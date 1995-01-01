So if Darnold stays in college, then what? yankeeslover : 10/23/2017 6:43 pm hypothetical question. But I am reading on Twitter that Darnold is electing to stay in college for next season. No way do we pass the Browns for the #1 and im sure they are hot for a QB. So if they take Rosen #1 what other qb coming out is top 5 worthy?

I know, I know.. alot can change between now and then. Just a fan talking fan stuff before someone decides to diss my thread. (lol) imagine, apologizing in advance about a post. BBI made me skittish.

Darnold's draft prospects CromartiesKid21 : 10/23/2017 6:49 pm : link are going the way of last year's projected top-5 qb now FA Brad Kaaya.

I AcidTest : 10/23/2017 6:49 pm : link need to see more, but Allen has more potential than any other QB.

You go BPA illmatic : 10/23/2017 6:49 pm : link The problem is we don't know if this front office is trustworthy of picking the correct BPA in the high first round. They have a hit or miss track record. So... yeah. That's kind of scary. Maybe unloading picks to get Rosen if he's the sure thing is the right move to be on the safe side.

Who knows? cokeduplt : 10/23/2017 6:50 pm : link Nobody knew Carson Wentz until the draft was close and he went row overall and looks really good. (Stupid Browns)

I'm not sure we will crackerjack465 : 10/23/2017 6:50 pm : link pass either the Browns or the 49ers. I could see us picking third, which in that case Rosen and Darnold could both be gone anyway.



I'm not too worried yet. A lot of players in the middle of a season say they're staying and then declare anyway. I think the goal is to get top 3 and hope that one of Rosen/Darnold/Barkley are there for the picking.

RE: You go BPA cokeduplt : 10/23/2017 6:51 pm : link

Quote: The problem is we don't know if this front office is trustworthy of picking the correct BPA in the high first round. They have a hit or miss track record. So... yeah. That's kind of scary. Maybe unloading picks to get Rosen if he's the sure thing is the right move to be on the safe side.



Hopefully we get a new front office In comment 13662252 illmatic said:Hopefully we get a new front office

. Go Terps : 10/23/2017 6:51 pm : link If we go into the draft looking for a quarterback we're going to fuck it up.



We should be taking the best player regardless of position in every round. The draft is for adding talent year to year...not for finding saviors.

that's the most intellignt post ive heard all month gtt350 : 10/23/2017 6:59 pm : link .

A lot depends on what they think of Webb Dave on the UWS : 10/23/2017 7:05 pm : link That's why getting him some playing time when the bullets fly for real is so important for next year. Sadly this coaching staff will not do that.

I honestly wouldn't go QB. prdave73 : 10/23/2017 7:05 pm : link I think Eli still has a few years left in the tank. I think you focus on the Oline and Dline hands down.

Darnold isn't even close to the best QB in college this season PatersonPlank : 10/23/2017 7:09 pm : link He should stay in school

. arcarsenal : 10/23/2017 7:11 pm : link Then we don't draft him.



I'm not sure I'd want to draft him even if he came out of school this year. He hasn't been all that good. Several QB's who are likely going to be in this draft have been more impressive.

RE: Darnold's draft prospects jeff57 : 10/23/2017 7:17 pm : link

Quote: are going the way of last year's projected top-5 qb now FA Brad Kaaya.



The comparison is way off. In comment 13662249 CromartiesKid21 said:The comparison is way off.

Might be a good idea for the giants mdc1 : 10/23/2017 7:17 pm : link to play their drafted QB to find out what he can do and cannot. Seems like we do not give a shit about the oline and we need to find illusive guys that can throw on the run.

Rosen is top 5 worthy jeff57 : 10/23/2017 7:20 pm : link Some think Allen is. Some Mason Rudolph, who I like but I'm not sure is top 5. But the QB I have as No. 2 is Jackson.



And Giants could always take Barkley or trade down. And take someone like McGlinchey.

Why would you come out if you have more turnovers than TD's? PatersonPlank : 10/23/2017 7:20 pm : link .

Walter Football Stan in LA : 10/23/2017 7:22 pm : link Quote:

3)As mentioned, I had the Giants trade up for a quarterback three weeks ago. They no longer have to do that, as they can pick the California signal-caller the Browns don't want.



Eli Manning turns 37 in January, and he's in obvious decline. The Giants will likely have a new front office, so they'll want their own franchise quarterback.



Josh Rosen was once the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he's been passed by Sam Darnold, and maybe even Lamar Jackson. NFL coaches and owners are wary of the sort of things Rosen has discussed to the media, and his open views could hurt him. Scouts have told us that his teammates don't like him either, so that's a major strike against him. And for the cherry on top, even if his high school coach criticized him. However, Rosen's epic comeback against Texas A&M almost certainly has helped repair his draft stock a bit.



- ( Link - ( New Window

RE: Darnold's coming out speedywheels : 10/23/2017 7:33 pm : link

Quote: They always do.



That seals it - Stan thinks he's coming out, so he's definitely staying... In comment 13662300 Stan in LA said:That seals it - Stan thinks he's coming out, so he's definitely staying...

BPA.....duh AnnapolisMike : 10/23/2017 7:43 pm : link seriously....when it is your turn you take the BPA for your system. If you love, love, love a guy...trade up and get him. But don't force a QB pick cause you need a QB.

not the toughest decision Dankbeerman : 10/23/2017 7:46 pm : link come out and go #1 cleveland this year or play 1 more year and go #1 to cleveland next year.

I'm not terribly impressed with any of the QBs Go Terps : 10/23/2017 7:52 pm : link I think Jackson is the best player of the bunch, but NFL teams keep wanting to take great running QBs and make them pocket passers.

RE: RE: Darnold's coming out Stan in LA : 10/23/2017 8:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13662300 Stan in LA said:





Quote:





They always do.







That seals it - Stan thinks he's coming out, so he's definitely staying...



Speedy! Where have you been? I missed you. Tiger ready to tee it up again? I hear he soooo close with his 53rd swing... In comment 13662320 speedywheels said:Speedy! Where have you been? I missed you. Tiger ready to tee it up again? I hear he soooo close with his 53rd swing...

Sign Alex Smith if no QB is worthy of your pick Overseer : 10/23/2017 8:03 pm : link do not force it merely because it's a QB and Eli is near done.



Get that bookend 10 year LT. Or Barkley. Or whoever you feel is worth the 3rd pick.



In 1996, the Ravens selected Jonathan Ogden after a dreadful season. Who was protecting Dilfer's blind side when they won the Super Bowl 4 years later?



The Giants suck and it won't be a 1 or 2 year rebuilding process. Need good players.

Drew Boylhart... Milton : 10/23/2017 8:10 pm : link Quote: 3 –Wyoming QB Josh Allen reminds me a lot of a young John Elway. When comparing both college stats, there is an eerie similarity.



4 – Oklahoma State seems to have a problem (in tight games) putting the game in the hands of their pro talented quarterback? He reminds me of Blaine Gabbert/Andrew Luck



5 – Penn St Trace McSorley reminds me of Bills Tyrod Taylor. I doubt anyone will ever be impressed with his practices but the kid sure does know “HOW” to play the quarterback position in a game and has a high football IQ.



6 – So impressed with Syracuse Quarterback junior Eric Dungey and his leadership skills and ability to put his team on his back in spite of personally not have a very good passing day. After throwing 4 interceptions in the 1st half, Eric decides that if the passing game isn’t working he will just use his legs and almost single handily beats Miami. Usually he is very accurate passer with a pro potential arm but I give him credit for using whatever talents he had to lead his team all game long under adverse situations. If Eric comes out early I would consider him as one of the top QB’s in this upcoming draft. Granted he’s developmental but there is a lot to work with, as much talent as Carson Wentz.

- ( Huddle Notes - ( New Window

After watching the entire Notre Dame game Natek212 : 10/23/2017 8:19 pm : link I no longer want Darnold anywhere near the Giants if we end up with a top 5 pick.

Barkley ryanmkeane : 10/23/2017 8:25 pm : link and Derwin James are the best players in this draft, with Rosen right there as well.

Darnold isn’t as good BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/23/2017 8:48 pm : link As everyone thinks. He’s plays in a half ass spread system.

RE: Drew Boylhart... AcidTest : 10/23/2017 8:50 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





3 –Wyoming QB Josh Allen reminds me a lot of a young John Elway. When comparing both college stats, there is an eerie similarity.



4 – Oklahoma State seems to have a problem (in tight games) putting the game in the hands of their pro talented quarterback? He reminds me of Blaine Gabbert/Andrew Luck



5 – Penn St Trace McSorley reminds me of Bills Tyrod Taylor. I doubt anyone will ever be impressed with his practices but the kid sure does know “HOW” to play the quarterback position in a game and has a high football IQ.



6 – So impressed with Syracuse Quarterback junior Eric Dungey and his leadership skills and ability to put his team on his back in spite of personally not have a very good passing day. After throwing 4 interceptions in the 1st half, Eric decides that if the passing game isn’t working he will just use his legs and almost single handily beats Miami. Usually he is very accurate passer with a pro potential arm but I give him credit for using whatever talents he had to lead his team all game long under adverse situations. If Eric comes out early I would consider him as one of the top QB’s in this upcoming draft. Granted he’s developmental but there is a lot to work with, as much talent as Carson Wentz.



Huddle Notes - ( New Window )



I see the Elway comparisons with Allen. He can also flick the ball with his wrist like Marino. In comment 13662361 Milton said:I see the Elway comparisons with Allen. He can also flick the ball with his wrist like Marino.

Josh Allen would really excite me. bceagle05 : 10/23/2017 9:05 pm : link Perfect guy to bring in and groom for a year. But I'm not obsessed with taking a QB.

Sorry, but I can't believe that anyone clamoring 8 Ball : 10/23/2017 9:22 pm : link for Josh Allen has actually watched him play. He stinks. Poor decision making and very innaccurate. And its not simply a function of the team around him. Please, watch him play and it will be clear that the Giants would be much better off giving the kid on their bench a chance.

Then he will further his education Sarcastic Sam : 10/23/2017 9:41 pm : link which he should be applauded for.

Problem is the top 5 QB all have ? mark. larryflower37 : 10/23/2017 9:41 pm : link I don't really see anyone being leaps and bounds ahead of the other ones.

Which scares me.

There are 2 solid tackles and a top notch RB available. I would stay away from QB and let Eli play out his contract and hope we can build the line and/or RB .

With that said my favorite is L.Jackson. I think he will bring excitement and a new approach to the offense

You really ryanmkeane : 10/23/2017 9:46 pm : link can't judge Darnold on a few games this year. It's about the potential. Allen has looked even worse at times this year, but for some reason folks are only talking about Darnold's bad games.



Rosen had a horrible game recently. He's still a great QB. These are 20 year old kids.

If the Giants draft a qb with say, a top 5 pick, and he has to play SterlingArcher : 10/23/2017 9:52 pm : link behind this crap oline and gets pounded you will be calling him a bust. Better to rebuild this team starting with the oline.

Darnold will get eatin alive in NY gtt350 : 10/23/2017 9:53 pm : link .

RE: Sorry, but I can't believe that anyone clamoring PatersonPlank : 10/23/2017 10:05 pm : link

Quote: for Josh Allen has actually watched him play. He stinks. Poor decision making and very innaccurate. And its not simply a function of the team around him. Please, watch him play and it will be clear that the Giants would be much better off giving the kid on their bench a chance.



I've seen 3 games and he's sucked in each one. In comment 13662448 8 Ball said:I've seen 3 games and he's sucked in each one.

RE: Darnold's coming out Gatorade Dunk : 10/23/2017 10:15 pm : link

Quote: They always do.

Like Peyton Manning? Or Darnold's fellow Trojan Matt Leinart?



Do you ever get tired of being wrong? In comment 13662300 Stan in LA said:Like Peyton Manning? Or Darnold's fellow Trojan Matt Leinart?Do you ever get tired of being wrong?

To me the Top 3 players are... wma31 : 10/23/2017 10:24 pm : link Rosen

Barkley

Jackson.



People will compare Jackson to RG3 or whatever, but the kid's potential is freightening.



I'd be fine when any of those guys in Top 3.

Rudolph WillVAB : 10/23/2017 10:27 pm : link Looks like the next Brees to me, and much like Brees coming out isn’t getting any hype. Brees ended up being a 2nd round pick.



The smart play would be to trade down with a team like Buffalo. They stockpiled picks so they could have the ammo to move up for the QB they want this year.



The problem with this team is the inability to hit on anything after the second round. Might as well trade down with Buffalo for 2 firsts, 2 seconds, and a 1/2 in ‘19 — that would give the FO the assets to rebuild the OL, add another pass rusher, and add a true playmaking LB. Hell, there’s a decent chance they could trade down and still get Rudolph if they really want a QB.

If we pass on ryanmkeane : 10/23/2017 10:36 pm : link Barkley for OL, he better be damn good.

I will ryanmkeane : 10/23/2017 10:39 pm : link never, ever understand a kid passing up a chance to be the #1 pick in the draft to go back to college. This probably sounds weird, but that would be a red flag for me. You want a guy as your franchise QB who's dream it is to play in the NFL and be the #1 player taken out there and prove everyone he was worth it. It was weird when Leinart passed up the chance that one year, and it'll be weird if Darnold does it this year.

RE: . MookGiants : 10/23/2017 10:40 pm : link

Quote: If we go into the draft looking for a quarterback we're going to fuck it up.



We should be taking the best player regardless of position in every round. The draft is for adding talent year to year...not for finding saviors.



They went into the draft in 2004 looking for a QB and it worked out pretty well.



If you don't have a quarterback, you're not going to win in this league. We're going to need one relatively shortly here.



I agree with picking best player regardless of position, but only if you have a QB already on the roster for the long term In comment 13662259 Go Terps said:They went into the draft in 2004 looking for a QB and it worked out pretty well.If you don't have a quarterback, you're not going to win in this league. We're going to need one relatively shortly here.I agree with picking best player regardless of position, but only if you have a QB already on the roster for the long term

And for the record ryanmkeane : 10/23/2017 10:41 pm : link I'm only talking about guys with a legit shot at #1. Kizer is a different story. He certainly could have used another year in school (even Kelly said so) and certainly may have improved his draft stock with these QBs not exactly lighting the world on fire.

Barkley ryanmkeane : 10/23/2017 10:42 pm : link is a special talent. I remember watching Gurley in college and thought he was impressive, but this guy is on another planet athletically. Draft him if he's there.

RE: I will Gatorade Dunk : 10/23/2017 10:49 pm : link

Quote: never, ever understand a kid passing up a chance to be the #1 pick in the draft to go back to college. This probably sounds weird, but that would be a red flag for me. You want a guy as your franchise QB who's dream it is to play in the NFL and be the #1 player taken out there and prove everyone he was worth it. It was weird when Leinart passed up the chance that one year, and it'll be weird if Darnold does it this year.

Was it a red flag for you when Peyton Manning did it? In comment 13662557 ryanmkeane said:Was it a red flag for you when Peyton Manning did it?

Gatorade ryanmkeane : 10/23/2017 10:54 pm : link didn't realize that, that's an example that obviously works against my theory.

Then what? The Giants do the same thing they did going into 2017 Ivan15 : 10/23/2017 11:29 pm : link Make no changes in the o-line so they can have the #1 pick in 2019.



By that time, Eli will be an invalid and they will need a new QB.

doesnt matter if he stays... outeiroj : 10/23/2017 11:35 pm : link in college or declares because the giants wont be drafting a qb in the first round. eli still under contract, would be a waste to cut him due to cap restrictions, they like webb enough to give him a chance if necessary and if barkley is there i would suspect they run to the podium to call his name.

RE: RE: RE: Darnold's coming out speedywheels : 10/23/2017 11:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13662320 speedywheels said:





Quote:





In comment 13662300 Stan in LA said:





Quote:





They always do.







That seals it - Stan thinks he's coming out, so he's definitely staying...







Speedy! Where have you been? I missed you. Tiger ready to tee it up again? I hear he soooo close with his 53rd swing...



IGAWA!!! In comment 13662352 Stan in LA said:IGAWA!!!

RE: RE: Darnold's coming out speedywheels : 10/23/2017 11:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13662300 Stan in LA said:





Quote:





They always do.





Like Peyton Manning? Or Darnold's fellow Trojan Matt Leinart?



Do you ever get tired of being wrong?



No. No he doesn’t. In comment 13662522 Gatorade Dunk said:No. No he doesn’t.

Stays or enters the draft KWALL2 : 10/23/2017 11:59 pm : link It doesnt matter. We don't want this guy. Nobody else will at the top of the draft.

RE: If the Giants draft a qb with say, a top 5 pick, and he has to play 81_Great_Dane : 12:43 am : link

Quote: behind this crap oline and gets pounded you will be calling him a bust. Better to rebuild this team starting with the oline. This is the "Keep Kerry Collins, draft Robert Gallery argument." But O-linemen are a crapshoot, too. If you have a chance to get a franchise QB, you get him while you can. The opportunity doesn't come around often. Yes, better to play him behind a rebuilt line. But you can't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. In comment 13662492 SterlingArcher said:This is the "Keep Kerry Collins, draft Robert Gallery argument." But O-linemen are a crapshoot, too. If you have a chance to get a franchise QB, you get him while you can. The opportunity doesn't come around often. Yes, better to play him behind a rebuilt line. But you can't let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

He needs to stay in College Rflairr : 7:42 am : link .

I am in the draft OL or RB crowd gmen9892 : 9:25 am : link The Giants drafted Webb for a reason. They like his tools and he might project as a starter. Give me a Top 5 OT that can help protect whoever we have back there, move Pugh back to LG, and you have the makings of a workable line. Draft Barkely and you have a stud RB for the next 5+ years that will lift the burden off of needing the QB to do everything.

There appears to be a handful of QBs JonC : 9:30 am : link who might fit the grade, too early to panic.



If the Giants are picking high and no QB appeals, they'll go BPA. At that point, hope for a DE or LT to rise to the grade.



Draft Barkley Thegratefulhead : 9:42 am : link Get the best run blocking OLs in the draft...BIG MFers that make 3rd and 2 and 4th nearly automatic. That shit is demoralizing to opponents. Make the defense the crowd the line to stop the run and use play action to throw deep to OBJ and Engram. Scrap this pussy foot WCO pansy bullshit it makes me vomit.

RE: Walter Football bradshaw44 : 9:42 am : link

Quote:



Quote:







3)As mentioned, I had the Giants trade up for a quarterback three weeks ago. They no longer have to do that, as they can pick the California signal-caller the Browns don't want.



Eli Manning turns 37 in January, and he's in obvious decline. The Giants will likely have a new front office, so they'll want their own franchise quarterback.



Josh Rosen was once the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he's been passed by Sam Darnold, and maybe even Lamar Jackson. NFL coaches and owners are wary of the sort of things Rosen has discussed to the media, and his open views could hurt him. Scouts have told us that his teammates don't like him either, so that's a major strike against him. And for the cherry on top, even if his high school coach criticized him. However, Rosen's epic comeback against Texas A&M almost certainly has helped repair his draft stock a bit.





Link - ( New Window )





This does not sound like a guy I want on the Giants. What are his open views he discussed with the media? In comment 13662306 Stan in LA said:This does not sound like a guy I want on the Giants. What are his open views he discussed with the media?

Barkley most likely will carry much less value to a team JonC : 9:45 am : link than a franchise QB, even if none them are elite prospects.



Tailbacks tend to have short careers, a top notch QB is required.



if the giants have a top 5 pick , Les in TO : 10:03 am : link I would not be surprised if they traded down a few spots and selected the OT from notre dame. Alternatively, if Key from LSU is available, its sounds like he could be a thorn in the side of Dak, Carson and Kirk for many years as JPP is not performing consistently as an elite DE.



Rosen doesn't sound like a Giant type of QB and after being burned with Wilson and the risk of taking RBs high, I don't see them going after Barkley. May as well shore up the offensive line and/or lock up a disruptor on the defensive line.

If Darnold stays in college, then Bramton1 : 10:18 am : link we count our blessings that Reese and McAdoo (or 1-2 new guys) can't make that enormous mistake.

The possibility of playing in NY David B. : 10:21 am : link might make coming out more attractive. I'm sure none of them wants to be added to the QBs since Tim Couch list in Cleveland.



At this point, from what I've read and seen, I think I'd prefer Rosen over Darnold, but I don't really know enough yet to be solid on that. The Giants should definitely get Accorsi's opinion on these QBs.



I DO think that in this lost season, it is the perfect opportunity for the Giants to get Eli's replacement and let him sit for a year or two like Aaron Rodgers. Phase Eli into being the best backup in the league.



Be nice if they had a top 3 pick and didn't have to trade up too far to get one of these guys, but I'm sure they'll win just enough to screw that up.





RE: The possibility of playing in NY PatersonPlank : 10:24 am : link

Quote: might make coming out more attractive. I'm sure none of them wants to be added to the QBs since Tim Couch list in Cleveland.



At this point, from what I've read and seen, I think I'd prefer Rosen over Darnold, but I don't really know enough yet to be solid on that. The Giants should definitely get Accorsi's opinion on these QBs.



Isn't that what we are already doing with Webb?

I DO think that in this lost season, it is the perfect opportunity for the Giants to get Eli's replacement and let him sit for a year or two like Aaron Rodgers. Phase Eli into being the best backup in the league.



Be nice if they had a top 3 pick and didn't have to trade up too far to get one of these guys, but I'm sure they'll win just enough to screw that up.

In comment 13662936 David B. said:

Webb is not considered in the same talent class of QB David B. : 11:06 am : link As the guys at the top of the next draft. He's a project. The odds are he's not the next Brady or even Prescott.



Or put another way, having Webb should not preclude the Giants from taking Darnold or Rosen or any potential Franchise QB the like if they have the opportunity to do so.

RE: Webb is not considered in the same talent class of QB JonC : 11:18 am : link

Quote: As the guys at the top of the next draft. He's a project. The odds are he's not the next Brady or even Prescott.



Or put another way, having Webb should not preclude the Giants from taking Darnold or Rosen or any potential Franchise QB the like if they have the opportunity to do so.



+1 In comment 13663020 David B. said:+1

RE: Webb is not considered in the same talent class of QB jeff57 : 11:19 am : link

Quote: As the guys at the top of the next draft. He's a project. The odds are he's not the next Brady or even Prescott.



Or put another way, having Webb should not preclude the Giants from taking Darnold or Rosen or any potential Franchise QB the like if they have the opportunity to do so.



+2 In comment 13663020 David B. said:+2

People are overreacting jeff57 : 11:20 am : link Just as they overreacted to him as the #1 pick, they're overreacting on the downside.

... Overseer : 11:31 am : link

Quote: Or put another way, having Webb should not preclude the Giants from taking Darnold or Rosen or any potential Franchise QB the like if they have the opportunity to do so.

Key words being "they like." Which might not exist in any given draft (including this one).



So if you have the 3rd or 4th pick as the Giants likely will, do you reach and take a Sam Bradford or Brady Quinn or Jimmy Clausen or Colt McCoy or do you take Trent Williams and solidify LT for the next 10 years?



A well known truism worth repeating: the draft is meant to build a team. Patching holes is what Free Agency is for.



If QB value looks iffy, skip it like you would any other position.



In comment 13663020 David B. said:Key words being "they like." Which might not exist in any given draft (including this one).So if you have the 3rd or 4th pick as the Giants likely will, do you reach and take a Sam Bradford or Brady Quinn or Jimmy Clausen or Colt McCoy or do you take Trent Williams and solidify LT for the next 10 years?A well known truism worth repeating: the draft is meant to build a team. Patching holes is what Free Agency is for.If QB value looks iffy, skip it like you would any other position.

Overseer JonC : 11:46 am : link Agree on principle, and will be monitoring the LT and DE prospects in the mix next April. To this early point, none seem to be making noise.

RE: Webb is not considered in the same talent class of QB PatersonPlank : 11:52 am : link

Quote: As the guys at the top of the next draft. He's a project. The odds are he's not the next Brady or even Prescott.



Or put another way, having Webb should not preclude the Giants from taking Darnold or Rosen or any potential Franchise QB the like if they have the opportunity to do so.



According to who? His senior stats are going to be superior than all of these guys except possibly Rosen. My point is the Giants have Webb, he's been in the system for 1 year, and he has the size and skillset you look for. If the Giants don't take a long look at this guy before making a draft decision that would be very irresponsible. If they like him, and think he could follow Eli, then draft a OL/RB/etc. If not then draft a #1 QB. However to just not give him some type of chance, solely because we got a steal on him in Rd 3, is dumb.



Every draft there are these "franchise" QB's, and in like any other position 60% don't pan out. Who knows if we draft someone they will be any better than Webb? Not you or me? The Giants need to find out what they have before moving forward.



So yes, if they think Webb can be the guy, then having him does preclude us from rolling the dice on a QB in Rd 1. In comment 13663020 David B. said:According to who? His senior stats are going to be superior than all of these guys except possibly Rosen. My point is the Giants have Webb, he's been in the system for 1 year, and he has the size and skillset you look for. If the Giants don't take a long look at this guy before making a draft decision that would be very irresponsible. If they like him, and think he could follow Eli, then draft a OL/RB/etc. If not then draft a #1 QB. However to just not give him some type of chance, solely because we got a steal on him in Rd 3, is dumb.Every draft there are these "franchise" QB's, and in like any other position 60% don't pan out. Who knows if we draft someone they will be any better than Webb? Not you or me? The Giants need to find out what they have before moving forward.So yes, if they think Webb can be the guy, then having him does preclude us from rolling the dice on a QB in Rd 1.

and let me just add that I watch a lot of college football, PatersonPlank : 11:58 am : link and have watched Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Mayfield, and Rudolph each a number of games. IMO, none of these guys looks that good. Certainly they look nowhere as good as Goff, Wentz, or Watson did in their years. Right now i believe this class is very overrated. Now if they stay in school and get better after another year that may be different, however right now I don't see it.

Webb was a 3rd round pick JonC : 12:00 pm : link Pedigree suggests he won't be in the class with the blue chippers of 2018. Remains to be seen come April, and I doubt the front office will allow Webb's presence to preclude picking a blue chip QB if they choose the path.



Keep in mind JonC : 12:02 pm : link two vital positions for NYG (DE and LT) aren't screaming blue chippers next April, at this early stage of scouting either. The QBs logically figure to rise as a result.



Josh Rosen Bubba : 1:24 pm : link Just read an article where an unnamed NFL GM said the following:



"Rosen — this is a tough one. I'm not sure a lot of teams are going to be crazy about him after this year. He hasn't handled the spotlight well. You want maturity from a quarterback. I still think Andrew Luck was that prototypical guy a few years back, Deshaun Watson this past draft. They were poised and polished. (Rosen's) comments on school were worrisome. If he thinks he has to study now in college, in the NFL that workload is triple."





Doesn't sound like he is a "study" kind of guy.

RE: Keep in mind jeff57 : 1:25 pm : link

Quote: two vital positions for NYG (DE and LT) aren't screaming blue chippers next April, at this early stage of scouting either. The QBs logically figure to rise as a result.



There are a couple. Key and McGlinchey will probably be top 10 picks. In comment 13663106 JonC said:There are a couple. Key and McGlinchey will probably be top 10 picks.

Darnold is not the best QB Gmen8691 : 1:26 pm : link in college right now. Mayfield in OU is way better than him. Darnold has about 10 picks and its only October.