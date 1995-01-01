Maybe it is Eli's fault he doesn't have a OL giantfan2000 : 10/25/2017 8:23 pm Eli's cap number this year is $19,700,000

Tom Brady's cap number this year $14,000,000

Carson Wentz cap number this year $6,062,804



Eli's cap number has been in the top 10 for years .. that means limited money elsewhere Like money to shore up the OL



I am sure Reese would have loved 5.7 million this year to add a decent Offensive lineman



Just saying that maybe at 37, Eli might need to rethink his very large salary



They had money to spend. Dang Man : 10/25/2017 8:26 pm : link They chose not to spend it on the OL.

Yeah Gman11 : 10/25/2017 8:28 pm : link I'm sure Eli is going to go to management and say, "Please pay me less money because giantfan2000 said that I'm hurting the team."

In years past when they were tight, maybe jcn56 : 10/25/2017 8:28 pm : link but they had money this offseason, according to Reese's presser they just felt that there weren't any good options available in FA.

why not giantfan2000 : 10/25/2017 8:30 pm : link Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players

It’s the patchwork strategy.. Sean : 10/25/2017 8:30 pm : link The offense was fine in 2015 & the defense stunk, so all focus was put on the defense assuming the offense wouldn’t miss a beat.



Flawed way of thinking.

Buckle up for 2018-2020 Go Terps : 10/25/2017 8:30 pm : link

2018: $17M

2019: $19.5M

2020: $19.5M



JPP

2018: $17.5M

2019: $19.5M

2020: $17.5M



Then add Odell Beckham's upcoming contract, which figures to have cap numbers in the same neighborhood.



Olivier Vernon2018: $17M2019: $19.5M2020: $19.5MJPP2018: $17.5M2019: $19.5M2020: $17.5MThen add Odell Beckham's upcoming contract, which figures to have cap numbers in the same neighborhood.

Raiders Toth029 : 10/25/2017 8:40 pm : link Derek Carr:



2017: $15.7M

2018: $25M

2019: $22.5M

2020: 21.5M



Yet you look at their OL and signing guys like Kelechi Osemele.



And like others said, blowing drafts forcing the 'need' to spend near $200M defensively is another flaw in this argument.



yeah PaulBlakeTSU : 10/25/2017 8:44 pm : link maybe we can get Eli to take a rookie deal structure like Carson Wentz

If Eli plays out the entirety of his current contract... Gatorade Dunk : 10/25/2017 8:46 pm : link ...he will have earned more money than any other player in NFL history. As it is, he's already #2 all time, just behind Peyton, More than Brady. More than his fellow 2004 QBs Roethlisberger and Rivers. Doesn't that strike anyone as a bit off?



No, his contract didn't prevent them from their spending spree two offseasons ago but it's still burying your head in the sand to deny that his cap value does impact the team overall roster. So many here wanted (and still want) the Giants to give Eli one last chance to make a run at another ring - would Eli pitch in to get himself some OL help? Would he take a pay cut with the condition that it has to go to the OL?



I'm not actually advocating for him to do that - mostly because I don't believe it's my place or anyone else's (besides their boss) to tell someone to take a paycut. But it is a zero sum game in the salary cap world, so the hypothetical is at least worth the question. As the OP points out, the Patriots have an almost $6MM salary cap advantage over the Giants just on starting QBs alone.

Absolutely NOT Eli's fault... Dan in the Springs : 10/25/2017 9:05 pm : link having said that, he doesn't have room to complain a lot about it given his salary. I've felt that way a long time and said it many times before. Not his fault, but can't complain. NYG may not have given him the best OL money can buy, but they gave him the most money they possibly could. A different sort of investment, to be sure.

Sometimes I wonder if some of you are on drugs moespree : 10/25/2017 9:06 pm : link .

QB cap hits Jim Bob Cooter : 10/25/2017 9:07 pm : link these QBs all have higher cap hits than Eli:



Joe Flacco $24,550,000

Carson Palmer $24,125,000

Kirk Cousins $23,943,600

Matt Ryan $23,750,000

Aaron Rodgers $20,300,000

Ryan Tannehill $20,300,000

Cam Newton $20,166,000



Eli Manning $19,700,000



these are not too far behind:



Andrew Luck $19,400,000

Drew Brees $19,000,000

Russell Wilson $18,800,000

Ben Roethlisberger $18,200,000

Philip Rivers $18,000,000

Sam Bradford $18,000,000



Eli's salary is definitely not the issue

Eli is also #2 all time LAXin : 10/25/2017 9:07 pm : link in terms of NFL money actually received, slightly behind Peyton.



During Eli's 14 seasons, he has been an no-doubt-about-it top-5 performer in his position in at most two: 2011, and maybe another year that you want to throw in.



Now, of course I love the two Super Bowl trophies he help bring us. But would it make sense if Jim Plunkett (a two-time SB winner) had collected more overall NFL money in the history of the sport than all but one of his peers in 1986, when he retired? Especially if that era also had a salary-cap?



Someone here once said it matter-of-factly: In pro football, Eli Manning has never done anything that did not put his own interest first and foremost, starting from forcing a trade on draft day at the very beginning. Absolutely nothing wrong with that, but then let's not state, or even imply, otherwise.



You can’t just say pay me less PetesHereNow : 10/25/2017 9:10 pm : link He’s agreed to a contract. You can re-work his deal and convert salary to bonus, sure, but eventually he’s getting the same money that every other quarterback gets.

RE: The Vernon, JPP, and Eli dpinzow : 10/25/2017 9:10 pm : link

Quote: contracts are brutal.



JPP's might be the most brutal. Eli comes with the territory of being a 2 time SB winning franchise QB. Vernon's contract and whether that is fulfilled is still up in the air IMO

.... Toth029 : 10/25/2017 9:12 pm : link Matt Ryan is another good one.



Great line in place, both with signees and draft picks.



Guess which Reese blunders?

Maybe Eli wants to be a victim Vanzetti : 10/25/2017 9:13 pm : link Just like everybody else today

RE: RE: The Vernon, JPP, and Eli Dave in Hoboken : 10/25/2017 9:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13665268 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





contracts are brutal.







JPP's might be the most brutal. Eli comes with the territory of being a 2 time SB winning franchise QB. Vernon's contract and whether that is fulfilled is still up in the air IMO



True, but Eli is much older than the likes of JPP and Vernon and most QBs pushing 40 don't age well..



True, but Eli is much older than the likes of JPP and Vernon and most QBs pushing 40 don't age well..All 3 contracts are like anchors.

RE: RE: RE: The Vernon, JPP, and Eli dpinzow : 10/25/2017 9:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13665273 dpinzow said:





Quote:





In comment 13665268 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





contracts are brutal.







JPP's might be the most brutal. Eli comes with the territory of being a 2 time SB winning franchise QB. Vernon's contract and whether that is fulfilled is still up in the air IMO







True, but Eli is much older than the likes of JPP and Vernon and most QBs pushing 40 don't age well..



All 3 contracts are like anchors.



Eli's contract is only an anchor for 2018. After 2018 the dead money assuming the team has a drafted replacement isn't a huge issue since there's only 1 year left on the deal.



Eli's contract is only an anchor for 2018. After 2018 the dead money assuming the team has a drafted replacement isn't a huge issue since there's only 1 year left on the deal.Vernon to me is wait and see, although IMO the last year will be painful. JPP's is going to be the worst since he's had numerous injuries already in his career and has a back that flares up quite a bit

... christian : 10/25/2017 9:25 pm : link It's as if the Giants are in bad cap shape, but wait ... They're not.

. arcarsenal : 10/25/2017 9:31 pm : link No, it's not Eli's fault.



It's the GM's fault because the resources he's spending on the OL are mostly not panning out.



Nothing says you need to spend 200 million dollars to have a strong offensive line.



Scout better, draft better, and suddenly things look a lot different.

... christian : 10/25/2017 9:36 pm : link I want to slap the taste out of the mouth of the dorks in the media who obsess on the boogie man that's the 200M "spending spree."



It's actually one of the best things Reese has done.



The failure is the far more finite resources dumped into the offensive line in draft picks.



Two 1's and a 2 should net an average line. That's failure.

They have djstat : 10/25/2017 10:54 pm : link $30 million in cap space next year. that includes OBJ's contract

The failure to sign OLinemen BlackLight : 10/25/2017 11:01 pm : link was not due to lack of available cap room.



In real time, nobody complained when OL players cast off from other teams were claimed by other teams. People seemed to realize that signing new players just for the sake of having new players wasn't going to make us later.



Months later, revisionist historians use the general lack of activity to accuse Reese of ignoring the OL.

RE: Did Eli's salary prevent them from spending 200 million on defense djm : 10/25/2017 11:21 pm : link

Quote: last offseason?



You could make the case that the defense was a bigger problem than the offense and specifically, the OL.



Eli's enormous salary hasn't helped matters. You have to pay him but the Giants along with some of the other teams with highly priced qbs don't have the financial wiggle room that other teams have. Eli isn't good enough to carry a chicken shit team to elevated heights. And here we are.

You could make the case that the defense was a bigger problem than the offense and specifically, the OL.Eli's enormous salary hasn't helped matters. You have to pay him but the Giants along with some of the other teams with highly priced qbs don't have the financial wiggle room that other teams have. Eli isn't good enough to carry a chicken shit team to elevated heights. And here we are.

RE: They have NYG07 : 10/26/2017 12:15 am : link

Quote: $30 million in cap space next year. that includes OBJ's contract



Yeah, $30 million with only two starting and much maligned offensive lineman under contract in Flowers and Jerry and OBJ and Collins in the final years of their rookie contracts. On top of that, only one starting and often injured LB in Goodson under contract. This team is not in good cap shape looking forward.



Sure, they can cut DRC, Marshall and Harris, but you still have to replace them with limited resources and only 6 draft picks. The Vernon and JPP contracts look terrible, and fortunately there are outs in a couple years.



But this is a business, this isn't about Eli's legacy or achievements. He has been a bottom tier QB since the start of 2016. His contract is handcuffing this team. Releasing him this off-season not only frees up $10 million this off-season, it completely opens up the cap the following year.



Yeah, $30 million with only two starting and much maligned offensive lineman under contract in Flowers and Jerry and OBJ and Collins in the final years of their rookie contracts. On top of that, only one starting and often injured LB in Goodson under contract. This team is not in good cap shape looking forward.Sure, they can cut DRC, Marshall and Harris, but you still have to replace them with limited resources and only 6 draft picks. The Vernon and JPP contracts look terrible, and fortunately there are outs in a couple years.But this is a business, this isn't about Eli's legacy or achievements. He has been a bottom tier QB since the start of 2016. His contract is handcuffing this team. Releasing him this off-season not only frees up $10 million this off-season, it completely opens up the cap the following year.With a top 5 pick looming, it is time to move on. It will be an extremely sad day when it comes, but it is time.

RE: why not WillVAB : 10/26/2017 12:24 am : link

Quote: Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players



The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?



The difference between Eli and Brady's cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren't) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.

Guys willing to come old man : 10/26/2017 12:29 am : link would have forced EF to another position, which Reese rejected. Others historically have not been worth the value or even not pursued by him, by the man that waited 2 years too long to draft OL higher than the 4th round(Brewer, Petrus,Herman) those previous 3 years, and when forced to, uh, made picks not quite worthy of their round.

I've said it before, if over the past 5 years, there was a OL that could help keep him upright and effective, he would restructure, IMO.

This goes up there as the dumbest thread ever PatersonPlank : 10/26/2017 1:01 am : link .

RE: why not SHO'NUFF : 10/26/2017 2:13 am : link

Quote: Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players



he also asked the Patriots to buy millions of dollars worth of the sink water called "TB12"...so Brady pockets extra cash under the table, outside of the salary cap and the league doesn't bat an eye

Eli to the Denver Broncos... M.S. : 10/26/2017 4:27 am : link ...for a second or third round choice sounds real good to me.



RE: This goes up there as the dumbest thread ever section125 : 10/26/2017 5:08 am : link

Quote: .



It is pretty stupid, but not in the top 5...



It is pretty stupid, but not in the top 5...Starting NFL QBs get big money. Just the way it is. His contract is where it should be.

Tom B is married to a international super model who makes more map7711 : 10/26/2017 5:46 am : link Money than he does. Eli married his college sweetheart. Makes it a hell of a lot easier to take a few mill less when your wife is bringing home massive amount of money. Plus Tom has that deal w his rehab company that the Pats send their players to and Tom gets a piece of the action. Could be a huge conflict w the Pats going around the cap and giving Tom cash that way.

RE: RE: why not cznmike : 10/26/2017 6:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13665231 giantfan2000 said:





Quote:





Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players







The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?



Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.





You sir, are correct! Drafting is and has been the problem for years now. It is a difficult job with debatable payoff every year. Yet, Steelers, Girlboys, Packers and Pats have done a pretty good job of it over the past decade.

We've had picks much higher than all these teams even before Reese and have managed to select some really expensive and under preforming "talent".



I'm constantly wondering if it's been a coaching problem alone or is the front office that incompetent?



Here's a sampling of the draft prowess; Giants pick then players that passed on:

(Not all of them have been superstars, but they were far better than G-Men's earlier picks)

2015- #9 Ereck Flowers- Todd Gurly, Bud Dupree, Stefan Diggs, Chad Johnson,

Donavan Smith, Bud Dupree, Stephone Anthony, David Johnson, Eric Kendricks, Marcus Peters, Ronald Darby, Tyler Lockett, Karlos Williams, Jeremy Langford



2014-#12- Odell Beckham



2013- #19- Pugh- Deandre Hopkins, Travis Fredrick

Later rounds- LaVeon Bell, Jon Bostic, Montee Ball, Eddie Lacy, DJ Swearinger, Giovani Bernard, Travis Kelce, Keenan Allen



2012- #32 - David Wilson- so 2nd round- Bobby Wagner, Mike Adams

Later rounds- Russell Wilson, Bernard Pierce, Nick Foles, TY Hilton, Robbert Turbin



2011- #19- Is there a better 1st rounder after Amukamara, nobody stands out

Later rounds- Shane Vereen, Torrey Smith, Randall Cobb



2010- #15- JPP- Mike Iupati, Maurkice Pouncey, Demarius Thomas, Bryan Bulaga, Dez Bryant

Later rounds- Demarco Murray, Cecil Shorts, Kendall Hunter, Julius Thomas



2009- #29-Is there a better 1st rounder after Nicks, nobody stands out

Later rounds- LaSewan McCoy, Mike Wallace, Jared Cook



2008-#31- Kenny Phillips, so second round- Brandon Flowers, Jordy Nelson, Matt Forte, Desean Jackson, Ray Rice, Martellus Bennett

Later rounds- Jamaal Charles, Earl Bennett, Dan Conner, Antwaun Molden, Jermichael Finley, Cliff Avril



2007- #20- Aaron Ross- Anthony Spencer, Dwayne Bowe, Jon Beason, Joe Staley, Greg Olsen

Later rounds- Paul Posluszny



2006- #32- Mathias Kiwanuka- so into the 2nd round- Roman Harper, Greg Jennings, Maurice Jones-Drew

Later rounds- Owen Daniels, Elvis Dumervil, Willie Colon

You sir, are correct! Drafting is and has been the problem for years now. It is a difficult job with debatable payoff every year. Yet, Steelers, Girlboys, Packers and Pats have done a pretty good job of it over the past decade.We've had picks much higher than all these teams even before Reese and have managed to select some really expensive and under preforming "talent".I'm constantly wondering if it's been a coaching problem alone or is the front office that incompetent?Here's a sampling of the draft prowess; Giants pick then players that passed on:(Not all of them have been superstars, but they were far better than G-Men's earlier picks)2015- #9 Ereck Flowers- Todd Gurly, Bud Dupree, Stefan Diggs, Chad Johnson,Donavan Smith, Bud Dupree, Stephone Anthony, David Johnson, Eric Kendricks, Marcus Peters, Ronald Darby, Tyler Lockett, Karlos Williams, Jeremy Langford2014-#12- Odell Beckham2013- #19- Pugh- Deandre Hopkins, Travis FredrickLater rounds- LaVeon Bell, Jon Bostic, Montee Ball, Eddie Lacy, DJ Swearinger, Giovani Bernard, Travis Kelce, Keenan Allen2012- #32 - David Wilson- so 2nd round- Bobby Wagner, Mike AdamsLater rounds- Russell Wilson, Bernard Pierce, Nick Foles, TY Hilton, Robbert Turbin2011- #19- Is there a better 1st rounder after Amukamara, nobody stands outLater rounds- Shane Vereen, Torrey Smith, Randall Cobb2010- #15- JPP- Mike Iupati, Maurkice Pouncey, Demarius Thomas, Bryan Bulaga, Dez BryantLater rounds- Demarco Murray, Cecil Shorts, Kendall Hunter, Julius Thomas2009- #29-Is there a better 1st rounder after Nicks, nobody stands outLater rounds- LaSewan McCoy, Mike Wallace, Jared Cook2008-#31- Kenny Phillips, so second round- Brandon Flowers, Jordy Nelson, Matt Forte, Desean Jackson, Ray Rice, Martellus BennettLater rounds- Jamaal Charles, Earl Bennett, Dan Conner, Antwaun Molden, Jermichael Finley, Cliff Avril2007- #20- Aaron Ross- Anthony Spencer, Dwayne Bowe, Jon Beason, Joe Staley, Greg OlsenLater rounds- Paul Posluszny2006- #32- Mathias Kiwanuka- so into the 2nd round- Roman Harper, Greg Jennings, Maurice Jones-DrewLater rounds- Owen Daniels, Elvis Dumervil, Willie Colon

RE: why not Scyber : 10/26/2017 6:55 am : link

Quote: Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players



I think it was more, pay me less as long as you keep paying money to my shady side business.

I think it was more, pay me less as long as you keep paying money to my shady side business. https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/report-patriots-pay-a-brady-owned-company-run-by-suspect-partner/ - ( New Window

RE: You can’t just say pay me less Gatorade Dunk : 10/26/2017 7:31 am : link

Quote: He’s agreed to a contract. You can re-work his deal and convert salary to bonus, sure, but eventually he’s getting the same money that every other quarterback gets.

I'm not sure that's accurate. If so, someone should have told Harris and Thomas before they took straight salary pay cuts this past year.



As far as I know, non-guaranteed salary can be simply reduced. Both parties have to agree to it of course, which is what begs the hypothetical questions I posed above - would Eli agree to it? The Giants don't have a ton of leverage, and I can't imagine they'd try to play hardball even once the cap math flips slightly in their favor, so it would purely have to be an appeal to Eli's desire for one more run at a ring.



I'm not sure that's accurate. If so, someone should have told Harris and Thomas before they took straight salary pay cuts this past year.As far as I know, non-guaranteed salary can be simply reduced. Both parties have to agree to it of course, which is what begs the hypothetical questions I posed above - would Eli agree to it? The Giants don't have a ton of leverage, and I can't imagine they'd try to play hardball even once the cap math flips slightly in their favor, so it would purely have to be an appeal to Eli's desire for one more run at a ring.If they went to him with a plan to drastically improve the OL for next year (and imagine in this hypothetical that the plan is absolutely guaranteed to work... humor me) but needed him to kick in say $4MM in the form of a pay cut, does anyone think he does it?

RE: RE: why not Gatorade Dunk : 10/26/2017 7:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13665231 giantfan2000 said:





Quote:





Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players







The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?



Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.

It doesn't necessarily have to represent a single player - it could also be the difference between players instead. Like, how about Kevin Zeitler instead of John Jerry this past offseason?

RE: RE: RE: why not YAJ2112 : 10/26/2017 8:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13665352 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13665231 giantfan2000 said:





Quote:





Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players







The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?



Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.





It doesn't necessarily have to represent a single player - it could also be the difference between players instead. Like, how about Kevin Zeitler instead of John Jerry this past offseason?



Zeitler got 5/60. Jerry got 3/10.

RE: Did Eli's salary prevent them from spending 200 million on defense jlukes : 10/26/2017 8:24 am : link

Quote: last offseason?



DING DING DING.



DING DING DING.

and with that money spent on defense... hitdog42 : 10/26/2017 8:28 am : link the team won 11 games.... vs in 2015 when the O did well but the D sucked... and we won nothing...



the offseason signed jack rabbit (stud) --- snacks (stud) and Vernon (stud)



what TERRIBLE moves.





RE: RE: Did Eli's salary prevent them from spending 200 million on defense Britt in VA : 10/26/2017 8:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13665225 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





last offseason?







You could make the case that the defense was a bigger problem than the offense and specifically, the OL.



Eli's enormous salary hasn't helped matters. You have to pay him but the Giants along with some of the other teams with highly priced qbs don't have the financial wiggle room that other teams have. Eli isn't good enough to carry a chicken shit team to elevated heights. And here we are.



That wasn't the point. The point was, they had $200 million to spend despite Eli's "enormous" (9th most expensive as far as Quarterback salaries go in the NFL) salary.



That wasn't the point. The point was, they had $200 million to spend despite Eli's "enormous" (9th most expensive as far as Quarterback salaries go in the NFL) salary.The op is trying to contend that Eli's salary is holding the team back, which it clearly is not, despite what many want to believe. The Giants are not cap strapped.

They also let Eli's deal play out to the end HomerJones45 : 10/26/2017 8:48 am : link before extending him. The Pats routinely tear up Brady's deal and re-do it to make it more cap friendly.



And let's not forget the 18 million contract Jerry handed out to a hybrid TE/FB (Jerry doth love his tweeners and hybrids) who can be covered by his grandmother and 11 million he handed out to Marshall, who can't outrun his grandmother. But no dough for an o-lineman?



No, it's not Eli. Jerry Reese has been a bad GM since at least 2011.

You lost all credibility when JCin332 : 10/26/2017 8:59 am : link you continued to perpetuate the myth Brady took "less money for the good of the team"...



See additional money he makes from them through payments to his company...

RE: and with that money spent on defense... HomerJones45 : 10/26/2017 9:03 am : link

Quote: the team won 11 games.... vs in 2015 when the O did well but the D sucked... and we won nothing...



the offseason signed jack rabbit (stud) --- snacks (stud) and Vernon (stud)



what TERRIBLE moves.

Yes, the owner's checkbook was liberally used. And we didn't win shit in 2016. Got blown out in a playoff game.

RE: They also let Eli's deal play out to the end WideRight : 10/26/2017 9:05 am : link

Quote: before extending him. The Pats routinely tear up Brady's deal and re-do it to make it more cap friendly.



And let's not forget the 18 million contract Jerry handed out to a hybrid TE/FB (Jerry doth love his tweeners and hybrids) who can be covered by his grandmother and 11 million he handed out to Marshall, who can't outrun his grandmother. But no dough for an o-lineman?



No, it's not Eli. Jerry Reese has been a bad GM since at least 2011.



Everyone has to take some responsibility. If Eli is only worth 19.7M if he has a 25M OL, then is he really worth 19.7? Obviously not. Not ureasonable for Jerry to gamble on Eli and a makeshift OL; he did that and won SB42 with a former guard, David Diehl, at left tackle.



Investing in WR seemed good until you realize that Eli inaccuracies and McAdoo short routes make them more expendable than running back.



Everyone has to take some responsibility. If Eli is only worth 19.7M if he has a 25M OL, then is he really worth 19.7? Obviously not. Not ureasonable for Jerry to gamble on Eli and a makeshift OL; he did that and won SB42 with a former guard, David Diehl, at left tackle.Investing in WR seemed good until you realize that Eli inaccuracies and McAdoo short routes make them more expendable than running back.Some teams just fail for alot of reasons. This is one of them.

most wins since 2008 hitdog42 : 10/26/2017 9:06 am : link and the 3 players signed all played pro bowl/all pro caliber football.



yes terrible job that offseason.



that is the wrong Free agency to attack my friend...

many other low hanging fruit out there than that trio

RE: RE: RE: RE: why not Gatorade Dunk : 10/26/2017 9:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13665411 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13665352 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13665231 giantfan2000 said:





Quote:





Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players







The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?



Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.





It doesn't necessarily have to represent a single player - it could also be the difference between players instead. Like, how about Kevin Zeitler instead of John Jerry this past offseason?







Zeitler got 5/60. Jerry got 3/10.

Their cap hits for this season are $6.65MM apart (Jerry's hit is $1.75MM; Zeitler's is $8.4MM). Eli and Brady are $5.7MM apart in cap hits for this season. It's less than $1MM more to have Brady (or Brady's cap hit) + Kevin Zeitler than it is to have Eli (or Eli's cap hit) + John Jerry.

This is dumb. It's not Eli's fault Keith : 10/26/2017 9:16 am : link that we neglected the OL. It's the FO fault for not only trusting the wrong people, but not having a plan B. There isn't a hard cap in the NFL, these teams can create as much money as they need and the Giants had plenty of opportunities, but they chose not to. They didn't choose not to because of money, they chose not to because they were wrong about these specific players.



That being said, I'm certainly not getting rid of the best WR in football because we are paying our old, average QB like he's elite and in his prime. Either Eli takes a massive paycut or I look to move on. Love the guy, appreciate all he's done, I would rather he takes a paycut and sticks around, but if he's unwilling.....time to move on.

RE: most wins since 2008 HomerJones45 : 10/26/2017 9:17 am : link

Quote: and the 3 players signed all played pro bowl/all pro caliber football.



yes terrible job that offseason.



that is the wrong Free agency to attack my friend...

The point was it does not take a great deal ofacumen on the GM's part when the owner says "here's the checkbook, go get those guys" and your offer blows all competitors out and makes all three of the top free agents the top 10 best paid players at their positions. So, no, I don't think Jerry gets a whole lot of credit for that.

RE: RE: most wins since 2008 Keith : 10/26/2017 9:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13665485 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





and the 3 players signed all played pro bowl/all pro caliber football.



yes terrible job that offseason.



that is the wrong Free agency to attack my friend...

many other low hanging fruit out there than that trio



The point was it does not take a great deal ofacumen on the GM's part when the owner says "here's the checkbook, go get those guys" and your offer blows all competitors out and makes all three of the top free agents the top 10 best paid players at their positions. So, no, I don't think Jerry gets a whole lot of credit for that.



Revisionist history. This wasn't the prevailing thought at the time and you know it. Snacks and Jenkins were not considered the best FA available, our GM made a good decision to target those guys.

How many times.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/26/2017 9:21 am : link in an offseason have you seen GM's open the checkbook and sign overpriced vets who fail to meet expectations?



The biggest myth from last year was that spending $200M was assured to deliver returns. It rarely has the success we saw.



Shit on reese for a lot of things, his signings in 2016 shouldn't be one of those things, in fact, it was one of the most impressive FA hauls since free agency started.

The bottom line is that Reese has been tasked with rebuilding Britt in VA : 10/26/2017 9:25 am : link the offensive line since 2011. 2010 really.



That's seven years, and he's repeatedly whiffed both through free agency (Baas, Schwartz, Jerry) and the draft (2 1sts and a 2nd, not to mention late round picks).



It's not Gilbride's fault, it's not Coughlin's fault, it's not Eli's fault....



It's Jerry Reese's fault. Period.

I'm very grateful for JackRabbit ATL_Giants : 10/26/2017 9:28 am : link He was Reese's first signing that offseason.

And that doesn't make him a bad guy.... Britt in VA : 10/26/2017 9:28 am : link but this is a business.



My opinion has been, and will continue to be, that when the O-line went sour, the whole team followed suit and has never recovered.



In the business sense, what resulted in what should have been Eli Manning's prime years is criminal.



I'm tired of waiting for a competent O-line when I've seen teams turn it around in much less time. 7 years and counting is too long.



Besides ruining the last 5 years, and counting, of Eli Manning's career, we also can't run the ball.



Can't protect your quarterback, can't run the ball, can't win.

RE: RE: RE: why not KeoweeFan : 10/26/2017 9:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13665352 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13665231 giantfan2000 said:





Quote:





Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players







The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?



Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.









You sir, are correct! Drafting is and has been the problem for years now. It is a difficult job with debatable payoff every year. Yet, Steelers, Girlboys, Packers and Pats have done a pretty good job of it over the past decade.

We've had picks much higher than all these teams even before Reese and have managed to select some really expensive and under preforming "talent".



I'm constantly wondering if it's been a coaching problem alone or is the front office that incompetent?



Here's a sampling of the draft prowess; Giants pick then players that passed on:

(Not all of them have been superstars, but they were far better than G-Men's earlier picks)

2015- #9 Ereck Flowers- Todd Gurly, Bud Dupree, Stefan Diggs, Chad Johnson,

Donavan Smith, Bud Dupree, Stephone Anthony, David Johnson, Eric Kendricks, Marcus Peters, Ronald Darby, Tyler Lockett, Karlos Williams, Jeremy Langford



2014-#12- Odell Beckham



2013- #19- Pugh- Deandre Hopkins, Travis Fredrick

Later rounds- LaVeon Bell, Jon Bostic, Montee Ball, Eddie Lacy, DJ Swearinger, Giovani Bernard, Travis Kelce, Keenan Allen



2012- #32 - David Wilson- so 2nd round- Bobby Wagner, Mike Adams

Later rounds- Russell Wilson, Bernard Pierce, Nick Foles, TY Hilton, Robbert Turbin



2011- #19- Is there a better 1st rounder after Amukamara, nobody stands out

Later rounds- Shane Vereen, Torrey Smith, Randall Cobb



2010- #15- JPP- Mike Iupati, Maurkice Pouncey, Demarius Thomas, Bryan Bulaga, Dez Bryant

Later rounds- Demarco Murray, Cecil Shorts, Kendall Hunter, Julius Thomas



2009- #29-Is there a better 1st rounder after Nicks, nobody stands out

Later rounds- LaSewan McCoy, Mike Wallace, Jared Cook



2008-#31- Kenny Phillips, so second round- Brandon Flowers, Jordy Nelson, Matt Forte, Desean Jackson, Ray Rice, Martellus Bennett

Later rounds- Jamaal Charles, Earl Bennett, Dan Conner, Antwaun Molden, Jermichael Finley, Cliff Avril



2007- #20- Aaron Ross- Anthony Spencer, Dwayne Bowe, Jon Beason, Joe Staley, Greg Olsen

Later rounds- Paul Posluszny



2006- #32- Mathias Kiwanuka- so into the 2nd round- Roman Harper, Greg Jennings, Maurice Jones-Drew

Later rounds- Owen Daniels, Elvis Dumervil, Willie Colon

Interesting list; but hindsight is 20-20. (Texas sharpshooting).

Interesting list; but hindsight is 20-20. (Texas sharpshooting).A similar list of all the DUDS drafted PRIOR to the NYG would also be fun.

RE: . chuckydee9 : 10/26/2017 9:34 am : link

Quote: No, it's not Eli's fault.



It's the GM's fault because the resources he's spending on the OL are mostly not panning out.



Nothing says you need to spend 200 million dollars to have a strong offensive line.



Scout better, draft better, and suddenly things look a lot different.



Yep.. Eli isn't costing us any more than average franchise QB.. GM spends as much if not more on drafting receivers as he does on OL and he sucks at drafting OL on top of that.. None of that makes sense when OL is far more important Receivers.. He also spends FA money to bring in guys who good teams find for vet min or 5th round of the draft.. Guys like Harris, SV and even someone like Ellison .. He repeatedly has failed in drafting DE except for JPP way back when. thats why we have to pay a guy shit ton of money when he has never had more than 12 sacks in a season.. Vernon is good but he is not a game changer.. and thats how we are paying him..



Yep.. Eli isn't costing us any more than average franchise QB.. GM spends as much if not more on drafting receivers as he does on OL and he sucks at drafting OL on top of that.. None of that makes sense when OL is far more important Receivers.. He also spends FA money to bring in guys who good teams find for vet min or 5th round of the draft.. Guys like Harris, SV and even someone like Ellison .. He repeatedly has failed in drafting DE except for JPP way back when. thats why we have to pay a guy shit ton of money when he has never had more than 12 sacks in a season.. Vernon is good but he is not a game changer.. and thats how we are paying him..JR should thank his lucky stars that he has had Eli his entire career as a GM because otherwise he'd have nothing..

RE: RE: RE: why not BigBlueShock : 10/26/2017 9:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13665352 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13665231 giantfan2000 said:





Quote:





Brady went to management and said pay me less to get good players







The difference between Eli and Brady’s cap hit is around 5 million. Assuming the Giants were up against the cap (they weren’t) what does 5 mil buy in FA? Another Vereen or Casillas?



Drafting is the issue, particularly after round 2.









You sir, are correct! Drafting is and has been the problem for years now. It is a difficult job with debatable payoff every year. Yet, Steelers, Girlboys, Packers and Pats have done a pretty good job of it over the past decade.

We've had picks much higher than all these teams even before Reese and have managed to select some really expensive and under preforming "talent".



I'm constantly wondering if it's been a coaching problem alone or is the front office that incompetent?



Here's a sampling of the draft prowess; Giants pick then players that passed on:

(Not all of them have been superstars, but they were far better than G-Men's earlier picks)

2015- #9 Ereck Flowers- Todd Gurly, Bud Dupree, Stefan Diggs, Chad Johnson,

Donavan Smith, Bud Dupree, Stephone Anthony, David Johnson, Eric Kendricks, Marcus Peters, Ronald Darby, Tyler Lockett, Karlos Williams, Jeremy Langford



2014-#12- Odell Beckham



2013- #19- Pugh- Deandre Hopkins, Travis Fredrick

Later rounds- LaVeon Bell, Jon Bostic, Montee Ball, Eddie Lacy, DJ Swearinger, Giovani Bernard, Travis Kelce, Keenan Allen



2012- #32 - David Wilson- so 2nd round- Bobby Wagner, Mike Adams

Later rounds- Russell Wilson, Bernard Pierce, Nick Foles, TY Hilton, Robbert Turbin



2011- #19- Is there a better 1st rounder after Amukamara, nobody stands out

Later rounds- Shane Vereen, Torrey Smith, Randall Cobb



2010- #15- JPP- Mike Iupati, Maurkice Pouncey, Demarius Thomas, Bryan Bulaga, Dez Bryant

Later rounds- Demarco Murray, Cecil Shorts, Kendall Hunter, Julius Thomas



2009- #29-Is there a better 1st rounder after Nicks, nobody stands out

Later rounds- LaSewan McCoy, Mike Wallace, Jared Cook



2008-#31- Kenny Phillips, so second round- Brandon Flowers, Jordy Nelson, Matt Forte, Desean Jackson, Ray Rice, Martellus Bennett

Later rounds- Jamaal Charles, Earl Bennett, Dan Conner, Antwaun Molden, Jermichael Finley, Cliff Avril



2007- #20- Aaron Ross- Anthony Spencer, Dwayne Bowe, Jon Beason, Joe Staley, Greg Olsen

Later rounds- Paul Posluszny



2006- #32- Mathias Kiwanuka- so into the 2nd round- Roman Harper, Greg Jennings, Maurice Jones-Drew

Later rounds- Owen Daniels, Elvis Dumervil, Willie Colon

What an absolutely ridiculous post. It's funny as hell that you spent so much time on such a piece of shit argument. You realize that we can make these same lists for EVERY SINGLE DRAFT PICK of all time, from every team?



What an absolutely ridiculous post. It's funny as hell that you spent so much time on such a piece of shit argument. You realize that we can make these same lists for EVERY SINGLE DRAFT PICK of all time, from every team?How great is it that we all get to sit back and cherry pick all of the players that turned out better than the the ones the Giants took. Now, pull your head out of the sand, continue to do your research and come back to us after you've done this same project with every other team. I think you'll be shocked at your findings...

This is a league of injuries Go Terps : 10/26/2017 1:03 pm : link How much return are we getting for Vernon's cap figure right now? Had we signed Beckham to an enormous contract this past offseason how much would we be getting for him?



Roster depth is absolutely crucial. It's going to be tough to maintain that when we are paying Vernon, JPP, and Beckham 30% of our salary cap.

Before you start singing hosannas to Brady for low cap # kinard : 10/26/2017 2:04 pm : link ... it sure as hell takes the sting away when your wife makes 30 million a year (like Giselle did in 2016).









RE: Comparing Eli's cap hit schabadoo : 10/26/2017 2:15 pm : link

Quote: to Wentz's and Prescott's is pretty stupid.



Brady's an even dumber comparison, with his wife worth half a billion dollars and his shady off-books dealings with the team.



Brady's an even dumber comparison, with his wife worth half a billion dollars and his shady off-books dealings with the team.Flacco ($24.5 million), Big Ben ($18.2 million), these seem like more apt comparisons.

RE: Before you start singing hosannas to Brady for low cap # Gatorade Dunk : 10/26/2017 2:20 pm : link

Quote: ... it sure as hell takes the sting away when your wife makes 30 million a year (like Giselle did in 2016).



It doesn't change the fact that they have nearly a $6MM headstart on the Giants under the cap. It's not like the Giants have paid Eli minimum wage throughout his career. And it's not like he didn't come from a family with money. Does he have Giselle's money coming in on the side? No. But it's not crazy to suggest he could take a cut to make one last shot at a ring. He's on pace to earn more money than any player in NFL history - the only one ahead of him is his very own brother.

RE: This is a league of injuries Gatorade Dunk : 10/26/2017 2:23 pm : link

Quote: How much return are we getting for Vernon's cap figure right now? Had we signed Beckham to an enormous contract this past offseason how much would we be getting for him?



Roster depth is absolutely crucial. It's going to be tough to maintain that when we are paying Vernon, JPP, and Beckham 30% of our salary cap.

It's also a league of playmakers. Either one without the other is vulnerable. If the Giants built a roster as you wished with all depth and no playmakers, they'd be an impenetrable wall of suck. But you aren't wrong about depth in general. Rosters that get too top-heavy can go sideways in a hurry. We're about to see it with the Packers, IMO.

RE: Comparing Eli's cap hit BigBlue4You09 : 10/26/2017 2:24 pm : link

Quote: to Wentz's and Prescott's is pretty stupid.



Beyond stupid

RE: This is a league of injuries WillVAB : 10/26/2017 3:31 pm : link

Quote: How much return are we getting for Vernon's cap figure right now? Had we signed Beckham to an enormous contract this past offseason how much would we be getting for him?



Roster depth is absolutely crucial. It's going to be tough to maintain that when we are paying Vernon, JPP, and Beckham 30% of our salary cap.



It's not tough if you draft well.

Gatorade Dunk Go Terps : 10/26/2017 5:22 pm : link Where did I say I wouldn't want playmakers? I want playmakers...I'm just not willing to pay them $17M a year.



There are playmakers making peanuts all over the NFL. How much is Tyreek Hill making? Nelson Agoholor? Will Fuller? Brandin Cooks? Jerrick McKinnon?



Shit look at our roster. How much is Beckham making? Engram? Shepard?



You can have great playmakers that aren't making big money. They're all over the league.