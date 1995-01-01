Is it time for Spags to go to? GMAN4LIFE : 10/25/2017 4:29 pm just wondering as he seems to have let the defense go flat. I know not all his fault but still





thoughts?

. Danny Kanell : 10/25/2017 4:32 pm : link If McAdoo goes, everyone should go unless the new head coach wants them.

No defense Natek212 : 10/25/2017 4:33 pm : link could be successful with an offense this bad. They are on the field the entire game. When they are fresh, the defense overall looks great.

The D hasn't been great, but it's not the big problem. 81_Great_Dane : 10/25/2017 4:34 pm : link If they fire the GM and HC, and clean house, then presumably he goes -- or at least he won't be imposed on the next regime unless they decide to retain him.





. arcarsenal : 10/25/2017 4:37 pm : link The defense has underperformed this year - it's inarguable.



This offense wasn't a whole lot better last year, but the defense was.



Even if you throw out the games we've played sans OBJ/Marshall/Shepard, this defense still hasn't lived up to their billing.



If McAdoo winds up getting canned, Spagnuolo has to go too.



The offense is a much larger issue than the defense right now - but the defense still hasn't been as good as they should have been.

I like Spags Rjanyg : 10/25/2017 4:37 pm : link but dialing up a double safety blitz on 3rd and long and giving up a TD is just horrible.



An overload blitz is smarter and you need to have at least 1 safety back on D in that scenario.

Everyone from Reese Chris684 : 10/25/2017 4:38 pm : link through the last position coach she be removed.

I loved Spags bradshaw44 : 10/25/2017 4:39 pm : link But as I mentioned before I had super bowl goggles on. It’s time for all of them to go.

His D play calls old man : 10/25/2017 4:43 pm : link have been as questionable as Mcs O calls.

And over the middle completions on 3rd down are unbearable...though some of that is our LBs and secondary.

And I like Spags but it may be time...and he'll get caught up in the swell of any housecleaning anyway.

if only the giants could pry away Wade phillips... GMAN4LIFE : 10/25/2017 4:54 pm : link that would be great



RE: No defense Gatorade Dunk : 10/25/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: could be successful with an offense this bad. They are on the field the entire game. When they are fresh, the defense overall looks great.

That's simply not true. They don't get themselves off the field nearly enough even early in games. It's not accurate to blame all of it on the offense - the defense has underperformed on their own merit as well. In comment 13665009 Natek212 said:That's simply not true. They don't get themselves off the field nearly enough even early in games. It's not accurate to blame all of it on the offense - the defense has underperformed on their own merit as well.

RE: Time for them all to go montanagiant : 10/25/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: .

I absolutely agree with this In comment 13665012 Greg from LI said:I absolutely agree with this

RE: if only the giants could pry away Wade phillips... Modus Operandi : 10/25/2017 5:03 pm : link

Quote: that would be great



Wade Phillips employs a 3-4 defense. Apart from Snacks, we don't have abother component necessary to run a 3-4. In comment 13665044 GMAN4LIFE said:Wade Phillips employs a 3-4 defense. Apart from Snacks, we don't have abother component necessary to run a 3-4.

The fact that the Seahawks... Chris in Philly : 10/25/2017 5:04 pm : link game was so close into the 4th quarter was a fucking miracle and it was due almost entirely to Spags' D.

I wonder what McAdoo's involvement is with the D. robbieballs2003 : 10/25/2017 5:08 pm : link I wonder if Spags really has control over the personnel. A big problem has been Apple. He is the week link in the chain and makes the defense look bad. The run defensd has been bad too but it cannot all be on the DL. We know our LBs are not good.

RE: RE: if only the giants could pry away Wade phillips... jtfuoco : 10/25/2017 5:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13665044 GMAN4LIFE said:





Quote:





that would be great







Wade Phillips employs a 3-4 defense. Apart from Snacks, we don't have abother component necessary to run a 3-4.



True but it may be easier and cheaper building a 3-4 instead of throwing all these picks and money for DEs to run a 4-3 In comment 13665056 Modus Operandi said:True but it may be easier and cheaper building a 3-4 instead of throwing all these picks and money for DEs to run a 4-3

RE: RE: RE: if only the giants could pry away Wade phillips... Gatorade Dunk : 10/25/2017 5:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13665056 Modus Operandi said:





Quote:





In comment 13665044 GMAN4LIFE said:





Quote:





that would be great







Wade Phillips employs a 3-4 defense. Apart from Snacks, we don't have abother component necessary to run a 3-4.







True but it may be easier and cheaper building a 3-4 instead of throwing all these picks and money for DEs to run a 4-3

Except that for the next couple of seasons, those expensive 4-3 DEs are bought and paid for. It's not a bad thought though - there seem to be much more 3-4 type edge rushers coming out of college every year, which only further drives up the cost of legitimate 4-3 ends. In comment 13665067 jtfuoco said:Except that for the next couple of seasons, those expensive 4-3 DEs are bought and paid for. It's not a bad thought though - there seem to be much more 3-4 type edge rushers coming out of college every year, which only further drives up the cost of legitimate 4-3 ends.

with a semi competent offense malslayer : 10/25/2017 5:29 pm : link we wouldn't be nit picking about the defense. Do a comparison around the league in regards to points allowed and the Giants are not at the bottom. Can't say the same thing about the offensive genius of Macadoofus. I admit though that since he is smarter than apparently all of BBI and the Giants organization that I could be completely wrong and this is some brilliant strategy.

they blew late leads Banks : 10/25/2017 5:56 pm : link but they spent almost the whole game on the field up until that point. It's hard to judge them fairly with an offense so incredibly inept

Opponents score only 3.3 points on average allstarjim : 10/25/2017 6:11 pm : link in the first quarter against the Giants. That is a respectable 12th in the NFL. In the 4th quarter, they score 9.0 points on average, which is 27th in the NFL.



They are gassed; it absolutely is a function of the offense's struggles. Pass rush from JPP up until recently and the now injured Vernon hasn't been what it's needed to be either, and that plays a big part of this defense's effectiveness. That's not on Spags, it's on those guys' performance.

If you watched that defense play last week Ten Ton Hammer : 10/25/2017 6:25 pm : link and saw that defensive effort with Seattle in the red zone, I don't know how you come away from it with the impression that the defense isn't in good hands.



To be clear, the first 4 weeks weren't good and that still has no explanation, but they've put the team in position to win games and been hung out to dry.

. arcarsenal : 10/25/2017 6:31 pm : link This defense is below average by nearly every measure.



Bad offense or not, that's not what we paid for. One possession doesn't change that. They still gave up several big plays down the field in the Seattle game - notably the Baldwin TD.



No one should be able to sit there with a straight face and say the defense has performed up to expectation this year.

Lol, Apple and Jenkins were banged up Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 10/25/2017 6:36 pm : link Coming out if camp.... Vernon jacked his ankle up and they have no other pass rushers. Lbers have been injured all year. Finally the offense is a joke!!!



He can’t call his aggressive game plan all day long because the offense can’t score at all.



It’s not on Spags but a new GM will and should hire his own coaches.

RE: Opponents score only 3.3 points on average Gatorade Dunk : 10/25/2017 6:37 pm : link

Quote: in the first quarter against the Giants. That is a respectable 12th in the NFL. In the 4th quarter, they score 9.0 points on average, which is 27th in the NFL.



They are gassed; it absolutely is a function of the offense's struggles. Pass rush from JPP up until recently and the now injured Vernon hasn't been what it's needed to be either, and that plays a big part of this defense's effectiveness. That's not on Spags, it's on those guys' performance.

First of all - the 1st quarter tends to be the lowest scoring quarter across the NFL. Dating back to 2010 (and not including this season), there are an average of 9.0 points scored in the 1st quarter (compared to 13.6 in the 2nd, 9.7 in the 3rd, 12.8 in the 4th; all point totals are for both teams combined).



That said, I don't disagree that the defense is gassed by the end of games and the offense definitely bears a lot of blame for that. But the defense deserves some responsibility as well because they allow drives to be extended and don't get themselves off the field as quickly as they could, either.



As for 12th being respectable? That's 63rd percentile - doesn't feel all that respectable to me. In comment 13665115 allstarjim said:First of all - the 1st quarter tends to be the lowest scoring quarter across the NFL. Dating back to 2010 (and not including this season), there are an average of 9.0 points scored in the 1st quarter (compared to 13.6 in the 2nd, 9.7 in the 3rd, 12.8 in the 4th; all point totals are for both teams combined).That said, I don't disagree that the defense is gassed by the end of games and the offense definitely bears a lot of blame for that. But the defense deserves some responsibility as well because they allow drives to be extended and don't get themselves off the field as quickly as they could, either.As for 12th being respectable? That's 63rd percentile - doesn't feel all that respectable to me.

. arcarsenal : 10/25/2017 6:49 pm : link The Giants offense in 2016 was at the very bottom of the league in average TOP and plays per possession, yet the defense was 2nd in points allowed and 10th in yards against.



Why is the offense suddenly the reason the defense is underperforming this year when it wasn't an issue last year?

RE: . Ten Ton Hammer : 10/25/2017 6:55 pm : link

Quote: This defense is below average by nearly every measure.



Bad offense or not, that's not what we paid for. One possession doesn't change that. They still gave up several big plays down the field in the Seattle game - notably the Baldwin TD.



No one should be able to sit there with a straight face and say the defense has performed up to expectation this year.



It hasn't played up to expectation, and you know I've been very willing to rip them for the first four weeks, but the circumstances haven't really changed for them at all. They need to be essentially flawless while being on the field for 35-40 minutes and also create turnovers and score points for this team, as it's going, to have any chance to hang in there, and it's an impossible standard.



In comment 13665129 arcarsenal said:It hasn't played up to expectation, and you know I've been very willing to rip them for the first four weeks, but the circumstances haven't really changed for them at all. They need to be essentially flawless while being on the field for 35-40 minutes and also create turnovers and score points for this team, as it's going, to have any chance to hang in there, and it's an impossible standard.

. arcarsenal : 10/25/2017 7:01 pm : link They absolutely have a more difficult job because of how abysmal the offense is - but regardless, I expected more this year. From the very start, they've been underwhelming. The Dallas game was incredibly frustrating. They just could not get off the field on 3rd down.



Spagnuolo is one of the last guys I'm even looking to blame at this point, though. The failures of this season fall more directly on many other sets of shoulders.



I don't think he's a bad defensive coach - but if we hire a new HC, I wouldn't stick him with the existing DC - I'd let him choose his own.

I will always love this guy rocco8112 : 10/25/2017 7:44 pm : link because the 2007 run was the peak for me as sports fan and last year the Giants had a top level defense. The only real good defenses this team has had in almost fifteen years was on his watch.



That said, it is time for him to go with the rest of them. The Giants need a total reboot, and nay new GM and coach will be picking a new DC.

I am fine with Spags staying as DC but... EricJ : 10/25/2017 7:49 pm : link no way in hell I want him as our next head coach. He was a disaster in St Louis.

Why Spags? jbeintherockies : 10/25/2017 7:58 pm : link With a good team he has proven to be an able DC.



In the super bowl that he coached in, they had a pass rush. DC's look good when they have a pass rush. This team doesn't have much of a pass rush.



Coaches look good with good players and bad without them.

Why would we fire the guy Stan in LA : 10/25/2017 8:00 pm : link Who had the 2 worst defenses in pro football history with 2 different teams?



Those guys don't grow on trees.

I think Spags is an excellent defensive mind Aaroninma : 10/25/2017 9:10 pm : link and with great talent he can be very good, as we saw last year.



But I think the organization needs a change from top to bottom.

I can't blame the defense for much dpinzow : 10/25/2017 9:12 pm : link with this crap offense the past year and a half they've had to be virtually perfect

As for Spags' status dpinzow : 10/25/2017 9:19 pm : link It's all up to whoever the next head coach is. If the next HC wants a different DC, then Spags goes, even though I think he's a good DC

Yes. prdave73 : 10/25/2017 9:20 pm : link Total rebuild. Spags had trouble before with other teams and it's still an issue here with the amount of talent we have on the defensive side of the ball.

RE: the whole staff should go Del Shofner : 10/25/2017 9:27 pm : link

Quote: from top to bottom.



With the "top" being Chris Mara, who after all is Senior VP - Player Personnel. No more f'in nepotism, please. In comment 13665189 Steve in South Jersey said:With the "top" being Chris Mara, who after all is Senior VP - Player Personnel. No more f'in nepotism, please.

no one is going anywhere micky : 10/25/2017 11:12 pm : link .

our organization can't even find enough decent LBs for a 4-3 SHO'NUFF : 10/26/2017 2:25 am : link let alone a 3-4 defense

RE: No defense Matt M. : 10/26/2017 3:55 am : link

Quote: could be successful with an offense this bad. They are on the field the entire game. When they are fresh, the defense overall looks great. I'm getting a little tired of this excuse. There have been plenty of lengthy, drives early in games that the D allowed. Even when they don't break, they are consistently allowing extended drives that flip field position and wear them out. The only thing they do consistently is allow 3rd down conversions.



In my opinion, Spags should not have been re-hired a few years ago and he should not have been retained last year.



In general, I want every single coach on the staff let go at the end of the season. They need a complete house cleaning. In comment 13665009 Natek212 said:I'm getting a little tired of this excuse. There have been plenty of lengthy, drives early in games that the D allowed. Even when they don't break, they are consistently allowing extended drives that flip field position and wear them out. The only thing they do consistently is allow 3rd down conversions.In my opinion, Spags should not have been re-hired a few years ago and he should not have been retained last year.In general, I want every single coach on the staff let go at the end of the season. They need a complete house cleaning.

Look, the D is not THE problem Matt M. : 10/26/2017 3:58 am : link No single player or unit is THE problem on this team. Nut, make no mistakes about it, the D is a big problem. They have blown a number of 4th quarter leads, they get little to no pressure unless a ridiculous all out blitz is called, their coverage has huge breakdowns multiple times a game every week, their run defense took a step back, etc.



They are every bit as responsible for the TOP difference as the offense.

Blaming the offense joeinpa : 10/26/2017 7:10 am : link For thee poor play of the defense might make fans feel better. But the reality is the defense has played poorly from the first week on.



Can t get off the field, can t protect 4th quarter leads.



RE: I think Spags is an excellent defensive mind Milton : 10/26/2017 7:45 am : link

Quote: and with great talent he can be very good, as we saw last year. What an endorsement! If you give him great talent he can be very good.



I guess that means if you give him very good talent he can be good. If you give him good talent he can be average. If you give him average talent he can be bad. If you give him bad talent he can be historically bad. In comment 13665270 Aaroninma said:What an endorsement! If you give him great talent he can be very good.I guess that means if you give him very good talent he can be good. If you give him good talent he can be average. If you give him average talent he can be bad. If you give him bad talent he can be historically bad.

Spags has done.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/26/2017 8:21 am : link very well when he has the tools to fit his system:



- Pass rushing DL guys

- Above average DB's



It allows him to scheme around the LB crew. The question I've always had is does he scheme around the LB's because of their lack of talent or does he do it because it is the scheme? Tough to answer because when we had Pierce and Mitchell, the D was outstanding at times. When we can generate pressure with our front 4 and rotate a stable of fresh DL, we have had excellent results



But his defenses have been poor at times - and were dreadful in 2012 in NO.



Tough guy to assess

seems to me that unless he has 6 borderline HOF DLs or more, his Victor in CT : 10/26/2017 8:44 am : link defenses stink. Which leads me to believe that he can't create effective schemes.

they're not good family progtitioner : 10/26/2017 8:59 am : link They are last in the league in covering the TE. They can be run on, they can't get off the field on 3rd down and they can't hold a 4th Q lead. These are some basic things a good D does.



Every team knows that the Giants can't score so their offense just needs to not turn the ball over. The Seattle game should have been a rout from the 1st half except their TE dropped easy balls which should have been TDs or huge gainers.



This is a terrible D

RE: our organization can't even find enough decent LBs for a 4-3 Rjanyg : 10/26/2017 9:52 am : link

Quote: let alone a 3-4 defense



The reality is that it is easier to find 3-4 LB than 4-3 LB so this statement makes no sense. We have a great NT in Snacks, The question would be who would you put at DE? Vernon could play OLB as could Kennard. Goodson and Robinson could play ILB. Let JPP spend time in the buffet line and eat himself into a DE. Tomlinson could play DE. Not as far fetched as some may think. In comment 13665377 SHO'NUFF said:The reality is that it is easier to find 3-4 LB than 4-3 LB so this statement makes no sense. We have a great NT in Snacks, The question would be who would you put at DE? Vernon could play OLB as could Kennard. Goodson and Robinson could play ILB. Let JPP spend time in the buffet line and eat himself into a DE. Tomlinson could play DE. Not as far fetched as some may think.

RE: RE: No defense Victor in CT : 10/26/2017 10:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13665009 Natek212 said:





Quote:





could be successful with an offense this bad. They are on the field the entire game. When they are fresh, the defense overall looks great.





That's simply not true. They don't get themselves off the field nearly enough even early in games. It's not accurate to blame all of it on the offense - the defense has underperformed on their own merit as well.



Thank you. the highlight of their day was the goal line stand on a 16 play 89 yard drive in the 1st qtr. Can't blame the offense for that. In comment 13665050 Gatorade Dunk said:Thank you. the highlight of their day was the goal line stand on a 16 play 89 yard drive in the 1st qtr. Can't blame the offense for that.

No, in fact I'd give him BigMacs job PatersonPlank : 10/26/2017 10:38 am : link Spags with a top OC would be a good team. Plus Spags has HC experience, so unlike McAdoo he won't be learning on the job.

RE: RE: our organization can't even find enough decent LBs for a 4-3 jtfuoco : 10/26/2017 11:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13665377 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





let alone a 3-4 defense







The reality is that it is easier to find 3-4 LB than 4-3 LB so this statement makes no sense. We have a great NT in Snacks, The question would be who would you put at DE? Vernon could play OLB as could Kennard. Goodson and Robinson could play ILB. Let JPP spend time in the buffet line and eat himself into a DE. Tomlinson could play DE. Not as far fetched as some may think.



The Key statement is "our organization" which is very true but we are talking about the possible new one coming in In comment 13665587 Rjanyg said:The Key statement is "our organization" which is very true but we are talking about the possible new one coming in

RE: No, in fact I'd give him BigMacs job Gatorade Dunk : 10/26/2017 12:36 pm : link

Quote: Spags with a top OC would be a good team. Plus Spags has HC experience, so unlike McAdoo he won't be learning on the job.

He won 10 games in 3 years as a HC. Is that the experience that you think precludes learning on the job? McAdoo exceeded that in year one. I'm not suggesting that BMc should be retained, but if you're replacing him with Spagnuolo, you're stepping backwards.



I really don't get it sometimes. In comment 13665670 PatersonPlank said:He won 10 games in 3 years as a HC. Is that the experience that you think precludes learning on the job? McAdoo exceeded that in year one. I'm not suggesting that BMc should be retained, but if you're replacing him with Spagnuolo, you're stepping backwards.I really don't get it sometimes.

RE: RE: RE: RE: if only the giants could pry away Wade phillips... giants#1 : 10/26/2017 12:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13665067 jtfuoco said:





Quote:





In comment 13665056 Modus Operandi said:





Quote:





In comment 13665044 GMAN4LIFE said:





Quote:





that would be great







Wade Phillips employs a 3-4 defense. Apart from Snacks, we don't have abother component necessary to run a 3-4.







True but it may be easier and cheaper building a 3-4 instead of throwing all these picks and money for DEs to run a 4-3





Except that for the next couple of seasons, those expensive 4-3 DEs are bought and paid for. It's not a bad thought though - there seem to be much more 3-4 type edge rushers coming out of college every year, which only further drives up the cost of legitimate 4-3 ends.



It's not DEs that are expensive. It's pass rushers. That goes for 34 OLBs (Von Miller/Houston), 34 DEs (Watt/Wilkerson), DTs (Cox/Suh/Short/McCoy/Atkins) or 43 DEs.



Probably the best indicator of this is Snacks vs most of the other top DTs. There's a reason the guys above are getting $5M+ more per season: they can rush the passer. In comment 13665081 Gatorade Dunk said:It's not DEs that are expensive. It's pass rushers. That goes for 34 OLBs (Von Miller/Houston), 34 DEs (Watt/Wilkerson), DTs (Cox/Suh/Short/McCoy/Atkins) or 43 DEs.Probably the best indicator of this is Snacks vs most of the other top DTs. There's a reason the guys above are getting $5M+ more per season: they can rush the passer.