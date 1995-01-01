Would you trade DRC for Martavias Bryant? EddieNYG : 10/24/2017 12:07 pm



DRC is unhappy with his role in NY.



MY Proposed trade:



DRC to Pittsburgh

Bryant to NYG



Each team would get rid of an unhappy player and address a need.



Would you make this trade if you were the NYG or Steelers?

Bryant is a head case nygfaninorlando : 10/24/2017 12:09 pm : link and one failed drug test from a year long suspension. That being said he is under team control thru 2018 and DRC is a goner after this season, so I'd probably take the risk. OBJ, Shepard, Bryant and Engram would be formidable.

But the answer would be no Essex : 10/24/2017 12:10 pm : link because he is one pot bust away from being gone for two years. So, I can’t use him this year (we are out of it and it’s pretty late in season for acclimation) and I can’t really rely on him either for the future, so what’s the point.

No bradshaw44 : 10/24/2017 12:10 pm : link Simply because this season is lost and when our players are healthy Bryant will go back to being unhappy since he will be down on the depth chart.

Absolutely not. Keith : 10/24/2017 12:11 pm : link Here you have a guy in a winning situation that is complaining about personal usage. Not only am I concerned with his mentality, but he has a history of issues and plays a position that we really don't need long term. If I'm trading DRC and I'm all for it, it's for a draft pick.

RE: Absolutely not. Essex : 10/24/2017 12:20 pm : link

I 100% agree with your first sentence and a half, but he is better than anyone we have signed for next year outside of OBJ. Money and personal issues aside, I would do the trade in a second. But because money and personal issues matter a lot, I would never do this trade.





I 100% agree with your first sentence and a half, but he is better than anyone we have signed for next year outside of OBJ. Money and personal issues aside, I would do the trade in a second. But because money and personal issues matter a lot, I would never do this trade.

DRC is worth more than a 3rd rd draft Chip : 10/24/2017 12:24 pm : link How many 3rd round and lower draft picks are even on our roster now not including the last two drafts. Do not over value draft picks after the 2nd round especially with Jerry Reese picking. It has been a disaster for us. I would see if we could find an offensive linemen for him.

No JonC : 10/24/2017 12:25 pm : link NYG locker room already suggests it has severe problems with immaturity and character, prefer to avoid more especially since MB's already deep into the substance abuse program.



I would definatly trade DRC superspynyg : 10/24/2017 12:25 pm : link for a draft pick NOT Bryant.



I would trade DRC for the following reasons:

1 We are not winning this year there are teams that could use him for the stretch and playoffs. He still plays at a high level.



2 He has one more year left on his deal which makes him more valuable as a trade piece.



3 He might just be released next season to save some cap for other moves.



4 Give him another chance at a ring. NE needs CBs and Bill is always willing to make a trade.

Yes pjcas18 : 10/24/2017 12:26 pm : link Upside is there.



If they plan to use DRC like they did Sunday, not much downside.



No one is trading anything of value for DRC and DRC next contract is unlikely to help Giants too much in terms of comp pick.



Beckha, Bryant, Shepard, Engram, has a lot of potential.

Terrible move KWALL2 : 10/24/2017 12:30 pm : link DRC has more value than a bum like Bryant who is one step away from a very long suspension.



Why would you want this loser on your team? His team is the #1 seed in the AFC right now and he cries about his targets. Yeah, lets make a deal for that guy.



I wouldn't trade a 7th round pick in 2045 for Bryant.





I think a 5th round pick would be fair Rjanyg : 10/24/2017 12:33 pm : link for DRC. Maybe DRC for a 5th rounder and Bryant.

IMO more likely than not the Giants will lose DRC after the pjcas18 : 10/24/2017 12:55 pm : link season and he'll sign a short-term contract elsewhere and not provide a comp pick or significant help in the comp calculation.



What's the worst case if the Giants trade him for Bryant?



Bryant is suspended? So what? DRC was healthy and not suspended against SEA and played 16 snaps. What do the Giants lose? 16 non-meaningful snaps?



What's the next worse thing that could happen with Bryant? he's a malcontent?



I'm pretty sure he's going to get the ball thrown his way if he's in a Giants uniform. Have you seen the WR's the Giants are running out there?



What's the next worst thing that could happen with Bryant?



He just sucks? See prior worst thing.



Upside > downside



Unless someone comes to the Giants with a 3rd round pick or better for DRC - which is not going to happen, or they feel like DRC will sign a multi-year decent money deal in FA making a comp pick more likely I'd trade him for Bryant.



Bryant has another low $$ season on his contract. But also could be a trade chip.



But...I'd also welcome Josh Gordon, because I don't come from the same moral high ground as some of you. Not being a dick I really don't care what these guys do off field. Obviously I wouldn't risk premium resources on a bad character guy but DRC at the trade deadline of his walk year coming off a team imposed suspension and 20% of the defensive snaps is not a premium resource IMO.

. . . . . jeff57 : 10/24/2017 12:59 pm : link Mike Tomlin on Martavis Bryant: “He’s not available via trade.”

pjacs KWALL2 : 10/24/2017 1:04 pm : link I don't care what he does off the field either unless it impacts his ability to play (his next suspension).



On the field? He's been invisible.



In the locker room? Even worse. Any guy on a winning team who bitches about touches and wants to be traded is a loser in my book.



This team is going nowhere. If they want to trade DRC thats fine but do it for something that can help the team next year. That isn't Bryant.





why? PaulBlakeTSU : 10/24/2017 1:07 pm : link so he can come here and trash Eli and Sheppard during the weeks he isn't suspended for drug use?



The guy seemingly has no desire to be a team player. If he can't play nice on what could be the most explosive offense in the league, I certainly don't want him here.

RE: Absolutely not. bradshaw44 : 10/24/2017 1:07 pm : link

Quote: Here you have a guy in a winning situation that is complaining about personal usage. Not only am I concerned with his mentality, but he has a history of issues and plays a position that we really don't need long term. If I'm trading DRC and I'm all for it, it's for a draft pick.



Yup. Draft pick or nothing.

RE: pjacs pjcas18 : 10/24/2017 1:14 pm : link

Quote: I don't care what he does off the field either unless it impacts his ability to play (his next suspension).



On the field? He's been invisible.



In the locker room? Even worse. Any guy on a winning team who bitches about touches and wants to be traded is a loser in my book.



This team is going nowhere. If they want to trade DRC thats fine but do it for something that can help the team next year. That isn't Bryant.





attitude reflects leadership.



Bryant is a physical freak. 6' 5" 210 pounds and runs a 4.3 40.



That's a guy I'd roll the dice on.



I am not so concerned with the locker room on a 1 - 6 team.



If the Giants are 6 - 1 then obviously not something I'd consider, but at 1 - 6 I'd be interested in a lottery ticket which is what Bryant is IMO.



Again though this is a hypothetical, and the OP asked "would you" so yes I would make this trade.



Other people wouldn't so that's their opinion.



attitude reflects leadership.

Bryant is a physical freak. 6' 5" 210 pounds and runs a 4.3 40.

That's a guy I'd roll the dice on.

I am not so concerned with the locker room on a 1 - 6 team.

If the Giants are 6 - 1 then obviously not something I'd consider, but at 1 - 6 I'd be interested in a lottery ticket which is what Bryant is IMO.

Again though this is a hypothetical, and the OP asked "would you" so yes I would make this trade.

Other people wouldn't so that's their opinion.

If the question was changed to would the Giants or Steelers make the trade, I think it's probably no both ways.

RE: No... MetsAreBack : 10/24/2017 1:25 pm : link

Quote: I want no part of that loser. Ripping teammates on instagram like a fucking teenager? Fuck that





Well, lets not make it out like DRC is a great teammate, model of muturity and role model going the other way. The guy basically quit on the team at halftime.



Well, lets not make it out like DRC is a great teammate, model of muturity and role model going the other way. The guy basically quit on the team at halftime.

Doubt this trade happens anyway, but i wouldn't be upset if it did. Bryant replaces Marshall next season. We aren't getting a third round pick for DRC... stop it. (i know you didnt say that, CIP, someone else above did)

In Bryant's ryanmkeane : 10/24/2017 1:37 pm : link defense, the Steelers seem intent on basically not playing him or throwing the ball to him, when he has more skill than most guys out there. Yeah, he is in the rehab program due to his own shit. But hell, I don't blame him for wanting to be on a team that actually uses his talents.

He also looks slower this year. KWALL2 : 10/24/2017 1:46 pm : link Big time pass.



You want to invest time and resources (DRC or draft picks) into a 2 time loser with the suspensions. And a guy who bitches when he doesn't see the ball on a winning team? He isn't good enough to put up with that baggage. Not close.



Even before this year he was an up and down player. A few big plays in a game. Then he's invisible for 2-3 games. His ball skills aren't very good and that has always been the issue which is why he was drafted so low despite the physical tools. At best he's an inconsistent #2.

normally i'd be against it UConn4523 : 10/24/2017 1:54 pm : link but if DRC isn't coming back anyway and we aren't making the playoffs, its worth the risk. It would be hard to root for him, however, but that's irrelevant.

I get that people don't like Bryant VenteSette : 10/24/2017 1:56 pm : link but c'mon. Bryant at $750K or DRC @ $8M. Bryant has had drug issues? DRC spends plenty of time talking about retiring. Bryant is complaining in a winning situation? Well... DRC hasn't exactly been a model citizen as far as accepting his role. I get wanting to clean up the locker-room and not add another potential distraction, but the idea that DRC is worth so much that you wouldn't consider this is kind of silly. Getting another long suspension would probably allow you to keep him under team control anyway. That is why he has another year left under a 4 year contract that started in 2014.



To tell you the truth, much as Bryant is a malcontent this would be a 2 for 1 in getting rid of annoyances. Trade for Bryant = dump DRC and then you can rid yourself of Brandon Marshall and paying $5+M for his uninspiring catch rate before he erupts again.

RE: He also looks slower this year. pjcas18 : 10/24/2017 1:57 pm : link

Quote: Big time pass.



You want to invest time and resources (DRC or draft picks) into a 2 time loser with the suspensions. And a guy who bitches when he doesn't see the ball on a winning team? He isn't good enough to put up with that baggage. Not close.



Even before this year he was an up and down player. A few big plays in a game. Then he's invisible for 2-3 games. His ball skills aren't very good and that has always been the issue which is why he was drafted so low despite the physical tools. At best he's an inconsistent #2.



Definitely an up and down player, but once he was reinstated in April he ran a 40 to show he's been working out and it was allegedly timed at 4.27.



He's got "video game like" skill potential.

Definitely an up and down player, but once he was reinstated in April he ran a 40 to show he's been working out and it was allegedly timed at 4.27.

He's got "video game like" skill potential.

Trade McAdoo for him. If you are getting LauderdaleMatty : 10/24/2017 1:59 pm : link DRC isn't the problem.

Ryan KWALL2 : 10/24/2017 2:04 pm : link Quote: Steelers seem intent on basically not playing him or throwing the ball to him



Thats BS.



He averaged over 50 snaps a game in the first 7 (80% of the snaps). He did nothing and it sure wasn't because the don't want to throw him the ball.



His PT was cut in the past 2 weeks because:



1. They are using more 2 TE sets. McDonald getting a lot more PT the past few weeks.

2. The rookie is a better player and he's getting more PT.



Thats BS.

He averaged over 50 snaps a game in the first 7 (80% of the snaps). He did nothing and it sure wasn't because the don't want to throw him the ball.

His PT was cut in the past 2 weeks because:

1. They are using more 2 TE sets. McDonald getting a lot more PT the past few weeks.

2. The rookie is a better player and he's getting more PT.

pjacs KWALL2 : 10/24/2017 2:08 pm : link When the ball is in the air he often looks like he lost it in the sun. He isn't very good at tracking the ball, high pointing the ball, or with contested catches. He makes a big play deep on occasion. That's it.



He isn't very good and the baggage is enormous.



He's ripping the rookie again. I guarantee you the rookie will be the better NFL player. He's a football player while Bryant is a tall guy with long speed trying to play football for money.

KWALL JonC : 10/24/2017 2:10 pm : link a good look under the hood. I'm not a huge DRC fan, but his value within this trade is underrated.

RE: pjacs pjcas18 : 10/24/2017 2:11 pm : link

Quote: When the ball is in the air he often looks like he lost it in the sun. He isn't very good at tracking the ball, high pointing the ball, or with contested catches. He makes a big play deep on occasion. That's it.



He isn't very good and the baggage is enormous.



He's ripping the rookie again. I guarantee you the rookie will be the better NFL player. He's a football player while Bryant is a tall guy with long speed trying to play football for money.



JuJu Smith-Schuster?



Yeah, he'll probably be better. He's a big dude too.



that changes nothing for me though in this context.



Upside of Bryant > benefit of keeping DRC - even more if the Giants plan to use DRC on just 20% of the defensive snaps. even with all of Bryant's baggage.



The more I think about this even if the Giants did want to do it I think the Steelers say no.







JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Yeah, he'll probably be better. He's a big dude too.

that changes nothing for me though in this context.

Upside of Bryant > benefit of keeping DRC - even more if the Giants plan to use DRC on just 20% of the defensive snaps. even with all of Bryant's baggage.

The more I think about this even if the Giants did want to do it I think the Steelers say no.

RE: pjacs VenteSette : 10/24/2017 2:17 pm : link

Quote: When the ball is in the air he often looks like he lost it in the sun. He isn't very good at tracking the ball, high pointing the ball, or with contested catches. He makes a big play deep on occasion. That's it.



He isn't very good and the baggage is enormous.



He's ripping the rookie again. I guarantee you the rookie will be the better NFL player. He's a football player while Bryant is a tall guy with long speed trying to play football for money.



How many years will it take for Smith-Schuster to get to 15 TDs?

Bryant challenged by rookie for PT? KWALL2 : 10/24/2017 2:18 pm : link A real pro would work his ass off to keep his job. Bryant calls in sick. Yup, one day after demanding the trade he's a no show because he's "sick".



Or how about just keeping quiet and fighting for the PT on the field? Nope. He's going to demand trades.



The upside? You're overrating Bryant. He simply is not that good. He's a long ball threat with weak ball skills. I don't see it with the player especially when he brings along the mess he has with suspensions and hissy fits.

Bryant is more likely to get cut than traded for something of value Heisenberg : 10/24/2017 2:21 pm : link like DRC.

How many years will it take for Smith-Schuster to get to 15 TDs? KWALL2 : 10/24/2017 2:21 pm : link Faster than the 3.5 years it took Bryant to do it.

RE: Terrible move Ned In Atlanta : 10/24/2017 2:39 pm : link

Quote: DRC has more value than a bum like Bryant who is one step away from a very long suspension.



Why would you want this loser on your team? His team is the #1 seed in the AFC right now and he cries about his targets. Yeah, lets make a deal for that guy.



I wouldn't trade a 7th round pick in 2045 for Bryant.





Exactly what he said. This guy's whole situation pisses me off. He had a bunch of issues, was suspended for a whole year, the team sticks with him through it, they are in first place and he's making a public spectacle about not getting enough playing time. In comment 13663151 KWALL2 said:Exactly what he said. This guy's whole situation pisses me off. He had a bunch of issues, was suspended for a whole year, the team sticks with him through it, they are in first place and he's making a public spectacle about not getting enough playing time.

RE: Bryant challenged by rookie for PT? pjcas18 : 10/24/2017 2:47 pm : link

Quote: A real pro would work his ass off to keep his job. Bryant calls in sick. Yup, one day after demanding the trade he's a no show because he's "sick".



Or how about just keeping quiet and fighting for the PT on the field? Nope. He's going to demand trades.



The upside? You're overrating Bryant. He simply is not that good. He's a long ball threat with weak ball skills. I don't see it with the player especially when he brings along the mess he has with suspensions and hissy fits.



but you should be comparing Bryant to Tavarres King, Roger Lewis, etc. I'm not comparing him to Calvin Johsnon.

RE: RE: pjacs allstarjim : 10/24/2017 2:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13663305 KWALL2 said:





Quote:





When the ball is in the air he often looks like he lost it in the sun. He isn't very good at tracking the ball, high pointing the ball, or with contested catches. He makes a big play deep on occasion. That's it.



He isn't very good and the baggage is enormous.



He's ripping the rookie again. I guarantee you the rookie will be the better NFL player. He's a football player while Bryant is a tall guy with long speed trying to play football for money.







JuJu Smith-Schuster?



Yeah, he'll probably be better. He's a big dude too.



that changes nothing for me though in this context.



Upside of Bryant > benefit of keeping DRC - even more if the Giants plan to use DRC on just 20% of the defensive snaps. even with all of Bryant's baggage.



The more I think about this even if the Giants did want to do it I think the Steelers say no.









The Steelers would do that deal in a heartbeat.



Let me give you a brief history of Martavis: First round talent, fell to the third round because of character flag. Then, shows up late to practices, doesn't put in the work, admits he didn't really work out and just "showed up on Sunday to play."



Then, he repeatedly failed urine tests for Marijuana use, resulting in multiple suspensions, and finally, a year-long suspension. Keep in mind, to get suspended for a year in the NFL for marijuana use, you have to fail the piss test 6 or 7 times.



Then, after letting his team down like that, and once again breaking trust with the Steelers, he gets upset and says that Roethlisberger needs to have a "man-to-man" talk with him for saying what everyone already knows, that he has to earn back the trust of his team.



Then, he starts complaining about his usage and not getting the ball enough, and whispers of a trade after a Steelers win against the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.



Then, after another big win this weekend, taking his team to 5-2 and in first place in the division, he goes off the deep end, saying he wants out, and then calls in sick to mandatory meetings yesterday.



If you think Martavis Bryant wouldn't be on the first plane to NY if the Giants were dumb enough to trade DRC to them, then like Martavis, you should stop hitting the ganja so hard.



And all this speaks to the point that, in Martavis' world, he actually thinks he is a tradeable asset. He's not. He has ZERO trade value, not even for a 7th round pick. He will be cut outright before anyone gives the Steelers anything of value for him. And the next time he pisses hot, he's probably out of football for the rest of his life.











The Steelers would do that deal in a heartbeat.

Let me give you a brief history of Martavis: First round talent, fell to the third round because of character flag. Then, shows up late to practices, doesn't put in the work, admits he didn't really work out and just "showed up on Sunday to play."

Then, he repeatedly failed urine tests for Marijuana use, resulting in multiple suspensions, and finally, a year-long suspension. Keep in mind, to get suspended for a year in the NFL for marijuana use, you have to fail the piss test 6 or 7 times.

Then, after letting his team down like that, and once again breaking trust with the Steelers, he gets upset and says that Roethlisberger needs to have a "man-to-man" talk with him for saying what everyone already knows, that he has to earn back the trust of his team.

Then, he starts complaining about his usage and not getting the ball enough, and whispers of a trade after a Steelers win against the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Then, after another big win this weekend, taking his team to 5-2 and in first place in the division, he goes off the deep end, saying he wants out, and then calls in sick to mandatory meetings yesterday.

If you think Martavis Bryant wouldn't be on the first plane to NY if the Giants were dumb enough to trade DRC to them, then like Martavis, you should stop hitting the ganja so hard.

And all this speaks to the point that, in Martavis' world, he actually thinks he is a tradeable asset. He's not. He has ZERO trade value, not even for a 7th round pick. He will be cut outright before anyone gives the Steelers anything of value for him. And the next time he pisses hot, he's probably out of football for the rest of his life.

RE: I don't want Bryant or DRC on this team chopperhatch : 10/24/2017 2:52 pm : link

Quote: .





Lmao.....here he goes folks.

RE: RE: No... Chris in Philly : 10/24/2017 2:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13663215 Chris in Philly said:





Quote:





I want no part of that loser. Ripping teammates on instagram like a fucking teenager? Fuck that









Well, lets not make it out like DRC is a great teammate, model of muturity and role model going the other way. The guy basically quit on the team at halftime.



Doubt this trade happens anyway, but i wouldn't be upset if it did. Bryant replaces Marshall next season. We aren't getting a third round pick for DRC... stop it. (i know you didnt say that, CIP, someone else above did)



I'm not talking about DRC. Get rid of him, that's fine with me. I just don't want any part of Bryant.

RE: RE: I don't want Bryant or DRC on this team Go Terps : 10/24/2017 2:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13663407 Go Terps said:





Quote:



.







Lmao.....here he goes folks.



What is your fucking problem?

RE: RE: RE: pjacs pjcas18 : 10/24/2017 2:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13663311 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





In comment 13663305 KWALL2 said:





Quote:





When the ball is in the air he often looks like he lost it in the sun. He isn't very good at tracking the ball, high pointing the ball, or with contested catches. He makes a big play deep on occasion. That's it.



He isn't very good and the baggage is enormous.



He's ripping the rookie again. I guarantee you the rookie will be the better NFL player. He's a football player while Bryant is a tall guy with long speed trying to play football for money.







JuJu Smith-Schuster?



Yeah, he'll probably be better. He's a big dude too.



that changes nothing for me though in this context.



Upside of Bryant > benefit of keeping DRC - even more if the Giants plan to use DRC on just 20% of the defensive snaps. even with all of Bryant's baggage.



The more I think about this even if the Giants did want to do it I think the Steelers say no.













The Steelers would do that deal in a heartbeat.



Let me give you a brief history of Martavis: First round talent, fell to the third round because of character flag. Then, shows up late to practices, doesn't put in the work, admits he didn't really work out and just "showed up on Sunday to play."



Then, he repeatedly failed urine tests for Marijuana use, resulting in multiple suspensions, and finally, a year-long suspension. Keep in mind, to get suspended for a year in the NFL for marijuana use, you have to fail the piss test 6 or 7 times.



Then, after letting his team down like that, and once again breaking trust with the Steelers, he gets upset and says that Roethlisberger needs to have a "man-to-man" talk with him for saying what everyone already knows, that he has to earn back the trust of his team.



Then, he starts complaining about his usage and not getting the ball enough, and whispers of a trade after a Steelers win against the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.



Then, after another big win this weekend, taking his team to 5-2 and in first place in the division, he goes off the deep end, saying he wants out, and then calls in sick to mandatory meetings yesterday.



If you think Martavis Bryant wouldn't be on the first plane to NY if the Giants were dumb enough to trade DRC to them, then like Martavis, you should stop hitting the ganja so hard.



And all this speaks to the point that, in Martavis' world, he actually thinks he is a tradeable asset. He's not. He has ZERO trade value, not even for a 7th round pick. He will be cut outright before anyone gives the Steelers anything of value for him. And the next time he pisses hot, he's probably out of football for the rest of his life.













I'd still trade DRC for him in a heartbeat. The Steelers would not take on $6.5M in salary that DRC carries with him and give up freakishly talented WR, even one with baggage.

I'd still trade DRC for him in a heartbeat. The Steelers would not take on $6.5M in salary that DRC carries with him and give up freakishly talented WR, even one with baggage.

Allstar Jims recap of Bryant KWALL2 : 10/24/2017 3:09 pm : link Forgot to mention what he did on his year off. Didn't he party the year in Hermosa Beach, CA?



This guy just gets back from a year suspension and partying and before mid season he's demanding a trade because of lack of targets. Doesn't that say enough?



Then factor in the terrible play.



Next suggestion please

I’d make this trade in a heartbeat Bleedblue10 : 10/24/2017 3:09 pm : link Bryant is a physical freak and giving up on a guy we’re gonna cut ties with at the end of the season is worth the risk. His salary is nothing I don’t understand the high moral ground some of you guys are on. Do you want to win games or the NFL man of the year award? All these guys smoke weed, he was never arrested or charged with any crimes. It’s this kind of attitude that has us miss out on players like Laremy Tunsil and Reuben Foster. We get the Boy Scouts while other teams get the all pros

RE: RE: RE: RE: pjacs allstarjim : 10/24/2017 3:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13663410 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13663311 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





In comment 13663305 KWALL2 said:





Quote:





When the ball is in the air he often looks like he lost it in the sun. He isn't very good at tracking the ball, high pointing the ball, or with contested catches. He makes a big play deep on occasion. That's it.



He isn't very good and the baggage is enormous.



He's ripping the rookie again. I guarantee you the rookie will be the better NFL player. He's a football player while Bryant is a tall guy with long speed trying to play football for money.







JuJu Smith-Schuster?



Yeah, he'll probably be better. He's a big dude too.



that changes nothing for me though in this context.



Upside of Bryant > benefit of keeping DRC - even more if the Giants plan to use DRC on just 20% of the defensive snaps. even with all of Bryant's baggage.



The more I think about this even if the Giants did want to do it I think the Steelers say no.













The Steelers would do that deal in a heartbeat.



Let me give you a brief history of Martavis: First round talent, fell to the third round because of character flag. Then, shows up late to practices, doesn't put in the work, admits he didn't really work out and just "showed up on Sunday to play."



Then, he repeatedly failed urine tests for Marijuana use, resulting in multiple suspensions, and finally, a year-long suspension. Keep in mind, to get suspended for a year in the NFL for marijuana use, you have to fail the piss test 6 or 7 times.



Then, after letting his team down like that, and once again breaking trust with the Steelers, he gets upset and says that Roethlisberger needs to have a "man-to-man" talk with him for saying what everyone already knows, that he has to earn back the trust of his team.



Then, he starts complaining about his usage and not getting the ball enough, and whispers of a trade after a Steelers win against the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.



Then, after another big win this weekend, taking his team to 5-2 and in first place in the division, he goes off the deep end, saying he wants out, and then calls in sick to mandatory meetings yesterday.



If you think Martavis Bryant wouldn't be on the first plane to NY if the Giants were dumb enough to trade DRC to them, then like Martavis, you should stop hitting the ganja so hard.



And all this speaks to the point that, in Martavis' world, he actually thinks he is a tradeable asset. He's not. He has ZERO trade value, not even for a 7th round pick. He will be cut outright before anyone gives the Steelers anything of value for him. And the next time he pisses hot, he's probably out of football for the rest of his life.

















I'd still trade DRC for him in a heartbeat. The Steelers would not take on $6.5M in salary that DRC carries with him and give up freakishly talented WR, even one with baggage.



Yeah they sure would. Because DRC is a winner and Martavis is not. And DRC is a freakishly talented CB coming off a 2nd Team All-Pro season.



Yeah they sure would. Because DRC is a winner and Martavis is not. And DRC is a freakishly talented CB coming off a 2nd Team All-Pro season.

And you can't just dismiss Martavis' issues as "baggage". He's showing himself to be a team cancer, with his "incidents" being on a much longer list than DRC. DRC has a history of conducting himself professionally. Bryant has a history of not getting to work on time. Bryant again is 1 puff away from being out of the NFL. DRC isn't. So of course they would take DRC for Bryant. It would be a coup for the Steelers and beyond stupid for the Giants. And I say this as someone who has been a big believer in Bryant's talent since Clemson and wanted the Giants to draft him (and oh so glad they didn't!)

You can rip Bryant all you want VenteSette : 10/24/2017 3:23 pm : link and your probably right. It doesn't make DRC any more of an asset. The Steelers are less likely to do that deal than the Giants. They are rolling pretty well with Haden and Artie Burns and historically were averse to taking on salary.

I like DRC pjcas18 : 10/24/2017 3:36 pm : link he was a good player, but he's 31 years old, which for a CB is squarely back 9, he makes a lot of money relatively speaking and he's not the player he once was.



Bryant can have a million things you don't like about him, but he's still got more upside than DRC.



More downside clearly in every area except financial, but so what, the rest of the downside after financial is what? you lose him. So what. There's a good chance the Giants would cut DRC this off-season anyway, so you're all spun up about losing DRC off a 1 - 6 team for 9 games that are more likely than not completely meaningless.



Bryant is exactly the kind of risk the Giants should be taking right now. Almost no downside.



Who gives a shit about losing the locker room on a 1 - 6 team? what will happen? they'll lose more. There's a good chance the head coach doesn't survive the season too.



half these players won't even be here next year either.



RE: DRC is a winner? The_Boss : 10/24/2017 8:30 pm : link

Quote: What a joke.



Just like Brandon Marshall, a lot of losing has followed DRC.

DRC Dragon : 10/24/2017 10:08 pm : link Is a moveable piece but I would look at the Bengals WR Josh Malone a big kid with good speed. The Bengals have some injury concerns at CB and we would move on from DRC good or bad that’s not really for sure but you get a young player at a position of great need for us right now. I don’t see DRC being the reason we win more than two or three games this year but Malone could help us for many more wins in the future. Our GM has stated we want to go young let’s stick with the plan now is the time to be a bit bold and look at the future not so much a lost season.

RE: DRC is a winner? allstarjim : 10/24/2017 10:41 pm : link

Quote: What a joke.



Yet he's played in 2 Super Bowls. Has he played on bad teams? Yeah. He's also played on great teams.



He is not the reason the Giants have been losing. I get it, he caused a problem and took his medicine. That doesn't erase all the good play he's given this team. And his talent at 31 is still there. The Steelers are in win-now mode. Big Ben has already mulled retiring, so if DRC could help them, and he would, they would give up Martavis in a New York minute. And who cares about Joe Haden and Burns? You really need 3 corners. The thing is, it's senseless for the Giants to trade for Martavis. I don't care if you are talking about giving up a 7th rounder. You want to sign him for minimum and give him a shot? That's your opinion, but he'll likely never be a Giant because the Giants don't bring in guys like him. But u don't trade anything of value for a guy like Martavis. I don't care how good he is, he's not better than DRC as a football player, and he's a toxic, self-destructive individual.



Can't believe I'm seeing this nonsense. And it is nonsense. I'd take half the player of DRC before bringing in Martavis. DRC will have another gig after the Giants. Martavis may be playing in the NFL.

Yet he's played in 2 Super Bowls. Has he played on bad teams? Yeah. He's also played on great teams.

He is not the reason the Giants have been losing. I get it, he caused a problem and took his medicine. That doesn't erase all the good play he's given this team. And his talent at 31 is still there. The Steelers are in win-now mode. Big Ben has already mulled retiring, so if DRC could help them, and he would, they would give up Martavis in a New York minute. And who cares about Joe Haden and Burns? You really need 3 corners. The thing is, it's senseless for the Giants to trade for Martavis. I don't care if you are talking about giving up a 7th rounder. You want to sign him for minimum and give him a shot? That's your opinion, but he'll likely never be a Giant because the Giants don't bring in guys like him. But u don't trade anything of value for a guy like Martavis. I don't care how good he is, he's not better than DRC as a football player, and he's a toxic, self-destructive individual.

Can't believe I'm seeing this nonsense. And it is nonsense. I'd take half the player of DRC before bringing in Martavis. DRC will have another gig after the Giants. Martavis may be playing in the NFL.