for the national anthem and you see why ratings and attendance are tanking. In comment 13660361 Justlurking said:Add players kneeling for the national anthem and you see why ratings and attendance are tanking.

Between the Seattle pushoffs section125 : 10/22/2017 7:33 pm : link and the bad TD call there, it is infuriating. But the league will call it dual possession and say it was the correct call.

which TD? the Collins INT or the Graham pushoff? SHO'NUFF : 10/22/2017 7:35 pm : link it's even a fucking joke to the announcers that a guy can get away with a clear illegal move because he's so big...they laughed it off...had a good chuckle.

Lofton sounds braindead Nitro : 10/22/2017 7:35 pm : link to be fair.



The anatomy.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/22/2017 7:37 pm : link of that play highlighted what's wrong with officiating.



- Two refs are standing right there waiting to see where possession ends up

- Once they have a visual on the possession, they award it the opposite of what they saw

- They signal TD as Collins holds the ball up



That's the TD call on the field.



We don't know what replay is looking at, but they missed:

- A bobble when the players hit the ground

- Richardson then attempting to gain possession while he has one and then a second foot hit out of bounds

- Collins maintain possession in the field of play without being out of bounds

- Ignoring the going to the ground rule where you must maintain possession throughout the catch



We probably won't ever understand why the call was what it was - which is exactly what got the replacement refs ousted.



The NFL has a huge problem, and it extends well past a shitty call between two bad teams.

RE: Lofton sounds braindead djm : 10/22/2017 7:39 pm : link

Quote: to be fair.



That's unfair to braindeads everywhere. In comment 13660394 Nitro said:That's unfair to braindeads everywhere.

2 crud calls RetroJint : 10/22/2017 7:39 pm : link No question . Giants weren't going to win but if they get the medium-range FGA & the game is called properly, looking at a one-score Seattle win.

The guy basically called it a TD because... fuck it, why not? shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/22/2017 7:41 pm : link If it took that long to make the decision, how does he ignore the receiver with his feet out of bounds?

Seahawk fans were calling it a non catch as well.. Bchurch : 10/22/2017 7:44 pm : link Said they will take it but it was not a catch.. bullshit. Meanwhile Seahawks celebrate like they won the Super Bowl.. makes me sick.

I felt t was a bad call Giant John : 10/22/2017 7:44 pm : link When the tow landed and started wresting for the ball you could see a lot of ball movement which Collins gained control of . So bad call. But...

What would the Giants have been able to do with it anyway. Offense just inept..

why are you blaming them? HomerJones45 : 10/22/2017 7:45 pm : link they don't make the final call. They literally could call anything knowing the replay person in NY is going to make the final call. They mystery is why they fuss at all knowing it is going to be reviewed anyway. Would you feel better if they had just said fuck it and called it a TD right away?

No wonder Lofton seemed lost... BamaBlue : 10/22/2017 7:46 pm : link



his view was obstructed.

Here's the past week.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/22/2017 7:46 pm : link in the NFL.



- They overturn a TD by the Jets with less than conclusive evidence and it costs them a win

- The refs give the Raiders three chances to win the game against the Chiefs and on the third try they are successful. Not much review about the two defensive holding penalties - one that looked legit and one that looked phantom

- Replay decides not to overturn a play that has clear evidence that Collins ends up with possession of the ball and that Richardson lost the ball and while trying to regain it has both feet go out of bounds.



If the league can't explain how they can overturn the Jets TD but not this one, then replay serve little function. But my guess is that they won't have to answer that question. It won't be asked

Nothing will change Photoguy : 10/22/2017 7:47 pm : link until the NFL hires permanent PAID PROFESSIONAL officials. And clearly define a catch. The players are out there busting their asses, and deserve a level of officiating that matches the talent on the field.

The officials.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/22/2017 7:48 pm : link on the field deserve blame since it was the call made that needs evidence to overturn.



Can anyone explain why two guys standing there don't signal TD while the players are wrestling for the ball and when they do it is when Collins clearly has it?



That shouldn't be called out?



Very strange take.

Tow = throw. Giant John : 10/22/2017 7:48 pm : link Ball was bobbled then Landon gained control. Giants ball. But like I said it didn't matter.

To really understand how horrid these Refs are montanagiant : 10/22/2017 7:49 pm : link Think about how these shit calls would be covered if done by the Replacement Refs

Actually.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/22/2017 7:50 pm : link



Quote: Would you feel better if they had just said fuck it and called it a TD right away?



But I'd at least understand what they were thinking. That initially it looked like a TD catch. That's fine. Waiting to signal a TD and finally doing so when the opponent has possession defies any rational explanation. I wouldn't feel better if this happened:But I'd at least understand what they were thinking. That initially it looked like a TD catch. That's fine. Waiting to signal a TD and finally doing so when the opponent has possession defies any rational explanation.

I think everybody forgot SLIM_ : 10/22/2017 7:57 pm : link that the guy who actually called the TD on the field was the guy with no angle to make the call. He had a view of Richardson's back.



I actually jtfuoco : 10/22/2017 7:58 pm : link miss the replacement refs they threw less flags and let the DBs play.

RE: The officials.. HomerJones45 : 10/22/2017 8:01 pm : link

Quote: on the field deserve blame since it was the call made that needs evidence to overturn.



Can anyone explain why two guys standing there don't signal TD while the players are wrestling for the ball and when they do it is when Collins clearly has it?



That shouldn't be called out?



Very strange take. What's "evidence"? It's whatever the replay guy in NY says it is. It doesn't matter what the official on the field calls in the heat of battle. The replay guy in NY can replay 19 times from 5 different angles and make his own call. In comment 13660462 FatMan in Charlotte said:What's "evidence"? It's whatever the replay guy in NY says it is. It doesn't matter what the official on the field calls in the heat of battle. The replay guy in NY can replay 19 times from 5 different angles and make his own call.

RE: The anatomy.. Justlurking : 10/22/2017 8:03 pm : link

Quote: of that play highlighted what's wrong with officiating.



- Two refs are standing right there waiting to see where possession ends up

- Once they have a visual on the possession, they award it the opposite of what they saw

- They signal TD as Collins holds the ball up



That's the TD call on the field.



We don't know what replay is looking at, but they missed:

- A bobble when the players hit the ground

- Richardson then attempting to gain possession while he has one and then a second foot hit out of bounds

- Collins maintain possession in the field of play without being out of bounds

- Ignoring the going to the ground rule where you must maintain possession throughout the catch



We probably won't ever understand why the call was what it was - which is exactly what got the replacement refs ousted.



The NFL has a huge problem, and it extends well past a shitty call between two bad teams.



100% on point. Cannot believe how many things they got wrong on one play. In comment 13660403 FatMan in Charlotte said:100% on point. Cannot believe how many things they got wrong on one play.

RE: RE: The officials.. BigBlueShock : 10/22/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13660462 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





on the field deserve blame since it was the call made that needs evidence to overturn.



Can anyone explain why two guys standing there don't signal TD while the players are wrestling for the ball and when they do it is when Collins clearly has it?



That shouldn't be called out?



Very strange take.



What's "evidence"? It's whatever the replay guy in NY says it is. It doesn't matter what the official on the field calls in the heat of battle. The replay guy in NY can replay 19 times from 5 different angles and make his own call.

Because the call on the field stands more than not if it's a questionable/controversial call. The minute they called it a TD you just knew it wouldn't get overturned. That's why the call last week in the Jets game was so ridiculous. They overturned it without a shred of eveidence to do so.



The refs in this case had zero reason to call a TD under any circumstances. And they weren't about to overturn it based on the backlash from last weeks game. They went back to the ole "call on the field stands" cop out. In comment 13660520 HomerJones45 said:Because the call on the field stands more than not if it's a questionable/controversial call. The minute they called it a TD you just knew it wouldn't get overturned. That's why the call last week in the Jets game was so ridiculous. They overturned it without a shred of eveidence to do so.The refs in this case had zero reason to call a TD under any circumstances. And they weren't about to overturn it based on the backlash from last weeks game. They went back to the ole "call on the field stands" cop out.

RE: RE: its a joke jeff57 : 10/22/2017 8:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13660361 Justlurking said:





Quote:





total arbitrary bullshit. Makes zero sense. At no point did Richardson have possession - yet Shephard's 3 step catch isn't a TD because he lost the ball out of bounds. ASJ for the jets last week, no TD despite never actually fumbling.



Officiating is broken. Needs to change. Refs + Replay + Rules that make no sense = terrible product.



.



Add players kneeling for the national anthem and you see why ratings and attendance are tanking.



A lot of people are watching it on the internet. Neilson doesn't pick that up. In comment 13660379 nybeast said:A lot of people are watching it on the internet. Neilson doesn't pick that up.

Whatever Go Terps : 10/22/2017 8:08 pm : link Don't fumble the fucking football and it isn't an issue. Even if the refs do suck, what is the players' excuse for sucking even worse?



Seattle stinks. This performance today from the Giants was a fucking joke.

RE: Whatever jeff57 : 10/22/2017 8:10 pm : link

Quote: Don't fumble the fucking football and it isn't an issue. Even if the refs do suck, what is the players' excuse for sucking even worse?



Seattle stinks. This performance today from the Giants was a fucking joke.



Russel Wilson is the entire difference. You put him on the Giants today and they would have won. In comment 13660538 Go Terps said:Russel Wilson is the entire difference. You put him on the Giants today and they would have won.

Terps you are right Seattle was awful and ripe to be beaten Chris684 : 10/22/2017 8:12 pm : link But that's got nothing to do with TD call for Richardson. Neither does Ei's fumble. You call each play independently and that one was a disgrace.



This officiating is driving people away from the game.

I didn't realize they were replacements Bluesbreaker : 10/22/2017 8:25 pm : link The Collins int was a joke . the ball came loose on the way down and Collins got control of it . Was plain as day in slo mo then just as Collins completely has the ball they look at the WR and signal TD . I have a head ache trying to figure that out then the icing on the cake was the push off TD .

You notice Carroll is constantly working the Refs while

MacHandley stands like a emotionless tree stump .

Even early in the game there was a 1st down that looked like the ball hit the ground there was no stoppage and the shitty broadcast didn't even show a replay and the Hags rushed up

and got the play off . It's ruining the game its BS

RE: why are you blaming them? SHO'NUFF : 10/22/2017 8:27 pm : link

Quote: they don't make the final call. They literally could call anything knowing the replay person in NY is going to make the final call. They mystery is why they fuss at all knowing it is going to be reviewed anyway. Would you feel better if they had just said fuck it and called it a TD right away?



They don't make the final call, but the initial call is even more important because it has to be clear with indisputable evidence to overturn it...a ref calling something to just say "fuck it, let the replay guy in NY sort it out" is still game-changing. In comment 13660444 HomerJones45 said:They don't make the final call, but the initial call is even more important because it has to be clear with indisputable evidence to overturn it...a ref calling something to just say "fuck it, let the replay guy in NY sort it out" is still game-changing.

I would have called a touchdown by Richardson Jimmy Googs : 10/22/2017 8:30 pm : link Yes, the refs seemed lost and too slow in calling it, but it seemed to be dual-possession at best for the Giants which would go to Seattle.



But keep worrying that it would have changed the outcome...and waste your evening...

The post premise is overstated hassan : 10/22/2017 8:40 pm : link FMIC knows full well NFL won't fire over this call. It wasn't a good call.



I'd be worked up about it if nyg had a chance to win. They did not.



Routine bad call in today's NFL. Dime a dozen.

RE: The officials.. Rick5 : 10/22/2017 8:41 pm : link

Quote: on the field deserve blame since it was the call made that needs evidence to overturn.



Yup. But once the call was made, I didn't expect it to be overturned. If they called it another way, that call probably wouldn't have been overturned either. In comment 13660462 FatMan in Charlotte said:Yup. But once the call was made, I didn't expect it to be overturned. If they called it another way, that call probably wouldn't have been overturned either.

RE: Whatever BigBlueShock : 10/22/2017 8:47 pm : link

Quote: Don't fumble the fucking football and it isn't an issue. Even if the refs do suck, what is the players' excuse for sucking even worse?



Seattle stinks. This performance today from the Giants was a fucking joke.

Well there are 6000 other threads discussing how bad the Giants suck. This thread the topic is the refs and the TD call. We all know the Giants suck. Just look around you. Thanks for letting us know though! In comment 13660538 Go Terps said:Well there are 6000 other threads discussing how bad the Giants suck. This thread the topic is the refs and the TD call. We all know the Giants suck. Just look around you. Thanks for letting us know though!

I'm curious at what point does the ref Knineteen : 10/22/2017 8:55 pm : link determine when either player had possession? The ball appears to be moving when both players contact the ground. Thus, possession had to be made AFTER that point...which then immediately leads to Richardson's foot going out of bounds.



It looks incredibly bad because unless the ref calls it a TD immediately after both players go to the ground, how can the ref with any certainty declare it a TD well after Richardson's foot steps out of bounds? (and well after both players have already hit the ground)

I can't believe how the NFLord snuck this ThatLimerickGuy : 10/22/2017 8:59 pm : link Formerly Dean Blandino deal



Isn't the ability to decide a game by one person (not this game) in a private room hundreds of mikes away outside of the public view a little too much of a red flag for some of you? In a game where millions are at stake based on which teams win or lose on several fronts who thought this was a good idea?



I tried to raise hell about it when it was first announced but other than a cursory blurb on pft it just became a thing with no publicity or discussion and nobody here cared.

RE: why are you blaming them? KeoweeFan : 10/22/2017 9:04 pm : link

Quote: they don't make the final call. They literally could call anything knowing the replay person in NY is going to make the final call. They mystery is why they fuss at all knowing it is going to be reviewed anyway. Would you feel better if they had just said fuck it and called it a TD right away?

You don't understand the replay rule.

The initial call has priority; you must have indisputable evidence to overturn. I believe it is in the best interest of the sport that if the call is in doubt to call it initially in favor of what is PROBABLY correct and let NY overturn.

BTW, based only on radio commentary it sounds like it was a bad call from both the field and the replay. In comment 13660444 HomerJones45 said:You don't understand the replay rule.The initial call has priority; you must have indisputable evidence to overturn. I believe it is in the best interest of the sport that if the call is in doubt to call it initially in favor of what is PROBABLY correct and let NY overturn.BTW, based only on radio commentary it sounds like it was a bad call from both the field and the replay.

RE: The anatomy.. B in ALB : 10/22/2017 9:08 pm : link

Quote: of that play highlighted what's wrong with officiating.



- Two refs are standing right there waiting to see where possession ends up

- Once they have a visual on the possession, they award it the opposite of what they saw

- They signal TD as Collins holds the ball up



That's the TD call on the field.



We don't know what replay is looking at, but they missed:

- A bobble when the players hit the ground

- Richardson then attempting to gain possession while he has one and then a second foot hit out of bounds

- Collins maintain possession in the field of play without being out of bounds

- Ignoring the going to the ground rule where you must maintain possession throughout the catch



We probably won't ever understand why the call was what it was - which is exactly what got the replacement refs ousted.



The NFL has a huge problem, and it extends well past a shitty call between two bad teams.



Someone was in that one refs earpiece screaming "Call it a Touchdown!".



Never seen anything like it in well over 30 years of watching football.



Disgraceful. In comment 13660403 FatMan in Charlotte said:Someone was in that one refs earpiece screaming "Call it a Touchdown!".Never seen anything like it in well over 30 years of watching football.Disgraceful.

Either Richardson didn't bluepepper : 10/22/2017 9:09 pm : link "complete the catch" going to the ground or he gained joint possession while out of bounds. Either way, no TD.



The NFL needs to get back to basics with these calls. Last week a guy who ended up with the ball was ruled to have fumbled while this week a guy who didn't end up with the ball was said to have made a catch. Neither of these pass the common sense test.

RE: Nothing will change KeoweeFan : 10/22/2017 9:09 pm : link

Quote: until the NFL hires permanent PAID PROFESSIONAL officials. And clearly define a catch. The players are out there busting their asses, and deserve a level of officiating that matches the talent on the field.

Ageed!

My screed for several years has been they need full time refs and their role is to meet (virtually) and to review every controversial call the previous week under the supervision of an experienced supervisor (NOT named Baldino) and to agree on the correct call in that instance. In comment 13660461 Photoguy said:Ageed!My screed for several years has been they need full time refs and their role is to meet (virtually) and to review every controversial call the previous week under the supervision of an experienced supervisor (NOT named Baldino) and to agree on the correct call in that instance.

RE: RE: why are you blaming them? bluepepper : 10/22/2017 9:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13660444 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





they don't make the final call. They literally could call anything knowing the replay person in NY is going to make the final call. They mystery is why they fuss at all knowing it is going to be reviewed anyway. Would you feel better if they had just said fuck it and called it a TD right away?





You don't understand the replay rule.

The initial call has priority; you must have indisputable evidence to overturn. I believe it is in the best interest of the sport that if the call is in doubt to call it initially in favor of what is PROBABLY correct and let NY overturn.

BTW, based only on radio commentary it sounds like it was a bad call from both the field and the replay.

That's not how the replay rule has been implemented over the years. There have been legions of calls overturned with less than indisputable evidence. One such call last week in the same building. Countless other examples especially ones regarding end zone catches. In comment 13660683 KeoweeFan said:That's not how the replay rule has been implemented over the years. There have been legions of calls overturned with less than indisputable evidence. One such call last week in the same building. Countless other examples especially ones regarding end zone catches.

The only hope for the fans KeoweeFan : 10/22/2017 9:20 pm : link was that the miracle of last week would continue.

The defense seemed to "believe" in the first half and the offense added a TD.

Right or wrong that call took the steam out of the team (and the rest of the season).

On to next year.

It was a fifty fifty call Go Terps : 10/22/2017 9:43 pm : link Not nearly as egregious as it is being made out to be here. It's just more excuse making.



There is so much fucking excuse making with this team.

hassan.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/22/2017 10:16 pm : link You are correct - it is overstated. It is meant to show that what passed for outrage when we had replacement refs is now a common occurrence that won't be talked about much outside of this forum.



Replacement refs who were looked at as incompetent boobs were thrown out over a similar call while even the broadcast announcers overlooked the severity of how poor a call it was and Lofton actually lauded Richardson for the amazing catch.



Terps - this isn't excuse making for the Giants - it is trying to point out a clear malfunction of the replay system and the weekly incompetence and inconsistencies we see as football fans.



At no point am I suggesting the Giants would have won, nor would that matter - the refs suck. Period. And it isn't getting better. and what got one group ousted won't even make it to Tuesday as a discussion.

This team was losing regardless.. Sean : 10/22/2017 10:20 pm : link 1-6, things are ugly.

Cleveland sucked.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/22/2017 10:24 pm : link last year too. But we can separate their suckiness from the fact that they had a play where Duke Johnson recovered his own fumble and was off the field holding the ball in his hands when the refs awarded a fumble recovery to Washington, and not only wasn't it overturned by replay, since they pretty much snapped the ball within 30 seconds of the change of possession - I'm guessing it wasn't even reviewed.



These kind of egregious errors are being made continually, whether teams suck or not.

RE: It was a fifty fifty call UConn4523 : 10/22/2017 10:24 pm : link

Quote: Not nearly as egregious as it is being made out to be here. It's just more excuse making.



There is so much fucking excuse making with this team.



I don't think anyone is saying we lost because of it. Take a step back from rooting for the Giants and assess the call, the Jets call last week, and countless others. This thread isn't about the Giants. In comment 13660782 Go Terps said:I don't think anyone is saying we lost because of it. Take a step back from rooting for the Giants and assess the call, the Jets call last week, and countless others. This thread isn't about the Giants.

RE: It was a fifty fifty call B in ALB : 10/22/2017 10:28 pm : link

Quote: Not nearly as egregious as it is being made out to be here. It's just more excuse making.



There is so much fucking excuse making with this team.



50/50 call that the ref 30 yards away with no angle or proximity to the play called without a doubt making the replay inconsequential.



NFL is must watch shit. In comment 13660782 Go Terps said:50/50 call that the ref 30 yards away with no angle or proximity to the play called without a doubt making the replay inconsequential.NFL is must watch shit.

And it's isn't a 50/50 call UConn4523 : 10/22/2017 10:28 pm : link he clearly comes down without possession and they are fighting for posession while his foot hits out of bounds. Are we watching the same thing?

When replay.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/22/2017 10:31 pm : link is reviewed and they don't determine there was:

- a bobble

- two feet landing out of bound while attempting to gain possession

- final possession with Collins

- No dual possession



Then the system is broken. Compare this to the Jets play last week and the inconsistencies are shocking. And the rules of maintaining the catch through the ground are malleable.

Referee Tony Corrente attempted to explain why they were all wrong. Run with 81 : 10/22/2017 10:59 pm : link

“The receiver went into the air, had control of the ball, lost control, re-grasped the ball, and at the same time he did, the defender grabbed the ball, also,” Corrente told a pool reporter. “They went to the ground simultaneously with the football. Then they started a little wrestling match. It’s over now. That catch is established because if the defender was to pull the ball out of his hands now, it’s still a catch because the defender has a second action. So at that point, when they were on the ground together and they’re tussling to begin with, the catch is over. That’s the touchdown. Now, after that is when he rolled over and we don’t have any clear view of, quote unquote, anything happening after that. So that’s where it stands.”

- ( “The receiver went into the air, had control of the ball, lost control, re-grasped the ball, and at the same time he did, the defender grabbed the ball, also,” Corrente told a pool reporter. “They went to the ground simultaneously with the football. Then they started a little wrestling match. It’s over now. That catch is established because if the defender was to pull the ball out of his hands now, it’s still a catch because the defender has a second action. So at that point, when they were on the ground together and they’re tussling to begin with, the catch is over. That’s the touchdown. Now, after that is when he rolled over and we don’t have any clear view of, quote unquote, anything happening after that. So that’s where it stands.” F'in BS!! - ( New Window

Fmic hassan : 10/22/2017 11:30 pm : link Yes this point is taken that the rules and the refs have slid so much that we expect a call like this every game. Abominable.



Par for course in today's NFL. I'm not as offended by this terrible call because there are so many like this!



The NFL went through popularity upswing from the 70s to about 2-3 years ago. But the horrendous caliber of play and terrible game calls, items in the making due to rules implemented over the last decade or so, have just about ruined it for me.



I wonder if I will be as into the Giants in the future or just relegate myself to 'NFL historian' status because investing in this poorly officiated terrible product doesn't seem worthwhile.

Instead of toting.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:21 am : link the company line, Corrente really could've talked about them missing the call instead of defending it.



It isn't simultaneous possession when the defender has the ball in his chest. We had two plays go against our WR's in similar plays in the past two years. One to Shepard and one to Lewis.



Both times the ruling was the defender came down with the ball.



I don't think Richardson at any time possessed the ball since Collins clearly had two hands on the ball cradled once it bobbles after they hit the ground.



Terrible call and even worse job by Corrente trying to defend it.



I'd like to know why they didn't call it a TD until Collins clearly has it. At that point, what evidence exists that Richardson caught the ball?

The problem with Corrente's EXCUSE is shockeyisthebest8056 : 9:01 am : link if what he's saying is true, why wasn't it called a TD sooner by the official standing closest to the play? That was conceivably when "it was over", as Corrente says. Instead, an official ran from 25 yards away... doesn't make the call right away, examines what's happening between the 2 players, and only then calls it a TD despite the WR standing out of bounds.