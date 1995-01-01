What do you think is going through Eli's head? Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/23/2017 10:02 am : 10/23/2017 10:02 am



Serious question.

RE: I think Eli is thinking: NoPeanutz : 10/23/2017 10:36 am : link

Quote: "This is unfortunate. This is a shame, but this can be fixed. Give me some help and we'll make another run."

It sounds crazy, but I also think this. THIS is what makes him Eli, and it's also why you never see him peppermint rolling at his team from the bench. He's a cool optimist and a leader, and may be hard to replace. In comment 13661265 NYGmen58 said:It sounds crazy, but I also think this. THIS is what makes him Eli, and it's also why you never see him peppermint rolling at his team from the bench. He's a cool optimist and a leader, and may be hard to replace.

RE: RE: I think Eli is thinking: AcidTest : 10/23/2017 10:41 am : link

Agreed. Eli isn't thinking of bailing. He's too much of a competitor, and the ultimate team player. He's thinking of how to fix the situation, and guarantee that this doesn't happen next year. In comment 13661303 NoPeanutz said:Agreed. Eli isn't thinking of bailing. He's too much of a competitor, and the ultimate team player. He's thinking of how to fix the situation, and guarantee that this doesn't happen next year.

He won't say it JonC : 10/23/2017 10:45 am : link but the every season since 2012 has to leave him wondering what if the front office had done a better job.



I just hope it's not with a serious injury. Victor in CT : 10/23/2017 10:49 am : link I know he always puts on the happy face in public, but with this Defense there's no way they are a few breaks away from 3-4 or 4-3. They can't get off the field, even in the 1st quarter. Can't blame that on the offense.

Great QBs fkap : 10/23/2017 10:55 am : link make ok receivers look good. Eli has rarely done that. The constant lament during Eli's tenure is that he hasn't had many good - great WRs to throw to. there's always some sort of an excuse why Eli led teams haven't achieved better success. Still, this year, it's hard to expect 4th and 5th stringers to look anything like starters.



It's really too bad that so many receivers, and now OL, are out. It makes it difficult to evaluate how Eli is doing in his twilight years.



What's going through his head? I'm sure he's upset that so many team injuries are making it darn near impossible to make a comeback for the second half of the season, but he'll keep on doing his best. Any thoughts of retirement require data input that most fans have very limited access to so I can't even hazard a guess.

RE: What's going through his head? jvm52106 : 10/23/2017 10:58 am : link

Quote: Usually a defensive end.



and this wins! In comment 13661323 Chris in Philly said:and this wins!

His body language the last few years... silverfox : 10/23/2017 11:01 am : link ...pretty much speaks for itself. He looks beat, frustrated, and bewildered. He probably knows that no matter what he wants or believes, pro football is a business, and that any rebuild in the future isn't going to be around him. I'm sure he thinks of his brother and how the Colts sent him packing. Eli knows he will never thrive again unless he has an all-pro OL in from of him...and that isn't happening with the Giants.





"Florida would be great" HomerJones45 : 10/23/2017 11:01 am : link "No income or inheritance taxes and I get out of this shit show"



"No trade clause? What no trade clause."

Victor fkap : 10/23/2017 11:05 am : link this defense kept us in the game for three quarters.



The offense, for a lot of games over the last few years, routinely go 3 and out, putting the D right back in the game.



It's been a long time since this offense has routinely taken control when holding a lead. It's typically a lot of 3 and outs, putting the D back on the field. We blame the D a lot for an inability to hold a lead, but when they've been doing the lions share for keeping us in the game, sometimes they're so tuckered out, from the O going 3 and out for a lot of the game, it's hard to get too down on them.



The O has a lot of blame to face up to. With this O it takes a heroic effort on the part of the D to even sniff at the possibility of a W. that's been the case even before all the top half of the WR corp went down.

This was the reason he chose to come here and not San Diego TommytheElephant : 10/23/2017 11:12 am : link Joke of a line

RE: Victor Victor in CT : 10/23/2017 11:19 am : link

In a lot of ways, Go Terps : 10/23/2017 11:21 am : link Eli's been let down by the coaches and front office since 2004, from phony tough guy Coughlin ignoring idiots like Plax, Shockey, and Beckham to the front office disaster since the 2011 Super Bowl.



One excellent team in 14 years, and that season was ruined by when a moron shot himself after years of being placated by the head coach and front office.

I Think This Is Eli’s Personality Trainmaster : 10/23/2017 11:23 am : link



I don’t think it’s in Eli’s DNA to quit. I think he doubles down with the TEs and new WRs and finds a way to get a couple more wins in games this season we have no right winning, including an NFC East win.



I don’t think it’s in Eli’s DNA to quit. I think he doubles down with the TEs and new WRs and finds a way to get a couple more wins in games this season we have no right winning, including an NFC East win.

I fear that Eli's NFL Films biography bradshaw44 : 10/23/2017 11:23 am : link is going to start off something like Red's monologue from Shawshank Redemption...



Morgan Freeman Narrator:



"I like to think the last thing that went through Eli Manning's head, other then that Defensive Ends helmet , was to wonder, how in the hell did Jerry Reese manage to screw this team up so badly???"

RE: I think Eli is thinking: Beezer : 10/23/2017 11:23 am : link

Quote: "This is unfortunate. This is a shame, but this can be fixed. Give me some help and we'll make another run."



I agree. I think that's exactly the way his mind is working right now. He's as professional as you'll ever find. In comment 13661265 NYGmen58 said:I agree. I think that's exactly the way his mind is working right now. He's as professional as you'll ever find.

I think in the front of his mind Matt M. : 10/23/2017 11:32 am : link he is thinking about each week and thinking the offense can be fixed and he is part of the solution. He is thinking he needs an OL next year and at least 1 new RB (replacing Perkins).



However, the rest of the season and the Giants draft position may affect what is going on in the back of his mind. If they end up with a top 3 pick and intend to take a QB, he may really want to be traded. Or it may be in the Giants best interests to trade him (or do so after next season). The nature of the cap and rookie deals no longer allows for a supposed franchise QB to sit for 3 years. If they decide to go that route, they cut ties with him like the Giants did with Collins and then bring in another veteran for a 1 year job like they did with Warner.

He is thinking NYSports1 : 10/23/2017 11:46 am : link I am going to most likely miss the playoffs in 8 of 10 years to finish my career and people still wondering about my HOF chances. Plus that $20 mil a year is great

how do I hang on for another 20Million? AnnapolisMike : 10/23/2017 11:46 am : link He is not leaving that money on the table if he thinks he can still play. And the Giants will be a better team with Eli on the roster at least one more season.

How many skill position players JerryNYG : 10/23/2017 11:49 am : link left New York and had success elsewhere? You wonder why he has struggled...

This is what he should McLovin28 : 10/23/2017 11:52 am : link be thinking about....



Hot wife - check

Healthy kids - check

Money in the bank - check

A shit ton of money in the bank - check

Playing in the NFL and still have my health - check

Trophies in the trophy case - check



Life has been pretty good to Eli Manning so I don't know why we're worried about him. His career may not end the way we all wanted but he has given us a lot to be thankful for.

ah what the hell i'll do one more year for 20 mil gtt350 : 10/23/2017 12:12 pm : link .

Maybe Bad Comedian Eli Manning wouldn't have been that bad ghost718 : 10/23/2017 12:30 pm : link .



Thank God for the bye Bluesbreaker : 10/23/2017 12:42 pm : link fuck this shit there idea of protection is a flack jacket .

Denver might be a good place to work ....

I think this is a very good question...I have always wondered, That’s Gold, Jerry : 10/23/2017 1:02 pm : link in the past several years, what Eli really thinks deep inside. I wonder if he looks at this team and this GM and says to himself "well, they really fucked up the best years of my career by giving me no Oline, no running game and for a few years no defense".



More likely, though, I think Eli is a good soldier and just takes things week by week and tries to do his best. It would be a stunner to the organization if Eli came out and blasted the moves this front office has made. If anything could possibly shake up ownership to make a change, Eli going public with his complaints might do it. It would be national news...not just New York.



But he just doesn't strike me as that type of guy...I think he just keeps plowing ahead...going to work and just doesn't get involved in those things. But I would love to know, especially if he talks with his old Oline buddies, what he really thinks. If he didn't want to go to San Diego because of their front office mess and yet stays silent on the current mess in our FO, I truly wonder why.

With respect to football all Eli is thinking is The Turk : 10/23/2017 1:12 pm : link how to beat the Rams. Period

Something like this... jd311 : 10/23/2017 1:17 pm : link "I go to work, I get paid, I go home my family"

I can't wait until Eli retires, Doomster : 10/23/2017 1:33 pm : link and then finally tells us what he thinks of what this front office did for him after the 2011 season....

He's thinking -- MetsAreBack : 10/23/2017 1:33 pm : link a DRC-for-Martavis Bryant swap doesnt sound too bad right now

RE: I can't wait until Eli retires, Devon : 10/23/2017 2:34 pm : link

Quote: and then finally tells us what he thinks of what this front office did for him after the 2011 season....



He wouldn't, but an actually honest, sincere and open book from him about his career would be a great read.



Again, never would happen though. He wouldn't let anyone in that way, possibly backstab anyone (even if they'd deserve it), or potentially damage the Manning brand. In comment 13661680 Doomster said:He wouldn't, but an actually honest, sincere and open book from him about his career would be a great read.Again, never would happen though. He wouldn't let anyone in that way, possibly backstab anyone (even if they'd deserve it), or potentially damage the Manning brand.

Eli's thoughts Giantslifer : 10/23/2017 2:58 pm : link Eli is the cause for most of his problems. How many times has Eli thrown an interception or fumbled late in a game?

Early in his career this was acceptable, because the offense was more risk/reward.He is a 14 year vet, still screwing up the end of games, lately San Diego and Seattle. Don't even get me started about 2015.

Hopefully, he will see the end of the road. It is this year. He will not get better.



He is still making the same mistakes he did as a rookie. Go out with grace.

RE: Eli's thoughts Giantology : 10/23/2017 3:42 pm : link

Eli thinking as he walks off Jack in MD : 10/23/2017 4:22 pm : link the field after another 3 and out. "Same formations 99.7% of the time. Poor play designs. Ya, our offense keeps opposing DCs awake at night- mostly because they are laughing their asses off all night seeing how easy it is to defend!"

What he should be thinking Marty866b : 10/23/2017 4:49 pm : link I am playing pretty lousy football for a very lousy team and I am getting paid VERY well to do it.

As a side note I can't think of one team that would want xman : 10/23/2017 4:55 pm : link Eli and his 20 million dollar contract. There is no future with him. He likely hopes to play out his deal with the Giants and retire.

... christian : 10/23/2017 4:58 pm : link "Why do I keep fumbling the ball in the opponents red zone to lose games?"

I am 36 Carson53 : 10/23/2017 5:54 pm : link but play like I am 40. The guy up I-95N is 40, but plays

like he is 36! Since I am starting to suck, maybe I should

think about retirement, like big 'bro.

RE: ... rocco8112 : 10/23/2017 6:11 pm : link

Quote: "Why do I keep fumbling the ball in the opponents red zone to lose games?"



pass pressure



In comment 13662131 christian said:pass pressure

RE: Eli thinking as he walks off Ten Ton Hammer : 10/23/2017 6:21 pm : link

Quote: the field after another 3 and out. "Same formations 99.7% of the time. Poor play designs. Ya, our offense keeps opposing DCs awake at night- mostly because they are laughing their asses off all night seeing how easy it is to defend!"



Good throws make it harder to defend, imo. He's missed a significant number of plays on bad over/under throws to WRs who beat coverage. In comment 13662078 Jack in MD said:Good throws make it harder to defend, imo. He's missed a significant number of plays on bad over/under throws to WRs who beat coverage.

RE: Victor JCin332 : 10/23/2017 6:38 pm : link

RE: Eli's thoughts JCin332 : 10/23/2017 6:49 pm : link

RE: As a side note I can't think of one team that would want Diver_Down : 10/23/2017 6:50 pm : link

Quote: Eli and his 20 million dollar contract. There is no future with him. He likely hopes to play out his deal with the Giants and retire.



It is not a $20MM/yr contract. The signing bonus pushes his cap hit to $22MM and $23MM for 2018 and 2019. But his salary and bonuses for 2018 is $16MM and $17MM for 2019. If he were to be traded, we get to eat the signing bonus. The new team would only be on the hook for his salary/bonus structure for 2018 and 2019. Now, people can argue whether they think he is worth $16MM/yr, but when the likes of Glennon sign for $14MM/yr, I suspect Eli getting paid $16MM looks alot better for a contender. Besides, he has a NTC and has no incentive to waive it. If the Giants release him before his roster bonus is due next year, then they can save the salary/bonus and designate him as a June 1st cut spreading the cap hit over 2 years. In comment 13662126 xman said:It is not a $20MM/yr contract. The signing bonus pushes his cap hit to $22MM and $23MM for 2018 and 2019. But his salary and bonuses for 2018 is $16MM and $17MM for 2019. If he were to be traded, we get to eat the signing bonus. The new team would only be on the hook for his salary/bonus structure for 2018 and 2019. Now, people can argue whether they think he is worth $16MM/yr, but when the likes of Glennon sign for $14MM/yr, I suspect Eli getting paid $16MM looks alot better for a contender. Besides, he has a NTC and has no incentive to waive it. If the Giants release him before his roster bonus is due next year, then they can save the salary/bonus and designate him as a June 1st cut spreading the cap hit over 2 years.

Glennon's a lot younger and stinks xman : 10/23/2017 8:41 pm : link actually both Qb's stink. QB play is a negative position for the Giants