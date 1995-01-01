Reese is so full of sh*t...

|
|Quote:
|for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
|Quote:
|for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
|Quote:
| In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
I'm guessing you stopped watching after Week 2.
|Quote:
| In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
RT has been a very big problem which wouldn't have been the case if Whitworth was the LT and Flowers the RT.
|Quote:
|for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
|Quote:
|for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
|Quote:
| In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
I feel sorry for the fact you don't understand the game. They changed the offensive to quicker timing routes so Eli would get the ball out of his hands before the rush got to him. They altered the entire offensive scheme to compensate for the poor line play. But you see it as not an issue since week two? Lord help you.
|Quote:
| is one of the lowest rated tackles in the league. Now, has he, by himself, wrecked a game since he gave up 3 sacks against Detroit...no, but that still does not make him even close to an average LT.
Don't let the facts get in the way of your argument. Whitworth would have made a significant difference because Flowers could probably have been moved to the position most feel where his skill set would help him...either RT or inside at guard.
|Quote:
|for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
|Quote:
|for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
|Quote:
|I mean can't do any worse right?
|Quote:
|would matter with McAdoo running the offense and team. No TE or FB last year hurt them, in JRs defense, he brings in a FB, drafts a TE, signs a blocking TE who can playas an FB a la Bear Pascoe, has a 6th roundpick in Adams seemingly developing, Matt LaCosse lookin like he can play, and yet without 1 healthy starter or NFL caliber WR, none of them see the field except Engram while BM force feeds that fucking 11 package with 4 junior high school caliber WRs. If you get get him to run a multiple TE package now, when will he ever?
|Quote:
|but sure keep beating that horse.
|Quote:
| In comment 13664286 blueblood said:
Quote:
but sure keep beating that horse.
Pretty low bar. First, we throw nothing but 5 yard passes and second, the other characters are so bad that Flowers seems good by comparison. If we had a regular passing offense, I fully expect Flowers to be exposed like he was in the Lions game.
|Quote:
| "Ereck Flowers continues to be the bright spot of the offensive line over the past 4 weeks. This is the best stretch we have seen out of him in his career."
But yes, Whitworth would definitely have helped because Hart would have been on the bench. Whitworth-Pugh-Richburg(Jones)-Fluker-Flowers a lot better than having a right side of Jerry-Hart. And a nickname built in for them: The Donut (hole in the middle)
|Quote:
| In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.
Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.
The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.
It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.
|Quote:
|about Reese...
|Quote:
| In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.
Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.
The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.
It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.
I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.
|Quote:
| In comment 13664592 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.
Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.
The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.
It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.
I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.
Disagree. If you think a mobile QB is going to magically right the ship on offense I don’t know what to tell you.
Bottom of the league running game. Screen passes blown up by the defense. Quick passes short of the sticks on 3rd down situations. Non existent play action. The OL as a unit is handcuffing options offensively.
Re: Flowers, he was terrible early in the season and 100% a liability. He has looked better lately, but the OL issues aren’t about 1 guy — it’s about the unit as a whole. Makes Reese’s approach to the OL situation that much more of a head scratcher when there were so many question marks along the OL after ‘16.
|Quote:
| In comment 13664677 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664592 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.
Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.
The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.
It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.
I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.
Disagree. If you think a mobile QB is going to magically right the ship on offense I don’t know what to tell you.
Bottom of the league running game. Screen passes blown up by the defense. Quick passes short of the sticks on 3rd down situations. Non existent play action. The OL as a unit is handcuffing options offensively.
Re: Flowers, he was terrible early in the season and 100% a liability. He has looked better lately, but the OL issues aren’t about 1 guy — it’s about the unit as a whole. Makes Reese’s approach to the OL situation that much more of a head scratcher when there were so many question marks along the OL after ‘16.
I was discussing Flowers. And that's my point. Everyone wants to discuss Whitworth like he would have changed our whole season. Ridiculous.
Further, I'd say our O-line isn't why we're 1-6. Our defense can't hold a lead and our schemes suck on both sides of the ball.
|Quote:
| In comment 13664842 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 13664677 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664592 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.
Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.
The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.
It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.
I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.
Disagree. If you think a mobile QB is going to magically right the ship on offense I don’t know what to tell you.
Bottom of the league running game. Screen passes blown up by the defense. Quick passes short of the sticks on 3rd down situations. Non existent play action. The OL as a unit is handcuffing options offensively.
Re: Flowers, he was terrible early in the season and 100% a liability. He has looked better lately, but the OL issues aren’t about 1 guy — it’s about the unit as a whole. Makes Reese’s approach to the OL situation that much more of a head scratcher when there were so many question marks along the OL after ‘16.
I was discussing Flowers. And that's my point. Everyone wants to discuss Whitworth like he would have changed our whole season. Ridiculous.
Further, I'd say our O-line isn't why we're 1-6. Our defense can't hold a lead and our schemes suck on both sides of the ball.
Whitworth wouldn’t have saved the season, but Whitworth plus a draft pick (Ramcyk, Robinson; who a lot of people wanted) would’ve turned the OL from a weakness into a strength. A strong OL means better run game, better ToP, better drives, fewer negative plays, more options in the passing game.
The defense has been disappointing but good enough to win with. There’s simply no margin for error for the defense with this offense.
|Quote:
| In comment 13664887 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664842 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 13664677 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664592 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.
Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.
The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.
It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.
I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.
Disagree. If you think a mobile QB is going to magically right the ship on offense I don’t know what to tell you.
Bottom of the league running game. Screen passes blown up by the defense. Quick passes short of the sticks on 3rd down situations. Non existent play action. The OL as a unit is handcuffing options offensively.
Re: Flowers, he was terrible early in the season and 100% a liability. He has looked better lately, but the OL issues aren’t about 1 guy — it’s about the unit as a whole. Makes Reese’s approach to the OL situation that much more of a head scratcher when there were so many question marks along the OL after ‘16.
I was discussing Flowers. And that's my point. Everyone wants to discuss Whitworth like he would have changed our whole season. Ridiculous.
Further, I'd say our O-line isn't why we're 1-6. Our defense can't hold a lead and our schemes suck on both sides of the ball.
Whitworth wouldn’t have saved the season, but Whitworth plus a draft pick (Ramcyk, Robinson; who a lot of people wanted) would’ve turned the OL from a weakness into a strength. A strong OL means better run game, better ToP, better drives, fewer negative plays, more options in the passing game.
The defense has been disappointing but good enough to win with. There’s simply no margin for error for the defense with this offense.
Possibly. I don't think the o-line has been the issue.