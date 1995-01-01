Will following the Giants ever be the same? hassan : 10/22/2017 11:40 pm I have started to wonder if with the end of the Eli era now staring us in the face (and he will probably be around for another 20 starts) with this super bowl contender now relegated to bottom feeder with an overhaul needed.......



Will following the Giants be nearly as enjoyable for us fans who grew up with the team in the 80s and who witnessed the recent success?



I still bleed big blue but the NFL product is so bad I almost feel that there will never be a consistency like we saw with coughlin and parcels. That the team will now make itself over every few years (not exclusive to nyg-but a league wide phenomenon) and may never provide the familiarity we had with a group of players......



This disaster of a season has a lot to do with it, but I wonder if I will ever get into the team going forward as I used to. Wondering if others have had the same strange feeling.....

I know my wife has been thankful for this spiral since 2012 SHO'NUFF : 10/22/2017 11:51 pm : link I don't even get upset anymore... it used to be that a Giants loss meant me in a shitty mood for the entire week, especially after some of the ways we've lost games in the past. The last straw was the Desean Jackson/Matt Dodge incident where I nearly broke my kid's neck for mocking the loss...now, I just don't give a fuck because we are hilariously bad. Even last year's boat trip and subsequent playoff exit didn't upset me because I didn't expect much. Sure enough, the offense didn't fail to let me down with dropped pass after dropped pass.



This year, I'm ok with doing things with the family while the game is on. Kohl's, honey? Sure. Costco? Why not? It just doesn't matter to me as much.



After Eli hangs 'em up, I've considered not following as closely. But we'll see if management shows us that they give a fuck.

Consistency is not something I would attribute in a positive way Ten Ton Hammer : 10/22/2017 11:52 pm : link under coughlin. Some things were consistent, but in the wrong direction.

We saw a lot of crap from St. Jimmy : 10/22/2017 11:53 pm : link Superbowl XXV to Superbowl XLII. When XLII happened the feeling was back. It was there during the run up to XXXV.

They'll get us there again, eventually.



I don't know if we'll see a team like the 80s Giants who were almost always a top 5 team in the league. Nowadays you need a top QB or top defense and a shitty division. The NFC East has competent teams in it.

Outside of the Giants? SHO'NUFF : 10/22/2017 11:56 pm : link This is the first year I've considered not watching football because of the officiating. Today's debacle included. It is just shitty that the game is largely effected by someone's subjective viewpoint. After they stole 2 TDs from Shep vs the Eagles, I have become very dissatisfied with pro football. Hell, I've even contemplated quitting fantasy football because I can't take it anymore.

St jimmy hassan : 10/22/2017 11:57 pm : link We did see a bad run but some highs during that gap. I didn't mind though because that's being loyal and I still loved the NFL.



My issue is the NFL is just becoming unwatchable and a merry go round of players. I gave up on the Knicks because I found the NBA horrendous to watch and I wonder if I'll be as invested in nyg not because they are bad but because the league sucks.

11-5 and playoff bound felt pretty good last year. BigBlue in Keys : 10/22/2017 11:59 pm : link But I know where you are coming from. I think if the team is winning they are more interesting to follow. You get a better connection to players when they make big plays on the way to a victory. Plus when the teams winning players stick around longer. I just hope ownership can find the next Eli and Parcells and build it back up.



The NFL overall seems harder to follow. I don't know if it's because the Giants losing has taken the fun out of it, but I have little interest in other games this year. They seem boring and full of poor, or seemingly rigged, officiating.

I'd have little issue with more frequent turnover. Devon : 10/23/2017 12:07 am : link The older I get, the less sentimental I am and I was never that much so in the first place. It's about the jersey/team for me, what's best for their success. Individuals are a tool for the greater franchise goal, really.



My issue is that I want actual turnover though. I don't want them scapegoating Coughlin, but keeping most of his key staff. I don't want Eli to hang for this season's sins, while McAdoo possibly sees a future here. I don't want a few no-name scouts fired, while Reese and Ross slip on through for more (I'd include Chris Mara in there, but as ownership's family, we're forever doomed to his involvement).



As a franchise, almost everything about them seems half-measured or built for excuses right now. It's frustrating and bleak in a way that goes way beyond just being a bad team (because I've rooted for plenty of those and I will in the future too) and I don't know how many seasons of feeling this way I can go through and still be as committed to them as I right now, have been throughout the years.

If I had to choose steve in ky : 10/23/2017 12:11 am : link I think Eli has become my all time favorite NY Giant. And while I will miss him when he leaves, and yes it will be different once he does, it will just be another chapter in a lifetime of following the NY Giants.



I hate when they are a lousy team and lose, but in reality it does make it that much more satisfying when they do rebuild and succeed once again. As a fan I enjoy being part of that journey, watching the games and seeing how it all unfolds. Watching who becomes the next great NY Giants of the future and watching they themselves become winners is half the fun.



So true it won't be the same, but really has it ever been for a long time fan of any team? And isn't that half the excitement? Need the valleys to truly appreciate the views from the peaks.

True fans will stay old man : 10/23/2017 12:16 am : link and stay intense.

We who lived thru '64-'81 have tons of fan scars just hope we don't have a deja vu of that.At least not nearly that long. Good top to bottom management should expedite a return to success.

I know! If...!



Steve hassan : 10/23/2017 12:17 am : link I am not faiweather and that is what it's all about. But hard to do that when the Product of the NFL demands so little respect compared to even give years ago let alone the. 80s and 90a when NFL ascended in the sports landscape....

RE: Steve steve in ky : 10/23/2017 12:22 am : link

Quote: I am not faiweather and that is what it's all about. But hard to do that when the Product of the NFL demands so little respect compared to even give years ago let alone the. 80s and 90a when NFL ascended in the sports landscape....



I agree with you about the sport. I have lost a lot of interest in the NFL, but for me that is separate than following the team. I still love the Giants and will follow them faithfully because of my interest in them. In comment 13660922 hassan said:I agree with you about the sport. I have lost a lot of interest in the NFL, but for me that is separate than following the team. I still love the Giants and will follow them faithfully because of my interest in them.

By the way, it's not that difficult to follow the team Ten Ton Hammer : 10/23/2017 1:30 am : link just because they're not good. If the only time you can appreciate the sport is when the team you root for is winning games or projected to win games, that's pretty shallow. There are things about the NFL that are pretty hard to take, but the game itself is still very interesting when you take an interest in learning more about what goes on on the field.

RE: By the way, it's not that difficult to follow the team djstat : 10/23/2017 1:42 am : link

Quote: just because they're not good. If the only time you can appreciate the sport is when the team you root for is winning games or projected to win games, that's pretty shallow. There are things about the NFL that are pretty hard to take, but the game itself is still very interesting when you take an interest in learning more about what goes on on the field. . Well said. It’s a sport. I love the sport and enjoy the sport. Much prefer wins, but other then some sort of weird glow and bragging rights to friends, when NUG wins a Super Bowl it does not impact my life much more then a loss like today. If you cannot function without the team winning you have some issues. Next time you have a bad day at work, ask if any player on the team cares if you did or not. In comment 13660939 Ten Ton Hammer said:. Well said. It’s a sport. I love the sport and enjoy the sport. Much prefer wins, but other then some sort of weird glow and bragging rights to friends, when NUG wins a Super Bowl it does not impact my life much more then a loss like today. If you cannot function without the team winning you have some issues. Next time you have a bad day at work, ask if any player on the team cares if you did or not.

I suffered through the 17 year drought of the 60s and 70s. Reese's Pieces : 10/23/2017 1:49 am : link Never missed a game. But it all made the 89s that much sweeter when LT was drafted in 1981 and made the other teams not just respect, but fear playing the Giants.



But I, too, wonder if the NFL is not in decline. Most of the ferocious hits that Taylor and friends made in the 80s would be illegal today, and it would be surprising it he evaded suspensions.



Can't really complain about steps taken to make the game less violent, given solid proof of the long term effects of hits to the head on players' brains. Maybe if there was a revolution in protective equipment. The current helmet and pads have been around a helluva long time. Can't someone come up with a helmet that protects the players' heads but is not a deadly weapon should it impact another player in a sensitive spot.



I can complain about all the reviews. Must be about one in three plays reviewed. A fan can't jump up and cheer when a great catch is made just as the receiver is being hit. First we go through review to see if in super slow motion the ball slipped two inches in his hands before he hit the ground. Senseless.



And the reviews don't end all controversy anyway, since they can only overturn a call on clear evidence, which often doesn't settle anything. And of course reviews do nothing to fix the worst penalty of all: pass interference.



I didn't even mind the unreviewed bad calls by the officials. Part of the game. Even out over time. But a see where others could differ.







Take TC over McHandley any day of the week .. Bluesbreaker : 10/23/2017 3:01 am : link 9 more to go can we find a way to lose to the Niners

RE: Outside of the Giants? markky : 10/23/2017 5:15 am : link

Quote: This is the first year I've considered not watching football because of the officiating. Today's debacle included. It is just shitty that the game is largely effected by someone's subjective viewpoint. After they stole 2 TDs from Shep vs the Eagles, I have become very dissatisfied with pro football. Hell, I've even contemplated quitting fantasy football because I can't take it anymore.



almost every game I see some play that is just mind boggling. going into this week the JETS could have been in first and the pats last (hate them both) but it was the other way around because of the refs.



In comment 13660912 SHO'NUFF said:almost every game I see some play that is just mind boggling. going into this week the JETS could have been in first and the pats last (hate them both) but it was the other way around because of the refs.

I don't like the product that much anymore. Crispino : 10/23/2017 7:02 am : link Games are too long. There's a flag every other play. The defense can't play defense any more. The receivers are coached to whine for a flag on every incomplete pass, and more often than not, they get it. The incessant ridiculous look at me posturing by the players. They make a tackle 8 yards down the field and pound their chest. Catch a five yard out and make and go into a first down signal. Guys doing choreographed endzone dances together, which means they actually practiced it. Ugh. I know people here say it's fun, but it turns me off, including when it's Giants players doing it. There was a time when I couldn't get enough NFL football, and obviously the Giants, but that time has passed. When the Giants put a decent product on the field again, I'm sure I'll be drawn back in, but right now, my interest is at its lowest point.



There once was a time... silverfox : 10/23/2017 7:20 am : link ...when the opponents reluctantly came onto the field in FEAR of the men in blue, particularly the defense and OL which punished people. There once was a time when a 3rd or 4th and 2 was automatic without EVER thinking about passing. The offense lined up and DARED the defense to try and stop them. The heavy package was automatic with OJ Anderson or Joe Morris, and even to some extent Brandon Jacobs. There once was a time when the Giants had not only one, but TWO running backs going over 1000 yards in the same season.



I hate what the Giants have become. A pathetic embarrassment and I can't imagine it ever improving to be what it once was.

It's a bad season UConn4523 : 10/23/2017 7:34 am : link people need to get over it. The franchise doesn't disappear once Eli retires either.



That said watching the NFL in general may never be he same. Even at 11-5 last year I really didn't give a shit due to all the bullshit that was/is running rampant. It just isn't a league I invest in anymore. I'll always root for the Giants but I certainly don't root for the NFL and don't care at all what happens to it anymore.

NFL is going to continue to takes hits SomeFan : 10/23/2017 7:43 am : link for the players sitting during the National Anthem. That will make it different if it keeps up as the people who spend the most money on NFL games, products, sponsors are the the ones sympathetic to SJWs.

RE: NFL is going to continue to takes hits SomeFan : 10/23/2017 7:45 am : link

Quote: for the players sitting during the National Anthem. That will make it different if it keeps up as the people who spend the most money on NFL games, products, sponsors are the the ones sympathetic to SJWs.



are the ones NOT sympathetic to SJWs In comment 13661005 SomeFan said:are the ones NOT sympathetic to SJWs

It s only sports joeinpa : 10/23/2017 8:06 am : link And it s no big deal if you don t want to watch.



But I will state this: Playing a lot of sports growing up, I wouldn't want teammates whose enthusiasm was so easily impacted by difficult times.



"Will it ever be the same"? Evidently not for you guys; too bad.

Even with last year's.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2017 8:27 am : link playoff run, my interest overall in the NFL has waned. Following the Giants isn't like it was in my younger days. I'm not as emotionally invested. after a loss I'm still doing things with the family where it would sometimes take me a couple days not to mope.



But when you look at the product of the NFL declining. The officiating. The continued manipulation to favor the offense. The concern over CTE and player safety.



It all adds up. And for me, it has become significantly harder to stay invested.

RE: I know my wife has been thankful for this spiral since 2012 ThatLimerickGuy : 10/23/2017 8:29 am : link

Quote: I don't even get upset anymore... it used to be that a Giants loss meant me in a shitty mood for the entire week, especially after some of the ways we've lost games in the past. The last straw was the Desean Jackson/Matt Dodge incident where I nearly broke my kid's neck for mocking the loss...now, I just don't give a fuck because we are hilariously bad. Even last year's boat trip and subsequent playoff exit didn't upset me because I didn't expect much. Sure enough, the offense didn't fail to let me down with dropped pass after dropped pass.



This year, I'm ok with doing things with the family while the game is on. Kohl's, honey? Sure. Costco? Why not? It just doesn't matter to me as much.



After Eli hangs 'em up, I've considered not following as closely. But we'll see if management shows us that they give a fuck.



Dude we all love the Giants and all were furious that day but you need to see a professional mental health expert if you almost hurt your kid after a loss. That isn't normal that you even considered that. In comment 13660908 SHO'NUFF said:Dude we all love the Giants and all were furious that day but you need to see a professional mental health expert if you almost hurt your kid after a loss. That isn't normal that you even considered that.

I barely watch any sports anymore, Mr. Bungle : 10/23/2017 8:38 am : link including the Giants. I've found better uses of my time and more fulfilling interests.



I think I'm just hanging on to see how Eli's career finishes and then I'm not sure I'll follow the Giants much at all.



It's finally sunk in after all these years that whether a bunch of strangers win or lose a game on TV, it has no bearing whatsoever on my life. I just grew out of it, I guess.

This thread is very revealing joeinpa : 10/23/2017 9:23 am : link About the anger and even hate displayed on this site from time to time.



It s sports, it s a diversion. You like it or you don t.



It s not personal, some don t seem to understand that.

Of course it will RinR : 10/23/2017 9:43 am : link Felt same way after the LT, Simms, Carson, et al era ended but they came back. Same will happen after Eli is gone.



On the subject of the NFL product, my biggest issue is with the officiating. They have a tough job but boy are the calls inconsistent from game-to-game, week-to-week. All the other stuff doesnt bother me as much as it does some of you.

Of course it will - as stated above the end of the Parcells era PatersonPlank : 10/23/2017 9:53 am : link was the same. The only difference is McAdoo is playing the part of Ha***ey. The early 1970's teams were terrible too.

FMIC gets my point-as so others hassan : 10/23/2017 9:56 am : link And those judging about being a 'true fan' don't. We are members of a fan page and I have been a regular poster since the beginning.



If your enthusiasm for the NFL remains the same then good for you. As FMIC said it has all added up for me.

agree with Fats. I rarely watch NFL games anymore Victor in CT : 10/23/2017 10:03 am : link and I no longer plan my Sundays around the Giants. The games suck. Look how many blowouts there were yesterday.. THe whole league sucks. A supposedly "Great" Denver defense gets skewered by the suck ass Giants ground game?

It's funny I noticed that myself Bleedblue10 : 10/23/2017 10:32 am : link good or bad plays I just sit on the couch with not much enthusiasm. Hell with 4 minutes to go in Denver I was wondering if we still could find a way to lose. That's what bothers me the most, it happened yesterday and I expected it. Waiting for them to implode. That trains never late

Poor product in steep decline JonC : 10/23/2017 10:40 am : link massively dumb and obnoxious NYG team that's easy to dislike, led by a GM who hasn't done much to fix weaknesses to his philosophy leaves behind am ugly taste of no optimism. Not to mention a coaching staff that appears overmatched weekly.





RE: Even with last year's.. steve in ky : 10/23/2017 10:56 am : link

Quote: playoff run, my interest overall in the NFL has waned. Following the Giants isn't like it was in my younger days. I'm not as emotionally invested. after a loss I'm still doing things with the family where it would sometimes take me a couple days not to mope.



But when you look at the product of the NFL declining. The officiating. The continued manipulation to favor the offense. The concern over CTE and player safety.



It all adds up. And for me, it has become significantly harder to stay invested.



For me once I had children I was never as invested emotionally in the wins and losses as I had previously been.



I still love the Giants and watch every game, but my perspective has changed. In comment 13661043 FatMan in Charlotte said:For me once I had children I was never as invested emotionally in the wins and losses as I had previously been.I still love the Giants and watch every game, but my perspective has changed.

RE: Even with last year's.. GeneInCal : 10/23/2017 10:57 am : link

Quote: playoff run, my interest overall in the NFL has waned. Following the Giants isn't like it was in my younger days. I'm not as emotionally invested. after a loss I'm still doing things with the family where it would sometimes take me a couple days not to mope.



But when you look at the product of the NFL declining. The officiating. The continued manipulation to favor the offense. The concern over CTE and player safety.



It all adds up. And for me, it has become significantly harder to stay invested.



This In comment 13661043 FatMan in Charlotte said:This

Agree with FMIC Bubba : 10/23/2017 11:10 am : link I've been attending games since 1965 and went to all 5 SBs. I think the last straw for me was Met Life and the PSLs. Having to cough up $40K to sit further from the field with no overhead cover and no pregame player access. It just doesn't feel right anymore. Sold my PSLs last year (season tkts were in the family since 1955) and never looked back.



I understand many points made here and agree with several. Beezer : 10/23/2017 11:17 am : link Still, I watch the Giants. Is it the same? No. But if they were 6-1 rather than 1-6, I could overlook a lot of crap (rules changes, many for the worse ... arbitrary rulings on players away from the field ... awful and inconsistent officiating ... the NFL in general).



Yesterday was tough, in a new way, for me. Against the Broncos, the team went in 0-5 and while I actually thought it was a situation ripe for an upset (no logic there, just a gut after seeing a lot of strange things in sports for many decades), I started watching that game with no expectations, no emotion. As it went, though, I couldn't help but get excited. When it was over, it was as much a feeling of shock and relief as it was the usual good flow you get after a win.



I had no expectations coming into this one and when Seattle shredded the Giants, it was an eye-roller ... but the D kept hanging in there and at 7-3 by halftime, I was involved. Second half, you could feel it rolling out of control and there was no hope for the offense. Just not enough horses to beat those matchups.



For me, bottom line is that at 1-6, I'm still going to watch, because if nothing else, this is a connection to my Dad, and my son, and it's what we do. This is the team I grew up on, like a religion, and most of us have been through some really down times with the blue. So, I can't go shopping while the game is on. No pumpkin farm visits during that 3 or 4 hours.



But there's less emotion after. Last night, I watched a movie and had a few drinks, hung out with the family, and got to bed at a decent time. Happy to have the BYE week approaching, and I'm still conflicted about wanting another win? Or seeing it all come unraveled in the name of a potentially better draft pick. Just a crap-ass feeling.



I know that I don't like the way things have gone with some draft picks, and I'm not crazy about this head coach. I'm not yet willing to give up on McAdoo. He's had some challenges thrown in front of him, but it seems he's also been behind the 8-ball so far.



Sad that the Eli Era will soon come to a close. Soon, being next year or a few more. It'll have been the best ride of a Giants QB in my lifetime, so I will respect that. I'll hope for another great franchise-type QB right away, but the odds are against that guy measuring up to Eli over this span.



Just hoping for a few good picks ... a few better FA adds ... some health and a re-adjust. Already looking forward to next season. Still, I'll be watching the rest of this year, as painful as it may be. After all, can't enjoy the sweet without tasting the sour.

RE: Poor product in steep decline Reb8thVA : 10/23/2017 12:04 pm : link

Quote: massively dumb and obnoxious NYG team that's easy to dislike, led by a GM who hasn't done much to fix weaknesses to his philosophy leaves behind am ugly taste of no optimism. Not to mention a coaching staff that appears overmatched weekly.





This pretty much nails it. Yesterday, my wife offered to do the cooking so I could watch the game. I thanked her and politely said I'd rather do the cooking instead of watching the game. Time is too precious to waster on crap. In comment 13661312 JonC said:This pretty much nails it. Yesterday, my wife offered to do the cooking so I could watch the game. I thanked her and politely said I'd rather do the cooking instead of watching the game. Time is too precious to waster on crap.

Yesterday was a watershed day for my sports fandom cosmicj : 10/23/2017 12:29 pm : link Beautiful October Sunday afternoon. The fact that the NFL was on barely registered.



We cut cable a few years ago and I now stream everything. The change in my viewership habits since we cut it have had a big impact on my attention level to the NFL. Having a TV on except for a very specific reasons is just not part of my family's lifestyle anymore.



Instead, I streamed the Giants loss late in the evening on accelerated replay (30 minutes) -- the game was so awful in terms of its level of play that I'm glad I didn't waste any more time on it. Then I checked some of the scores from other games and it literally looks like there are no very good teams in the NFL any more.



I know the last Super Bowl was memorable and great, but do you remember how there was not one honestly good and exciting game on in the wild card, divisionals and conf championships last season. I thought that fact was really notable. The product sucks.





to add to some of the great points made here LG in NYC : 10/23/2017 12:32 pm : link about the overall decline in the product...



throw in that most of the players just aren't very like-able (whether that be b/c of the kneeling, the off the field violence/incidents, the on field preening, etc)



and the announcing is unbearable in most cases...



it all adds up to an experience that just isn't that compelling, outside of whatever specific team you are invested in.

The Camera Elite Mobster #32 : 10/23/2017 12:40 pm : link The TV Camera showed some of the Old Timers in the stands, which could be some of you guys on BBI. I felt for those guys

because I don't know what is happening now. We are coming up on the end of an Era. I don't know when its going to be legitimately better. Truthfully there is not a lot of talent on the bench either. Guys waiting behind a player to get the opportunity. The tank is empty!

With the state of the NFL, if I were MLB I would be challenging Victor in CT : 10/23/2017 1:10 pm : link directly on TV. Play the WS and playoff games directly opposite the NFL

RE: With the state of the NFL, if I were MLB I would be challenging steve in ky : 10/23/2017 1:21 pm : link

Quote: directly on TV. Play the WS and playoff games directly opposite the NFL



What would be the point of doing that? In comment 13661632 Victor in CT said:What would be the point of doing that?

i feel more bad for the Patriots. What happens to them when GMAN4LIFE : 10/23/2017 1:23 pm : link Brady leaves.

RE: RE: With the state of the NFL, if I were MLB I would be challenging Victor in CT : 10/23/2017 1:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13661632 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





directly on TV. Play the WS and playoff games directly opposite the NFL







What would be the point of doing that?



more viewrship, get out of the NFL shadow in SEP and OCT when it is prome baseball season. In comment 13661655 steve in ky said:more viewrship, get out of the NFL shadow in SEP and OCT when it is prome baseball season.

RE: Yesterday was a watershed day for my sports fandom Go Terps : 10/23/2017 1:27 pm : link

Quote: Beautiful October Sunday afternoon. The fact that the NFL was on barely registered.



We cut cable a few years ago and I now stream everything. The change in my viewership habits since we cut it have had a big impact on my attention level to the NFL. Having a TV on except for a very specific reasons is just not part of my family's lifestyle anymore.



Instead, I streamed the Giants loss late in the evening on accelerated replay (30 minutes) -- the game was so awful in terms of its level of play that I'm glad I didn't waste any more time on it. Then I checked some of the scores from other games and it literally looks like there are no very good teams in the NFL any more.



I know the last Super Bowl was memorable and great, but do you remember how there was not one honestly good and exciting game on in the wild card, divisionals and conf championships last season. I thought that fact was really notable. The product sucks.





I remember you saying that you were getting into soccer, and specifically the Champions League.



It's interesting to compare the Champions League to the NFL. The CL is comprised of teams that are basically uninhibited in their ability to spend money on players. The NFL has chosen parity instead.



The difference in the quality of play could not be more stark. The CL may be the highest level of play any team sport has seen in human history. The NFL has almost limitless resources and an enormous pool of incredible athletes, but the quality of play declines. In comment 13661552 cosmicj said:I remember you saying that you were getting into soccer, and specifically the Champions League.It's interesting to compare the Champions League to the NFL. The CL is comprised of teams that are basically uninhibited in their ability to spend money on players. The NFL has chosen parity instead.The difference in the quality of play could not be more stark. The CL may be the highest level of play any team sport has seen in human history. The NFL has almost limitless resources and an enormous pool of incredible athletes, but the quality of play declines.

You think scheduling to go head to head with nationally televised NFL steve in ky : 10/23/2017 1:29 pm : link games gets gets MLB more viewers for those games?

When the Giants suck AnnapolisMike : 10/23/2017 1:34 pm : link I don't try as hard to be in front of the TV for every game. I was away with family on a long weekend camping and listened to the game through the Giants cell phone application while driving home.



I thankfully missed the Yankee games as well.





RE: RE: Yesterday was a watershed day for my sports fandom Kyle in NY : 10/23/2017 1:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13661552 cosmicj said:





Quote:





Beautiful October Sunday afternoon. The fact that the NFL was on barely registered.



We cut cable a few years ago and I now stream everything. The change in my viewership habits since we cut it have had a big impact on my attention level to the NFL. Having a TV on except for a very specific reasons is just not part of my family's lifestyle anymore.



Instead, I streamed the Giants loss late in the evening on accelerated replay (30 minutes) -- the game was so awful in terms of its level of play that I'm glad I didn't waste any more time on it. Then I checked some of the scores from other games and it literally looks like there are no very good teams in the NFL any more.



I know the last Super Bowl was memorable and great, but do you remember how there was not one honestly good and exciting game on in the wild card, divisionals and conf championships last season. I thought that fact was really notable. The product sucks.









I remember you saying that you were getting into soccer, and specifically the Champions League.



It's interesting to compare the Champions League to the NFL. The CL is comprised of teams that are basically uninhibited in their ability to spend money on players. The NFL has chosen parity instead.



The difference in the quality of play could not be more stark. The CL may be the highest level of play any team sport has seen in human history. The NFL has almost limitless resources and an enormous pool of incredible athletes, but the quality of play declines.



Interesting point. I've got to say, my interest in Soccer continues to grow. Despite it not being a sport I necessarily grew up with. In comment 13661667 Go Terps said:Interesting point. I've got to say, my interest in Soccer continues to grow. Despite it not being a sport I necessarily grew up with.

GoTerps hassan : 10/23/2017 1:36 pm : link Enemy #1 is the salary cap and lack of incentive to keep a core together. Socialism worked in NFL for a while but its killing it now.

RE: Yesterday was a watershed day for my sports fandom Mr. Bungle : 10/23/2017 1:48 pm : link

Quote: Beautiful October Sunday afternoon. The fact that the NFL was on barely registered.



We cut cable a few years ago and I now stream everything. The change in my viewership habits since we cut it have had a big impact on my attention level to the NFL. Having a TV on except for a very specific reasons is just not part of my family's lifestyle anymore.



Instead, I streamed the Giants loss late in the evening on accelerated replay (30 minutes) -- the game was so awful in terms of its level of play that I'm glad I didn't waste any more time on it. Then I checked some of the scores from other games and it literally looks like there are no very good teams in the NFL any more.



I know the last Super Bowl was memorable and great, but do you remember how there was not one honestly good and exciting game on in the wild card, divisionals and conf championships last season. I thought that fact was really notable. The product sucks.



This mirrors my experience very closely. For the last couple years (if not a bit more), my sports-following experience has largely consisted of checking scores and stats on my phone app. The idea of sitting on the couch and watching an entire game in any sport these days (unless I'm watching one socially with others) just feels like a waste of time.



One exception -- I had been treating USMNT matches as "appointment TV," but their failure to qualify for the World Cup has soured me to them, too. I just don't see any sports that are worth a time commitment anymore. In comment 13661552 cosmicj said:This mirrors my experience very closely. For the last couple years (if not a bit more), my sports-following experience has largely consisted of checking scores and stats on my phone app. The idea of sitting on the couch and watching an entire game in any sport these days (unless I'm watching one socially with others) just feels like a waste of time.One exception -- I had been treating USMNT matches as "appointment TV," but their failure to qualify for the World Cup has soured me to them, too. I just don't see any sports that are worth a time commitment anymore.

Been in This More than 60 Years, clatterbuck : 10/23/2017 1:52 pm : link from my father, to me, to my kids, to grandkids, (same with wife), it's family; fun, joyful when we win, disappointing and painful when we lose. But memorable learning, sharing experiences both ways. Over the years, I've learned to put it all in context. Maybe this comes with age. Used to be, I couldn't eat during games. Now I can. Used to be a loss could ruin a week. Now I move on. I'm still invested, still a die-hard, still spend more time on this site than I probably should, but with luck, I'll see another season, maybe another era, maybe share another SB with my kids and for the first time, grandkids. Aside from wins/losses/general suckitude, I was on the season ticket waiting list for 18 years but the PSLs put an end to that dream and that was a major disappointment.

Younger fans may have become spoiled Bubba : 10/23/2017 1:55 pm : link by the success over the past 30 years. I remember watching or attending games in the 70's just hoping for an entertaining game. Then later watching the playoffs and SB saying to myself I wonder if the Giants will ever be there. I have since attended 5 SBs and feel vindicated.

I just hope Doomster : 10/23/2017 2:07 pm : link I don't have to go on blood pressure medication....

I have nothing original to add Greg from LI : 10/23/2017 2:11 pm : link The NFL is circling the bowl. Mediocre teams abound, the games are dull and poorly officiated. I've felt that way for a while, but that was tempered for a bit by the Giants being competitive. Absent that, I really have little interest in the rest of the league, which is very different from the last time the Giants were awful for a while, in the '90s. Then, my interest wasn't dependent on the Giants' fortunes. Now, it is.

I think a huge problem leaguewide is the coaching Go Terps : 10/23/2017 2:26 pm : link It looks to me like the coaches are having a tough time adjusting to the CBA. The available time to allot towards practicing fundamentals while still installing game plans is more limited than ever. Are coached adjusting accordingly?



I believe this is the area where Bill Belichick's contributions to the sport will speak most clearly to future generations. His genius has been in maintaining a roster full of players at the right time of their careers/contracts, and molding his plans to the talent he has at his disposal. And I'd bet he targets smarter players with reputations for attention to details.





GT.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2017 2:33 pm : link I was going to say that I think the CBA has a bigger impact on the poor level of play than parity. We've pretty much had parity since the salary cap, but we've only had a noticeable drop in play since the new CBA.



It is a dual storm impact. You have the CBA that limits practice, and you have a college game that is increasingly a gimmick-fest, resulting in having players drafted that need to learn essential skills like getting into a 3-point stance or lining up with a QB under center

Terps cosmicj : 10/23/2017 5:43 pm : link "It's interesting to compare the Champions League to the NFL. The CL is comprised of teams that are basically uninhibited in their ability to spend money on players. The NFL has chosen parity instead."



Yes, the game that I am really kicking myself for missing is the Real Madrid/Tottenham CL match. It was apparently a superb matchup with inspired play. The thought of watching this week's NFL big game - Falcons vs Pats - hasn't honestly even crossed my mind.



Btw, I am convinced the MLS is going to have to renounce the salary cap iuf it wishes to really establish itself as a first-class league. I agree with Hassan that the soft socialism of the NFL cap has been destructive of team identity and that this situation has only persisted because of the NFL's monopoly status. The MLS faces direct viewing competition from some big spending European teams that may force it to change its structure.