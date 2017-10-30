Garoppolo to 49ers for 2nd Round Pick adamg : 10/30/2017 8:19 pm Per Schefter

The 49ers 2018 2nd rounder goes to Billy B's Bank adamg : 10/30/2017 8:20 pm : link I guess CJ Beathard didn't impress enough...

Billy B deciding to ride off into the sunset hand in hand with Tom? shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/30/2017 8:21 pm : link (whenever that is)...

Even better shot for Giants burtmanjack : 10/30/2017 8:21 pm : link at top in draft QB now.

Great ryanmkeane : 10/30/2017 8:21 pm : link deal for both teams if you ask me

If the 9ers go winless Canton : 10/30/2017 8:21 pm : link That's like getting a late first.

Wonder if this means 49ers go after Barkley adamg : 10/30/2017 8:26 pm : link Looks like QB is way off the board

Hopefully santacruzom : 10/30/2017 8:26 pm : link He's good for a few wins this season and they wind up drafting after us.

Timing is strange Dankbeerman : 10/30/2017 8:27 pm : link My guess is if San fran was willing to give up a 2 midseason they would have give more before the year. Unless they soured on Darnold and Rosen.



Also wouldnt the Pats preffer to deal for a 2nd and keep Brisset.



what happens if Brady hets banged up do they have another QB on the practice squad?

"Kurt" Cousins has to stay in Washington now?????????????? shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/30/2017 8:27 pm : link ....

One of Giants competitors at top of draft BigBlueinChicago : 10/30/2017 8:28 pm : link for a QB was just eliminated.



Though now, if he's able to start in 2 weeks, the Giants might not beat them now, which actually may not be a bad thing.

Prelude to Giants trade? Archer : 10/30/2017 8:28 pm : link Could the Patriots be obtaining a pick to trade with the Giants for JPP ?



Ok I’ll say it superspynyg : 10/30/2017 8:29 pm : link Reece sure asleep at the wheel!

. Danny Kanell : 10/30/2017 8:35 pm : link I keep seeing the dead cap hits on a potential JPP trade on here. Is that confirmed to be true? I thought dead money only factored in in a cut.

Wonder if he plays in two weeks against us Sammo85 : 10/30/2017 8:36 pm : link Niners might all of a sudden be a tougher game next weekend.

Obviously a high second round pick. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2017 8:36 pm : link But that's all?

Shows you what they think of the college QBs. bceagle05 : 10/30/2017 8:39 pm : link Pretty good work from both teams.

Belichick played this beautifully Greg from LI : 10/30/2017 8:40 pm : link Created a market out of scratch for a nondescript backup QB by hyping him up as NE's successor to Brady.

Guy had a couple of decent games Overseer : 10/30/2017 8:42 pm : link 1 against a mediocre team, the other against an AFC East doormat.



Gamble for San Francisco. Bill must believe Tom has more than just 1 or 2 years left or he hasn't been overly impressed with Jimmy G.



Hard to say how this affects NYG without knowing how the college QBs will rise as draft day approaches. Most ideal is he helps SF string together 4 or 5 wins this season to drop them back to 3 or 4 in the draft.



Why would dead money be assumed by the team trading UConn4523 : 10/30/2017 8:43 pm : link away a player? Trades would never happen f that was the case.

Garoppolo pjcas18 : 10/30/2017 8:53 pm : link is a free agent after the season.



Patriots had only a couple options.



1. Franchise Jimmy G after the season and either keep him on the FT with Brady (a lot of money tied up in QB) or hope someone calls their bliff and trade him once franchised like they did with Cassel



2. Sign Jimmy G long-term, when you have to wonder why Jimmy would do that if he wants to start and it would still cost a lot on the cap.



3. lose him for a potential comp pick.



now the Patriots used a 2nd round pick on Garoppolo 4 years ago, so IMO this isn't some Belichick jedi mind trick, that's the gamble you make (if you're SF) to see if he's worthy of being a franchise QB, and if he is then the Patriots got fleeced.



If he's not then the Patriots got their pick back.





RE: Timing is strange annexOPR : 10/30/2017 8:53 pm : link

Quote: My guess is if San fran was willing to give up a 2 midseason they would have give more before the year. Unless they soured on Darnold and Rosen.



Also wouldnt the Pats preffer to deal for a 2nd and keep Brisset.



what happens if Brady hets banged up do they have another QB on the practice squad?



Bill will find a way ... they won 11 games with Cassel In comment 13670023 Dankbeerman said:Bill will find a way ... they won 11 games with Cassel

A fkap : 10/30/2017 8:57 pm : link Cut is the same as a trade regarding dead money

Belichick AcidTest : 10/30/2017 8:58 pm : link is beautifully insidious.



As someone said, that second is like a late first given where the 49ers are likely to be drafting. But since getting Garoppolo means they likely won't be drafting a QB, they probably think that they can get their second back from another team after a trade down. Somebody else may pay them a lot to move up to take one of the QBs.

Strange timing... bw in dc : 10/30/2017 9:05 pm : link Now no JimG or Brissett as a backup currently enrolled in Pats QB U. Very risky. There has to be another QB move up BB’s sleeve.



I’ve seen most of the Pats games this year and the oline has struggled keeping Brady clean. Not sure I’d part with such an important insurance policy at this time of year.





No way we can trade JPP, Doomster : 10/30/2017 9:24 pm : link he would add a dead cap of almost 23M....



As for the Garappolo trade, something had to be done because there was no way they would franchise him, or pay Garappolo what he wanted...



Only a second? Wasn't it rumored they were offered a 1st and another pick for him last season, and the Pats turned it down?.....Pats have traded their #2 AND #3 QB'S this year....They better hope Brady stays upright the rest of the season....

It's an intentional phrasing maybe parroted by you pjcas18 : 10/30/2017 9:27 pm : link but used nonetheless to make a trade/pick seem better or worse than it is.



When the Patriots traded their 1st round pick to New Orleans for Cooks, many media outlets used similar phrasing "It's basically an early 2nd".



When the Patriots get SF's 2nd, "it's basically a late 1st"



Didn't mean to lash out at you so my apologies, but living in NE everything that the Patriots do, people find a way to wash Belichick's nuts even more. I've grown sensitive to it.



it's simply unnecessary. call it what it is.

Pats have no backup QB. old man : 10/30/2017 9:27 pm : link Either theyve been hiding someone in the wings who is ready...not that they cheat or anything...., or



they sign Colon Krappy-Pick, who may be who they were hiding, to shut up 'collusionists'.

Awesome! DavidinBMNY : 10/30/2017 9:29 pm : link Definitely exciting.



This will likely catapult the miners to a few wins this year. We just likely moved ahead of them for #2 pick.



Last time we picked #2 We got IT.



I'll take it 7 days a week and twice on Sunday.



And as a 1_6 team not moving anyone to a contender is lame on our part. These other teams are trying to make a change for the positive. We ate just wasting gas driving in circles.

I'd be pissed if I was a Pat's fan ZogZerg : 10/30/2017 9:39 pm : link One hit and the Pat's season is over.

The "so called" top QB's in this draft Giant John : 10/30/2017 9:44 pm : link Have not looked good. Smart move for both teams.

maybe spike : 10/30/2017 10:11 pm : link Garoppolo will win a game for them...



They couldl've just signed Kapernick

Why didn't they Pete in MD : 10/30/2017 10:37 pm : link just add Hoyer to the trade? Maybe his current contract is more than the Pats want to pay him.

Rapsheet on why Hoyer wasn't included (seems likely to end up in NE) adamg : 10/30/2017 10:55 pm : link Quote: Ian Rapoport‏Verified account @RapSheet 49m49 minutes ago

More

The #49ers originally included QB Brian Hoyer in the trade to the #Patriots but he was taken out for comp. pick reasons. Now released.

How does Cleveland let this happen? Rflairr : 10/30/2017 10:58 pm : link Offer 2 2nd rounders if you have to

SF just put themselves in position George : 10/31/2017 4:12 am : link to trade down and reap a massive haul of picks to fill roster spots at a variety of positions other than QB.



Great move.



The Browns will Beer Man : 10/31/2017 7:44 am : link get their QB this year. Not a bad deal for the Pats, especially when you consider how low the 49ers pick will be in the 2nd round.

My Pats fan friends are shocked they didn't get more Heisenberg : 10/31/2017 7:47 am : link for their backup qb who is only under contract for 8-9 more games.

not bad for a guy who played 2 games and got hurt. and HIS backup Victor in CT : 10/31/2017 9:20 am : link won 2 more in a row after him.



Why would this preclude SF from taking one of the top QBs? THey could always flip him again, or keep him as a backup and dump Beathard

I'm not so sure this is a good deal for the Pats. Section331 : 10/31/2017 9:45 am : link A lot of teams were sniffing around Garoppolo this past offseason, I have to think there were teams willing to give up a first.

according to Breer on SI, they did it because Garroplo wouldn't Victor in CT : 10/31/2017 9:53 am : link



"As I understand it, the Patriots put potential solutions in front of Garoppolo in the spring and summer to try to extend their window to pass him the torch that Tom Brady has carried for the last 17 seasons. It would have cost them a lot, but they were willing to carry two starting quarterback contracts on their books to do it. Garoppolo, however, made it clear he that wants to be a starter, not just a guy paid like one."

- ( sign no matter what because he wants to play now."As I understand it, the Patriots put potential solutions in front of Garoppolo in the spring and summer to try to extend their window to pass him the torch that Tom Brady has carried for the last 17 seasons. It would have cost them a lot, but they were willing to carry two starting quarterback contracts on their books to do it. Garoppolo, however, made it clear he that wants to be a starter, not just a guy paid like one." Jimmy Garoppolo Trade: Why Now, and Why the Niners? - ( New Window

This is great news for the Giants Jay on the Island : 10/31/2017 10:52 am : link The 49ers should win a few games now and unless Garoppolo completely fails this likely takes them out of the hunt for a QB in round 1. It makes Barkley most likely. The Giants might end up with the 2nd pick overall.

for everyone that is sucking off the Pats for this deal djm : 10/31/2017 1:06 pm : link just remember the Pats used a 2nd rounder on Garappolo when they drafted him. Now they get a 2nd rounder after wasting 2-3 years of time on this kid. That's not a good investment. Could be worse but let's not go crazy over this. If the Pats had a chance to do things over they likely draft a position player and develop him.

Is Garoppolo any good? short lease : 10/31/2017 3:36 pm : link I googled his age - he is 26(?). Brady is 40. How many years does NE think he has left? He doesn't need to play for the money .... he can retire after this season ... or any season after that. And/or - 1 good hit ....



Mistake?



