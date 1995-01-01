Maybe it is Eli's fault he doesn't have a OL

|
|contracts are brutal.
Dave in Hoboken said:
contracts are brutal.
JPP's might be the most brutal. Eli comes with the territory of being a 2 time SB winning franchise QB. Vernon's contract and whether that is fulfilled is still up in the air IMO
dpinzow said:
Dave in Hoboken said:
contracts are brutal.
JPP's might be the most brutal. Eli comes with the territory of being a 2 time SB winning franchise QB. Vernon's contract and whether that is fulfilled is still up in the air IMO
True, but Eli is much older than the likes of JPP and Vernon and most QBs pushing 40 don't age well..
All 3 contracts are like anchors.
|last offseason?
|$30 million in cap space next year. that includes OBJ's contract
|Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players
|Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players
|.
giantfan2000 said:
Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players
The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?
Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.
|Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players
|He’s agreed to a contract. You can re-work his deal and convert salary to bonus, sure, but eventually he’s getting the same money that every other quarterback gets.
giantfan2000 said:
Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players
The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?
Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.
WillVAB said:
giantfan2000 said:
Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players
The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?
Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.
It doesn't necessarily have to represent a single player - it could also be the difference between players instead. Like, how about Kevin Zeitler instead of John Jerry this past offseason?
|last offseason?
Britt in VA said:
last offseason?
You could make the case that the defense was a bigger problem than the offense and specifically, the OL.
Eli's enormous salary hasn't helped matters. You have to pay him but the Giants along with some of the other teams with highly priced qbs don't have the financial wiggle room that other teams have. Eli isn't good enough to carry a chicken shit team to elevated heights. And here we are.
|.
| the team won 11 games.... vs in 2015 when the O did well but the D sucked... and we won nothing...
the offseason signed jack rabbit (stud) --- snacks (stud) and Vernon (stud)
what TERRIBLE moves.
| before extending him. The Pats routinely tear up Brady's deal and re-do it to make it more cap friendly.
And let's not forget the 18 million contract Jerry handed out to a hybrid TE/FB (Jerry doth love his tweeners and hybrids) who can be covered by his grandmother and 11 million he handed out to Marshall, who can't outrun his grandmother. But no dough for an o-lineman?
No, it's not Eli. Jerry Reese has been a bad GM since at least 2011.
Gatorade Dunk said:
WillVAB said:
giantfan2000 said:
Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players
The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?
Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.
It doesn't necessarily have to represent a single player - it could also be the difference between players instead. Like, how about Kevin Zeitler instead of John Jerry this past offseason?
Zeitler got 5/60. Jerry got 3/10.
| and the 3 players signed all played pro bowl/all pro caliber football.
yes terrible job that offseason.
that is the wrong Free agency to attack my friend...
many other low hanging fruit out there than that trio
hitdog42 said:
and the 3 players signed all played pro bowl/all pro caliber football.
yes terrible job that offseason.
that is the wrong Free agency to attack my friend...
many other low hanging fruit out there than that trio
The point was it does not take a great deal ofacumen on the GM's part when the owner says "here's the checkbook, go get those guys" and your offer blows all competitors out and makes all three of the top free agents the top 10 best paid players at their positions. So, no, I don't think Jerry gets a whole lot of credit for that.
WillVAB said:
giantfan2000 said:
Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players
The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?
Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.
You sir, are correct! Drafting is and has been the problem for years now. It is a difficult job with debatable payoff every year. Yet, Steelers, Girlboys, Packers and Pats have done a pretty good job of it over the past decade.
We've had picks much higher than all these teams even before Reese and have managed to select some really expensive and under preforming "talent".
I'm constantly wondering if it's been a coaching problem alone or is the front office that incompetent?
Here's a sampling of the draft prowess; Giants pick then players that passed on:
(Not all of them have been superstars, but they were far better than G-Men's earlier picks)
2015- #9 Ereck Flowers- Todd Gurly, Bud Dupree, Stefan Diggs, Chad Johnson,
Donavan Smith, Bud Dupree, Stephone Anthony, David Johnson, Eric Kendricks, Marcus Peters, Ronald Darby, Tyler Lockett, Karlos Williams, Jeremy Langford
2014-#12- Odell Beckham
2013- #19- Pugh- Deandre Hopkins, Travis Fredrick
Later rounds- LaVeon Bell, Jon Bostic, Montee Ball, Eddie Lacy, DJ Swearinger, Giovani Bernard, Travis Kelce, Keenan Allen
2012- #32 - David Wilson- so 2nd round- Bobby Wagner, Mike Adams
Later rounds- Russell Wilson, Bernard Pierce, Nick Foles, TY Hilton, Robbert Turbin
2011- #19- Is there a better 1st rounder after Amukamara, nobody stands out
Later rounds- Shane Vereen, Torrey Smith, Randall Cobb
2010- #15- JPP- Mike Iupati, Maurkice Pouncey, Demarius Thomas, Bryan Bulaga, Dez Bryant
Later rounds- Demarco Murray, Cecil Shorts, Kendall Hunter, Julius Thomas
2009- #29-Is there a better 1st rounder after Nicks, nobody stands out
Later rounds- LaSewan McCoy, Mike Wallace, Jared Cook
2008-#31- Kenny Phillips, so second round- Brandon Flowers, Jordy Nelson, Matt Forte, Desean Jackson, Ray Rice, Martellus Bennett
Later rounds- Jamaal Charles, Earl Bennett, Dan Conner, Antwaun Molden, Jermichael Finley, Cliff Avril
2007- #20- Aaron Ross- Anthony Spencer, Dwayne Bowe, Jon Beason, Joe Staley, Greg Olsen
Later rounds- Paul Posluszny
2006- #32- Mathias Kiwanuka- so into the 2nd round- Roman Harper, Greg Jennings, Maurice Jones-Drew
Later rounds- Owen Daniels, Elvis Dumervil, Willie Colon
| No, it's not Eli's fault.
It's the GM's fault because the resources he's spending on the OL are mostly not panning out.
Nothing says you need to spend 200 million dollars to have a strong offensive line.
Scout better, draft better, and suddenly things look a lot different.
WillVAB said:
giantfan2000 said:
Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players
The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?
Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.
You sir, are correct! Drafting is and has been the problem for years now. It is a difficult job with debatable payoff every year. Yet, Steelers, Girlboys, Packers and Pats have done a pretty good job of it over the past decade.
We've had picks much higher than all these teams even before Reese and have managed to select some really expensive and under preforming "talent".
I'm constantly wondering if it's been a coaching problem alone or is the front office that incompetent?
|to Wentz's and Prescott's is pretty stupid.
| ... it sure as hell takes the sting away when your wife makes 30 million a year (like Giselle did in 2016).
| How much return are we getting for Vernon's cap figure right now? Had we signed Beckham to an enormous contract this past offseason how much would we be getting for him?
Roster depth is absolutely crucial. It's going to be tough to maintain that when we are paying Vernon, JPP, and Beckham 30% of our salary cap.
|to Wentz's and Prescott's is pretty stupid.
| How much return are we getting for Vernon's cap figure right now? Had we signed Beckham to an enormous contract this past offseason how much would we be getting for him?
Roster depth is absolutely crucial. It's going to be tough to maintain that when we are paying Vernon, JPP, and Beckham 30% of our salary cap.
| Where did I say I wouldn't want playmakers? I want playmakers...I'm just not willing to pay them $17M a year.
There are playmakers making peanuts all over the NFL. How much is Tyreek Hill making? Nelson Agoholor? Will Fuller? Brandin Cooks? Jerrick McKinnon?
Shit look at our roster. How much is Beckham making? Engram? Shepard?
You can have great playmakers that aren't making big money. They're all over the league.