Jenkins suspended for Sundays game

#NYG Janoris Jenkins has been suspended for violation of team rules, per sources. Jackrabbit will miss Sunday's game vs Rams.



I suppose this means McAdoo adamg : 10/31/2017 3:50 pm : link has lost control of his guys.

I thought Jenkins left the sideline in... FatMan in Charlotte : 10/31/2017 3:51 pm : link the same game DRC did - now he's getting suspended?



Fire the clown McAdoo already.

The Dave Brown GmeninPSL : 10/31/2017 3:52 pm : link era was easier to watch than this, It's time for an ENEMA!!!



Trades

Cuts

Fire



start over.....



he was excused earlier Rocky369 : 10/31/2017 3:53 pm : link for personal reasons. didn't come back on time?

This means we're definitely winning on Sunday shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/31/2017 3:54 pm : link ...

This is joeinpa : 10/31/2017 3:55 pm : link Ridiculous. I mean the coach has no choice. But the bigger question is what kind if culture has been created where this becomes such a problem



There s obviously a lack of communication or respect or both.

Are the players the issue..: 2ndroundKO : 10/31/2017 3:55 pm : link or the coach. Or just the secondary?

This is expected when the coach has the Ace718 : 10/31/2017 3:55 pm : link attitude of Belichick and a resume of a nobody. Ben needs to go along with Reese. Start fresh next year and do a proper rebuild. If we can tank this year and get a premier QB in the draft then do it. Fire Ben now so he is t coaching for his job and gets meaningless wins.

This is why you don’t build around FA Sean : 10/31/2017 3:56 pm : link .

Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 1m1 minute ago

Janoris Jenkins suspended for violation of team rules, per source (and as @KimJonesSports reported). He didn't return on time from bye week.



Janoris Jenkins suspended for violation of team rules, per source (and as @KimJonesSports reported). He didn’t return on time from bye week.



He didn't return on time from the bye week. Dave in Hoboken : 10/31/2017 4:00 pm : link He's getting paid a truckload of money and can't back on time from the bye week?



Really...?



I hope we start completely over next year, including a good amount of the players.

It seems this Bleedin Blue : 10/31/2017 4:00 pm : link Season and team have taken on an ugly appearance. Who do we assign the role of Nero? Mara, Reese or McAdoo ??



Good Lord this season is lost, I hope they take a deep look and try to find out just where we went wrong and rectify it!!



at the same time GiantNatty : 10/31/2017 4:00 pm : link doesn't it show a kind of fearlessness on Mc's part? as in he's so principled, he doesn't care if adhering to his standards puts him at greater risk of losing a game. I can't say this is a strike against him - it's an indictment of the player for breaking the rules, not on the coach for enforcing them.



yes, I understand that players breaking the rules can also evidence a lack of respect for the coach, but at the same time, maybe jenkins' misbehavior reveals the underlying cause of the giants' failures this season rather than evidencing a symptom of their failures.



if Jenkins is being punished for leaving the field early during a loss, that's the kind of thing that reflects poorly on him, not on the coach. I applaud Mc for having the guts to bench him. There may be other reasons to part ways with Mc, but I don't think this is one.

Sign of players not respecting Ben gmen9892 : 10/31/2017 4:01 pm : link This guy is slowly losing the team and its not going to get any better.

also sounds like Ben lied to the press bluepepper : 10/31/2017 4:04 pm : link about Jackrabbit's absence yesterday



James Kratch‏Verified account

@JamesKratch

Following Following @JamesKratch

More James Kratch Retweeted Johnathon O'Halloran

Yes, McAdoo did.



Replying to @JamesKratch

Did he not say yesterday he was excused for personal reasons?



In comment 13670978 Sean said:Huh?

Quote: .



Huh? In comment 13670978 Sean said:Huh?

So if I follow pjcas18 : 10/31/2017 4:05 pm : link the twitter reports correctly, Jenkins never came back from the bye week, McAdoo lied to reporters yesterday and said Jenkins was excused for personal reasons, now McAdoo says he lied yesterday and no one has heard from Jenkins?



What a shit show if that summary is right.

Not sure how this is on McAdoo. Keith : 10/31/2017 4:05 pm : link If McAdoo didn't suspend him, I'd be concerned. This is on the players and accountability. This is why TC was such a stickler for rules, if you give these players an inch, they will take a mile.



This season will go down as one of, if not the, most disappointing seasons in my lifetime as a sports fan. What should have been an exciting season and competing for a trophy is crumbling and will have rippling effects that go into next season.

yes let's add another asshole like Josh Gordon to the mix Victor in CT : 10/31/2017 4:07 pm : link this time is a mess. McAdoo has lost control and doesn't know what to do.

RE: So if I follow SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/31/2017 4:07 pm : link

Quote: the twitter reports correctly, Jenkins never came back from the bye week, McAdoo lied to reporters yesterday and said Jenkins was excused for personal reasons, now McAdoo says he lied yesterday and no one has heard from Jenkins?



What a shit show if that summary is right.



And does any of this surprise you? McAdoo is so in over his head it's a joke. In comment 13671002 pjcas18 said:And does any of this surprise you? McAdoo is so in over his head it's a joke.

Sigh. Mad Mike : 10/31/2017 4:07 pm : link 2 guys suspended within a season is pretty dismaying. (Of course, last time the time came up with a good game, so we'll see).

Can't say I blame Jenkins The_Boss : 10/31/2017 4:08 pm : link Who would actually want to come back to this mess after a 1-6 start and a week of freedom away?

RE: So if I follow BillKo : 10/31/2017 4:08 pm : link

Quote: the twitter reports correctly, Jenkins never came back from the bye week, McAdoo lied to reporters yesterday and said Jenkins was excused for personal reasons, now McAdoo says he lied yesterday and no one has heard from Jenkins?



What a shit show if that summary is right.



Well, McAdoo probably didn't want to address it at the press conference. He shouldn't have lied, maybe pulled a Bill B. and said we'll discuss it later.



Has Jenkins even returned???? Is he MIA?



In comment 13671002 pjcas18 said:Well, McAdoo probably didn't want to address it at the press conference. He shouldn't have lied, maybe pulled a Bill B. and said we'll discuss it later.Has Jenkins even returned???? Is he MIA?

I am utterly shocked at how this season is going LG in NYC : 10/31/2017 4:08 pm : link we have had lousy, terrible, underachieving seasons before, but when has it been this ugly from top to bottom?





it's on McAdoo because he's the bluepepper : 10/31/2017 4:08 pm : link head coach and he's supposed to make sure shi* like this doesn't happen. How many other teams in the league have had to suspend 2 guys for games this year due to internal stuff?

In comment 13671013 The_Boss said:LOL...have you ever even played competitive sports?

Quote: Who would actually want to come back to this mess after a 1-6 start and a week of freedom away?



LOL...have you ever even played competitive sports? In comment 13671013 The_Boss said:LOL...have you ever even played competitive sports?

So Player Violates Team Rules Bernie : 10/31/2017 4:09 pm : link and it's the coaches fault for enforcing them. Interesting. The attitude of this team has sucked from day 1. Last I checked, last year they were a wildcard team that was blown out in the first round of the playoffs. Not sure why they came into this year acting like they had arrived.

RE: Can't say I blame Jenkins Keith : 10/31/2017 4:09 pm : link

Quote: Who would actually want to come back to this mess after a 1-6 start and a week of freedom away?



A professional who appreciates that he makes a crapload of money to play football. In comment 13671013 The_Boss said:A professional who appreciates that he makes a crapload of money to play football.

Where the f is spike : 10/31/2017 4:09 pm : link The leadership council?

RE: RE: Can't say I blame Jenkins The_Boss : 10/31/2017 4:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671013 The_Boss said:





Quote:





Who would actually want to come back to this mess after a 1-6 start and a week of freedom away?







LOL...have you ever even played competitive sports?



In comment 13671018 BillKo said:Standout high school CB in the CHSFL bro...

RE: RE: So if I follow pjcas18 : 10/31/2017 4:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671002 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





the twitter reports correctly, Jenkins never came back from the bye week, McAdoo lied to reporters yesterday and said Jenkins was excused for personal reasons, now McAdoo says he lied yesterday and no one has heard from Jenkins?



What a shit show if that summary is right.







Well, McAdoo probably didn't want to address it at the press conference. He shouldn't have lied, maybe pulled a Bill B. and said we'll discuss it later.



Has Jenkins even returned???? Is he MIA?





Pull a Belichick and say "we'll talk about the guys who are here" and address it when he knows something. You don't lie like that, he's got zero credibility now. None.



In comment 13671015 BillKo said:Pull a Belichick and say "we'll talk about the guys who are here" and address it when he knows something. You don't lie like that, he's got zero credibility now. None.He was probably hanging on by a thread before this, but this could be the last straw for McAdoo.

RE: So Player Violates Team Rules BigBlue4You09 : 10/31/2017 4:10 pm : link

Quote: and it's the coaches fault for enforcing them. Interesting. The attitude of this team has sucked from day 1. Last I checked, last year they were a wildcard team that was blown out in the first round of the playoffs. Not sure why they came into this year acting like they had arrived.



In comment 13671020 Bernie said:Right, he broke a rule so he gets suspended. It's quite simple. The circumstances don't give you the right to do what you want.

RE: RE: RE: So if I follow BillKo : 10/31/2017 4:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671015 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 13671002 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





the twitter reports correctly, Jenkins never came back from the bye week, McAdoo lied to reporters yesterday and said Jenkins was excused for personal reasons, now McAdoo says he lied yesterday and no one has heard from Jenkins?



What a shit show if that summary is right.







Well, McAdoo probably didn't want to address it at the press conference. He shouldn't have lied, maybe pulled a Bill B. and said we'll discuss it later.



Has Jenkins even returned???? Is he MIA?









Pull a Belichick and say "we'll talk about the guys who are here" and address it when he knows something. You don't lie like that, he's got zero credibility now. None.



He was probably hanging on by a thread before this, but this could be the last straw for McAdoo.



Yeah...you can't lie. Or mislead the press....that's going to hurt Mac big time.



In comment 13671027 pjcas18 said:Yeah...you can't lie. Or mislead the press....that's going to hurt Mac big time.

Its not ON Ben, per say gmen9892 : 10/31/2017 4:12 pm : link But he clearly doesn't have the respect of his team. Keep in mind, there are 9 more games to go. This, most likely, wont be something that galvanizes the team. We are probably going to see more of this.

RE: RE: Can't say I blame Jenkins BillKo : 10/31/2017 4:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671013 The_Boss said:





Quote:





Who would actually want to come back to this mess after a 1-6 start and a week of freedom away?







A professional who appreciates that he makes a crapload of money to play football.



Exactly. It's your job. Take some responsibility.



In comment 13671021 Keith said:Exactly. It's your job. Take some responsibility.Seems everyone doesn't understand how it works.

No one is faulting the coach pjcas18 : 10/31/2017 4:13 pm : link for enforcing team rules, I am faulting the coach for lying about the situation yesterday turning this into even more of an embarrassing circus.



If McAdoo said yesterday "I have no update on Jenkins." "I'll address it at a later time" "we'll talk about the guys who are here" anything, but "Jenkins has been excused for a personal matter"



and then to have to backtrack on your lie just looks worse.



Yes, Jenkins deserves to be suspended or whatever the team rules are for being unexcused absent, but McAdoo looks awful.



you have Les in TO : 10/31/2017 4:14 pm : link to enforce rules consistently and demonstrate accountability. you can blame a lot on McAdoo but if someone doesn't show up to work there needs to be consequences.



that said, if the giants were still in the playoff hunt, you perhaps would see some realpolitik and a benching for the first series or a quarter instead of a full suspension.

RE: No one is faulting the coach BillKo : 10/31/2017 4:16 pm : link

Quote: for enforcing team rules, I am faulting the coach for lying about the situation yesterday turning this into even more of an embarrassing circus.



If McAdoo said yesterday "I have no update on Jenkins." "I'll address it at a later time" "we'll talk about the guys who are here" anything, but "Jenkins has been excused for a personal matter"



and then to have to backtrack on your lie just looks worse.



Yes, Jenkins deserves to be suspended or whatever the team rules are for being unexcused absent, but McAdoo looks awful.



PJ - I can't agree more.



Anyone hear his interview with Francessa yesterday...all canned answers, like a robot.



In comment 13671037 pjcas18 said:PJ - I can't agree more.Anyone hear his interview with Francessa yesterday...all canned answers, like a robot.It's looking more and more like he's not the guy, both schematically and leadership wise.

Get a real coach in here Rflairr : 10/31/2017 4:17 pm : link They don’t respect this clown

How about getting some real players Go Terps : 10/31/2017 4:19 pm : link You know, professionals that can be trusted to do their fucking jobs and act like grown men?

What is going on with the DB's? HomerJones45 : 10/31/2017 4:20 pm : link problems in the unit?

RE: How about getting some real players pjcas18 : 10/31/2017 4:20 pm : link

Quote: You know, professionals that can be trusted to do their fucking jobs and act like grown men?



In comment 13671049 Go Terps said:attitude reflects leadership

No... Doomster : 10/31/2017 4:20 pm : link at the same time

GiantNatty : 4:00 pm : link : reply

doesn't it show a kind of fearlessness on Mc's part? as in he's so principled, he doesn't care if adhering to his standards puts him at greater risk of losing a game.





Do you think Mac would be doing this if this team was in the thick of a race?



It's beginning to look like that boat trip was just the tip of the iceberg....

RE: RE: How about getting some real players BigBlue4You09 : 10/31/2017 4:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671049 Go Terps said:





Quote:





You know, professionals that can be trusted to do their fucking jobs and act like grown men?







attitude reflects leadership



In comment 13671052 pjcas18 said:So if you don't like your boss you can just not show up to work?

This team truly is the gift that keeps on giving. bigblue1124 : 10/31/2017 4:24 pm : link Of pepto-bismol imodium a-d that is.



What a cluster fuck this team is top to bottom.



RE: How about getting some real players Dave in Hoboken : 10/31/2017 4:25 pm : link

Quote: You know, professionals that can be trusted to do their fucking jobs and act like grown men?



In comment 13671049 Go Terps said:Too tall of a task for Reese.

Hahaha this 2017 team is so ridiculous Route 9 : 10/31/2017 4:25 pm : link They got a bad news bears kind of vibe to them, on top of that, they suck.



They leave practices, they violate rules and get suspended. What's the difference anyway? these players don't even show up for the game anyway. It's like high school getting suspended as a reward!



Garbage...

RE: This is why you don’t build around FA RinR : 10/31/2017 4:26 pm : link

Quote: .



In comment 13670978 Sean said:{can't tell if serious or not}

Lol prdave73 : 10/31/2017 4:26 pm : link This just gets better and better.. Time to clean the house!

laughingstock! DavidinBMNY : 10/31/2017 4:27 pm : link This team is a utter and complete fail and all Giants haters should be taking the piss out of us. I can't wait till next year - already.



What a joke.

it all started Gregorio : 10/31/2017 4:27 pm : link with being too soft with OBJ. Coughlin didn't bench him in that crazy game with Carolina. It carried over into McAdoo handling him with kid gloves. Regardless of star status or contract amount (JJenkins), you've got to be tough or they'll walk all over you.



Problem is for McAdoo, it might be too late.

RE: How about getting some real players Bleedin Blue : 10/31/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: You know, professionals that can be trusted to do their fucking jobs and act like grown men?

In comment 13671049 Go Terps said:I believe we've done that before, didn't we get as many team captains to play for us that we could, how'd that turn out???

RE: How about getting some real players Rflairr : 10/31/2017 4:29 pm : link

Quote: You know, professionals that can be trusted to do their fucking jobs and act like grown men?



In comment 13671049 Go Terps said:They don't act professional when they don't respect authority. Can't making excuses for this shitty coach

RE: Great! Danny Kanell : 10/31/2017 4:31 pm : link

Quote: Another cornerstone player.



Quote: Danny Kanell : 10/27/2017 12:38 pm : link : reply

I'm convinced there is a segment of BBI posters that are deep down happy when something doesn't go the Giants way, whether be a player signing, draft pick, season like this etc, so they can say I told you so. Some "prominent" posters as well.

RE: RE: How about getting some real players Dave in Hoboken : 10/31/2017 4:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671049 Go Terps said:





Quote:





You know, professionals that can be trusted to do their fucking jobs and act like grown men?







They don’t act professional when they don’t respect authority. Can’t making excuses for this shitty coach



In comment 13671075 Rflairr said:When you're paid millions, your job is to be there on time, whether they like the coach or not. Shut up, Jerry.

LOL. What a fucking circus Heisenberg : 10/31/2017 4:31 pm : link Adios McAdoo.

I actually am liking how McAdoo ThatLimerickGuy : 10/31/2017 4:32 pm : link Is responding to these clowns.



How does Jenkins not showing up relate negatively to McAdoo?



What would happen if any of us didn't show up for work? Would our boss be reamed out by upper management or would the employee just be dealt with?



These guys are adults who make their own decisions.

RE: RE: RE: How about getting some real players pjcas18 : 10/31/2017 4:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671052 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





In comment 13671049 Go Terps said:





Quote:





You know, professionals that can be trusted to do their fucking jobs and act like grown men?







attitude reflects leadership







So if you don’t like your boss you can just not show up to work?



Obviously not, Jenkins is suspended right?



however, you sometimes find with strong leaders you don't wind up with players just not showing up on time or at all.



In comment 13671058 BigBlue4You09 said:Obviously not, Jenkins is suspended right?however, you sometimes find with strong leaders you don't wind up with players just not showing up on time or at all.anyway, that quote is from Remember the Titans - Julius said it to Bertier and I quoted it mostly facetiously, I do believe there is some truth to it though.

Coughlin knew he was a goner Route 9 : 10/31/2017 4:34 pm : link If he didn't make the playoffs in 2015. He didn't give a fuck. He kept his best player (OBJ) in the game...to win.

RE: RE: This is why you don’t build around FA BigBlueinChicago : 10/31/2017 4:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13670978 Sean said:





Quote:





.







{can't tell if serious or not}



There is something to be said for that when constructing a successful, sustainable NFL roster.



The idea holds is that your "culture" is usually created by guys you have drafted and developed. If you consistently have to have use free agency to build your roster rather than supplement it, you may get some initial success. But over the long term, you are asking for trouble. It's like when you do short term solutions to fix a leaking roof.

In comment 13671066 RinR said:There is something to be said for that when constructing a successful, sustainable NFL roster.The idea holds is that your "culture" is usually created by guys you have drafted and developed. If you consistently have to have use free agency to build your roster rather than supplement it, you may get some initial success. But over the long term, you are asking for trouble. It's like when you do short term solutions to fix a leaking roof.

Reese PaulN : 10/31/2017 4:42 pm : link let's another opportunity to land an offensive tackle go by, one after the other he has done nothing to try and fix this piece of shit offensive line nd has done nothing, but at least McAdoo is making believe he is a tough guy by suspending players, real good for the resume I guess. Fucking joke of an organization.

Two misfits running this shitshow.

RE: I actually am liking how McAdoo BigBlueinChicago : 10/31/2017 4:44 pm : link

Quote: Is responding to these clowns.



How does Jenkins not showing up relate negatively to McAdoo?



What would happen if any of us didn't show up for work? Would our boss be reamed out by upper management or would the employee just be dealt with?



These guys are adults who make their own decisions.



But the coach said yesterday he had an excused absence. He actually said it about 2 other players (Perkins and Apple).



In comment 13671082 ThatLimerickGuy said:But the coach said yesterday he had an excused absence. He actually said it about 2 other players (Perkins and Apple).So wait, now it wasn't an excused absence? What would be the purpose for the coach to suddenly reverse course and say it was unexcused?

Jenkins capegman : 10/31/2017 4:46 pm : link was a no show for work. Imagine if one of us just didn't show up for work because our company was doing poorly?

Some people work harder in tuff times and some people show their true colors of being selfish children.

These are men not children. I don't think this is on the coach at all. This is why character is a big consideration in drafting players now. I guess in the free agents they don't character screen them as well in the organization. Or they just don't care as much.

Can somebody here.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/31/2017 4:48 pm : link clarify what happened in the Eagles game with the DB's?



The first report I heard was that Jenkins went to the locker room early and was in trouble, but then it ended up being a DRC issue and he was suspended.



Could it be they both went early and Mac didn't suspend both for the same game, or was it erroneously reported that Jenkins went to the locker room when it was really DRC?



Anyone have any insight?

RE: Can somebody here.. pjcas18 : 10/31/2017 4:49 pm : link

Quote: clarify what happened in the Eagles game with the DB's?



The first report I heard was that Jenkins went to the locker room early and was in trouble, but then it ended up being a DRC issue and he was suspended.



Could it be they both went early and Mac didn't suspend both for the same game, or was it erroneously reported that Jenkins went to the locker room when it was really DRC?



Anyone have any insight?



In comment 13671110 FatMan in Charlotte said:I heard it was similar to what happened at half time of the Bears game.

Wonder how all this is affecting DG : 10/31/2017 4:49 pm : link the Tisch-Mara dynamic..



I hesitate to say that this is worse than 1973 or 1978 though..

The split Glover : 10/31/2017 4:49 pm : link between blame for Mac and defense for Mac is interesting. Tells a lot about your outlook on the world. None are speaking from any knowledge that is not available to all, yet so much conviction.

This is my opinion: Yea, it's wrong for players to say F-you to responsibilities of their job, like returning from time off on time, but not all NFL players are as consistent as fans think they should be. Some guys bust their asses, even when the house they are in is on fire. Others will run through brick walls when they believe in their coach and organization, but when they feel a coach is either in over his head(most likely the situation with the Giants and Macadoo) or is treating people unfairly (DRC), they might just say F you to maybe try to get the guy fired.

Reese created this mess and kept his job. Mac is untested and is failing before our eyes. Players are not always going to persist through disaster. Teams often lose faith, and that is what is happening with this team, and Mac has not kept this team focused and believing. Blame the athlete, but Janoris Jenkins isn't an anomaly as far as NFL players go. He's wrong, but the greater fault is on Mac, and the even greater fault is on Reese, and it all falls on Mara's desk.

RE: Can somebody here.. jcn56 : 10/31/2017 4:50 pm : link

Quote: clarify what happened in the Eagles game with the DB's?



The first report I heard was that Jenkins went to the locker room early and was in trouble, but then it ended up being a DRC issue and he was suspended.



Could it be they both went early and Mac didn't suspend both for the same game, or was it erroneously reported that Jenkins went to the locker room when it was really DRC?



Anyone have any insight?



DRC went into the locker room well before the game was over. Jenkins left the field with one play left, not realizing they had a TO left and there would be another play. Jenkins supposedly straightened out the misunderstanding with McAdoo and was forgiven.

In comment 13671110 FatMan in Charlotte said:DRC went into the locker room well before the game was over. Jenkins left the field with one play left, not realizing they had a TO left and there would be another play. Jenkins supposedly straightened out the misunderstanding with McAdoo and was forgiven. https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/10/12/16466546/ny-giants-janoris-jenkins-explains-why-he-walked-off-the-field-before-sundays-final-snap

Time to dump Reese and McAdoo WillVAB : 10/31/2017 4:52 pm : link McAdoo has obviously lost control of the players and Reese has assembled the roster.



Sure the players need to act like professionals, but unfortunately the Giants are stuck with the expensive guys given their contracts for the foreseeable future.

RE: Time to dump Reese and McAdoo Victor in CT : 10/31/2017 4:54 pm : link

Quote: McAdoo has obviously lost control of the players and Reese has assembled the roster.



Sure the players need to act like professionals, but unfortunately the Giants are stuck with the expensive guys given their contracts for the foreseeable future.



In comment 13671122 WillVAB said:yes it is.

Good jc in c-ville : 10/31/2017 4:55 pm : link Jenkins feels it in his wallet, which hurts, for being a moron.



And, coach is one step closer to not returning next year.



A coup.

McAdoo is something else ghost718 : 10/31/2017 4:57 pm : link He rules with an Iron Porn Stache

Not trying to vindicate McAdoo in any way jcn56 : 10/31/2017 5:02 pm : link but this is the second defensive player that is being suspended. The D did get hung out to dry the first couple of weeks, but since then they've been unable to get out of their own fucking way. Does Spags maybe have these guys thinking that they're better than they are?

jcn Route 9 : 10/31/2017 5:24 pm : link Nothing personal but it seems as if you are a McAdoo defender. I think it might have been you but you have come to this guy's aid, when clearly he has no idea what he's doing with this team.

Come to this guy's aid a few times Route 9 : 10/31/2017 5:25 pm : link is what I meant

. Go Terps : 10/31/2017 5:30 pm : link How can the first reaction be to criticize the coach?



Jenkins can't be bothered to return from the bye week on time, and that's on the coach? What is McAdoo supposed to do, book his ticket and pick him up at the fucking airport?



Whomever the GM is in 2018 would do well to start populating this roster with grown men so that the coaches can focus on coaching instead of babysitting.



This roster is brutal to root for.

Reese isn't going anywhere Rflairr : 10/31/2017 5:33 pm : link But they should at least let the GM pick his own coach.

So how long before the Post JohnF : 10/31/2017 5:36 pm : link



comes out with a Giants version (Mara, McAdoo, Reese) of this classic?

RE: jcn jcn56 : 10/31/2017 5:36 pm : link

Quote: Nothing personal but it seems as if you are a McAdoo defender. I think it might have been you but you have come to this guy's aid, when clearly he has no idea what he's doing with this team.



I haven't found myself defending him very often. I have said it was time to move on from Coughlin, and that McAdoo had a good rookie season, but this year's been a pretty bad disaster, one that started off a little uneven and went into full tank mode in a hurry.



I don't blame either coach for this mess - Jenkins isn't some misguided rookie who doesn't know better, he's a veteran player, someone who is supposed to be considered a leader, and he's making a ton of money. This type of behavior from him is disappointing regardless. I'm just wondering if the D has taken it upon themselves to believe they're better than they are, and have thrown in the towel. They had a great season last year, and did well despite little support from the O early on, but they've been a huge disappointment since. In comment 13671169 Route 9 said:I haven't found myself defending him very often. I have said it was time to move on from Coughlin, and that McAdoo had a good rookie season, but this year's been a pretty bad disaster, one that started off a little uneven and went into full tank mode in a hurry.I don't blame either coach for this mess - Jenkins isn't some misguided rookie who doesn't know better, he's a veteran player, someone who is supposed to be considered a leader, and he's making a ton of money. This type of behavior from him is disappointing regardless. I'm just wondering if the D has taken it upon themselves to believe they're better than they are, and have thrown in the towel. They had a great season last year, and did well despite little support from the O early on, but they've been a huge disappointment since.

RE: . pjcas18 : 10/31/2017 5:38 pm : link

Quote: How can the first reaction be to criticize the coach?



Jenkins can't be bothered to return from the bye week on time, and that's on the coach? What is McAdoo supposed to do, book his ticket and pick him up at the fucking airport?



Whomever the GM is in 2018 would do well to start populating this roster with grown men so that the coaches can focus on coaching instead of babysitting.



This roster is brutal to root for.



Not sure what's hard to understand.



yesterday McAdoo when asked about Jenkins said he was away for an excused personal reason.



Jenkins was wrong for not coming back on time or at all obviously, and that's on Jenkins.



But today McAdoo says no one from the Giants organization had even heard from Jenkins until today.



Why lie?



That's the criticism of McAdoo, he loses credibility, there are a million ways to respond that don't include a lie.



Additionally, this is the 3rd player he's had to discipline at least (all CB's) and IMO discipline issues are also a sign of poor leadership.



So criticizing Jenkins is sort of a given, his infraction is undeniable, but he's also signed here long-term and has proven to be good at what he does.



In comment 13671176 Go Terps said:Not sure what's hard to understand.yesterday McAdoo when asked about Jenkins said he was away for an excused personal reason.Jenkins was wrong for not coming back on time or at all obviously, and that's on Jenkins.But today McAdoo says no one from the Giants organization had even heard from Jenkins until today.Why lie?That's the criticism of McAdoo, he loses credibility, there are a million ways to respond that don't include a lie.Additionally, this is the 3rd player he's had to discipline at least (all CB's) and IMO discipline issues are also a sign of poor leadership.So criticizing Jenkins is sort of a given, his infraction is undeniable, but he's also signed here long-term and has proven to be good at what he does.the McAdoo criticism is what I felt needed to be said.

RE: it all started ThatLimerickGuy : 10/31/2017 5:41 pm : link

Quote: with being too soft with OBJ. Coughlin didn't bench him in that crazy game with Carolina. It carried over into McAdoo handling him with kid gloves. Regardless of star status or contract amount (JJenkins), you've got to be tough or they'll walk all over you.



Problem is for McAdoo, it might be too late.



In comment 13671072 Gregorio said:Absolutely this.

..... Route 9 : 10/31/2017 6:05 pm : link Yeah. Just put me in the “you all suck” category. The GM, the drafting, the players and ESPECIALLY the play calling and the coaching are all terrible.



I am a huge Eli fan and have always defended him, however, he is NOT in the plight of his career to go out and win games anymore with a bad team. The injuries were rather unfortunate, but they were still losing games with Odell, Marshall and Shepard in there.



I’m not sure why we keep bringing up Coughlin though? He’s gone. Seems like these Giants teams over the last 10 years or so though, when they’re good the difference is winning close games. The Dallas game in week 1 this year (without Odell) was a true indicator of how this season has turned out. This offense is so awful, and of course, it’s the offensive line but the play calling has been awful as well.



Run for -1 yard, incomplete pass or 1 yard gain, penalty, 3rd and long…4 yard completion. Punt. Excuse me, awful punt. Good field position for other team. Defense plays “ok”, doesn’t matter because they’ll eventually score.

I actually didn’t like how they were winning games last year, that may sound weird but the biggest question I had was “can this team really keep winning games if they score 10 or 16 points”

I think the team got exposed late last year when they played Philly on Thursday Night around Christmas time. That would’ve been a definitive moment. Finally, getting over that Philly hurdle over the last couple years, going in their building, and clinching a playoff spot. Is that way too much to ask? Of course it was. They get into a hole early on. Eli threw that God awful INT it got brought back to the house, and the garbage of USA (Philadelphia Eagle fans) roar and they win an irrelevant game.



The defense was good enough though, that defense could’ve carried them to the Super Bowl if the offense (even with Odell all year long) was above pathetic. Now, the defense doesn’t know how to tackle and they’re worn out…



1-6. This isn't 1-6 like with Coughlin who had 2 Super Bowls to his name and 30 years of coaching in the NFL to his name (since we're mentioning him) in 2013. This is an ultimate shit show. The wheels are REALLY falling off here.



I don’t know what goes on in the locker room but two vets getting suspended on defense? Something seems a bit odd to me.

RE: Aheemmmmmm pjcas18 : 10/31/2017 6:06 pm : link

Quote:





In comment 13671200 yupbjac27 said:yeah that's exactly where i got it from. I do think there's some truth to it.

people making a big thing over a much ado micky : 10/31/2017 6:14 pm : link .

. Go Terps : 10/31/2017 6:16 pm : link That's a (crappy) movie about high school football. This is the pros in real life.



Janoris Jenkins is a professional football player making $12.9M this season. He and his teammates should do their jobs and shut their mouths. Alternatively, they should be replaced by players that will.

RE: . pjcas18 : 10/31/2017 6:19 pm : link

Quote: That's a (crappy) movie about high school football. This is the pros in real life.



Janoris Jenkins is a professional football player making $12.9M this season. He and his teammates should do their jobs and shut their mouths. Alternatively, they should be replaced by players that will.



Obviously it's a movie, however like I said there is some truth to it. Being a quote from a movie doesn't make the relevance any less.



how do you suggest the Giants replace Jenkins? He's under contract.



at some point when the team has issues with Jenkins, DRC, Apple, and whoever else they have issues with you need to look at leadership.



In comment 13671206 Go Terps said:Obviously it's a movie, however like I said there is some truth to it. Being a quote from a movie doesn't make the relevance any less.how do you suggest the Giants replace Jenkins? He's under contract.at some point when the team has issues with Jenkins, DRC, Apple, and whoever else they have issues with you need to look at leadership.And the fact McAdoo lied about the situation, which is where my criticism was based, has zero to do with anything anyone else did.

goterps always takes japanhead : 10/31/2017 6:27 pm : link a hard line with players acting like idiots, even when they seem like generally nice guys but do moronic shit like blow their hand apart playing hot potato with an m-80.. i understand the sentiment. but this is the millennial-era NFL in the era of no practice time, you have to adjust your expectations and realize that the chip kelly approach doesn't work. you can't just jettison all of your best players to show everyone who's boss. it makes your team worse and makes you look like an insecure pussy. double negative. you can't force people to respect you, or scare them into respecting you with threat of termination. it's a toxic, lazy leadership style esp with the egos in an NFL locker room. a coach has to learn how to manage effectively with these realities in mind. im sure it's tough, which is why we see a lot of rookie HCs flame out in disastrous fashion.

RE: Where the f is old man : 10/31/2017 6:36 pm : link

Quote: The leadership council?



Part of it was just suspended. j/k

Some guys can't handle losing. JJ had that in Rams, thought he was coming to a winner & $$$$. And whatever Mc has done overall as HC just added to it all.

I'm not defending JJ, who guys on the blog at draft time said he was a head case, and had had trouble with the law...glad we passed on him, etc..and here we are. The Giants haven't had to handle this kind of season and dissension, and organic wide appear not good at it.

OK. Gimme back the choir boys and team captains.

Or a housecleaning and be the Browns record wise for another year or 2 and turn this cluster around.

In comment 13671023 spike said:Part of it was just suspended. j/kSome guys can't handle losing. JJ had that in Rams, thought he was coming to a winner & $$$$. And whatever Mc has done overall as HC just added to it all.I'm not defending JJ, who guys on the blog at draft time said he was a head case, and had had trouble with the law...glad we passed on him, etc..and here we are. The Giants haven't had to handle this kind of season and dissension, and organic wide appear not good at it.OK. Gimme back the choir boys and team captains.Or a housecleaning and be the Browns record wise for another year or 2 and turn this cluster around.

RE: So how long before the Post old man : 10/31/2017 6:42 pm : link

Quote: comes out with a Giants version (Mara, McAdoo, Reese) of this classic?





In comment 13671181 JohnF said:Tomorrow!

Why pile on to a team... M.S. : 10/31/2017 6:50 pm : link

...that's already running in reverse.



Time to seriously plan for the Draft and put the 2017 season in the rear view mirror!



The rebellion of our DBs is a side show shit show.



The real show is to find Eli's replacement with a Top 3 selection in 2018.





In one short year montanagiant : 10/31/2017 6:55 pm : link We went from being possible SB contenders to the laughing stock of the NFL

Never a good situation when players undermine their coach baadbill : 10/31/2017 6:58 pm : link .

RE: . WillVAB : 10/31/2017 7:00 pm : link

Quote: That's a (crappy) movie about high school football. This is the pros in real life.



Janoris Jenkins is a professional football player making $12.9M this season. He and his teammates should do their jobs and shut their mouths. Alternatively, they should be replaced by players that will.



Regardless of who’s to blame, McAdoo has lost the locker room. You don’t see this kind of shit with the Cleveland Browns and they’re a perpetual one win team.



Bitch about the players all you want, but the organization is stuck with guys like Jenkins due to their contracts. It’s the coach’s job to be a leader and keep these guys motivated and playing hard until the season is over. McAdoo has obviously failed in that regard given the Jenkins and DRC situation. In comment 13671206 Go Terps said:Regardless of who’s to blame, McAdoo has lost the locker room. You don’t see this kind of shit with the Cleveland Browns and they’re a perpetual one win team.Bitch about the players all you want, but the organization is stuck with guys like Jenkins due to their contracts. It’s the coach’s job to be a leader and keep these guys motivated and playing hard until the season is over. McAdoo has obviously failed in that regard given the Jenkins and DRC situation.

WillVAB Go Terps : 10/31/2017 7:05 pm : link I agree we're stuck with the idiot player(s). Getting rid of the coach is a lot easier.



But will the players all of a sudden stop being idiots with a new coach? What if we hire a guy and we start 0-3 next year and the idiots start doing idiot things again? Do we then blame the coach for losing the locker room 3 games in?



I agree that it seems like McAdoo is losing the team. But that's not the same as saying he's at fault for idiots walking off the sideline early, missing practices, or earning penalties for touchdown celebrations.



Even if McAdoo is removed we still have a lot of problems in the locker room.

Go Terps... Dan in the Springs : 10/31/2017 7:11 pm : link I like you and your different viewpoints, but seriously, we don't have to trade everyone, do we?



We've got our top two picks for starters. How will we upgrade them? They are on cheap contracts for many years. What has Tomlinson done wrong that should make him tradeable? What about Engram? He seemed to learn from his mistake of grabbing his crotch. Now he puts the ball down and points to the sky. Very appropriate. Why trade him now?



I'm guessing your suggestion was hyperbole.

RE: Reese isn't going anywhere Dave in Hoboken : 10/31/2017 7:14 pm : link

Quote: But they should at least let the GM pick his own coach.



1. Reese is going.





In comment 13671179 Rflairr said:1. Reese is going.2. When TC was fired, Reese defenders said that Reese should stay on and get to have a new coach and see what happens from there. This is it. He doesn't get coach #3. This is more on him than anyone else, anyway.

RE: Go Terps... Go Terps : 10/31/2017 7:15 pm : link

Quote: I like you and your different viewpoints, but seriously, we don't have to trade everyone, do we?



We've got our top two picks for starters. How will we upgrade them? They are on cheap contracts for many years. What has Tomlinson done wrong that should make him tradeable? What about Engram? He seemed to learn from his mistake of grabbing his crotch. Now he puts the ball down and points to the sky. Very appropriate. Why trade him now?



I'm guessing your suggestion was hyperbole.



It's not hyperbole in that I would listen to an offer for everyone. Obviously the asking prices for the likes of Tomlinson and Engram would be very large and likely prohibitive.



In comment 13671245 Dan in the Springs said:It's not hyperbole in that I would listen to an offer for everyone. Obviously the asking prices for the likes of Tomlinson and Engram would be very large and likely prohibitive.My basic point is that this roster needs an enema. We should be overturning and amassing draft and cap resources wherever we can.

RE: WillVAB WillVAB : 10/31/2017 7:26 pm : link

Quote: I agree we're stuck with the idiot player(s). Getting rid of the coach is a lot easier.



But will the players all of a sudden stop being idiots with a new coach? What if we hire a guy and we start 0-3 next year and the idiots start doing idiot things again? Do we then blame the coach for losing the locker room 3 games in?



I agree that it seems like McAdoo is losing the team. But that's not the same as saying he's at fault for idiots walking off the sideline early, missing practices, or earning penalties for touchdown celebrations.



Even if McAdoo is removed we still have a lot of problems in the locker room.



It’s hard to assign blame at this point. Sure there’s been plenty of jackassery to go around with the players, but how much of that is a reflection of the coach? McAdoo let the guys dance in the locker room all summer. McAdoo had a smug, arrogant posture towards the media all summer about his team (see comments re: Zeke leading into week 1).



This team and offense in particular looked completely unprepared until the Eagles game, and then the wheels completely came off with a few end game collapses. You have Beckham telling the media Tampa knew what they were running. Nothing creative offensively while the opponents schemes to attack the Giants weaknesses. McAdoo stubbornly refusing to give up playcalling duties until the playbook was ripped from his hands.



Gun to my head it’s the coaching. You didn’t see this kind of shit with Coughlin until the very end. The issues he had to deal with earlier (Plax) weren’t handled perfectly but he was at least able to manage it so that it wouldn’t hurt the team. The current situation under McAdoo is completely off the rails, and getting rid of him isn’t just the easy way out. In comment 13671240 Go Terps said:It’s hard to assign blame at this point. Sure there’s been plenty of jackassery to go around with the players, but how much of that is a reflection of the coach? McAdoo let the guys dance in the locker room all summer. McAdoo had a smug, arrogant posture towards the media all summer about his team (see comments re: Zeke leading into week 1).This team and offense in particular looked completely unprepared until the Eagles game, and then the wheels completely came off with a few end game collapses. You have Beckham telling the media Tampa knew what they were running. Nothing creative offensively while the opponents schemes to attack the Giants weaknesses. McAdoo stubbornly refusing to give up playcalling duties until the playbook was ripped from his hands.Gun to my head it’s the coaching. You didn’t see this kind of shit with Coughlin until the very end. The issues he had to deal with earlier (Plax) weren’t handled perfectly but he was at least able to manage it so that it wouldn’t hurt the team. The current situation under McAdoo is completely off the rails, and getting rid of him isn’t just the easy way out.

How Many players were suspended by Coughlin for team rules violations? DavidinBMNY : 10/31/2017 7:30 pm : link 1? Plax?



Seriously - Who else ?

RE: Go Terps... ThatLimerickGuy : 10/31/2017 7:31 pm : link

Quote: I like you and your different viewpoints, but seriously, we don't have to trade everyone, do we?



We've got our top two picks for starters. How will we upgrade them? They are on cheap contracts for many years. What has Tomlinson done wrong that should make him tradeable? What about Engram? He seemed to learn from his mistake of grabbing his crotch. Now he puts the ball down and points to the sky. Very appropriate. Why trade him now?



I'm guessing your suggestion was hyperbole.



Go Terps is one of the posters that I respect the most around here and the reason is that he is not clouded by the 2 things that permeate 99% of the discussion on this site:



1. Fandom



2. Groupthink



The situation needs to be looked at objectively and not in the bubble of "Oh Well Janoris seems like a nice guy on Instagram" or "McAdoo is in way over his head because the team is 1-6".



That is lazy analysis.



1. Janoris and DRC are the vets who are supposed to set a good example for the young players re: professionalism. They are a disgrace to the uniform that they put on and you won't win with guys like that regardless of talent. You have a better chance to win if you release them both tomorrow and start Cockrell and Deayon, at least as far as we know those guys have some concept of being a professional football player and aren't just in it for the paycheck. I'd rather be 0-16 with guys who play hard and as a team than be 10-6 and get blown out in the first round of the playoffs watching primadonnas masquerading as New York Giants out there.



2. McAdoo isn't going to change nor should he, regardless as to what the perceived "respect" level in the locker room is. I don't care if you hate the guy show up and go to work. That is the easiest thing in the world to do. These guys have guaranteed salaries. He is trying to change the culture left over from "soft late career Coughlin" where he let Beckham and his boyz run the show. Play time is over. McAdoo is a Western PA no nonsense guy and he will go down coaching and treating people the way that he knows is correct. These guys are adults, being paid millions of dollars to play a game. Man up, show some personal responsibility and just do your best. That is all we can ask of anyone. These guys don't even do that and McAdoo realizes he has a problem. He can't let it go any longer.



3. As for the 1-6 Giants- remember that they lost 3 games in a row by a COMBINED 10 points. If we win 2 of those we are 3-4 and while not in great shape we would be in the mix. You can blame McAdoo for those 3 losses if you want but at some point guys need to make plays. He also isn't assembling the roster- he has dogshit to work with on the OL and that is a chain reaction across the board.



In comment 13671245 Dan in the Springs said:Go Terps is one of the posters that I respect the most around here and the reason is that he is not clouded by the 2 things that permeate 99% of the discussion on this site:1. Fandom2. GroupthinkThe situation needs to be looked at objectively and not in the bubble of "Oh Well Janoris seems like a nice guy on Instagram" or "McAdoo is in way over his head because the team is 1-6".That is lazy analysis.1. Janoris and DRC are the vets who are supposed to set a good example for the young players re: professionalism. They are a disgrace to the uniform that they put on and you won't win with guys like that regardless of talent. You have a better chance to win if you release them both tomorrow and start Cockrell and Deayon, at least as far as we know those guys have some concept of being a professional football player and aren't just in it for the paycheck. I'd rather be 0-16 with guys who play hard and as a team than be 10-6 and get blown out in the first round of the playoffs watching primadonnas masquerading as New York Giants out there.2. McAdoo isn't going to change nor should he, regardless as to what the perceived "respect" level in the locker room is. I don't care if you hate the guy show up and go to work. That is the easiest thing in the world to do. These guys have guaranteed salaries. He is trying to change the culture left over from "soft late career Coughlin" where he let Beckham and his boyz run the show. Play time is over. McAdoo is a Western PA no nonsense guy and he will go down coaching and treating people the way that he knows is correct. These guys are adults, being paid millions of dollars to play a game. Man up, show some personal responsibility and just do your best. That is all we can ask of anyone. These guys don't even do that and McAdoo realizes he has a problem. He can't let it go any longer.3. As for the 1-6 Giants- remember that they lost 3 games in a row by a COMBINED 10 points. If we win 2 of those we are 3-4 and while not in great shape we would be in the mix. You can blame McAdoo for those 3 losses if you want but at some point guys need to make plays. He also isn't assembling the roster- he has dogshit to work with on the OL and that is a chain reaction across the board.In any event- I'd even be fine with a complete rebuild IF that rebuild didn't just include a new GM and HC, but a jettison of the rotten core of the team.

RE: RE: it all started BigBlueShock : 10/31/2017 7:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671072 Gregorio said:





Quote:





with being too soft with OBJ. Coughlin didn't bench him in that crazy game with Carolina. It carried over into McAdoo handling him with kid gloves. Regardless of star status or contract amount (JJenkins), you've got to be tough or they'll walk all over you.



Problem is for McAdoo, it might be too late.







Absolutely this.

In comment 13671186 ThatLimerickGuy said:I was waiting for someone to blame Beckham and for TLG to add his useless two cents. You clowns should be absolutely embarrassed for thinking that Beckham has anything whatsoever to do with the Jenkins not showing up when expected. But I'm not surprised that you think this way. TC not benching Beckham lead to Jenkins being awol 2 years later. For fucks sake man. This place is a dumpster fire.

This happened with Coughlin Go Terps : 10/31/2017 7:33 pm : link Plax (calamitously), Shockey, and later Beckham were all problems. Coughlin just let them get away with whatever they wanted. He was never the disciplinarian he wanted the media to think he was.

Fact is nice guys usually finish last in today's NFL Walt in MD : 10/31/2017 7:35 pm : link This year the Giants will finish last with idiots, but generally speaking you can't fill your team with eagle scouts and win. Can't have it both ways.



The Coughlin angle Gregorio : 10/31/2017 7:37 pm : link to all this is relevant. I respect Coughlin and appreciate all he did for NYG, but one thing I was disappointed in him was, his tolerating of OBJs diva status. I wish he squashed it like a bug.



It is very possible, TCs soft handling of OBJ set the tone

not only for McAdoo, but the whole Giants org. When you handle divas with kid gloves, they get their way, don't learn respect. They can walk all over you.



Did McAdoo learn this from TC? Well, now he is dealing with high paid stars (JJenkins) acting out. And now he is getting tough. Let's hope it's not too little too late.





RE: This happened with Coughlin WillVAB : 10/31/2017 7:45 pm : link

Quote: Plax (calamitously), Shockey, and later Beckham were all problems. Coughlin just let them get away with whatever they wanted. He was never the disciplinarian he wanted the media to think he was.



Look I’m not a Coughlin homer by any means, but he managed those situations way better than McAdoo is handling this team right now.



This is the NFL. The vast majority of players aren’t going to be Eli Manning or Larry Fitzgerald. You’ve got guys with legal issues, rough upbringings, pampered in college, struggle with social media, etc you name it. The good coaches find a way to resonate with all of the personalities on the team. The good coaches find a way to relate to their players to rally everyone towards a common goal. I don’t see that with McAdoo. In comment 13671270 Go Terps said:Look I’m not a Coughlin homer by any means, but he managed those situations way better than McAdoo is handling this team right now.This is the NFL. The vast majority of players aren’t going to be Eli Manning or Larry Fitzgerald. You’ve got guys with legal issues, rough upbringings, pampered in college, struggle with social media, etc you name it. The good coaches find a way to resonate with all of the personalities on the team. The good coaches find a way to relate to their players to rally everyone towards a common goal. I don’t see that with McAdoo.

Another sign that this craptastic coach has to go! ZogZerg : 10/31/2017 7:46 pm : link Hopefully the owners are paying attention.

RE: RE: RE: it all started Gregorio : 10/31/2017 7:49 pm : link

Quote: I was waiting for someone to blame Beckham and for TLG to add his useless two cents. You clowns ...



BigBlueShock, blame Beckham? Noone blamed Beckham. Blame goes to the organization, including TC for handling divas too softly. It sent a message you can disrespect the coaches and get away with tantrums. There is evidence of it being a cultural problem in the organization.



Is it that you don't want to see that or you can't see that?



In comment 13671268 BigBlueShock said:BigBlueShock, blame Beckham? Noone blamed Beckham. Blame goes to the organization, including TC for handling divas too softly. It sent a message you can disrespect the coaches and get away with tantrums. There is evidence of it being a cultural problem in the organization.Is it that you don't want to see that or you can't see that?And, please spare us all the name calling. If you can't post without attacking, just go away.

And somehow HomerJones45 : 10/31/2017 7:57 pm : link Various numbnuts find a way to blame Coughlin who hasn't been here in two years.

RE: RE: RE: RE: it all started BigBlueShock : 10/31/2017 7:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671268 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





I was waiting for someone to blame Beckham and for TLG to add his useless two cents. You clowns ...







BigBlueShock, blame Beckham? Noone blamed Beckham. Blame goes to the organization, including TC for handling divas too softly. It sent a message you can disrespect the coaches and get away with tantrums. There is evidence of it being a cultural problem in the organization.



Is it that you don't want to see that or you can't see that?



And, please spare us all the name calling. If you can't post without attacking, just go away.

Absolute bullshit. You honestly think Jenkins was late because he saw Beckham "get away" with tantrums? You honestly think DRC got suspended for leaving the field early because TC didn't bench Beckham over 2 years ago? Seriously man, I don't think it is me that should "just go away".



Pointing the blame at ANYONE other than Jenkins is just misdirected anger and not thinking clearly. There is plenty to blame the Giants for. This is not one of those things.



In comment 13671288 Gregorio said:Absolute bullshit. You honestly think Jenkins was late because he saw Beckham "get away" with tantrums? You honestly think DRC got suspended for leaving the field early because TC didn't bench Beckham over 2 years ago? Seriously man, I don't think it is me that should "just go away".Pointing the blame at ANYONE other than Jenkins is just misdirected anger and not thinking clearly. There is plenty to blame the Giants for. This is not one of those things.

To quote the late great Vince Lombardi .... short lease : 10/31/2017 8:03 pm : link



"What the hell is going on here ..... ?

RE: RE: RE: it all started ThatLimerickGuy : 10/31/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671186 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13671072 Gregorio said:





Quote:





with being too soft with OBJ. Coughlin didn't bench him in that crazy game with Carolina. It carried over into McAdoo handling him with kid gloves. Regardless of star status or contract amount (JJenkins), you've got to be tough or they'll walk all over you.



Problem is for McAdoo, it might be too late.







Absolutely this.





I was waiting for someone to blame Beckham and for TLG to add his useless two cents. You clowns should be absolutely embarrassed for thinking that Beckham has anything whatsoever to do with the Jenkins not showing up when expected. But I'm not surprised that you think this way. TC not benching Beckham lead to Jenkins being awol 2 years later. For fucks sake man. This place is a dumpster fire.



Just because you want to ignore something doesn't mean that it doesn't exist. Debate me. Show me I am wrong. Nah...just attack the messenger. That is a cool strategy when you are 8 years old.



Let me put it to you this way. Say you had a cubicle mate who showed up 20 minutes late every day for 2 years and never got reprimanded or penalized for it. Now it is a cold January morning and your alarm goes off....dont you think that you might just hit that snooze button once or twice?



In comment 13671268 BigBlueShock said:Just because you want to ignore something doesn't mean that it doesn't exist. Debate me. Show me I am wrong. Nah...just attack the messenger. That is a cool strategy when you are 8 years old.Let me put it to you this way. Say you had a cubicle mate who showed up 20 minutes late every day for 2 years and never got reprimanded or penalized for it. Now it is a cold January morning and your alarm goes off....dont you think that you might just hit that snooze button once or twice?That is why you need to build a team/company with individuals with some level of responsibility. They don't have to be choir boys but they at least need to show up and act professional every day.

I promised myself that I would never short lease : 10/31/2017 8:09 pm : link mention his man's name on this site (and have not is about 20 years) but, these are extraordinary circumstances ....



Ben McAdoo = Ray Handley ... (head between hands and shaking).



RE: RE: RE: RE: it all started BigBlueShock : 10/31/2017 8:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671268 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





In comment 13671186 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13671072 Gregorio said:





Quote:





with being too soft with OBJ. Coughlin didn't bench him in that crazy game with Carolina. It carried over into McAdoo handling him with kid gloves. Regardless of star status or contract amount (JJenkins), you've got to be tough or they'll walk all over you.



Problem is for McAdoo, it might be too late.







Absolutely this.





I was waiting for someone to blame Beckham and for TLG to add his useless two cents. You clowns should be absolutely embarrassed for thinking that Beckham has anything whatsoever to do with the Jenkins not showing up when expected. But I'm not surprised that you think this way. TC not benching Beckham lead to Jenkins being awol 2 years later. For fucks sake man. This place is a dumpster fire.







Just because you want to ignore something doesn't mean that it doesn't exist. Debate me. Show me I am wrong. Nah...just attack the messenger. That is a cool strategy when you are 8 years old.



Let me put it to you this way. Say you had a cubicle mate who showed up 20 minutes late every day for 2 years and never got reprimanded or penalized for it. Now it is a cold January morning and your alarm goes off....dont you think that you might just hit that snooze button once or twice?



That is why you need to build a team/company with individuals with some level of responsibility. They don't have to be choir boys but they at least need to show up and act professional every day.

So you're saying that Beckham showed up late every day for 2 years so Jenkins figured he could do it? Please post some evidence that Beckham EVER showed up late. I'll be waiting.



In comment 13671311 ThatLimerickGuy said:So you're saying that Beckham showed up late every day for 2 years so Jenkins figured he could do it? Please post some evidence that Beckham EVER showed up late. I'll be waiting.And if you're going about handling YOUR job based on you PERCEPTION of others, then that speaks volumes about you. Me? I worry about myself and handle my business accordingly. It comes with being a professional and getting paid to do a job.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: it all started ThatLimerickGuy : 10/31/2017 8:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671311 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13671268 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





In comment 13671186 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13671072 Gregorio said:





Quote:





with being too soft with OBJ. Coughlin didn't bench him in that crazy game with Carolina. It carried over into McAdoo handling him with kid gloves. Regardless of star status or contract amount (JJenkins), you've got to be tough or they'll walk all over you.



Problem is for McAdoo, it might be too late.







Absolutely this.





I was waiting for someone to blame Beckham and for TLG to add his useless two cents. You clowns should be absolutely embarrassed for thinking that Beckham has anything whatsoever to do with the Jenkins not showing up when expected. But I'm not surprised that you think this way. TC not benching Beckham lead to Jenkins being awol 2 years later. For fucks sake man. This place is a dumpster fire.







Just because you want to ignore something doesn't mean that it doesn't exist. Debate me. Show me I am wrong. Nah...just attack the messenger. That is a cool strategy when you are 8 years old.



Let me put it to you this way. Say you had a cubicle mate who showed up 20 minutes late every day for 2 years and never got reprimanded or penalized for it. Now it is a cold January morning and your alarm goes off....dont you think that you might just hit that snooze button once or twice?



That is why you need to build a team/company with individuals with some level of responsibility. They don't have to be choir boys but they at least need to show up and act professional every day.





So you're saying that Beckham showed up late every day for 2 years so Jenkins figured he could do it? Please post some evidence that Beckham EVER showed up late. I'll be waiting.



And if you're going about handling YOUR job based on you PERCEPTION of others, then that speaks volumes about you. Me? I worry about myself and handle my business accordingly. It comes with being a professional and getting paid to do a job.



No. I am saying if a professional athlete sees a long standing culture of one or more people breaking a rule without repercussion then there is a good chance that IF said player is not of a personally high moral code that they will follow the lead of the offending player.



In comment 13671328 BigBlueShock said:No. I am saying if a professional athlete sees a long standing culture of one or more people breaking a rule without repercussion then there is a good chance that IF said player is not of a personally high moral code that they will follow the lead of the offending player.And I agree with you about personal responsibility. You are making my point. We need to weed out these dipshits and replace them with guys who can at least act professional.

RE: Danny 2ndroundKO : 10/31/2017 8:35 pm : link

Quote: You think I'm happy about this?



This is a fucking nightmare.

In comment 13671087 Go Terps said:You aren't happy about anything ever.

Of course people have to somehow make this about Beckham. Devon : 10/31/2017 8:36 pm : link Jenkins starting to show the same character issues here that he had on the Rams has nothing to do with a guy who never has done anything like this and whose biggest crime as a teammate is having too many feelings on the field or celebrating the wrong way for some.



Both DRC and Jenkins (and Apple, for that matter) are who they always have been. Period. Being a Giant suddenly wasn't going to change them, even if it was stayed for awhile or kept mostly from public view before now.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: it all started Gregorio : 10/31/2017 8:49 pm : link

Quote: . You honestly think Jenkins was late because he saw Beckham "get away" with tantrums? You honestly think DRC got suspended for leaving the field...



So, when you build a culture of tolerance, those that are tempted to disobey feel they can get away with it. Eventually they try and they do. So absolutely I believe the Giants org, TC included, had a culture of tolerating divas.



It is easy to see how for McAdoo that was a learned behavior. He was TCs OC right? He experienced this first hand. It is what he knows.



Take it all into present day, and when DRC and JJ act out, it is very plausible they have observed the coaches allowing OBJ to get away with things, and therefore believed they could too.



I am not asking you to see it my way. We can agree to disagree.



In comment 13671302

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: it all started BigBlueShock : 10/31/2017 9:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671302 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





. You honestly think Jenkins was late because he saw Beckham "get away" with tantrums? You honestly think DRC got suspended for leaving the field...







So, when you build a culture of tolerance, those that are tempted to disobey feel they can get away with it. Eventually they try and they do. So absolutely I believe the Giants org, TC included, had a culture of tolerating divas.



It is easy to see how for McAdoo that was a learned behavior. He was TCs OC right? He experienced this first hand. It is what he knows.



Take it all into present day, and when DRC and JJ act out, it is very plausible they have observed the coaches allowing OBJ to get away with things, and therefore believed they could too.



I am not asking you to see it my way. We can agree to disagree.



I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that DRC wasn't thinking about who's gotten away with what when he walked off the field. I'm going out on that same limb and saying that when Jenkins showed up late, the thought of Beckham not getting benched was not even close to being on his mind.



But whatever man. Your mind is made up. Have good night. I look forward to the next time a grown man making a bad decision gets blamed on TC, McAdoo and Beckham. In comment 13671360 Gregorio said:I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that DRC wasn't thinking about who's gotten away with what when he walked off the field. I'm going out on that same limb and saying that when Jenkins showed up late, the thought of Beckham not getting benched was not even close to being on his mind.But whatever man. Your mind is made up. Have good night. I look forward to the next time a grown man making a bad decision gets blamed on TC, McAdoo and Beckham.

Jenkins AcidTest : 10/31/2017 9:23 pm : link broke the rules. He was suspended. But it's all just very dispiriting. We had SB aspirations. To paraphrase Yeats, "things fell apart, the center did not hold." Wow. What an unraveling.

RE: Never a good situation when players undermine their coach LauderdaleMatty : 10/31/2017 10:44 pm : link

Quote: .



We heard this same lome when Bill Sheridan and Tim Lewis were coaching It was the players. The coaches werent the issue.



The Mara’s what to meddle and tinker. They undermined TC. Pushed him aside for this clown and now all the same players who were studs last year are now rebelling And getting suspended. Yup. They all

Need to go. Jenkins has been their . If the Mara and Tisch families want to keep Reese and McAdoo they deserve his 70s throwback version of their team. In comment 13671233 baadbill said:We heard this same lome when Bill Sheridan and Tim Lewis were coaching It was the players. The coaches werent the issue.The Mara’s what to meddle and tinker. They undermined TC. Pushed him aside for this clown and now all the same players who were studs last year are now rebelling And getting suspended. Yup. They allNeed to go. Jenkins has been their . If the Mara and Tisch families want to keep Reese and McAdoo they deserve his 70s throwback version of their team.

RE: RE: Danny Go Terps : 10/31/2017 11:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13671087 Go Terps said:





Quote:





You think I'm happy about this?



This is a fucking nightmare.





You aren't happy about anything ever.



When it comes to this team, what is there to be happy about? In comment 13671352 2ndroundKO said:When it comes to this team, what is there to be happy about?

Fact is that 99% of players are good teammates when things are good csb : 10/31/2017 11:38 pm : link We're now learning the true character of some of these guys. That doesn't mean that we should get rid of them, but it also shows that Mac (and maybe Spags) has proven that they are struggling to get buy in from these guys. I don't care how bad you are, if you are a great coach, it is rare that players disrespect you like this. DRC and JJ clearly have no respect for coach Mac and his staff at this point. I'm not saying it is excusable because it isn't, however the lack of followership from the players is pretty damning for the coaching staff.

DRC is the kind of player I want on my team. Reese's Pieces : 1:01 am : link He has pride in his play and a 2nd Team All Pro selection to back him up. Six picks last season. He can't quietly accept the fact that he's ranked third on the CB depth chart behind a 2nd year player who specializes in pass interference penalties and who single handedly lost the crucial Eagles game with PI calls of 41 and 36 yards on Eagles' touchdown drives.



If he did not get upset that he wasn't the coverage guy instead of Apple because he was getting paid either way, then that's the guy I don't want on my team.

Players Dragon : 2:13 am : link Are once again being given the pass why because it’s real easy to blame it on the coach. Look how many of you believe the coach wants to suspends one of his few players who are doing well on the field? Now if I just let it go then what should I just say ok guys it’s your team we will only punish those guys we really don’t need. Tuna for all his so called greatness had LT I’m sure he was a model citizen as a player but he never got suspended sure any of the other players guys got cut to send a message but not players of any real value. TC same thing we were told there were fines but nothing about games being suspended. McD is in a bind with the fans he gives you nothing and could have made another mistake if he reported him excused but he was not however it’s his fault Jenkins reported to work late makes sense to anyone with common sense of course.



Where are the leaders on this team no one is saying we can’t have anyone believing he is bigger then the whole team. Now all they want to say is he apologized everything is cool let’s just move on. This a problem with today’s culture of players the cry for more money the inability to take responsibility for their poor play which causes losses not wins. Off for a week had a lot to do so I’ll be a day late to return to work no problem I don’t even need to inform anyone Great planning. We the fans make them believe they are much better than they are and they then go out and make a simple play but celebrate as if it’s the game winning play. Players look about to die on the field get a sack, catch a TD, or cause a fumble then they become dancing with the stars contestants why can’t they just respect themselves the game and the other players on the field?



JR did not make a single move during this time which makes no sense because this year is done and these players know it. Our WR’s bring nothing but fear into the opposition can you really win with just a rookie TE catching passes? Inconsistency on defense and offense a problem for years has become a standard for our teams and our special teams are not special at all. Oh something to hope for the last time something like this happened they won a game, lol. Now was a great time to admit much of the talent on this team is highly overrated and it starts with Eli who hang cuffs the process to move in a new direction. Can we really reward OBJ with a big money contract with his past behavior and for all his ability somewhat inconsistent production? Let’s not kid ourselves the Giants may have three to five future core players but all of them have underperformed this year. This is a sad season but the major fault lies with the players not the GM or HC not one of them makes a single tackle or moves the football. This defense looked looked like it might give up less than ten points a game at one point same players on the field today. The offense was missing OBJ but it never got going same guy behind center every play for the last decade it’s built for him but it’s terrible. The halfway point was a disaster can’t see the second half being anything but the same and the players are going to be the ones responsible.

I'm gonna say this once Route 9 : 3:16 am : link This isn't just a bad season, this is a fucked season.

Good for Mac bc4life : 5:09 am : link Worst thing he could do in dreadful season is start bending the rules to keep his job.



Anyone thinks Mac suspended one of his best players unnecessarily has no clue.

The Giants have had bad teams, Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 6:10 am : link I’ve always still watched. But they are now actually an embarrassment!



Music during practice, players showing up when they feel like it, head Coach lies to the press....



This NFL is not for me, thank god for college football !



Between all the kneeling, protesting, drugs suspensions, domestic violence and utter disrespect for the fans, I’ve about had enough !

this is all on the players micky : 6:20 am : link not the coaches. Act professional

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: it all started FStubbs : 6:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 13671311 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13671268 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





In comment 13671186 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13671072 Gregorio said:





Quote:





with being too soft with OBJ. Coughlin didn't bench him in that crazy game with Carolina. It carried over into McAdoo handling him with kid gloves. Regardless of star status or contract amount (JJenkins), you've got to be tough or they'll walk all over you.



Problem is for McAdoo, it might be too late.







Absolutely this.





I was waiting for someone to blame Beckham and for TLG to add his useless two cents. You clowns should be absolutely embarrassed for thinking that Beckham has anything whatsoever to do with the Jenkins not showing up when expected. But I'm not surprised that you think this way. TC not benching Beckham lead to Jenkins being awol 2 years later. For fucks sake man. This place is a dumpster fire.







Just because you want to ignore something doesn't mean that it doesn't exist. Debate me. Show me I am wrong. Nah...just attack the messenger. That is a cool strategy when you are 8 years old.



Let me put it to you this way. Say you had a cubicle mate who showed up 20 minutes late every day for 2 years and never got reprimanded or penalized for it. Now it is a cold January morning and your alarm goes off....dont you think that you might just hit that snooze button once or twice?



That is why you need to build a team/company with individuals with some level of responsibility. They don't have to be choir boys but they at least need to show up and act professional every day.





So you're saying that Beckham showed up late every day for 2 years so Jenkins figured he could do it? Please post some evidence that Beckham EVER showed up late. I'll be waiting.



And if you're going about handling YOUR job based on you PERCEPTION of others, then that speaks volumes about you. Me? I worry about myself and handle my business accordingly. It comes with being a professional and getting paid to do a job.



People cite the Coughlin era as being one of discipline but wasn't Diehl always drunk? In comment 13671328 BigBlueShock said:People cite the Coughlin era as being one of discipline but wasn't Diehl always drunk?

I remember Gman11 : 9:25 am : link one time one of my employees failed to show up for work. The excuse was she was busy. I said, you've got my email, office phone number, cell phone number, fax number. How long does it take to send a message? You're fired.