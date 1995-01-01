Today's greatest embarrassment from the stadium YANKEE28 : 10/22/2017 11:18 pm Family has had season tickets since 1948.



I have attended virtually all home games since the early 1960s.



Something took place today I don't every recall happening.



With about 5 minutes left on the gameclock, and any chance at a Giants victory gone, the Seattle fans simply took over the entire stadium.



The chant was very loud and came from every corner of the stadium. SEA followed by others shouting HAWKS. On and on it went. Here we are in our home stadium, and the visiting teams fans have taken over the stadium.



Every Giants fan still at the game had to listen to it.



Every Giants player and coach had to listen to it.



Every Giants Front Office staff and owners had to listen to it.



Though it was 5 minutes on the gameclock, the chants went on for about 15-20 minutes of actual time before the game clock reached zero.



It was embarrassing. It was humbling. It was gut wrenching.



It hurt. It really hurt.

That’s what it Reb8thVA : 10/22/2017 11:20 pm : link Sounding like on TV. It sounded like an away game.

It wasn’t overly loud but Giants86 : 10/22/2017 11:25 pm : link You could hear it. Seattle by the way is no great shakes.... but we are so bad we couldn’t capitalize.

hopefully MookGiants : 10/22/2017 11:25 pm : link Mara noticed. This only happens because of terrible roster management by Reese. He needs to go like now

Hopefully it hurt JohnMara LauderdaleMatty : 10/22/2017 11:25 pm : link As much as it did you and he wakes up. He’s deagfing this franchise backnto he one I grew up watching in the early 70s



Hire a true football man as President of football operations. No Mara’s in the FO. Let that guy hire a GM and coach and run don’t walk away from football decisions other than final approval for any huge money FA deals.



This team has been an beyond hard to watch for years. Even last year it was all defense and specials. Wins are great but it was fools gold



3-4 wins should be w enough but they’ve grown very arrogant IMO.

The seahawk fans are RAIN : 10/22/2017 11:37 pm : link loud. They bring it, and it is a point of pride for them. Its their thing.



The notion that the fan noise is piped into Quest field, is delusional.



Our team, well ... something has been missing for a couple years now. We are not getting the most of the players we have, players aren't developing fast enough, mistakes are common, and playmakers aren't making plays.



Now its pride, now its the sober look in the mirror, now it's completing the rebuild. Reese is one issue. He really hits on some guys, but isn't finding the depth players we need. We are missing on players taken in rounds 2-5. That can't work, and it should have been fixed years ago. Loyalty is good, but winning is better.



McAdoo is another question entirely, and I think his story is linked to Reese. If Reese is gone, McAdoo will likely go as well. We will see.





I don't get why people say with a straight face Ten Ton Hammer : 10/22/2017 11:43 pm : link that they expect the Maras to not be involved in the football side of things. It's been part of the franchise since the very beginning. You might as well ask them not to sell beer or charge for parking. Both are just as likely to happen as them stepping away from the team.

Something broke for me today Go Terps : 10/22/2017 11:43 pm : link I keep thinking about the Atlanta and Baltimore games at the end of 2012, and the numerous organizational missteps since that point. I'm fucking tired of it.

I've seen this plenty of times theold5j : 10/22/2017 11:55 pm : link Ever been there when Dallas beats us.

That's how we were GmeninPSL : 12:19 am : link at the beginning of the month in Tampa! But that's always the case when the Giants come to Florida, except Jacksonville. Giant fans take over the stadium.

Get ready for the home games Route 9 : 12:25 am : link vs Dallas ...and even worse vs Philly.



The Philadelphia Eagle fans will come to that game in the bus loads ( now especially that they are doing good and that the Giants suck) and will fill that stadium with Eagles chants. This was nothing.



The Seahawks fans are supposedly across the country. What is going to happen when the best team in the NFC, especially a division rival, is going to come from less than 100 miles away? A lot live in the same state.

RE: Something broke for me today bradshaw44 : 12:35 am : link

Quote: I keep thinking about the Atlanta and Baltimore games at the end of 2012, and the numerous organizational missteps since that point. I'm fucking tired of it.



The 2012 ravens game is the one that comes to mind for me as well when I think about when things started going south. I was in Rochelle, IL watching in some podunk bar with my gf and her dad and Uncle at the time. The Dad and Uncle were diehard Packers fans. They still had a bitter taste in their mouth from the championship game the prior season. But they were very polite to me as I was their guest and dating the ones daughter. I remember trying to defend the Giants to them as well as show my football IQ. They were airing their thoughts about how we were more lucky then good. As this conversation was taking place it was getting later in the game and the ravens were starting to assert themselves. Then Flaaco throws a fucking jump ball prayer down the sideline to Torrey Smith and at the very least the DB should have knocked the ball down. Yet it somehow goes right through his hands into smiths for like a 60 yd completetion.



I remember thinking the rest of the night and following weeks that maybe they were right. We were just lucky and unable to be consistently good. I mean as defending super bowl champs we shouldn’t have been struggling to try and eek into the playoffs. And ever since then it has seemed like we were never a formidable team again. Only lucky sometimes like last years 11-5 smoke and mirror season.



That game marked the beginning of the bad times in my mind. In comment 13660905 Go Terps said:The 2012 ravens game is the one that comes to mind for me as well when I think about when things started going south. I was in Rochelle, IL watching in some podunk bar with my gf and her dad and Uncle at the time. The Dad and Uncle were diehard Packers fans. They still had a bitter taste in their mouth from the championship game the prior season. But they were very polite to me as I was their guest and dating the ones daughter. I remember trying to defend the Giants to them as well as show my football IQ. They were airing their thoughts about how we were more lucky then good. As this conversation was taking place it was getting later in the game and the ravens were starting to assert themselves. Then Flaaco throws a fucking jump ball prayer down the sideline to Torrey Smith and at the very least the DB should have knocked the ball down. Yet it somehow goes right through his hands into smiths for like a 60 yd completetion.I remember thinking the rest of the night and following weeks that maybe they were right. We were just lucky and unable to be consistently good. I mean as defending super bowl champs we shouldn’t have been struggling to try and eek into the playoffs. And ever since then it has seemed like we were never a formidable team again. Only lucky sometimes like last years 11-5 smoke and mirror season.That game marked the beginning of the bad times in my mind.

I thought you were going to say OV giant24 : 1:16 am : link Still taking a knee and 7 Seahawks sitting on the bench during the National Anthem

Be more concerned djstat : 1:44 am : link If that happens when the team is playing well. Selling tickets opens the flood gates for visiting fans. If you sell your seats to reap the profit you are part of the problem.

I blame Giants marketing and overall philosophy SHO'NUFF : 1:53 am : link as an organization...they have yet to take advantage of the phenomenon known as OBJ. Say what you want, but Jerruh is a smart businessman.

I'm sorry ..... Bluesbreaker : 2:58 am : link .

Danny Kanell : 10/22/2017 11:34 pm : link : reply

I was there. You’re 100% right.



This game for a number of reasons really hit home it was a

punch in the gut the chants at the end were sickening they panned across the stadium to rub it in though they couldn't be bothered with a number of replays CBS is a bag of garbage terrible telecast with an idiot like Lofton spewing out

garbage ...

There are just a lot of bandwagon Seahawks fans shockeyisthebest8056 : 5:41 am : link who didn't exist 5 years ago, like my dad. I went to the Jets-Seahawks game with him last year and it was probably worse than it was yesterday in terms of percentage of people in the stands. It's less about the state of the Giants franchise than just how rabid the Seahawks fanbase is. Outside of Steelers and Cowboys fans, Seahawks fans are the most likely to show up at a road game in large numbers nowadays.

RE: meh... Giantology : 6:03 am : link

Quote: fucking bandwagon fans circa 2005-ish



I mean, that's 12 years to be on a bandwagon so it's not like they just came and went. In comment 13660903 SHO'NUFF said:I mean, that's 12 years to be on a bandwagon so it's not like they just came and went.

Unfortunately Bubba : 6:23 am : link I've had the same experience during my tenure as a Giant's fan. However I have also attended many away games where Giants fans took over the home stadium as well. I specifically recall the playoff win in Tampa a few years back. Welcome to the NFL.

RE: Unfortunately section125 : 6:41 am : link

Quote: I've had the same experience during my tenure as a Giant's fan. However I have also attended many away games where Giants fans took over the home stadium as well. I specifically recall the playoff win in Tampa a few years back. Welcome to the NFL.



Good post. Happens every home game at which the home team is getting beat. In comment 13660979 Bubba said:Good post. Happens every home game at which the home team is getting beat.

That's what happens when you start 0-5 NoPeanutz : 6:56 am : link With psls. Home fans dump their tickets early in a lost season to try to recoup. There are always enough visitor fans in a place like NYC to fill the place up.

RE: I don't get why people say with a straight face LauderdaleMatty : 7:04 am : link

Quote: that they expect the Maras to not be involved in the football side of things. It's been part of the franchise since the very beginning. You might as well ask them not to sell beer or charge for parking. Both are just as likely to happen as them stepping away from the team.



. It’s called micro management. Plenty of owners don’t place a family member in the FO. Since this this franchise has a history of bad things happening when they get involved it’s an issue.



But you are a big McAdoo fan. So enjoy this year. Your deserve it In comment 13660904 Ten Ton Hammer said:. It’s called micro management. Plenty of owners don’t place a family member in the FO. Since this this franchise has a history of bad things happening when they get involved it’s an issue.But you are a big McAdoo fan. So enjoy this year. Your deserve it

You think it's bad now? jlukes : 7:06 am : link Just wait until December when the weather is bad.



Those division home games might sound like away games

That phenomenon RetroJint : 7:11 am : link is replicated throughout the league every time a home team gets handily beat. It happens less in places like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia , but to some degree, it exists there, too.



Large , metropolitan area. There are bound to be 5K fans of teams like the Seahawks, comprised mostly of front-runners , who came on board during their recent run of success. I've sat through it, too. I had Phil Simms night ruined for me by a couple of obnoxious Cowboy fans. There is no remedy , especially now with the online ticket exchanges . It's only gotten worse.



As for Mara, he'd rather have the seat filled by an opposing fan rather than have it remain empty. Parking and concession receipts .

I was there yesterday Matt in SGS : 7:27 am : link and I'll be there the rest of the season. That said, so many things are different now compared to 25-30 years ago that make it more of the norm to see other fans in the stands.



I personally still have my own rule that I don't sell my seats to opposing fans. Even if it costs me money, because I'm a bad businessman, but to me I can't do it. And I used to get pissed at other fans that did so. However, the PSLs changed things. There are finances at play here and many fans want to get their money back. Generally speaking, you do so by marking up the tix for opposing fans. I get it. Of course, in a bad season, everyone is dumping their tix, so the market is flooded and you are selling for 20 cents on the dollar. But still, you are making a dent.



I've also said this before on BBI. Since the new Stadium opened, I have not had the same group of people sitting in front or behind me. Since 2010. In the old Giants Stadium, since I started going in 1987, it was the same group of guys, week in and week out. They were all there since 1976. My uncle and cousin, who had tickets since the 50s, were there at the start in 1976 too. Once the PSLs came into play, that was gone.



And with technology, it's so much easier to sell and buy tickets. You have stubhub, the NFL ticket exchange, etc. It used to be that you had to know a guy, or look for the guys on Route 17 holding up "I need tickets" signs. That stuff is long gone. I'd suspect if that was around in the 1980s, we'd see more fans from other teams. But since that wasn't around in the 1980s, you would see more empty seats than now.



All in all, it is what it is. The other team fans will take over the stadium late. I'm curious to see what happens in the Rams game since their fans don't give a shit either.

RE: That phenomenon Mdgiantsfan : 7:35 am : link

Quote: is replicated throughout the league every time a home team gets handily beat. It happens less in places like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia , but to some degree, it exists there, too.



Large , metropolitan area. There are bound to be 5K fans of teams like the Seahawks, comprised mostly of front-runners , who came on board during their recent run of success. I've sat through it, too. I had Phil Simms night ruined for me by a couple of obnoxious Cowboy fans. There is no remedy , especially now with the online ticket exchanges . It's only gotten worse.



As for Mara, he'd rather have the seat filled by an opposing fan rather than have it remain empty. Parking and concession receipts .

Spot on! With Ticket Exchange, Stubhub and similar sites getting tickets has never been easier. I went to Tampa this year and it was more like a home game. They had to play music over the loud speaker to drown out the Big Blue chants. And that was for an 0-4 team. In comment 13660993 RetroJint said:Spot on! With Ticket Exchange, Stubhub and similar sites getting tickets has never been easier. I went to Tampa this year and it was more like a home game. They had to play music over the loud speaker to drown out the Big Blue chants. And that was for an 0-4 team.

That’s not true Essex : 7:59 am : link the Steelers virtually took over our stadium in 2004 (in Eli’s first truly good game) and at the end of the 2012 game there were a lot of Steeler fans waving those dumb towels. I am going to hate to see what the Dallas and Philly home games will look like.

Watching the Giant players look around at the end Rock Solid : 8:08 am : link There were three of us in our section at the end. We watched the Giant players look around the stadium as the Sea---Hawk chant just echoed through our home field. They were respectful where I was sitting and all seemed to come together to enjoy their dismantling of our Giants. They just waited and waited until we went three and out on the first drive of the second half. They let us have our first half illusion with our D playing lights out until they were spent. You knew it was coming, just how long could we hold them off. We looked at each other and I asked " did you buy the hype " they other guy smiled and said " hook line and sinker". We were upset that we just did not see it coming. Stuck with PSL's is so different then dedicated fans having season tickets passed down through generations. Those days are long gone. It's not that we lost, it's that we did not field a competitive team. Should have gone home at halftime !!!

RE: That's what happens when you start 0-5 EricJ : 8:10 am : link

Quote: With psls. Home fans dump their tickets early in a lost season to try to recoup. There are always enough visitor fans in a place like NYC to fill the place up.





Absolutely... I sold my tickets. The PSL price was ridiculous but I paid it. There will be games or years like this when it just makes more sense to sell some of the games and do something else with your Sunday.



to the other poster who said the people who sold the tickers are "part of the problem". No... the problem is still the team. The problem is also that there are millions of Giants' fans in the area who also did not step up to buy the tickets. The opposing teams' fans (although fewer in number) wanted to go and were willing to pay. In comment 13660987 NoPeanutz said:Absolutely... I sold my tickets. The PSL price was ridiculous but I paid it. There will be games or years like this when it just makes more sense to sell some of the games and do something else with your Sunday.to the other poster who said the people who sold the tickers are "part of the problem". No... the problem is still the team. The problem is also that there are millions of Giants' fans in the area who also did not step up to buy the tickets. The opposing teams' fans (although fewer in number) wanted to go and were willing to pay.

RE: RE: That's what happens when you start 0-5 NoPeanutz : 8:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13660987 NoPeanutz said:





Quote:





With psls. Home fans dump their tickets early in a lost season to try to recoup. There are always enough visitor fans in a place like NYC to fill the place up.









Absolutely... I sold my tickets. The PSL price was ridiculous but I paid it. There will be games or years like this when it just makes more sense to sell some of the games and do something else with your Sunday.



to the other poster who said the people who sold the tickers are "part of the problem". No... the problem is still the team. The problem is also that there are millions of Giants' fans in the area who also did not step up to buy the tickets. The opposing teams' fans (although fewer in number) wanted to go and were willing to pay.

When the owner takes his fan base for granted, and treats them like a cash machine, fans cannot be faulted for treating their psl like an asset, just as they were marketed.

The owners wanted that kind of ownership experience, and that's what they got. In comment 13661029 EricJ said:When the owner takes his fan base for granted, and treats them like a cash machine, fans cannot be faulted for treating their psl like an asset, just as they were marketed.The owners wanted that kind of ownership experience, and that's what they got.

Seattle fan base is loyal and spirited mdc1 : 8:37 am : link ..visited Seattle weeks back and went by the stadium and it was the loudest venue outside of college football I have heard. And this team was at our level, but they knew it would be resolved soon. Not so for us.



Presently our woes are unfortunately due to an organization that does not promote excellence and accountability from the ownership down. Something tells me that Wellington would have resolved this years ago if still around. What is really very unfortunate is that our ownership is living in old thinking in that the previous strategies are no longer relevant for a new era in which college players of which many are coming out ready to play except for the guys we pick or do not develop. Instead of getting the fanbase to buy in to developing for the new era and the sacrifices, we rearrange the deck chairs and remodel the kitchen with the same inferior product. I guess the owners have protection with those PSLs but that game will only play for a while as the NFL attendance continues its decline. They are already only 2/3 of attendance on a good day compared to a decent college team. The NFL is becoming silly in general from the pregame shows, to the social welfare, to the kneeling, social justice promotion schemes, pink cleats, et al. It is no longer a game for die hard football fans, and may be just preparing for a new age of fans that will accept team colors and a plate of shit effort on field and accept it.

RE: Seattle fan base is loyal and spirited EricJ : 8:41 am : link

Quote: The NFL is becoming silly in general from the pregame shows, to the social welfare, to the kneeling, social justice promotion schemes, pink cleats, et al. It is no longer a game for die hard football fans, and may be just preparing for a new age of fans that will accept team colors and a plate of shit effort on field and accept it.



I agree with most of what you said until this part. Not sure if you can really put it all on the NFL. The TV Networks on the pregame shows. The NFL creates the environment which allows the kneeling and other bullshit to occur. In comment 13661053 mdc1 said:I agree with most of what you said until this part. Not sure if you can really put it all on the NFL. The TV Networks on the pregame shows. The NFL creates the environment which allows the kneeling and other bullshit to occur.

RE: Be more concerned Scyber : 8:45 am : link

Quote: If that happens when the team is playing well. Selling tickets opens the flood gates for visiting fans. If you sell your seats to reap the profit you are part of the problem.



Trust me....no one was reaping a profit from yesterdays game. I couldn't even sell my tickets for 50% of face value. In comment 13660944 djstat said:Trust me....no one was reaping a profit from yesterdays game. I couldn't even sell my tickets for 50% of face value.

RE: RE: Seattle fan base is loyal and spirited mdc1 : 8:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13661053 mdc1 said:





Quote:





The NFL is becoming silly in general from the pregame shows, to the social welfare, to the kneeling, social justice promotion schemes, pink cleats, et al. It is no longer a game for die hard football fans, and may be just preparing for a new age of fans that will accept team colors and a plate of shit effort on field and accept it.







I agree with most of what you said until this part. Not sure if you can really put it all on the NFL. The TV Networks on the pregame shows. The NFL creates the environment which allows the kneeling and other bullshit to occur.



Probably right. advertisers, governments, states, media companies, soros orgs pay NFL like a bunch of lobbyists and the want something back and that is what you get. I knew something was going south years ago when you see the fox pregame crew doing comedy, wearing suits on a makeshift football field and lastly the one that did it for me, Bob Costas and Keith Olberman lecturing americans on guns while watching a football game. That told me that the NFL was being used as a political propaganda tool. In comment 13661057 EricJ said:Probably right. advertisers, governments, states, media companies, soros orgs pay NFL like a bunch of lobbyists and the want something back and that is what you get. I knew something was going south years ago when you see the fox pregame crew doing comedy, wearing suits on a makeshift football field and lastly the one that did it for me, Bob Costas and Keith Olberman lecturing americans on guns while watching a football game. That told me that the NFL was being used as a political propaganda tool.

I feel sorry for you guys with season tickets that are toughing it out Britt in VA : 8:49 am : link it was over before it began.

This may make me sound like a bad fan aimrocky : 8:52 am : link I'm not upset that the away fans overran the stadium. This coaching staff is in over it's head, and front office had too many years of poor roster construction. I'm hoping the bottom falls out, forcing change. I was at the stadium yesterday as well, and left with about 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter.



I've completely focused my attention on the draft picks now. I had a chance to watch a good portion of UCLA on Saturday and Rosen looks legit. I still think Darnold is fine, and the turnovers are part of learning curve, but this trend can't go unnoticed.



I'll still have a hard time rooting against them during the game, but I found myself completely satisfied with a loss yesterday. I want that chance to get our future QB.

RE: RE: RE: Seattle fan base is loyal and spirited jcn56 : 8:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13661057 EricJ said:





Quote:





In comment 13661053 mdc1 said:





Quote:





The NFL is becoming silly in general from the pregame shows, to the social welfare, to the kneeling, social justice promotion schemes, pink cleats, et al. It is no longer a game for die hard football fans, and may be just preparing for a new age of fans that will accept team colors and a plate of shit effort on field and accept it.







I agree with most of what you said until this part. Not sure if you can really put it all on the NFL. The TV Networks on the pregame shows. The NFL creates the environment which allows the kneeling and other bullshit to occur.







Probably right. advertisers, governments, states, media companies, soros orgs pay NFL like a bunch of lobbyists and the want something back and that is what you get. I knew something was going south years ago when you see the fox pregame crew doing comedy, wearing suits on a makeshift football field and lastly the one that did it for me, Bob Costas and Keith Olberman lecturing americans on guns while watching a football game. That told me that the NFL was being used as a political propaganda tool.



Wait, we have a live one here. Soros? Do you also believe the NFL owns a weather control machine? In comment 13661071 mdc1 said:Wait, we have a live one here. Soros? Do you also believe the NFL owns a weather control machine?