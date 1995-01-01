Deion Sanders: Broncos should trade for Eli Manning

i'd listen UConn4523 : 10/25/2017 10:25 am : link if they are going to clean house than go all in.

Not the worst idea for the Broncos jcn56 : 10/25/2017 10:25 am : link but they don't exactly have much in the way of OL there either.

Deion doesn't really explain, he just states DonQuixote : 10/25/2017 10:28 am : link that the problem in Denver is the QB, Giants going nowhere, so "free eli"!

Broncos and Jaguars EddieNYG : 10/25/2017 10:29 am : link Make most sense.



Eli has a NO TRADE clause and he doesn't sound like a guy looking to get at of town any time soon.

Broncos instantly become my second favorite team TommytheElephant : 10/25/2017 10:30 am : link Then

Im not gonna lie - Id shed a tear TommytheElephant : 10/25/2017 10:31 am : link A lot of events happened in my life during the Eli era

Lots of memories forever linked with the Giants.



Trading Eli Manning for a bunch of picks (or several premium) picks mikeinbloomfield : 10/25/2017 10:31 am : link makes a lot of sense, actually. Shades of Hershel Walker.



I just don't trust Reese, et al to use those picks wisely.

Eli has a no trade clause blueblood : 10/25/2017 10:33 am : link so the point is moot unless Eli agrees.

Eli's going to be 37 and he's making $20M a year jcn56 : 10/25/2017 10:33 am : link Granted, some of that would fall on us since it's bonus money and would be accrued at trade time. Regardless, I'd highly doubt that we'd get multiple premium picks to send him to Denver.



That's not a knock on Eli, that's just what becomes of trade value when you're moving guys with big contracts.

Seriously, at this stage, it makes sense and I'd do it. NorwoodWideRight : 10/25/2017 10:33 am : link Rip off the band-aid now instead of peeling it off slowly next year and the year after. Start the process of rebuilding this team with a bevy of picks, plus a high draft pick and begin healing this team from the inside out.

RE: Eli's going to be 37 and he's making $20M a year NorwoodWideRight : 10/25/2017 10:34 am : link

Quote: Granted, some of that would fall on us since it's bonus money and would be accrued at trade time. Regardless, I'd highly doubt that we'd get multiple premium picks to send him to Denver.



That's not a knock on Eli, that's just what becomes of trade value when you're moving guys with big contracts.



I'd say a 2nd and a 4th and possibly a 7th. In comment 13664347 jcn56 said:I'd say a 2nd and a 4th and possibly a 7th.

Makes sense jeff57 : 10/25/2017 10:35 am : link They're not going to win anything with the QBs they have now.

I think it makes sense for bothe teams, but I agree with Victor in CT : 10/25/2017 10:36 am : link mike in bloomfield: I don't want Reese making those picks.

Eli is my favorite athlete of all-time.. Chris684 : 10/25/2017 10:37 am : link He is the type of fan favorite where you dread the end of his career or him playing on another team.



I am starting to feel like it is in Eli's best interest to wrap up his career elsewhere.



This organization has failed him. All that seems left is for him to take lumps behind a terrible o-line, throwing to a practice squad group of WRs and watching his W/L record and stats needlessly plummet.



It would be a sad and abrupt end but I think Eli can get to the playoffs with either Jacksonville or Denver THIS year. We all know what he's capable of when he gets there.



It was sad admitting all of that.

RE: Eli's going to be 37 and he's making $20M a year jeff57 : 10/25/2017 10:39 am : link

Quote: Granted, some of that would fall on us since it's bonus money and would be accrued at trade time. Regardless, I'd highly doubt that we'd get multiple premium picks to send him to Denver.



That's not a knock on Eli, that's just what becomes of trade value when you're moving guys with big contracts.



Denver is $11 million under. Which would just about fit the remainder of Eli's salary for the year In comment 13664347 jcn56 said:Denver is $11 million under. Which would just about fit the remainder of Eli's salary for the year

RE: Broncos and Jaguars jeff57 : 10/25/2017 10:40 am : link

Quote: Make most sense.



Eli has a NO TRADE clause and he doesn't sound like a guy looking to get at of town any time soon.



Could waive it for Denver. In comment 13664332 EddieNYG said:Could waive it for Denver.

Broncos pjcas18 : 10/25/2017 10:40 am : link have $11M in cap space in 2017 and just $23M for 2018, without Eli need to do some cap work to make it happen.



it's unlikely.



however, although it is unlikely I'd do it in a heartbeat, clears the way for the Giants to draft a QB in 2018 and/or get Webb some game action and see if he shows flashes.

RE: RE: Eli's going to be 37 and he's making $20M a year jcn56 : 10/25/2017 10:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13664347 jcn56 said:





Quote:





Granted, some of that would fall on us since it's bonus money and would be accrued at trade time. Regardless, I'd highly doubt that we'd get multiple premium picks to send him to Denver.



That's not a knock on Eli, that's just what becomes of trade value when you're moving guys with big contracts.







Denver is $11 million under. Which would just about fit the remainder of Eli's salary for the year



The point wasn't that they can't afford him (and if they aren't yet, they could easily restructure to get enough cap headroom). It's that people expecting multiple high picks to come flying back in our direction aren't realistic. In comment 13664357 jeff57 said:The point wasn't that they can't afford him (and if they aren't yet, they could easily restructure to get enough cap headroom). It's that people expecting multiple high picks to come flying back in our direction aren't realistic.

RE: Eli's going to be 37 and he's making $20M a year Scyber : 10/25/2017 10:41 am : link

Quote: Granted, some of that would fall on us since it's bonus money and would be accrued at trade time. Regardless, I'd highly doubt that we'd get multiple premium picks to send him to Denver.



That's not a knock on Eli, that's just what becomes of trade value when you're moving guys with big contracts.



Trade partner would assume:



~7 million for the rest of this year

16 million for 2018

17 million for 2019



Considering there is no dead cap for the trade partner if he they cut him after this year or after 2018, these salary numbers aren't that bad. In comment 13664347 jcn56 said:Trade partner would assume:~7 million for the rest of this year16 million for 201817 million for 2019Considering there is no dead cap for the trade partner if he they cut him after this year or after 2018, these salary numbers aren't that bad.

RE: RE: Broncos and Jaguars EricJ : 10/25/2017 10:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13664332 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





Make most sense.



Eli has a NO TRADE clause and he doesn't sound like a guy looking to get at of town any time soon.







Could waive it for Denver.



Why? Why would he waive it for Denver? What is so special about Denver? In comment 13664361 jeff57 said:Why? Why would he waive it for Denver? What is so special about Denver?

I would do it if Eli wanted to jcn56 : 10/25/2017 10:43 am : link I don't think the roster situation is anywhere near as dire as everyone else. There's a good, young core here - both on offense and on defense. There's some cap space, and there's dead weight that can be trimmed.



Even if you see the JPP and Vernon deals as albatrosses, they're the only ones, really. With the right stewardship the Giants could easily be back in contention next year with Eli at the helm.



If Eli didn't share that opinion, though - I'd grant him his wish, he's earned it.

not going to happen Les in TO : 10/25/2017 10:43 am : link and not because I think Eli would block it, I just think giants ownership/management is too conservative and there is way too much short-term thinking there to do something so drastic (on top of Mara getting hundreds of letters from Eli fanboys saying they will never buy a PSL or piece of Giants merchandise again). the giants operate like they are a public company: obsessed with the next quarterly results, when they should be thinking about the long-term success of the franchise.

RE: not going to happen NorwoodWideRight : 10/25/2017 10:44 am : link

Quote: and not because I think Eli would block it, I just think giants ownership/management is too conservative and there is way too much short-term thinking there to do something so drastic (on top of Mara getting hundreds of letters from Eli fanboys saying they will never buy a PSL or piece of Giants merchandise again). the giants operate like they are a public company: obsessed with the next quarterly results, when they should be thinking about the long-term success of the franchise.



Bingo. In comment 13664378 Les in TO said:Bingo.

RE: RE: RE: Broncos and Jaguars jeff57 : 10/25/2017 10:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 13664361 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13664332 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





Make most sense.



Eli has a NO TRADE clause and he doesn't sound like a guy looking to get at of town any time soon.







Could waive it for Denver.







Why? Why would he waive it for Denver? What is so special about Denver?



Why? His brother played there and won a super bowl there. And the team is built to win now. In comment 13664368 EricJ said:Why? His brother played there and won a super bowl there. And the team is built to win now.

This would be awesome if he goes to Denver NYSports1 : 10/25/2017 10:46 am : link Makes that team instantly better and allows the Giants to see what they have in Davis Webb before the draft.



Do it Mara....Just do it



I will take a 3rd for Eli

RE: I would do it if Eli wanted to BillKo : 10/25/2017 10:49 am : link

Quote: I don't think the roster situation is anywhere near as dire as everyone else. There's a good, young core here - both on offense and on defense. There's some cap space, and there's dead weight that can be trimmed.



Even if you see the JPP and Vernon deals as albatrosses, they're the only ones, really. With the right stewardship the Giants could easily be back in contention next year with Eli at the helm.



If Eli didn't share that opinion, though - I'd grant him his wish, he's earned it.



Agreed on everything written here.



And isn't the Vernon contract one they can get out of rather easily after next year? In comment 13664376 jcn56 said:Agreed on everything written here.And isn't the Vernon contract one they can get out of rather easily after next year?

RE: Eli is my favorite athlete of all-time.. AcidTest : 10/25/2017 10:51 am : link

Quote: He is the type of fan favorite where you dread the end of his career or him playing on another team.



I am starting to feel like it is in Eli's best interest to wrap up his career elsewhere.



This organization has failed him. All that seems left is for him to take lumps behind a terrible o-line, throwing to a practice squad group of WRs and watching his W/L record and stats needlessly plummet.



It would be a sad and abrupt end but I think Eli can get to the playoffs with either Jacksonville or Denver THIS year. We all know what he's capable of when he gets there.



It was sad admitting all of that.



Agreed. Reese has wasted the last five or six years of Eli's career. I doubt his "no trade" clause would be an impediment if he had a chance to go to a contender. I do agree that given his age and contract nobody is going to give us a bevy of premium picks. In comment 13664355 Chris684 said:Agreed. Reese has wasted the last five or six years of Eli's career. I doubt his "no trade" clause would be an impediment if he had a chance to go to a contender. I do agree that given his age and contract nobody is going to give us a bevy of premium picks.

If Eli was moved to Jax or Denver Chris684 : 10/25/2017 10:55 am : link it would immediately add some interest for me for the rest of the season as I'd pull for either team to make some noise.

RE: RE: I would do it if Eli wanted to jcn56 : 10/25/2017 10:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13664376 jcn56 said:





Quote:





I don't think the roster situation is anywhere near as dire as everyone else. There's a good, young core here - both on offense and on defense. There's some cap space, and there's dead weight that can be trimmed.



Even if you see the JPP and Vernon deals as albatrosses, they're the only ones, really. With the right stewardship the Giants could easily be back in contention next year with Eli at the helm.



If Eli didn't share that opinion, though - I'd grant him his wish, he's earned it.







Agreed on everything written here.



And isn't the Vernon contract one they can get out of rather easily after next year?



Yep, and JPP the year after.



The other thing to remember is that rebuilding the OL - Pugh was in his option year this year, and counted almost $9M against the cap. Signing someone else would effectively only bump up this year's cap by $4-5M based on recent contracts. In comment 13664399 BillKo said:Yep, and JPP the year after.The other thing to remember is that rebuilding the OL - Pugh was in his option year this year, and counted almost $9M against the cap. Signing someone else would effectively only bump up this year's cap by $4-5M based on recent contracts.

Eli is in his twilight years Banks : 10/25/2017 10:59 am : link and hasn't exactly looked sharp. We would get very little in return even if he agreed to it.

The Bronco's Oline is also a mess Simms11 : 10/25/2017 11:03 am : link or do you not remember JPP getting three sacks in that game. He'd get killed behind that line too and the personnel he would have available on offense are on par with the folks we had here. The only difference is their Defense playing a tad better then ours.

This .... Bluesbreaker : 10/25/2017 11:26 am : link I can't see Denver

giving a lot of premium picks for Eli.



I don't have it in my heart to trade Easy E

RE: The Bronco's Oline is also a mess Giant Fan Dan : 10/25/2017 11:30 am : link

Quote: or do you not remember JPP getting three sacks in that game. He'd get killed behind that line too and the personnel he would have available on offense are on par with the folks we had here. The only difference is their Defense playing a tad better then ours.

I think one of the implications here is that, even with a crappy OL, that Eli could perform and take a team to the playoffs if there was a competent offensive coordinator and a non-retarded offensive scheme.

Eli's one of my all-time favorite players, and seeing him in another uniform would be wicked sad, but I'd really like to see him get a chance at another ring before he hangs it up - the Giants organization is just too much of a mess at this point. In comment 13664437 Simms11 said:I think one of the implications here is that, even with a crappy OL, that Eli could perform and take a team to the playoffs if there was a competent offensive coordinator and a non-retarded offensive scheme.Eli's one of my all-time favorite players, and seeing him in another uniform would be wicked sad, but I'd really like to see him get a chance at another ring before he hangs it up - the Giants organization is just too much of a mess at this point.

It won't happen now. Tom from LI : 10/25/2017 11:31 am : link but it is a possibility next season. I think either way this is Eli's last year if Ben and Jerry stay in power.



Again, we don't know what is going on behind the scenes. We don't know if Jerry and Brainiac have Mara's ear and is placing the blame on Eli for the reason the offense is not working.



Its a touchy subject, and there's if Eli goes to Denver and they win a Super Bowl with him.. the fans here will lose their collective sh!t if there isn't an answer being drafted or already on the team..



Eli doesn't work here if he wants to keep his consecutive starts string in play. If they draft or go with Webb.. Eli will probably be a healthy benched player ... that's not fair to him.



On a number of occasions Eli has said steve in ky : 10/25/2017 11:41 am : link how important it was for him to retire a NY Giant and have played his entire career with only one team.



Unless this organization is wanting to dump on Eli I would be surprised that he would change his mind at this point of his career and agree to a trade.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Broncos and Jaguars EricJ : 10/25/2017 11:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13664368 EricJ said:





Quote:





In comment 13664361 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13664332 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





Make most sense.



Eli has a NO TRADE clause and he doesn't sound like a guy looking to get at of town any time soon.







Could waive it for Denver.







Why? Why would he waive it for Denver? What is so special about Denver?







Why? His brother played there and won a super bowl there. And the team is built to win now.



So... his brother played and won with the Colts too BFD. I am sure the last thing Eli wants to do is be measured up to his brother again. Also, what makes you think that Denver is going to win with Eli at QB? Maybe Elway sees Eli and does not think the price is worth the difference in play vs what they have at QB now. Not to mention the learning curve on the system, getting in sync with the WRs, etc

In comment 13664387 jeff57 said:So... his brother played and won with the Colts too BFD. I am sure the last thing Eli wants to do is be measured up to his brother again. Also, what makes you think that Denver is going to win with Eli at QB? Maybe Elway sees Eli and does not think the price is worth the difference in play vs what they have at QB now. Not to mention the learning curve on the system, getting in sync with the WRs, etc

Some will rather have the Giants lose the next 10 years NYSports1 : 10/25/2017 11:46 am : link over trading or cutting Eli Manning.



Sad really

I'd do it because it would be the best thing for Eli Bill L : 10/25/2017 11:56 am : link to play for a better fanbase.

It would be terribly ironic moespree : 10/25/2017 12:11 pm : link If trading Eli for a bunch of draft picks, leads to an improved offensive line because of those very draft picks. But as long as they didn't mess it up that's probably what would happen.

They kept it under wraps MetsAreBack : 10/25/2017 12:14 pm : link but my sense was that the Peyton - Elway/organization relationship did not end well. Not sure the Mannings would want to play for it again.



Jacksonville is such an obvious, everyone wins destination here. They have a great shot to win their shitty division, despite currently asking their QB to throw the ball 10 times a game. Add Eli, and maybe Martavis B, and they go from an easy out come January, to a scary one.

Since he started his career not wanting to play for one crappy team RobCarpenter : 10/25/2017 12:16 pm : link What's wrong with him saying at the end of his career that he doesn't want to stay with another team that sucks?



I doubt the Giants would trade him b/c they are much too conservative, but they need the draft picks (and a new GM/coach, of course) to rebuild the OL. A #1 in 2018 and a #2 in 2019 would be a nice haul.



It would be nice to see Eli go out of the NFL in a way reminiscent of his brother and not his father.

I'd love it, would really enjoy watching him win a SB for them this yr montanagiant : 10/25/2017 12:17 pm : link To throw into the face of all the Eli haters on here.

Everytime some putz in the media aimrocky : 10/25/2017 12:21 pm : link suggests we trade Eli, are we going to post it on this site?

RE: Since he started his career not wanting to play for one crappy team steve in ky : 10/25/2017 12:28 pm : link

Quote: What's wrong with him saying at the end of his career that he doesn't want to stay with another team that sucks?







It isn't that it is wrong but instead it is not something he has said. Even recently he again repeated how he wanted to stay with the Giants for remainder of his career.



In comment 13664570 RobCarpenter said:It isn't that it is wrong but instead it is not something he has said. Even recently he again repeated how he wanted to stay with the Giants for remainder of his career.

RE: I'd love it, would really enjoy watching him win a SB for them this yr jcn56 : 10/25/2017 12:30 pm : link

Quote: To throw into the face of all the Eli haters on here.



And on the flip side, most of them would love to be able to throw it in your face if he were to flop in a new locale.



Good to see that BBI operates like a lot of America these days, almost entirely on spite. In comment 13664572 montanagiant said:And on the flip side, most of them would love to be able to throw it in your face if he were to flop in a new locale.Good to see that BBI operates like a lot of America these days, almost entirely on spite.

RE: RE: I'd love it, would really enjoy watching him win a SB for them this yr Bill L : 10/25/2017 12:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13664572 montanagiant said:





Quote:





To throw into the face of all the Eli haters on here.







And on the flip side, most of them would love to be able to throw it in your face if he were to flop in a new locale.



Good to see that BBI operates like a lot of America these days, almost entirely on spite. I guess. But then at the end of the day you have one group gleeful because of someone's success and the other gleeful because someone failed. That's more than sad, IMO. I thought schadenfreude was more German than American. In comment 13664599 jcn56 said:I guess. But then at the end of the day you have one group gleeful because of someone's success and the other gleeful because someone failed. That's more than sad, IMO. I thought schadenfreude was more German than American.

I've been very critical of Eli's play here LG in NYC : 10/25/2017 1:27 pm : link but I think this would be awesome if it happened (which it won't) and I will cheer loudly for DEN to win the SB this year so Eli can get all of the accolades he deserves.



and then when the SB is over I will forget about DEN and Eli and will root even louder for our team to come back to prominence next year with a new GM, new HC, new QB and hopefully the start of a new, successful era.



Not sure why it has to be one or the other.

The Giants have about 3M available in cap space right now. Devon : 10/25/2017 2:19 pm : link Where are they exactly finding all the rest they'd have to eat to trade him in season? People keep bringing up how Denver or the Jags can take his contract, but that's largely missing the point.



The NFL is set so that these mid season mega deals are close to impossible. And this would be just that. Let it go and just accept they'll likely just have to cut him this offseason, after riding out the year.

RE: They kept it under wraps BrettNYG10 : 10/25/2017 2:37 pm : link

Quote: but my sense was that the Peyton - Elway/organization relationship did not end well. Not sure the Mannings would want to play for it again.



Jacksonville is such an obvious, everyone wins destination here. They have a great shot to win their shitty division, despite currently asking their QB to throw the ball 10 times a game. Add Eli, and maybe Martavis B, and they go from an easy out come January, to a scary one.



Why didn't the Peyton/Bronco relationship end well? In comment 13664566 MetsAreBack said:Why didn't the Peyton/Bronco relationship end well?

dont you remember how they drew out his retirement MetsAreBack : 10/25/2017 2:56 pm : link had to cut him by certain date to avoid paying him more money... were seriously considering starting Osweiler in playoffs until he got hurt... Archie Manning saying publicly a few times that offseason that Peyton wouldnt play for Denver again... the whole Papa Johns on the sideline when they won... the owner and Elway praising the defense and coaching staff during the AFC and SB celebrations, no mention of Peyton... etc.



Just a strong hunch i guess, but I dont think it ended well. Has Peyton been honored at Invesco since? - I know he's been to Indy a few times.

... BrettNYG10 : 10/25/2017 2:59 pm : link I don't really remember that outside of the Papa John's stuff. Thanks.

Peyton played like horseshit there KWALL2 : 10/25/2017 3:55 pm : link He shouldn't have any problem that the team considered going with another QB.



I don't think Denver would make the deal. They have OL issues so why bring in Eli?



They have their QB and he's mobile. He's also really cheap for a few more years. Gives them an advantage to spend big to build around him. He hasn't played well the past 2 games but he's talented. They'll stick with him.



If Eli has to go I'd like it to be JAX. Bortles sucks. Strong running game and defense. Eli could win there.





RE: RE: I'd love it, would really enjoy watching him win a SB for them this yr montanagiant : 10/25/2017 4:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13664572 montanagiant said:





Quote:





To throw into the face of all the Eli haters on here.







And on the flip side, most of them would love to be able to throw it in your face if he were to flop in a new locale.



Good to see that BBI operates like a lot of America these days, almost entirely on spite.

And yet we both know that wouldn't happen so nice pipe dream

In comment 13664599 jcn56 said:And yet we both know that wouldn't happen so nice pipe dream

RE: RE: RE: I'd love it, would really enjoy watching him win a SB for them this yr montanagiant : 10/25/2017 4:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13664599 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13664572 montanagiant said:





Quote:





To throw into the face of all the Eli haters on here.







And on the flip side, most of them would love to be able to throw it in your face if he were to flop in a new locale.



Good to see that BBI operates like a lot of America these days, almost entirely on spite.





And yet we both know that wouldn't happen so nice pipe dream

And your damn right there is a bit of spite towards a group that goes out of its way to constantly apply blame towards him, that constantly look for ways to feed an agenda they have towards Eli>



He has been the consummate pro here and was hugely instrumental in two of the best SB runs we ever had and the way he gets treated on here at times is disgusting In comment 13665041 montanagiant said:And your damn right there is a bit of spite towards a group that goes out of its way to constantly apply blame towards him, that constantly look for ways to feed an agenda they have towards Eli>He has been the consummate pro here and was hugely instrumental in two of the best SB runs we ever had and the way he gets treated on here at times is disgusting

Hold on Modus Operandi : 10/25/2017 4:56 pm : link Why is it digusting to point out that your highest paid player - who is 37 - isn't playing well and hasn't player well going on 2-3 years?



There isn't a single athlete in any sport that's been immune to this sort of thing. Why is Eli special?





RE: Hold on montanagiant : 10/25/2017 5:06 pm : link

Quote: Why is it digusting to point out that your highest paid player - who is 37 - isn't playing well and hasn't player well going on 2-3 years?



There isn't a single athlete in any sport that's been immune to this sort of thing. Why is Eli special?



M.O. that is fine, there is nothing wrong with warranted Criticism. My point addresses the ones that go to ridiculous levels of unwarranted criticism of the guy. You can see it every week in Game Threads on here even when we win a damn game and he plays well. There is a contingent on this board that seeks to apply blame regardless of the validity of it In comment 13665047 Modus Operandi said:M.O. that is fine, there is nothing wrong with warranted Criticism. My point addresses the ones that go to ridiculous levels of unwarranted criticism of the guy. You can see it every week in Game Threads on here even when we win a damn game and he plays well. There is a contingent on this board that seeks to apply blame regardless of the validity of it

RE: Eli is in his twilight years old man : 10/25/2017 8:14 pm : link

Quote: and hasn't exactly looked sharp. We would get very little in return even if he agreed to it.

Sadly +1.

Having an historically adequate OL will hurt a QB; having a poor OL for 5+ years will ruin a QB(Calling David Carr!).

Be lucky to get a 3rd or 4th.

Irony: IF he had an average to good OL that could make the run game work,team is likely 5-2 or better, and we are not having this discussion. And even if we were we'd start at a 3rd or even a 2nd. In comment 13664430 Banks said:Sadly +1.Having an historically adequate OL will hurt a QB; having a poor OL for 5+ years will ruin a QB(Calling David Carr!).Be lucky to get a 3rd or 4th.Irony: IF he had an average to good OL that could make the run game work,team is likely 5-2 or better, and we are not having this discussion. And even if we were we'd start at a 3rd or even a 2nd.

Eli isn't going anywhere for at least 5-10 years micky : 10/25/2017 8:18 pm : link .

RE: Eli isn't going anywhere for at least 5-10 years Les in TO : 10/25/2017 8:45 pm : link

Quote: . if you mean 1 more year as the starter and 4-9 more years in the front office or community relations role I concur In comment 13665219 micky said:if you mean 1 more year as the starter and 4-9 more years in the front office or community relations role I concur

They should try. Matt M. : 4:08 am : link And, if the Giants plan on drafting a QB, they should make the deal.