Jay Ajayi Traded to the Eagles

I don't get why Miami would do that at all.

- ( for a 4th round pick.I don't get why Miami would do that at all. Blockbuster Trade - ( New Window

Miami continues its history MetsAreBack : 10/31/2017 9:28 am : link of being the Eagles bitch. unreal.

Make all the asleep at the wheel posts you want mattlawson : 10/31/2017 9:29 am : link What a great move by them

There's a trade deadline thread below. GiantGolfer : 10/31/2017 9:30 am : link Miami is giving up on the season.

Make's no sense at all for Miami BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/31/2017 9:30 am : link why trade your only offensive weapon away for peanuts?



Eagles robbed them blind.

Eagles are going all in this year... Chris684 : 10/31/2017 9:31 am : link However, according to GBN, this trade would leave them with only a 1st and 2 4ths in the first 4 rounds of next year's draft.



We really need to pull for New Orleans and Seattle now. 2 teams I can't stand, but are still lesser evils than Philly.



It's going to be hard but I would love to see the Eagles knocked out of the top 2 seeds.

This makes no sense for the Dolphins Sonic Youth : 10/31/2017 9:32 am : link Why only a fourth? Are you fucking kidding me???

keep in mind MetsAreBack : 10/31/2017 9:32 am : link this is the same franchise that traded for AJ Feeley... and took the Eagles out of cap hell with that ridiculous trade two years ago. What. The. Fuck.



Giants werent asleep at the wheel - the Dolphins for whatever reason enjoy getting ass-raped by the Eagles every year. Kind of like the old Pirates teams used to give good players to the Braves every year in the 90s for nothing.

Eagles gearing up for a SB run? njm : 10/31/2017 9:33 am : link



What strange times these are.

You don't get why they would do that? jcn56 : 10/31/2017 9:33 am : link Because they're idiots, that's why.

Is the Dolphins GM and Eagles fan? ZogZerg : 10/31/2017 9:34 am : link WTF?



Why do eagles need another RB?

let's not go overboard giants#1 : 10/31/2017 9:35 am : link Ajayi was a 5th round pick with 1 good year (out of 2.5 seasons) who is currently averaging a paltry 3.4 ypc. That's Jennings level production.

I hope this.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/31/2017 9:36 am : link



Do you really want a 1-6 team to be making a bunch of moves? Getting 5th and 6th rounders for talent that is worth more isn't that conducive. isn't a criticism:Do you really want a 1-6 team to be making a bunch of moves? Getting 5th and 6th rounders for talent that is worth more isn't that conducive.

Roseman is likely a better GM than Reese The_Boss : 10/31/2017 9:38 am : link What the fuck are the dolphins thinking?

little bit of an odd trade.... BillKo : 10/31/2017 9:39 am : link the Eagles did lose Sproles, but their backs seemed to be doing ok. They were young there though.



Is Jay Ajayi really that good? I know he played extremely well last year, but this year his stats are pedestrian.



I think people are over valuing what Ajayi actually gives the Eagles...I could be wrong.





I can see the Fins shedding assets, Section331 : 10/31/2017 9:39 am : link but a 4th rounder? Seems a little weak.

I see it as the Dolphins offense sucks because teams are loading the box up to stop Ajayi, since they do not respect Cutler or Moore to pass the ball. In comment 13670370 BillKo said:I see it as the Dolphins offense sucks because teams are loading the box up to stop Ajayi, since they do not respect Cutler or Moore to pass the ball.

Very odd for Miami. Keith : 10/31/2017 9:42 am : link Maybe he was a malcontent behind the scenes? Just don't understand this from Miami's perspective.

With a significantly better QB and a much better line knicks3031 : 10/31/2017 9:43 am : link Ajayi is going to be real good for the 2nd half of this year. Fuck

Every team in the league chuckydee9 : 10/31/2017 9:48 am : link is trading to get help at positions they are weak at.. Its not just the Patriots.. Except us.. we can't trade down draft picks.. we can't get OL help via trade.. we can't get CBs, TEs.. We pay premium prices for these guys..

MOST IMPORTANTLY, Blount is on my fantasy team mikeinbloomfield : 10/31/2017 9:52 am : link so a hearty FU to both these teams for screwing me up there as well.



As far as the Giants, if we have any tradeable pieces (which is debatable) you'd like to see Reese at least get some extra picks. Seven picks is not enough to help this team, especially if Reese is still doing the picking.

My friend is a Fins fan BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/31/2017 9:53 am : link and he said that Ajayi wants to get a mega contract next year, and they weren't going to give it to him.



As I stated before his numbers are struggling now, because defenses are loading the box to stop him and forcing Cutler and Moore to win games for them.



That being said, trading for a measly 4th rounder is insane.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/31/2017 9:55 am : link



There have been 4 trades as we're approaching the deadline.



Ifs this the XFL where Fassel has a chance to win in a 3-team league? Did you really just say that every team in the league is trading??There have been 4 trades as we're approaching the deadline.Ifs this the XFL where Fassel has a chance to win in a 3-team league?

They must not trust his knee to hold up Saos1n : 10/31/2017 9:58 am : link They, being the Dolphins... A lot of injury concerns coming out of college..

Came here expecting the overreaction, but its misguided Bockman : 10/31/2017 9:59 am : link Ajayi has a degenerative knee condition, its bone on bone at this point. Rumblings that he's a locker room prima donna. If anyone has watched any Dolphins games this year you'd have seen him not running well even when he's had holes.



Does this make the Eagles a little better? I mean, I guess. But it's now a 3-way committee with Smallwood, who is still your pass-catching back, and Blount, who is still your goal line and change-of-apace back.



Pederson is going to play them all.



The further rumblings are that the Eagles are trying to trade the Colts for TY Hilton. Now THAT would be a trade to get up in arms about.

Yeah, TY would be a disaster Sonic Youth : 10/31/2017 10:01 am : link Good for my fantasy teams I guess, but a DISASTER as an NYG fan (which matters far more)

I don't see anyone overreacting pjcas18 : 10/31/2017 10:08 am : link despite what anyone says about Ajayi, he led the NFL RB's in YAC and forced missed tackles last year or close to it - his first full season as a starter.



this trade makes the Eagles better and the cost was paltry. Plus Ajayi is under contract next year too, for peanuts.



No one is going off the deep end, but at the same time no one wants to see their rival improve.









FMIC joeinpa : 10/31/2017 10:11 am : link some here are irritated to the point with Reese, that no matter what he does, it will be spinned to fit the narrative that he stinks.



not saying the Giants shouldn't make any moves, but just because other teams are active, does not mean it is the right move for the Giants

RE: FMIC The_Boss : 10/31/2017 10:12 am : link

Quote: some here are irritated to the point with Reese, that no matter what he does, it will be spinned to fit the narrative that he stinks.



not saying the Giants shouldn't make any moves, but just because other teams are active, does not mean it is the right move for the Giants



He is quite poor at his job. It’s no narrative. In comment 13670434 joeinpa said:He is quite poor at his job. It’s no narrative.

I want the Giants JonC : 10/31/2017 10:14 am : link to sell, not buy.



This roster is too far away from a trade making a significant difference.



RE: I want the Giants Enzo : 10/31/2017 10:23 am : link

Quote: to sell, not buy.



This roster is too far away from a trade making a significant difference.

most reasonable fans want them to sell. Of course Reese hasn't "sold" in a deal since the Shockey trade. And he's never traded down in the draft. In other words, we're not talking about the most imaginative front office mind. In comment 13670441 JonC said:most reasonable fans want them to sell. Of course Reese hasn't "sold" in a deal since the Shockey trade. And he's never traded down in the draft. In other words, we're not talking about the most imaginative front office mind.

I said.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/31/2017 10:35 am : link there have been 4 trades since the deadline approached.



I wasn't going back to June 1.



A little reading comprehension might help you all around.

RE: MOST IMPORTANTLY, Blount is on my fantasy team NoPeanutz : 10/31/2017 10:41 am : link

Quote: so a hearty FU to both these teams for screwing me up there as well.



As far as the Giants, if we have any tradeable pieces (which is debatable) you'd like to see Reese at least get some extra picks. Seven picks is not enough to help this team, especially if Reese is still doing the picking.

Blount and Ajayi are on my team. Blount was a keeper (at 7/300) and Ajayi was a splurge (65/300). fml. In comment 13670400 mikeinbloomfield said:Blount and Ajayi are on my team. Blount was a keeper (at 7/300) and Ajayi was a splurge (65/300). fml.

Not Toth029 : 10/31/2017 10:43 am : link Super impressed by him. Not like he's Kareem Hunt.

Gase aired him out after last week's game AcesUp : 10/31/2017 10:48 am : link Something to the effect that the running game needs to take what was giving them and stop going for the homerun every snap. Sounded like frustration boiling over and, with Ajayi's history of landing in the doghouse, I'm sure the Dolphins just had enough.

Basically AcesUp : 10/31/2017 10:49 am : link I think he was about to get benched and the Dolphins decided to unload him while he still had some value.

Why AcidTest : 10/31/2017 10:54 am : link is this a blockbuster? As someone said, Ajayi basically has no cartilage in his knee.



Reese traded a 7th on cut down day for Cockrell. I'm sure he's at least fielded calls, but the Giants very rarely make big trades. Just not their MO.

RE: I want the Giants 81_Great_Dane : 10/31/2017 10:56 am : link

Quote: to sell, not buy.



This roster is too far away from a trade making a significant difference. Roster problems or not, the team is sunk for 2017. I agree, they should be selling, shedding expensive veterans and acquiring draft picks. If they acquire any players, it should be young players on the rise, all still on their rookie contract and under control for a while. In comment 13670441 JonC said:Roster problems or not, the team is sunk for 2017. I agree, they should be selling, shedding expensive veterans and acquiring draft picks. If they acquire any players, it should be young players on the rise, all still on their rookie contract and under control for a while.

We AcidTest : 10/31/2017 11:04 am : link have to make a trade just so we can say we made a trade.



Should we trade picks for players? Why? What player is going to help us this year? The season is done. And to get someone who might help us long term, we'd have to give up a premium pick.



Should we trade players for picks? Why? What would we get back but a few day three picks? Most of those picks don't work out, and Reese has essentially produced nothing with those selections.



I'm not averse to making a trade, but it's not a panacea. I'd rather promote someone from the PS.

But at least we have ol' reliable Eli Manning... M.S. : 10/31/2017 11:07 am : link

...what do the Eagle have?



Carson Wentz who hasn't even won a Super Bowl, let alone two.

As it stands today the shegals are not only the choice to make the SB SterlingArcher : 10/31/2017 11:40 am : link but they have a good chance of beating NE in the SB!

The Giants don’t need to be buying but they don’t have a shitty roster. They’re OL help and a playmaker LB and/or pass rusher away from being right back in the mix. In comment 13670565 JonC said:The Giants don’t need to be buying but they don’t have a shitty roster. They’re OL help and a playmaker LB and/or pass rusher away from being right back in the mix.

The roster does indeed stink Go Terps : 10/31/2017 11:54 am : link It's poorly constructed, and full of players that either think they are better than they are, or are paid more than their productivity merits.



Every single player should be on the trade block. Every single one.

Someone tell Reese that he's allowed to make a trade before SHO'NUFF : 10/31/2017 12:03 pm : link the deadline.... he doesn't have to wait until we're 1-6.

All in apparently Bluesbreaker : 10/31/2017 12:08 pm : link and why not the few chances you get might as well go for it .

If it's true about his knee its the first I have heard about

it . Just another weapon and insurance in case of injury .

There is ryanmkeane : 10/31/2017 1:20 pm : link extreme roster turnover year to year in the NFL. Team stinks this year, could win the NFC East next year depending on the makeup and the talented players we have.





4th rounder really Miami??! smdh.. prdave73 : 10/31/2017 1:31 pm : link What a steal.. As much as I hate the Eagles, you have to respect what they are trying to do. They at least have the balls to go out and make moves to improve their team. Look how quickly they turned around the bad situation Chip Kelly left them in, and now looking like Super bowl contenders?! Much respect. I think we all hate them more because they are making moves and the Giants are not. smh.

FMIC joeinpa : 10/31/2017 1:54 pm : link some here are irritated to the point with Reese, that no matter what he does, it will be spinned to fit the narrative that he stinks.



not saying the Giants shouldn't make any moves, but just because other teams are active, does not mean it is the right move for the Giants

The NFL this year TurdFurguson : 10/31/2017 3:07 pm : link Feels terrible. No team this year really strikes you as “crap we’re gping to have a tough time”. So for me, the saving grace if Eagles win anything is “The entire league had to suck for the Eagles to win”

Glad XBRONX : 10/31/2017 6:21 pm : link Reese didnt give a fourth for Ajayi. His fourth round picks have been gems.

Must be the RB old man : 10/31/2017 8:35 pm : link Base called out in his meltdown, and 1 of them went to FO a d said: Get Me(Him) the Hell Outta Here!!!!

Ajayi is an inconsistent PaulBlakeTSU : 10/31/2017 10:11 pm : link home run hitter. The Eagles have a bruiser in Blount and a very good offensive line. He will be productive for them.

Landry Dragon : 4:09 am : link Was the guy I felt they would move but once again the Phins surprise everyone.