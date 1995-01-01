ESPN might drop Monday Night Football after the current deal GMAN4LIFE : 10/30/2017 1:47 pm

- ( All speculation but i could see them doing this. I'm sure FOX Sports would be the first to try and take it away story - ( New Window

I think the NFL is going Matt in SGS : 10/30/2017 1:52 pm : link to be looking more towards the Facebook/ Amazon / Twitter route to stream the games. The Thursday and London games have been done as a clear test and the NFL will be looking ahead for the next broadcast frontier. ESPN has bleeding money as their business model has been hurt by cord cutting.

It needs to go to a Network that broadcasts OTA AnnapolisMike : 10/30/2017 1:57 pm : link Fox, NBC, CBS or ABC. What is killing ratings is cord cutting. I don't have ESPN and don't bother trying to get it unless the Giants are playing.



Going to a streaming service is NOT going to help ratings.

I think all the major sports are going to be looking at how to re-evaluate the business model because it's already changed. The NFL has already played around with the Thursday games. They've done with some London games. I could see them use the MNF package to negotiate with an Amazon that becomes a Prime benefit or something. The broadcast and ad model has been changing and will do so even more in the next 10 years. In comment 13669654 AnnapolisMike said:I think all the major sports are going to be looking at how to re-evaluate the business model because it's already changed. The NFL has already played around with the Thursday games. They've done with some London games. I could see them use the MNF package to negotiate with an Amazon that becomes a Prime benefit or something. The broadcast and ad model has been changing and will do so even more in the next 10 years.

How long is the NFL's deal with DTV? aimrocky : 10/30/2017 2:08 pm : link Going to a similar format like MLB.TV would be fantastic.

Dammit... shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/30/2017 2:09 pm : link how will I be able to watch the Jags-Browns?

don't like the Sunday Night or weekday night games Houston : 10/30/2017 2:17 pm : link I get up at 4:00am and unless it is the Giants - I don't watch. Put the games on a Friday or Saturday night! I don't get why we can't have a NFL Weekend - Friday/Saturday/Sunday afternoon!

Can't imagine it will ever happen... Giantfan in skinland : 10/30/2017 2:20 pm : link but I would really prefer they just have Sunday and Sunday night. Get rid of Monday and DEFINITELY get rid of Thursday. Even as a pretty rabid football fan who is knowledgeable about/interested in other teams (and also a fantasy football player), I am watching less and less of the night games and mostly can't stand it when the Giants are in them (again, except for Sunday night which I still enjoy). Am I the only one who has reached that saturation point? Seems like the answer is no...but curious if the BBI faithful are trending that way in the same way the general population seems to be.

MNF as we knew it.. Sean : 10/30/2017 2:27 pm : link ended once SNF on NBC began. Sunday night is the marquee night. I’d just eliminate it, or make the TNF package Monday night.

Before they can.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/30/2017 2:38 pm : link MNF, it would be a travesty not to can TNF and the London games first.



Keep the games on Two days except for Thanksgiving and Opening Night and leave it at that.



The NFL has traded into a bizarre area where they actually put more credence in the Thursday and London games as being better options to build the game. I haven't watched more than a quarter of a London game except for when the Giants have played there against Miami and the Rams.

Monday Night Giantslifer : 10/30/2017 2:41 pm : link Keep Monday night, lose Thursday night.

Bring in interesting announcers, Gruden's ok, other guy sucks.

Go back to the party of Cosell , Dandy Don etc

Chris Rock,Gruden, suprise weekly host

have some FUN with it

ESPN desperately needs to cut expenses Gary from The East End : Admin : 10/30/2017 2:43 pm : : 10/30/2017 2:43 pm : link Whoever picks up MNF is going to need to leverage all content platforms - OTA, cable, streaming, etc. - to make the enormous cost worthwhile.



Even still, the NFL may be in for a bit of a rude awakening as far as the final price.

Could also be posturing to try and get flex scheduling giants#1 : 10/30/2017 2:50 pm : link as part of the MNF deal. Article speculates that the poor matchups are part of the issue and that ESPN officials are unhappy about that. Sounds eerily similar to NBC concerns prior to flex scheduling.



Granted it's much easier to flex a Sunday afternoon to a night game then Sunday afternoon to Monday night, but I wouldn't be surprised if it happens.

Thursday's.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/30/2017 3:15 pm : link are better than Monday's as bar nights, but not enough to be a driving force.



The NFL would rather have games on Friday or Saturday, but isn't going to infringe on HS or College games. Thursday became a way to have a mid-week game with enough time for teams to recover from a Sunday game.



It has been thought that a mid-week game would increase viewership for some casual fans who are doing things on the weekends. I don't buy that logic, but it wasn't based on bar revenue.

if i were FOX sports 1, i would grab it... GMAN4LIFE : 10/30/2017 3:19 pm : link hell if i were USA, i would try for it. Its still the NFL and brings people to your network.

Grew up watch Monday Night football ... Beer Man : 10/30/2017 3:37 pm : link IMO, it would be a shame to see it end. It wouldn't bother me a bit if they ended Thursday Night football (or football games in England)

if the NFL wants to make money, i say give up the video game license GMAN4LIFE : 10/30/2017 3:40 pm : link and let 2K sports take some...



that 2K NFL game was awesome

ESPN broadcast team chuckydee9 : 10/30/2017 4:28 pm : link is the worst. I hope they lose the rights to air MNF..

Gruden Sucks Chip : 10/30/2017 5:31 pm : link refuse to watch if Giants are not playing.

Gruden is unlistenable. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2017 6:25 pm : link I had to put it on mute a few weeks back.

I have been a Giants fan since 1955, I rarely watch other teams SterlingArcher : 10/30/2017 6:56 pm : link except for the SB, but with those thugs kneeling down spitting the face of America, games in London and Mexico, games on Monday, Thursday, Sunday, and when the college season ends there will be games on Saturday, I am rapidly losing interest in all of it!

With all of.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/30/2017 7:29 pm : link the feedback that comes back in real time, you'd think somebody could tell Gruden to stick to analysis and be a little harsher on guys.



ESPN can't possibly be getting rave feedback on the 17 times he mentioned North Dakota Strong last week.

Keep MNF Rong5611 : 10/30/2017 7:35 pm : link Get rid of Thursdays except for T-Giving.

Article doesn't even mention subscriber losses Gary from The East End : Admin : 10/30/2017 7:37 pm : : 10/30/2017 7:37 pm : link Come 2021 ESPN may not even be able to afford the MNF rights unless Disney kicks in some cash to cover their nut.



I don't that anyone can predict what the TV landscape is going to look like in three years. Network rating are already way way down. How much further can they drop? Will the broadcast/cable model of TV distribution still be viable?





They should move to an Dankbeerman : 10/30/2017 7:43 pm : link On demand model where the can distribute all the games to all markets and the viewer can pick which game or games they want every week and whatch on whichever device they want. Sell a season pass for your favorite team and a double header discount rate so you get a 1pm and 4pm start.



People will pay to see their teams people that dont watch cause they dont like the match up wont, make sports bars pay per screen.



Let you download the games and digitally store them for as long as you want. stretch the scedule so you can have games at 11,2,5,and 8 so you can watch according to your schedule.





ABC/ESPN blew it yalebowl : 10/30/2017 9:59 pm : link It's funny several years ago the ESPN game was on Sunday night. And of course MNF was on ABC. ABC drops MNF and switches it to ESPN. NBC which used to carry the AFC games on Sunday had dropped that package by some GE bean counter's decision. Realizing their mistake they go all in with SNF even taking the ESPN announcers.



The NFL doesn't seem to get it. The casual fan will watch the NFL if it's on OTA. Only the diehard will seek out the other packages. And the seeker is not for just any NFL game. It's for the team you root for. But most team specific fans could care less about MNF or TNF if their team is not playing. I don't have MNF on tonight. On Sunday if the Giants are playing on SNF I might watch football all day on Sunday. But if the Giants play at 1pm and certainly if they lose I lose interest in the 4pm games and SNF. I am a DirecTV user not so much to see all the games but to see the Giants since I am a transplant living in the Midwest.

I think all these non-team specific fans are Fantasy Football fans and follow players and not teams.

I’d hate to see MNF go by the wayside Beezer : 10/30/2017 11:15 pm : link just from a tradition standpoint.



Thursday can go. London is ridiculous. Sunday night could go as well.





Is this a joke? Knineteen : 10/30/2017 11:48 pm : link I'm guessing most subscribers only want ESPN for MNF...otherwise the network is completely useless.



Most subscribers already have regional sports networks, so having the NBA and MLB on ESPN isn't a huge draw.



What else appeals to the masses?

... christian : 8:50 am : link NFL would be wise to put the casual audience games OTA, and build a realistic ala carte streaming partnership.



The consumer demands streaming and more choice. Buying a single team stream just makes sense.

I wonder how much influence streamers will have Section331 : 9:47 am : link when the next contract is up. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see YouTube, Amazon, Netflix, and/or Facebook get involved.

