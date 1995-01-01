Reese is so full of sh*t...

In comment 13664887 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13664842 2ndroundKO said:





Quote:





In comment 13664677 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13664592 2ndroundKO said:





Quote:





In comment 13664342 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13664237 2ndroundKO said:





Quote:





for those who think Whitworth would have made a difference. LT hasn't been an issue since week two.







The OL needed to be fixed after last season. Everyone knew it.



Reese should’ve made a commitment to fixing it heading into ‘17, which he could’ve done by signing Whitworth and drafting Cam Robinson or Ryan Ramcyk. Both of those draft picks are starting and playing good football. Instead he went the shiny skill guy route with Marshall and Engram.



The OL is the reason the offense can’t move the ball consistently. If you can’t move the ball you can’t score points and you can’t keep your defense off the field.



It’s obvious Reese doesn’t know how to build an offensive line, and probably thinks a team can get away with suspect OL play after his experience from the ‘11 season.





I don't buy that. I watch plenty of games weekly and see most QB's running for their life. And a lot of them make plays. That slows down a defense and ultimately demoralizes them. The reality is that we have a QB who needs everything around him to be near perfect in order to succeed. That's just not realistic when he takes up as much cap space as he does. But this is not my point. I was speaking about Flowers specifically.







Disagree. If you think a mobile QB is going to magically right the ship on offense I don’t know what to tell you.



Bottom of the league running game. Screen passes blown up by the defense. Quick passes short of the sticks on 3rd down situations. Non existent play action. The OL as a unit is handcuffing options offensively.



Re: Flowers, he was terrible early in the season and 100% a liability. He has looked better lately, but the OL issues aren’t about 1 guy — it’s about the unit as a whole. Makes Reese’s approach to the OL situation that much more of a head scratcher when there were so many question marks along the OL after ‘16.





I was discussing Flowers. And that's my point. Everyone wants to discuss Whitworth like he would have changed our whole season. Ridiculous.



Further, I'd say our O-line isn't why we're 1-6. Our defense can't hold a lead and our schemes suck on both sides of the ball.







Whitworth wouldn’t have saved the season, but Whitworth plus a draft pick (Ramcyk, Robinson; who a lot of people wanted) would’ve turned the OL from a weakness into a strength. A strong OL means better run game, better ToP, better drives, fewer negative plays, more options in the passing game.



The defense has been disappointing but good enough to win with. There’s simply no margin for error for the defense with this offense.





Possibly. I don't think the o-line has been the issue.