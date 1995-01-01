Giants Run Blocking Scheme: Travis Ruldolph v Kam Chancellor gidiefor : Mod : 10/24/2017 9:25 pm : 10/24/2017 9:25 pm

- ( Gallman never had a chance Link - ( New Window

when I see a play like this gidiefor : Mod : 10/24/2017 9:32 pm : : 10/24/2017 9:32 pm : link I have to ask myself - is this on the players or the Coaches?



There's a clear answer on this one.

What was Rudolph thinking here? Dan in the Springs : 10/24/2017 9:37 pm : link He looked like he was going to block someone all the way on the other side of the LOS. Had two defenders he ran past on his way into the back of Ellison - seemed genuinely surprised to turn and see LB 50 and Kam making the play behind him. Clearly he thought the play-side of the formation was away from him.



People doing too much thinking and aren't able to play and execute. Reminds me of the complaints about R*y H*ndley's system - what I remember being said about it by one of the players was that it was like trying to do trig problems during the play to keep track of your assignments.

The funny thing is that when McAdoo was originally hired as an OC robbieballs2003 : 10/24/2017 9:42 pm : link He specifically said he fits the system to the players and that was encouraging. The first two years he was very creative with Beckham lining him up all over the place to get him in a position to succeed even though he was basically our only weapon. Since then he has become exactly the opposite of what he said and did. He is stubborn and very rigid with his inability to think outside the box and/or lack of creativity. Imo, I am not one to call for a coach's job. I have coached many years and know that there are numerous factors that go into winning. However, it is clear to me that he is part of the problem and not part of the solution and this goes well beyond Xs and Os.

Worse than Rudolph is Pugh getting destroyed on a combo block BlueHurricane : 10/24/2017 9:43 pm : link Pugh absolutely had a second responsibility after engaging Bennett and he completely gets pushed into the wash. Horrendous.

It was obvious watching preseason KerrysFlask : 10/24/2017 9:59 pm : link That Rudolph's shortcomings included miserable blocking.



Pugh stunk it up too. Not real clear on what he was trying to do there... Haha

This. It is easy to lay the blame with the play design expecting Travis to block. But Pugh gets blown up when he is to engage Bennett than with Ellison crashing down peel off to seal off the linebacker. Our best OL whom everyone is petitioning to extend gets bullied by Bennett - a player that doesn't even wear shoulder pads. In comment 13663955 BlueHurricane said:This. It is easy to lay the blame with the play design expecting Travis to block. But Pugh gets blown up when he is to engage Bennett than with Ellison crashing down peel off to seal off the linebacker. Our best OL whom everyone is petitioning to extend gets bullied by Bennett - a player that doesn't even wear shoulder pads.

I remember when they lined up on this play... I said, "Why on Earth are they going with 3 WRs on 3rd and 1 or 2 (whatever it was)? Then they use a formation that telegraphs run. Then the execution is complete shit. In comment 13663946 gidiefor said:I remember when they lined up on this play... I said, "Why on Earth are they going with 3 WRs on 3rd and 1 or 2 (whatever it was)? Then they use a formation that telegraphs run. Then the execution is complete shit.

Yeah, one of the things on third and short that kills me is the 11 personnel, then when a safety cheats toward the LOS, Eli puts a WR in motion up tight against the LOS. Inevitably the WR has the assignment to try and block the safety (they never seem to do this well). Meanwhile, the corner with coverage responsibility is also brought toward the LOS, meaning any advantage supposedly gained by adding the WR as a blocker is lost by the new defender in the box.



It seems to happen on most 3rd and shorts. I did see more TE's this week than usual though. This team's base offense should be 12 at a minimum, maybe even 13 personnel now. Definitely on short yardage and goal line.



And to be honest, I'd like to see Adams as the third TE over LaCosse because I think he's a better blocker and an adequate threat as a receiver. In comment 13663968 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Yeah, one of the things on third and short that kills me is the 11 personnel, then when a safety cheats toward the LOS, Eli puts a WR in motion up tight against the LOS. Inevitably the WR has the assignment to try and block the safety (they never seem to do this well). Meanwhile, the corner with coverage responsibility is also brought toward the LOS, meaning any advantage supposedly gained by adding the WR as a blocker is lost by the new defender in the box.It seems to happen on most 3rd and shorts. I did see more TE's this week than usual though. This team's base offense should be 12 at a minimum, maybe even 13 personnel now. Definitely on short yardage and goal line.And to be honest, I'd like to see Adams as the third TE over LaCosse because I think he's a better blocker and an adequate threat as a receiver.

That play was going to fail no mater how well Rudolph blocked. compton : 10/24/2017 10:35 pm : link It was doomed to fail. For that play to work would require a lead blocker or another TE.

Just wondering... Dan in the Springs : 10/24/2017 11:00 pm : link could it be that the runner was supposed to go to the other side of the LOS?



That would explain a lot about why the blockers on this side looked surprised and how they hadn't accounted for all the defenders.

If the suggestion here is that Bennett isn't a very good player, that would be quite false. In comment 13663966 Diver_Down said:If the suggestion here is that Bennett isn't a very good player, that would be quite false.

I've been hard on McAdoo but this is really on ownership who hired him Its pretty obvious they loved him from the start when they forced him on TC, We heard some future HC coach comments then. I was on board from moving on from C but never though this guy had that it factor. Like the offense was unstoppable It was better but as I said, adding Beckham helped so much I think his warts were covered up.



I get the he's a young coach and may grow but its pretty obvious he relied on OBJ too much.



Last year was not good of offense and they a bunch added pieces to help and he seemed totally uninterested in using them. Now with the injuries he's got some excuses but he's was a hardly innovative before Like he puts the plays in and doesn't account for what his players can and can't do.



Every team has holes. But he just doesn't adjust or seem to want to. At this point Engram needs to be split wide and why not use Ellison and Adams? Especially vs Seattle who has a great back 7 In comment 13663946 gidiefor said:I've been hard on McAdoo but this is really on ownership who hired him Its pretty obvious they loved him from the start when they forced him on TC, We heard some future HC coach comments then. I was on board from moving on from C but never though this guy had that it factor. Like the offense was unstoppable It was better but as I said, adding Beckham helped so much I think his warts were covered up.I get the he's a young coach and may grow but its pretty obvious he relied on OBJ too much.Last year was not good of offense and they a bunch added pieces to help and he seemed totally uninterested in using them. Now with the injuries he's got some excuses but he's was a hardly innovative before Like he puts the plays in and doesn't account for what his players can and can't do.Every team has holes. But he just doesn't adjust or seem to want to. At this point Engram needs to be split wide and why not use Ellison and Adams? Especially vs Seattle who has a great back 7

Wait a minute rocco8112 : 10/25/2017 5:12 am : link Reese told us McAdoo is smarter than all of us combined. So stop the criticism and work to get on McAdoo's level. This is not poor play design, us common folk with normal human intellect must work harder to get on McAdoo's level.









Ya think the fact that Rudolph is an UDFA BillT : 10/25/2017 7:41 am : link Playing in what, his 2nd game had something to do with this. Nah, couldn’t be that.

Maybe Jerry means '100x smarter than me' idiotsavant : 10/25/2017 8:04 am : link Whereas the average fan has both guys by a mile

Bill then idiotsavant : 10/25/2017 8:06 am : link Why call that play? Or why not use 12p or 13?



No need have Rudolph on field.

That play Bluesbreaker : 10/25/2017 10:58 am : link had no chance poorly designed period .

Coaching !

Looks like Manning idiotsavant : 10/25/2017 11:16 am : link Has been playing good soldier. Maybe during bye they sort it out.



But. Similarly bad schematics pairings with roster first 5 games as well.

