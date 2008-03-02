The worst designed play EVER in the history of mankind TheGhostofBlueGuy : 10/23/2017 3:46 pm

Did anyone notice the reverse that Tavarres King ran in the third quarter? This was the most ill conceived and poorly designed reverse I've ever seen. The play starts with play action off tackle to the RIGHT side of the line and culminates with a reverse TO THE SAME SIDE OF THE GODDAMN FIELD.



Holy shiat!! The point of the reverse is to get the defense flowing TO THE OTHER SIDE OF THE FIELD. NOT THE SAME FUCKING SIDE WHERE THE DEFENSE ALREADY IS!! King tackled for an 8 yard loss.



This shit ranks with the Butt Fumble as on the of the worst plays of ALL TIME. I'd fire McAdon't just for that. Offensive guru, my ass. This guys a schmuck.





Noticed the same during the game giants#1 : 10/23/2017 3:48 pm : link Made 0 sense and had they run the reverse back to the left, they may have actually gained some yards since the entire D was flowing towards the RB.

agreed ECham : 10/23/2017 3:49 pm : link forget about the hashmark, against a speedy undersized D you cant run that play, ever.

Made 0 sense and had they run the reverse back to the left, they may have actually gained some yards since the entire D was flowing towards the RB.



I'm glad you guys saw this, too. Shit made zero sense. Literally the worst designed reverse ever. Not even a hint of hyperbole there.

while I am partial Pep22 : 10/23/2017 3:51 pm : link to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design

but watch the tape!....... Dinger : 10/23/2017 3:53 pm : link the recievers weree ALL open! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design



The former is more the result of having practice squad players, incapable of generating any separation, starting at WR and a piss-poor OL. The latter wouldn't work even with an all pro RB and OL.

the recievers weree ALL open! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!



Please tell me you are kidding. That would be even more awesome.

they have run that play before Mighty : 10/23/2017 3:55 pm : link i think it was last year. it went for a loss then too. It just makes no sense. When i saw it last year i thought maybe it was supposed to be a double reverse and somebody messed up but i guess not.

Made even less sense against a team like Seattle. Heisenberg : 10/23/2017 3:58 pm : link with the speed on that defense.

I think Sullivan pjcas18 : 10/23/2017 4:00 pm : link was calling plays, not McAdoo.

I noticed that play too. Del Shofner : 10/23/2017 4:00 pm : link I was wondering if it was a busted play but it does seem to have been designed that way.

i think it was last year. it went for a loss then too. It just makes no sense. When i saw it last year i thought maybe it was supposed to be a double reverse and somebody messed up but i guess not.



Holy hell, Batman! They actually ran this abortion of a play before??? Gotta fire this guy. Yesterday would have been good. And please don't give me the 'We beat Denver' shit. They blow pretty hard themselves.

was calling plays, not McAdoo.



pj, who called it is irrelevant. Who designed this turd is what matters. My $ is on McDooDoo.

I was wondering if it was a busted play but it does seem to have been designed that way.



Yep, me too.



I'm wondering if the key is to surprise the opposition, esp a quick reacting team like Seattle where they might instinctively react the other way........who the heck knows.

Yep, me too. I'm wondering if the key is to surprise the opposition, esp a quick reacting team like Seattle where they might instinctively react the other way........who the heck knows.

In comment 13662021 Pep22 said:





Quote:





to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design







The former is more the result of having practice squad players, incapable of generating any separation, starting at WR and a piss-poor OL. The latter wouldn't work even with an all pro RB and OL.



I'd like to think so but I can't agree. All season, when all WRs were on the field, they have thrown passes way short of the marker on 3rd down.

In comment 13662042 Del Shofner said:





Quote:





I was wondering if it was a busted play but it does seem to have been designed that way.







Yep, me too.



I'm wondering if the key is to surprise the opposition, esp a quick reacting team like Seattle where they might instinctively react the other way........who the heck knows.



Surprise them how, Bill. By having the entire Seahawk defense on the same side of the field that the reverse is headed to??



Surprise them how, Bill. By having the entire Seahawk defense on the same side of the field that the reverse is headed to?? That's some fucked up logic. Not by you. By our esteemed coaching staff.

In comment 13662029 giants#1 said:





Quote:





In comment 13662021 Pep22 said:





Quote:





to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design







The former is more the result of having practice squad players, incapable of generating any separation, starting at WR and a piss-poor OL. The latter wouldn't work even with an all pro RB and OL.







I'd like to think so but I can't agree. All season, when all WRs were on the field, they have thrown passes way short of the marker on 3rd down.



Yup. Two yard passes towards the boundary on 3rd and 8 is a staple of this offense.

In comment 13662041 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





was calling plays, not McAdoo.







pj, who called it is irrelevant. Who designed this turd is what matters. My $ is on McDooDoo.



You may be right about who designed it, but not sure there is zero guilt from the person who called it and I also wouldn't remove all guilt from King from lining up and running the wrong way, though Eli usually catches that.



You may be right about who designed it, but not sure there is zero guilt from the person who called it and I also wouldn't remove all guilt from King from lining up and running the wrong way, though Eli usually catches that. When McAdoo was calling plays I don't remember seeing that play called.

Hmmmm how could you have NOT noticed it?? JohnB : 10/23/2017 4:13 pm : link It was one of the worst plays I have ever seen the Giants draw up.

RE: while I am partial OBJRoyal : 10/23/2017 4:15 pm : link

to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design



Most frustrating part of the offense, and it seems to be a very frequently run play

It was one of the worst plays I have ever seen the Giants draw up.



I can only put the Piscarcik fumble ahead of this one. And it might be a tie.

I thought the RB ran the wrong way, but who knows... shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/23/2017 4:17 pm : link it was definitely ugly.

I laughed when I saw this play... bradshaw44 : 10/23/2017 4:19 pm : link On top of all of it, King was so beat he just stood there and let the D player just swallow him up. Didn’t even make a move to try and avoid it. SMH

I said the exact same thing watching the replay widmerseyebrow : 10/23/2017 4:25 pm : link No wonder the Seattle defense "stayed home" and were "disciplined" on that play. LOL

I commented on this on the game thread. eclipz928 : 10/23/2017 4:27 pm : link I thought it was possible that Vereen went the wrong direction, but still seems like a poor decision to run what was clearly not a well rehearsed play at that point in the game.



Also, no defense would have been fooled into believing that Vereen was going to get the hand off on the fake. Bad play all around.

RE: I laughed when I saw this play... shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/23/2017 4:33 pm : link

On top of all of it, King was so beat he just stood there and let the D player just swallow him up. Didn't even make a move to try and avoid it. SMH



I was hoping he would pretend it was a reverse pass and just chuck it out of bounds.

I was hoping he would pretend it was a reverse pass and just chuck it out of bounds.

I thought it WAS going to be a reverse pass. 81_Great_Dane : 10/23/2017 4:41 pm : link But he didn't have time to get the pass off. Then it was like, "What was THAT?" And I thought "It's Tavarres King."



He's no Frank Gifford.

If he'd had the sense to chuck it, CT Charlie : 10/23/2017 4:41 pm : link that might have earned him Offensive Player of the Game.

I need to see this play SomeFan : 10/23/2017 4:46 pm : link I had turned off the game by that time.

They seem infatuated with plays that feature all sorts of idiotsavant : 10/23/2017 4:50 pm : link Whizzing around on the wrong side of the line.





Not into fullbacks, but this game may have been one to feed fluker and a fullback in quick smash face.



Bottom line, less time after snap applies in runs as well as passes.

Quote: I had turned off the game by that time.



Have a waste can nearby. You will throw up in your mouth.

This was at least the SECOND smshmth8690 : 10/23/2017 4:59 pm : link time this year that they have run a reverse, in the same direction of the play action, to the short side of the field. Sterling Shepard, either against Detroit, or Philadelphia.

RE: they have run that play before Justlurking : 10/23/2017 5:01 pm : link

i think it was last year. it went for a loss then too. It just makes no sense. When i saw it last year i thought maybe it was supposed to be a double reverse and somebody messed up but i guess not.



They ran it this year and I made a similar thread. Such a dumb play.

Missed this play EliIsEliteX2 : 10/23/2017 5:06 pm : link Does anyone have a link to the replay? Would love to see it

On top of all of it, King was so beat he just stood there and let the D player just swallow him up. Didn't even make a move to try and avoid it. SMH



Yup. Got pile driven for his trouble. A total fuckup from design to usage to effort. Really sums up our season nicely.

In comment 13662032 Mighty said:





Quote:





i think it was last year. it went for a loss then too. It just makes no sense. When i saw it last year i thought maybe it was supposed to be a double reverse and somebody messed up but i guess not.







They ran it this year and I made a similar thread. Such a dumb play.



You are right it was earlier this year.

You NEVER saw old man : 10/23/2017 5:34 pm : link the 1 man double reverse?

They were hoping for an overreact by the D, except they ran the REVERSE so well there were the slower reacters still in their zones.

Kaboom!

If Seattle ran that it goes for 6.

Just like the screen, you have to sell it well or it's a fail.

This is a year of fail for us.

I've always said, Doomster : 10/23/2017 5:43 pm : link this team leads the league, the last several seasons, in completed passes on third AND fourth down, that don't result in first downs....

I wouldn't call this play a reverse SHO'NUFF : 10/23/2017 5:44 pm : link I think Vereen was supposed to act like a fullback and whiffed badly.

Uh... swinging gate? Sarcastic Sam : 10/23/2017 5:44 pm : link







So it's, at best, the third worst deisgned play EVER in the history of mankind.

Do you guys remember the fake punt or FG by the Redskins robbieballs2003 : 10/23/2017 6:02 pm : link when Zorn was the coach? That is at the top of my list.

Remember, this was ran two times in a row. robbieballs2003 : 10/23/2017 6:06 pm : link

- ( The first time there was a timeout (did Washington call the TO?) and ran the same thing coming out of the timeout. Lmao. Link - ( New Window

Hard to say how this one was drawn up... Dan in the Springs : 10/23/2017 6:14 pm : link You take a look in slow-motion at the snap - Vereen's first half-step is to his left. The line moves to his left. Eli has the ball in his right hand as he turns to Vereen, then switches to his left as he sees Vereen is going to Eli's left, Vereen's right. I'm pretty sure in that little moment you can see that Eli was expecting the play action to go the opposite direction. I don't think by design Vereen was intended to go right.



If Vereen goes right, the DE has a chance to bite down toward the line. This would have given pulling G and TE chances to block him nearer to the LOS and allowed King to run a bit closer to the LOS. The idea here is then that King, one of the fastest men on the field at that point can get around the end before anyone gets out in front.



If that was the play design then it's not as terrible. It just fails because of poor execution.



Still, this team has to realize that Jerry is one of the worst guys to pull and block a nimble DE in space. He consistently is late getting to the POA and doesn't do a good job of blocking in space even when he gets there. Engram was clearly thinking his blocks were supposed to be downfield, as he basically ignores the LB who makes the eventual tackle while turning upfield.



Of course, if the truth is that Vereen WAS supposed to run right then this play was doomed in its design from the beginning. Let's face it - the RB is supposed to draw coverage in the direction of the fake handoff. Running in the same direction as the reverse is exactly opposite of what was supposed to happen.



I think it was a bad play call period, but I think the reason for the epic fail (-8 yds) was due to poor execution, starting with Vereen and then by Jerry and Engram.

Well idiotsavant : 10/23/2017 6:18 pm : link If that's all true, consider the arrogance uf calling it, using it, when you have yet to perfect a whole panopoly of less complex run plays

Years ago as pure satire idiotsavant : 10/23/2017 6:21 pm : link I called for a 'quadruple reverse' in the red zone. Low and behold,a few weeks later, similar.



Reality immitating satire.



This one was almost as dumb as a quadrple reverse would have been.



Go for-ward people. Sheesh

Just wondering if the beats... Dan in the Springs : 10/23/2017 6:22 pm : link would ever ask a question about that for us.



Also it seems in every game that I rewatch we have many, many times when our blockers or players seem to be confused about which direction the play is supposed to actually go. Several times a game this happens.



I'm wondering if it has something to do with the language used either in the offense itself with the original play call or perhaps how Eli audibles at the LOS. Something is very broken in this offensive system. Reminds me of how new WR would always struggle with the reads under Gilbride's system. It was so complex that it worked beautifully when the WR were experienced and those reads were done automatically, yet just plain ugly when new WR were inserted in the offense.

Eli was asked about this in the post-game PerpetualNervousness : 10/23/2017 6:25 pm : link they ran it as designed





Q: On the end around on the first possession of the thirdquarter, was it by design to have the running back and receiver go the same motion?



A: Yeah, that’s by design. We’ve run that before and had success. You kind of get a lead blocker with the back, and it just didn’t work out today.

hell Eli should have just ran a bootleg gtt350 : 10/23/2017 6:30 pm : link no one on earth would ever suspect that. might have gone for 15 yards before Eli tripped and fell

to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design

reminds me of the Jets Paul Hackett offense

There are too many laughable play calls silverfox : 10/23/2017 6:55 pm : link ...to list. I can’t think of many jobs where bad decisions are usually rewarded by keeping your job and making the same bad decisions over and over.

i think it was last year. it went for a loss then too. It just makes no sense. When i saw it last year i thought maybe it was supposed to be a double reverse and somebody messed up but i guess not.



They ran it this year and another person on BBI posted the same thing...both were spot on...

Not a play to run against a fast defense. Giant John : 10/23/2017 7:47 pm : link You saw the results.

Knew exactly which play you were going to say 02/03/2008 : 10/23/2017 9:23 pm : link Before I even opened the post. I was just shaking my head at that terrible play design.

Before I even opened the post. I was just shaking my head at that terrible play design.



Amazing how you knew that, right?

Just goes to show how this coaching staff is lost trueblueinpw : 10/23/2017 10:21 pm : link It a lousy play design when everything works well. And everything very rarely works well. The play requires skills that many of the players don’t have. And it probably won’t work against a very fast defense. So, the Giants coaches run this play. Just goes to show how this coaching staff is completely inept.

Hey it worked ryanmkeane : 10/23/2017 10:47 pm : link in practice. They had a great week.

I thought it was the turning point of the game sb from NYT Forum : 12:20 am : link Giants had the lead at the half, it was the first drive of the 2nd half, Giants just got a 3rd down conversion (finally) and they call that stupid play for an 8 yard loss.



Seriously, what the fuck. Call a WR "reverse" when your WRs absolutely suck, and Seattle's defense is blazingly fast? And destroy all momentum?





Giants Dragon : 3:03 am : link When they run trick plays always turn into bloopers they just can’t trick anyone but themselves.

In comment 13662021 Pep22 said:





Quote:





to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design





reminds me of the Jets Paul Hackett offense



I'm waiting for the glorious day when Shane Vereen breaks the initial tackle on said 2 yard pass, makes 3 guys miss, spins around a tackler, and carries a free safety for a first down. Do you think that will be considered complimentary football?

I'm loving this thread!!!! chitt17 : 7:44 am : link I am seeing comments that I think all the time.

Anyone point out that the entire play Giants_West : 7:51 am : link hinged on a block by Jerry pulling right to keep the play from getting blown up in the backfield. I mean they were aware that Pugh wasn't playing LG anymore right?

Quote: Giants had the lead at the half, it was the first drive of the 2nd half, Giants just got a 3rd down conversion (finally) and they call that stupid play for an 8 yard loss.



Seriously, what the fuck. Call a WR "reverse" when your WRs absolutely suck, and Seattle's defense is blazingly fast? And destroy all momentum?





hard to say turning point of the whole game, but yeah, it was a momentum changer, I thought that too at the time.

End Around---Blown By Darkwa???? Rafflee : 9:19 am : link I believe that Darkwa went the wrong way on the Play---he went to the side that King was heading...Normally, all the play action is AWAY form the Run Side when you do a Reverse.



The idea is to take away the Quick "Over Pursuit"--- Darkwa headed to the side of the play---all the Defensive First steps were TOWARD the eventual play.



OK...I don;t expect the GMen to tell you this, but it's so basic--- I can't believe it's play design---it HAS to be Bad Execution!

In comment

Quote: You take a look in slow-motion at the snap - Vereen's first half-step is to his left. The line moves to his left. Eli has the ball in his right hand as he turns to Vereen, then switches to his left as he sees Vereen is going to Eli's left, Vereen's right. I'm pretty sure in that little moment you can see that Eli was expecting the play action to go the opposite direction. I don't think by design Vereen was intended to go right.



If Vereen goes right, the DE has a chance to bite down toward the line. This would have given pulling G and TE chances to block him nearer to the LOS and allowed King to run a bit closer to the LOS. The idea here is then that King, one of the fastest men on the field at that point can get around the end before anyone gets out in front.



If that was the play design then it's not as terrible. It just fails because of poor execution.



Still, this team has to realize that Jerry is one of the worst guys to pull and block a nimble DE in space. He consistently is late getting to the POA and doesn't do a good job of blocking in space even when he gets there. Engram was clearly thinking his blocks were supposed to be downfield, as he basically ignores the LB who makes the eventual tackle while turning upfield.



Of course, if the truth is that Vereen WAS supposed to run right then this play was doomed in its design from the beginning. Let's face it - the RB is supposed to draw coverage in the direction of the fake handoff. Running in the same direction as the reverse is exactly opposite of what was supposed to happen.



Totally agree---I posted the same reaction before I saw this