Reese is so full of sh*t...

Gmen8691 : 10/25/2017 9:38 am
"we chose to develop a 23 year old over signing a 36 year old. NEWSFLASH a-hole your QB is 36! And you'd have better luck teaching that 23 year old Akeem Olajuwan's low post moves!
I feel sorry...  
2ndroundKO : 10/25/2017 9:40 am : link
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.
RE: I feel sorry...  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/25/2017 9:41 am : link
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.


I'm guessing you stopped watching after Week 2.
RE: I feel sorry...  
Jay on the Island : 10/25/2017 9:41 am : link
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.

RT has been a very big problem which wouldn't have been the case if Whitworth was the LT and Flowers the RT.
RE: RE: I feel sorry...  
2ndroundKO : 10/25/2017 9:42 am : link
In comment 13664240 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.



I'm guessing you stopped watching after Week 2.


You're pretty bad at guessing.
Either way it's an obfuscation  
idiotsavant : 10/25/2017 9:42 am : link
And a false dichotomy:

There are 4 other spots on the line to improve in free agency and 7 draft picks.
RE: RE: I feel sorry...  
2ndroundKO : 10/25/2017 9:44 am : link
In comment 13664241 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.


RT has been a very big problem which wouldn't have been the case if Whitworth was the LT and Flowers the RT.


Possibly. IDK. I do know that the run game has improved and Flowers has given up half a sack in the past four games.

We're just a sloppy team. Unable to close out on both aides and our schemes are predictable.
Flowers  
Toth029 : 10/25/2017 9:44 am : link
Hasn't been as bad as he was in the Lion game (which was not close because hello, the OL couldn't muster anything!) but let's stop like they're achieving anything. Like O'Hara said, just because x player isn't having a terrible game, does NOT mean he's having a good enough game to win.

Reese cites age as to why he didn't sign Whitworth.

Yet he signs old man Marshall and re-signs John Jerry. How is that making any sense?
RE: I feel sorry...  
Gmen8691 : 10/25/2017 9:45 am : link
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.

Why? Whitworth is currently having a great year and has solidified that o-line over there. Our QB is in the "win now" stage of his career. He doesn't have the time left to wait on developments.
I can say  
TommyWiseau : 10/25/2017 9:46 am : link
one thing right now, Flowers is not the issue. He is not playing like an all star but he is not playing like shit either. He is doing well out there there last few games
Whitworth  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 10/25/2017 9:48 am : link
would have helped, but let's not pretend this teams problems don't run much deeper than that.
RE: I feel sorry...  
Gmen8691 : 10/25/2017 9:50 am : link
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.

I feel sorry for the fact you don't understand the game. They changed the offensive to quicker timing routes so Eli would get the ball out of his hands before the rush got to him. They altered the entire offensive scheme to compensate for the poor line play. But you see it as not an issue since week two? Lord help you.
To 2ndroundKO...Flowers  
That’s Gold, Jerry : 10/25/2017 9:53 am : link
is one of the lowest rated tackles in the league. Now, has he, by himself, wrecked a game since he gave up 3 sacks against Detroit...no, but that still does not make him even close to an average LT.

Don't let the facts get in the way of your argument. Whitworth would have made a significant difference because Flowers could probably have been moved to the position most feel where his skill set would help him...either RT or inside at guard.
LT is not the problem  
AnnapolisMike : 10/25/2017 9:55 am : link
I think it was reasonable to stay with youth and potential as opposed to a two years and done situation with an aging player.
Flowers is the least of our problem on the OLright now  
blueblood : 10/25/2017 9:57 am : link
but sure keep beating that horse.
I thought this was gonna be  
aquidneck : 10/25/2017 10:01 am : link
about Reese...
RE: RE: I feel sorry...  
2ndroundKO : 10/25/2017 10:01 am : link
In comment 13664272 Gmen8691 said:
Quote:
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.


I feel sorry for the fact you don't understand the game. They changed the offensive to quicker timing routes so Eli would get the ball out of his hands before the rush got to him. They altered the entire offensive scheme to compensate for the poor line play. But you see it as not an issue since week two? Lord help you.


Really? I could've sworn it's always been quick passig. Silly me.
RE: To 2ndroundKO...Flowers  
2ndroundKO : 10/25/2017 10:02 am : link
In comment 13664278 That’s Gold, Jerry said:
Quote:
is one of the lowest rated tackles in the league. Now, has he, by himself, wrecked a game since he gave up 3 sacks against Detroit...no, but that still does not make him even close to an average LT.

Don't let the facts get in the way of your argument. Whitworth would have made a significant difference because Flowers could probably have been moved to the position most feel where his skill set would help him...either RT or inside at guard.

Facts? Like what, ratings? You're a clown.
not sure how he is full of sh*t  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/25/2017 10:08 am : link
He was very clear about the decision that they made and why they made it. Whether it is the right decision is debatable both long or short term. But it isn't like he is hiding from the decision. He was pretty clear, they wanted a young offensive line. The options in the draft weren't great. They thought the line would develop more quickly than they have. They made a judgment and were wrong, at the very least in the short-term.
Flowers per Sy56:  
Victor in CT : 10/25/2017 10:19 am : link
"Ereck Flowers continues to be the bright spot of the offensive line over the past 4 weeks. This is the best stretch we have seen out of him in his career."

But yes, Whitworth would definitely have helped because Hart would have been on the bench. Whitworth-Pugh-Richburg(Jones)-Fluker-Flowers a lot better than having a right side of Jerry-Hart. And a nickname built in for them: The Donut (hole in the middle)

The new GM needs to  
Chip : 10/25/2017 10:20 am : link
1. Fix the OL. Resign Pugh unless demands are to high. Then find through free agency. Draft at least 2 in the first 3 rounds
2. Find a RB Usually available at a reasonable cost. Reese passed on both Blount and Peterson who were not expensive or through the draft.

3. LB resign Kennard and look to free agency.

The Giants are set at DL,DB, WR and now TE. QB will be a question on whether you try to find your next QB.
I'd be very wary of committing to big $$ and yrs. to Pugh  
Victor in CT : 10/25/2017 10:26 am : link
Once again, he's hurt. He hasn't played 16 games since his rookie year. 16, 14, 14, 11.
RE: I feel sorry...  
EricJ : 10/25/2017 10:28 am : link
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.


It is not as simple as just looking at the LT. It would result in other changes across the line which in effect could solidify things. Moving Flowers to a guard position is what OL experts say is the move the GIants should make. Pugh at RT, etc etc So, signing Whitworth could have been a good thing for us. BTW I think Flowers would make a good guard.

Finally, you don't think that Eli is feeling rushed due to the fact that his blind side is not protected? You cannot measure the potential improvement in Eli's play simply by making him feel more comfortable back there.
RE: I feel sorry...  
WillVAB : 10/25/2017 10:32 am : link
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.


The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.

Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.

The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.

It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.
Can Cashman pull double duty?  
DC Gmen Fan : 10/25/2017 10:34 am : link
I mean can't do any worse right?
RE: Can Cashman pull double duty?  
Victor in CT : 10/25/2017 10:37 am : link
In comment 13664351 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
I mean can't do any worse right?


why not? dePodesta is doing it in Cleveland
I don't know where we get this idea that Flowers is getting better  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/25/2017 10:41 am : link
Here he is 4 weeks ago against Tampa Bay. He may be getting overshadowed by the play of such stalwarts as DJ Fluker and John Jerry, but he's not good.

And whatever Reese's options in the free agent market, he created this mess in the first place by drafting a guy who can't play his position in the FIRST ROUND. And now we want him to fix it?
Football Outsiders review of the OL against Tampa Bay - ( New Window )
WillVAB, while I think your premise makes sense, I question whether it  
Victor in CT : 10/25/2017 10:42 am : link
would matter with McAdoo running the offense and team. No TE or FB last year hurt them, in JRs defense, he brings in a FB, drafts a TE, signs a blocking TE who can playas an FB a la Bear Pascoe, has a 6th roundpick in Adams seemingly developing, Matt LaCosse lookin like he can play, and yet without 1 healthy starter or NFL caliber WR, none of them see the field except Engram while BM force feeds that fucking 11 package with 4 junior high school caliber WRs. If you get get him to run a multiple TE package now, when will he ever?
RE: WillVAB, while I think your premise makes sense, I question whether it  
WillVAB : 10/25/2017 10:55 am : link
In comment 13664372 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
would matter with McAdoo running the offense and team. No TE or FB last year hurt them, in JRs defense, he brings in a FB, drafts a TE, signs a blocking TE who can playas an FB a la Bear Pascoe, has a 6th roundpick in Adams seemingly developing, Matt LaCosse lookin like he can play, and yet without 1 healthy starter or NFL caliber WR, none of them see the field except Engram while BM force feeds that fucking 11 package with 4 junior high school caliber WRs. If you get get him to run a multiple TE package now, when will he ever?


That’s a valid point, but with an improved offensive line we don’t get all of the negative runs we’ve seen. We get more manageable down and distances. The receivers have more time to get open. Eli has more time to go through his reads.
RE: Flowers is the least of our problem on the OLright now  
HomerJones45 : 10/25/2017 11:19 am : link
In comment 13664286 blueblood said:
Quote:
but sure keep beating that horse.
Pretty low bar. First, we throw nothing but 5 yard passes and second, the other characters are so bad that Flowers seems good by comparison. If we had a regular passing offense, I fully expect Flowers to be exposed like he was in the Lions game.
Well played  
Bluesbreaker : 10/25/2017 11:20 am : link
RE: I feel sorry...
Gmen8691 : 9:50 am : link : reply
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.

I feel sorry for the fact you don't understand the game. They changed the offensive to quicker timing routes so Eli would get the ball out of his hands before the rush got to him. They altered the entire offensive scheme to compensate for the poor line play. But you see it as not an issue since week two? Lord help you.

Now that we have the likes of Hart out there . people are just clueless .
People don't see how poor line play  
idiotsavant : 10/25/2017 11:29 am : link
Limits the route tree due to that timing factor, and how that leads to Wr injuries, as defenses are not stupid, see the limited route tree, and load up.

Whereas you then may not see sacks, the whole enchilada has been compromised. The buck passed to the receivers. Which makes drafting them prior to line even dumber.
RE: RE: Flowers is the least of our problem on the OLright now  
2ndroundKO : 10/25/2017 12:25 pm : link
In comment 13664472 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 13664286 blueblood said:


Quote:


but sure keep beating that horse.

Pretty low bar. First, we throw nothing but 5 yard passes and second, the other characters are so bad that Flowers seems good by comparison. If we had a regular passing offense, I fully expect Flowers to be exposed like he was in the Lions game.


We've been throwing quick, five-yard passes for a couple years now. Didn't start week four.
RE: Flowers per Sy56:  
Rjanyg : 10/25/2017 12:26 pm : link
In comment 13664317 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
"Ereck Flowers continues to be the bright spot of the offensive line over the past 4 weeks. This is the best stretch we have seen out of him in his career."

But yes, Whitworth would definitely have helped because Hart would have been on the bench. Whitworth-Pugh-Richburg(Jones)-Fluker-Flowers a lot better than having a right side of Jerry-Hart. And a nickname built in for them: The Donut (hole in the middle)


In the offseason at the beginning of FA I had mentioned that Reese would probably stay with Flowers but he still needed to improve the right side of the OL. I also wanted a 2 way TE to improve the run game and the red zone and 2 deep production. Wagner, Leary, and Warford were my top hopeful additions because we need to be able to run the ball as well as have solid unit.

Re-signing Jerry was not smart, Fluker I was ok with but he didn't start until week 4 and not addressing the OL in the draft until the 6th round was a complete head scratcher.

I liked the Marshall signing and still think if Eli had played more in the preseason they might have been on the same page quicker.

RE: RE: I feel sorry...  
2ndroundKO : 10/25/2017 12:28 pm : link
In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.



The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.

Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.

The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.

It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.

I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.
RE: I thought this was gonna be  
Gmen8691 : 10/25/2017 12:29 pm : link
In comment 13664288 aquidneck said:
Quote:
about Reese...

Oh its definitely about Reese. But he's married to his 1st rd bust of an LT so they tend to go hand and hand. The fact that Reese said yesterday that "they brought in Fluker and drafted a guy" tells me just how delusional and in denial he is. No one was beating down Flukers door and the guy 'we drafted" you cut and brought back onto the practice squad. But hey, thats addressing your biggest problem of the last 3 season. Good job Jerry!
So, the same people who were complaining  
eclipz928 : 10/25/2017 12:40 pm : link
just a few years ago that Jerry Reese neglected the OLine by letting that unit get too up in age are now bitching about him not signing literally one of the oldest players in the league. This place is amazing.
RE: RE: RE: I feel sorry...  
WillVAB : 10/25/2017 1:14 pm : link
In comment 13664592 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.



The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.

Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.

The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.

It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.


I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.


Disagree. If you think a mobile QB is going to magically right the ship on offense I don’t know what to tell you.

Bottom of the league running game. Screen passes blown up by the defense. Quick passes short of the sticks on 3rd down situations. Non existent play action. The OL as a unit is handcuffing options offensively.

Re: Flowers, he was terrible early in the season and 100% a liability. He has looked better lately, but the OL issues aren’t about 1 guy — it’s about the unit as a whole. Makes Reese’s approach to the OL situation that much more of a head scratcher when there were so many question marks along the OL after ‘16.
and Will, lets remember that Flaherty was run out of town as  
Victor in CT : 10/25/2017 1:38 pm : link
scapegoat for poor OL and Solari brought in a savior. How'd that workout?

Ditto Mike Pope re TEs.

Reese is out of excuses and out of caoches to fire.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I feel sorry...  
2ndroundKO : 10/25/2017 2:45 pm : link
In comment 13664677 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664592 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.



The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.

Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.

The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.

It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.


I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.



Disagree. If you think a mobile QB is going to magically right the ship on offense I don’t know what to tell you.

Bottom of the league running game. Screen passes blown up by the defense. Quick passes short of the sticks on 3rd down situations. Non existent play action. The OL as a unit is handcuffing options offensively.

Re: Flowers, he was terrible early in the season and 100% a liability. He has looked better lately, but the OL issues aren’t about 1 guy — it’s about the unit as a whole. Makes Reese’s approach to the OL situation that much more of a head scratcher when there were so many question marks along the OL after ‘16.

I was discussing Flowers. And that's my point. Everyone wants to discuss Whitworth like he would have changed our whole season. Ridiculous.

Further, I'd say our O-line isn't why we're 1-6. Our defense can't hold a lead and our schemes suck on both sides of the ball.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I feel sorry...  
WillVAB : 10/25/2017 3:19 pm : link
In comment 13664842 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 13664677 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13664592 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.



The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.

Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.

The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.

It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.


I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.



Disagree. If you think a mobile QB is going to magically right the ship on offense I don’t know what to tell you.

Bottom of the league running game. Screen passes blown up by the defense. Quick passes short of the sticks on 3rd down situations. Non existent play action. The OL as a unit is handcuffing options offensively.

Re: Flowers, he was terrible early in the season and 100% a liability. He has looked better lately, but the OL issues aren’t about 1 guy — it’s about the unit as a whole. Makes Reese’s approach to the OL situation that much more of a head scratcher when there were so many question marks along the OL after ‘16.


I was discussing Flowers. And that's my point. Everyone wants to discuss Whitworth like he would have changed our whole season. Ridiculous.

Further, I'd say our O-line isn't why we're 1-6. Our defense can't hold a lead and our schemes suck on both sides of the ball.


Whitworth wouldn’t have saved the season, but Whitworth plus a draft pick (Ramcyk, Robinson; who a lot of people wanted) would’ve turned the OL from a weakness into a strength. A strong OL means better run game, better ToP, better drives, fewer negative plays, more options in the passing game.

The defense has been disappointing but good enough to win with. There’s simply no margin for error for the defense with this offense.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I feel sorry...  
2ndroundKO : 10/25/2017 6:18 pm : link
In comment 13664887 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13664842 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


In comment 13664677 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13664592 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.



The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.

Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.

The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.

It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.


I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.



Disagree. If you think a mobile QB is going to magically right the ship on offense I don’t know what to tell you.

Bottom of the league running game. Screen passes blown up by the defense. Quick passes short of the sticks on 3rd down situations. Non existent play action. The OL as a unit is handcuffing options offensively.

Re: Flowers, he was terrible early in the season and 100% a liability. He has looked better lately, but the OL issues aren’t about 1 guy — it’s about the unit as a whole. Makes Reese’s approach to the OL situation that much more of a head scratcher when there were so many question marks along the OL after ‘16.


I was discussing Flowers. And that's my point. Everyone wants to discuss Whitworth like he would have changed our whole season. Ridiculous.

Further, I'd say our O-line isn't why we're 1-6. Our defense can't hold a lead and our schemes suck on both sides of the ball.



Whitworth wouldn’t have saved the season, but Whitworth plus a draft pick (Ramcyk, Robinson; who a lot of people wanted) would’ve turned the OL from a weakness into a strength. A strong OL means better run game, better ToP, better drives, fewer negative plays, more options in the passing game.

The defense has been disappointing but good enough to win with. There’s simply no margin for error for the defense with this offense.

Possibly. I don't think the o-line has been the issue.
I miss the days when it was "if only Flowers didn't suck we'd  
markky : 10/25/2017 6:44 pm : link
be a contender". good times.

now everything sucks.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I feel sorry...  
gmenatlarge : 7:37 am : link
In comment 13665121 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
In comment 13664887 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13664842 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


In comment 13664677 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13664592 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:


Quote:


for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.



The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.

Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.

The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.

It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.


I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.



Disagree. If you think a mobile QB is going to magically right the ship on offense I don’t know what to tell you.

Bottom of the league running game. Screen passes blown up by the defense. Quick passes short of the sticks on 3rd down situations. Non existent play action. The OL as a unit is handcuffing options offensively.

Re: Flowers, he was terrible early in the season and 100% a liability. He has looked better lately, but the OL issues aren’t about 1 guy — it’s about the unit as a whole. Makes Reese’s approach to the OL situation that much more of a head scratcher when there were so many question marks along the OL after ‘16.


I was discussing Flowers. And that's my point. Everyone wants to discuss Whitworth like he would have changed our whole season. Ridiculous.

Further, I'd say our O-line isn't why we're 1-6. Our defense can't hold a lead and our schemes suck on both sides of the ball.



Whitworth wouldn’t have saved the season, but Whitworth plus a draft pick (Ramcyk, Robinson; who a lot of people wanted) would’ve turned the OL from a weakness into a strength. A strong OL means better run game, better ToP, better drives, fewer negative plays, more options in the passing game.

The defense has been disappointing but good enough to win with. There’s simply no margin for error for the defense with this offense.


Possibly. I don't think the o-line has been the issue.


Can't agree on the O-line, it is and will continue to be the main problem. Yes the defense has had its own problems, but a lot of those would have been vastly helped by some kind of offense that could produce more than one TD a game and some decent drives instead of 3 and outs!
