Someone explain how Barkley would be useful on the Giants. FStubbs : 10/29/2017 9:08 pm I hear people saying we should go Gnarls for Barkley, but assuming we did, how do we propose Barkley averages more than 3 yards per carry behind our line? Or how do we propose he lasts more than 4-5 years?

Assuming we don't have the exact same Oline GiantFilthy : 10/29/2017 9:18 pm : link and/or coach going forward.

I believe the proprt chant is TurdFurguson : 10/29/2017 9:20 pm : link “Suck for Saquon”

I prefer Blow for Barkley BlueHurricane : 10/29/2017 9:22 pm : link But either works.

I'll give this a try Rjanyg : 10/29/2017 9:22 pm : link First of all, with Barkley, he is not just a power runner. He is a home run threat and a very good receiver. You have to honor the run with him in the backfield and he would be big in the screen game. He would actually make our O Line better kinda like Bradshaw and Barber did.



Play action passing would open windows in the secondary for receivers and TE's.



Barkley is a field tilter. I like the idea of the best WR, up and coming TE and power/home run RB in the same offense.



We need to address the O Line with free agency and maybe a 2nd round pick

Explain to me how Koffman : 10/29/2017 9:22 pm : link Darnold, Rosen, or any other player would be useful behind our current o-line ?

Well, the Giants lack explosive talent ThreePoints : 10/29/2017 9:22 pm : link Outside of OBJ and Engram. And he'd be the most talented, explosive RB on the roster, by far.



How would you improve this roster by passing on great talents?

I love these threads. robbieballs2003 : 10/29/2017 9:33 pm : link Can the thread starter explain how one first round pick can cure all of our woes? Do people not realize that there are other opportunities to build a team than a first round pick?

Depends on what kind of team BigBlueinChicago : 10/29/2017 9:34 pm : link you want to be going forward.



Of course, this will depend on who the coach is. But let's play this out...



If Eli is here in 2018....you would want to create an offensive situation where he is not relied upon to throw 550+ times at his age. Sorry Odell and Engram, your catches are going to be reduced. There would be a change in offensive philosophy and you would build the offense around Barkley's talents, beef up the line and let him do the heavy lifting and have success that way, controlling the clock and helping out the defense by having them play less snaps.



That would be how I would approach it if I drafted him. Problem is, I fear that the current coach is married to his way of playing offense and thus will continue to put the ball up consistently regardless. If they took him, he would look at at him as a guy that can run the ball, but won't do enough to get the ball in his hands consistently because he wants to feed his receiving weapons. By the time the game is over, you will wonder why he only had 12 carries in a game and when the coach is asked why he didn't get more carries on most weeks, he will say that the "gameplan got away from them" and that they have to make an effort to get him the ball more.

It's A Fallacy That Great RBs Need Great OLs... Jim in Tampa : 10/29/2017 9:39 pm : link To gain any yards. Barkley isn't Ron Dayne.



Great RBs make sub-par OLs better, just like great OLs make average RBs better.



And it should also be noted that Darkwa is currently averaging 5.4 yards per carry behind the Giants' OL.

Yes djm : 10/29/2017 9:54 pm : link The Giants should never add rb talent until the OL is great.



Why.

Barkley looked like shit WillVAB : 10/29/2017 9:56 pm : link When he finally faced a good defense. 2.1 Y/C and 4 catches for 20 yards.



PSU had the lead with 3 min left and he couldn’t close out the game. Then when PSU had a chance for one last drive to win he wa a complete non-factor.



There’s nothing about this kid that screams top 5. He won’t face Iowa or Illinois on Sundays. He’s Reggie Bush 2.0 at best.

The Giants OL Sy'56 : 10/29/2017 10:06 pm : link will look completely different in 1-2 years.



NYG is 100% crazy if they pass on Barkley (if he is there).

My two cents.... WeekendLife56 : 10/29/2017 10:43 pm : link ..drafting for need is dangerous. And with a top three pick you take the best player left of the top 3.





...Now do you spend that on a running back regardless of your situation. Not convinced YET.

The Org will do whatever it takes with Oline going forward prdave73 : 10/29/2017 10:46 pm : link if they where to draft Barkley. You don't get a special RB like that and not improve the Oline, especially with the mess they have now with the current Oline situation..

We should draft the best players available at every pick Go Terps : 10/29/2017 11:41 pm : link Those picks should be made regardless of position. It will then be incumbent on McAdoo (or whomever) to tailor the team to the talent.



That is how it should work.

People are freaking out about one game nyballa0891 : 10/29/2017 11:53 pm : link Just to note, in his 2 previous games against the Buckeyes: Barkley had carried 38 times for 293 yards..7.7 yards per carry.

How fast is Barkley SHO'NUFF : 10/30/2017 1:01 am : link And how big?

RE: How fast is Barkley Sy'56 : 10/30/2017 4:31 am : link

Quote: And how big?



230+ pounds. Will run in the 4.4s In comment 13669166 SHO'NUFF said:230+ pounds. Will run in the 4.4s

RE: I prefer Blow for Barkley Diver_Down : 10/30/2017 6:35 am : link

Quote: But either works.



I don't know, when I hear another guy saying to blow for another guy, it just sounds geigh. NTTAWWT. In comment 13669009 BlueHurricane said:I don't know, when I hear another guy saying to blow for another guy, it just sounds geigh. NTTAWWT.

Trade down take NikkiMac : 10/30/2017 7:07 am : link Baker Mayfield a RB a slew of OL LB DE

Hopefully the new GM and HC... silverfox : 10/30/2017 7:12 am : link ...will evaluate talent better than the last regime did.

Have we not learned anything yet? Doomster : 10/30/2017 7:50 am : link We drafted Wilson when we should have started rebuilding the OL....



For this team to go forward, we have to start with building blocks, qb, and both lines....



Whoever will be running the show, has to determine if we are going for a qb with the first pick, or is Webb the future over what may be available in the draft, or do we stay the course with Eli...



If the decision is for Webb/Eli, then the OL is more important than a RB......this OL has been broken for too long....there is nothing to build on, on this OL.....Do we pay big bucks for Pugh who has missed playing time? Richburg is looking for that big contract, and is not worth it....Flowers is still Flowers.....does he look good, just because we get rid of the ball quickly? He has missed some key blocks in the running game.....Is he a LT, RT, or G? with one year left, do we keep him after next year? The rest are a joke, and yet, there is all this false hope for the likes of Wheeler, Bisnowaty, etc.



To draft a RB in the first round, is to follow the same path this team has followed for the last 7 years....and how has that worked out?









How would Barkley be useful? Pepe LePugh : 10/30/2017 8:53 am : link I think you mean how would he be the savior for this team, and no one player is that. But useful?

He's far more talented than any back currently on the roster. He's a playmaker. The O-line is coming around. Flowers and Fluker are run blockers, not pass pro. A potential star RB behind them could make a potent run-first offense as we transition away from Eli.



Barkley is a stud. Chris684 : 10/30/2017 8:54 am : link I would love to be able to draft him if we are in the 3-5 range.

Ask the correct question JonC : 10/30/2017 9:52 am : link who is the best player for NYG when they're on the clock.



More likely that player will be a QB, if the Jints are picking high enough.



This team is 1-6, on its way to 5-11 mikeinbloomfield : 10/30/2017 10:08 am : link as a best case scenario? 5-11 teams are not one player away from contention, and certainly not one RB away, no matter how good he is.



The Giants have multiple issues at OL and LB. You could argue they have (or will soon have) issues at DE, given that JPP has disappeared and Vernon seems to always be injured. Snacks isn't getting any younger.



The point is, if there isn't a game-changing player at a position of need, trade the pick down and get more picks. Trade any attractive veteran for more picks too.



Most importantly, have someone else do the picking.

The only thing more disappointing than our record jcn56 : 10/30/2017 10:09 am : link is the fact that in what had been a highly touted, 'one for the ages' type QB draft, we're sitting here and none of the QBs has really established themselves as top of the draft material.



You'd figure if the QBs were worth it, there'd be some upside to sucktitude of this level.

Webb is a 3rd round pick of Reese Jimmy Googs : 10/30/2017 10:11 am : link That's like having a bullseye on your back...

Jonc idiotsavant : 10/30/2017 10:33 am : link There is no such thing as a 'correct question'.



You have - questions. Always good.



And - not questioning. Never good.

How about Carl in CT : 10/30/2017 10:51 am : link Hand him the ball, throw it to him, watch him go. Jesus he is light years better than anyone we have. I can't believe you are asking this question.

I am typically a BPA drafter PaulBlakeTSU : 10/30/2017 12:17 pm : link and I think Barkley has all the talent in the world.



But with our offensive line situation, I have serious concerns about picking Barkley. It seems to me, that unlike other positions, RB has a much shorter shelf-life and a shorter prime window to be effective.



Key ryanmkeane : 10/30/2017 1:23 pm : link is Leonard Floyd with a thicker frame...if that helps.

He reminds me Beer Man : 10/30/2017 3:14 pm : link of Tiki, only more elusive. A compact scat back that can turn on dime with minimal loss of acceleration. He makes would-be tacklers miss with ease; something we all had high hopes of Perkins doing.

Compact? santacruzom : 10/30/2017 3:55 pm : link Isn't he about six feet tall and 230 pounds? I'd say he's bigger than average.

Someone please explain how one of the best RB prospects in years Heisenberg : 10/30/2017 4:02 pm : link would be useful on the Giants.





FFS

BPA Thegratefulhead : 10/30/2017 4:17 pm : link I think Barkely will rate a good deal higher than any of the other top rated players. I think he will be the highest rated RB in the last decade. A generational talent at his position. If you have an opportunity to draft that, you do it. OBJ, Engram and Barkley combined with a coach that has a willingness to adapt his system to the talent and a desire to change up the offense to exploit matchups week to week would very hard to stop.

We've been so conditioned by Jerry Reese's failed draft strategies... lawguy9801 : 10/30/2017 5:40 pm : link ....Gee, why the hell would the Giants want a fantastic RB who could transform their offense?



In 1981, the question would have been - why the hell do we need a linebacker like Lawrence Taylor? Those guys can just be picked up off the street.

Someone on here pointed out Bill in TN : 10/30/2017 8:08 pm : link that one of the "golden rules" of the draft is never take a Penn St. RB #1.



I would offer that a corollary of that rule is never draft a USC QB #1.

We did draft Flowers over Gurley SHO'NUFF : 10/30/2017 9:24 pm : link so...

