Jerry Reese press conference

I vote that we play this gidiefor : Mod : 10/24/2017 3:21 pm : : 10/24/2017 3:21 pm : link at full blast into Beez'es ear over and over again for 8 hours

RE: I vote that we play this micky : 10/24/2017 3:27 pm : link

lmfao... In comment 13663511 gidiefor said:lmfao...

Jerry Reese The Greek : 10/24/2017 3:37 pm : link I have to say that Jerry did the best with the poor hand he has drawn. I commend Jerry for accepting responsibility about the roster--"this is my roster"--and not trying to shift blame too much. He evoked sympathy in me although I am typically a sap for a sad story. Unfortunately I don't think he is the person for the job--you need someone who can wheel and deal and have a more cunning side to him. It's a tough business that requires a tough person!



"we bought into the hype LG in NYC : 10/24/2017 3:47 pm : link that this is a good football team"



- who bought into that hype? Did Jerry buy into it and not make necessary changes?

Did the best with the poor hand he has drawn? Diver_Down : 10/24/2017 3:48 pm : link Quit with the excuses. He's not some naive card player. He is the House who is stacking his own deck and dealing to himself from the bottom of the pile. He's in control of this train wreck.

"what went wrong, in your opinion?" LG in NYC : 10/24/2017 3:48 pm : link his answer was not very well though out beyond saying the players need to play better and coaches need to put them into the right position to succeed.



again... "we bought into the hype"



what does that mean?

It means they thought they'd show up and win games JonC : 10/24/2017 3:52 pm : link without issue. That breeds a team that isn't putting in the work to prepare for combat, they're showing up going through the motions ... and running their mouths a lot.

hmph PaulBlakeTSU : 10/24/2017 3:53 pm : link Jerry Reese harping on "hunger" is ridiculous. Saying the offensive line "Flashed" at times this season is ridiculous. This team has been hamstrung by a lack of an offensive line which has not flashed for about seven seasons now.



I have given Jerry the benefit of the doubt often because he has two rings, and because we had the worst injury luck over a five-year span than perhaps any team in NFL history (per Addjusted Games Lost to Injury). As a result, Reese has to constantly use scarce resources to attend to the same needs.



But he has been derelict in his duty to protect the franchise quarterback. He set up this team for failure over the last 7 seasons by not protecting the QB or developing any sort of run game.





The only thing our offensive line has flashed Shepherdsam : 10/24/2017 3:59 pm : link are their handicapped passes to the parking attendant.



Just watched the video bluesince56 : 10/24/2017 4:01 pm : link Jerry, are you kidding? According to him we are 7-0. “You don’t win games on Sunday you win them during the week in practice”. What the hell does that mean? When asked why he didn’t go after Olineman that are older he wanted a young team. The O line stunk last year. What did you think was going to happen this year? Playmakers need to make plays. What if the players you picked are just not that good? Mara better dump this guy. He is just pathetic and his answers today prove it.

Jerry Reese The Greek : 10/24/2017 4:02 pm : link I did conclude that he needs to be replaced. I just respect him for not trying to dodge responsibility. He doesn't have it like Bill Belichick or the Steeler's coach have it--smart and tough and able to make excellent personnel decisions.

You can tell he is a man looking for cover Mike from Ohio : 10/24/2017 4:04 pm : link "We bought into the hype...People were saying we were a good team on paper...We won 11 games last year..." Translation - We have enough talent to win! We aren't winning because the players have become content.



He went out of his way to avoid throwing McAdoo under the bus, which really just serves to show he does believe McAdoo is too blame. He lobbed zero criticism at him. Even when he listed who was responsible he said himself, ownership and players.

RE: The only thing our offensive line has flashed JonC : 10/24/2017 4:08 pm : link

RE: You can tell he is a man looking for cover section125 : 10/24/2017 4:08 pm : link

Isn't that what he said in 2013 (Super Bowl at MetLife year)? In comment 13663616 Mike from Ohio said:Isn't that what he said in 2013 (Super Bowl at MetLife year)?

on one hand he is saying to put it on him, and "the team" LG in NYC : 10/24/2017 4:09 pm : link but on the other, every response was essentially about the team not having enough hunger and just thinking they could show up and win.



no other way to spin that other than as a shot at the coach and the players, IMO.





When he was asked about his statement that there weren't Rjanyg : 10/24/2017 4:11 pm : link O Line options out there, they mentioned Whitworth and that the Lions and Vikings revamped their lines with success, he said he wanted his line young. Yet he will sign a 34 year old WR and has a 36 old starting QB.



The idea is get talent even if it is for a couple years until you can either draft a replacement, groom somebody already on the roster or both. Don't ignore the position. There were some very good OG out there as well that I would love to have here like Lang, Leary and Zeitler.



Reese is delusional.





One thing I will always respect about Reese... Danthebigbluefan : 10/24/2017 4:12 pm : link He knows how to keep things in-house, for the most part.



He seems to have answered the call in terms of who's in charge of the team and who's at fault.



TC always said, the margin for error and between a W or an L in the NFL is so slim.



Doesn't mean he isn't at fault for the OL, but who knows how things could be different.

when asked about seeing sundayatone : 10/24/2017 4:13 pm : link webb play,he said at some point but not right now.

RE: on one hand he is saying to put it on him, and Les in TO : 10/24/2017 4:14 pm : link

When he's asked about the OL.. Danthebigbluefan : 10/24/2017 4:14 pm : link And why he didn't upgrade or why did he stick with this line, he almost is selling you on the OL. He dodges directly answering the questions while also trying to avoid admitting he was wrong.



Granted, what do you expect for him to say? Not like he's gonna say "I was wrong there."



It's a bit ironical that he responded about Flowers and the criticism with "If you can't take criticism in this league, you should quit."



Um, can you?

Reese should just throw himself on the sword... Tark10 : 10/24/2017 4:16 pm : link AND get it over with. The scouting system sucks and player evaluation sucks.

Press conference communication 101... Danthebigbluefan : 10/24/2017 4:16 pm : link Referring to media by first name, trying to butter them up in hopes they don't keep the heat on him about the OL.



Vet move.

its a crafty strategy to say well...bye TC : 10/24/2017 4:19 pm : link "We bought into the hype". Its blaming the media (The hype) and yet also acknowledging some responsibility (WE bought into). Its basically "We believed the shit you were saying".

"Put the fifth trophy in the case" ghost718 : 10/24/2017 4:20 pm : link is code for "Don't believe the hype"



But only on Oct 24 at approx. 2 pm

How does this not rub Mara and Tisch the wrong way? NorwoodWideRight : 10/24/2017 4:35 pm : link I'm sorry, but this is really sticking in my craw. If I outperformed expectations one year and then the following year I mailed it in and then, in my review, I say "Well, you probably shouldn't have bought into the hype, boss," I'd be kicked to the curb.



The shit that Jerry says is just freaking balls-out crazy. That HAS to come flying back at him at some point??

FIRE HIM NOW! Fishmanjim57 : 10/24/2017 4:46 pm : link I've seen enough of this clown. His decisions suck, and his assemblage of players (I can hardly call this group of players a team, because they sure as hell don't play like a team), is absolutely brutal, and as he said, it's his fault!

RE: How does this not rub Mara and Tisch the wrong way? Ten Ton Hammer : 10/24/2017 4:55 pm : link

RE: How does this not rub Mara and Tisch the wrong way? BigBlueinChicago : 10/24/2017 5:03 pm : link

how does anyone watch this press conference... mphbullet36 : 10/24/2017 5:12 pm : link and not think arrogant douche?



So he took the blame for the 1-6 start but then he proceeds to offer no solutions to any of our problems.



He says we have a competent offensive - we don't

He says Flowers is a competent Left Tackle - he isn't

He hasn't addressed our inability to run the football over the last 6 or 7 seasons



He also said that it was tough to find anyone who didn't have an issue with our team at the beginning of the year on paper. The stones on this guy to say hey I put together a really good team on paper...not my problem.



I can't stand this dude. It's scary as sh*t that he probably will be back thinking he put together a competent offensive line in terms of NFL standards...he will probably keep the same group next year.



Mara/Tisch wake up and purge the front office and coaching staff and start fresh please.

I think he sounds less arrogant than McAdoo PatersonPlank : 10/24/2017 5:23 pm : link .

RE: how does anyone watch this press conference... BigBlueinChicago : 10/24/2017 5:28 pm : link

It's Simple looie : 10/24/2017 5:35 pm : link It's the OL. They don't run block or pass block effectively. Consequently, the offense doesn't score much and has to come off the field earlier than they should. Which means the D spends way too much time on the field and gets worn down. So who's responsible for the OL? Reese. He had a chance to improve it in the off-season when everyone was crying for an upgrade, and he didn't do it. Case closed. Bye, Jerry.

Ultimately idiotsavant : 10/24/2017 5:41 pm : link He sounds like a person who lacks a responsible or insightful or empowered counterpart.



Because it's been the same vague corporate talk for ten years now.

After listening to this, IMO everything he is saying is about coaching PatersonPlank : 10/24/2017 5:44 pm : link Getting the team ready to play, attitude, putting players in position to succeed, etc. Yet he refuses to put any blame in McAdoo. McAdoo is a big part of this problem.



Also I think Raanan sounds like a jerk.

He reminds me of that brilliant idiotsavant : 10/24/2017 5:44 pm : link Private school kid who gets caught with a pound of weed in his dorm room, and by the end of the afternoon has talked the dean into not expelling him. Again.



Cat got nine lives.

RE: Just watched the video bradshaw44 : 10/24/2017 5:45 pm : link

Giants rank PaulBlakeTSU : 10/24/2017 5:49 pm : link in rushing yards per attempt



2017: 22

2016: 30

2015: 18

2014: 30

2013: 30

2012: 5

2011: 32



On top of that, the line has fared almost as poorly in pass protection as it has in run blocking.



And this has been with a franchise QB who has never been a dual-threat to run.



Just shameful. This is what reporters should be asking Reese at press conferences.



Bullshit about "flashes" by the offensive line and run game is sheer lunacy. There has been a complete dereliction of duty by the GM to make this work.

Help wanted idiotsavant : 10/24/2017 5:50 pm : link Bullshit Artist.



Major urban area sports group seeking new bullshit artist to replace same former. Maybe a millennial type this time.

I would rather listen to Robin Quivers resite the Gettesburg Address gtt350 : 10/24/2017 6:16 pm : link or Mad dog Russo try to sing Springsteen than listen to this smuck.

What torture



Reading between the lines malslayer : 10/24/2017 6:16 pm : link Agree with the poster who alluded to Jerry pointing at himself and saying I take responsibility for the roster, that the games are won in practice, had to protect against winning last year, team lost its hunger to win, that Mcadoo is smarter than everyone in this room means that he is indirectly laying blame with the coach. Which most of agreed was part of the problem prior to this conference.



I am not sure anyone has compared our OL to the rest of the league but his point may be valid that comparatively the line is not worse than other team's lines. Again pointing to head coach.



In listening to Snacks and some of the other defensive players saying that they won't talk about the offense, only the defense, the rift between sides of the ball is very telling. I'm wondering if the fact that Spags has HC experience is also indirectly causing division in the locker room between O and D, and part of the reason Mcadoo made sure he was available for the whole team. Not Spags fault per se but how many of the players are saying you should be HC coach?



Hard I'd think for the D to take the offensive guru head coach's criticism constructively when the team is among the worst scoring offense in the entire league, and big stops are typically met with 3 and outs, turnovers, shanked punts, etc.



My 2 cents.

Spags also has some splain to do JerseyCityJoe : 10/24/2017 6:52 pm : link The defensive sure wasn't ready for the start of the season. All that talk about how we are in the post grad phase of defensive football was a bit rosy.

I'm running to the kitchen RobCrossRiver56 : 10/24/2017 6:55 pm : link for popcorn and beer....

Just watched the press conference NYG07 : 10/24/2017 6:59 pm : link Sounds to me like he knows it's over. He is usually more confident when spewing cliches. He was tripping over his words trying to find excuses.

RE: Just watched the press conference The_Boss : 10/24/2017 7:27 pm : link

Quote: Sounds to me like he knows it's over. He is usually more confident when spewing cliches. He was tripping over his words trying to find excuses.



Jerry doesn’t think it’s over by any stretch. That’s how fucking delusional the man is. Last year was a total aberration and he doesn’t see it as such. It’s like 2012-2015 never existed.



Like I said, fucking delusional. In comment 13663831 NYG07 said:Jerry doesn’t think it’s over by any stretch. That’s how fucking delusional the man is. Last year was a total aberration and he doesn’t see it as such. It’s like 2012-2015 never existed.Like I said, fucking delusional.

The comment that really stood out to me eclipz928 : 10/24/2017 7:49 pm : link was Reese saying that McAdoo is "smarter than everyone in this room combined".



That's some pretty strong hyperbole, and not something that I would expect to hear from a GM who would give any fault to the head coach for a failed season



. . . unless that comment was completely made tongue and cheek, in which case Reese would REALLY have to hate McAdoo to take a jab like that.

RE: The comment that really stood out to me rocco8112 : 10/24/2017 8:20 pm : link

RE: RE: Just watched the press conference compton : 10/24/2017 8:20 pm : link

RE: When he was asked about his statement that there weren't KeoweeFan : 10/24/2017 8:31 pm : link

Even with the "hype", experts said the O-line was a big fat SHO'NUFF : 10/24/2017 9:29 pm : link question mark. So did many of us. So, if anybody bought into the hype, it was Jerry Reese because he did jack shit to improve it. He resigned John Jerry and signed DJ Fluker. Big deal.

Pathetic performance HomerJones45 : 10/24/2017 9:30 pm : link takes responsibility and then proceeds to throw McAdoo under the bus for not having the team ready, letting them believe their hype etc then makes the bizarre comment concerning McAdoo being so smart. Embarrassing.



He's a dead man walking.

Rough crowd.. Sean : 10/24/2017 9:37 pm : link He helped build 2 SB champions and his been with the franchise since 1994.

It would not shock Rick5 : 10/24/2017 9:42 pm : link me one bit if he is back next year along with BM for one final chance to right the ship.

I'm very interested by his defending McAdoo as so smart... Dan in the Springs : 10/24/2017 10:02 pm : link I remember similar things being said about R*y H*ndley as well. Too bad the players ended up confused by him and couldn't execute.



I teach math and I can easily talk over the students' heads if I'm not careful. Try doing that too much and you end up with kids failing all their tests.



There are just so many signs, week after week, that the players are thinking too much and are missing obvious assignments, etc. If McAdoo is so much smarter than all the rest of us maybe he's tried to create something that the players are struggling to understand. Something's got to account for all the mental breakdowns, missed blocks, etc. Poor execution is the hallmark of the Ben McAdoo era.



In all his research this bye week I hope he figures out how to get his players to execute simple plays.

RE: It would not shock Sean : 10/24/2017 10:10 pm : link

Quote: me one bit if he is back next year along with BM for one final chance to right the ship.



If they are back next year with ‘one final chance’ to right the ship why would they get the opportunity to oversee a top 5 draft pick? In comment 13663952 Rick5 said:If they are back next year with ‘one final chance’ to right the ship why would they get the opportunity to oversee a top 5 draft pick?

Eli's inferences as well malslayer : 10/24/2017 10:45 pm : link Listen to Eli's comments over the last several weeks. I don't recall ever hearing him talk about the "game plan" so much and so repeatedly as what needs to improve or is important for the next weeks game.



I read this as an indirect lack of confidence in Mac's design of how they are attacking defenses and preparing, and never heard this language or felt this vibe under Coughlin. It may not be obvious but it sure does look to me that he is starting to lose the players.



1-6 is not on Reese's as much as its on mac, as it was on coughlin.

... christian : 10/24/2017 11:23 pm : link He's at or near to the end of his time with the team.



What do you guys want him to say, the players suck?



That would be catostrophically bad for the team this season and moving forward.





My summary on what he said.. EricJ : 10/24/2017 11:49 pm : link 1. I like the fact that he says it is on him but then quickly lays it on the entire organization. I suppose he is not completely wrong.

2. When he said people were starting to believe the hype, he obviously was talking about management. They thought they were close. What is most disturbing is that they obviously over-rated their own players.

3. When asked about the OL he initially said that it did not work out but when pressed on the topic further, he admits that it was a decision on their part to stay with this group and go at it with the young guys.



As much as I dislike McAdoo and don't think he is a head coach.... I give the guy credit for biting his tongue and not throwing Jerry under the bus for giving him this shit OL.

RE: I'm very interested by his defending McAdoo as so smart... Ten Ton Hammer : 10/24/2017 11:49 pm : link

RE: My summary on what he said.. jcn56 : 10/24/2017 11:58 pm : link

