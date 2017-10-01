Kratch: Mel Kiper big board takeaways gidiefor : Mod : 10/27/2017 10:30 am : 10/27/2017 10:30 am Quote:

It's October 27, and the latest Mel Kiper big board is the most exciting thing that happened to the Giants on their bye week.

Such is life during this lost season that, amazingly, still has nine games left to go.



The draft-industrial complex is going to start cranking for the Giants much earlier than usual. They are 1-6 and appear destined for a top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft - perhaps even the No. 1 pick.

With that in mind, here are six Giants takeaways from Kiper's latest ESPN big board ranking what he believes are the best 25 prospects who could be in the draft:



Could this be the season to go after a blue chip left Tackle?

Wait, you don't want to give Flowers one more season? jcn56 : 10/27/2017 10:32 am : link ....runs out door....

gidiefor : Mod : 10/27/2017 10:37 am

Quote: ....runs out door....



jcn -- I keep Flowers -- but Mike McGlinchey looks like an industrial strength lineman at 6'8" 315 lbs and able to play effectively, with production to prove it, on both sides of the line. He's good feet, quickness, and great athleticism. In comment 13666932 jcn56 said:jcn -- I keep Flowers -- but Mike McGlinchey looks like an industrial strength lineman at 6'8" 315 lbs and able to play effectively, with production to prove it, on both sides of the line. He's good feet, quickness, and great athleticism.

Only if they fall out of the top 5 jeff57 : 10/27/2017 10:38 am : link I like McGlinchey, and Nelson for that matter, a lot. But if they're in the top 5, it likely should be a QB.

The Giants won't take Jackson Jay on the Island : 10/27/2017 10:40 am : link even with a trade down. They have to get one of the QB's in the 1st round and then address the offensive line in the 2nd round and in FA.

for all the talk of the QB's fading bluepepper : 10/27/2017 10:41 am : link Kiper has 3 of them in the top 6. If that's the consensus come draft day then the Giants would be crazy not to take one. Lousy teams with a 37 year old QB can't afford to pass on a franchise QB.

jeff57 : 10/27/2017 10:42 am

Quote: Kiper has 3 of them in the top 6. If that's the consensus come draft day then the Giants would be crazy not to take one. Lousy teams with a 37 year old QB can't afford to pass on a franchise QB.



Yep. In comment 13666950 bluepepper said:Yep.

WillVAB : 10/27/2017 10:44 am

Quote: even with a trade down. They have to get one of the QB's in the 1st round and then address the offensive line in the 2nd round and in FA.



Who can they get in FA? In comment 13666948 Jay on the Island said:Who can they get in FA?

Lamar Jackson... JCin332 : 10/27/2017 10:44 am : link Quote: Many think he could be the next Mike Vick.



Uhh no thanks... Uhh no thanks...

Why is everyone so dismissive of Webb PatersonPlank : 10/27/2017 10:48 am : link Just because he fell to us in the 3rd does not mean he can't be the guy. His college stats are now looking like they will be better than all these guys in the draft are, he has the size and skills. We need to see what we have there before spending another top draft choice on another QB to sit behind Eli. We have a lot of other issues to address. If Webb can play, then we can draft a OL or RB, and have our cake and eat it too (so to speak).

I am just a fan yankeeslover : 10/27/2017 10:49 am : link on a football message board, and admit that I dont know what the hell im talking about, but I have this funny feeling someone is going to develop Jackson and he is gonna end up being the top QB in this class.. this guy has all the skills and can make all the throws..

Hard part is going to make him go thru his reads first before he takes off... I think thats the biggest question mark... once again, im no expert...Just a fan...

yankeeslover : 10/27/2017 10:51 am

Quote: Just because he fell to us in the 3rd does not mean he can't be the guy. His college stats are now looking like they will be better than all these guys in the draft are, he has the size and skills. We need to see what we have there before spending another top draft choice on another QB to sit behind Eli. We have a lot of other issues to address. If Webb can play, then we can draft a OL or RB, and have our cake and eat it too (so to speak).



I agree wholeheartldy with this.. I think we need to see what Webb has. In comment 13666961 PatersonPlank said:I agree wholeheartldy with this.. I think we need to see what Webb has.

Fitzpatrick WillVAB : 10/27/2017 10:52 am : link Is definitely a Reese pick.

WillVAB : 10/27/2017 10:54 am

spike : 10/27/2017 10:56 am

Quote: In comment 13666961 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





Just because he fell to us in the 3rd does not mean he can't be the guy. His college stats are now looking like they will be better than all these guys in the draft are, he has the size and skills. We need to see what we have there before spending another top draft choice on another QB to sit behind Eli. We have a lot of other issues to address. If Webb can play, then we can draft a OL or RB, and have our cake and eat it too (so to speak).







I agree wholeheartldy with this.. I think we need to see what Webb has.



We have to play him this season, even if its the second half In comment 13666968 yankeeslover said:We have to play him this season, even if its the second half

Jay on the Island : 10/27/2017 10:57 am

Quote: Just because he fell to us in the 3rd does not mean he can't be the guy. His college stats are now looking like they will be better than all these guys in the draft are, he has the size and skills. We need to see what we have there before spending another top draft choice on another QB to sit behind Eli. We have a lot of other issues to address. If Webb can play, then we can draft a OL or RB, and have our cake and eat it too (so to speak).

I am not dismissive of Webb at all. Teams are rarely in position to take a franchise QB so when you get the chance you have to take it. What if the Giants take Barkley or another position and Webb is NOT the answer? They just wasted a rare opportunity to find a successor in a very strong QB class. Best case scenario is that Webb develops into a starting caliber QB then the Giants have a great backup for two years who they could trade before his rookie contract is up. We have been blessed that Eli has never missed a game but a new QB will likely miss some games here and there so having Webb as a backup would be very valuable. In comment 13666961 PatersonPlank said:I am not dismissive of Webb at all. Teams are rarely in position to take a franchise QB so when you get the chance you have to take it. What if the Giants take Barkley or another position and Webb is NOT the answer? They just wasted a rare opportunity to find a successor in a very strong QB class. Best case scenario is that Webb develops into a starting caliber QB then the Giants have a great backup for two years who they could trade before his rookie contract is up. We have been blessed that Eli has never missed a game but a new QB will likely miss some games here and there so having Webb as a backup would be very valuable.

Nothing weong with having two QBs spike : 10/27/2017 10:57 am : link We can always trade one of them

Part of the challenger in trying to predict LG in NYC : 10/27/2017 10:59 am : link is we don't know who will be at the helm.



Is Reese still the GM and running the draft, or is there a new GM. Does the new GM like Webb or one of the guys coming out in 2018?



what about the HC - do we have a new one or is McAdoo still here?



we are trying to make predictions based on management tendencies yet those managers may not even be here by the 2018 draft (hope, hope)

jeff57 : 10/27/2017 11:00 am

Quote: Just because he fell to us in the 3rd does not mean he can't be the guy. His college stats are now looking like they will be better than all these guys in the draft are, he has the size and skills. We need to see what we have there before spending another top draft choice on another QB to sit behind Eli. We have a lot of other issues to address. If Webb can play, then we can draft a OL or RB, and have our cake and eat it too (so to speak).



"If Webb can play." If my aunt had balls, she'd be my uncle. You're going to pass on a top of the draft QB on an "if"? In comment 13666961 PatersonPlank said:"If Webb can play." If my aunt had balls, she'd be my uncle. You're going to pass on a top of the draft QB on an "if"?

Barkley in the first lawguy9801 : 10/27/2017 11:00 am : link and then maybe one of the QBs a rung below (e.g. Mayfield) in the second?



Kind of like how the Chargers took Tomlinson in the 1st and Brees in the 2nd.

I ll take Eli first round and Snee second round spike : 10/27/2017 11:04 am : link Part deux

If they stay in the top 5, it almost certainly will be The_Boss : 10/27/2017 11:13 am : link Barkley or one of the QB's.

Can't really justify any other player/position as the value, right now, won't be there.

If they win a few more games than currently expected, like 5 or 6, then the OT's come into play as they drop out of the top 5.

They see Webb every day JonC : 10/27/2017 11:13 am : link and should have a strong idea of what he's capable of, how he projects and compares to the blue chippers in the next draft.



Jay on the Island : 10/27/2017 11:19 am

Quote: Part deux

I think we are going to see exactly that. I am hoping for Mayfield in the 1st and G/C Price in the 2nd. In comment 13666987 spike said:I think we are going to see exactly that. I am hoping for Mayfield in the 1st and G/C Price in the 2nd.

No matter what The staff says I would play Webb down the stretch a bit Stu11 : 10/27/2017 11:29 am : link to see what you have there. I'd explore trading down for McGlinchey. Get an extra 1st rounder and get your starting LT for the next 10 years.

no brainer for me Old Dirty : 10/27/2017 11:31 am : link The Giants have another opportunity yet again to get one of the top-rated offensive linemen in the draft. This time it could be a massive left tackle with nimble feet and agility. Orlando Brown or Mike McGlinchey would fill a need in a very big way. If we pass on another LT this year, it better be for a 99% can't miss guy. I want the top LT and OG available in top 3 rounds with them going DEF in the 2nd - preferably LB.

The Giants should not take a qb until the fix the oline! If the take SterlingArcher : 10/27/2017 11:40 am : link a qb high in the 1sr round and he has to play behind that oline he will get beat up and everyone will be jumping on the he is a bust wagon. Fix the oline, look what a good oline f doing for Prescott with the cowturds!

I would love a draft that brought the Giants both Beer Man : 10/27/2017 11:43 am : link Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson (and I would keep Eric Flowers as well). An OL consisting of those three and Fluker, could really beat up opposing DLs.

JonC : 10/27/2017 11:50 am

Quote: a qb high in the 1sr round and he has to play behind that oline he will get beat up and everyone will be jumping on the he is a bust wagon. Fix the oline, look what a good oline f doing for Prescott with the cowturds!



This is a failure to understand how the draft is utilized.

In comment 13667054 SterlingArcher said:This is a failure to understand how the draft is utilized.

I almost don't want an OL up high jcn56 : 10/27/2017 11:53 am : link Not because I'd prefer a QB or Barkley, but because the same scouts who picked Flowers, Richburg and Pugh would be scouting this pick as well.



Take the FA money, use it on a couple of FA OL, hope you're better at pro personnel scouting than draft OL.

said it before will say it again GiantsLaw : 10/27/2017 11:53 am : link McGlinchy struggled mightily vs Georgia. Let's see how he does this weekend vs Bradley Chubb. Will be a real test.

FWIW Chubb might be the pick GiantsLaw : 10/27/2017 11:57 am : link for the Giants. I know we're clamoring for offense, but damn

Rjanyg : 10/27/2017 12:13 pm

Quote: and then maybe one of the QBs a rung below (e.g. Mayfield) in the second?



Kind of like how the Chargers took Tomlinson in the 1st and Brees in the 2nd.



This would be ideal. Add OL through FA. In comment 13666982 lawguy9801 said:This would be ideal. Add OL through FA.

Rjanyg : 10/27/2017 12:23 pm

Quote: for the Giants. I know we're clamoring for offense, but damn



Since FA starts before the draft, I could see this. In comment 13667096 GiantsLaw said:Since FA starts before the draft, I could see this.

My thoughts SLIM_ : 10/27/2017 12:46 pm : link - I don't see how the Giants won't pick inside the top 3.



- Quarterbacks fly up the charts. Look at last year, a week before the draft there was a question whether the Giants had their spot in the draft would have the choice of all QB's. Look what really happened. This is not an outlier, every year it happens.



- We will not know what we have in Webb. He was supposed to be redshirted and got almost no snaps in camp. He would be running behind a historically bad offense.



- I think Webb was hurt by the fact that Goff looked awful last year. He probably is drafted earlier if not for Goff and the system offense.



I wouldn't draft anybody else besides a QB or Barkley.



- You can draft Barkley and with ODB and a functional line. Webb probably would suffice next year or definitely in 2.

- If you are absolutely convinced that you have a franchise quarterback, you don't look back.

- If you aren't convinced and don't have the luxury to draft Barkley, I would trade down and get a slew of picks. I probably parlay one of them into next years (2019) and pick a QB again to hedge your bets.

That's a good point in the trade down idiotsavant : 10/27/2017 12:57 pm : link You can invest highly in the line, and still have extra picks to finally get that coveted LB, RB and / or another young QB in the mix.



Positions broadly are 2xG,C,T, DT again, LB, RB and maybe even QB.



Trading down opens all those up greatly.

Drafting a QB high in the first..... Reb8thVA : 10/27/2017 1:51 pm : link scares me. The reward is great but so is the risk. Thats why I never felt bad about the trad for Eli over Rothlisberger or Rivers. I always considred the Manning name as sort of insurance.



As Jon C said, the Giants will have a better sense of what they have in Webb and how he compares to this years crop. Rosen strikes me as the anti- Eli, at least in terms of character and that scares me. Is he the next Ryan Leaf?



If I was GM, I'd probably take Barkley and use the next two rounds on the OL. Then again that's why I'm not the GM.

I do find it funny that draft pundits are willing to give Josh Allen shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/27/2017 2:12 pm : link a pass for the same things they KILLED Deshone Kizer for earlier this year.



I like McGlinchey a lot, but I'm not certain he's a LT. He's strong and a terrific run blocker, but he struggles at times in pass protection. Ronnie Stanley, who's been "okay" at best so far in the Pros, was a far better pass protector in college. Orlando Brown is a slightly better version of Ereck Flowers... pass. I know people don't like drafting guards high, but Quenton Nelson is basically Steve Hutchinson or Zack Martin in waiting. At this point, I have less questions about him being really good than any other high draft prospect.



Barkley is terrific, but I'm struggling with my own bias about not drafting a RB high.

If we are in the top 3 Stu11 : 10/27/2017 2:14 pm : link unlike other years where a trade down was a hypothetical, it is very much in play here. I'd seriously consider it especially if we can stay in the top 10 and pick up an extra #1 this year or next.

You just described Geno Smith... BamaBlue : 10/27/2017 2:39 pm : link

Quote: RE: I am just a fanon a football message board, and admit that I dont know what the hell im talking about, but I have this funny feeling someone is going to develop Jackson and he is gonna end up being the top QB in this class.. this guy has all the skills and can make all the throws..

Hard part is going to make him go thru his reads first before he takes off... I think thats the biggest question mark... once again, im no expert...Just a fan...



He didn't develop... that's always the down side. In comment 13666963 yankeeslover said:He didn't develop... that's always the down side.

One risk in Rd 1 is the sentiment idiotsavant : 10/27/2017 3:04 pm : link That "certain positions will always be represented there."



What happens when the are a pile of once in a lifetime types at position X and none at position Y?



Possibly a few at Y get hyped into Rd 1 . pundits must chatter .

Webb Giantslifer : 10/27/2017 3:11 pm : link Webb has to be given a shot this year. Why draft a QB in 1st if you have a 1st rd talent already?

Even more important, if he can't play- get rid of him - NOW.

Until that decision is made the rest of the draft is pointless

Trade down WillVAB : 10/27/2017 3:59 pm : link Is the way to go even if you’re dead set on a QB. There’s 7 guys people have talked about as franchise QBs and maybe 14 teams who would even consider taking a QB in round one. Odds are 1 or more will fall. Trade down, take the boatload of picks, address the OL, and you’ll still probably be able to get a QB if you’re dead set on one.



Standing pat in the top 5 for a QB or RB is foolish given the strengths and weaknesses of this roster.

I thought Webb looked better than any QBs drafted ahead of him. Ivan15 : 12:05 am : link Post season, He had to learn a pro style offense and get familiar with new receivers in less than a week.



He appears to have the feet and the arm. If he could learn a pro style offense so quickly, he probably has the head.



Gotta get him some experience.