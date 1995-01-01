So, how would you fix the NFL? Sean : 10/28/2017 12:03 pm There’s been a lot of threads on the NFL & the reason for the ratings decline. I think it’s a bit of everything, but I attribute most of it to flags & over saturation. I think another huge factor is simple- it’s peaked. After years of growth, it has plateaued which was bound to happen. Fantasy Football has slowed down especially with Draft Kings & Fan Duel. I think some small changes can go a long way. This doesn’t include the CBA, which also needs to be addressed. Lack of practice time is a big problem.



1. Eliminate all TNF except the opening game & Thanksgiving. These games are garbage and blatant greed. We don’t need the NFL every Thursday. I have no issues opening the year on Thursday, but that should be it.



2. Play Saturday afternoon games again once the college season is over. Some of my favorite NYG games have been from Saturday (beating Philly in 2002 & beating KC in 2005). Eli & Ben had a great duel back in 2004 on a Saturday as well. I’d love Saturday afternoon games in December to return.



3. Simplify the rules. This is huge. I remember John Madden said, “a catch is a catch & a fumble is a fumble.” It shouldn’t be so difficult to interpret. We all watch and look for/wait for a flag. The Sterling Shephard catch was a TD in Philly. Makes the refs job easier and make a catch possession & 2 feet down. Done. That’s it.



4. The fact that a 5 yard hands to the face penalty on defense leads to a first down regardless of yardage needed is absurd. 3rd & 20 and a 5 yard defensive penalty warrants an automatic first down? No, that should be a ten yard penalty.



5. Not games related, but move the draft back to Saturday at noon. We all agree that was better.



Mark Cuban was right- Greed is killing the golden goose. Now it’s time for the NFL to quit being cute & scale back.

eliminate instant replay gtt350 : 10/28/2017 12:07 pm : link total waste of time which is exactly what the league wants for commercials

Get rid of Thursday games AnnapolisMike : 10/28/2017 12:20 pm : link let DB's maintain contact with WR's past the 5 yards currently. The defenses are too restricted.

Owners have already stated that Thurs night games are here to stay superspynyg : 10/28/2017 12:31 pm : link I would limit the England games to only 1 per year. They are a huge waste of time and are usually worse than Thurs night games.



I think the biggest problem is the huge gap between the players and the owners in regards to rules and suspensions. These court filings are ruining this game. They need a set system in place that covers all types of infractions: Game infractions, conduct, violation of law, violation of PEDs and controlled substances.



it would not be easy but it would help.

02 Philly-NYG Sonic Youth : 10/28/2017 12:31 pm : link What a legendary game. Shockey over Dawkins. One of my favorites ever

A couple of thoughts Saos1n : 10/28/2017 1:20 pm : link 1. I would bring back 2 bye weeks per team. If you are scheduled for a Thursday Night game, you have a bye week the week before this game, giving players plenty of rest, assisting is player safety.



2. I would make it a rule that, similar to a fair catch, if a QB is out of the pocket and is running, they can waive making them down by contact at that spot. This will signal to the defensive players that he is giving himself up and gives the QB the option to not take big shots. If the player does not signal this prior to the defender making his move to take down the ball carrier, shame on him.



3. I would get rid of the kickoff completely. It’s a waste of time and of a play. Start every team at the 20 and keep the game moving. If you want to line up for an onside kick, feel free. Upset that you can’t try an onside kick in surprise, oh well, you shouldn’t have allowed your team to get behind in the first place. Your team is winning and you want to try a surprise onside kick, like Sean payton? Get over yourself. Happens once in a decade. Save the time, the players and get rid of it.



4. Have some type of randomization to the draft. Make the draft order and event like the NBA. Lottery? Maybe. Maybe not. I don’t have the exact answer, but jazz it up a little bit.

Thursday night games are not the problem ThatLimerickGuy : 10/28/2017 1:21 pm : link They are actually great for gamblers and Fantasy Football Players.



Yes the rules need tweaking, but the NFL's hands are VERY tied now because of the huge initiative on player safety. After the ex-players who chose to take millions of dollars to run into one another headfirst wearing body armor started acting shocked that they sustained brain injuries the NFL has to do whatever necessary to cover their asses.



Say for example that they relax the defensive contact rules and some teams decide that it would be beneficial from a game management standpoint to play much more aggressive and dangerous. Now a WR gets speared and his career ends- the lawyers will be circling like vultures to get into the NFL pockets. Think it can't happen? The Seahawks basically won a SB playing this way under the assumption that the refs can't call a defensive contact penalty on 'every play', and they were right.



Here is how I fix the NFL:



1. Create another 32 team league in smaller markets, like say the "Omaha Giants" who play in the summer with their own separate draft after the regular NFL draft (which is moved up until early March). Affiliate an existing NFL team with each "B League" team and offer a separate salary cap to accommodate any players called up. RELEGATION- the key. If you follow any worldwide soccer you understand relegation. If you don't, then basically the worst 3-4 teams from the "A League" drop down to the "B League" and the best 3-4 teams from the "B League" move up. Imagine how exciting it will be to have like a team of college UDFA's pulling an upset against the Packers or something. For the owners you dangle the carrot of having 2 teams in the NFL in some years. This needs a lot of thought and tweaking but I feel like energy and interest would EXPLODE.



2. Remove 1/2 of the commercials. No more commercials after Kickoffs and Punts, Injuries, Touchdowns and Timeouts. Have slightly extended commercial breaks at the end of the 1st Quarter, the 2 minute warning, halftime, end of 3rd quarter and after the game before the post-game. Again- if you want to watch a Soccer game you can plan your schedule around it. If the game starts at 2 you can make plans for 4.



3. Most importantly- they need to STOP catering to the SJW bullcrap that permeates all of our society. It is a huge turnoff to the people who just want to relax for 3 hours on a Sunday.









No penalty should be an automatic Eli owns all : 10/28/2017 1:21 pm : link First down. Have a set yardage for each infraction add be done with it. Like stated earlier 3rd n 20 5 yard automatic first down is terrible. You can tweak Thursday maybe the first Thursday of he month you can have a game. This is the first time in awhile I don't dedicate my whole Sunday to football. I'll watch giants but I'm being a lot more productive around my house and I frankly enjoy it. Also another annoying thing is suspensions takeinn over a year to be finalized. Brady should be the only exception because this never happened before.

....... micky : 10/28/2017 1:22 pm : link ● Take the London games away,but I know it's $$ to the conglomerate NFL



● Do away with instant replay



● As said, take thurs games away (except thanksgiving) and play Sat games.



● Take the politics away from game.



● As said, simplify the rules



● Get agreement for practice time during preseason..better for quality of play and game.

Simple but it will never happen EJJ : 10/28/2017 1:59 pm : link 1. No protests or pollitical statements. Violate this rule suspended without pay 2nd time banned.

Allow the D to play some fans enjoy hits, sacks a defensive struggle.

3. A QB runs no sliding, take a hit or don't run!

4. Less penalties have O line wear padded mittens so they CAN'T A HOLD .

5. Cut down on season ending injuries all hits initiated between the shoulders down to the knees no head or knee,ankle hits.

6. Cut down can comercials.

7. Full time WWE size official's with simple rules so fans understand and aren't driven crazy by complicated REDICULOS rules.



Three quick fixes Vanzetti : 10/28/2017 2:12 pm : link I think NFLs problems are more longterm but two things they can do right away



1. Give coaches two challenges and eliminate automatic reviews of turnovers and scoring plays. Let coaches challenge any play, including penalties. A lot of ridiculous calls on PI that can’t be challenged.



2. Reform and rationalize the rules on PI and TD receptions and other areas where we have seen ridiculous calls that decide games. In general, refs are playing way too big a part in determining the outcome of games. That has to stop



3. I like Limerick Guys idea about a minor league but in the short term, I would reduce rosters to 45 guys but ecpand practice squad and not have players go through waivers to make practice squad. I would let players be on the practice squad for four years



4. Set up retirement accounts for every player, including practice squad guys, making league minimum. Where 200k is put in the account every year and anyone who accrues four or more years of service gets lifetime medical insurance.

Re: protests Vanzetti : 10/28/2017 2:21 pm : link NFL is all about patriotism, flag waving, commemorating the military, playing God Bless America



That is already implicitly political. So if you really want to depoliticize the sport, stop all that stuff and just play the game. Then you can eliminate protests justifiably as a form of political display.

1 huge penalty for one team vs a small penalty for the other SHO'NUFF : 10/28/2017 2:33 pm : link cancelling each other out and making the play dead. It's not weighted evenly.

RE: Thursday night games are not the problem KerrysFlask : 10/28/2017 2:36 pm : link

Quote:



1. Create another 32 team league in smaller markets, like say the "Omaha Giants" who play in the summer with their own separate draft after the regular NFL draft (which is moved up until early March). Affiliate an existing NFL team with each "B League" team and offer a separate salary cap to accommodate any players called up. RELEGATION- the key. If you follow any worldwide soccer you understand relegation. If you don't, then basically the worst 3-4 teams from the "A League" drop down to the "B League" and the best 3-4 teams from the "B League" move up. Imagine how exciting it will be to have like a team of college UDFA's pulling an upset against the Packers or something. For the owners you dangle the carrot of having 2 teams in the NFL in some years. This needs a lot of thought and tweaking but I feel like energy and interest would EXPLODE.





So if the Omaha giants move up to the A league and the NY Giants are good enough to remain in the A league, could they ever play each other? How would the divisions work?



RE: RE: Thursday night games are not the problem ThatLimerickGuy : 10/28/2017 2:43 pm : link

Change the CBA so teams can be ready to play joeinpa : 10/28/2017 2:56 pm : link Expand rosters and the salary cap



It the NFL for years has compromised the quality of play for the $. Nothing will change unless they have too

Less commercials. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/28/2017 2:57 pm : link Get rid of TNF games. Get better officials. Don't give EVERY break to the offense.

For those that want to eliminate Instant Replay, Doomster : 10/28/2017 3:44 pm : link the first bad call and they will want it back...



Let's get full time refs, with a scoring system for the refs where the bad ones are eliminated, especially for the playoffs, that year, and are not brought back, the following season....this creates an influx of new talent each year, and eliminates bringing back the same buffoons each year.....



With full time refs, they can be schooled on controversial calls from the weekend games, during the week.....and I think the refs should be involved in the writing of the rules, making the rules plain and simple, and less suggestive....





RE: Three quick fixes KeoweeFan : 10/28/2017 3:55 pm : link

Quote: I think NFLs problems are more longterm but two things they can do right away



1. Give coaches two challenges and eliminate automatic reviews of turnovers and scoring plays. Let coaches challenge any play, including penalties. A lot of ridiculous calls on PI that can’t be challenged.



2. Reform and rationalize the rules on PI and TD receptions and other areas where we have seen ridiculous calls that decide games. In general, refs are playing way too big a part in determining the outcome of games. That has to stop



3. I like Limerick Guys idea about a minor league but in the short term, I would reduce rosters to 45 guys but ecpand practice squad and not have players go through waivers to make practice squad. I would let players be on the practice squad for four years



4. Set up retirement accounts for every player, including practice squad guys, making league minimum. Where 200k is put in the account every year and anyone who accrues four or more years of service gets lifetime medical insurance.

A minor league isn't possible UConn4523 : 10/28/2017 3:57 pm : link they aren't taking on more players to insure, especially with CTE running rampant. TNF needs to go, gamblers can fuck off and bet on something else.

RE: RE: RE: Thursday night games are not the problem KerrysFlask : 10/28/2017 4:07 pm : link

Quote: In soccer the minor team of an A team can't really be called up.



Sooooo... It couldn't be the best 3-4 teams up and the worst 3-4 teams down. Only if the same franchises fell into those respective categories. E.g. Omaha would have to be good enough to move up, while NY would have to be bad enough the same season to be sent down, thereby switching?



I don't get this concept. Sounded cool initially though... Eli and Odell in the B league replaced by a bunch of UDFAs would never fly.



Great thread NYG07 : 10/28/2017 4:07 pm : link 1. 100% agree with many. Allow more practice time under the CBA so that teams are actually prepared to play week 1.



2. Also agree with many. Allow contact beyond 5 yards from CBs that isn't holding or pass interference. It is hard enough to play defense in this era.



These next two will probably not be well received:



3. Widen the field. Players are so much bigger, stronger and faster than they used to be. Give them more space to operate. This has to go hand in hand with number 2 and giving the defense more of a competitive advantage.



4. Max contracts for QBs. Contracts for QBs have gotten out of control IMO and are destroying teams' ability to build complete football teams. This would be tough but if you had an escalating max value based on the market value of other positions, you could keep the QBs as the highest paid players and end the constant one upping of average QBs becoming highest paid player in the NFL.



It is ridiculous that without Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers level QBs, it is nearly impossible to build a complete Superbowl level team with your QB eating up so much of the cap space while not producing at an elite level.



With a max contract (that is still higher than any other position), you can keep your top 15 QB without having to pay more than the top guy.

Everything we would take away to make it better....... Tom [Giants fan] : 10/28/2017 4:30 pm : link is something that makes a lot of money for the NFL. I agree with the bye week before a Thursday Night game but how do you do that in the beginning of the year? You would have to have 2 teams on a bye week week one. If there is a way to do it, that would be great.



I would put Brent Musburger, Phyllis George, Irv Cross, and a someone else back on CBS and have Musburger say, "you are looking live......." That always pumped me up as a kid to watch football for the day.



And my actual point of that is, pre-game shows are way too long. I think the one on the NFL Network starts at 9am, four hours before the game starts.



The best way to fix the NFL is to give the fans less of it without costing themselves money.

Set the rules back to 1970s idiotsavant : 10/28/2017 4:46 pm : link And get professional refs.

Short term: old man : 10/28/2017 4:54 pm : link Political things. SF has started on the right track: owners start a Foundation for social issues, justice, etc, the players can get involved in, contribute to, do PSAs for etc, IN EXCHANGE FOR no protests.

Long term: simplify the CATCH, TD rules...this different rule for on field vs sideline vs in EZ vs out of EZ is insane.

Uniform application of rules: how many times early season did we see Reiff hold/tug JPP w/no flag yet flags fly out on the Giants readily. We have also noted that same thing in other games where 1 team gets a pass on holds, their opponent sees a sea of yellow.

Every play reviewable: coachs get 3/game to start; 5 max. He's right on 2 he gets 1 back, 2 more right, gets 1 back. Conversely, if he's wrong on 1 a 10 yard penalty, on a 2nd one 15 and a TO loss; if none left an addition 15 yrd penalty. Puts pressure on officials to get it right the first time, and on the upstairs coachs to analyze quickly and the downstairs coachs to get their players on the field for the hurryup that follows if a red flag is feared.

Forgot to add old man : 10/28/2017 5:16 pm : link Dump Goodell...I can dream right?

Cut TNF down to 1 per month, November gets its 2.

2nd and 3rd week of December gets a contender game flexed to Saturday based on standings post MNF,maybe NO MNF before Thanksgiving: allows time for the flex, interferes little with college playoffs, gives network chance for the best teams and game, keeps NFL fans hungry w/o pain of crappy teams/games we get with TNF, and , its only a 24 hr difference for players from their generally typical Sunday to Sunday schedule.

Less is more.

Finally: No NYFG-'Boys the opening week. Even if the Giants were the dominant team, its really boring...like about 10 years ago when we play Vikings 4 times in 5-6 years.

I also like some college rules better KerrysFlask : 10/28/2017 6:07 pm : link Clock stops temporarily with a first down(time to move the chains) until ball is set.

And...

No 2 minute warning.



Not really problems per se, but I think it makes a better game.



Also, 5yd illegal contact being automatic first down is terrible. Especially with the inconsistency its called.

They now allow extensive celebrations TommytheElephant : 10/28/2017 6:17 pm : link There is nothing left to fix .

RE: Set the rules back to 1970s mdc1 : 10/28/2017 7:32 pm : link

Quote: And get professional refs.



Sorry folks. The only people who can fix the NFL Marty in Albany : 10/28/2017 8:02 pm : link don't think that it is broken, because they make more money every year than they did the year before.



But I do think that a lot of good improvements are suggested in this thread.

... christian : 10/28/2017 10:24 pm : link 1) Allow teams to protect and expand their practice squad, allow injured players to be placed there and return any time.



2) Outlaw launching completely. All tackles have to involve an arm or hand and be below or at the shoulders.



3) Cut the play clock to 25 seconds between all plays, but require both sides a chance to sub. If the defense isn't set when the offense is, game clock pauses



4) Pull the lines 2 football lengths from eachother

Growing idiotsavant : 10/28/2017 11:14 pm : link The roster is a good idea.



Game day roster could grow maybe 2 players, but overall roster could grow even more.



Prevent injuries , add complexity, give more young people a chance to make it.

Breakaway helmets idiotsavant : 10/28/2017 11:17 pm : link Better concussion prevention and if one breaks you have to sit.



So it's an impact measure also.

I would start off slowly with a series of changes. Sarcastic Sam : 10/28/2017 11:35 pm : link First off, replace the term "field" with "pitch." Widen the pitch. Disallow helmets. Replace goal posts with goal nets. Lower goal nets. Reduce pitch clutter by removing yard markings. Speed up game by removing timed downs with continuous play until a goal is scored. Replace timer with official timekeeper so no one will be exactly sure when the game will end. Replace oblong shaped football, the "Duke," with spherical shaped football, the "Queen." Remove endzone and change touchdowns to occur when the Queen passes into the goal net. Replace HGH infused players with cheese eating surrender monkeys. Disallow the forward pass.



And, lastly, end instant replay.

The offensive team should not be able to advance a fumble, period Ron from Ninerland : 10/28/2017 11:43 pm : link This is one of the stupidest rules in football that cam turn the game into a farce. The offensive team is can benefit from their own screw up by advancing their own fumble UNLESS its 4th down or UNLESS the ball goes untouched into the end zone. If it squibs straight forward one of their own guys can fall on it and its a touchdown unless it goes out of bounds, then its a touchback.



This rule needs to be simplified. If the offensive team fumbles and it goes out of bounds or is recovered by the offensive team it goes back to the point of the fumble.

Football is a dying sport oldutican : 12:19 am : link Just as there is no way to go back to a previous time, there is no way to make football what it was and what you want it to be. Concussions will discourage kids from playing and fewer high schools willl have teams. It will be like boxing, where only the poorest members of society will take the risks.

It's true that the very necessary rules to make the game safer make those rules too complicated and arbitrary. Football is a fast paced and violent game that has evolved to be even more so as players become bigger and faster. It's impossible to legislate that violence in a fair and consistent way.

As for the politics, a predominantly conservative white male fan base and a predominantly African-American player pool is a recipe for conflict in today's environment. The reaction against the protests just leads to more players protesting, especially after Trump sounded off.

Some things I'd like to see happen HitSquad : 12:44 am : link 1.) I'd like for the NFL owners to take the players' concerns seriously.



I support players protesting. The initial reason for why Kaep started kneeling is a righteous one, but that message has long been marred and now kneeling has become divisive. That's unfortunate because we need unity in order to bring about real change; however, the visceral response to the protest is a unique opportunity for the players. They have the owners' attention; now is the time to go from protest to progress.



Both the owners and players have a lot of money and influence. I'd like for them to come together and agree to bring awareness to the issues facing the Black community (like the league does with "Crucial Catch" and "My Cleats, My Cause") and also invest in programs that uplift the community that focuses on education and bettering police relations.



Unless you have TANGIBLE things like that happen; I encourage the players to keep protesting.



2.) I wanna see an experiment in the preseason where the QB can only be declared "down" via two-hand touch.



Any hit or regular tackle on a QB would be a 15-yard penalty. You'll never see an Aaron Rodgers type injury happen again.



It'll also make getting sacks easier for those who want the scales of fairness shifted back towards the defense. If it works out in preseason, seriously consider making the rule permanent.



3.) Make ALL plays reviewable.



In real life, rulings can get overturned in a court of appeals by a higher authority (the NFL knows plenty about this). I don't understand why a judgement call like pass interference or holding can't be reviewed by a higher ranked official back in the replay center. Just get the calls right.



4.) Make the 5-yard illegal contact rule a 10-yard penalty, but no automatic first down.



5.) Get rid of the injured reserve system and expand the rosters. Make all players on the roster eligible to play on game day.



6.) Renegotiate the CBA so that teams have more practice time with the players. The league suffers from a lack of sound fundamentals. That's part of why we see so many flags. There needs to be more development time in the for young players.

RE: Simple but it will never happen FranknWeezer : 1:41 am : link

Quote: 1. No protests or pollitical statements. Violate this rule suspended without pay 2nd time banned.

Allow the D to play some fans enjoy hits, sacks a defensive struggle.

3. A QB runs no sliding, take a hit or don't run!

4. Less penalties have O line wear padded mittens so they CAN'T A HOLD .

5. Cut down on season ending injuries all hits initiated between the shoulders down to the knees no head or knee,ankle hits.

6. Cut down can comercials.

7. Full time WWE size official's with simple rules so fans understand and aren't driven crazy by complicated REDICULOS rules.



[quote] 4. Less penalties have O line wear padded mittens so they CAN'T A HOLD .[quote/]



I would remove the rule that the ground cannot cause a fumble Jimmy Googs : 8:36 am : link always thought it was stupid.



And move the goal post to the front of the end zone like the old days...





Get rid of the pointlessly stupid roster rules first David B. : 8:48 am : link Allow larger rosters during the season. Enough to have some actual DEPTH



Let those ON the roster DRESS for games. Teams are still paying for the guys who don't dress. Why not let them dress and be available.



Do away with season-ending IR for injuries -- i.e. let guys come back whenever the hell they're healthy.



I don't see how teams being short-handed by injuries does "the game" any good.















I don't understand BigBlueShock : 9:45 am : link The guys that want to eliminate instant replay. You all have short memories of how things were before replay. The system is broken and needs to be tweaked, yes. The "indisputable evidence" thing seems to be getting ignored which is an issue. Go back to that and maybe put the replay into the coaches hands. Give them 3 challenges apiece and stop with the automatic replay of every single score and turnover.



Replay isn't perfect but they get more right than wrong using it. They've simply lost their way from the initial purpose of it. We are over saturated now. Less is more. But give the coaches a chance to challenge a big play when it's necessary. There is nothing worse than games being decided by obvious blunders by the zebras. So keep it around, but it's got to be scaled back.

RE: I don't understand micky : 10:37 am : link

Quote: The guys that want to eliminate instant replay. You all have short memories of how things were before replay. The system is broken and needs to be tweaked, yes. The "indisputable evidence" thing seems to be getting ignored which is an issue. Go back to that and maybe put the replay into the coaches hands. Give them 3 challenges apiece and stop with the automatic replay of every single score and turnover.



Replay isn't perfect but they get more right than wrong using it. They've simply lost their way from the initial purpose of it. We are over saturated now. Less is more. But give the coaches a chance to challenge a big play when it's necessary. There is nothing worse than games being decided by obvious blunders by the zebras. So keep it around, but it's got to be scaled back.



I think the problem is or has become with instant replay is that it's become over "analysis paralysis



it's become that they dissect the play down to the very miniscule part ands it become they question "is it" or "isn't it" to point it's become ridiculous. if they can just simplify the rules and make the call black or white instead all that's between and is obvious to ones eye..then fine keep it..buts it's become ridiculous and often blatantly at times called wrong by refs because of non definitive rules made on ie what is a catch or what is not. In comment 13668510 BigBlueShock said:I think the problem is or has become with instant replay is that it's become over "analysis paralysisit's become that they dissect the play down to the very miniscule part ands it become they question "is it" or "isn't it" to point it's become ridiculous. if they can just simplify the rules and make the call black or white instead all that's between and is obvious to ones eye..then fine keep it..buts it's become ridiculous and often blatantly at times called wrong by refs because of non definitive rules made on ie what is a catch or what is not.

Agree with the OP Millburn : 11:26 am : link Except on Thanksgiving cut it back to two games not three.Let the defense hit people increase rosters to 65 player and 10 practice squad,replay on playoff touchdowns and ,all out of bounds call that's it.Get back to full pad practice's during the week.All fields should be real grass and no dome's,no cheerleaders.

I would all so add a waver for players to sign releasing the league from dementia and such. This is a game they would all play for money and many of us would play for free if we could.For anyone to think you can't get hurt or it won't have long term affects is crazy.Why is it the fault of the NFL ,they played in pee wee, high school, college,you can't put all the burden on the NFL.

Great thread Kanavis : 2:50 pm : link and great ideas so far. My 2 cents....



1. Get out in front of the CTE issue for a change. Set up a 'Brain Institute' and fund research into Neurlogical diseases. Fund research into all neurological diseases - not just CTE. This way everyone has a stake and everyone benefits.



2. Do something/anything about the refs/rules. Loosen up on the defense and find a way to simplify the rules - especially regarding what a TD is.



3. Change the salary/incentive structure. This league currently functions on the backs of underpaid, first contract players. For a young player, especially a mid to late round pick, there is a delicate balance between proving and saving yourself. If the players were paid more in the first three years, or if there were at least incentives for games played, starting, etc. you wouldn't see so many players trying to avoid blowing a chance for a second contract and you might avoid some of the OBJ Aaron Donald drama.



4. NO TNF.



5. Less London.



6. Send the chargers back to SD.



7. Keep Oakland where they are.



8. Fewer commercials.



9. Find announcers who actually look at blocking/offensive line (like vintage Madden).



10. Larger rosters



11. Force the Giant/Jet ownership to build a new stadium, something comparable to Atlanta or Min. Tear down the piece of junk. :)



---by the way, you can discard any of my responses that would actually cost the NFL owners money. These are billionaires who have their eyes on international play and gambling. They intend to become far richer than they are even now. CTE, domestic violence, protests...none of that bothers them until it costs them money.



