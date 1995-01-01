Embarrassing stat(s) SoZKillA : 10/24/2017 3:06 pm The Giants are 8-8 in their last 16 games.



The Giants are 58-58 in their last 116 games.



The Giants are 71-71 in their last 142 games.



Not sure if this has been posted but this is just down right awful.

Wow, that's almost impressive. Keith : 10/24/2017 3:09 pm : link I'm not knocking the guy, I have a ton of respect for him, but this is also an indication of inconsistent Eli(although you can certainly make the case that this is incredibly consistent).

At least they have won a championship within that period steve in ky : 10/24/2017 3:11 pm : link I would rather they be .500 with a championship than they have had a higher win percentage and no ring

I don't really know what to take away from that stat.... Britt in VA : 10/24/2017 3:11 pm : link as going back that many games is equal to almost going back 9 full seasons, but we really didn't finish with less than 9 wins until 2013, and haven't won more than 7 since.

It's not embarassing unless you bought into the hype. NorwoodWideRight : 10/24/2017 3:12 pm : link .

Look, aim high of course.... BillKo : 10/24/2017 3:21 pm : link but .500 for that time period is far from embarrassing. Esp when you consider there's a SB in there (or two?).



Anyway, would be interesting to see where all teams rank over that time period.............





If you go back far enough NoPeanutz : 10/24/2017 3:25 pm : link New England is also .500 over a number of games.

As is everybody.

Dallas is 82-68 over roughly that same span. Beezer : 10/24/2017 3:29 pm : link 150 games to 142.



And zero championships.



Since 2007, the Cowboys are 95-71.



I'll take .500 and the 2 trophies, thanks.

To me, the most embarrisng stat is that phil in arizona : 10/24/2017 3:36 pm : link we're averaging 27:35 time of possession (26:40 at HOME!!!). In 2016 we averaged 28:08.



We stink.





You can lay a lot of that old man : 10/24/2017 3:37 pm : link on the quality of our offensive, offensive lines in EACH of those 9+ years, and gain a little understanding why Eli has been less than what he could have been.

What's more embarrassing... FatMan in Charlotte : 10/24/2017 3:39 pm : link is that society now looks at .500 as being sub-par.



It is almost like people failed math and doubled down on that lack of knowledge by expecting something that is statistically uncommon to be the norm.

Wow fmic grumpy in all directions idiotsavant : 10/24/2017 3:45 pm : link Cool.



Record low runs for 3rd down conversions for like 4 years



That's a thing

Embarrassing? AndyB : 10/24/2017 3:46 pm : link The Giants have reached the Super Bowl five times in the last 30 years and have won four championships, including two in the last ten years. They were 11-5 as recently as last season.



Embarrassing? Compared to who? The Redskins, who've won two playoff games in the last 25 years, the Cowboys, who've won two playoff games in the last 20 years; the Eagles, who've never won a Super Bowl and who haven't won an NFL championship in 57 years; the Lions, who have one playoff win in 60 years; the Cardinals, who last won the NFL title as the Chicago Cardinals, 70 years ago?



Since Jerry Reese became the General Manager, in 2007, 24 teams have failed to win the Super Bowl. Six teams have won it once. Two teams have won it twice, the Patriots and the Giants.



The issue with the Giants is not of failure, but of extraordinary success.

Since 2007 ... Beezer : 10/24/2017 3:47 pm : link

100-66-1 Philadelphia (0 championships)

95-71 Dallas (0 championships)

89-78 New York Giants (2 championships)

69-96-1 Washington (0 championships)



Take your pick on what's most embarrassing. My order (and 1 and 2 are a toss-up for me):



1. Redskins, winning an average of less than 7 games a year since 2007.



2. Eagles, winning nearly 60% of your regular-season games and having nothing to show for it.



3. Cowboys, winning more than 57% of your games with the game "everyone" thought was the best quarterback in the division, year-in, year-old, and the best tight end in the NFC much of that time, and having nothing to show for it.



4. Giants, two Super Bowl championships, and the only ones to come out of the NFC East since 2007.





* with the guy everyone thought was the best QB Beezer : 10/24/2017 3:50 pm : link .

Do I have.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/24/2017 3:52 pm : link to point out for another time this week that no other NFC East team has won a Super Bowl in the past 22 years?

You can enjoy the SB’s Sean : 10/24/2017 3:58 pm : link & at the same time criticize recent performance. This is not mutually exclusive.



7-9

6-10

6-10

11-6

1-6



We can’t just always fall back on 2007 & 2011. There is no reason we shouldn’t be consistently competitive like the Steelers.



Are my expectations unreasonable?

So..... lawguy9801 : 10/24/2017 4:01 pm : link ....because the team - let's face it, if we're being brutally honest with ourselves - got on two hot streaks in two otherwise barely better than mediocre seasons and won the Super Bowl, all is well, Reese should stay and Eli should remain the qb until he's 40 or later?



So because there are some teams that are worse off, we should compare ourselves to them and pat ownership and management on the back?



Or...how about we compare the team to some of the perennial playoff and Super Bowl contenders - New England, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Denver, etc. - look at how the team falls short, and try to aspire to be more like them on a consistent basis?



Because this thing where we recall long-ago success, instead of constantly looking at every aspect of your organization to see how you can improve, is an excuse for complacency and a recipe for being a perennial loser.

Basically.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/24/2017 4:08 pm : link the argument isn't that people are happy with missing the playoffs and want to keep Reese and McAdoo, the argument is that there are a lot of whining jackasses acting like we "should" be making the playoffs consistently, and because we aren't, we suck. Not just average, but "embarrassing".



A Super Bowl win every decade since the 80's. Two in the past decade, and we have multiple threads about the abomination we have for a franchise.



I mean, being .500 is now called embarrassing and people unreasonably expect us to be one of maybe 3 teams who have sustained winning records.

Eli since winning the ring vs Pats NYSports1 : 10/24/2017 4:16 pm : link 30 wins 41 loses

FMiC LG in NYC : 10/24/2017 4:16 pm : link I think the one argument to bolster that .500 isn't good enough is that we had/have a future HOF QB on the roster during that stretch and should have been better than .500 at least for that set of years while he was in his prime.

if other teams are just 500, it's ok micky : 10/24/2017 4:40 pm : link



~ Jerry Reese ~

it's a bizarre stat BECAUSE Giants were able to win 2 SBs Vanzetti : 10/24/2017 5:11 pm : link while being basically a .500 team



By way of comparison, between 1985 and 1990 when they also won two championships, Giants were:



72-29



(including postseason but not replacement games)







The Cult of Mediocrity.... Bluesbreaker : 10/24/2017 5:21 pm : link After the 2011 SB Win how many of you thought with Eli that

we would never sniff another Lombardi ?

Also how many of you thought we had a legitimate chance this season .

How many of you were 100% happy with the draft ?

The giants and by extension Eli LatHarv83 : 10/24/2017 6:17 pm : link Are a maddeningly annoying entity to rate over the past 10-12 years because the resume’ they’ve compiled is just completely bizarre. There isn’t any other way to put it. In the Eli era we aren’t even in the top 10 in the nfl in wins and we are 3rd in our own division. But we’ve won 2 SB (wi h two of the least statistically impressive teams to ever manage to do so) which happen to also be the only seasons since 2000 that we’ve even won playoff games. It’s just thoroughly ridiculous to put into context all of that because it frankly doesn’t make sense. I’d sign up for 2 SB all day every day in every similar span, but we are incredibly lucky to have them and if I was a Giants hater or fellow nfc east rival fan it would be incredibly hard to come to grips with what we’ve seen us accomplish in this era thanks to the nature of any given Sunday and it working in our favor as much as possibly conceivable

For me it's not about idiotsavant : 10/24/2017 6:32 pm : link Playoffs per se.



Nor about a 50 year window on bowl runs (busy people or casual fans, baseball fans moonlighting in football).



It's the woosified and ill considered version of ball predominating over the past ten, more so recently. Hard to watch, playoffs or not.



Chuck and duck to the fancy stars,



nothing blue collar nor lunchpail about it.not on Offense anyway.

. arcarsenal : 10/24/2017 9:38 pm : link I don't think it's embarrassing.



I think disappointing might be a more fair assessment considering what the expectations were in a lot of seasons that went south.



Some context is needed here.



I'm sure teams like GB/SEA/DEN all have better records over that span - but each only has one trophy to show for it.



I'd rather have the two. But that's me.

Without the two months in early 08 and 12 LatHarv83 : 10/24/2017 10:01 pm : link We are essentially the Cincy bengals over the past 13-14 years. Only they’ve made the playoffs more often than us since 2004. You look at teams like GB, Seattle, Denver mentioned in the post above... even if they hadn’t won a sb in this era you’d still be able to come away impressed with what they’ve been able to accomplish perennially. You really can’t say the same about the Giants. I’d obviously rather have our 2 SB but I wouldn’t mistake that for us being better run than teams like Seattle, GB, Denver and some one like the Colts before them. We’ve just been very fortunate to have maximized what little window we’ve had

Better yet to modify that last point LatHarv83 : 10/24/2017 10:07 pm : link I’d say they created windows that didn’t even appear to be there, rather than maximizing their window. I’m often times blown away how some Giants fans look upon this era and see wasted opportunities, as if we weren’t incredibly fortunate to have the two we do in an era where we have essentially been for the most part nothing special

You can.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/24/2017 10:10 pm : link be both recognizant of the SB trophies and still disappointed at the current state of the team.



What you can't be is dismissive or or minimal about the titles as if being consistent and not having hardware is more desirable.



I can say it was time for TC to go while still appreciating what he delivered. I think it is time for Reese to go and I can still appreciate what he help deliver. The people complaining like the team is an embarrassment and that we are basically like a bunch of other teams (with the gigantic caveat - except for the titles) aren't appreciative and worse, they act as if winning consistently in the NFL is something all teams except the Giants do.



The other fatal dose of logic is the belief that cleaning house of making replacements is certain to result in an improvement. It is a dilemma management and ownership of teams and companies in life face every day and if there was an easy answer or a sure fix, then there'd be valid complaints.



You can't ensure the future but you also can't take titles away. They are there no matter what (unless you are the Eagles who have zilch).

. arcarsenal : 10/24/2017 10:30 pm : link I just don't really understand the "if you take the two titles away... argument.



You can't take the two titles away. They're there. It's etched in stone. We could go 0-16 for 10 years in a row and the 2007 and 2011 teams still stay in the history books as they are.



Also - with a team like the Packers, it's not so much that they're so well-run, it's that Rodgers is a generational talent. They looked awfully ordinary without him this past weekend and I expect that to continue until he's back.



When you go from one first ballot HoF QB to the next without a single gap in between, it's a lot easier for your franchise to look competent.



Rodgers has covered up many holes in recent years all by himself. Now that he's out, you can see them much more clearly.

It’s not about taking them away LatHarv83 : 10/24/2017 10:53 pm : link It’s about conceding that the Giants boasting two titles with their track record in this era is a severe outlier and not the way teams go about winning multiple championships. That’s generally not done by being thoroughly mediocre for the better part of 15 years and stringing two great months together with a 10-6 and 9-7 team. Stretches for Sb winners don’t look like this



09 no playoffs

10 no playoffs

11 Sb winner at 9-7

12 no playoffs

13 no playoffs

14 no playoffs

15 no playoffs



They stick out like a sore thumb to have accomplished so much froma title standpoint in an era where north of 10 teams have won more games including multiple in our own division. It makes for a complicated legacy. You can say that doesn’t matter and the rings are the end all be all but that point is void of any nuance whatsoever. The fact of the matter is we are extremely fortunate to have the two we do have and even though is rather have two than one (or zero) I can’t sit there with a straight faced and say I’m more impressed by our work in this era than a Green Bay or Seattle or Denver or Indy.

. arcarsenal : 10/24/2017 11:04 pm : link But again - it's not about being impressed about it. The bottom line is that we got to witness two incredible runs and got to see the Giants hoist the trophy twice in the Eli era.



One of those was the greatest upset in SB history.



Sure, I'd love to be more consistently good - I'm annoyed that we've had so many trash years - but you don't get brownie points for consistency.



The Buffalo Bills are known as the team that lost 4 Super Bowls. Not the team that had a great run of competitiveness.



The goal is the former, not the latter.

The fact that the bills are known that way LatHarv83 : 10/24/2017 11:18 pm : link Isn’t something I co-sign personally. I don’t know that we will ever see someone do what they did ever again.



And I do think you get brownie points for consistency. That’s partly why even with 2 SBs in this era no one is ever going to look back at this Giants team as some all time great squad during this period. That’s interesting considering they’ve won multiple titles. They’ll be known for who they beat as much as the fact that they won. May not matter to you, can’t say it does much to me either, but fact of the matter is you couldn’t be any more fortunate to have two rings with our track record than we are









But getting brownie points.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:04 am : link for consistency seems like a pretty weak argument when a team like the Colts is still getting kudos for being consistent.



I was astonished last week when quite a few posters said they actually would rather be consistently competitive than win the occasional title, which shows not only ignorance about what the goal of the sport is, but also shows their ignorance at how truly hard it is to win a title, let alone multiple ones.



If you don't think Bills or Vikings fans would rather have sucked every year except one to get a title, I don't know what to tell you - hell, in many ways, they have sucked consistently and still don't have any hardware to show.

... christian : 8:25 am : link The only record that matters is 1-6.



Let's be honest - the nostalgia and hyperbole are stances on whether the current folks in control should stay.



It all comes down to that.



The recent rings don't condone or implicate anyone.

The real goal is not championships idiotsavant : 8:42 am : link The real goal for most fans is. After a long work week, a break from the usual and a satisfying and entertaining Sunday afternoon.



Not mysery, humiliation, woosbaggery, frustration , stupidity , miopism all topped off with clownish antics.



So, on a count of the past 3 years Sundays, not so.much

