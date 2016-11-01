Will Saban come this time? Emlen'sGremlins : 10/25/2017 1:51 pm It was well documented that his people reached out to the Giants in January 2016 just before McAdoo's offer was being placed on the table. The Giants then gave Saban a 24-hour window to respond to their offer to him. He and his wife began looking at real estate in New Jersey, but she ultimately decided that she didn't want to leave Tuscaloosa so quickly. Does the conversation between the Giants and Saban pick right back up this January?

. arcarsenal : 10/25/2017 1:57 pm : link I don't think he's leaving Tuscaloosa. It's a pipe dream. He basically has full autonomy there, 5-star recruits are funneling in, the team is stacked and I don't think there's a team that's going to take them down this year.



The QB he has behind his starter is probably going to be even better. He's a legend down there. The only reason he'd leave would be if his ego feels the need to take on a bigger challenge - but I don't see it.



He's also not young anymore.

unlikely pjcas18 : 10/25/2017 1:59 pm : link but at least you're not trying to get Belichick, those threads are just sort of sad.

honestly.... BillKo : 10/25/2017 2:03 pm : link too old, and he's proven he'll walk away from the pro game if the going gets tough.

Sure didn't seem the NFL suited him last time JonC : 10/25/2017 2:03 pm : link Now he's a God in Bama with a huge buyout figure, and on the wrong side of 65.



If I'm Nick Saban, no way do I ever leave Alabama Greg from LI : 10/25/2017 2:06 pm : link He is a living god in Tuscaloosa. He makes big money. His program is a machine that just keeps rolling along. Total job security. Absolute power over the program. Everything is done exactly the way he wants.



Why give that up for a struggling NFL team? Unless he gets a coach/GM position, which teams are increasingly reluctant to do, he'll have to adapt to working with a GM. He'll have the media all over his ass if the team doesn't immediately turn around. He won't have a stable of 5 star recruits to plug in if his team incurs key injuries.



The situation he's in now is about as good as it gets.

Even though he’s old he bradshaw44 : 10/25/2017 2:08 pm : link Apparently connects with the young players. At this point I’d take him and many others.

He would have come a few years ago, but BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/25/2017 2:09 pm : link he just signed a new like 10 year deal or something like that. Very unlikely he would move from Bama after getting this new monster contract only a few months ago.

RE: Even though he's old he Devon : 10/25/2017 2:26 pm : link

Connecting with college players isn't exactly the same as NFL ones.



Connecting with college players isn't exactly the same as NFL ones.

RE: RE: Even though he's old he bradshaw44 : 10/25/2017 2:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13664778 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





Paid versus unpaid is very true. But connecting with youth is important in today's nfl populated by millennials.







Connecting with college players isn't exactly the same as NFL ones.



Paid versus unpaid is very true. But connecting with youth is important in today's nfl populated by millennials.

No ..... Beer Man : 10/25/2017 2:31 pm : link with Saban I would be concerned that he would start missing the college game and quit on the Giants to go back into the college ranks; the way he did in Miami.

It is tough.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/25/2017 2:32 pm : link to gauge how much he connects with the young players. The large programs are predominantly run by assistants the majority of the time for practices, workouts and positional meetings. The HC gets involved in recruiting, team meetings and gamedays.





Saban Giantslifer : 10/25/2017 2:33 pm : link Saban is a tyrant. The NY media would kill him. He won't even answer questions from his hometown way friendly media without getting pissed off.

NO WAY!

He didn't look Metnut : 10/25/2017 2:37 pm : link too good the last time he had to coach without a huge talent disparity in almost every game in his favor.

depending on how the rest of the season goes Rjanyg : 10/25/2017 3:03 pm : link I would like to see Mark Richt as head coach and Louis Riddick as GM.



These guys are classy and I love listening to Riddick. He seems like a very smart dude....smarter that McAdoo even though Reese says he is the smartest guy in NY lol.

Saban TyreeHelmet : 10/25/2017 3:03 pm : link I would take him in a minute if he had any interest. Even with full power. And those buyouts wouldn't apply if he's taking an NFL job.



Saban would go to the NFL for the ultimate test.

There is a fundamental problem with this Matt in SGS : 10/25/2017 3:08 pm : link Saban will want total control, which I thought was part of the issue before. The Giants organizational structure has roles established that GMs pick the players (with consultation with the coaches and scouts and owners) and Coach's coach.



To bring in a big name, ie- Saban or Cowher, you are asking Mara to alter the structure that George Young put in place with his father, and has resulted in 5 Super Bowl appearances. It's not happening.

No old man : 10/25/2017 3:15 pm : link and don't want him, or Jim Harbaugh here.

One thing to boss kids around, but both failed with veterans, and stars with egos, money, and the GMs door open.

He'll be 66 in a few days moespree : 10/25/2017 3:17 pm : link How long is he going to stay? 5 years max? And of those 5 years at least 1 of them possibly 2 would be rebuilding anyway.

no NFL buyout noted JonC : 10/25/2017 3:18 pm : link still unlikely to happen.

RE: No Ten Ton Hammer : 10/25/2017 3:19 pm : link

Quote: and don't want him, or Jim Harbaugh here.

I don't think you can frame Harbaugh's NFL head coaching career as a failure. He was run out of town by a GM with an agenda and a questionable owner.



I don't think you can frame Harbaugh's NFL head coaching career as a failure. He was run out of town by a GM with an agenda and a questionable owner.

Jim Harbaugh issue appears to be one of personality JonC : 10/25/2017 3:21 pm : link and his players burning out on him rather quickly, tho NFL teams good as his 49ers were for a few seasons is probably all most franchises could shoot for today.



RE: RE: No RobCarpenter : 10/25/2017 3:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13664880 old man said:



Quote:

and don't want him, or Jim Harbaugh here.

And the 49ers have been a dumpster fire ever since. I also think Saban & Harbaugh prefer to operate where they have autonomy, vs. being in the NFL.



And the 49ers have been a dumpster fire ever since. I also think Saban & Harbaugh prefer to operate where they have autonomy, vs. being in the NFL.



And the 49ers have been a dumpster fire ever since. I also think Saban & Harbaugh prefer to operate where they have autonomy, vs. being in the NFL.

RE: Was it well documented? jcn56 : 10/25/2017 3:30 pm : link

Quote: I remember the rumor, but nothing significant to say it was anything other than that.



I thought it crazy at the time - it was reported by Tom Arnold and Bob Arum (Roseanne's ex-husband and a boxing promoter). Both supposedly got the account from Steve Tisch, whose operational security leaves a bit to be desired.



If it almost happened the last time, I could see it happening now. Eli's got a couple of years left. Saban has always felt that he was screwed in his only NFL attempt (he wanted Brees but the Dolphins doctors wouldn't sign off, instead forcing him to take Culpepper).



Would he give up all that to risk it here, on what could be a complete disaster? Depends on how big a competitor he is - he's done all he can in CFB, and his NFL resume as HC is uninspiring. Maybe he wants to fix that.

- ( In comment 13664885 Ten Ton Hammer said:I thought it crazy at the time - it was reported by Tom Arnold and Bob Arum (Roseanne's ex-husband and a boxing promoter). Both supposedly got the account from Steve Tisch, whose operational security leaves a bit to be desired.If it almost happened the last time, I could see it happening now. Eli's got a couple of years left. Saban has always felt that he was screwed in his only NFL attempt (he wanted Brees but the Dolphins doctors wouldn't sign off, instead forcing him to take Culpepper).Would he give up all that to risk it here, on what could be a complete disaster? Depends on how big a competitor he is - he's done all he can in CFB, and his NFL resume as HC is uninspiring. Maybe he wants to fix that. Nick Saban almost coached the Giants, says Tom Arnold and another bizarre NFL source - ( New Window

To be clear I'm not saying it won't happen Ten Ton Hammer : 10/25/2017 3:34 pm : link But Saban is known to be a control freak and he simply wouldn't run the building like Kraft allows Belichick to do, or like he does in Tuscaloosa. Even Coughlin didn't have that.

The last time Saban was an option for the Giants jcn56 : 10/25/2017 3:36 pm : link that's exactly why they didn't wait on him. Saban reportedly wanted full control, and the Giants weren't willing to do that.



Would they do it now? I'm pretty sure they wouldn't, but hey, you never know.

Saban may be a bad idea whose time has come. 81_Great_Dane : 10/25/2017 4:37 pm : link I think he'd flop with the Giants. But if they hire him, I'll be happy to be wrong.

I think he has aleady had enough mdc1 : 10/25/2017 4:37 pm : link of spineless owners already in the NFL? Why come here?

Saban left Miami for two primary reasons. Crispino : 10/25/2017 4:39 pm : link He was promised control of the personnel and then was overruled by the ownership on key decisions.



The second reason was that his wife hated Miami. He didn't fail

There, he felt he was set up to fail because ownership reneged on promises.



That said, he'll never leave Tuscaloosa. Not now.

RE: Jim Harbaugh issue appears to be one of personality mdc1 : 10/25/2017 4:41 pm : link

the problem with Harbaugh is that his act wears think very quickly, so you better win fast as the players will only lean in for so long then it unravels like crazy. Waiting for this to happen at Michigan shortly.



the problem with Harbaugh is that his act wears think very quickly, so you better win fast as the players will only lean in for so long then it unravels like crazy. Waiting for this to happen at Michigan shortly.

RE: Saban left Miami for two primary reasons. mdc1 : 10/25/2017 4:42 pm : link

better explanation of my comment earlier, that just listening to garbage explanations on ESPN.



better explanation of my comment earlier, that just listening to garbage explanations on ESPN.

better explanation of my comment earlier, that just listening to garbage explanations on ESPN.



That said, he'll never leave Tuscaloosa. Not now.

better explanation of my comment earlier, that just listening to garbage explanations on ESPN.

Challenges he'd face... Dan in the Springs : 10/25/2017 5:45 pm : link the obvious talent one. He certainly makes the most of an all-star roster. What would he do in a more competitive league?



The more interesting one to me would be the CBA limitations on practices. How would he approach getting the right instruction to players given the limitations faced in the current CBA?



IMO, this is one of the worst things that the NFL has had to deal with. It's led to poorer and poorer play across the league. A few teams seem to have figured out how to get consistent execution, but most teams are really struggling with it. Just my perspective though, obviously shaded by the Giants current struggles.

Nope dpinzow : 10/25/2017 7:39 pm : link Why would he leave Alabama where he wins every week to go to the NFL and get crapped on in NY

RE: RE: No dpinzow : 10/25/2017 7:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13664880 old man said:





Quote:





and don't want him, or Jim Harbaugh here.

One thing to boss kids around, but both failed with veterans, and stars with egos, money, and the GMs door open.







I don't think you can frame Harbaugh's NFL head coaching career as a failure. He was run out of town by a GM with an agenda and a questionable owner.



Harbaugh was a damned good NFL head coach. He was a few yards away from winning a SB with Colin Kaepernick as QB and coached him up to near franchise QB caliber for a couple of seasons. Without Harbaugh, Kaep fell apart a bit as a QB

Are we talking about head coach or GM? 3putt : 10/25/2017 8:27 pm : link ?

RE: Are we talking about head coach or GM? jcn56 : 10/25/2017 8:30 pm : link

Quote: ?



According to the rumors Saban's interest would only be applicable if he held both titles.

RE: unlikely LauderdaleMatty : 10/25/2017 8:37 pm : link

Huge huge mistake about Bill B and



Huge huge mistake about Bill B and

The huge mistake with Bill B Beer Man : 10/26/2017 4:23 pm : link was years ago when Bill B had earned the chance to become a HC, but because Bill P made his decision to leave the Giants too late, the team wasn't able to retain Bill B as HC.

RE: The huge mistake with Bill B Victor in CT : 10/26/2017 4:28 pm : link

false. George Young would never have hired Belichick. He publicly said it. He didn't think he was HC material. Bad communicator, yadda yadda yadda. This story has been beaten to death.



false. George Young would never have hired Belichick. He publicly said it. He didn't think he was HC material. Bad communicator, yadda yadda yadda. This story has been beaten to death.

Saban would be an intriguing choice Milton : 10/26/2017 4:39 pm : link His age is a factor, but should it be? He doesn't seem to have any trouble tapping into the minds of millennials and there is no evidence that he's slowing down.



As for whether or not he would want the job: I understand all the pro's of Alabama, but it comes with its share of con's as well. He has nothing more to prove there. And anything less than a National Championship is a disappointment. So there is no place for his legacy in Alabama to go but down.



Contrast that with the competitor in him. NYC. One of the flagship franchises of the NFL. The place where Lombardi, Landry, and Belichick cut their teeth. As the song says: if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.



And redemption for his failure in Miami.



p.s.--It would be ironic if Saban came to the Giants and drafted Rosen. It was Alabama whom Rosen aimed his criticism at when comparing the academic pass Saban's players got to the duel workload which UCLA players faced.



Saban would be amazing... Jan in DC : 10/26/2017 4:50 pm : link and the reason he flopped and left the Dolphins so quickly was because he wanted them to sign Brees but he didn't pass the physical, so they got Culpepper and then Saban wanted to get out of there.



I would love Saban here honestly.

It's amazing there are still Giant fans arniefez : 10/26/2017 4:58 pm : link who think Parcells was the reason Belichick wasn't hired as the Giants coach. Belichick was told before he left he wasn't ever going to be hired HC by Young face to face. I was lucky enough to meet George Young a few times and he was an awesome man in every way. Made me proud to root for the Giants. But George didn't like Parcells or Belichick. He could have rehired Parcells in 1997 instead of Fassell or hired Belichick instead of Fassel at that time. He never considered either. He thought Belichick's years in Cleveland proved him correct and I think he would have quit if Wellington forced Parcells on him which he almost did. As great as George Young was from 1979-1990 he was that bad from 1990 until he retired.