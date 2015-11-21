Someone explain how Barkley would be useful on the Giants.

|
Quote:
| To gain any yards. Barkley isn't Ron Dayne.
Great RBs make sub-par OLs better, just like great OLs make average RBs better.
And it should also be noted that Darkwa is currently averaging 5.4 yards per carry behind the Giants' OL.
| When he finally faced a good defense. 2.1 Y/C and 4 catches for 20 yards.
PSU had the lead with 3 min left and he couldn’t close out the game. Then when PSU had a chance for one last drive to win he wa a complete non-factor.
There’s nothing about this kid that screams top 5. He won’t face Iowa or Illinois on Sundays. He’s Reggie Bush 2.0 at best.
| will look completely different in 1-2 years.
NYG is 100% crazy if they pass on Barkley (if he is there).
In comment 13669054 WillVAB said:
Barkley literally didn't touch the ball in the final drive. In the previous drive, the QB never took his hands off the ball on that dreadful first down play.
This place is so dumb sometimes. Reggie Bush, in his prime in the NFL, would STILL be the best RB on this roster.
In comment 13669059 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
will look completely different in 1-2 years.
NYG is 100% crazy if they pass on Barkley (if he is there).
What is your solution at QB then?
On the final drive he was targeted in the passing game but was easily blanketed by a defender who barely got on the field before the snap.
If you’re taking a RB top 5 you better be damn sure he’s a generational talent, and I don’t see how anyone could be confident in that assessment after Saturday’s performance.
November 21, 2015
Ezekiel Elliot averaged 2.75 yards per carry against #6 overall Michigan State in OSU's 17-14 loss.
Don't judge a player on one game, it never works.
And Barkley returned the opening kickoff for a TD, you aren't allowed to just ignore that.
Barkley would be coming to a completely different situation with the Giants than Zeke with the Cowboys. Zeke went to a team that had the OL and scheme tailor made for his skill set already in place — NFL’s leading rusher two years prior (Murray) and the corpse of McFadden running for 1k the year after. Completely different situation if Barkley goes to the Giants.
As far as the KR comment goes, that’s great. But you don’t take a KR top 5 overall. I swear this is Reggie Bush all over again.
|And how big?
|But either works.
| We drafted Wilson when we should have started rebuilding the OL....
For this team to go forward, we have to start with building blocks, qb, and both lines....
Whoever will be running the show, has to determine if we are going for a qb with the first pick, or is Webb the future over what may be available in the draft, or do we stay the course with Eli...
If the decision is for Webb/Eli, then the OL is more important than a RB......this OL has been broken for too long....there is nothing to build on, on this OL.....Do we pay big bucks for Pugh who has missed playing time? Richburg is looking for that big contract, and is not worth it....Flowers is still Flowers.....does he look good, just because we get rid of the ball quickly? He has missed some key blocks in the running game.....Is he a LT, RT, or G? with one year left, do we keep him after next year? The rest are a joke, and yet, there is all this false hope for the likes of Wheeler, Bisnowaty, etc.
To draft a RB in the first round, is to follow the same path this team has followed for the last 7 years....and how has that worked out?
| who is the best player for NYG when they're on the clock.
More likely that player will be a QB, if the Jints are picking high enough.
|Just to note, in his 2 previous games against the Buckeyes: Barkley had carried 38 times for 293 yards..7.7 yards per carry.
In comment 13669361 JonC said:
Quote:
who is the best player for NYG when they're on the clock.
More likely that player will be a QB, if the Jints are picking high enough.
If this happens then we wasted a 3rd round pick on Webb.
| who is the best player for NYG when they're on the clock.
More likely that player will be a QB, if the Jints are picking high enough.
In comment 13669214 Doomster said:
Quote:
We drafted Wilson when we should have started rebuilding the OL....
For this team to go forward, we have to start with building blocks, qb, and both lines....
Whoever will be running the show, has to determine if we are going for a qb with the first pick, or is Webb the future over what may be available in the draft, or do we stay the course with Eli...
If the decision is for Webb/Eli, then the OL is more important than a RB......this OL has been broken for too long....there is nothing to build on, on this OL.....Do we pay big bucks for Pugh who has missed playing time? Richburg is looking for that big contract, and is not worth it....Flowers is still Flowers.....does he look good, just because we get rid of the ball quickly? He has missed some key blocks in the running game.....Is he a LT, RT, or G? with one year left, do we keep him after next year? The rest are a joke, and yet, there is all this false hope for the likes of Wheeler, Bisnowaty, etc.
To draft a RB in the first round, is to follow the same path this team has followed for the last 7 years....and how has that worked out?
There probably won't be an OL graded high enough to warrant such a high pick. But you could likely get a starting caliber OL at the top of round 2, spend some money in FA...and this OL could be a lot better real fast
In comment 13669361 JonC said:
Quote:
who is the best player for NYG when they're on the clock.
More likely that player will be a QB, if the Jints are picking high enough.
I actually think it's more likely the truly BPA at that time (assuming top 5) will be Barkley or someone like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Connor Williams or the pass rusher from BC. None of the QBs in consideration for that spot are really performing up to expectations this season.
Doesn't mean we won't go QB, but it could be more of a need pick than anything else.
In comment 13669408 Kyle in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 13669361 JonC said:
Quote:
who is the best player for NYG when they're on the clock.
More likely that player will be a QB, if the Jints are picking high enough.
I actually think it's more likely the truly BPA at that time (assuming top 5) will be Barkley or someone like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Connor Williams or the pass rusher from BC. None of the QBs in consideration for that spot are really performing up to expectations this season.
Doesn't mean we won't go QB, but it could be more of a need pick than anything else.
It's definitely still early, but I'm not seeing many non-QB talents exceeding the QBs in projected value to an NFL team as of now. For NYG in particular, Key might be the only DE, not seeing a left tackle so far, etc.
By draft time, the QBs figure to rise in value, they normally do.
In comment 13669415 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 13669408 Kyle in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 13669361 JonC said:
Quote:
who is the best player for NYG when they're on the clock.
More likely that player will be a QB, if the Jints are picking high enough.
I actually think it's more likely the truly BPA at that time (assuming top 5) will be Barkley or someone like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Connor Williams or the pass rusher from BC. None of the QBs in consideration for that spot are really performing up to expectations this season.
Doesn't mean we won't go QB, but it could be more of a need pick than anything else.
It's definitely still early, but I'm not seeing many non-QB talents exceeding the QBs in projected value to an NFL team as of now. For NYG in particular, Key might be the only DE, not seeing a left tackle so far, etc.
By draft time, the QBs figure to rise in value, they normally do.
But don't you think they seemingly rise in value because teams get desperate because of their need at the position? Not because they're necessarily the BPA.I don't think Mitchell Trubisky was the 2nd best player in last season's draft but that's where he went
Should be interesting though. Key is another name to watch. Wish there was a blue chip LT in this draft but one has not emerged yet.
In comment 13669166 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
And how big?
230+ pounds. Will run in the 4.4s
|
If this happens then we wasted a 3rd round pick on Webb.
Omg you guys talk in circles. Let me get this straight.
They are supposed to leave talent on the board to avoid turning Webb into a "waste"?
..and if Barkley is BPA we leave him there because you can't draft a generational RB until you fix the OL.
So we reach for position then?
We talk in circles because you dinks don't understand the draft.
You definitely are better equipped to evaluate talent than Sy. You should absolutely keep it up. This will go swimmingly.
| We drafted Wilson when we should have started rebuilding the OL....
For this team to go forward, we have to start with building blocks, qb, and both lines....
Whoever will be running the show, has to determine if we are going for a qb with the first pick, or is Webb the future over what may be available in the draft, or do we stay the course with Eli...
If the decision is for Webb/Eli, then the OL is more important than a RB......this OL has been broken for too long....there is nothing to build on, on this OL.....Do we pay big bucks for Pugh who has missed playing time? Richburg is looking for that big contract, and is not worth it....Flowers is still Flowers.....does he look good, just because we get rid of the ball quickly? He has missed some key blocks in the running game.....Is he a LT, RT, or G? with one year left, do we keep him after next year? The rest are a joke, and yet, there is all this false hope for the likes of Wheeler, Bisnowaty, etc.
To draft a RB in the first round, is to follow the same path this team has followed for the last 7 years....and how has that worked out?