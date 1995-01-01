Are McAdoo & Reese tied together? Sean : 10/24/2017 10:06 pm Typically you would think that a new GM would oversee a new HC, but it doesn’t appear that is the NYG structure of doing things. Francesa made this point today saying it’s possible McAdoo is retained while Reese is fired.



1. Ownership decides the coach. We all know Coughlin was a Wellington hire & Accorsi likely would have gone in a different direction.



2. GM oversees personnel and may have input on HC, but main job is bringing in players.



If ownership has a strong belief in McAdoo as the long term HC here, can he outlast Reese?

I agree on the Giants org structure, and it's possible that jcn56 : 10/24/2017 10:20 pm : link McAdoo outlasts Reese - but bear in mind any incoming GM would have to be onboard with McAdoo being the HC. That might turn off some potential candidates.

4 losing seasons bluepepper : 10/24/2017 10:39 pm : link out of 5. 2 Playoff teams in 9 seasons. Maybe the NYG structure needs to be overhauled. Just a thought.

Bluepepper jtgiants : 10/24/2017 10:46 pm : link My issue with you and others on this is you leave out a big fact. Those 2 playoff seasons we won the Superbowl. In 10 years as gm he's won 2 Lombardi. If you are going to be fair its a big omission. That's what complicates judging Reese. You won't hire someone with a better resume.

I am not singling out Reese here. The OP suggests that Reese may go and Ben stay because it fits with the structure. I am saying they need to rethink the structure. Maybe a GM who hires a coach or a coach who brings in a personnel guy. Then one person is accountable for the whole shebang. None of this firing the coach then the GM or the GM then the coach.

I am not singling out Reese here. The OP suggests that Reese may go and Ben stay because it fits with the structure. I am saying they need to rethink the structure. Maybe a GM who hires a coach or a coach who brings in a personnel guy. Then one person is accountable for the whole shebang. None of this firing the coach then the GM or the GM then the coach.



I know this way worked out with Coughlin-Accorsi/Reese thru 2012 but it doesn't seem to be working in recent years. Personally I wonder if the whole thing isn't too much of a consensus operation where John and Chris are constraining Jerry and one or all them are hand-cuffing the Coach. Not sure, don't have the inside info but from the outside it has the look of "too many chefs" to me.

Bluepepper jtgiants : 10/25/2017 3:30 am : link I think there is a lot of truth in what you say.

It's not about resume, it's about someone else at this point.



It's not about resume, it's about someone else at this point.



Also, Reese's resume since 2011 speaks for itself.

I'd also add ... FStubbs : 10/25/2017 5:34 am : link 4 of our last 6 first round picks were Prince Amukumara, David Wilson, Ereck Flowers, and Eli Apple.

Stop with the super bowl stuff Tuckrule : 10/25/2017 5:59 am : link Yes we won 2 rings. We're we a dominant team prior to going on a crazy run? We were a wildcard one season and won the division at 9-7. We were not good teams built for the long haul. 2 miraculous runs doesn't mean Reese put together a good roster. He inherited a great offensive line and did nothing with it since. So when defending Reese and using 2 rings as the go to defense is a joke. WE HAVE NO CONSISTENCY.

Even in the 2 years they won a SB... silverfox : 10/25/2017 7:00 am : link ...they were an average to good team that REALLY LUCKY. Two bounces of the football either way and there are two less trophies in the case. Mediocre to shit football since 2011 have been the result and arrogance of everybody who was drinking the SB cool-aide that the coaches and players were "fine". Why change a winning formula? Well if you look deep into how they got there (in 2011 for instance they were last in the league in rushing)...all the signs were there that trouble was just around the corner. They kept players LONG after they were "done" being productive. They kept a GM and coaches LONG after they were effective. They kept scouts LONG after they came up with more failures than successes.



They waited and waited and waited to make the changes they should have made long ago because of those 2 trophies. Yes, its great they got them and it may be another generation before there is another one. But that is old news already and now they are the most pathetic team in the NFL. Not many outside Giants land and fandom will remember 2007 and 2011. They will remember however the bad football the team that was put on the field most of the time. Its hard to imagine why the networks are even broadcasting them on prime time anymore.

Uh, SB 42 and SB 46 are two of the most memorable SB wins of all time. Like, actually iconic because of 18-1 and how no one else can seem to beat Belichick and Brady on that stage.



They waited and waited and waited to make the changes they should have made long ago because of those 2 trophies. Yes, its great they got them and it may be another generation before there is another one. But that is old news already and now they are the most pathetic team in the NFL. Not many outside Giants land and fandom will remember 2007 and 2011. They will remember however the bad football the team that was put on the field most of the time. Its hard to imagine why the networks are even broadcasting them on prime time anymore.



Uh, SB 42 and SB 46 are two of the most memorable SB wins of all time. Like, actually iconic because of 18-1 and how no one else can seem to beat Belichick and Brady on that stage.



Now, all the bad football that's come since will likely make many people double down on their "They were a fluke!" routine, but claiming not many will remember either win is flat out silly.

Now, all the bad football that's come since will likely make many people double down on their "They were a fluke!" routine, but claiming not many will remember either win is flat out silly.

They damn well better be The_Boss : 10/25/2017 7:54 am : link Enough of the separate schedules.

Reese was a big part of building that oline. He was the director of player personnel. Saying he inherited it is disengenuous.



Reese was a big part of building that oline. He was the director of player personnel. Saying he inherited it is disengenuous.

Not necessarily

...... CoughlinHandsonHips : 10/25/2017 8:14 am : link Not necessarily



What's not working in Mcadoo's favor is the fact that they are about ready to move on from Eli.



After a bad season, and no real need to stick to any kind of offensive system, it's a good opportunity to wipe the slate clean if they're not happy with things.

they need to clean house and go back to the George Young Victor in CT : 10/25/2017 8:58 am : link structure: hire a strong man to run the football operations, give him full power to hire his own HC and scouts andlet the Maras and Tisches count the $$, to be conuslted only on matters of contract expenditure.

Quote: 4 of our last 6 first round picks were Prince Amukumara, David Wilson, Ereck Flowers, and Eli Apple.



A solid but unspectacular CB was the result, but the pick was universally hailed by people outside.



A player who lost his career before he turned 23 years old



And two guys who are still in process. In comment 13664057 FStubbs said:A solid but unspectacular CB was the result, but the pick was universally hailed by people outside.A player who lost his career before he turned 23 years oldAnd two guys who are still in process.

4 of our last 6 first round picks were Prince Amukumara, David Wilson, Ereck Flowers, and Eli Apple.







A solid but unspectacular CB was the result, but the pick was universally hailed by people outside.



A player who lost his career before he turned 23 years old



And two guys who are still in process.



Prince, although unspectacular was a decent tackler and provided fair coverage, but he was another guy being a first rounder you would have expected more from. David Wilson just really never got much of a chance. I think he might have been good in this offense and was always a threat to take it to the house. Let's not forget David Wilson was a very late First Round pick too. Flowers and Apple, I'm just going to say the jury's still out on. Could Reese have made better picks in those spots, I'd say yes, but it's all hindsight. These guys were highly rated players in College Football and had some flaws in their game that Reese and company thought could be fixed through coaching and experience. Flowers appears to be slowly coming around and Apple has also shown more improvement. Let's hope they both can continue to improve. In comment 13664170 Ten Ton Hammer said:Prince, although unspectacular was a decent tackler and provided fair coverage, but he was another guy being a first rounder you would have expected more from. David Wilson just really never got much of a chance. I think he might have been good in this offense and was always a threat to take it to the house. Let's not forget David Wilson was a very late First Round pick too. Flowers and Apple, I'm just going to say the jury's still out on. Could Reese have made better picks in those spots, I'd say yes, but it's all hindsight. These guys were highly rated players in College Football and had some flaws in their game that Reese and company thought could be fixed through coaching and experience. Flowers appears to be slowly coming around and Apple has also shown more improvement. Let's hope they both can continue to improve.

Huh Bluesbreaker : 10/25/2017 10:56 am : link Apple is nowhere near worth the 10th pick of the draft .

Jerry should have been aggressive and secured Conklin .



Hargreaves and Artie Burns will both have better careers than

this jack ass . Its plain as day that teams will continue to

throw deep because he is a penalty flag waiting to happen

For every good play where he defends a pass there are three

more he will get beat on or get flagged on he also is a hit

or miss run defender as well .

Glad to see Flowers starting to get it but he has to continue to ascend to be worthy of the 10th pick as well .

The O-line LB's and RB's are a joke and outside of JPP where is the defensive line additions . sorry OV is hardly

worth what were paying for him and JPP has been more down than up since his rookie season . Too many busts in the trenches poor special teams players . Because of poor depth .

In comment 13664634 Joey in VA said:



In comment 13664634 Joey in VA said:

Did not save anyone else, HomerJones45 : 10/25/2017 1:26 pm : link shouldn't save Reese (and Accorsi retired in early 2007. How does Reese get credit for that SB win?).



Reese hasn't drafted well (his 09 was a beaut-2 picks in each of rounds two and three and he comes with Sintim, Beatty, Barden, Beckham and round 4 was A Brown. 11, 12 and 13 were disasters including idiotic trade ups for Jernigan and Nassib, his UDFA and free agent signings (with the exception of the cash flood last season that made 4 players among the top paid at their positions), and his judgment concerning the state of the team's talent have sucked for several years now. His press conference yesterday was embarrassing. Say goodbye already.

and Reese definitely needs to go HomerJones45 : 10/25/2017 1:31 pm : link if you have any faith at all that McAdoo might turn out to be a good HC. You can't let Reese keep standing up there and throwing the HC under the bus to hide his serial failures.

If it's going to be one or the other eclipz928 : 10/25/2017 1:53 pm : link then it's more likely McAdoo will be fired by ownership. Even if you believe that Reese is the worst GM on the planet, and that this is the worst roster in the league, you would expect that a competent offensive coach would be able to have the team move the ball better than what the Giants have been doing the past 2 seasons. Better players aren't going to fix McAdoo's offense

They have to be tied together dpinzow : 10/25/2017 8:54 pm : link The OL failure is on Reese, and the poor coaching and scheming is on McAdoo