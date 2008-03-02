The worst designed play EVER in the history of mankind

Did anyone notice the reverse that Tavarres King ran in the third quarter? This was the most ill conceived and poorly designed reverse I've ever seen. The play starts with play action off tackle to the RIGHT side of the line and culminates with a reverse TO THE SAME SIDE OF THE GODDAMN FIELD.
Holy shiat!! The point of the reverse is to get the defense flowing TO THE OTHER SIDE OF THE FIELD. NOT THE SAME FUCKING SIDE WHERE THE DEFENSE ALREADY IS!! King tackled for an 8 yard loss.
This shit ranks with the Butt Fumble as on the of the worst plays of ALL TIME. I'd fire McAdon't just for that. Offensive guru, my ass. This guys a schmuck.
Made 0 sense and had they run the reverse back to the left, they may have actually gained some yards since the entire D was flowing towards the RB.
forget about the hashmark, against a speedy undersized D you cant run that play, ever.
In comment 13662010
giants#1 said:
| Made 0 sense and had they run the reverse back to the left, they may have actually gained some yards since the entire D was flowing towards the RB.
I'm glad you guys saw this, too. Shit made zero sense. Literally the worst designed reverse ever. Not even a hint of hyperbole there.
to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design
the recievers weree ALL open! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
In comment 13662021
Pep22 said:
| to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design
The former is more the result of having practice squad players, incapable of generating any separation, starting at WR and a piss-poor OL. The latter wouldn't work even with an all pro RB and OL.
In comment 13662025
Dinger said:
| the recievers weree ALL open! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Please tell me you are kidding. That would be even more awesome.
i think it was last year. it went for a loss then too. It just makes no sense. When i saw it last year i thought maybe it was supposed to be a double reverse and somebody messed up but i guess not.
with the speed on that defense.
was calling plays, not McAdoo.
I was wondering if it was a busted play but it does seem to have been designed that way.
In comment 13662032
Mighty said:
| i think it was last year. it went for a loss then too. It just makes no sense. When i saw it last year i thought maybe it was supposed to be a double reverse and somebody messed up but i guess not.
Holy hell, Batman! They actually ran this abortion of a play before??? Gotta fire this guy. Yesterday would have been good. And please don't give me the 'We beat Denver' shit. They blow pretty hard themselves.
In comment 13662041
pjcas18 said:
| was calling plays, not McAdoo.
pj, who called it is irrelevant. Who designed this turd is what matters. My $ is on McDooDoo.
In comment 13662042
Del Shofner said:
| I was wondering if it was a busted play but it does seem to have been designed that way.
Yep, me too.
I'm wondering if the key is to surprise the opposition, esp a quick reacting team like Seattle where they might instinctively react the other way........who the heck knows.
In comment 13662029
giants#1 said:
| In comment 13662021 Pep22 said:
Quote:
to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design
The former is more the result of having practice squad players, incapable of generating any separation, starting at WR and a piss-poor OL. The latter wouldn't work even with an all pro RB and OL.
I'd like to think so but I can't agree. All season, when all WRs were on the field, they have thrown passes way short of the marker on 3rd down.
In comment 13662060
BillKo said:
| In comment 13662042 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
I was wondering if it was a busted play but it does seem to have been designed that way.
Yep, me too.
I'm wondering if the key is to surprise the opposition, esp a quick reacting team like Seattle where they might instinctively react the other way........who the heck knows.
Surprise them how, Bill. By having the entire Seahawk defense on the same side of the field that the reverse is headed to??
That's some fucked up logic. Not by you. By our esteemed coaching staff.
In comment 13662062
Victor in CT said:
| In comment 13662029 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 13662021 Pep22 said:
Quote:
to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design
The former is more the result of having practice squad players, incapable of generating any separation, starting at WR and a piss-poor OL. The latter wouldn't work even with an all pro RB and OL.
I'd like to think so but I can't agree. All season, when all WRs were on the field, they have thrown passes way short of the marker on 3rd down.
Yup. Two yard passes towards the boundary on 3rd and 8 is a staple of this offense.
In comment 13662052
TheGhostofBlueGuy said:
| In comment 13662041 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
was calling plays, not McAdoo.
pj, who called it is irrelevant. Who designed this turd is what matters. My $ is on McDooDoo.
You may be right about who designed it, but not sure there is zero guilt from the person who called it and I also wouldn't remove all guilt from King from lining up and running the wrong way, though Eli usually catches that.
When McAdoo was calling plays I don't remember seeing that play called.
It was one of the worst plays I have ever seen the Giants draw up.
In comment 13662021
Pep22 said:
| to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design
Most frustrating part of the offense, and it seems to be a very frequently run play
In comment 13662068
JohnB said:
| It was one of the worst plays I have ever seen the Giants draw up.
I can only put the Piscarcik fumble ahead of this one. And it might be a tie.
On top of all of it, King was so beat he just stood there and let the D player just swallow him up. Didn’t even make a move to try and avoid it. SMH
No wonder the Seattle defense "stayed home" and were "disciplined" on that play. LOL
I thought it was possible that Vereen went the wrong direction, but still seems like a poor decision to run what was clearly not a well rehearsed play at that point in the game.
Also, no defense would have been fooled into believing that Vereen was going to get the hand off on the fake. Bad play all around.
In comment 13662076
bradshaw44 said:
| On top of all of it, King was so beat he just stood there and let the D player just swallow him up. Didn’t even make a move to try and avoid it. SMH
I was hoping he would pretend it was a reverse pass and just chuck it out of bounds.
But he didn't have time to get the pass off. Then it was like, "What was THAT?" And I thought "It's Tavarres King."
He's no Frank Gifford.
that might have earned him Offensive Player of the Game.
I had turned off the game by that time.
Whizzing around on the wrong side of the line.
Not into fullbacks, but this game may have been one to feed fluker and a fullback in quick smash face.
Bottom line, less time after snap applies in runs as well as passes.
In comment 13662108
SomeFan said:
| I had turned off the game by that time.
Have a waste can nearby. You will throw up in your mouth.
time this year that they have run a reverse, in the same direction of the play action, to the short side of the field. Sterling Shepard, either against Detroit, or Philadelphia.
In comment 13662032
Mighty said:
| i think it was last year. it went for a loss then too. It just makes no sense. When i saw it last year i thought maybe it was supposed to be a double reverse and somebody messed up but i guess not.
They ran it this year and I made a similar thread. Such a dumb play.
Does anyone have a link to the replay? Would love to see it
In comment 13662076
bradshaw44 said:
| On top of all of it, King was so beat he just stood there and let the D player just swallow him up. Didn’t even make a move to try and avoid it. SMH
Yup. Got pile driven for his trouble. A total fuckup from design to usage to effort. Really sums up our season nicely.
In comment 13662137
Justlurking said:
| In comment 13662032 Mighty said:
Quote:
i think it was last year. it went for a loss then too. It just makes no sense. When i saw it last year i thought maybe it was supposed to be a double reverse and somebody messed up but i guess not.
They ran it this year and I made a similar thread. Such a dumb play.
You are right it was earlier this year.
the 1 man double reverse?
They were hoping for an overreact by the D, except they ran the REVERSE so well there were the slower reacters still in their zones.
Kaboom!
If Seattle ran that it goes for 6.
Just like the screen, you have to sell it well or it's a fail.
This is a year of fail for us.
this team leads the league, the last several seasons, in completed passes on third AND fourth down, that don't result in first downs....
I think Vereen was supposed to act like a fullback and whiffed badly.
Or this one?
So it's, at best, the third worst deisgned play EVER in the history of mankind.
when Zorn was the coach? That is at the top of my list.
TWICE in a row. C’mon nothing beats that insanity
The first time there was a timeout (did Washington call the TO?) and ran the same thing coming out of the timeout. Lmao. Link
- ( New Window
)
You take a look in slow-motion at the snap - Vereen's first half-step is to his left. The line moves to his left. Eli has the ball in his right hand as he turns to Vereen, then switches to his left as he sees Vereen is going to Eli's left, Vereen's right. I'm pretty sure in that little moment you can see that Eli was expecting the play action to go the opposite direction. I don't think by design Vereen was intended to go right.
If Vereen goes right, the DE has a chance to bite down toward the line. This would have given pulling G and TE chances to block him nearer to the LOS and allowed King to run a bit closer to the LOS. The idea here is then that King, one of the fastest men on the field at that point can get around the end before anyone gets out in front.
If that was the play design then it's not as terrible. It just fails because of poor execution.
Still, this team has to realize that Jerry is one of the worst guys to pull and block a nimble DE in space. He consistently is late getting to the POA and doesn't do a good job of blocking in space even when he gets there. Engram was clearly thinking his blocks were supposed to be downfield, as he basically ignores the LB who makes the eventual tackle while turning upfield.
Of course, if the truth is that Vereen WAS supposed to run right then this play was doomed in its design from the beginning. Let's face it - the RB is supposed to draw coverage in the direction of the fake handoff. Running in the same direction as the reverse is exactly opposite of what was supposed to happen.
I think it was a bad play call period, but I think the reason for the epic fail (-8 yds) was due to poor execution, starting with Vereen and then by Jerry and Engram.
should say "If Vereen goes left, as he originally stepped and as Eli looked prepared for the play-action"
If that's all true, consider the arrogance uf calling it, using it, when you have yet to perfect a whole panopoly of less complex run plays
I called for a 'quadruple reverse' in the red zone. Low and behold,a few weeks later, similar.
Reality immitating satire.
This one was almost as dumb as a quadrple reverse would have been.
Go for-ward people. Sheesh
would ever ask a question about that for us.
Also it seems in every game that I rewatch we have many, many times when our blockers or players seem to be confused about which direction the play is supposed to actually go. Several times a game this happens.
I'm wondering if it has something to do with the language used either in the offense itself with the original play call or perhaps how Eli audibles at the LOS. Something is very broken in this offensive system. Reminds me of how new WR would always struggle with the reads under Gilbride's system. It was so complex that it worked beautifully when the WR were experienced and those reads were done automatically, yet just plain ugly when new WR were inserted in the offense.
they ran it as designed
Q: On the end around on the first possession of the thirdquarter, was it by design to have the running back and receiver go the same motion?
A: Yeah, that’s by design. We’ve run that before and had success. You kind of get a lead blocker with the back, and it just didn’t work out today.
no one on earth would ever suspect that. might have gone for 15 yards before Eli tripped and fell
In comment 13662021
Pep22 said:
| to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design
reminds me of the Jets Paul Hackett offense
...to list. I can’t think of many jobs where bad decisions are usually rewarded by keeping your job and making the same bad decisions over and over.
In comment 13662032
Mighty said:
| i think it was last year. it went for a loss then too. It just makes no sense. When i saw it last year i thought maybe it was supposed to be a double reverse and somebody messed up but i guess not.
They ran it this year and another person on BBI posted the same thing...both were spot on...
Before I even opened the post. I was just shaking my head at that terrible play design.
In comment 13662451
02/03/2008 said:
| Before I even opened the post. I was just shaking my head at that terrible play design.
Amazing how you knew that, right?
It a lousy play design when everything works well. And everything very rarely works well. The play requires skills that many of the players don’t have. And it probably won’t work against a very fast defense. So, the Giants coaches run this play. Just goes to show how this coaching staff is completely inept.
in practice. They had a great week.
Giants had the lead at the half, it was the first drive of the 2nd half, Giants just got a 3rd down conversion (finally) and they call that stupid play for an 8 yard loss.
Seriously, what the fuck. Call a WR "reverse" when your WRs absolutely suck, and Seattle's defense is blazingly fast? And destroy all momentum?
When they run trick plays always turn into bloopers they just can’t trick anyone but themselves.
In comment 13662253
CromartiesKid21 said:
| In comment 13662021 Pep22 said:
Quote:
to 2 yard passes on 3rd and 8 with the pass catcher en route back to the line of scrimmage...you provide an excellent example of horrible play design
reminds me of the Jets Paul Hackett offense
I’m waiting for the glorious day when Shane Vereen breaks the initial tackle on said 2 yard pass, makes 3 guys miss, spins around a tackler, and carries a free safety for a first down. Do you think that will be considered complimentary football?
I am seeing comments that I think all the time.
hinged on a block by Jerry pulling right to keep the play from getting blown up in the backfield. I mean they were aware that Pugh wasn't playing LG anymore right?
In comment 13662626
sb from NYT Forum said:
| Giants had the lead at the half, it was the first drive of the 2nd half, Giants just got a 3rd down conversion (finally) and they call that stupid play for an 8 yard loss.
Seriously, what the fuck. Call a WR "reverse" when your WRs absolutely suck, and Seattle's defense is blazingly fast? And destroy all momentum?
hard to say turning point of the whole game, but yeah, it was a momentum changer, I thought that too at the time.
I believe that Darkwa went the wrong way on the Play---he went to the side that King was heading...Normally, all the play action is AWAY form the Run Side when you do a Reverse.
The idea is to take away the Quick "Over Pursuit"--- Darkwa headed to the side of the play---all the Defensive First steps were TOWARD the eventual play.
OK...I don;t expect the GMen to tell you this, but it's so basic--- I can't believe it's play design---it HAS to be Bad Execution!
Totally agree---I posted the same reaction before I saw this
In comment 13662225
Dan in the Springs said:
| You take a look in slow-motion at the snap - Vereen's first half-step is to his left. The line moves to his left. Eli has the ball in his right hand as he turns to Vereen, then switches to his left as he sees Vereen is going to Eli's left, Vereen's right. I'm pretty sure in that little moment you can see that Eli was expecting the play action to go the opposite direction. I don't think by design Vereen was intended to go right.
If Vereen goes right, the DE has a chance to bite down toward the line. This would have given pulling G and TE chances to block him nearer to the LOS and allowed King to run a bit closer to the LOS. The idea here is then that King, one of the fastest men on the field at that point can get around the end before anyone gets out in front.
If that was the play design then it's not as terrible. It just fails because of poor execution.
Still, this team has to realize that Jerry is one of the worst guys to pull and block a nimble DE in space. He consistently is late getting to the POA and doesn't do a good job of blocking in space even when he gets there. Engram was clearly thinking his blocks were supposed to be downfield, as he basically ignores the LB who makes the eventual tackle while turning upfield.
Of course, if the truth is that Vereen WAS supposed to run right then this play was doomed in its design from the beginning. Let's face it - the RB is supposed to draw coverage in the direction of the fake handoff. Running in the same direction as the reverse is exactly opposite of what was supposed to happen.
I think it was a bad play call period, but I think the reason for the epic fail (-8 yds) was due to poor execution, starting with Vereen and then by Jerry and Engram.
In comment 13662238
PerpetualNervousness said:
| they ran it as designed
Q: On the end around on the first possession of the thirdquarter, was it by design to have the running back and receiver go the same motion?
A: Yeah, that’s by design. We’ve run that before and had success. You kind of get a lead blocker with the back, and it just didn’t work out today.
Thanks for that. I pretty much read all the pressers and somehow missed that question. I'm not sure where my head was in the hours that followed Sunday's game.
This is an absolutely dreadful play-design. Check out how the entire right side of the line blocks down. All of that to sell play-action to the right? So that we can get an extra lead blocker (Vereen) to head off the oncoming defense? We're counting on the LG (who doesn't have the feet of a tackle, regardless of who you have there) to somehow block a speedy DE on the other side of the LOS who is playing the run right at him?
Seriously, this makes absolutely no sense to me. I'm not an x's and o's kind of guy, but cannot see any way this design is going to work.