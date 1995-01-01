Gary Myers: One of the worst kept secrets in the NFL...

In his article on Jerry Reese's presser yesterday:
|One of the worst kept secrets in the NFL is Coughlin was not only upset at being fired, but he was incensed that Reese, who was responsible for providing him the players, wasn’t fired with him.
First time I've actually seen that in print.
By taking responsibility for Giants’ failures, Jerry Reese laying foundation to lose his job
not losing his job two years ago is something I will never quite understand
That they continuously shout REESE MUST GO in every home game.
If not that Reese was keeping his job, that the implication was Coughlin was to blame. I never read the Giants move that way - if they thought Coughlin was entirely to blame, they'd have no need for the 'put on notice' statements'. They just figured they'd take the less risky move of making one move at a time, move TC out first, Reese out next if things didn't improve.
Myers reprising his role as world's biggest shit stiring dork I see.
That move gave the impression that it was TCs fault and absolved Reese.
The halfway approach will cause the rebuild to take much longer than it could have.
have been Coughlin wins maybe 12-13 games last year with that defense and a normal functioning offense
In comment 13664671
Blue Angel said:
| That they continuously shout REESE MUST GO in every home game.
If they were to do that it would need to be in the tradition of the "Goodnight Ladies" tune which was used for the "Goodbye Allie" chorus.
because Myers has been such a staunch Coughlin supporter that he'd know how Coughlin felt when he 'resigned' as HC.
Every other time this clown puts out a column everyone clowns him. Not sure why this one should be any different.
In comment 13664671
Blue Angel said:
| That they continuously shout REESE MUST GO in every home game.
No the only way it happens if fans don't show up empty stadiums effect owners more than silly chants
but he was probably thinking it and quite possibly would have told those close football peers how he felt, perhaps even Snee.
Last season to the affect of, “would have been nice if they had gone on a $200 mil spending spree when I was the coach.”
I’ve always felt he thought this way.
He also has to feel that there are candidates sout there that he thinks can do a better job and be a "cultural fit" before firing him. That may or may not be the case.
Remember the giants hve NEVER fired a GM
and he walked off the stage without shaking Mara's hand, it was clear to everyone he was "incensed". It was in all the headlines at the time. Not really a secret that he was upset about Reese keeping his job when the roster sucked, which even ownership admitted at the end of 2015. IIRC one of the things Mara said at the time was that the team did not have a lot of "championship-caliber players" and that it needed a rebuild.
He is an executive, which is another job all together, but not coaching again is pretty endearing.
At this point, who cares though.
he may very well be out.
The coach on the other hand was ownership likely encouraging coughlin to "retire" so that the love affair with macadoo could live on without him being scooped up elsewhere.
no one looks good right now.
In comment 13664697
ron mexico said:
| He also has to feel that there are candidates sout there that he thinks can do a better job and be a "cultural fit" before firing him. That may or may not be the case.
Remember the giants hve NEVER fired a GM
Didn't Robustelli get fired in '78? If he wasn't fired, I think it may have been one of those things like Coughlin wasn't fired. He may have announced his decision to "retire" but I think it was clear that the Giants wanted to move on.
In comment 13664695
bradshaw44 said:
| Last season to the affect of, “would have been nice if they had gone on a $200 mil spending spree when I was the coach.”
I’ve always felt he thought this way.
i remember it vividly and i agree.
Epic fail by everyone involved
In comment 13664705
Dan in the Springs said:
| In comment 13664697 ron mexico said:
Quote:
He also has to feel that there are candidates sout there that he thinks can do a better job and be a "cultural fit" before firing him. That may or may not be the case.
Remember the giants hve NEVER fired a GM
Didn't Robustelli get fired in '78? If he wasn't fired, I think it may have been one of those things like Coughlin wasn't fired. He may have announced his decision to "retire" but I think it was clear that the Giants wanted to move on.
Robustelli wanted out for 2 years prior but stayed on as a favor to Wellington Mara. He was leaving after 1978 regardless
..he has NO credibility as far as I am concerned. Fuck him.
love to throw shit around like it's no big deal but to actually proclaim that Coughlin wanted the GM to lose his job too is just pathetic. What does that even accomplish even if it was true? It's just a dooshbag thing to say. Fuck Myers. The guy is garbage.
that keeping Reese was the right move. But they're 1-6, and there's no avoiding the fact that it wasn't. The team looks under-manned, slow, inept and badly coached. You watch other teams and they look fast and confident. The Giants look slow and confused. It wasn't better under TC most of the time, either. Something's wrong. Coach? GM? Both? Just hope it's not John Mara, because he's not going anywhere.
In comment 13664673
jcn56 said:
| If not that Reese was keeping his job, that the implication was Coughlin was to blame. I never read the Giants move that way - if they thought Coughlin was entirely to blame, they'd have no need for the 'put on notice' statements'. They just figured they'd take the less risky move of making one move at a time, move TC out first, Reese out next if things didn't improve.
Of course you didn't read it that way. Coughlin clearly got the blame, at least in some quarters of the front office. There is another possibility for the "put on notice" business.
In comment 13664706
mattlawson said:
| In comment 13664695 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Last season to the affect of, “would have been nice if they had gone on a $200 mil spending spree when I was the coach.”
I’ve always felt he thought this way.
i remember it vividly and i agree.
Whatever.
Coughlin was fired because he'd become an old, stubborn, angry guy who had personally lost multiple games for three seasons running because of bad decision-making, poor preparation and game planning (including failure to make any in-game adjustments), undue loyalty to bad assistant coaches, and refusing to put his best players on the field. He was coaching one of the elite franchises in all of sports, in New York, and had missed the playoffs four years in a row. And, by the way, mister "ten minutes early is late" also had seriously lost his way in terms of disciplining his players (Remember how he failed to reign in OBJ on multiple occasions when his behavior was clearly hurting the team?).
This endless stream of tears over letting Coughlin go is really annoying, and to blame his performance in those last few years all on Reese is a little like saying that even a hall of fame quarterback shouldn't be expected to accomplish anything with the present offense. Bullshit.
Imo, Coughing is a hof headcoach, who became a scapegoat because of some on the field mistakes including clock management.
But he and MacAdoo had that offense overachieving in 2015. The lack of preparation has become evident, in both game planning and execution since his departure.
This team has more talent on both sides of the ball than Coughing had his last few years with the franchise. Yet, they are far less productive, aside from Space defense last year.
If you are a head coach and you get canned and the GM gets retained, you don't think the head coach would feel and it would look like it was all the HC's fault? On top of which there is truth to the contention that Reese has not done a good job since at least 2011.
Run and stop the run.
And if you cannot, get players and coaches who can.
If the GM failed at this, getting such players. Which has been glaring, can him also.
DL has been great at times, not so great at others .
OL has that one game, out of 7.
In comment 13664764
Mark C said:
| In comment 13664706 mattlawson said:
Quote:
In comment 13664695 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Last season to the affect of, “would have been nice if they had gone on a $200 mil spending spree when I was the coach.”
I’ve always felt he thought this way.
i remember it vividly and i agree.
Whatever.
Coughlin was fired because he'd become an old, stubborn, angry guy who had personally lost multiple games for three seasons running because of bad decision-making, poor preparation and game planning (including failure to make any in-game adjustments), undue loyalty to bad assistant coaches, and refusing to put his best players on the field. He was coaching one of the elite franchises in all of sports, in New York, and had missed the playoffs four years in a row. And, by the way, mister "ten minutes early is late" also had seriously lost his way in terms of disciplining his players (Remember how he failed to reign in OBJ on multiple occasions when his behavior was clearly hurting the team?).
This endless stream of tears over letting Coughlin go is really annoying, and to blame his performance in those last few years all on Reese is a little like saying that even a hall of fame quarterback shouldn't be expected to accomplish anything with the present offense. Bullshit.
Ok.
Coughlin made mistakes, no question. However, from a historical point of view, the Giants were one of the most unlucky team related to injuries IN HISTORY that 3 years of Coughlin’s reign. There was an article somewhere on the interwebs talking about this. Adding in shitty drafting and I’d be hard pressed to see anyone outside of Belicheat doing much better.
I would take TC back today in a heartbeat.
In comment 13664764
Mark C said:
| In comment 13664706 mattlawson said:
Quote:
In comment 13664695 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Last season to the affect of, “would have been nice if they had gone on a $200 mil spending spree when I was the coach.”
I’ve always felt he thought this way.
i remember it vividly and i agree.
Whatever.
Coughlin was fired because he'd become an old, stubborn, angry guy who had personally lost multiple games for three seasons running because of bad decision-making, poor preparation and game planning (including failure to make any in-game adjustments), undue loyalty to bad assistant coaches, and refusing to put his best players on the field. He was coaching one of the elite franchises in all of sports, in New York, and had missed the playoffs four years in a row. And, by the way, mister "ten minutes early is late" also had seriously lost his way in terms of disciplining his players (Remember how he failed to reign in OBJ on multiple occasions when his behavior was clearly hurting the team?).
This endless stream of tears over letting Coughlin go is really annoying, and to blame his performance in those last few years all on Reese is a little like saying that even a hall of fame quarterback shouldn't be expected to accomplish anything with the present offense. Bullshit.
+1!
Contention that Reese should have gone with him, if true, looks pretty good now.
T. C. Has been validated.
What new coach would hire on knowing that not only did they fail to give T.C. a line, but were probably not gaining a line for the next group either?
Only one who agreed to buy into this madness as a Given for entry.
A sort of 'emperor with no clothes' scenario, blinded by the company script.
There were some who said those last few years of TC weren't Reese's fault (despite being GM) because TC had too much control over the roster.
Now 2 years later and the team is in even worse shape than TC's last few years here.
I said it since TC was fired in 2015, TC & Reese should've either been both kept or both fired. Not this keep one, fire one nonsense.
They fired one, kept one, and it fixed nothing. The $200 million dollar band-aid on defense kept things covered up for 1 season (last season), but it wasn't anywhere near enough to make-up for YEARS of pitiful drafting by Reese.
He's next, as he should be.
In comment 13664944
Dave in Hoboken said:
| There were some who said those last few years of TC weren't Reese's fault (despite being GM) because TC had too much control over the roster.
Now 2 years later and the team is in even worse shape than TC's last few years here.
I said it since TC was fired in 2015, TC & Reese should've either been both kept or both fired. Not this keep one, fire one nonsense.
They fired one, kept one, and it fixed nothing. The $200 million dollar band-aid on defense kept things covered up for 1 season (last season), but it wasn't anywhere near enough to make-up for YEARS of pitiful drafting by Reese.
He's next, as he should be.
Reese is a gimmick GM, BPA passrushing DEs, back flip specialists etc.
before the "resignation"....
In comment 13664760
81_Great_Dane said:
| that keeping Reese was the right move. But they're 1-6, and there's no avoiding the fact that it wasn't. The team looks under-manned, slow, inept and badly coached. You watch other teams and they look fast and confident. The Giants look slow and confused. It wasn't better under TC most of the time, either. Something's wrong. Coach? GM? Both? Just hope it's not John Mara, because he's not going anywhere.
6-1 would likely mean that THIS OL somehow came together, somehow, and there was hope if that played out the 2nd half of the season...otherwise it was a fluke start, imitating some of TCs seasons. But in either case it would be a masking of weaknessesin the OL, and LB, and with 3 FA OLs next year, NOT addressing OL until #6 was inexcuseable, and Reese must go.
for the 3 Giants fans around the world that didnt know it, and the 15 non-G football fans world wide that also didnt.
In other words he had nothing to write but owed the paper a column.
Reese should have been canned also
In comment 13664763
HomerJones45 said:
| In comment 13664673 jcn56 said:
Quote:
If not that Reese was keeping his job, that the implication was Coughlin was to blame. I never read the Giants move that way - if they thought Coughlin was entirely to blame, they'd have no need for the 'put on notice' statements'. They just figured they'd take the less risky move of making one move at a time, move TC out first, Reese out next if things didn't improve.
Of course you didn't read it that way. Coughlin clearly got the blame, at least in some quarters of the front office. There is another possibility for the "put on notice" business.
Oh, do tell! What's the other possibility for the "put on notice" business?
There's plenty of broken in the organization and has been since 2012/2013.
The head coach is practically easier to fire and replace, simply because scouting, UFA, draft are post-season activities and present difficult timelines.
Reese's time has now come to a close, and that's pretty obvious.
When you suck as hard as we've had for 5 of the last 6 seasons, everyone gets fired.
In comment 13665042
Slade said:
| before the "resignation"....
TC body language when avoid handshake with Mara was personal. Then when we spent 200m on defense that pretty much told you everything you needed to know. They needed to blame TC or use as an opportunity to place all the blame on him to move on.
In comment 13664765
Pete in 'Vliet said:
| Imo, Coughing is a hof headcoach, who became a scapegoat because of some on the field mistakes including clock management.
But he and MacAdoo had that offense overachieving in 2015. The lack of preparation has become evident, in both game planning and execution since his departure.
This team has more talent on both sides of the ball than Coughing had his last few years with the franchise. Yet, they are far less productive, aside from Space defense last year.
dead on, and the rookie HC has had 2 impotent offensive units for 2 seasons now without that Coughlin factor. Promoting McAdoo to HC was something many here do not desire given his lack of experience flying the plane by himself.
ownership blamed Coughlin for the Giants's troubles and canned him. The promoted the OC he hired to the top job, kept his DC and GM/front office stayed intact.
Pretty clear they put TV out to pasture. Reese got a pass at that time and he may get a pass again. I am curious now of what Coughlin would have done with last years squad.
Biggest joke of all is that McAdoo was given the job to keep offensive stability to usher in a positive last chapter for Eli. A plan that is now beyond a shadow of a doubt an abject failure. The Giants for two seasons now have been one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL.
Sucks.
I think he just got a longer leash because of his age and the fact ownership values stability in the front office. They've had only 3 GMs since 1979.
We would get a GM worse than Reese as a replacement because no good GM is going to take McAdoo instead of his own coach
In comment 13664765
Pete in 'Vliet said:
| Imo, Coughing is a hof headcoach, who became a scapegoat because of some on the field mistakes including clock management.
But he and MacAdoo had that offense overachieving in 2015. The lack of preparation has become evident, in both game planning and execution since his departure.
This team has more talent on both sides of the ball than Coughing had his last few years with the franchise. Yet, they are far less productive, aside from Space defense last year.
It wasn't just "some" mistakes at situational football. It was years of bad football. How many hall of fame coaches go four-plus years without making the playoffs WITH a franchise quarterback?
to hear.
Anyway, it was obvious Coughlin was scapegoated (even though he also deserved to be fired). He wouldn't have been human if he wasn't salty about that.
But, I sure as shit won't accept it as true from the moron that is Gary Meyers.
see they don't like, why does it always take a disaster for these owners to admit something is wrong and needs to be fixed before it kills the team. McAdoo was never going to be the solution because the problems with this team required a solid experienced football coach, so what do they do, they promote a guy who has no experience at HC to fix a terrible team, whats wrong with this picture