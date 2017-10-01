Kratch: Mel Kiper big board takeaways

|
By James Kratch | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
It's October 27, and the latest Mel Kiper big board is the most exciting thing that happened to the Giants on their bye week.
Such is life during this lost season that, amazingly, still has nine games left to go.
The draft-industrial complex is going to start cranking for the Giants much earlier than usual. They are 1-6 and appear destined for a top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft - perhaps even the No. 1 pick.
With that in mind, here are six Giants takeaways from Kiper's latest ESPN big board ranking what he believes are the best 25 prospects who could be in the draft:
|....runs out door....
|Kiper has 3 of them in the top 6. If that's the consensus come draft day then the Giants would be crazy not to take one. Lousy teams with a 37 year old QB can't afford to pass on a franchise QB.
|even with a trade down. They have to get one of the QB's in the 1st round and then address the offensive line in the 2nd round and in FA.
|Many think he could be the next Mike Vick.
|Just because he fell to us in the 3rd does not mean he can't be the guy. His college stats are now looking like they will be better than all these guys in the draft are, he has the size and skills. We need to see what we have there before spending another top draft choice on another QB to sit behind Eli. We have a lot of other issues to address. If Webb can play, then we can draft a OL or RB, and have our cake and eat it too (so to speak).
| In comment 13666948 Jay on the Island said:
| In comment 13666953 WillVAB said:
| In comment 13666961 PatersonPlank said:
| In comment 13666971 Jay on the Island said:
|Part deux
|a qb high in the 1sr round and he has to play behind that oline he will get beat up and everyone will be jumping on the he is a bust wagon. Fix the oline, look what a good oline f doing for Prescott with the cowturds!
| and then maybe one of the QBs a rung below (e.g. Mayfield) in the second?
Kind of like how the Chargers took Tomlinson in the 1st and Brees in the 2nd.
|for the Giants. I know we're clamoring for offense, but damn
| You can invest highly in the line, and still have extra picks to finally get that coveted LB, RB and / or another young QB in the mix.
Positions broadly are 2xG,C,T, DT again, LB, RB and maybe even QB.
Trading down opens all those up greatly.
| RE: I am just a fanon a football message board, and admit that I dont know what the hell im talking about, but I have this funny feeling someone is going to develop Jackson and he is gonna end up being the top QB in this class.. this guy has all the skills and can make all the throws..
Hard part is going to make him go thru his reads first before he takes off... I think thats the biggest question mark... once again, im no expert...Just a fan...
|a qb high in the 1sr round and he has to play behind that oline he will get beat up and everyone will be jumping on the he is a bust wagon. Fix the oline, look what a good oline f doing for Prescott with the cowturds!
|a qb high in the 1sr round and he has to play behind that oline he will get beat up and everyone will be jumping on the he is a bust wagon. Fix the oline, look what a good oline f doing for Prescott with the cowturds!
|unlike other years where a trade down was a hypothetical, it is very much in play here. I'd seriously consider it especially if we can stay in the top 10 and pick up an extra #1 this year or next.
| Is the way to go even if you’re dead set on a QB. There’s 7 guys people have talked about as franchise QBs and maybe 14 teams who would even consider taking a QB in round one. Odds are 1 or more will fall. Trade down, take the boatload of picks, address the OL, and you’ll still probably be able to get a QB if you’re dead set on one.
Standing pat in the top 5 for a QB or RB is foolish given the strengths and weaknesses of this roster.