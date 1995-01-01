I am becoming more and more impressed with Evan Engram superspynyg : 10/23/2017 9:39 am This kid is a baller. He gets better and better each game. Someone compared him to Jordan Reed. I agree. He will be a big part of this team going forward.



All we need is a top tier rb (Barkley anyone) and we have a 3 headed monster for years OBJ-Engram-Barkley. Plus add in Sheppard who is a solid slot wr and we have a potent offense.



The only question would QB (which is the biggest part). I think if we address oline in FA and rounds 2-4 Eli will be a serviceable qb next season. We also invested a rd 3 pick on Webb so who knows.

Agreed. Kudos to Reese for selecting him NYGmen58 : 10/23/2017 9:43 am : link Many, including a lot of folks on here, questioned that pick at the time.

Engram could end up being the lone bright spot Matt in SGS : 10/23/2017 9:45 am : link for 2017. Get him experience, let him play and learn what it takes in the NFL. I wouldn't be surprised if he was the best TE in the NFC by the end of the season will be a legit weapon for the Giants go forward.

I don't think McNally's_Nuts : 10/23/2017 9:48 am : link he'll be the best tight end in the NFC by seasons end, but the arrow is pointing up for sure.



I've never seen a tight end move that quickly. He really is a wide receiver in a tight end body.

Good pick... ryanmkeane : 10/23/2017 9:52 am : link Tomlinson looks like a good one as well. Silver lining for this season is these guys are getting all the reps.

Merry go round mako J : 10/23/2017 9:54 am : link How can Giants fans of all people allow themselves to think like this?



In today's NFL, it's a year to year proposition. NOTHING is set, promised or guaranteed.



The moment you think you have a core for the future, ankles start snapping, knee ligaments start tearing, necks start compressing, glocks and fireworks start banging and the list goes on.



Hes getting better each week Simms11 : 10/23/2017 10:02 am : link and so it finally looks like we found a TE.

I pray for the strength of his ankles. penkap75 : 10/23/2017 10:05 am : link ..

. Danny Kanell : 10/23/2017 10:10 am : link I was watching him live yesterday for the first time, you can just tell how elite of a player he is. He just looks better than the players trying to stop him.

I was surprised he couldn’t outrun the tackler on the play Ivan15 : 10/23/2017 10:14 am : link That was called back because he went out of bounds.

Maybe he isn’t as fast as advertised.

but will that new 3 headed monster matter if the same Victor in CT : 10/23/2017 10:51 am : link 5 headed monster of Reese, Ross, McAdoo, Spags and Quinn return?

I was kind of thinking that too Bleedblue10 : 10/23/2017 11:00 am : link When he got caught from behind. didnt look like 4.4 speed on that one

he was out of gas those last 30 yards or so JonC : 10/23/2017 11:04 am : link he's plenty fast, 4.4 doesn't lie especially at 235 lbs.



He is now their best weapon... silverfox : 10/23/2017 11:12 am : link ...and will only get better. He should get quite an education by the end of the season.

For his size he's very fast Ten Ton Hammer : 10/23/2017 11:20 am : link 4.4 at 230+ and 4.4 at 200 are different looking animals.



I loved the pick once I saw how he played at Miss. As athletic as he is, he's also football-smart and it shows in his routes.



That said, he does still need work as a blocker. I have a great clip of him from yesterday trying to run-block Kam Chancellor and...not doing so well. Cam went through him and made the stop like EE was just a speedbump.

The CB who caught him KWALL2 : 10/23/2017 11:26 am : link Has a 10 yard running start while Engram stiff armed and was bumped by a defender. He had to get started again after the hit while the defender was at full speed.



We have a faster Reed.



Not just Engram. Looks like a great draft by Reese.

Just need one of those pesky OL's bradshaw44 : 10/23/2017 11:28 am : link to go along with all the weapons and we are set.

yeah Engram is looking really good... EricJ : 10/23/2017 11:28 am : link kudos to Reese for that one

Engram and Becks are great idiotsavant : 10/23/2017 11:37 am : link but as I said, those drafts, do that and the W-L wont be very great.



Upside? Get a rational management, build a great line, get rational offensive scheme, and Becks and EE can finally be used to good effect.



That is, IF EE and Becks are still in one piece after the beating that they take in this system as constructed.



That's the risk you take, in addition to the W-L, doing things backwards.

picks dont exist in a vacume idiotsavant : 10/23/2017 11:40 am : link each move is in relation to all the other parts and aspects of a team.



This is the great weakness of the BPA theory.



In addition, what I called a few years ago the cascading effect, you greatly reduce the chance of filling needs lower down the rounds, when you target 'skills positions' in #1.





Looks like a keeper TMS : 10/23/2017 11:43 am : link Kudos to to whoever made that call. Put him next year on the field with a rehabbed and not limited OBJ and we will be trouble for any secondary.

I have always said... EricJ : 10/23/2017 11:47 am : link you draft by starting with the line of scrimmage and work your way away out from there. Seems simplistic and of course there are times when you deviate from that plan but if you use that as a base strategy, then you will control the line of scrimmage. Once you control the line of scrimmage then even average RBs and WRs have a chance to be successful. On defense if you can control the line (stop the run and get pressure on the QB) it makes it much easier to protect the back end.

yes mind boggling that they resfused to do it Eric idiotsavant : 10/23/2017 11:51 am : link .

even WR injuries dont exist in a vacume idiotsavant : 10/23/2017 11:55 am : link cannot pass protect?



Reduces the route tree.



Cannot run block?



No play action, further reduces route tree.



Defenses are not stupid, what do you think they do when you reduce the routes variety?



They sit back and beat the crap out of your wrs, that's what they do.

he got caught from behind SHO'NUFF : 10/23/2017 12:25 pm : link he sucks

Didn't like him getting clocked Bluesbreaker : 10/23/2017 1:20 pm : link in garbage time by Sherman . He has replaced OBJ as the only

player that seemingly gets open the over use of OBJ took it's

toll now outside of that shit hit in Cleveland I hope

Engram doesn't get killed trying to drag the passing offense off it's collective back .

I liked the Pick I thought it would be Nojoku <sp> but my reasoning is that they were not done addressing the O-line .

I felt it was more a luxury pick and he was highly rated as

to what Reese said they wanted our pick .

The Giants jvm52106 : 10/23/2017 1:31 pm : link need to add a level of physicality. EE and OBJ provide finesse and that is great but we need some bulldozers..

What is it with Giant offensive players? Doomster : 10/23/2017 1:39 pm : link Randle ran out of bounds, a lot.....



Darkwa does....So does Double E?



I mean, it's like giving up.....stay in bounds and at least try to make a move for more yardage.....to see a defensive player not even have to make an attempt at a tackle is crazy....

Hey idiot, it's vacuum..(you chose the name, I didn't) GiAnT4LYFE : 10/23/2017 1:44 pm : link Can we also stop saying that we've neglected the damn oline in the draft? We haven't. Pugh, Richburg, Flowers, all 3 were premium picks. The problem is we haven't drafted premium, all pro players with those 3 selections. Serviceable to slightly above average, yes, but not all pros or guaranteed 2 contract guys. Whether its the FO or coaching of the talent once it is drafter, something has to change there.

Obviously bbi has gone back and forth on this idiotsavant : 10/23/2017 2:21 pm : link Couple of thoughts.



1. Jerry is opportunitistic with skills players then gets caught with 'best available tackle,'the following years mentality due to prior years miopic picks on narrow kids.



2. Yes, they tried, but had ample evidence that they had failed. Years before last draft. So it was obvious that it needed another attempt. Failed to eat humble pie and try again.



Lazy thinking such as yours got us in this mess. Read Jerry's speach in the JR press meeting thread. His pure arrogance in saying the line doesn't matter. As if he knows better than all footballdom.

As of now, odb and ee idiotsavant : 10/23/2017 2:47 pm : link Are like a Porsche with a broken wheel and a BMW, both parked in front of a house...a house with a leaky roof and unpaid mortgage.



There is also an old caddy with a fried starter. And a few other nice looking wrecks . all parked on the lawn. Not running.



And the grass isn't cut.