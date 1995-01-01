Gary Myers: One of the worst kept secrets in the NFL...

Reese MookGiants : 10/25/2017 1:07 pm : link not losing his job two years ago is something I will never quite understand

What's Gary Myers infatuation with TC? OdellBeckhamJr : 10/25/2017 1:07 pm : link He loves to shit on him

I hereby plea with Giant fans Blue Angel : 10/25/2017 1:10 pm : link That they continuously shout REESE MUST GO in every home game.





I thought that was pretty clear jcn56 : 10/25/2017 1:12 pm : link If not that Reese was keeping his job, that the implication was Coughlin was to blame. I never read the Giants move that way - if they thought Coughlin was entirely to blame, they'd have no need for the 'put on notice' statements'. They just figured they'd take the less risky move of making one move at a time, move TC out first, Reese out next if things didn't improve.

... christian : 10/25/2017 1:13 pm : link Myers reprising his role as world's biggest shit stiring dork I see.

I don't blame Coughlin for thinkig that way at all. Impressions matter Victor in CT : 10/25/2017 1:13 pm : link That move gave the impression that it was TCs fault and absolved Reese.



The halfway approach will cause the rebuild to take much longer than it could have.

As he should jtfuoco : 10/25/2017 1:14 pm : link have been Coughlin wins maybe 12-13 games last year with that defense and a normal functioning offense

If they were to do that it would need to be in the tradition of the "Goodnight Ladies" tune which was used for the "Goodbye Allie" chorus.

Yeah... T-Bone : 10/25/2017 1:16 pm : link because Myers has been such a staunch Coughlin supporter that he'd know how Coughlin felt when he 'resigned' as HC.



Every other time this clown puts out a column everyone clowns him. Not sure why this one should be any different.

No the only way it happens if fans don't show up empty stadiums effect owners more than silly chants

I'm not so sure TC told ownership that Simms11 : 10/25/2017 1:21 pm : link but he was probably thinking it and quite possibly would have told those close football peers how he felt, perhaps even Snee.

Coughlin made a comment during an inteview bradshaw44 : 10/25/2017 1:24 pm : link Last season to the affect of, “would have been nice if they had gone on a $200 mil spending spree when I was the coach.”



I’ve always felt he thought this way.

On top of Mara thinking that JR is responsible ron mexico : 10/25/2017 1:25 pm : link He also has to feel that there are candidates sout there that he thinks can do a better job and be a "cultural fit" before firing him. That may or may not be the case.



Remember the giants hve NEVER fired a GM









When Coughlin was allowed to "retire"... Dan in the Springs : 10/25/2017 1:26 pm : link and he walked off the stage without shaking Mara's hand, it was clear to everyone he was "incensed". It was in all the headlines at the time. Not really a secret that he was upset about Reese keeping his job when the roster sucked, which even ownership admitted at the end of 2015. IIRC one of the things Mara said at the time was that the team did not have a lot of "championship-caliber players" and that it needed a rebuild.

Tom has not coached again BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/25/2017 1:27 pm : link He is an executive, which is another job all together, but not coaching again is pretty endearing.



At this point, who cares though.

"jerry knows this is on him" mattlawson : 10/25/2017 1:28 pm : link he may very well be out.



The coach on the other hand was ownership likely encouraging coughlin to "retire" so that the love affair with macadoo could live on without him being scooped up elsewhere.



no one looks good right now.

RE: On top of Mara thinking that JR is responsible Dan in the Springs : 10/25/2017 1:28 pm : link

Quote: He also has to feel that there are candidates sout there that he thinks can do a better job and be a "cultural fit" before firing him. That may or may not be the case.



Remember the giants hve NEVER fired a GM





Didn't Robustelli get fired in '78? If he wasn't fired, I think it may have been one of those things like Coughlin wasn't fired. He may have announced his decision to "retire" but I think it was clear that the Giants wanted to move on.

RE: Coughlin made a comment during an inteview mattlawson : 10/25/2017 1:29 pm : link

Quote: Last season to the affect of, “would have been nice if they had gone on a $200 mil spending spree when I was the coach.”



I’ve always felt he thought this way.





i remember it vividly and i agree. In comment 13664695 bradshaw44 said:i remember it vividly and i agree.

Makes me sick to think how much they fucked this team up BigBlue4You09 : 10/25/2017 1:31 pm : link Epic fail by everyone involved

RE: RE: On top of Mara thinking that JR is responsible Victor in CT : 10/25/2017 1:34 pm : link

Robustelli wanted out for 2 years prior but stayed on as a favor to Wellington Mara. He was leaving after 1978 regardless

fuck Gary Myers djm : 10/25/2017 1:54 pm : link ..he has NO credibility as far as I am concerned. Fuck him.

these frickin reporters djm : 10/25/2017 1:55 pm : link love to throw shit around like it's no big deal but to actually proclaim that Coughlin wanted the GM to lose his job too is just pathetic. What does that even accomplish even if it was true? It's just a dooshbag thing to say. Fuck Myers. The guy is garbage.

If the team were 6-1, coming off 11-5, we'd be saying 81_Great_Dane : 10/25/2017 1:57 pm : link that keeping Reese was the right move. But they're 1-6, and there's no avoiding the fact that it wasn't. The team looks under-manned, slow, inept and badly coached. You watch other teams and they look fast and confident. The Giants look slow and confused. It wasn't better under TC most of the time, either. Something's wrong. Coach? GM? Both? Just hope it's not John Mara, because he's not going anywhere.

RE: I thought that was pretty clear HomerJones45 : 10/25/2017 1:58 pm : link

Of course you didn't read it that way. Coughlin clearly got the blame, at least in some quarters of the front office. There is another possibility for the "put on notice" business.

RE: RE: Coughlin made a comment during an inteview Mark C : 10/25/2017 1:58 pm : link

Whatever.



Coughlin was fired because he'd become an old, stubborn, angry guy who had personally lost multiple games for three seasons running because of bad decision-making, poor preparation and game planning (including failure to make any in-game adjustments), undue loyalty to bad assistant coaches, and refusing to put his best players on the field. He was coaching one of the elite franchises in all of sports, in New York, and had missed the playoffs four years in a row. And, by the way, mister "ten minutes early is late" also had seriously lost his way in terms of disciplining his players (Remember how he failed to reign in OBJ on multiple occasions when his behavior was clearly hurting the team?).



Whatever.

Coughlin was fired because he'd become an old, stubborn, angry guy who had personally lost multiple games for three seasons running because of bad decision-making, poor preparation and game planning (including failure to make any in-game adjustments), undue loyalty to bad assistant coaches, and refusing to put his best players on the field. He was coaching one of the elite franchises in all of sports, in New York, and had missed the playoffs four years in a row. And, by the way, mister "ten minutes early is late" also had seriously lost his way in terms of disciplining his players (Remember how he failed to reign in OBJ on multiple occasions when his behavior was clearly hurting the team?).

This endless stream of tears over letting Coughlin go is really annoying, and to blame his performance in those last few years all on Reese is a little like saying that even a hall of fame quarterback shouldn't be expected to accomplish anything with the present offense. Bullshit.

This is a topic that Giants fans will be divided on for a while to com Pete in 'Vliet : 10/25/2017 1:58 pm : link Imo, Coughing is a hof headcoach, who became a scapegoat because of some on the field mistakes including clock management.



But he and MacAdoo had that offense overachieving in 2015. The lack of preparation has become evident, in both game planning and execution since his departure.



This team has more talent on both sides of the ball than Coughing had his last few years with the franchise. Yet, they are far less productive, aside from Space defense last year.

and of course it's time to shoot the messenger HomerJones45 : 10/25/2017 2:05 pm : link If you are a head coach and you get canned and the GM gets retained, you don't think the head coach would feel and it would look like it was all the HC's fault? On top of which there is truth to the contention that Reese has not done a good job since at least 2011.

This shits not rocket science idiotsavant : 10/25/2017 2:12 pm : link Run and stop the run.



__-----



And if you cannot, get players and coaches who can.



If the GM failed at this, getting such players. Which has been glaring, can him also.



DL has been great at times, not so great at others .



OL has that one game, out of 7.

RE: RE: RE: Coughlin made a comment during an inteview TurdFurguson : 10/25/2017 2:36 pm : link

Coughlin was fired because he'd become an old, stubborn, angry guy who had personally lost multiple games for three seasons running because of bad decision-making, poor preparation and game planning (including failure to make any in-game adjustments), undue loyalty to bad assistant coaches, and refusing to put his best players on the field. He was coaching one of the elite franchises in all of sports, in New York, and had missed the playoffs four years in a row. And, by the way, mister "ten minutes early is late" also had seriously lost his way in terms of disciplining his players (Remember how he failed to reign in OBJ on multiple occasions when his behavior was clearly hurting the team?).



This endless stream of tears over letting Coughlin go is really annoying, and to blame his performance in those last few years all on Reese is a little like saying that even a hall of fame quarterback shouldn't be expected to accomplish anything with the present offense. Bullshit.



Ok.



Coughlin made mistakes, no question. However, from a historical point of view, the Giants were one of the most unlucky team related to injuries IN HISTORY that 3 years of Coughlin’s reign. There was an article somewhere on the interwebs talking about this. Adding in shitty drafting and I’d be hard pressed to see anyone outside of Belicheat doing much better.



I would take TC back today in a heartbeat.

Ok.

Coughlin made mistakes, no question. However, from a historical point of view, the Giants were one of the most unlucky team related to injuries IN HISTORY that 3 years of Coughlin's reign. There was an article somewhere on the interwebs talking about this. Adding in shitty drafting and I'd be hard pressed to see anyone outside of Belicheat doing much better.

I would take TC back today in a heartbeat.

RE: RE: RE: Coughlin made a comment during an inteview T-Bone : 10/25/2017 2:57 pm : link

Coughlin was fired because he'd become an old, stubborn, angry guy who had personally lost multiple games for three seasons running because of bad decision-making, poor preparation and game planning (including failure to make any in-game adjustments), undue loyalty to bad assistant coaches, and refusing to put his best players on the field. He was coaching one of the elite franchises in all of sports, in New York, and had missed the playoffs four years in a row. And, by the way, mister "ten minutes early is late" also had seriously lost his way in terms of disciplining his players (Remember how he failed to reign in OBJ on multiple occasions when his behavior was clearly hurting the team?).



This endless stream of tears over letting Coughlin go is really annoying, and to blame his performance in those last few years all on Reese is a little like saying that even a hall of fame quarterback shouldn't be expected to accomplish anything with the present offense. Bullshit.



+1!

Well Coughlin s joeinpa : 10/25/2017 3:14 pm : link Contention that Reese should have gone with him, if true, looks pretty good now.



T. C. Has been validated.

Or, more to the point, agreeing here idiotsavant : 10/25/2017 3:48 pm : link What new coach would hire on knowing that not only did they fail to give T.C. a line, but were probably not gaining a line for the next group either?



Only one who agreed to buy into this madness as a Given for entry.



A sort of 'emperor with no clothes' scenario, blinded by the company script.

With TC gone, Reese has been exposed as a joke. Dave in Hoboken : 10/25/2017 3:55 pm : link There were some who said those last few years of TC weren't Reese's fault (despite being GM) because TC had too much control over the roster.



Now 2 years later and the team is in even worse shape than TC's last few years here.



I said it since TC was fired in 2015, TC & Reese should've either been both kept or both fired. Not this keep one, fire one nonsense.



They fired one, kept one, and it fixed nothing. The $200 million dollar band-aid on defense kept things covered up for 1 season (last season), but it wasn't anywhere near enough to make-up for YEARS of pitiful drafting by Reese.



He's next, as he should be.

RE: With TC gone, Reese has been exposed as a joke. mdc1 : 10/25/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: There were some who said those last few years of TC weren't Reese's fault (despite being GM) because TC had too much control over the roster.



Now 2 years later and the team is in even worse shape than TC's last few years here.



I said it since TC was fired in 2015, TC & Reese should've either been both kept or both fired. Not this keep one, fire one nonsense.



They fired one, kept one, and it fixed nothing. The $200 million dollar band-aid on defense kept things covered up for 1 season (last season), but it wasn't anywhere near enough to make-up for YEARS of pitiful drafting by Reese.



He's next, as he should be.



Reese is a gimmick GM, BPA passrushing DEs, back flip specialists etc.

I told Eric this... Slade : 10/25/2017 4:52 pm : link before the "resignation"....

RE: If the team were 6-1, coming off 11-5, we'd be saying old man : 10/25/2017 4:55 pm : link

Quote: that keeping Reese was the right move. But they're 1-6, and there's no avoiding the fact that it wasn't. The team looks under-manned, slow, inept and badly coached. You watch other teams and they look fast and confident. The Giants look slow and confused. It wasn't better under TC most of the time, either. Something's wrong. Coach? GM? Both? Just hope it's not John Mara, because he's not going anywhere.

6-1 would likely mean that THIS OL somehow came together, somehow, and there was hope if that played out the 2nd half of the season...otherwise it was a fluke start, imitating some of TCs seasons. But in either case it would be a masking of weaknessesin the OL, and LB, and with 3 FA OLs next year, NOT addressing OL until #6 was inexcuseable, and Reese must go.

He wrote that old man : 10/25/2017 4:59 pm : link for the 3 Giants fans around the world that didnt know it, and the 15 non-G football fans world wide that also didnt.

In other words he had nothing to write but owed the paper a column.

I don't see where he is wrong montanagiant : 10/25/2017 5:00 pm : link Reese should have been canned also

RE: RE: I thought that was pretty clear Gatorade Dunk : 10/25/2017 5:10 pm : link

Of course you didn't read it that way. Coughlin clearly got the blame, at least in some quarters of the front office. There is another possibility for the "put on notice" business.

Oh, do tell! What's the other possibility for the "put on notice" business?

... christian : 10/25/2017 5:16 pm : link There's plenty of broken in the organization and has been since 2012/2013.



The head coach is practically easier to fire and replace, simply because scouting, UFA, draft are post-season activities and present difficult timelines.



Reese's time has now come to a close, and that's pretty obvious.



When you suck as hard as we've had for 5 of the last 6 seasons, everyone gets fired.

RE: I told Eric this... mdc1 : 10/25/2017 6:54 pm : link

Quote: before the "resignation"....



TC body language when avoid handshake with Mara was personal. Then when we spent 200m on defense that pretty much told you everything you needed to know. They needed to blame TC or use as an opportunity to place all the blame on him to move on.

RE: This is a topic that Giants fans will be divided on for a while to com mdc1 : 10/25/2017 7:01 pm : link

Quote: Imo, Coughing is a hof headcoach, who became a scapegoat because of some on the field mistakes including clock management.



But he and MacAdoo had that offense overachieving in 2015. The lack of preparation has become evident, in both game planning and execution since his departure.



This team has more talent on both sides of the ball than Coughing had his last few years with the franchise. Yet, they are far less productive, aside from Space defense last year.



dead on, and the rookie HC has had 2 impotent offensive units for 2 seasons now without that Coughlin factor. Promoting McAdoo to HC was something many here do not desire given his lack of experience flying the plane by himself.

Clear as day rocco8112 : 10/25/2017 7:36 pm : link ownership blamed Coughlin for the Giants's troubles and canned him. The promoted the OC he hired to the top job, kept his DC and GM/front office stayed intact.



Pretty clear they put TV out to pasture. Reese got a pass at that time and he may get a pass again. I am curious now of what Coughlin would have done with last years squad.



Biggest joke of all is that McAdoo was given the job to keep offensive stability to usher in a positive last chapter for Eli. A plan that is now beyond a shadow of a doubt an abject failure. The Giants for two seasons now have been one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL.



Sucks.





I don't think Reese got "a pass" at all. shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/25/2017 7:48 pm : link I think he just got a longer leash because of his age and the fact ownership values stability in the front office. They've had only 3 GMs since 1979.

McAdoo would have to go with Reese dpinzow : 10/25/2017 8:48 pm : link We would get a GM worse than Reese as a replacement because no good GM is going to take McAdoo instead of his own coach

RE: This is a topic that Giants fans will be divided on for a while to com Ten Ton Hammer : 10/25/2017 10:05 pm : link

Quote: Imo, Coughing is a hof headcoach, who became a scapegoat because of some on the field mistakes including clock management.



But he and MacAdoo had that offense overachieving in 2015. The lack of preparation has become evident, in both game planning and execution since his departure.



This team has more talent on both sides of the ball than Coughing had his last few years with the franchise. Yet, they are far less productive, aside from Space defense last year.



It wasn't just "some" mistakes at situational football. It was years of bad football. How many hall of fame coaches go four-plus years without making the playoffs WITH a franchise quarterback?

Gary Myers is worse than the plague until he writes something I want Devon : 1:22 am : link to hear.



Anyway, it was obvious Coughlin was scapegoated (even though he also deserved to be fired). He wouldn't have been human if he wasn't salty about that.

I wouldn't be surprised if this was true Matt M. : 4:05 am : link But, I sure as shit won't accept it as true from the moron that is Gary Meyers.