If culture is a problem, is Eli in part to blame? Dan in the Springs : 10/25/2017 1:33 pm His cool, easy-going demeanor, known to never be too down and not throwing teammates under the bus is viewed as one of his greatest strengths. We know it helps him when the game is on the line in tough situations.



Having said that, does Eli the prankster and easy-going captain of this team share some of the responsibility for tolerating mistakes?



For those of you who see only black and white, let me be clear: I'm not saying Eli is a bad player, teammate, or the only person responsible for this season. My point is a bit more nuanced than that. It happens that Eli is one of my all-time favorite Giants and I love how he picked his game up for several weeks after a bad start to the season.

I think EJJ : 10/25/2017 1:45 pm : link Seeing as how unprepared the team looked at the start of the season it's more on the head coach to get their s*** straight to drop the hammer on the players not necessarily the quarterback

Eli is such an interesting sports character, isn't he? GiantNatty : 10/25/2017 1:46 pm : link he's like a walking dichotomy- calm yet intense. cool yet competitive. slow starter, fast finisher. consistent, yet streaky. gentlemanly off the field, but late in a game he'll rip your heart out and show it to you while it's still beating.



he's the quarterback and so of course he gets some of the blame. but i think more for his play than his demeanor. his slow starts have been a killer.



that said, i do think his demeanor was better suited for a team on which he was the young guy and there were more senior, more vocal leaders already established. as he became more senior, i do think he needed to be more vocal, but that's just not him.



i also think he had a lot of fun playing with the guys he came up with. since they've retired, it seems more like eli is just going through the motions. just a subjective observation...

Quote: Seeing as how unprepared the team looked at the start of the season it's more on the head coach to get their s*** straight to drop the hammer on the players not necessarily the quarterback



Definitely agree that the Head Coach is most responsible, followed by all the other coaches and the front office.



Wondering though if Eli contributes at all to fostering an easy-going, laid back and fun practice attitude absorbed by underachieving players.



Definitely agree that the Head Coach is most responsible, followed by all the other coaches and the front office.

Wondering though if Eli contributes at all to fostering an easy-going, laid back and fun practice attitude absorbed by underachieving players.

Again, not saying totally Eli's fault, or even primarily his fault. I just know that there are hard-core leaders who demand accountability from within on some units. Maybe Eli isn't that and is part of the reason why underperformance is tolerated.

Quote: he's like a walking dichotomy- calm yet intense. cool yet competitive. slow starter, fast finisher. consistent, yet streaky. gentlemanly off the field, but late in a game he'll rip your heart out and show it to you while it's still beating.



he's the quarterback and so of course he gets some of the blame. but i think more for his play than his demeanor. his slow starts have been a killer.



that said, i do think his demeanor was better suited for a team on which he was the young guy and there were more senior, more vocal leaders already established. as he became more senior, i do think he needed to be more vocal, but that's just not him.



i also think he had a lot of fun playing with the guys he came up with. since they've retired, it seems more like eli is just going through the motions. just a subjective observation...



Definitely an interesting guy, yes. I don't think he's just going through the motions, but I think his approach to helping young guys fit in, work hard, and try to improve may be too casual a model for some of these underperformers.

A lot of the QB's.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/25/2017 1:55 pm : link are pranksters in the locker room. Rodgers, Brady, Ben, Newton, Stafford, Flacco, Matt Ryan, Dalton and Bradford come to mind. Romo was too.



Then you have the really serious guys like Brees, the assholes like Rivers and Cutler and the rest are mainly young guys trying to figure it out.



Randy Moss once talked about how Brady would get people cracking up, but before coming to NE he didn't know that was his style.

Do you mean bradshaw44 : 10/25/2017 2:00 pm : link That he’s not getting in players faces for fucking up? Or just that he’s known to have fun from time to time?

Chris Snee and others have been very clear BBelle21 : 10/25/2017 2:08 pm : link That while Eli is easy-going and they can joke with him, on the practice field, you cannot mess around with him and he is all business. As recently as Brandon Marshall has echoed this sentiment. I think fans sometimes confuse Eli’s optimism and accountability in front of the cameras with a lax attitude.

Do I wish Eli would get in some of these guys faces That’s Gold, Jerry : 10/25/2017 2:10 pm : link and let them have it...I sure do. But that's just not Eli. All kinds of different quarterbacks have been successful from run with the crowd boys to quiet guys like Eli and Bart Starr.



I think one thing that is important to note...almost everyone on this site said last January that Eli was done...that if we were going to beat Green Bay it would be through OBJ or Shepard or someone else. But the fact is Eli was the only one who showed up to play. His passes were accurate and it was these kids who let him down.



Easy E still has it...unfortunately the rest of his offensive teammates, save Engram, do not. Personally, if I was Eli I would be in Jerry Reese's office every day and reaming his ass out over the shit he has to deal with.



But Eli just has too much class...if anything, I would say, for this current edition of the Giants, Eli has far too much class and work ethic. It is a shame he has to put up with this B.S. at this point in his career.

The young guys also highly value BBelle21 : 10/25/2017 2:12 pm : link Eli’s approachability and leadership. He tells them, if they don’t understand something and they don’t want to go to the coaches, always come to him. He will tell them. This is invaluable for young players and I can’t believe his strengths are now getting questioned. His chemistry with Shepard, OBJ, and Engram to name just a few seemed to come very fast.

It's difficult to imagine our offense being this bad...even with the SHO'NUFF : 10/25/2017 2:15 pm : link same O-Line...if Peyton was under center. I'm not saying it's Eli, but the team has been consistently unprepared and "laid back" during the Eli era. Other players don't get better, outside of a few

Quote: are pranksters in the locker room. Rodgers, Brady, Ben, Newton, Stafford, Flacco, Matt Ryan, Dalton and Bradford come to mind. Romo was too.



Then you have the really serious guys like Brees, the assholes like Rivers and Cutler and the rest are mainly young guys trying to figure it out.



Randy Moss once talked about how Brady would get people cracking up, but before coming to NE he didn't know that was his style.



The Pats in general are amazing. That culture fosters and inspires competition and a winning attitude. The Bills this year had a rb go to the Patsin FA and from interviews he was saying how incredible the entire culture is there. Everything matters, even weight room practice is a competition. Going from players coach Rex Ryan to the demand excellence Pats was amazing for him.

Bill Belicheck.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/25/2017 2:26 pm : link said he learned something from a legendary coach of another sport, Syracuse's former lacrosse coach Roy Simmons Jr.



Belicheck said when he was with the Giants, he was at a clinic with Simmons who told the coaches that he never wanted his players afraid to fail because it meant they wouldn't try. That's why he allowed them to do behind the back passes and shots and do things that previously lacrosse players hadn't done. If they could succeed, they could do things their way



Belicheck adopted that philosophy which is why you see him letting players do their thing, and as long as they perform, he isn't a taskmaster about it. And if you see what Bill does - he's very rigid about performance, but how that gets accomplished he's very loose about. You can showboat like Gronk or be workmanlike.

Eli is Les in TO : 10/25/2017 2:33 pm : link not the type of leader who, after a bad loss, is going to call a team meeting and rally the troops and before a game, is not the type to pump up his teammates. He stays in his lane. Like it or not, sometimes having some passion in a guy who is supposed to be the face of the franchise is not a bad thing.





Well MNF BBelle21 : 10/25/2017 2:37 pm : link Did a piece about Eli before the Miami game about how he rallied his teammates and led the young receivers and team all week. So...

There are many styles of leadership ... Beer Man : 10/25/2017 2:39 pm : link Eli's has resulted in two SB victories and a number of come back victories; which is not to shabby. I realize we haven't seen a lot of either in recent seasons, and Eli may be declining, but it is hard to say given the supporting cast that Jerry has placed in the position of protecting Eli.

FMiC Go Terps : 10/25/2017 2:42 pm : link I heard something similar recently on the Spanish Football Podcast (which is excellent, by the way) regarding Zinedine Zidane and Rafa Benitez at Real Madrid. Benitez tried to tell Luka Modric that hitting a bent pass with the outside of his foot isn't proper technique. He also tried to instruct Ronaldo on the proper way to address the ball on a set piece. You can imagine how that went over.



When Zidane got the job he actually said he envied Modric's ability to hit the ball with the outside of his foot. And he challenged Ronaldo to a set piece competition in training and whipped him.

Not trying to be too critical... Dan in the Springs : 10/25/2017 2:46 pm : link Eli is a great leader. I think his style is the one I would want to emulate myself. I know he's all business as a serious competitor.



I'm wondering if his style is best matched to a HC who is a taskmaster so that his personality keeps people positive and focused on improving without dwelling on the past. In other words, he might be best matched with Tom Coughlin. Alternatively perhaps his style doesn't work as well with a player's coach.



Either way, I enjoy reading your thoughts on the matter. Some great comments in here that have me thinking. Thanks.

Eli Giantslifer : 10/25/2017 3:31 pm : link Eli is not a leader, never has been. The SB teams were led by the Defense.

If Eli's last name were not Manning he would have been skewered years ago.How many games has Eli "brain farted" at the end?

He had a good run, if a few things (Plaxico shooting self) he probably wins another SB.

The reality is - He has lost it. he looks completely confused and the supporting cast can't help.

It is time to move on. If he feels he can still play arrange for him to go where he wants.Let Eli go out gracefully



The SB wins were led by the defense, huh? Britt in VA : 10/25/2017 3:34 pm : link You mean in 2011, when the 25th ranked defense was the worst defense to ever win a Superbowl?



The same season where Eli Manning had an NFL record 14 4th quarter TD's, and 7 4th quarter comebacks?



Shut up.

You think.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/25/2017 3:40 pm : link that you aren't going to see ridiculous stuff posted about Eli on BBI and you are proven wrong time and time again.

I hate to generalize Chris684 : 10/25/2017 4:01 pm : link but a large majority of the Giants fanbase is ungrateful and delusional and don't deserve to root for great players.



Yea Eli is not a leader, ok...



This is the same guy who before SB46 went before the team and talked about watching the pain of what his brother went through after losing to New Orleans 2 years before and how he didnt want that for any of them.



The same guy who takes every criticism this town has laid at his feet head on and never ONCE threw another teammate or coach under the bus and God knows he's had plenty of opportunities to do so.



He is a two-time title winner who has never missed a start and even though he has made his share of mistakes is always the most prepared player on the field.



Unbelievable.



Odell Beckham is treated here the way Eli Manning should be treated. Very sad.





Very weak KWALL2 : 10/25/2017 4:04 pm : link Quote: ....2011, when the 25th ranked defense was the worst defense to ever win a Superbowl



Um yes. The worst defense to win a SB? Playing to of the best offenses of all time in GB (2nd highest ever) and NE(Too 10 ever). Defense held them to more than 2TDs below their season avg. Falcons were also a high scoring team and held them to 23+ points below their average potints scored.



Um yes. The worst defense to win a SB? Playing to of the best offenses of all time in GB (2nd highest ever) and NE(Too 10 ever). Defense held them to more than 2TDs below their season avg. Falcons were also a high scoring team and held them to 23+ points below their average potints scored.

Is that the worst defense ever you're talking about?

As time passes, Go Terps : 10/25/2017 4:06 pm : link my esteem if Eli increases, and my regard for the people that have run the team decreases. I'm still forever thankful to Coughlin, Accorsi, and Reese, but the more I look the less I see anything remotely resembling a comprehensive plan for sustainable success.

KWALL Chris684 : 10/25/2017 4:17 pm : link I know you are willing to go down with the ship regarding you "defense" argument.



The defense was outstanding and did a tremendous job in both title runs. Most notably against the Pats in 07 and Packers in 11 but you take it too far.



Basically, that Eli walked on to the field losing late in the 4th quarter in each game and delivered the goods punches a big hole in your argument.



Also, regarding both playoff runs. I don't think there is another QB in this era, not Brady, not Peyton, not Rodgers, not Ben, and definitely not Brees who could've walked into both Green Bay and San Francisco for those two title games and won both.



The level of guts, balls and patience, and ability to make all the throws needed to win both of those games in those elements and that defense is through the roof.

Quote: my esteem if Eli increases, and my regard for the people that have run the team decreases. I'm still forever thankful to Coughlin, Accorsi, and Reese, but the more I look the less I see anything remotely resembling a comprehensive plan for sustainable success.



2004 - October 2012 this was a successful franchise. There was a plan. Build a team that can rush the passer & run the ball. This plan yielded 2 SB titles. As improbable as 2011 was, the team did go into Foxboro and beat the Pats. They were 6-2 and had hard luck losses.

People also shit on the 9-7 2011 record Chris684 : 10/25/2017 4:24 pm : link but how about this for a regular season schedule?



@ NE (Brady) (win)

@ New Orleans (Brees)

Green Bay (Rodgers) (blown call on Ballard TD was key in close loss)

@ San Francisco (against that defense)

Seattle (as they were becoming the force they have been since)

Obviously Dallas and Romo twice

The Jets when Rex's program was still successful



That schedule was a damn gauntlet looking back on it and people rip a 9-7 record. Good enough to win the division by the way.

Um yes. The worst defense to win a SB? Playing to of the best offenses of all time in GB (2nd highest ever) and NE(Too 10 ever). Defense held them to more than 2TDs below their season avg. Falcons were also a high scoring team and held them to 23+ points below their average potints scored.



Is that the worst defense ever you're talking about?



And if Eli didn't pull off all those 4Q comeback victories during the regular season, then the Giants wouldn't be in the playoffs, and the D would never have had the chance to step up. Funny how things work in team sports.

No disrespect to the OP joeinpa : 10/25/2017 5:50 pm : link But this kind of speculation is so typical of fans of a losing team looking for answers.



Eli s lack of mobility is a problem, not the demeanor that led him to the resume he has in big games.

Quote: But this kind of speculation is so typical of fans of a losing team looking for answers.



Eli s lack of mobility is a problem, not the demeanor that led him to the resume he has in big games.



No disrespect taken. Just was speculating about one narrow aspect of the current team - the culture on the practice field. Many may argue that it isn't a problem at all. For those who think there may be a culture problem, I figured it was worth a discussion to hear what people think about Eli.



No disrespect taken. Just was speculating about one narrow aspect of the current team - the culture on the practice field. Many may argue that it isn't a problem at all. For those who think there may be a culture problem, I figured it was worth a discussion to hear what people think about Eli.

In short, I don't believe for a minute that Eli's attitude in practice is the reason for a losing season.

All I know is I would've lost my shit right now with SHO'NUFF : 2:32 am : link the O-line, but Eli hasn't said a word. Even Peyton blew up during a game at Jeff Saturday. I'm almost certain Peyton had a lot of influence in the week by week offensive scheming and basically controlled the meetings. I just don't see that with Eli. He just sits back and does what these idiot coaches tell him to do.