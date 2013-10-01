How good is Russell Wilson? Keith : 10/30/2017 8:40 am He's smart, athletic and humble. He has no running game and no offensive line and yet here they are at 5-2 and leading the division. I really don't see many differences between the Giants and Seattle other than the QB. The Giants have much better weapons on offense(at least they did coming into the season).



This kid has amazing pocket presence, an amazing ability to escape any rush and a great arm. 7 games into the season and he has 2000 yards, 15 TD's and 4 INT's. I feel like he never gets the respect he deserves. They say you can't win paying him and letting the defense get weaker. They say he won't last running the ball. They say he isn't that good. Well, he is.

It's funny - there are a lot of people who really don't like this jcn56 : 10/30/2017 8:43 am : link guy's game and I can't figure out why. He's a good passer, he's mobile to the point where he can make plays with his legs, and he seems like a good guy off the field. His team has continually been in the running despite some serious talent deficiencies on O. And yet, if you ask someone to rattle off the top 10 QBs in football, he's usually not on that list. Go figure.

I am a huge fan LG in NYC : 10/30/2017 8:50 am : link this is the type of QB I'd like next for the Giants (preferably a bit taller)



I think trying to build the 5 blocks of granite up front is 1) time consuming, and 2) hard to build and sustain. That is why we hear most team's weakness is their Oline.



so unless you are going to build that impenetrable wall up front, you need a QB who can make things happen with his legs, throw accurately on the run, escape pressure and generally be a big time athlete.

RE: I am a huge fan Keith : 10/30/2017 8:53 am : link

Quote: this is the type of QB I'd like next for the Giants (preferably a bit taller)



I think trying to build the 5 blocks of granite up front is 1) time consuming, and 2) hard to build and sustain. That is why we hear most team's weakness is their Oline.



so unless you are going to build that impenetrable wall up front, you need a QB who can make things happen with his legs, throw accurately on the run, escape pressure and generally be a big time athlete.



Lol, wouldn't everyone want a taller Russell Wilson? In comment 13669261 LG in NYC said:Lol, wouldn't everyone want a taller Russell Wilson?

Real good jeff57 : 10/30/2017 8:56 am : link Would have my vote for MVP right now.

But... but.... BamaBlue : 10/30/2017 9:06 am : link he threw an interception that cost Seattle a Super Bowl...

I will quibble with the assertion Section331 : 10/30/2017 9:11 am : link that Wilson doesn't get the respect he deserves. I will acknowledge that the love-fest has died down a bit, but everyone was licking his junk since his rookie year.



He's a tremendous player who has been held back recently by a subpar OL (sound familiar?). He was slightly overrated in the past, but probably a little underappreciated now. I don't think that continues after yesterday's game. Wow.

I like watching him... Tark10 : 10/30/2017 9:20 am : link He reminds me of Fran Tarkenton but with a stronger arm.

He's a top qb. He's got all the intangibles and no quit Ira : 10/30/2017 9:21 am : link .

RE: I like watching him... jeff57 : 10/30/2017 9:25 am : link

Quote: He reminds me of Fran Tarkenton but with a stronger arm.



Reminds me of Staubach. In comment 13669302 Tark10 said:Reminds me of Staubach.

RE: He can QB my team Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2017 9:33 am : link

Quote: any day of the week...

I'd even settle for just Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays. In comment 13669255 Jimmy Googs said:I'd even settle for just Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays.

Is there really a lot of people who don't like his game? pjcas18 : 10/30/2017 9:46 am : link all I hear is praise.



Biggest questions were coming out of college and about his height and I think he's proven it to not be a disadvantage, at least not while he's still mobile and can move around inside and outside the pocket.



In 5 seasons he's been to 3 pro-bowls (which maybe isn't the best gauge) but he's in a conference with Rodgers, Brees, and Matt Ryan (who while maybe not in that class had an MVP season last year). Plus when you add in Prescott who gets more credit than he may deserve or guys Romo up until the past couple years, it's a crowded position. And that's just NFC - not All-Pro which then adds Brady, Ben,etc.



But I rarely hear negative about Wilson, maybe the most negative thing about him is that his defense leads the team and it's hard to argue with that other than the Super Bowl debacle which had multiple points of failure.



I will say this though, when someone asked for a taller Wilson, I think you saw him in Seattle yesterday with DeShaun Watson, who might just not be taller he might be totally better.

His ability jvm52106 : 10/30/2017 9:49 am : link to avoid the rush is HUGE. He makes plays when he has to, which is what you want in a QB. I was never a big fan but man he has shown that he is the ONLY reason that offense does anything.

The difference with Wilson is that he uses his running ability to PatersonPlank : 10/30/2017 9:53 am : link buy more time, not to run for 8 yards each time. He is still primarily a pocket passer guy with good accuracy. Compare this to a mediocre pocket passer who's key ability is to try and run for a first down each time. They don't last in the NFL. Russel Wilson is always looking downfield, and buys time to get his WR's open.



He's really good.

RE: The difference with Wilson is that he uses his running ability to Keith : 10/30/2017 9:55 am : link

Quote: buy more time, not to run for 8 yards each time. He is still primarily a pocket passer guy with good accuracy. Compare this to a mediocre pocket passer who's key ability is to try and run for a first down each time. They don't last in the NFL. Russel Wilson is always looking downfield, and buys time to get his WR's open.



He's really good.



Exactly. He escapes the rush and like Rodgers, escapes to open space so he can pass the ball down the field. In comment 13669363 PatersonPlank said:Exactly. He escapes the rush and like Rodgers, escapes to open space so he can pass the ball down the field.

It was almost comical when the Texans coach decided Jimmy Googs : 10/30/2017 9:59 am : link to go conservative with 2+ minutes to go.



Wilson was not going to be denied in scoring if you gave him the ball back.



Turns out he scored so quickly he had to wait to see if they could hang on...

RE: Real good pjcas18 : 10/30/2017 10:00 am : link

Quote: Would have my vote for MVP right now.



I have to reluctantly give Brady MVP right now what he's doing at 40 is kind of insane, and second for me would reluctantly be Wentz at the halfway point.



but the season is just halfway over. In comment 13669270 jeff57 said:I have to reluctantly give Brady MVP right now what he's doing at 40 is kind of insane, and second for me would reluctantly be Wentz at the halfway point.but the season is just halfway over.

..... Route 9 : 10/30/2017 10:03 am : link The thing I like the most about him is he’s smart with his mobility when he is on the run or just moving around. Carson Wentz has been in this league for only a year and a half and he’s taken so many stupid unnecessary shots.



I don’t think I have ever seen Russel Wilson do this once ever in his career. Russell just slides or gets out of bounds at the right time and NEVER takes a hit he shouldn’t. Facing him, he’s always been a real pain in the ass.



Remember when Vick would take off and think he could take on a speedy LB and would get obliterated? Haha...no.

RE: ..... pjcas18 : 10/30/2017 10:10 am : link

Quote: The thing I like the most about him is he’s smart with his mobility when he is on the run or just moving around. Carson Wentz has been in this league for only a year and a half and he’s taken so many stupid unnecessary shots.



I don’t think I have ever seen Russel Wilson do this once ever in his career. Russell just slides or gets out of bounds at the right time and NEVER takes a hit he shouldn’t. Facing him, he’s always been a real pain in the ass.



Remember when Vick would take off and think he could take on a speedy LB and would get obliterated? Haha...no.



when Wilson was younger he took a lot of unnecessary shots too, it's part of the maturing process.



here is rookie Wilson, many more like this.



In comment 13669380 Route 9 said:when Wilson was younger he took a lot of unnecessary shots too, it's part of the maturing process.here is rookie Wilson, many more like this.

Ok fine Route 9 : 10/30/2017 10:14 am : link I was saying more so as a runner compared to some of the dumb hits QBS have taken in the past. That particular play, he was still alive and well to pass the ball and he did get it off.

He had a nice play Route 9 : 10/30/2017 10:15 am : link Against Minnesota in that cold game I believe it was. I think it was a botched snap that went over his head.

Russell Wilson reminds me of how... M.S. : 10/30/2017 10:19 am : link

...Eli Manning moves around the pocket to extend plays.







That was a play down by 6 in the 4th Route 9 : 10/30/2017 10:19 am : link On 4th and long. A play of desperation.

RE: RE: I am a huge fan Miami_JintsFan : 10/30/2017 10:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13669261 LG in NYC said:





Quote:





this is the type of QB I'd like next for the Giants (preferably a bit taller)



I think trying to build the 5 blocks of granite up front is 1) time consuming, and 2) hard to build and sustain. That is why we hear most team's weakness is their Oline.



so unless you are going to build that impenetrable wall up front, you need a QB who can make things happen with his legs, throw accurately on the run, escape pressure and generally be a big time athlete.







Lol, wouldn't everyone want a taller Russell Wilson?



Like a Deshaun Watson. This rookie has been amazing. In comment 13669265 Keith said:Like a Deshaun Watson. This rookie has been amazing.

Wilson is great Marty866b : 10/30/2017 10:55 am : link Nothing more needs to be said.

RE: That was a play down by 6 in the 4th pjcas18 : 10/30/2017 10:59 am : link

Quote: On 4th and long. A play of desperation.



I know there are more examples too, but you compared him to the hits Wentz takes. Wentz is 6'5" 240 pounds, Wilson is 5' 11" and 200 pounds, it's a big difference for Wentz to take a hit than Wilson.



In comment 13669404 Route 9 said:I know there are more examples too, but you compared him to the hits Wentz takes. Wentz is 6'5" 240 pounds, Wilson is 5' 11" and 200 pounds, it's a big difference for Wentz to take a hit than Wilson.

RE: He can QB my team djm : 10/30/2017 11:03 am : link

Quote: any day of the week...



This. People love to over think the QB position and find any reason whatsoever to disparage good QB play or even defend bad QB play.



Russel Wilson is a terrific player. He's the single biggest reason why Seattle has been good to great or relevant since 2012. Before Wilson Seattle was a so so team that played pretty well at home. Since Wilson they have been a two time NFC Champ, one time super bowl champ and perennial contender.



The OL sucks and has always been shaky even in the best of times. They haven't trotted out a big time running back since Lynch fell apart a few years ago. Their WRs are average to good but we aren't talking Gary Clark, Sanders and Monk here.



Wilson is a fine player. Just put bias aside and watch the guy play. Simple. In comment 13669255 Jimmy Googs said:This. People love to over think the QB position and find any reason whatsoever to disparage good QB play or even defend bad QB play.Russel Wilson is a terrific player. He's the single biggest reason why Seattle has been good to great or relevant since 2012. Before Wilson Seattle was a so so team that played pretty well at home. Since Wilson they have been a two time NFC Champ, one time super bowl champ and perennial contender.The OL sucks and has always been shaky even in the best of times. They haven't trotted out a big time running back since Lynch fell apart a few years ago. Their WRs are average to good but we aren't talking Gary Clark, Sanders and Monk here.Wilson is a fine player. Just put bias aside and watch the guy play. Simple.

many fans djm : 10/30/2017 11:08 am : link like to say oh his style of play won't last or isn't sustainable or teams will figure it out before too long.



Until that happens the QB making plays with legs or arm or ass is a good or great player. RG3 fell apart so yes it happens but RG3 fell apart because he wasn't a cerebral QB at all. Once the league adjusted he was cooked. Plus he got hurt. Honestly even if Bob doesn't get hurt he still would have faded. He never had IT.

Badger fans love him Jay in Toronto : 10/30/2017 11:30 am : link even though he was with us for only a year.



I wouldn't be surprised if the Bevell connection affected Seattle's drafting him

I love Wilson's game PaulBlakeTSU : 10/30/2017 11:35 am : link and I hate that UVA didn't offer him. I thought it was interesting last week that he attributed his experience turning double plays in baseball with helping avoid getting passes batted down.



He is efficient, he is smart, and he trusts his receivers to make plays.



He seems to throw a LOT of open field jump balls to his receivers in 1-on-1 coverage and I'm shocked at seemingly how well they come down with them, considering Baldwin, Richardson, and Lockett are all shorter receivers.

Hes been very good to great hassan : 10/30/2017 11:53 am : link after being a bit overrated earlier in his career, which speaks to his consistency and the fact he's proven it now.



Many here, including some well known banned Eli worshippers loved to knock him which is homerism at his best. Wilson has been a cut above Eli since he came into the league.

Didn't some of his teammates SHO'NUFF : 10/30/2017 11:56 am : link have not so good things to say about him?

He'll be 29 in November. Beezer : 10/30/2017 12:11 pm : link

Would you trade for him today? And if so, what would you give?

RE: Didn't some of his teammates djm : 10/30/2017 12:26 pm : link

Quote: have not so good things to say about him?



Yes they said he wasn't black enough or something along those lines. May have called him a company man...it was crap whatever was said. In comment 13669503 SHO'NUFF said:Yes they said he wasn't black enough or something along those lines. May have called him a company man...it was crap whatever was said.

IIRC PaulBlakeTSU : 10/30/2017 12:33 pm : link the system he ran in Wisconsin was completely different from what he did at NC State too, and he picked it up immediately.



He is one of my favorite QBs to watch.

Yes hassan : 10/30/2017 1:05 pm : link He comes across as a bit of a tool. Could be far worse.....I think his god act is corny but far from a problem.

He's so athletic and had the ability to extend plays. Blue21 : 10/30/2017 1:28 pm : link So many time teams without a mobile QB it's 3 and out when a QB like Wilson can scoot for a couple yards and gets the first down it helps keeps a drive going or gets one going. Always some danger in that but I'll take those odds.

there were a few on BBI santacruzom : 10/30/2017 1:30 pm : link who kept minimizing his ability as the product of playing with a great defense (?), but I haven't seen any such negative posts about him recently.

even Dak djm : 10/30/2017 1:45 pm : link as well insulated as he may be and there are times where he can be exposed, the guy is a good QB. All he has done since starting from game 1 is make plays and help lead one of the best offenses in the NFL. I don't care how much talent surrounds Dak, I know for certain he isn't dragging that offense down. That much is clear. Some of you can dismiss his game until the cows come home but Dak is putting up very very good numbers and Dallas is winning. Until he regresses, he's for real. I don't think Dak is on Wilson's level but he isn't that far off.

I don't think chuckydee9 : 10/30/2017 2:27 pm : link anyone has said anything negative about him.. He is a great QB who is improving.. but people had already started giving him accolades before he ever got this good.. He still isn't as good as the best of the previous generations of QB (Peyton, Brees, Brady and Rodgers).. he is the best of the next generation..

Plenty of negatives hassan : 10/30/2017 2:51 pm : link about RW here at some point. Often in direct comparison to Eli. In fact, how the media picked on Eli but gave Russel a free pass.

Wilson.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/30/2017 2:58 pm : link is one of those guys who has proved his consistency and ability to make plays over several seasons, and he was a guy who pretty much came in and started from Day 1.



Because the QB position is such a visible one, you will often see people jump to conclusions based on a very small sample size. Wilson has a SB win and is solid and deserves all the accolades he gets.



But even as I say that, look at all the praise going to Watson, Wentz and Prescott based on a less than two seasons of play. My guess is that two years from now at least one of those guys will be struggling, injured or on a hot seat.



Wasn't too long ago people were debating how much of a lock Cam Newton and Andrew Luck was for the HoF. Fortunes change on a dime. Guys like Wilson who perform over several years should be the ones getting the praise.

He's a good player, but I wouldn't agree Mr. Bungle : 10/30/2017 3:33 pm : link with the "humble" part. From what I've been told by someone who knows a bunch of NFL players, Wilson is a pretty douchey guy in person.

RE: Ask Paul Dottino Tuckrule : 10/30/2017 3:59 pm : link

Quote: "..system quarterback."



Did he really say that? I actually like PDot but that is insanity and I'm shocked In comment 13669315 ATL_Giants said:Did he really say that? I actually like PDot but that is insanity and I'm shocked

..... Route 9 : 10/30/2017 4:47 pm : link Yeah but the go to example you provided by Wilson was a play where he got flushed to the right, on 4th down and long on the last offensive play of the game, still broke free and made a desperate heave down the field to keep his team on the field. I’d kind of give him a pass for that one. How many Qbs wouldve broken free from that early pressure by the DE such as that play? Not many.



Wentz on the other hand, and many other “mobile QBs”, despite their size difference with Wilson (everyone is taller than him basically, except for Doug Flutie), Wentz…as I said earlier has taken some unnecessary shots already in his short career where he just could’ve instead slid, ran out of bounds or even hit the dick but he decided to try and “light up” the defensive player for a minimal gain of maybe one yard on the sidelines, the goal line and sometimes the middle of the field. They’re pointless shots he is taking, no matter how big and young Wentz is and he is just going to eventually get hurt doing so.



Other posters have pointed this out on here. This isn’t college football anymore where he could bounce off of smaller, slower, less experienced players on defense. I do not care since I am not an Eagle fan, so he can keep it up all he wants to.

RE: Wilson.. djm : 10/30/2017 4:52 pm : link

Quote: is one of those guys who has proved his consistency and ability to make plays over several seasons, and he was a guy who pretty much came in and started from Day 1.



Because the QB position is such a visible one, you will often see people jump to conclusions based on a very small sample size. Wilson has a SB win and is solid and deserves all the accolades he gets.



But even as I say that, look at all the praise going to Watson, Wentz and Prescott based on a less than two seasons of play. My guess is that two years from now at least one of those guys will be struggling, injured or on a hot seat.



Wasn't too long ago people were debating how much of a lock Cam Newton and Andrew Luck was for the HoF. Fortunes change on a dime. Guys like Wilson who perform over several years should be the ones getting the praise.



Well said. I love Watson but he needs to keep this up and or adjust as needed. Nothing is certain. In comment 13669721 FatMan in Charlotte said:Well said. I love Watson but he needs to keep this up and or adjust as needed. Nothing is certain.

Hit the dick! Route 9 : 10/30/2017 5:15 pm : link Haha he's an Eagle. He can do whatever he wants, like I said.

RE: RE: Ask Paul Dottino ATL_Giants : 10/30/2017 5:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13669315 ATL_Giants said:





Quote:





"..system quarterback."







Did he really say that? I actually like PDot but that is insanity and I'm shocked

He's been saying that for a couple of years. Last I heard him was in the offseason, not recently. I recall he had a few good points for that view, and he knows not everyone agrees with him. It seemed fair. In comment 13669759 Tuckrule said:He's been saying that for a couple of years. Last I heard him was in the offseason, not recently. I recall he had a few good points for that view, and he knows not everyone agrees with him. It seemed fair.

RE: Plenty of negatives santacruzom : 10/30/2017 5:51 pm : link

Quote: about RW here at some point. Often in direct comparison to Eli. In fact, how the media picked on Eli but gave Russel a free pass.



To be fair those posts were usually made by one poster who was, shall we say, extremely protective of Eli.



I'm primarily thinking of the guy who constantly posted just a few months back about how Russell basically sucks but is masked by the defense. That guy no longer seems to be around though. In comment 13669712 hassan said:To be fair those posts were usually made by one poster who was, shall we say, extremely protective of Eli.I'm primarily thinking of the guy who constantly posted just a few months back about how Russell basically sucks but is masked by the defense. That guy no longer seems to be around though.

How good? SomeFan : 10/30/2017 11:33 pm : link Very. He plays QB like it is an art form.

RE: RE: The difference with Wilson is that he uses his running ability to SomeFan : 10/30/2017 11:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13669363 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





buy more time, not to run for 8 yards each time. He is still primarily a pocket passer guy with good accuracy. Compare this to a mediocre pocket passer who's key ability is to try and run for a first down each time. They don't last in the NFL. Russel Wilson is always looking downfield, and buys time to get his WR's open.



He's really good.







Exactly. He escapes the rush and like Rodgers, escapes to open space so he can pass the ball down the field.



Agree with this too In comment 13669366 Keith said:Agree with this too

Accurate post . I am not a fan of his at all Bluesbreaker : 12:35 pm : link His ability

jvm52106 : 10/30/2017 9:49 am : link : reply

to avoid the rush is HUGE. He makes plays when he has to, which is what you want in a QB. I was never a big fan but man he has shown that he is the ONLY reason that offense does anything.



But he is a halfback that can play QB tough combination .