Will Saban come this time?

It was well documented that his people reached out to the Giants in January 2016 just before McAdoo's offer was being placed on the table. The Giants then gave Saban a 24-hour window to respond to their offer to him. He and his wife began looking at real estate in New Jersey, but she ultimately decided that she didn't want to leave Tuscaloosa so quickly. Does the conversation between the Giants and Saban pick right back up this January?
I don't think he's leaving Tuscaloosa. It's a pipe dream. He basically has full autonomy there, 5-star recruits are funneling in, the team is stacked and I don't think there's a team that's going to take them down this year.
The QB he has behind his starter is probably going to be even better. He's a legend down there. The only reason he'd leave would be if his ego feels the need to take on a bigger challenge - but I don't see it.
He's also not young anymore.
but at least you're not trying to get Belichick, those threads are just sort of sad.
SEC CountryVerified account @SECcountry 1h1 hour ago
More
Current #SEC BUYOUTS
Saban 26.9M
Stoops 14.8M
McElwain 12.9M
Smart 10.8M
Sumlin 10.4M
Orgeron 8.8M
Jones 8.1M
Muschamp 7.2M
Malzahn 6.9M Link
- ( New Window
)
too old, and he's proven he'll walk away from the pro game if the going gets tough.
Now he's a God in Bama with a huge buyout figure, and on the wrong side of 65.
He is a living god in Tuscaloosa. He makes big money. His program is a machine that just keeps rolling along. Total job security. Absolute power over the program. Everything is done exactly the way he wants.
Why give that up for a struggling NFL team? Unless he gets a coach/GM position, which teams are increasingly reluctant to do, he'll have to adapt to working with a GM. He'll have the media all over his ass if the team doesn't immediately turn around. He won't have a stable of 5 star recruits to plug in if his team incurs key injuries.
The situation he's in now is about as good as it gets.
Apparently connects with the young players. At this point I’d take him and many others.
he just signed a new like 10 year deal or something like that. Very unlikely he would move from Bama after getting this new monster contract only a few months ago.
In comment 13664778
bradshaw44 said:
| Apparently connects with the young players. At this point I’d take him and many others.
Connecting with college players isn't exactly the same as NFL ones.
In comment 13664802
Devon said:
| In comment 13664778 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Apparently connects with the young players. At this point I’d take him and many others.
Connecting with college players isn't exactly the same as NFL ones.
Paid versus unpaid is very true. But connecting with youth is important in today’s nfl populated by millennials.
with Saban I would be concerned that he would start missing the college game and quit on the Giants to go back into the college ranks; the way he did in Miami.
to gauge how much he connects with the young players. The large programs are predominantly run by assistants the majority of the time for practices, workouts and positional meetings. The HC gets involved in recruiting, team meetings and gamedays.
Saban is a tyrant. The NY media would kill him. He won't even answer questions from his hometown way friendly media without getting pissed off.
NO WAY!
too good the last time he had to coach without a huge talent disparity in almost every game in his favor.
I would like to see Mark Richt as head coach and Louis Riddick as GM.
These guys are classy and I love listening to Riddick. He seems like a very smart dude....smarter that McAdoo even though Reese says he is the smartest guy in NY lol.
I would take him in a minute if he had any interest. Even with full power. And those buyouts wouldn't apply if he's taking an NFL job.
Saban would go to the NFL for the ultimate test.
Saban will want total control, which I thought was part of the issue before. The Giants organizational structure has roles established that GMs pick the players (with consultation with the coaches and scouts and owners) and Coach's coach.
To bring in a big name, ie- Saban or Cowher, you are asking Mara to alter the structure that George Young put in place with his father, and has resulted in 5 Super Bowl appearances. It's not happening.
and don't want him, or Jim Harbaugh here.
One thing to boss kids around, but both failed with veterans, and stars with egos, money, and the GMs door open.
How long is he going to stay? 5 years max? And of those 5 years at least 1 of them possibly 2 would be rebuilding anyway.
I remember the rumor, but nothing significant to say it was anything other than that.
still unlikely to happen.
In comment 13664880
old man said:
| and don't want him, or Jim Harbaugh here.
One thing to boss kids around, but both failed with veterans, and stars with egos, money, and the GMs door open.
I don't think you can frame Harbaugh's NFL head coaching career as a failure. He was run out of town by a GM with an agenda and a questionable owner.
and his players burning out on him rather quickly, tho NFL teams good as his 49ers were for a few seasons is probably all most franchises could shoot for today.
In comment 13664888
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 13664880 old man said:
Quote:
and don't want him, or Jim Harbaugh here.
One thing to boss kids around, but both failed with veterans, and stars with egos, money, and the GMs door open.
I don't think you can frame Harbaugh's NFL head coaching career as a failure. He was run out of town by a GM with an agenda and a questionable owner.
And the 49ers have been a dumpster fire ever since. I also think Saban & Harbaugh prefer to operate where they have autonomy, vs. being in the NFL.
In comment 13664885
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| I remember the rumor, but nothing significant to say it was anything other than that.
I thought it crazy at the time - it was reported by Tom Arnold and Bob Arum (Roseanne's ex-husband and a boxing promoter). Both supposedly got the account from Steve Tisch, whose operational security leaves a bit to be desired.
If it almost happened the last time, I could see it happening now. Eli's got a couple of years left. Saban has always felt that he was screwed in his only NFL attempt (he wanted Brees but the Dolphins doctors wouldn't sign off, instead forcing him to take Culpepper).
Would he give up all that to risk it here, on what could be a complete disaster? Depends on how big a competitor he is - he's done all he can in CFB, and his NFL resume as HC is uninspiring. Maybe he wants to fix that. Nick Saban almost coached the Giants, says Tom Arnold and another bizarre NFL source
- ( New Window
)
But Saban is known to be a control freak and he simply wouldn't run the building like Kraft allows Belichick to do, or like he does in Tuscaloosa. Even Coughlin didn't have that.
that's exactly why they didn't wait on him. Saban reportedly wanted full control, and the Giants weren't willing to do that.
Would they do it now? I'm pretty sure they wouldn't, but hey, you never know.
it is the best coaching job in the country if you win.
I think he'd flop with the Giants. But if they hire him, I'll be happy to be wrong.
of spineless owners already in the NFL? Why come here?
He was promised control of the personnel and then was overruled by the ownership on key decisions.
The second reason was that his wife hated Miami. He didn't fail
There, he felt he was set up to fail because ownership reneged on promises.
That said, he'll never leave Tuscaloosa. Not now.
In comment 13664892
JonC said:
| and his players burning out on him rather quickly, tho NFL teams good as his 49ers were for a few seasons is probably all most franchises could shoot for today.
the problem with Harbaugh is that his act wears think very quickly, so you better win fast as the players will only lean in for so long then it unravels like crazy. Waiting for this to happen at Michigan shortly.
In comment 13665025
Crispino said:
| He was promised control of the personnel and then was overruled by the ownership on key decisions.
The second reason was that his wife hated Miami. He didn't fail
There, he felt he was set up to fail because ownership reneged on promises.
That said, he'll never leave Tuscaloosa. Not now.
better explanation of my comment earlier, that just listening to garbage explanations on ESPN.
and who needs him then?
He's a king in Alabama. He's a pawn here.
the obvious talent one. He certainly makes the most of an all-star roster. What would he do in a more competitive league?
The more interesting one to me would be the CBA limitations on practices. How would he approach getting the right instruction to players given the limitations faced in the current CBA?
IMO, this is one of the worst things that the NFL has had to deal with. It's led to poorer and poorer play across the league. A few teams seem to have figured out how to get consistent execution, but most teams are really struggling with it. Just my perspective though, obviously shaded by the Giants current struggles.
Why would he leave Alabama where he wins every week to go to the NFL and get crapped on in NY
In comment 13664888
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 13664880 old man said:
Quote:
and don't want him, or Jim Harbaugh here.
One thing to boss kids around, but both failed with veterans, and stars with egos, money, and the GMs door open.
I don't think you can frame Harbaugh's NFL head coaching career as a failure. He was run out of town by a GM with an agenda and a questionable owner.
Harbaugh was a damned good NFL head coach. He was a few yards away from winning a SB with Colin Kaepernick as QB and coached him up to near franchise QB caliber for a couple of seasons. Without Harbaugh, Kaep fell apart a bit as a QB
In comment 13665227
3putt said:
According to the rumors Saban's interest would only be applicable if he held both titles.
In comment 13664767
pjcas18 said:
| but at least you're not trying to get Belichick, those threads are just sort of sad.
Huge huge mistake about Bill B and
was years ago when Bill B had earned the chance to become a HC, but because Bill P made his decision to leave the Giants too late, the team wasn't able to retain Bill B as HC.
In comment 13666440
Beer Man said:
| was years ago when Bill B had earned the chance to become a HC, but because Bill P made his decision to leave the Giants too late, the team wasn't able to retain Bill B as HC.
false. George Young would never have hired Belichick. He publicly said it. He didn't think he was HC material. Bad communicator, yadda yadda yadda. This story has been beaten to death.
His age is a factor, but should it be? He doesn't seem to have any trouble tapping into the minds of millennials and there is no evidence that he's slowing down.
As for whether or not he would want the job: I understand all the pro's of Alabama, but it comes with its share of con's as well. He has nothing more to prove there. And anything less than a National Championship is a disappointment. So there is no place for his legacy in Alabama to go but down.
Contrast that with the competitor in him. NYC. One of the flagship franchises of the NFL. The place where Lombardi, Landry, and Belichick cut their teeth. As the song says: if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.
And redemption for his failure in Miami.
p.s.--It would be ironic if Saban came to the Giants and drafted Rosen. It was Alabama whom Rosen aimed his criticism at when comparing the academic pass Saban's players got to the duel workload which UCLA players faced.
and the reason he flopped and left the Dolphins so quickly was because he wanted them to sign Brees but he didn't pass the physical, so they got Culpepper and then Saban wanted to get out of there.
I would love Saban here honestly.
who think Parcells was the reason Belichick wasn't hired as the Giants coach. Belichick was told before he left he wasn't ever going to be hired HC by Young face to face. I was lucky enough to meet George Young a few times and he was an awesome man in every way. Made me proud to root for the Giants. But George didn't like Parcells or Belichick. He could have rehired Parcells in 1997 instead of Fassell or hired Belichick instead of Fassel at that time. He never considered either. He thought Belichick's years in Cleveland proved him correct and I think he would have quit if Wellington forced Parcells on him which he almost did. As great as George Young was from 1979-1990 he was that bad from 1990 until he retired.
But didn't have the personality to succeed as a head coach. And he wasn't entirely wrong about Belichick's personality being less than ideal when it comes to leading a team. If Bledsoe doesn't go down with an injury in 2001 and the Patriots finished that year the way they began it, I think there was a good chance Belichick got fired. I remember at the time thinking the timing was going to be perfect for John Fox getting offered a head coaching gig and Belichick returning to the Giants as defensive coordinator.
But once he won the Super Bowl over the 12 point favorited Rams, it no longer mattered that he was somewhere on the autistic spectrum when it came to his communication/leadership skills.